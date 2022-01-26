Top 21 Best CBD Oil Brands: Effective CBD Oil Products for Anxiety

Without a doubt you have been hearing the buzz about CBD the last 6-8 years – and for good reason.

There has been a fair amount of research that indicates CBD is may be beneficial for treating a variety of conditions, including:

Anxiety

Depression

Chronic pain

Insomnia

Skin conditions

According to statistics, as many as 40 million Americans suffer from some level of anxiety at some point in their lives. Many of them use prescription medications to treat their condition. However, in recent years, there has been a big movement to get away from pharmaceuticals and find more natural ways to treat this – and other conditions.

The reason for this is because CBD is natural – it comes from plants. Since it’s natural, there are very few side effects– and any side effects that might come up include mild drowsiness and will go away once you stop using the products.

In this article, we’re going to review what we believe to be the 21 best CBD oils on the market today. First though, we’re going to go over the three types of CBD oils as well as some of the reasons why you should be using CBD oils.

Hopefully we will be able to help you find the one that works best for you. Feel free to experiment until you do.

Types of CBD Oils

When it comes to CBD oil products, there are three broad categories:

Full spectrum

Broad spectrum

Isolate

Below, we’ll take a closer look at each one of them.

Full Spectrum

Full spectrum CBD products contain all extracts of the cannabis sativa plant, including the following:

CBD

Essential oils

Flavonoids

Terpenes

Other cannabinoids

In the legal version of CBD, the concentration of THC- or tetrahydrocannabinol– are naturally 0.3%. However, though there are trace amounts, the concentration is not high enough to cause the psychoactive effects that THC is known for.

Broad Spectrum

The second type of CBD oil is broad spectrum. A broad-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the extracts of the cannabis sativa plant, with the exception of THC. Most of the broad-spectrum products on the market are THC-free, though some may contain up to 0.1%.

Isolate

The third type of CBD product on the market is CBD Isolate. This is also known as pure CBD. This type of CBD is extracted from the cannabis sativa plant through methods that leave behind the other components. Since CBD isolate is pure CBD, you can be sure that it is 0% THC.

21 Best CBD Oils

Now that you know the three main types of CBD oil and some of the reasons why you should consider trying CBD, let’s take a look at what we feel are the 21 best CBD oils on the market in 2022.

XWERKS

CBDFx

Populum

Green Roads

Charlotte’s Web

Mana Artisan Botanics

Joy Organics

CBDistillery

Medterra

Aspen Green

CBDPure

Rya Organics

Bloom Hemp

SolCBD

Five CBD

RE Botanicals

cbdMD

CBD American Shaman

Receptra Naturals

Just CBD

Zatural

XWERKS

XWERKS is well-known in the health and fitness world. They produce products for those who are active, that workout and/or play sports- and need products that help them maintain that lifestyle. One of those products is CBD oil. You can find XWERKS CBD oil in two sizes:

600 milligrams

1,000 milligrams

XWERKS also offers CBD Capsules in 750mg and a 500mg balm.

XWERKS sources their oil from plants grown in Colorado and Washington. This oil is full spectrum, which means it contains CBD, along with the terpenes and flavonoids naturally present in the plant.

When you order from XWERKS, shipping is always free and, if you are not satisfied with your purchase, they do offer a money-back guarantee.

Shop XWERKS

CBD Pure

CBDPure sources their oils from plants grown in Washington and Colorado. You don’t have to worry about being exposed to harmful chemicals because their plants are organically grown. All of the products from CBDPure are third-party tested to ensure potency and purity. They claim that their products are the most powerful and beneficial products on the market.

In addition to their flagship product- their full-spectrum oil, CBDPure offers three other products:

Pet hemp oil

CBD softgels

CBD infused cream

The full-spectrum oil comes in 300 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams per bottle. If you’re on a budget, this is a great option for you because their bottles start at $30.

Shop CBD Pure

CBDFx

CBDFx produces their CBD oils in modern facilities. This means that the potency and purity are enhanced. There are several options you can get from CBDFx.

