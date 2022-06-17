The Top 11 Best Hearing Aids on the Market

Hearing aids are genuinely a modern miracle that can empower those who suffer from hearing loss. Today there are countless options for hearing aids in the market. Each of these hearing aids helps with specific types of hearing loss. A good hearing aid can do wonders for someone, while a lousy hearing aid can worsen things.

According to hearing health professionals, there are different levels of hearing loss. It starts with level one or mild, where people cannot hear between 26 to 40 decibels of sounds. Then we have moderate hearing loss that has a hearing loss range of 41 to 55 decibels. It is at this range that the use of a hearing aid is advised.

Most hearing aid manufacturers mainly cater to people with moderate and severe hearing problems (56 to 70 decibels). This is the range where hearing aids are more effective. Many hearing aids become useless when people have profound hearing loss. (<90 decibels).

Hearing aids work in a very easy-to-understand manner. They have a microphone that picks up the natural sound from all around us, from things like the TV, birds, radio, and our everyday conversations. These sounds are then sent to a built-in amplifier which increases the intensity of these sounds and improves their sound quality.

This article will examine some of the best hearing aid devices available today. Many of these devices are made with consideration and consultation from a hearing care professional.

This list includes more than one type of hearing aid, such as in the ear, hearing aids that go in your ear canal, behind-the-ear hearing aids, and more.

Our research team has researched, tested, and studied the picks on this list to ensure you are getting the best of the best.

We have looked at countless hearing health-related articles and studies to figure out what goes into making a good hearing aid and considered the honest hearing aid reviews by real customers before forming our opinions.

The Best Hearing Aids in 2022

So, what are the best hearing aids that you can buy today? Let’s take a look:

SoundWise Aria

Product Overview Company or Brand Soundwise Type of Aid In the ear Battery Type Rechargeable batteries Warranty 1-year Price $499

SoundWise Aria is one of the most modern and sleek hearing aids today. These hearing aids, sold exclusively on their official website, are ideal for people with mild to moderate hearing problems.

Some research studies have suggested that even mild hearing loss can lead to adverse issues before you can get profound hearing loss. This is why it is necessary to do something about them soon, while it’s still considered a mild hearing loss. And the hearing aids from SoundWise Aria are here to help you do that.

SoundWise Aria is said to have been made using CIA technology that helps you get the best sound quality hearing aid. Their hearing aids look similar to modern-day wireless headphones or earphones.

They plug directly into your ears and don’t stand out at all. These hearing aids come in a charging case that offers easy, on-the-go charging. SoundWise Aria is one of the most reputable brands in the hearing aid industry. They also have a lot of positive hearing aid reviews on their website.

SoundWise Aria Highlights

SoundWise Aria hearing aids cater to a specific type of hearing loss. They are suitable for mild to moderate hearing problems and, in some cases, moderately severe hearing loss. They don’t make any claims regarding profound hearing loss. They offer an in-the-ear type of hearing aid that is made with CIA technology.

Before getting a hearing aid of any type, please check with your hearing health professional.

MDHearing Aid

Product Overview Company or Brand MDHearing Aid Type of Aid Behind the ear Battery Type Lithium Polymer Rechargeable batteries Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price It starts at $299.98

MDHearing Aid is a popular and pocketable hearing aids brand. They have a wide range of hearing aids on their website, each of which has unique features. The MDHearing VOLT is their primary hearing aid product. In terms of digital hearing aids, they have the MDHearing AIR. Lastly, they also have the MDHearing VOLT MAX, their premium hearing aid product with its smartphone and tablet app.

All these hearing aids are made with the help of doctors, hearing health professionals, and more experts. Additionally, on the MDHearing Aid website, you can take a free online hearing evaluation. With this free online hearing test, you can determine the type of hearing loss you may or may not have.

This hearing test only takes about 8 minutes to determine if you have mild to moderate, moderately severe hearing loss, or profound hearing loss. This can help you better decide which type of hearing aid would be ideal. MDHearing Aid has served over 300,000 people with hearing loss, almost all of which are happy with MDHearing Aid products.

MDHearing Aid Highlights

While most hearing aids can cost more than 3-4 thousand, all the hearing aids by MDHearing Aid are on the affordable side and offer premium quality.

When buying hearing aids from their official website, you can also purchase a protection package for extra care of your hearing aids.

The online hearing test is suitable for determining what type of hearing loss you may have, but it is no substitute for an exam by hearing health professional.

Lexie Hearing Aid

Product Overview Company or Brand Lexie Type of Aid Telecoil functionality Battery Type Replaceable batteries Money-Back Guarantee 45-day Price $799

The Lexie Hearing Aid is one of our list’s most customizable and affordable hearing aids. Unlike other hearing aids, the Lexie Hearing Aid comes with a subscription-based service where you can use their hearing aids hassle-free at a small monthly price.

