Top 20 Best CBD Gummies to Buy in 2022: Most Effective CBD Gummy Brands

CBD edibles have been a helpful way for consumers to get the daily amount of CBD that they need. This industry is rich with different CBD options, helping consumers find organic sources with CBD isolates to benefit from using these remedies.

With so many different products today, it is hard to decide which CBD supplement is best for users’ needs. Different flavors, dosages, and more, but each one offers the best results. By reading this guide, consumers can choose what works for their needs effectively.

The Top CBD Gummies for 2022

After carefully reviewing manufacturers, lab tests, and ingredient lists, the following CBD brands were chosen as the top products on the market today:

Joy Organics

Charlotte’s Web

Premium Jane

Sunday Scaries

CBDFx

CBDistillery

Palm Organix

Green Roads Relax Bears

JustCBD

Kats Botanicals

Medterra

Smile

Bloom Hemp

Absolute Nature

Five CBD

Zatural

PureKana

American Shaman

Tommy Chong’s

CBD.co

Read on below to learn more information about each of these gummy brands to make the right choice.

Joy Organics

Joy Organics offers a premium gummy with high-quality CBD extract with green apple and strawberry lemonade flavors. Users get a total of 10mg of CBD in each gummy, using CBD isolate to make the best remedy possible.

This gummy formula includes organic sugar, pectin, citric acid, lemon oil, and organic tapioca syrup. All flavors are organic and natural, and users will need 1-2 gummies daily to get the desired effects.

The total cost of the Joy Organics gummies is $39.95, providing the user with 30 gummies. The brand also provides a 90-day refund policy.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web focuses on combining CBD with melatonin, ginger, and lemon balm to nourish the body after exercise. Rather than offering overall wellness, this remedy provides users with support for muscle recovery, better sleep, and general stress relief. This brand is well known in the supplement industry, offering excellent CBD remedies with 10mg of CBD in every serving. The CBD is derived from organic full-spectrum hemp extract.

Users need two gummies each day to get the desired benefits and are offered in a 30-count pack for $29.99. The company provides a 30-day window to get a refund if it isn’t a good match for the user.

Premium Jane

Premium Jane uses cane sugar, ascorbic acid, pectin, citric acid, and organic hemp CBD isolate to bring gummies to consumers. The formula only uses natural flavors and colors. However, users will still need to take two gummies to get the desired effects each day. Every gummy provides users with 25mg of CBD in their order, and each bottle contains a total of 750mg of CBD. It is one of the more powerful options, which is ideal for users already familiar with the effects that CBD can cause.

The creators made this formula with organic, non-GMO ingredients. They’ve put their product through rigorous lab testing to ensure potency. A package of 30 gummies is $55 and comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries is made of vitamins, carbohydrates, and sugar, providing users with the notoriety of the manufacturer’s name. This remedy has a distinct label, allowing users to get the vitamins and minerals needed to make this CBD supplement worthwhile. Users get a combination of natural flavors with broad-spectrum CBD, giving a total dose of 10mg per serving.

Users will need at least two gummies a day to make a difference, though some use up to three gummies. A 20-count package of the gummies is $29.

CBDFx

Made with hemp extract, turmeric, spirulina, and apple cider vinegar, CBDFx is often used as a solution for better sleep. It also improves health and wellness, using mixed berry and other flavors. Users will get 50 mg of CBD in every serving.

To start this regimen, consumers should only take two gummies in every serving. However, once the user is confident that they can tolerate this amount, they can increase the dose for more substantial benefits. For 30 gummies, the total price is $49.99. A 60-day money-back guarantee covers all purchases.

CBDistillery

CBDistillery provides users with a way to quickly relax with CBD. With 30mg of CBD isolate, this is one of the most potent formulas on the list. With 30mg of CBD isolate, users who purchase this formula will get one of the highest concentrations currently available on the list. Like other CBD products, this formula is made without any THC.

Users will need to take two doses each day to get the benefits – one at bedtime to help with sleep and one in the morning to keep the mind relaxed. Users will need to get both bottles of this formula to work, which costs $100. Plus, the purchase comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Palm Organix

With Palm Organix, consumers get multiple dosages offered within the premium lineup. The flagship product of this brand is a collection of gummies with mixed fruit flavors. Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, and the company only uses all-natural flavors and colors.

To get the desired effects, use 1-2 gummies each day. The total cost of a 20-count package is $27.95, and users can return it within 30 days for a complete refund if they are unhappy with the results.