The tinctures are made using non-GMO hemp oil, which is extracted using CO2. The carrier oils they use are MCT or coconut oils. This means they are easier for your body to absorb and are bioavailable. The quality standards at CBDFx are very consistent.

It’s important to note that CBDFx does add some ingredients to their oils to improve effectiveness. These ingredients include coenzyme Q10 and curcumin. Their oils are targeted for:

Overall wellness

Sleep

Calmness

Other health benefits

Some of their products do contain CBN and CBG, which are the two most popular cannabinoids (besides THC and CBD). Plus, they have several dosage options, which means you can create a customized experience. Finally, CBDFx oils are safe to use on pets.

Shop CBDFx

Populum

Populum is ethical, committed, and honest. They are known for producing high-quality, 100% organic, full spectrum CBD oils. Their customer service is top-notch, and their packaging is attractive and honest. They are a higher-end company, which means their cost is a bit higher than many of the other ones on our list.

Their products have a unique orange flavor. This is what makes them different from the competition. You can find their oils in a variety of dosages, from 8 milligrams to 66 milligrams per dose. There’s also a variety of sizes available, from 250 milligrams to 2,000 milligrams per bottle.

The CBD oils produced by Populum are third-party tested three times for potency and purity before being released to the public and have been shown to help users with:

Stress relief

Relaxation

Overall well-being

Shop Populum

Green Roads

Laura Fuentes founded Green Roads in 2013. Prior to founding this CBD company, she was a pharmacist in a compounding pharmacy for 25 years. Due to her experience in the field, Green Roads is one of the top CBD companies in the United States. The reason she founded this company is because she believed quality of life could be improved through the use of CBD products.

At this time, there are more than 10,000 branches across the United States. In fact, when it comes to privately owned CBD companies, Green Roads is number one. They have both broad spectrum and full spectrum options in a variety of strengths. In addition, there are several different flavors available:

Original

Mint Breeze

Apple Kiwi Bliss

Shop Green Roads

Charlotte’s Web

One of the primary reasons that people love CBD oil from Charlotte’s Web is because it is 100% pure. In fact, they are considered to be a leader in the CBD oil industry because, compared to the competition, their oil is the highest quality. However, it’s important to note that their oils are not cheap.

Charlotte’s Web offers a variety of options, including high-dosage, full-spectrum oils. In addition, if you are new to the world of CBD, they offer a starter pack with a variety of flavors to help you find your favorite.

Some of the most popular flavors include:

Lemon Twist

Olive Oil

Orange Blossom

Mint Chocolate

Charlotte’s Web promises that their oils will provide you with a sense of calm, decreasing your stress levels, and helping you get a good nights’ sleep. In addition, they can help with recovery from inflammation following an intense workout.

Shop Charlottes Web

Mana Artisan Botanics

While it’s true that Mana Artisan Botanics may not be as well-known as many of the other CBD companies on our list, they are unique. The CBD oils from this company have a Hawaiian theme and a “mana difference.”

The CBD oils from this company come in a variety of flavors. Their primary goal is to stand out from the rest of the crowd by committing to stimulating the local economy, as well as holistic health and regenerative agriculture.

Mana Artisan Botanics only uses ingredients sourced from local farmers or their own farms in Hawaii. These ingredients are certified organic and are non-GMO.

One of the unique flavors offered by Mana Artisan Botanics is macadamia nut, which is created by blending CBD oil with macadamia nut oil.

Shop Mana Artisan Botanics

Joy Organics

Joy Organics is known for producing premium organic, full spectrum CBD oils. This is one of the few companies that carries the USDA Certified Organic certification. This is what sets them apart. There are many companies on the market that claim to have this certification, but very few actually do.

Joy Organics offers a variety of strengths, starting at 15 milligrams per dose and going up to 75 milligrams per dose. Plus, there are several flavor options, including:

Unflavored

Tranquil Mint

Orange Bliss

Summer Lemon

All of the CBD oils from Joy Organics are THC-free and have been lab tested for potency and purity.

