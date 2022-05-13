The Top-Ranked Vitamin C Supplements: Best Product Brands to Buy

Vitamin C, a commonly potent antioxidant, is an important nutrient that helps your body perform some of its most important processes. One of the most well-known vitamins is vitamin C, often known as ascorbic acid. It’s popular during cold and flu season because of its immune-boosting properties.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects your cells from potential harm and boosts skin health and your immune system. Fruits like oranges, strawberries, kiwi, and cantaloupe, and vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and bell peppers are high in vitamin C.

Vitamin C insufficiency is uncommon in the United States since these foods are so widely consumed.

“Those who don’t consume a lot of fruits and vegetables, smoke, or have specific gastrointestinal difficulties can benefit from a supplement,” Stark adds.

In affluent nations, vitamin C insufficiency is uncommon, but it can cause symptoms such as bleeding gums, achy joints, dry skin, and poor wound healing.

You may be at risk for vitamin C insufficiency if you smoke, have a renal illness, use certain drugs, or have a severely restricted diet. Strawberries, Bell peppers, Citrus fruits, and broccoli are just a few examples of entire, plant-based foods that contain vitamin C.

You’ll want to pick one that’s perfect for you because supplements come in a range of formats, from capsules and gummies to powders and liquids, and include varying levels of vitamin C and different types of vitamins. We recommend purchasing a third-party validated supplement, as with all supplements, so you know you’re getting exactly what the label says—and nothing more.

The best way to get nutrients is through whole meals, but if you’re having trouble achieving your nutritional needs, you may need to take a supplement. Quality, manufacturing standards, usefulness, and pricing were used to choose the best vitamin C supplements on this list.

Best Vitamin C Supplements Of 2022

Organixx Vitamin C Serum

Organixx Restore Vitamin C Serum is a vitamin C-based skin-healing serum that promises to decrease wrinkles and restore skin.

Organixx’s Restore Vitamin C Serum is one of the more expensive products in this ranking, costing $79.95 per bottle. On the other hand, the recipe is one of the few on the list to include hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Hyaluronic acid is produced by your body to aid with moisture retention. You can boost skin health in various ways by mixing hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

According to studies, increasing your vitamin C intake can boost your blood antioxidant levels by 30%. This aids the body’s natural anti-inflammatory defenses. However, scientists were dubious if persons who ate vitamin C-rich foods led a better lifestyle than those who took a supplement. As a result, it’s unclear if the variations were related to vitamin C or other dietary factors.

After cleaning and toning, but before applying moisturizer, use a few drops of Organixx Serum once or twice daily. Apply the oil to your face and neck area gently.

In summary, taking or ingesting at least 500 mg of vitamin C daily lowers the risk of heart disease. Supplements may not give further heart health advantages if you currently consume a vitamin-C-rich diet.

CitruSlim

CitruSlim is a novel nutraceutical component aimed at assisting individuals in healthily losing weight. CitruSlim is a proprietary blend of Citrus flavanone-O-glycosides and Eurypeptides from Eurycoma Longifolia that increases anabolism, reduces cortisol, activates AMPK, decreases triglycerides, and aids in blood glucose regulation. The only vitamin C product on this list that promises to help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite is CitruSlim.

CitruSlim is a supplement that uses a combination of citrus extracts and other components to help you consume less food by modulating appetite hormones connected to hunger and satiety.

You’re more prone to gain weight if you eat too much. Two-thirds of people with binge eating problems are obese. Overeating and not moving rapidly burns off the calories you ate, causing your body to gain weight. Many binge eaters are also concerned about their weight. This can lead to a low sense of self-worth and even more binge eating.

After years of study, NHR Science has created a cost-effective answer to binge eating in the shape of the “CitruSlim” supplement. It promises to be able to reduce cravings while also keeping you energized.

Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Vitamin C

Purity Health Micelle Liposomal Radiant is a revolutionary health supplement that will assist you in realizing the full potential of Vitamin C. To do so, it delivers you a large dosage of one of the most powerful antioxidants known to man, keeps your health at its peak.

But why should you take this supplement? We live in a highly hazardous environment. Toxins are everywhere around us, and they may cause harm to our health. This can lead to free radicals, which are cells that harm your body and cause various health problems. You can get rid of free radicals by using Purity Health Micelle Liposomal Vitamin C.

