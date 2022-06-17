To & From Reviews: Are To and From Gifts Legit? The Perfect Present for Anyone?

To & From is an online resource that helps consumers find gifts for all the important people in their life. The website is free to access, and users can make various gift-giving recommendations for anyone whom the user sets up a profile for.

What is To & From?

Whether there is a birthday, anniversary, or official holiday, finding the right gift for any loved one is difficult. Some people seem to have everything and want nothing, while others don’t ever ask for something for themselves. No matter the reason, finding someone the best gift for the occasion is no easy task, even if the person knows the recipient reasonably well. With so many blog posts on the top gifts for him/her for nearly any age group, it can be repetitive to see the same generic recommendations. That’s what To & From helps with.

On the To & From website, consumers will have ideas for every kind of recipient that there can be. Consumers can filter gift ideas by gender, interest, age, and more. New blogs are constantly posted to help consumers understand the next path they could take on their shopping journey. While this type of guide would typically not be anything more than a list of recommendations, To & From takes it one step further.

At To & From, users can check the Gifting HQ. They can add a recipient on their account page by entering their name, date of birth, pronoun, phone number, and email address. They will also choose their relationship with the recipient and can opt-in to SMS and email reminders. To help with the gifting recommendations, users can include the recipient’s address, an occasion with a date, their price range, and more.

Unlike other websites, consumers who decide to use this website will have recommendations from many brands. Consumers can choose whatever price point they are comfortable with shopping at, and they don’t even have to create a gift profile if they want to browse. All they need to do is fill in brief details about the person they’re shopping for, the occasion, their price range, and their relationship.

The prices can go as high as $1,000 and beyond, but gifts are also available from brand names under $20.

How Does To & From Work?

The whole point of To & From is to make it easier for consumers to find the right gift for any person in their life. The website uses “gifting intelligence” to help gift-givers to find the best option for the person they want to buy for. With the information about the recipient, the creators focus on bringing the brands that can help users the most.

Currently, the website offers a range of accessories, lifestyle products, home gifts, and other types of presents. The only way consumers can get this information is by signing up on the official website.

There are many ways that consumers can get their gift recommendations, whether they want to set up a profile for a loved one or shop the gift guides. In one section of the website – Hot Gifts – consumers will get a taste of different personalities and lifestyles that they can shop for. While this part of the website is consistently updated, it is not nearly as frequent or regular as the holiday guides. Some articles in this section of the website include gift recommendations for eco-warriors, restless sleepers, and accessory lovers. While all of these people have slightly different interests than the generic “his and hers” gifts, they are all recommendations that can significantly help when looking for a unique gift.

The To & From Blog

Users can get specific recommendations for individual recipients, but they can check out the blog for curated lists for every occasion. Some of the gift-giving events that consumers can read about on the blog recommendations include:

Father’s Day

Graduation

Mother’s Day

Birthday’s

Christmas

Gifts for restless sleepers

Valentine’s Day

And more.

To bring more information to consumers, To & From has multiple social media platforms that they post to, enticing consumers to take some extra time to look at their recommendations. They even post random videos to promote new events and blogs.

Gift Inspiration from To & From

In the Gift Inspiration section, consumers won’t find even more gift guides or recommendations. Instead, they provide users with more information about the experience of giving gifts.

In a blog titled Giving on the Go, consumers get recommendations directly from a fashion designer named Stephanie von Watzdorf. The point of this article is to eliminate the stress associated with giving gifts in the first place, and Stephanie provides her tips in the form of an interview with To & From. She explains that it is so difficult to buy gifts because they don’t have enough knowledge about the person they’re buying for, and knowing their passions is the key to finding good presents.

Then, there’s another article that is simply titled “Why Gifting?” In this article, users will learn about the trends associated with giving gifts. This blog is directly from To & From, explaining how they got involved in this concept and why it is important for consumers today.

Signing Up for To & From

To sign up for an account, users will need to start by entering their name, email, phone number, and pronoun. They will also have to choose a password. They can also use their Facebook account or Gmail login to connect. While there are fairly limited details needed, all of them are necessary to create the initial account.

It costs nothing to sign up for the website, but membership will allow users to save gift ideas, bookmark blog posts, and keep a calendar for gift giving.

Contacting the Creators of To & From

Even with the information on the website, consumers might want to learn more information about the brand or about their account. The customer service team can be reached by calling or sending an email.

Email address: info@toandfrom.com or ip@toandfrom.com

Phone number: 1-646-504-0699

The main headquarters of the creators is in New York.

Summary

To & From provides consumers with a unique perspective on giving gifts. They go into immense detail on the best gifts for consumers with different interests, but they also consider the user’s price point and when the event takes place. Consumers can set up profiles for consistent recommendations on their favorite recipients, but they can also peruse when they need to make an unplanned purchase. Signing up for To & From is completely free by clicking here! – so what are you waiting for?