Joy Organics

CBDistillery

CBDistillery is known for offering some of the highest quality, full-spectrum, non-GMO, THC-free oils in the USA. Their CBD is sourced from plants grown using 100% natural farming techniques. These oils are third-party tested for potency and purity and come in a variety of concentrations from 500 milligrams to 2,500 milligrams.

According to their website, the oils from CBDistillery are convenient and easy to use, act quickly, and improve overall well-being. They have a few targeted formulas, including the following:

Relief + Relax CBD- ratio of CBD:CBG is 1:1

Sleep CBD- ratio of CBD:CBN is 3:1

Since CBDistillery strives to stand out from the plethora of other companies on the market, they offer formulas that you won’t find elsewhere.

Shop CBDistillery

Medterra

Medterra produces their CBD oils with 99%+ organic MCT and pure CBD. You can find their oils in strengths from 500 milligrams to 3,000 milligrams. The oils are sourced from plants grown in the USA and the extraction process is done in the USA. The products from Medterra are third party tested to ensure potency and purity- and they follow the requirements set forth by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, so they are 100% legal.

The CBD oils from Medterra are THC-free and non-GMO. However, they do contain some minor cannabinoids, including:

CBDV

CBG

CBN

CBC

Other natural terpenes

Their formulas target a variety of goals, and include:

CBG + CBD Tincture

Full Spectrum CBD oil

Ultra-Broad-Spectrum CBD oil

Shop Medterra

Aspen Green

Aspen Green, like most of the other CBD companies on the market, offers a wide variety of CBD oils and other products. You can rest assured that their oils are high quality because they are USDA Organic certified. Their oil is sourced from plants grown in Colorado and are free of harmful substances, including parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, and other toxins.

Their labels are honest and include QR codes that allow you to look over the results of their lab tests. There are 8 different tests that their products go through before being released to the public.

Aspen Green CBD oils come in three different flavors:

Citrus

Mint

Original

Shop Aspen Green

Rya Organics

Cymbiotika is the parent company of Rya Organics CBD. This company is well-known for producing a variety of natural health products, including CBD oils and tinctures. They have three options:

Nexus Relief (inflammation)

Heal All-Pro (pain)

Rumi-Dream (sleep)

The CBD products from Rya Organics are produced in the USA and are marketed as 100% organic, gluten-free, vegan, GLP certified, and soy free. However, it’s important to note that they do add a few ingredients to increase the potency. For example, in order to increase absorption and effectiveness, DHA, EPA, and turmeric are added to their Nexus Relief formula.

Shop Rya Organics

Bloom Hemp

Bloom Hemp CBD oils, tinctures, lotions, and balms are USDA Organic certified. They offer a variety of targeted formulas, including:

Essential Digestive Tincture

Essential Calming Tincture

Essential Recovery Tincture

In addition to their targeted tinctures, Bloom Hemp also offers a full spectrum tincture in a variety of flavors.

Just like most of the other CBD companies on the market, Bloom Hemp puts emphasis on the value that cannabinoids add to CBD oils. For example, the calming tincture contains 1,200 milligrams of CBD and 100 milligrams of CBN.

Since Bloom Hemp offers such a wide variety of options, you can customize your CBD experience to meet your needs. According to their website, their tinctures have a variety of benefits, including:

Getting a good nights’ rest

Recovery support

Stress relief

Shop Bloom Hemp

SolCBD

SolCBD offers a wide variety of CBD tinctures and oils. Their oil is sourced from plants grown by organic farmers in Europe. The oils are extracted from the plants using CO2. This means that their oils are 100% pure.

The oils are formulated to target a variety of issues. For example, the Advanced Sleep oil can help improve the overall quality of sleep. Additionally, SolCBD carries high-strength CBD oils, including their 4,000 milligram CBD tincture.