The recipe contains 1,000mg of ascorbate per serving (vitamin C). All of the other vitamin C supplements on this list include vitamin C. Purity Health, on the other hand, uses liposomal micelle technology to protect vitamin C. At the same time, it travels through your digestive system, allowing it to be absorbed more efficiently. It’s one of the best-selling vitamin C supplements on the market right now.

As you may have guessed, ascorbic acid, often known as Vitamin C, is the key element in Purity Health Micelle Liposomal. The producers employ an all-natural fermentation technique to create the greatest version possible, allowing for improved absorption of this vitamin after taking the tablet.

However, adding fulvic acid is the only method to turn vitamin B12 into the promised highly absorbable substance. Fulvic acid is most commonly found in humus, the earth’s layer that feeds plant growth. Fulvic acid aids in the absorption of vitamin B12 by consumers. It removes numerous herbicides from the body, allowing organic components to stay pure and protected. It even aids the adaptation of vitamins to the body’s cell structure, making them more readily available to the rest of the body.

Life Extension Vitamin C

Extending Your Life Vitamin C combines vitamin C and other well-known antioxidants, such as quercetin. Life Extension utilizes Bio-Quercetin Phytosome, a special form of quercetin that is up to 50 times simpler for your body to absorb than regular quercetin. Our Bio-Quercetin Phytosome boosts vitamin C effects by up to 1.5 times more absorbable than regular quercetin.

Life Extension Vitamin C is also one of the most cost-effective solutions on our list, with 250 pills each bottle. Life Extension Vitamin C competes with Amazon Elements Vitamin C in price per dose, with 250 pills and 1,000mg of vitamin C every tablet costing only $13.50.

Vitamin C is a necessary potent ingredient with several health advantages for the entire body. This supplement contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C and 15 mg of ultra-absorbable quercetin, which works with vitamin C to improve overall health.

The usage of quercetin, one of nature’s greatest antioxidants, distinguishes Life Extension Vitamin C. The quercetin in Life Extension comes from a Japanese flower and sunflower extract. Life Extension Vitamin C is popular if you desire natural elements to help healthy aging and immunity.

Vitamin C and ultra-absorbable quercetin in Vitamin C and Bio-Quercetin Phytosome provides the body an injection of Vitamin C that it can’t get on its own. These substances can aid in preventing oxidative stress, the synthesis of collagen, the maintenance of a healthy immune system, and the absorption of iron. The biological activity of vitamin C is enhanced by a form of quercetin that is easily absorbed. Vitamin C and bioflavonoids like quercetin are frequently found together in nutritious meals.

Pure Neuro

In a person’s lifespan, the brain goes through a lot. Every action, thought, and reflex in the body is caused by it, yet the pressure it faces daily can be overwhelming. The brain’s connections get increasingly tired with time, making it difficult to remember new information and maintain clarity. For example, pure Neuro by PureLife Organics can significantly enhance these situations, allowing the mind to recover.

Pure Neuro is a PureLife Organics improved brain optimization solution. It’s the only vitamin C supplement on our list specifically meant to improve mental performance rather than simply skin health or immunity.

A person’s brain is coated in plaque by the time they reach their 80s, which can impair memory. The usage of Pure Neuro, on the other hand, supports the brain’s requirement for particular cells. This mixture, created by Dr. Anthony Capasso, aims to combat brain fog, and the developer has spent most of his career working on anti-aging remedies for the mind.

A true medical specialist, Dr. Anthony Capasso, developed the Pure Neuro formula to protect your brain’s mitochondria from everyday toxins, stress, and wireless radiation. By increasing your brain’s power cells, Pure Neuro can help you recall things better and think more clearly.

Pure Neuro is a vitamin that helps with nerve pain treatment. The nerves are protected, and the unique mix of strong herbs stabilizes their functions. Consumption of the product regularly will result in a better body and mind. The non-prescription supplement was created for adults between 50 and 70 who suffer from neuro diseases.

Livon Labs Vitamin C

Vitamin C from Livon Labs is a lypo-spheric vitamin C supplement containing liposomal nanospheres to boost absorption. Like the other nano vitamin C supplements on our list, Livon Labs Vitamin C compresses vitamin C to the smallest size possible, making it easier for your body to absorb.