Green Roads Relax Bears

There are few companies with the same popularity and expansion that Green Roads has. They claim to have the best flavor of any CBD product today, and all of the formulas are tested independently to offer transparency to customers. Their CBD Relax Bears can be purchased in either a 10mg or 25mg dosage, allowing users to choose exactly how much CBD they want in every serving.

Users should only need one gummy a day to get the desired effects. However, this is one of the few formulas that tell consumers to check with a healthcare professional to determine the best dosage. To get 30 gummies, users will pay $37.99, but they can get a refund with the money-back guarantee for the first 30 days after the purchase.

JustCBD

JustCBD is unique because it allows consumers to control the dose they consume entirely. Rather than offering the CBD gummy at a specific dosage, users can customize it from 8mg to 44mg of CBD each. Users can get the flavor they want at any dosage, and they can even choose the type of gummy they want! The current options include rings, worms, bears, and more. Anyone who wants a little more variety than currently offered can get a lot from this formula. Plus, users can choose to get sugar-free gummies as well.

To get the effects, users need to take two pieces each day. One package costs $50 and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Kats Botanicals

Kats Botanicals provides users with broad-spectrum CBD, giving up to 750mg of CBD in every bottle. Though other products on this list use full-spectrum hemp extract, this CBD isolate ensures that there’s no risk of accidentally ingesting THC. Users get CBD’s natural effects, like calmness, focus, and improved wellness with no THC. They can also reduce stress.

Since these gummies are potent for users, the company recommends consuming only a single gummy each day. The CBD concentration will determine precisely how much the bottle costs, but the prices start at $30.

Medterra

Medterra sources their CBD from US-grown hemp, following the same CO2 technology that requires no solvents to process the extract. Along with CBD, the Medterra gummies include turmeric, L-theanine, and other ingredients to improve the inflammation relief and soothing that CBD is known for. Every gummy is made without animal products or animal byproducts, allowing vegans to benefit without gelatin. Plus, every gummy offers 25mg of CBD.

Users only need one gummy each day to make a difference. A 30-gummy package is $39.99 and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Smile

Smile provides users with a vegan gummy multivitamin infused with ingredients like aloe vera juice, avocado oil, 5-HTP, iodine, iron, and (obviously) CBD. To separate themselves from other products on the market, they offer nine vitamins and minerals and act quickly to deliver. Users choose Fresh Watermelon, Acai Blast, and Passion Fruit flavors. The key to this remedy is improved focus and calmness, offering 10mg for each gummy.

Users need to take the two-gummy serving for about 20 minutes before sleeping each night to get the benefits. A whole pack of the gummies costs $29.75.

Bloom Hemp

Bloom Hemp focuses on just two main ingredients for their supplement – MCT oil and organic hemp extract. This brand is known for its many elements, including topical formulas, concentrates, tinctures, and edible remedies. Every capsule provided users with 25mg of CBD, allowing them to get CBD benefits without feeling like they were eating candy.

Instead of being offered as a gummy, Bloom Hemp’s remedy is condensed into a soft-gel capsule. Users will need to take one of each day to make a difference. For a 30-capsule bottle, the total cost is $49.99. Every order comes with a 30-day return policy.

Absolute Nature

Absolute Nature provides users with CBD sourced from organic hemp plants, cane sugar, and organic glucose syrup to give a sweet taste. All of the CBD used is a full-spectrum extract, which means that consumers get an assortment of other compounds from the hemp plant (like CBG, CBDv, CBN, CBC, etc.). The remedy is entirely vegan, and users get anywhere from 30mg to 48mg per serving.

Users need to take a slice up to twice a day as they need it. A package of these gummies starts at $49.99.

Five CBD

Five CBD brings consumers both gummies and chocolates to get CBD’s benefits. The gummies come with multiple CBD concentrations, including 25mg or 50mg doses. Users can also get a 25mg CBD concentration with melatonin for users that want to get the sleep benefits offered. CBD isn’t the only thing in these gummies; users get THC, CBN, CBC, and other compounds at about 20% of CBD concentration. Despite containing THC, users will still only get trace amounts required by federal law.

Users only should take one gummy at a time, given a window of 45 minutes before they take another one. The total cost of a 30-count package is $29.99, though the website doesn’t show any guarantee or return policy.

Zatural

Zatural gummy bears use broad-spectrum CBD, ensuring no THC in any part of the formula. Any THC has already been removed, so individuals concerned about intaking too much THC can feel free to enjoy Zatural’s benefits. Users also get nourishment from organic and natural sources with exclusively vegan ingredients.

Users can buy a 60-gummy bottle for $39.99, giving users the gummies they need to use at least once a day.