According to SolCBD, their oils are effective for:

Decreasing anxiety

Reducing inflammation

Improving sleep quality

Optimizing brain health

Boosting immune system

SolCBD combines their CBD extract with MCT oil. This makes it easier for the body to absorb it. They only offer one flavor: natural- which is mild, a lot like green tea.

Shop SolCBD

Five CBD

Five CBD offers a wide variety of CBD products, including gummies and tinctures. The goal of this company is to give new meaning to “full spectrum CBD”. Their flagship product is their tincture, which comes in a variety of strengths, from 1,500 milligrams to 6,000 milligrams per bottle. This means that Five CBD products are some of the most potent products on the market.

In addition to CBD, their full-spectrum oil contains:

CBN

CBC

THC

Other cannabinoids/terpenes

There are several flavor options- sourced from natural sources, including:

Lavender

Mint Chocolate

Citrus

Each dose of the 1,500-milligram full-spectrum CBD does also contain 60 milligrams of THC. This is about the same amount that is found in other full-spectrum CBD oils on the market today. One of the things that Five CBD does different is this: they blend their CBD with MCT oil, which makes absorption easier.

Shop Five CBD

RE Botanicals

When it comes to CBD oils, RE Botanicals is one of the top-rated companies. Their oils are certified USDA organic. In order to ensure quality/consistency, their oil is sourced from plants grown on their own farm in South Carolina.

RE Botanicals adds MCT to their oils so that they are easily and quickly absorbed by your body. In addition, they are glyphosate-free and non-GMO. In addition to their oils, they also offer capsules or boil oils.

The hemp blends offered by RE Botanicals are pure in flavor and golden in color- and, like the other high-quality brands- they do not add any artificial ingredients to their products.

Shop RE Botanicals

cbdMD

cbdMD doesn’t just offer CBD oils. They also offer the following:

Tinctures

Gummies

Capsules

These products are uniquely designed and are offered in a variety of flavors, including:

Mint

Berry

Orange

Natural

The products offered by cbdMD are broad-spectrum, so they also contain CBN, CBG, and terpenes. Their oil is sourced from plants grown in the United States on farms that are known for consistency.

cbdMD has all of their products tested by third parties, to ensure quality, purity, and potency. There is a variety of strengths available, which means you can take as much or as little as necessary to meet your needs.

Shop cbdMD

CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman is known around the world for producing high-quality hemp products. One of their most well-known products is their VG Cloud Tincture, which is packed with beneficial terpenes.

Their oil is sourced from plants grown by agriculturally responsible farmers located in the United States. They only use the best plants to create their products and they have unique flavors, including cherry limeade.

According to CBD American Shaman, their products absorb faster, which means they will take effect more quickly than some of the other options on the market.

Shop American Shaman

Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals is known for their wide variety of CBD products, including oils. They are located in Broomfield, Colorado. Some of their products are targeted, such as the following:

Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture

CBD combined with turmeric

Total Wellness CBD set

The oils from Receptra Naturals can be used for a variety of reasons, from improving sleep quality to relieving inflammation, and so much more. They offer a variety of flavors as well- but only use natural ingredients for flavor. Some of those flavors are:

Lavender

Limonene terpenes

Passionflower

Lime

Ginger

MCT oil

Shop Receptra Naturals

Just CBD

Just CBD is another option for those who are interested in trying or using CBD but are on a budget. Some of the oils cost as little as $10. Just CBD was founded in 2017. Since that time, quality has been consistent. Their top two tinctures are:

Coconut oil CBD tincture

Hemp seed oil CBD tincture

Dosages start out at 50 milligrams and go up to 5,000 milligrams. The oil is sourced from plants that are grown in the United states and are lab-tested for potency and purity. However, despite the fact that the plants are organically grown, they are not USDA certified organic.

Shop Just CBD

Zatural

Finally, the last CBD oil company on our list is Zatural. They are also ideal for those who are on a budget. Their oils are broad-spectrum, THC-free, and come in a variety of flavors, including:

Spearmint

Lemon-Lime

Sweet Natural

Peppermint

Natural

Cinnamon

Their oil is sourced from plants grown in the USA, using natural techniques free of herbicides and pesticides. The oil is extracted from the plants using CO2.