The recipe lacks hexane, gluten, dairy, non-GMO, vegan, and sugar and has no fillers, colorants, or artificial flavors for purists. Because it doesn’t dissolve in any liquid, we’re told to drink the bright orange gunk in one gulp like a shot (which is why a shot glass is provided).

There is no flavor, yet it tastes like oil-based vitamins if you want to understand it. Again, the flavors aren’t sugar coated, which is good considering focusing on performance. It’s high in antioxidants, which protect you from free radicals. Vitamin C is present in this supplement, and it assists in the synthesis of collagen. Because it is made with non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, it is safe to ingest.

Another advantage of Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C is that each serving contains 1,000mg of vitamin C and 1,000mg of important phospholipids. In a manner that other vitamin C supplements can’t, fatty acids can help heart health. Livon Labs Vitamin C competes with some of the top-ranked vitamin C products on our list for proven antioxidant properties and greater absorption.

It has been clinically demonstrated to increase Vitamin C plasma levels 2X higher than previously assumed. This one absorbs 50% better in white blood cells than Vitamin C powder for improved immune system support. Liposomes formed from phospholipids — the same substance that builds up your cells — are used to encapsulate the vitamin and optimize absorption in the Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C. You acquire the advantage of the nutrient and meet the body’s ever-growing need for Phospholipids, including Phosphatidylcholine, using the Lypo-Spheric delivery method.

Rootine Vitamin C

Rootine aspires to make an impact in the community. This direct-to-consumer (D2C) business takes multi nutrients to a new level that is only available via us. Rootine conducts DNA and blood tests to identify micronutrient formulations that are appropriate for people like us.

Rootline has received a lot of appreciation for its tailored approach to multivitamins. They’ve been featured in Forbes, Men’s Journal, and Business Insider, among other publications. Rootine specializes in vitamin blends based on your lifestyle and a DNA test sent to your door once a month — its microbead design also allows for maximum nutrition delivery.

You get a personalized dosage and a customized range of vitamins targeted to your specific physiology, whether you take Rootine’s vitamin C or as part of a multivitamin. Rootine allows you to add a DNA or blood test to your order for even more customization.

Rootine avoids bombarding you with megadoses of vitamins and minerals that might be damaging to you, despite its high cost (currently $60 for a 30-day supply). It’s always good to check with your healthcare professional before taking supplements to ensure they’re healthy for you.

Rootine analyzes your needs at the cellular level, resulting in better brain and body performance. How? Through a scientifically tested mix of vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients that have been properly designed and dosed. Vitamin C tablets that are effective for one individual may not be effective for another. What good does it do to take the same proportion as everyone else? Rootine Vitamin C can provide you with a vitamin C supplement personalized to your unique needs.

Goli Immune Gummies

Goli’s Triple Action Immune Gummies are a popular and delectable vitamin C supplement that helps the immune system in various ways. The first line of protection for your body is your immune system. It acts to keep germs and viruses under control and to avoid dangerous illnesses. Germs surround us. They may be found in the air you breathe, your food, and even your own body!

The firm believes nano-C is one of Zenith Labs’ most popular supplements. Nano-C is named after the company’s nano-sized particles, making them simpler for your body to absorb.

Other vitamin C pills on this list provide a simple vitamin C dosage. On the other hand, Zenith Labs promises to provide vitamin C 30 times smaller than competitor products, making it simpler for your body to absorb. Plus, it was created by a genuine doctor, Zenith Labs’ Dr. Ryan Shelton.

You may offer your body a combination of elderberry extract, vitamin D, zinc, vitamin C, and a special botanical blend by taking Goli Immune Gummies regularly. Goli vitamins are made at a state-of-the-art FDA-registered manufacturing facility in California. They’re also non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and don’t include artificial flavors or colors. The firm is happy to be a PTPA (Parent Tested, Parent Approved) certified company.

A bad diet is frequently linked to the body’s inability to defend itself against intruders. Consuming low-nutrient junk food can deplete the body’s essential nutrients. Others believe that stress contributes to the immune system’s deterioration. Not getting enough sleep, lack of physical exercise, smoking, or drug use are all factors that might lower immunity.