PureKana

PureKana is easy to consume anywhere, and only high-quality ingredients are used to make it possible. For the sweet flavor, users will get a combination of concentrated grape juice and citric acid with hemp CBD Isolate. Every gummy offers 25mg of CBD with these fruity flavors, and the ingredients are entirely vegan.

For 30 gummies, the total cost is $40. Users are guaranteed a refund if they find that this remedy doesn’t work for their needs within 30 days.

American Shaman

American Shaman gives users an incredible combination of hemp oil, mixed fruits, and other ingredients to provide a non-GMO gummy wholly safe and natural. Users get a total of 10mg of CBD in each gummy, using broad-spectrum CBD.

Users need to take two gummies each day to get the benefits. The total cost of each package is $29. However, if users decide that they aren’t happy with the results, they have 45 days to get a full refund.

Tommy Chong’s

No brand has quite the notoriety that Tommy Chong offers. His line of sour gummies offers 100% US-grown hemp, using natural flavors with 25mg of CBD in every serving. Users will get 750mg of CBD in each bottle, though users only need to take one gummy each day.

This formula is available for $69.95 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

CBD.co

CBD.co is an entire website of different brands that consumers can use. Consumers who aren’t sure what products they want to use may want to check out this website to find options from various brands. The platform makes it possible to get CBD gummies at a low price. They even include multiple brands that are already featured on this list.

By starting with just gummy a day, users can slowly build up how much they consume to get maximum benefits from any of these remedies. The gummies begin at $49.99, and purchases come with a 60-day return policy.

How We Ranked The Top CBD Gummies?

Since there are so many different kinds of CBD gummies on this list, consumers need to have some way to differentiate between them. The majority of brands say that they have high-quality ingredients with high concentrations of CBD. Unfortunately, every brand doesn’t live up to what they say. The supplements had to meet the following criteria to get a place on this guide.

CBD Dosage

The most critical factor in these gummies is the amount of CBD. Finding the CBD that works for the user is important because everyone can handle a different concentration. Some people prefer to have just 5mg of CBD in their daily supplement, while others want a large dose at 50mg. The preferred gummies for this list were between 10mg and 20mg, though there’s even a brand that allows users to customize their CBD.

CBD and Hemp Sources

Along with the amount of CBD in the formula, having the right source for CBD and hemp is also essential. Some companies choose to use full-spectrum organic hemp from the United States specifically. However, other brands primarily offer CBD and hemp from an unknown source. Not revealing their source indicates that the brand is dishonest about what they provide.

Quality Ingredients

As tasty as these CBD gummies might be, they can’t be made with cheap ingredients. Still, the only point is that they are high quality to avoid any complications. Using organic, natural, and even vegan ingredients are preferred.

Natural Flavors

Putting together a delicious CBD gummy requires an assortment of ingredients to achieve the effects. However, since natural hemp is so important, it makes sense that the other ingredients – like the flavor – should be equally natural to safety and effectiveness.

Natural Colors

These formulas use natural coloring with a natural source and natural flavors. These colors often come from fruit, earning a much better ranking than others.

Advertised Benefits

These formulas’ benefits are essential to understand what they can do. Some brands claim to fix every possible problem an individual might have, which is entirely unrealistic. However, others are much more honest. This type of transparency was preferred above everything else, ensuring that users get the most out of the formula.

Lab Testing and Certificates of Analysis

Any brand that offers what they claim is more than happy to prove their claims. Lab testing allows these brands to show that they only contain what they advertise, testing the products for different compounds. By offering a certificate of analysis, customers can get proof of the lab testing, proving that they got exactly what they paid for.

Price & Value

While some people want to spend very little money on edible gummies, others have no problem spending $100. All budgets were considered in creating this guide, but they had to prove value.

Complementary Ingredients

Along with CBD, manufacturers had to include some other compounds in the gummies to affect the body without diluting the CBD available positively. The complementary ingredients also offer the high-quality expected from the CBD.

Who Should Use CBD Gummies?

Anyone who wants to see what CBD can do for them should test out CBD gummies. They make it possible to consume organic CBD easily.

Some of the ways that CBD gummies help with include:

Reducing anxiety.

Easing symptoms of depression.

Regulating mood.

Improving sleep.

Reducing pain.

Treating seizures and epilepsy.

Reducing inflammation.

Improving digestion.

Supporting cardiovascular health.

Improving inflammation.

Supporting overall health and wellness.

According to many studies, CBD can positively impact the body. However, more studies are necessary to see how CBD affects users.