Lexie Hearing Aid also has its very own stand-alone app. This app tracks your usage and lets you customize and personalize your hearing aids as per your needs. Additionally, they also have a rewards program with the help of which the more you use their hearing aids, the more offers, and discounts you can get.

Before wearing hearing aids, you must know what type of hearing loss you suffer to choose the proper hearing aids for you. To help you with this, Lexie Hearing Aid also offers a free online hearing test.

With this hearing test, you can check if you have mild to moderate, moderately severe hearing loss, or profound hearing loss, as it tests your ability to recognize speech with background sound.

This online hearing test is made with the help of hearing health professionals and experts and gives you up to 90% accurate results in just 2 minutes.

Lexie Hearing Aid Highlights

Lexie Hearing Aids has some of the best features. Lexie Hearing Aid users have bestowed their hearing aids with positive reviews. They offer a behind-the-ear (BTE) type of hearing aid that is very non-conspicuous.

They can work up to 36 hours and have six different modes that help you adjust your hearing aids based on your type of hearing loss and your environment. If you want to opt-out of their subscription-based services, buying hearing aids is also an option offered by Lexie Hearing Aid.

The app that comes with Lexie Hearing Aid also helps you connect with hearing professionals and get on video calls with them to get direct help whenever needed.

The app itself is better than most other hearing aid brands. It is designed to help improve your hearing aids usage and is more optimized. Lastly, Hearing aids by Lexie Hearing Aid come in various colors that help you easily personalize them.

Eargo

Product Overview Company or Brand Eargo Type of Aid In the ear Battery Type Rechargeable batteries Money-Back Guarantee 45-day Price $2650

Gone are the days of clunky, heavy, and uncomfortable hearing aid. It’s time to get stylish with the help of Eargo. Eargo is one of those hearing aid companies that has taken the hearing aids industry by storm with their modern products that you will barely notice the presence of.

Eargo hearing aids primarily focus on user experience, but that does not mean that their hearing aids compromise on quality. Some might even call these invisible hearing aids.

Eargo hearing aids are well suited for people with mild to moderate issues. They offer a free online hearing test, a hearing screening, and no substitute for an accurate hearing test. With this online screening, you can check if you have mild to moderate hearing loss or moderate or severe hearing loss.

This can help you better choose the appropriate hearing aids for you. Eargo doesn’t make any claims for profound hearing loss, and their products aren’t made to restore normal hearing. Buying hearing aids from the official Eargo website is a hassle-free experience.

Eargo Highlights

If you are looking for hearing aids that don’t stand out, you should buy Eargo hearing aids. Don’t skip the free online screening on their website to identify your hearing loss type.

Eargo hearing aids are ideal for mild to moderate hearing loss. Although Eargo doesn’t have the most affordable hearing aids, they offer good value for money in terms of quality.

Eargo also has an app that lets you personalize your hearing aids based on your needs. Eargo offers the type of hearing aid that fits in your ear canal. Along with the crisp sound quality, you also get lifetime access to their on-demand support service. If you are looking for a sleep, modern hearing aid, then you should; we recommend that you buy hearing aids by Eargo.

HearAssist Pro

Product Overview Company or Brand HearAssist Pro Type of Aid Behind the ear Battery Type Replaceable batteries Warranty NA Price It starts at $149

HearAssist Pro is one of the most standard and high-quality hearing aids on our list that uses german microprocessor technology to provide you with high fidelity and crisp sound quality. HearAssist Pro uses amplification technology.

Their hearing aids work by intensifying that sound through a specialized three-section framework: It has a mouthpiece or microphone that picks up the sound and converts it into an electrical signal, which is then transmitted to the speaker that amplifies it to produce high-quality sound.

HearAssist Pro doesn’t state what type of hearing loss they are best suited for, so we recommend getting an opinion from any hearing health professionals you may know.

HearAssist Pro Highlights

When you buy hearing aids made by HearAssist Pro, you get a powerful hearing aid with twenty-four hours of battery backup. These hearing aids have a special noise cancellation and reduction feature that gets you a crisp and high sound quality each time.

It has advanced Bluetooth connectivity, which makes it very accessible. Many honest customers have left positive hearing aid reviews on the HearAssist Pro website.

iHear Pro

Product Overview Company or Brand iHear Pro Type of Aid In the ear Battery Type Replaceable batteries Money-Back Guarantee 100% satisfaction guarantee Price It starts at $99

People who suffer from any type of hearing loss, may it be moderately severe hearing loss or profound hearing loss, often tend to miss out on essential conversations in their life. It also affects their participation and lowers their self-esteem. The hearing aid made by iHear Pro is here to help you fight these very problems.

iHear Pro has some of the tiniest and most discreet hearing aids on this list. Their hearing aids are for people with mild to moderate and severe hearing loss. You can ask your hearing health professionals to help determine what type of hearing loss you suffer. They claim to be invisible hearing aids as they aren’t obvious.