Nano-C

Nano C is a breakthrough Vitamin C vitamin that works differently than any other supplement. Dr. Ryan Shelton created the supplement based on revolutionary research that will change medicine forever.

The supplement is in liquid form, and it may entirely treat all Vitamin C-related ailments if taken at the proper amount and at the right time.

Your body is vulnerable without Vitamin C, and your immune system is useless if you don’t get enough of it. With a compromised immune system, your chances of getting infections from those around you skyrocket. Vitamin C deficiency may wreak havoc on hundreds of biological systems, causing internal bleeding and disarray.

The typical vitamin C particle is 10,000 nanometres in diameter, and the enterocyte it must pass through is 100 nanometres in diameter, making it physically impossible to fit within. This is why Vitamin C insufficiency is so frequent nowadays; even if our meals are high in Vitamin C, we nevertheless experience deficient symptoms.

These nanoparticles are harmless and have solely positive effects on the human body. Furthermore, tests have shown that Nano C enhances Vitamin C absorption by 300 percent, three times more than before.

The daily requirement for adults is between 60 and 90 mg. Even if you consume considerably more than that regularly, not all of it gets absorbed. Enterocytes, intestinal cells, absorb the nutrients in the small intestine. These enterocytes are a hundred times smaller than a single vitamin C molecule or atom.

Amazon Elements Vitamin C

Amazon Elements Vitamin C may be the best pick if you want a no-nonsense vitamin C mix. Vitamin C is the best-value option on our list, with 300 pills of vitamin C packed into each $20 bottle to promote a strong immune system and healthy aging.

To acquire good vitamin C, you don’t have to spend a lot of money. Plus, with 1,000mg of vitamin C in each tablet, Amazon Elements Vitamin C doesn’t skimp on quality to save money; instead, you receive a powerful dose of vitamin C at a low price.

According to experts, Vitamin C is one of the safest and most effective vitamins. Vitamin C may defend against immune system deficiencies, cardiovascular disease, prenatal health problems, eye disease, and even skin aging, but it is not a cold therapy.

1000mg of Vitamin C per serving helps maintain a healthy immune system (as ascorbic acid). The prescription calls for 300 pills, which will last for 10 months (if taken daily at the listed serving size). Amazon Elements Vitamin C also has one of the highest scores on our list, with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating based on 18,000+ Amazon reviews.

Ranking of these best products

Our major objective was to find ultra-reputable firms whose products are evaluated for purity and potency and whose facilities fulfill, at the very least, the FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practices.

Transparency and the reputation of the manufacturer:

Some firms have a track record of producing high-quality goods. Others, however, do not. We preferred producers that were open about their ingredient sources and had a good reputation for producing high-quality goods.

Tablets and capsules:

These are some of the most convenient methods to get vitamin C, with many of them including additional substances to help with absorption.

Absorption:

Some supplement firms create formulas specifically for optimum absorption. Zenith Labs, for example, employs nanotechnology to reduce their particles and increase absorption considerably. Purality Health employs liposomal micelle technology to improve vitamin C absorption by wrapping it in a fat molecule. Any supplement business can include vitamin C in its recipe, but the finest vitamin C pills have a proprietary delivery system to maximize absorption.

High-quality:

The supplement products we propose are known for their high quality. Whether they reach this classification through rigorous manufacturing and quality testing or extra, independent third-party testing, each item on this list is of the highest standard.

Price and Worth:

Vitamin C is widely available. A vitamin C supplement is simple to make. We were suspicious about vitamin C pills that were much more expensive than comparable brands. You should expect superior components if you pay a premium for a vitamin C supplement. If you’re looking for a cheap supplement, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality. In determining our rankings, we took into account both price and value.

Powder:

This sort of powder is simple to blend with water or juice. If you don’t like taking pills or want to spread your vitamin C dosage throughout the day, this is a fantastic option. Plus, it’s usually really inexpensive!

Ingredients that are free of contaminants:

When feasible, we search for clinically proven active substances and products devoid of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and dyes—as well as gluten, soy, dairy, and GMOs. The better, the fewer and clearer the list of excipients (i.e., the inactive, extra substances included in a supplement recipe).