Zatural has several dosing options, starting at 300 milligrams and going up to 12,000 milligrams. A 300-milligram bottle will cost approximately $30.

Shop Zatural

How We Chose Best CBD Oils

When it comes to purchasing CBD oils- whether online or in person- there are lots of things that you must consider. Some of them will matter more than others because we all have unique needs. However, there are some basic things to keep in mind. We’ll explore some of those below:

Lab Testing

As you can see, most of the CBD oil companies we chose to put on our list use third-party testing to check their products for potency, purity, and quality. Some of them make their reports available to consumers, others just expect you to trust what they say.

When you are reviewing the results, be sure to check the COA, or Certificate of Analysis, which will provide you with a breakdown of the full composition of the product. If the COA is legitimate, it will list everything that is in the product, including cannabinoids, terpenes, microbiological levels, and much more.

In order to make sure you are purchasing a quality CBD oil, make sure that the company does lab tests and makes their results available to the consumer.

Extraction Processes

There are several different ways that the oil can be extracted from the cannabis plant. As much as possible, you want to choose a company that uses CO2 extraction. Here’s how it works:

CO2 is used as a solvent under low temperature and high pressure. This will preserve/maintain the purity of the CBD. There are three phases to this process.

Phase 1: Start by placing the plant matter into the extraction container. At this point, the liquid CO2 is heated and pressurized. This forces it into a supercritical state.

Phase 2: This begins with transferring the active ingredients to a separate unit following extraction.

Phase 3: The pressure will be reduced. This allows the CBD and CO2 to separate. After this, CBD turns into a thick, sticky resin.

Complementary Ingredients

As you read through the reviews above, you could see that some of the companies add in extra ingredients. These additions are meant to enhance the benefits of the CBD oil or to add extra value. Add-ins, including cannabinoids, terpenes, vitamins, minerals, etc- may improve the holistic effect of the products.

In some cases, CBD topicals are fortified with ingredients in addition to CBD extract. In some cases, these are to make it smell, feel, or look good. In other cases, these added ingredients are to make it more easily absorbed into the skin or condition the skin.

If you have sensitivity to fragrances, artificial dyes, or other synthetic ingredients, you’ll want to make sure the product you choose is all-natural or is specially formulated for sensitive skin.

Source

When you are purchasing CBD oil, you want to choose a high-quality product. This means that you should be looking for companies that work with organic farmers that do not use pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals.

Brand Reputation

They say, if you saw it on the internet- it’s got to be true. However, that’s not necessarily true in every situation. If you are looking for a quality CBD brand/product, there are a few things that you should look for:

Transparency: the company should be willing to tell you where they source their oil from, as well as who does their lab testing, and their COAs.

Another way to find out about a brand’s reputation is by reading over client reviews. Be sure to check the company’s website, as well as other forums.

One major red flag is if the company has received a warning from the FDA. The FDA does regulate the hemp industry and if there is a company that is being deceptive or dishonest, they will issue a warning letter.

Unfortunately, there are lots of companies that are hopping aboard the CBD industry without taking the right steps to ensure their products are safe.

Value

As you can see, the price varies wildly from one company to the next. If you’re new to the world of CBD, this can be quite confusing. However, you must keep in mind that various products have differing potencies. Plus, the plants have likely been grown and the oil extracted in varying methods.

Plus, many add flavors and scents to their products, which may be a superficial thing. On the other hand though, sometimes they are value added ingredients, including oils and vitamins.

Why Should You Use CBD Oils?

As we mentioned earlier, there are many different reasons that people are using CBD oils and other products. Most of the time, they are looking for a more natural way to treat their health conditions and also improve their well-being.

Below, we’ll explore a few of the reasons that you should be using CBD oils.