With the iHear Pro hearing aid, you can feel confident again. These are easy-to-use hearing aids that don’t stand out as much as a traditional hearing aid. Each hearing aid is made to be comfortable and to fit correctly in the ear without standing out. These are rechargeable hearing aids that use state-of-the-art technology to make your life easy.

iHear Pro Highlights

Suppose your hearing professional or hearing care professional says you need hearing aids for mild to moderate or severe hearing loss. In that case, the hearing aid by iHear Pro is the product for you.

You can also buy their hearing aids in bundles such as two hearing aids and three hearing aids, the way up to six hearing aids. You can start by getting two hearing aids, one primary, and one spare pair.

HearingAid Max

Product Overview Company or Brand Hearing Aid Type of Aid Behind the ear Battery Type NA Warranty Not mentioned Price It starts at $79

Hearing Aid Max is one of our list’s most affordable hearing aids. This hearing aid is simple and easy to use. Their hearing aids work in a safe and non-invasive manner, making it easy for people who aren’t very comfortable or just starting with hearing aid use. These hearing aids are also incredibly lightweight, meaning you can just put them on and forget about them.

HearingAid Max Highlights

HearingAid Max offers sets of hearing aids. You can choose to buy either just one hearing aid or up to four hearing aids at once. They also have an option for purchasing an additional 3-year warranty when you are purchasing their hearing aids.

Since it isn’t stated what type of hearing loss these are ideal, you can consult your hearing health professional to learn more and talk to their customer service to get more information.

Amerihear

Product Overview Company or Brand AmeriHear Type of Aid In the ear Battery Type Rechargeable (Fast Charging) Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price It starts at $248

AmeriHear can be described as hearing aids that you and your pocket will love, but the big and over-the-top expensive hearing aid makers would hate. The hearing aid made by AmeriHear brings you the quality and power of a premium hearing aid at a fraction of its price. AmeriHear boasts a slim in-canal design to help you fit their hearing aids comfortably in the ear and make your life easier.

You can also get a money-back guarantee when purchasing hearing aids online from the AmeriHear home shopping website. Each AmeriHear hearing aid is made for maximum customer satisfaction with the help of high-fidelity audio programming. They fit entirely in the canal and make your conversations sound crisp and clear.

Amerihear Highlights

Your preferred type of hearing aid depends on two main factors: the kind of fit and the hearing loss you have. AmeriHear Hearing aids are ideal for people looking for a complete canal type of hearing aid.

They use a superior noise reduction feature to deal with background noise, similar to how a digital noise reduction-based hearing aid may work. They also have a German micro process technology.

Signia

Product Overview Company or Brand Signia Type of Aid In the ear Battery Type Rechargeable with charging case Warranty 2-years Price It starts at $3000

Signia is a hearing aid brand raising the roof in terms of quality and prices. This is one of the few hearing aid makers on this list with a product for each hearing loss from mild to moderate, all the way to profound hearing loss. Besides Widex, they are the only brand with options for profound hearing loss.

Signia currently offers eight different types of hearing aids. Each of these hearing aids is made for a specific type of hearing aid need that depends on your fit and the hearing loss you have.

To start you off, you can first take a hearing test that a hearing health professional designs to determine the hearing loss you have. You can also visit a nearby Signa store to meet hearing care professionals.

Once you know what type of hearing loss you have, you can choose a hearing aid that fits your needs from their various offerings. Here’s what’s in store:

Signia Active Pro – for mild and moderate hearing loss

Silk X – a discrete solution for mild and moderate hearing loss.

Insio Charge&Go AX – rechargeable hearing aids for mild to moderate-severe hearing loss.

Motion Charge&Go X – a small, Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aid for mild to moderate-severe hearing loss.

Pure Charge&Go AX – another rechargeable hearing aid for profound hearing loss.

Pure 312 AX – A small, personalized hearing aid for mild to profound hearing loss.

Motion Charge&Go PX – rechargeable hearing aids for moderate to profound hearing loss.

Motion Charge & Go SP X – another hearing aid for profound hearing loss.

Signia is a very well-reputed and premium hearing aid company in the market today. They have Behind-The-Ear (BTE) in the ear and ear canal-based hearing aids, which help them cater to a large group of people.

Signia Highlights

All the hearing aids by Signia come with connectivity to their app that lets you change hearing aid settings based on your personal needs. In addition to having different hearing aid styles, Signia also offers a lot of functionality. It helps recreate a more natural sound quality, improve speech understanding, and reduce background noise.

Their hearing products also come with custom, contactless Bluetooth charging, like those of premium wireless earphones. Signia is a market leader in innovation and has some of the most technologically advanced hearing aids available today. The only caveat is that Signia hearing aids have a premium price tag.

Widex

Product Overview Company or Brand Widex Type of Aid In the ear & Behind the ear Battery Type Rechargeable/Replaceable Warranty 3-years Price It starts at $1875

Akin to Signia, Widex is another high-quality hearing aid provider. They aim to provide hearing aids with a sound like no other, with the help of the most advanced hearing aid technology. Also, like Signia, Widex has some of the most expensive hearing aids you can find today.