Choosing the Right Dosage

There is no currently recommended dosage due to the lack of CBD research. Consumers are encouraged to start with a small dosage – often half of the gummy supplement to test their reaction. As they get used to the available dosage, they can increase the dose to intensify the impacts. Do not exceed the recommended dosage on the label.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Use

CBD is completely natural and safe, so consumers have few side effects. Researchers have found that using up to 1,500 mg each day is completely safe and even encouraged.

Individuals who have difficulty using CBD might experience indigestion, nausea, and bloating. However, these reactions often occur due to combining the ingredients in the gummy.

Anyone who experiences an adverse effect may want to speak with a medical professional and stop taking the gummies. It is also important not to exceed the initial dose until the user builds up their tolerance. CBD should not be used by anyone pregnant or breastfeeding.

According to a review in 2011, taking high doses of CBD was easy for most participants to handle. This information was later confirmed by a study in 2017. Another study in 2019 suggested that continued use of CBD could induce liver damage among mice. However, for the most part, CBD is entirely safe.

What Does Science Say About CBD Use?

According to Harvard Health, the current market information supports that CBD can positively impact the body. So far, the Food and Drug Administration has even expressed their faith in this compound as they’ve approved it to treat rare forms of epilepsy in children – Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Today’s studies show many benefits, showing that it helps users with anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Most CBD supplements provide users with complementary ingredients to go with the CBD, like melatonin or turmeric. The supporting ingredients in these formulas are also backed by scientific evidence.

In 2014, a study showed that melatonin could definitely help individuals with better sleep, reducing how much time they have to wait before they fall asleep. It also improves how quickly the individual falls asleep, the quality of their sleep, etc.

Turmeric, on the other hand, helps to reduce inflammation. According to a study in 2017, the use of turmeric immensely helped with inflammation due to the antioxidants inside. It is often combined with CBD in these supplements to help muscle recovery, eliminate pain, and promote wellness.

CBD gummies seem to broadly be supported with scientific evidence, even though scientists should include more research. Whether the user wants to improve their sleep, anxiety, or any other aspects of their health, the use of a CBD gummy can be beneficial.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Gummies

Q: What do CBD gummies do?

A: When consumers use CBD gummies, they activate their endocannabinoid system through CB1 and CB2 receptors. These receptors have various effects on the user’s physical and mental health.

Q: Are CBD gummies legal?

A: Yes. In every state of the US, CBD gummies are entirely legal to purchase and consume. They must contain less than 0.3% THC, according to the 2018 Farm Bill. Since they do not create a psychoactive effect on the body, there are no regulations against them.

Q: How are CBD oils different from CBD gummies?

A: Consumers who use a gummy to get their daily CBD will not get as high a concentration with gummies as they do with CBD oil. CBD oil is often taken sublingually, absorbing under the tongue to get the benefits quickly. When users take a CBD gummy, they have to allow it to digest through their stomach acid and the rest of their body before it is ultimately absorbed in the bloodstream. Users do not often have as potent a reaction with this gummy alternative.

Q: What’s the difference between broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD gummies?

A: Full-spectrum CBD comes from the entire cannabis plant, which means that users often get other compounds (like terpenes and flavonoids) in addition to the CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD, however, includes the majority of the compounds in the cannabis plant, sans the THC. The only way to get a formula with absolutely no trace amounts of THC is to choose broad-spectrum CBD gummies.

Q: What are the best CBD gummies?

A: Charlotte’s Web, Joy Organics, and Premium Jane are among the most trusted brands in the industry today.

Q: What are the benefits of CBD gummies over other CBD products?

A: Most people who take CBD gummies for their wellness choose this form because it is highly convenient (since gummies are chewable and don’t require water). Other people enjoy the taste, preferring it over the grassy flavor that CBD oil provides.

Q: Can customers buy vegan CBD gummies?

A: Yes. The majority of the formulas on this list are vegan-friendly. However, users should check if the label indicates that the product uses gelatin, an animal-based product.

Q: How much CBD is in a gummy?

A: Every brand is different. However, the average gummy contains 5mg to 20mg of pure CBD. However, others are much higher (50mg) or much lower (2.5mg).

Q: How many CBD gummies should users consume per day?

A: Every formula includes instructions to make it easier to determine the best number of gummies. Some products only require one gummy to offer benefits, while others require multiple daily doses.

The Top CBD Gummies for 2022 Final Thoughts

CBD in edibles is one of the fastest-growing interests in the CBD industry. These gummies are convenient to take, high in quality, and provide consumers with a strong CBD dosage if they so choose. Within this guide, many different brands work to deliver the best possible products on the market. Consider the top CBD gummies above when incorporating CBD into a daily wellness regimen.