It is legal

Chances are, you have probably met someone along the way that refers to CBD oil as cannabis oil. While it’s true that they both come from the cannabis plant, they are actually two totally different things. Cannabis oil does contain THC. CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC. Therefore, a CBD oil is not going to get you high like a cannabis oil would. In most countries, CBD oil is legal- though there are still some where it’s not, so if you are traveling, you should check the regulations. In the countries where it is legal, you can purchase it OTC in local health food stores like any other supplement. However, cannabis oil is only legal in areas that have legalized marijuana.

It may help relieve anxiety

According to the research, as many as 40 million Americans have dealt with- or will deal with- some level of anxiety in their life. If you are one of those and you’d like a more natural way to treat your anxiety, consider trying CBD oil. There are some studies that indicate CBD could relieve anxiety. Some of the common conditions that studies indicate CBD is effective for treating include:

PTSD

Social Anxiety

OCD

It may help with insomnia

If you struggle with insomnia, you might want to try CBD oil. Research shows that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the body, which regulates functions such as appetite and sleep patterns. According to some of the research findings, CBD may be beneficial for those who have insomnia, especially if combined with anxiety and/or depression.

It may help with pain

There is some research indicating that CBD oil can be a great pain reliever, including for chronic pain such as:

Arthritis

Rheumatic pain

There is even some research indicating that perhaps CBD can relieve pain related to fibromyalgia. One of the reasons that people prefer CBD oil is because the side effects are very minimal when compared to strong prescription medications. Some of the common side effects include drowsiness or dry mouth- but they will go away once you stop using the oil.

It can help with post-workout recovery

We know that one of the best ways to speed up post-workout recovery is by reducing inflammation. You’ve probably noticed that you feel a bit sore when you wake up the morning after an intense workout session. The reason for this soreness is inflammation. It is your body’s natural response to the strain of working out. If you want to reduce the amount of time it takes for your body to recover, consider trying CBD oil. There are even some topical CBD creams/balms that you can apply directly to your sore muscles.

It may help with skin conditions

There are many people who have skin conditions, including acne and eczema. There is some research that indicates CBD may be a viable treatment option. It can be incorporated into your general skincare routine or can be used as a treatment for specific skin conditions. Plus, if you are a fan of tattoos, you’ll be happy to know that CBD oil can be used to help with healing.

It may help fight addictions

One of the best things about CBD products is that they are not habit forming. This means that addiction is not a concern when you use CBD. However, if you are struggling with an addiction, CBD oil may be able to help. In fact, one study indicated that cravings in heroin addicts could be limited with CBD. Also, as we’ve mentioned before, CBD can help with managing anxiety/depression- which is critical in avoiding relapse.

It may help prevent health issues

Chances are you’ve heard about all of the amazing benefits offered by CBD oil. However, your overall health is fairly good- so you don’t think you really need it. This isn’t true! There are still so many great benefits even for those that don’t have specific concerns regarding their health. If you just want to boost your overall health/well-being, this might be a great way to do it.

Dosing is easy to figure out

Figuring out dosing with CBD is really easy, even if you’ve never used it before. If you’re new to the world of CBD, you may want to start with just a few drops. Of course, even if you use more, it’s not a major issue. You’ll probably feel a lot more calm and relaxed- but it’s difficult to overdose with CBD. Therefore, you have a little bit more room to experiment and find the right dose. Plus, when you have found the right dose, you can stick with it. You don’t have to worry about having to increase dosage over time to get the same results.

There are lots of options

In this article, our primary focus is the CBD oils. However, there are plenty of other options on the market as well.

The easiest option is oil. You simply drop/spray it under your tongue and hold it for a minute. Then, you can swallow or rinse out your mouth. Most of the oils have an earthy flavor, but there are some that have added flavors such as mint, orange, lavender, and more.

If oils are not your thing, you can find gummies, capsules, edibles, and even a water-soluble liquid that can be added to your favorite beverage. As mentioned previously, you can also find CBD balms/creams that can be applied directly to the skin, which is great because you can target the area that needs relief.