Widex has a product for hearing loss, including mild to moderate, moderate-severe, and profound hearing problems. Widex has been an industry leader since 1956. They also offer Behind-The-Ear (BTE), in-the-ear hearing aids, and other types of hearing aid.

They have a guide to help you find the right type of hearing aid. Like other premium brands, Widex also has a free online hearing test that can help you select what type of hearing aid is better suited. You can also schedule an appointment with a hearing health professional at the Widex physical store.

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aids have the Widex Evoke, the world’s first smart behind-the-ear hearing aid. Behind-The-Ear hearing aids are better suited for people with severe hearing problems or small ear canals.

You can talk to a hearing health professional at Widex to better understand if you need a Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aid or not. Alternatively, you can also go for their other hearing aid models, with one of their In-The-Ear (ITE) hearing aid if you have mild to moderate issues.

Widex also has a suite of apps to support its hearing aids and products. Their apps are compatible with both android and ios. All their products are backed by hearing ambassadors who are top in their fields and use Widex daily in their professional and personal lives.

You can start your journey with Widex by taking a free online hearing test on their website today to help you pick the right hearing aid for you.

Widex Highlights

Widex has a solution for every type of hearing loss. All of their products have been made to meet the highest quality standards with the help of a top hearing specialist(s). They are known for providing a natural sound quality that is as good as real life.

And their background noise reduction is similar to that of an advanced digital noise reduction device. With the right Widex hearing aids, you can enhance your speech understating and be ready for any conversation.

Widex also has a suite of apps to support its hearing aids and products. Their apps are compatible with both android and ios. All their products are backed by hearing ambassadors who are top in their fields and use Widex daily in their professional and personal lives.

You can start your journey with Widex by taking a free online hearing test on their website today to help pick the right hearing aid.

Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier

Product Overview Company or Brand Otofonix Type of Aid Behind the air Battery Type Replaceable batteries Money-Back Guarantee 45-day Price $395

Otofonix provides high-quality hearing aids backed by the best customer reviews to support its products. Otofonix is an Elite Hearing Amplifier-based hearing device designed to help elders and adults hear better.

The Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier comes with noise-canceling technology only seen in premium digital hearing aids at a comparatively lower price.

The Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier is for people with mild to moderate hearing problems but isn’t meant for severe or profound hearing issues.

Their hearing aids have unique features such as a 35 dB gain and ten levels of greater volume control which is not seen in quite a few hearing aids. They also have video testimonials from their hearing device users that can attest to their quality.

Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier Highlights

Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier has a wide variety of products. This product is made with high-class technology to help you understand better speech, provide background noise reductions, give natural sound quality, and help with feedback suppression.

They also have an easy-to-follow guide on cleaning hearing aids if it stops working, making it very handy. The Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier also has one of the best battery life, lasting 5 to 7 days.

Doctors design their hearing aids. You can select the suitable Otofonix Elite Hearing Amplifier hearing device for you based on your needs, as they have something for almost everyone.

Tvidler

Tvidler is the only item on our list that isn’t a hearing aid, but it can help you hear better by eliminating earwax. Cleaning your ears with cotton swabs is a bad idea. Tvidler aspires to be better than the typical cotton swab: rather than pushing ear wax further into your ear canal, Tvidler is meant to remove earwax from the ear canal.

Do not jeopardize your health by pushing earwax deeper into your ear canal. Instead, use Tvidler to protect your ear canal from wax buildup with a flexible tip, spiral grooves, and ultra-soft high-grade silicone that won’t harm it.

Ear wax can harm your hearing aids if it seeps inside, which is why cleaning your ears properly is essential for everyone.

Any hearing health professional that you go to will tell you that cotton swabs aren’t meant for internal cleaning. With a cotton swab, you can manage your eardrums, leaving you at risk of permanent hearing loss, so it is important to remember that cotton swabs are only ideal for external ear cleaning.

Tvidler Highlights

Tvidler boasts an ergonomic design that makes cleaning your ears hassle and pain-free. It has a 360-degree tip made from silicone, making it easier for you to get safely inside your ears.

Additionally, this tip is shaped like a drill-head, making collecting ear wax easy. Tvidler is an excellent product that anyone can use and is not just made for people with hearing products.

What Are The Different Types of Hearing Loss?

Hearing loss occurs when there is damage to the inner ear (cochlea) or auditory nerve. Damage may occur from illnesses such as Meniere’s disease, head trauma, otosclerosis, or aging.

There are two main types of hearing loss: conductive and sensorineural.

Conductive hearing loss occurs when there is a problem with the outer or middle ear. This hearing loss usually results from fluid buildup in the middle ear or inflammation around the eardrum.

Sensorineural hearing loss occurs when the nerves inside the cochlea do not function correctly. Sensorineural losses are often caused by age-related changes in the bones, muscles, and connective tissue surrounding the inner ear.

Mixed hearing loss is a combination of both conductive and sensorineural loss of hearing.