Dosage of Vitamin C:

To receive vitamin C, you’re taking a vitamin C supplement. We compared supplements mostly based on their dose. Because vitamin C is a water-soluble substance, it may be consumed in large amounts without causing harm to your health (it excretes additional vitamin C in urine). The finest vitamin C supplements provide 500% to 1,000% of your recommended dietary intake (RDI) or daily value (DV) of vitamin C or more.

Top Benefits of Vitamin C

The body does not produce vitamin C; thus, it must be obtained from diet or supplementation. Supplements are useful in raising vitamin levels in the blood in those who don’t get enough from meals. 3 Vitamin C supplements may help some persons attain 75 milligrams (for women) to 90 milligrams (for men) per day for adults.

Some individuals take large amounts of vitamin C to help their immune systems, especially during cold and flu season. “Vitamin C is frequently misunderstood as a miraculous immunity enhancer,” adds Stark. According to the study, Vitamin C pills do not prevent colds unless you are subjected to severe cold conditions.

Have a poor vitamin C intake or absorption, or consistently participate in the severe activity. If taken consistently before a cold begins, these may help to shorten the duration or severity of the illness (but not after symptoms arise). 45 Vitamin C pills, according to research, do not help prevent or cure COVID.

It improves iron bioavailability by boosting iron absorption directly.

A vitamin C supplement may assist if you are iron deficient. Iron absorption from your food may be aided by vitamin C supplementation. Iron that is difficult for your body to absorb is converted by vitamin C into a more digestible form, such as iron from plants.

It has a role in neurotransmitter production and enhances cognitive function in the brain.

It improves the function and durability of a healthy immune system in both innate and adaptive immunological responses.

Vitamin C supplements may protect against eye illness and maintain eyesight, among other things, albeit their effectiveness isn’t as well established as the advantages listed above. Vitamin C supplements have been shown in several trials to aid with macular degeneration and lessen the development of cataracts.

High blood pressure affects over 30% of the population in the United States. High blood pressure raises the risk of heart disease, the leading cause of mortality in the United States. Vitamin C supplements have been shown in studies to help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

It supports vascular function and aids in the maintenance of healthy blood pressure.

The biggest cause of mortality globally is heart disease, and there is some evidence that vitamin C supplementation can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Over 10 years, individuals who took 700mg of vitamin C daily had a 25% decreased risk of heart disease in one trial, including over 300,000 people.

It aids in the development and maintenance of collagen, the most abundant protein in human bodies (think skin, joints, gut, blood vessels, and more).

Recommended Dosage of Vitamin C

It’s vital to know how much vitamin C is in your supplement to know where it comes from. Vitamin C has a recommended daily allowance (RDA) of 75 milligrams for women and 90 milligrams for males. This is the daily starting point.

Of course, the dosage of vitamin C in supplements is determined by the purpose of the supplement. “Look for 90 milligrams of vitamin C or more in a multi-ingredient product (e.g., an immunity complex or multivitamin) to address male and female needs,” Ferreira says. “Look for greater dosages (i.e., anywhere from 250 milligrams to 1,000 milligrammes) in stand-alone, high-potency vitamin C supplements for adults.”

The Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for vitamin C, according to the National Institutes of Health, are as follows:

40mg for 0 to 6 months

50mg for 7 to 12 months

15mg for 1 to 3 years

25mg for children aged 4 to 8 years

45mg for children aged 9 to 13.

75 mg for males and 65 mg for girls between the ages of 14 and 18.

Men should take 90mg, and women should take 75mg if they are 19 years older.

You need 35mg of extra vitamin C per day if you smoke than if you don’t.

Some food sources of Vitamin C

When picking a high-quality vitamin C supplement, one of the most important factors is the kind of vitamin C and how well it absorbs. Here are some of the most common types and sources of vitamin C found in our products and on ingredient labels:

Vitamin C, lipids, and citrus bioflavonoids make up a powerful combination. The fatty acids (also known as lipids) in this trio help transport vitamin C throughout the body and improve cellular absorption, while citrus bioflavonoids aid in protecting vitamin C. (but more on that later).

Vitamin C is derived from ascorbic acid. This vitamin C supplement is popular and effective since it is easily absorbed in low doses and removes waste products that your body can’t use through urine.