Of course, this is just a few of the reasons that people are using CBD oil. Research is ongoing, so there could be more benefits that emerge in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Oils

In recent years, CBD has surged in popularity. There are lots of people who are using it and even more who are considering using it. However, there are still lots of questions that come up when the topic surfaces. Below, we’ll go through a few of the most frequently asked questions about CBD oils.

What exactly is CBD oil?

The cannabis plant contains more than 100 cannabinoids. CBD is one of them. CBD stands for cannabidiol. CBD is known to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates a variety of processes including energy, sleep, appetite, and metabolism. In addition, the endocannabinoid system does play a role in several psychological processes.

THC is another of the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. THC is a psychoactive substance that makes a user feel “high”. CBD, on the other hand, does not have this effect. This is why so many people turn to CBD oil to treat conditions such as anxiety/depression, chronic pain, and more.

Is there a difference between CBD and THC?

Yes, there is a difference between the two. There are more than 100 cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. CBD and THC are two of them. THC is psychoactive, which makes a user feel “high” when they are using it. CBD, on the other hand, provides all of the same benefits, only without the “high” feeling.

Is CBD oil the same thing as cannabis oil?

While it’s true that many people use these terms interchangeably, CBD oil and cannabis oil are actually two different things. CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC. Cannabis, on the other hand, contains a lot more.

Does CBD show up on a drug screen?

In most cases, when you are given a drug screen, they are looking for THC. Therefore, it’s not likely that CBD oil will show up on a test. After all, it contains less than 0.3% THC. However, if you are concerned that it might be a problem, you may wish to take the bottle with you to the screening so that they can see what is in your system.

Can CBD have an effect on driving skills?

As we have said, CBD does not have any psychoactive properties, and CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC. Therefore, regular usage should not have an effect on an individual’s ability to drive. However, if you are using cannabis oil, it would probably be best to refrain from driving until it is out of your system.

Can you develop an addiction to CBD?

No. Research indicates that CBD will not cause psychological or physiological dependence.

Does CBD oil need to be kept in the fridge?

This is entirely a personal preference. Most of the oils on the market are made to be kept at room temperature. That being said, there are some people who prefer that their CBD oil be cold. You must decide which you prefer.

How many drops should be taken at once?

This depends on the strength of the product you are using. The label on the product you are using will clearly state what the recommended dosage is. If you’re just starting out, you might want to start with 1 drop and see how it affects you. Experts recommend that you do this for at least two weeks. Then, as you get used to using CBD products, you can adjust the dosage as you need to. Of course, its important that you listen to what your body is telling you to determine whether to increase, decrease, or keep dosage the same.

Can CBD oils be combined with food or beverages?

When it comes to CBD oils, sublingual application is recommended. Place the drops under your tongue and allow to sit for about 30 seconds before swallowing. However, there are some people who can’t get past the flavor. In this case, you can add it to your food or beverages- but it’s not going to be absorbed by the body as well. That being said, as you can see, there are lots of different flavors you can get- you don’t have to stick with the natural or unflavored.

Can you get high from using CBD?

No. As we mentioned previously, CBD does not have psychoactive properties. Therefore, you cannot get high from using it. However, you may get an extremely relaxed, or chilled-out, feeling.

Can you give CBD to your pet?

Yes. Most of the CBD oils on the market are safe for animals. Of course, you’ll probably want to speak with a veterinarian to find out the appropriate dosage. Your pet is not likely to need the same amount you do.

Conclusion

In recent years, CBD has surged in popularity. There are so many different people who are taking it for different things. Perhaps they are using it for anxiety/depression, or maybe because they are in pain and can’t seem to handle it. Whatever the reason, CBD is definitely a bit of a market.

If you are interested in using CBD, hopefully we’ve been able to help you get started on your journey with CBD. Also, if you’ve already been using CBD, hopefully you’ve learned some things that you didn’t already know.

RELATED:The 22 Best Weight Loss Supplements in 2022