What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is ringing, buzzing, hissing, whistling, humming, roaring, or other sounds in your ears that you cannot hear with your ears alone. Many people experience tinnitus at some point during their lives. Sometimes it goes away after a few days; sometimes, it lasts for years.

The causes of tinnitus vary greatly. In most cases, no specific reason can be found. However, certain factors are associated with an increased risk of developing tinnitus. These include

Noise exposure

Stress

Head injury

Ear infections

Certain medications

Age

Family history

Some people develop tinnitus because they have a medical condition that affects the balance system in the inner ear. For example, Ménière’s disease, characterized by vertigo, fluctuating loss of hearing, and tinnitus, can affect up to 4% of adults over 50.

Some people develop tinnitus due to noise exposure. Exposure to loud noises can cause permanent damage to the hair cells in the inner ear. Without these hair cells, the brain does not receive accurate information about what is happening in the environment. As a result, the brain tries to compensate for this lack of information by creating phantom sounds.

Types of Hearing Aids

There are many different types of hearing aids available today. They vary from behind-the-ear devices to in-the-canal devices. Each type of device offers its advantages and disadvantages. For example, behind-the-ear hearing aids tend to be more discreet than in-the-canal devices.

On the other hand, in-the-canal devices often provide better sound quality because they don’t block as much external noise. Some people also prefer the look of behind-the-ear aids. Others like the feel of having their hair brushed by a hearing aid. It all depends on what works best for you.

Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) devices are generally considered the least expensive type of hearing aid. BTE devices rest on top of the head and usually fit snugly against the side of the head. Because they sit on top of the head, BTE devices are less noticeable than in-the-canal devices. In addition, BTE devices tend to be smaller and lighter than in-the-canal hearing aid devices. Unfortunately, however, BTE devices offer poorer sound quality than in-the-canal devices.

BTE devices come in three basic styles:

Single-sided devices: These devices only amplify sounds coming from one direction. As such, they work well with people who wear glasses but not with those who wear contact lenses.

Double-sided devices: These hearing aids amplify both sides of the head at the same time. This allows them to compensate for problems caused by wearing eyeglasses or contacts.

Three-way devices: These devices amplify sounds coming from all directions simultaneously. Because of this feature, three-way devices are great for people who wear glasses or contacts.

In-the-Canal Hearing Aids

In-The-Canal (ITC) devices are the most popular style of hearing aid. ITC devices are inserted into the ear canal. They are designed to amplify sounds directly inside the ear canal. Because they amplify sounds so close to the eardrum, ITC devices produce more precise sound than BTE devices.

ITC devices come in two basic styles:

Conventional device: This device contains a single speaker that amplifies sounds from all directions.

Directional device: This device contains multiple speakers that amplify sounds from specific angles.

Both conventional and directional ITC devices are available in single-sided or double-sided models.

In-the-canal hearing aids are typically used to treat mild to moderate hearing loss. They are also commonly used to treat tinnitus, hyperacusis, and some forms of vertigo.

Completely-in-the-canal hearing aids are very effective at treating these conditions. They help reduce the volume of background noise and cancel out unwanted sounds.

In-the-canal hearing aids are also helpful in treating tinnitus and hyperacusis. But unlike in-the-canal hearing aids, in-the-channel hearing aids amplify sounds from around the wearer. This helps reduce the amount of background noise.

However, in-the-canal hearing aids aren’t good at canceling sounds from behind the wearer. So if you have trouble sleeping because of your tinnitus, an in-the-canal device may not suit you.

In-the-canal hearing aids are also more likely to cause feedback than in-the-canal devices. And since they amplify sounds from all angles, they can make it difficult to hear what others say.

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-The-Ears (ITEs) are another common form of hearing aid. ITEs are small, lightweight devices that rest just outside the ear canal. Like in-the-canal devices, ITE devices are designed to amplify sounds from all sides of the head.

Because of this design, ITE devices work well for people with tinnitus and hyperacusis. They can also help reduce the volume of external sounds like traffic and music.

But ITEs aren’t as effective as other hearing aids at reducing background noise. This makes them less suitable for use while watching TV or listening to the radio.

ITE hearing aids are also more expensive than other hearing aids. That means they aren’t usually covered by insurance.

Mini-Behind-The-Ear

Mini-Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aids are one of the most miniature types. They fit behind the ear and hold the electronics in place using magnets. Mini BTE hearing aids are smaller and lighter than ITE devices.

They are also easier to handle. You don’t need to remove them when going swimming or showering. And they are much quieter than ITE devices. However, BTE devices do require regular cleaning.

Like ITE hearing aids, mini behind-the-ear devices help treat tinnitus and hyperacusis. Some BTE hearing aids even include a microphone for recording sounds. This feature can be helpful for people who experience tinnitus while talking on the phone.

What is An Analog Hearing Aid?

An analog hearing aid uses electrical signals to stimulate the inner ear. Electronic circuits inside the hearing aid generate the signs. These circuits convert sound into electrical signals. Then the signals are sent through wires to the hearing device battery.