Vitamin C is in the form of lipids. Vitamin C is encapsulated in liposomes (also known as phospholipids) in this form, which helps transfer it through the GI tract and into cells, absorbing it.

Fruit. Vitamin C is derived from whole fruits in some supplements, such as berries. PSA: Since these fruits do not contain 100 percent vitamin C, obtaining high dosages would be prohibitively expensive for both the firm and the consumer. As a result, these whole-food-based vitamin C solutions will give lower quantities of vitamin C. (i.e., not your 1,000-milligram doses).

Citrus fruits contain bioflavonoids. Citrus bioflavonoids are a phytonutrient that works with vitamin C to preserve it against oxidation. They may occur in specialized vitamin C supplements even though they are not a kind of vitamin C. They are fantastic plant-derived supplementary bioactives that complement vitamin C and preserve it from oxidation.

What does science say about Vitamin C Supplements?

Vitamin C supplementation has been found to enhance the immune system. Vitamin C and other antioxidants are well-known immune enhancers. According to research, taking a vitamin C supplement can boost antioxidant levels in your circulation by up to 30%, boosting your body’s natural anti-inflammatory defenses. When your body has a healthy level of inflammation, your immune system has an easier time doing its job.

Some people take vitamin C supplements to help with cognition, memory, and brain function. Inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain are associated with various degenerative brain diseases. Researchers discovered a link between low vitamin C levels and a reduced ability to think and solve problems in this study. A separate study discovered that persons with dementia had decreased vitamin C levels.

Vitamin C pills may also help your skin, one of your body’s most powerful natural defensive systems. Researchers discovered that vitamin C is an important component of the skin’s protection mechanism in this study. Vitamin C is transported to the skin by the body, where it serves as an antioxidant and strengthens skin barriers, enhancing your body’s capacity to fight off intruders. Another research discovered that vitamin C shortens the time it takes for wounds to heal, making it simpler for your body to recuperate after an accident.

Some people use vitamin C pills because they claim to have cancer-fighting effects. Although there is some evidence that vitamin C supplementation can aid, this assertion is unproven. In one review study, researchers discovered that vitamin C did neither increase nor decrease the risk of cancer.

ACCORDING TO RESEARCH, Vitamin C is thought to promote immunity by promoting the development of white blood cells. Vitamin C supplementation, for example, increased the amounts of lymphocytes and phagocytes, two types of white blood cells that defend the body from infection.

Among the essential benefits of vitamin C pills are their ease of absorption. Vitamin C supplements have the same ascorbic acid as food, unlike vitamin E supplements, which include a different type of vitamin E than that found in food. The body quickly absorbs ascorbic acid, and it is processed in the same way whether you eat an orange or take a tablet.

Do Vitamin C Supplements consist of Side effects?

Vitamin C is generally considered to be rather safe. Because it’s a water-soluble vitamin, it doesn’t build up in your tissues or get stored in your body the way fat-soluble vitamins do.

However, if you consistently overuse it, you may get unpleasant side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps. Taking extremely high amounts of vitamin C over a long period has also been related to an increased risk of kidney stones, especially in patients with renal disease history.

Megadoses of vitamin C, on the other hand, may cause modest adverse effects such as:

Nausea

stomach ache

Headaches

Indigestion

These are uncommon side effects. However, if you consistently encounter these negative effects from vitamin C supplements, you should stop taking them or lower your dose.

Faqs

Q: What is vitamin C toxicity, exactly?

You get vitamin C toxicity when you take too many vitamin C pills. Although unusual, taking too much vitamin C or eating too many vitamin C-rich foods is conceivable.

Q: Why do we require vitamin C in the first place?

Ascorbic acid is a water-soluble vitamin that may be found in a range of foods. We often think of citrus fruit as the finest source of vitamin C, but it may also be found in peppers, tomatoes, and cauliflower.

The C helps your immune system work at its optimum and protects you from free radical damage once it’s in your system. Furthermore, ascorbic acid is required to produce collagen, a wonderful protein that aids in wound healing and keeps our skin looking youthful and gorgeous (among many other things).

Q: Which fruits are the finest sources of vitamin C?

