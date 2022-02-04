The Wholesale Formula Reviews – Hidden Truth About the Program!

The Wholesale Formula is a certified system that shows investors how they can grow and develop a wholesale-based Amazon business similar to multi-million dollar businesses. According to the official website, the project uses the same model that has been used to generate more than $1,057,143,592 on Amazon.

The Wholesale Formula Seminar will launch on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2 PM EST or 11 AM PST. The seminar will last for two hours and should end at around 4 pm EST or 1 pm PST.

Preparation for the Wholesale Formula Seminar

According to the official website, attendees are just expected to have an internet connection. However, they can also choose to have a device with a webcam and a microphone, but this is optional.

Users should therefore clear their schedules by February 8, between 2 pm and 4 pm EST to make them get comfortable. Participants are not expected to be on camera or talk during the seminar. Additionally, they will not be asked to talk or show their faces. However, at the end of the seminar, participants can interact with Dan and Dylan through the chat feature.

Who is Eligible to Attend the Wholesale Formula Seminar?

The Wholesale Formula will take place online. This means anyone across the world can attend it, as long as they have an internet connection. While the event primarily targets viewers in the United States, it’s available to anyone in any part of the world. The organizers have provided a separate registration link for each state in the USA and another registration link for international viewers.

How Much Does the Wholesale Formula Seminar Cost?

According to the product’s official website, the Wholesale Formula Seminar costs $49.99. Interested participants can register online. After paying, the user gets an activation link to the webinar on the actual day of the event. The Wholesale Formula Seminar is a 100% live, online seminar.

Importantly, the organizers have provided a full moneyback guarantee. If any person is unsatisfied with the seminar for any reason, the user is free to ask for a refund by the second day of the seminar. To initiate the refund process, the unsatisfied user simply needs to contact the Wholesale Formula team.

The Organizers of the Wholesale Formula Seminar

The Wholesale Formula Seminar is an event organized by two individuals Dan Meadors and Dylan Frost. Dan Meadors is co-founder of The Wholesale Formula and the President of Spotlight Brand Services. Currently based in Corbin, Kentucky, Dan Meadors co-founded Spotlight Brand Services in May 2020.

Before establishing Spotlight Brand Services, Meadors worked as co-founder and partner at VA Placement. He also served as a partner at Urza Lands, LLC, as stated on his LinkedIn profile.

Similarly, Dylan Frost is the co-founder of The Wholesale Formula. Dylan grew up in a poor, rural part of eastern Kentucky, where he scored average marks in high school and college. However, through the years, he managed to hustle and acquired some money to establish an Amazon business,

Dylan dedicated his life to Amazon, working full-time. He started to explore other opportunities and together with Dan, they established The Wholesale Formula with retail arbitrage. In the end, their digital business gained popularity and success, prompting them to leave their full-time jobs and begin to sell on Amazon full-time.

So far, Dan Meadors and Dylan Frost have collectively sold more than $30 million worth of products on Amazon since they launched their online stores. Besides, they claim to have helped students sell more than one billion worth of products on Amazon.

The Wholesale Formula Seminar Final Word

The upcoming online event dubbed The Wholesale Formula Seminar features Dan Meadors and Dylan Frost. These two individuals are experienced Amazon sellers, with more than $30 million sales on Amazon to their names. During the seminar, they will educate participants on what it takes to generate a steady, passive income stream.

More information about The Wholesale Formula is available on the product’s official website at https://www.twfalumni.com/enroll.