Hearing aids come in many different styles. For example, there are digital hearing products and analog hearing aids. Digital hearing devices are similar to smartphones. They store information about the world around us. And they send that data wirelessly to our brains.

Analog hearing aids are more straightforward. They only contain circuits that generate signals. These signals are then sent to the user via wires.

What Metrics Did We Use To Rank The Best Hearing Aids?

Selecting the correct hearing aid online can be a challenge. You must ensure that the hearing aids you to pick suit your hearing loss. You also have to consider factors such as whether they use a battery or is it a rechargeable hearing aid. Other factors, such as the type of hearing aid (behind the ear, in the ear, etc.), also play an essential role.

To help you purchase hearing aids online, we have considered all these factors while ranking hearing aids on this list. We have also considered minor details, such as hearing aid styles and colors and the presence or absence of fall detection.

All these factors helped us only pick the best hearing aids to help you with your everyday life and make your conversations natural and normal again.

Company Reputation

The company’s reputation was the first thing we looked at while selecting the best hearing aid brands. A brand with a high reputation is more likely to produce quality products and deliver on its promises.

This led us to Widex and Signia, the most well-reputed brands because they have been around for a while.

But have also made sure to give a chance to other hearing aid brands that are relatively new but have been able to make a name for themselves. These brands have a loyal base of hearing aid users and are using modern advancements such as artificial intelligence to achieve great things. This is where brands such as Lexie HearingAid and Eargo come into the picture. This has also helped pick many brands with the best hearing aids.

Fit and Comfort

Fit and comfort are other crucial factors as you would be wearing your hearing aids throughout the day, and you don’t want something poking your ears and causing more pain. Different types of fits depending on the type of hearing aid you prefer; these include behind the ear, in the ear, inside the ear canal, and more that we will see in detail.

When buying new hearing aids online, you can’t test them out, which is why we only picked the ones that have the best comfort according to genuine customer reviews while selecting the best hearing aids. Many brands on this list let you test their hearing aid models within a trial or test period.

Customizability

Not everyone that uses a hearing device will use it for the same purpose. Some people might use it in a professional setting, while some for a more laid-back casual everyday use. Some users may even need both. This is where customizability plays a considerable role. If your hearing aids or the models you pick aren’t customizable, you may have a head time using them. So it is essential to look at the brands’ customizability options when choosing new hearing aids to ensure they are the best for you.

Medical Grade Hearing

We have also picked the hearing models tested or created in consultation with hearing health professionals to ensure that you get a medical-grade hearing when purchasing hearing aids online.

Ease of Use and Discretion

All the best hearing aids on the market have one thing in common – they are easy to use. Many of these hearing aids will be used by older people who don’t do well with technology. This is why to be considered the best hearing aid; any device should be easy and convenient. We have also included invisible hearing aids; these invisible hearing aids are for people looking to not-stand out because of hearing products.

Mobile Apps and Other Features

Artificial intelligence has pushed the things we can do today. Many of the best hearing aids come with mobile apps that track your usage. Then, with the help of smart artificial intelligence technologies, they can better help you better regulate your devices and help your hearing care professional better understand how the hearing aids affect your hearing. Before purchasing hearing aids online, you can test these apps to get a feel for the product.

Digital hearing devices also come with additional connectivity and compatibility. These digital hearing devices work with smartphones and AI assistants to help you do better in your everyday tasks. They also have other features such as digital noise reduction and fall detection. Fall detection is a game-changing feature as it can help you find your hearing aids if you accidentally drop them.

Type of Aid

A major factor determining what goes into a hearing device will cost the type of hearing device. For the list of best hearing aids, we have included at least one of each type of hearing aid.

This typically means the type of fit, as in how or where the aid will fit. There are typically two places – one is behind the ear that, as the name suggests, goes behind the ear and stays on the outside. The other is in the ear; these are the types of hearing aids that you would put in the ear. They also have hearing aids in the canal, which tend not to be visible outside.

Behind The Ear (BTE)

Behind the Ear, hearing aids are the type of devices we traditionally see. Many analog hearing aids are behind-the-ear type hearing aids. A behind-the-ear hearing device is ideal for people with severe or profound hearing loss as they are more powerful.

But, the downside of Behind-The-Ear (BTE) aids is that they are more clunky and tend to stick out. Many younger people don’t prefer using behind-the-ear aids for this reason. Some brands even offer mini behind-the-ear aids.

In-The-Ear

A more fashionable alternative to behind-the-ear aid is the in-the-ear aid. An in-the-ear device is similar to popular earphones today. This usually comes in a rechargeable case and comfortably fits in the ear. These appear as wireless earphones from the outside and thus are more fashionable.

In-the-Canal

In the canal type, hearing aids are tinier and fit directly into the ear canal for a more precise sound, with almost no outside visibility.