Citrus fruits and juices (such as orange and grapefruit), kiwi, mango, pineapple, papaya, cantaloupe, watermelon, and berries are all good vitamin C. (like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries).

Q: How does vitamin C work?

Antioxidant qualities are found in vitamin C and vitamin E, and beta carotene. These antioxidant capabilities may help your body’s natural immune defenses, reduce inflammation, and provide anti-aging effects. Protein synthesis, scar tissue growth, mineral absorption, and other functions require vitamin C.

Q: Is it safe to take megadoses of vitamin C?

Megadoses of vitamin C are included in several supplements and immune-boosting formulations. A megadose is when you take a dose of vitamin C substantially higher than the RDA, RDI, or DV. A megadose of vitamin C has been shown in studies to increase immunity, and most individuals may safely take numerous megadoses of vitamin C each day.

Q: What is the recommended daily intake of vitamin C?

A healthy adult woman needs 75 milligrams of vitamin C per day, whereas a healthy adult male needs 90 milligrams. Pregnant women should take 85 milligrams of vitamin C per day, and breastfeeding mothers should take 120 milligrams per day.

Q: How do you know if you’re deficient in vitamin C?

Tiredness and weakness, muscle and joint discomfort, and easy bruising are common signs of vitamin C insufficiency. Skin dryness, split ends of hair, abrupt and unexpected gum bleeding, a weaker immune system, tooth loss, weight loss, and gum discoloration indicate vitamin C insufficiency.

Q: I’m not sure how much I’ll need.

“Because vitamin C dissolves in water and is not retained in the body,” explains certified dietitian Jillian Greaves, “we need a regular supply to maintain optimal levels.” “For women, a daily dosage of 75 mg is suggested, and for men, a daily intake of 90 mg.” One kiwi might provide more than your daily need for women, while half a papaya could be enough for males.

Q: Is it possible to die from a vitamin C deficiency?

Vitamin C insufficiency is seldom deadly, and it may be readily cured by increasing vitamin C consumption. Assume, however, that the symptoms of vitamin C insufficiency are not successfully addressed over time. Shortness of breath, nerve issues, fever, seizures, and bleeding around the heart or within the brain are all possible adverse effects. The final symptom is uncommon, but it can be deadly in the most severe cases of vitamin C deficiency.

Q: What is vitamin C insufficiency, exactly?

If you don’t get enough vitamin C, you might get vitamin C deficiency. As a result, collagen production may be interrupted. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, and it’s essential for skin health and muscle growth. After three months of not having enough vitamin C, scurvy can develop.

Q: How do you distinguish between ascorbic acid and vitamin C?

Vitamin C and ascorbic acid are the same substance. Ascorbic acid, L-ascorbic acid, and ascorbate are all names for vitamin C.

Q: Who is at risk of insufficiency in vitamin C?

Because they don’t buy as many fresh fruits and vegetables, low-income persons are more likely to be vitamin C deficient. Because they cannot absorb nutrients from their meals, people with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis may be at risk of vitamin C insufficiency. Vitamin C deficiency is more common in persons who follow fad diets, have bad eating habits, are older people with limited meal selections, are smokers, and are pregnant or nursing mothers.

Q: Is there such a thing as too much vitamin C?

“The tolerated max dosage for people is 2 grams of Vitamin C — any more than that might cause diarrhea and other GI issues,” Greaves explains. She concedes that serious adverse effects from too much ascorbic acid are quite unusual, but you may have some pain if you take too much. It’s nearly impossible to overdose on vitamin C, but let’s not put that to the test.

Summary

Vitamin C is a vital component that supports everything from cardiac health to cellular resilience and immunological response by acting as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in the body. Even though vitamin C is required daily to sustain essential physiological activities, blood tests reveal that a considerable portion of the adult population in the United States (42 percent, to be exact) has inadequate vitamin C levels. A high-quality supplement can help bridge that nutrient gap, provide adequate vitamin C status, and allow your body to use this readily accessible C in any way it requires.

It’s always a good idea to talk to a health care practitioner before adding a new supplement to your regimen, whether it’s vitamin C. Whether you’re looking for one of the vitamin C supplements we’ve highlighted here or you’re using the criteria above to narrow down your search for a different supplement, we hope our information assists you in finding the best vitamin C supplement for your health needs.