Completely In-The-Canal

Many hearing aids marketed as invisible hearing aids are nothing but, ultimately, in-the-canal types of hearing aids. These hearing aids go entirely in the ear canal and are not visible from the outside, making them very sneaky and ideal for people with those needs.

Price and Value

Price and value for money will always be crucial when buying hearing aid devices. We have kept the hearing aids cost on this list average to provide you with a wide range of products. Some of these products are expensive, whereas some offer cheap hearing aids.

Money-Back Guarantee

Most hearing aids cost a lot, so we have picked some hearing aids that offer a money-back guarantee. This makes buying hearing aids online a less daunting task.

When buying new hearing aids from some of these brands, you can also request a free test or trial wherein these companies can get hearing aid users tested. This also helps you better identify the best hearing aids based on your needs.

Warranty

Many insurance providers do not cover hearing aids. This is why we only picked the best hearing aids with some warranty. With the help of this, you can ensure that your new hearing aids stay safe. What is covered by these warranties on hearing aids depends on the way these are used and more; read all the warranty-related documents carefully.

Customer Reviews

We consider genuine and honest customer reviews as necessary as a hearing specialist’s opinion. We looked at honest reviews by people who have been wearing hearing aids for a while. This is a great way to pick the best hearing aids and help you find a suitable hearing device.

What Is The Mechanism Behind Hearing?

Did you ever wonder how hearing works? How do we hear sounds? How does our self process incoming sound? Let’s look at that in brief:

Sound enters the outer ear

The sound waves vibrate tiny hairs called hair cells in the cochlea.

Hair cells transmit vibrations to the brain.

The brain interprets these vibrations as sound.

The brain sends messages to the auditory nerve.

The auditory nerve transmits those messages to the brainstem.

The brainstem sends messages to the thalamus.

The thalamus relays messages to the cerebral cortex.

The cerebral cortex processes the message and converts it into words and phrases.

Those words and phrases become audible thoughts.

The brain receives the message and stores it in memory.

The brain compares what was heard with what was expected. If the difference is significant enough, the brain tells the person something has changed.

The brain responds by sending messages to the muscles involved in speech production.

Muscles move lips, tongue, jaw, etc., to produce sounds.

Sounds reach the ears

The brain receives the new sounds.

The brain compares the new sounds with its stored memories.

If the difference between the old and new sounds is small enough, the brain concludes that nothing happened.

The brain stops processing the new sounds.

The brain continues to receive new sounds until the next time the brain decides that something has changed. (This process repeats itself over and over).

What Are The Hearing Loss Statistics?

According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 1 out of every 5 Americans has hearing loss. About 12 million American adults have moderate or more significant hearing loss. Approximately 3.5 million children under 18 years old have consequential hearing loss.

About 2 percent of all school-aged children have severe enough hearing loss to require special education services.

About 10 percent of people 65 years and older have a hearing loss.

Approximately one-third of those who reach age 75 have a loss of hearing.

Nearly half of all men and women between the ages of 60 and 69 have hearing loss.

Men are more likely than women to have a loss of hearing.

More than 90 percent of people with hearing loss have mild or moderate impairment.

Most people with loss of hearing do not know it.

People with hearing loss may not realize how much they miss listening to others.

Many people with loss of hearing also have vision problems.

A person with normal hearing can understand speech easily even if background noise is present.

With the loss of hearing, hearing speech decreases as background noise increases.

With increasing age, the ability to hear decreases.

In addition to the apparent effects on communication, loss of hearing can lead to depression, anxiety, isolation, and decreased quality of life.

What is Auditory Brainstem Response?

Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) testing is a type of audiological evaluation that records the electrical activity of the auditory nerve as it travels from the inner ear, through the cochlea, and into the brain stem. This test helps identify problems with the inner ear, such as damage caused by noise exposure, otosclerosis, or other conditions.

It is done by using electrodes placed on the scalp and forehead to record the electrical impulses sent out by the auditory nerves. The results may indicate whether there is any loss of hearing.

What is Tympanometry?

Tympanometry measures the pressure within your middle ear. It helps doctors determine if your eardrum is healthy. It also helps them discover why your hearing may not be working correctly.

Why Do You Need To Know About Tympanometry? Because your doctor will use tympanometry to check for problems with your eardrums.

For example, when you have an infection or inflammation of your eardrum, the fluid inside your ear can block off the passage of sound waves.

That means your eardrum won’t vibrate. So your doctor needs to know whether your eardrum is blocked before treating you.

Another reason your doctor might want to test your eardrum is that your hearing could be impaired due to another problem. For instance, your eardrum could be inflamed if you have an earache. Or, if your eardrum becomes infected, it could swell up.

These conditions would prevent sound waves from passing through your eardrum. And if your eardrum doesn’t vibrate, then your doctor won’t be able to hear any sounds coming from your ears.

That’s why your doctor wants to make sure your eardrum usually works.

To do tympanometry, your doctor inserts a particular instrument into your ear. He uses the device to measure the pressure in your middle ear.

As the instrument presses against your eardrum, it makes a noise. Your doctor listens to that noise as he adjusts the instrument’s pressure.

He does this by turning a dial on the instrument. The higher the number on the dial, the firmer the device presses against your eardrum.

What is Pure Tone Testing?

The most common way to test your bone conduction ability is by using a pure-tone audiometer, which measures the sound levels you hear when exposed to various frequencies (pitches).

The pure tone audiometer has two parts: an earphone and a small microphone. You place the earphone in one of your ears while holding the microphone over the other ear.

The earphone transmits sounds into your ear canal, where the microphone picks them up. The microphone converts these vibrations into electrical signals displayed on a chart or computer screen.

Your audiologist will use this information to determine whether there is any loss of bone conduction function. You will likely have a normal hearing if you have no bone conduction loss.

However, if you have bone conduction loss—or if your bone conduction threshold is higher than 40 dB HL—you may need a hearing aid.

What is Speech Testing?

Speech testing involves having someone read aloud words at different volumes. Your audiologist will ask you to repeat what he says after him so that he can compare how loud you heard each word.

If you have a high Speech Reception Threshold (SRT), then you may not be able to understand people talking around you. This means you probably don’t have enough hearing to communicate with others.

A person who has a low SRT might be able to understand conversations even when they are quiet. However, if you have a very high SRT, you may only be able to understand people speaking softly.

What is Acoustic Reflex Testing?

Acoustic reflex testing checks how well your body reacts to loud noises. When you hear a loud noise, your body automatically moves away from the source of the noise. That movement protects your inner ear from damage.

Your body sends signals to your brain telling it about the danger. These signals are called acoustic reflexes.

When the brain gets these signals, it knows there is a threat. This lets your brain prepare for action. During acoustic reflex testing, your doctor puts a stethoscope into one of your ears. Then the hearing professional plays a loud noise. You should try to keep yourself still during this procedure. Otherwise, you might get dizzy.

After playing the noise, your doctor removes the stethoscope from your ear. He holds the stethoscope close to his head to listen to the noise.

Then he turns down the volume on the noise. If your body moved away from the noise, your doctor knows that your body reacted appropriately.

Your doctor knows something goes wrong if your body doesn’t move away. He might need to treat you right away.

FAQs About Hearing and Hearing Aids

Q: What is the difference between a hearing aid and a cochlear implant?

A: A hearing aid amplifies sounds that reach your ear, while a cochlear implant bypasses damaged inner ear parts. Both are used to treat hearing loss.

Q: How do I choose which type of hearing aid is best for me?

A: The first step in choosing the right hearing aid is determining if you have mild or moderate hearing loss. You can use a Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aid if you have mild hearing loss. For intermediate hearing loss, there are two options: BTE hearing aids or in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aids. Your audiologist will help you decide which option is best for you.

Q: Can I wear my hearing aid on top of my glasses?

A: Yes! Many people find wearing their hearing aids over their eyeglasses gives them better visibility. However, make sure to check with your audiologist before doing this.

Q: How long does it take to use a hearing aid?

A: It takes time to adjust to using a hearing aid. You may experience changes in how you hear sound after getting fitted with your new device. This is normal. It’s essential to be patient as you learn to use your hearing aid.

Q: How much does a hearing aid cost?

A: Hearing aids vary depending on what features they include. The average price of an affordable hearing aid ranges from $50-$1,000.

Q: Do all hearing aids work the same way?

A: No, not at all. Each hearing aid has its unique characteristics. Some hearing aids amplify sound more than others. Some hearing aids focus on specific frequencies, such as high-frequency sounds, while other hearing aids focus on low-frequency sounds. There are also hearing aids explicitly designed for particular situations, like noise reduction devices.

Q: How do I know when my hearing aid needs replacing?

A: Your hearing aid should last about five years. After that, you need to replace it. When you notice any problems with your hearing aid, contact your audiologist.

Q: Is it safe to drive with a hearing aid?

A: Driving with a hearing aid is excellent. Most hearing aids come equipped with a built-in microphone, so you don’t have to worry about adjusting the volume on your radio.

Q: What happens if I lose my hearing aid?

A: If you lose your hearing aid, call your audiologist immediately. They can order a replacement hearing aid and fit it for free.

Q: How do I clean my hearing aid?

A: You should clean your hearing aid every day. Cleaning helps prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria inside the device. To clean your hearing aid, follow these steps:

Remove the battery cover.

Turn off the hearing aid by pressing the power button.

Unscrew the back cover.

Use a soft cloth to wipe down the hearing aid.

The Best Hearing Aids in 2022 Final Verdict

So are these hearing aid manufacturers and brands worth it? In our honest opinion, if you want to buy hearing aids, we recommend you check out the above-listed hearing aid and find the best one for your hearing loss.

We would also recommend speaking to a hearing aid specialist and hearing aid wearers to get more information if you are confused, scared, or hesitant. You can also check out online hearing aids support groups.

