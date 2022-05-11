Sure Sleep Blanket Reviews – Does It Really Work as Advertised?

When anxiety, extra stress, and too much lack of sleep strike, a weighted blanket could be all, you need to reset everything to normalcy. Weighted blankets are both cozy and functional, giving users the right amount of weight on their bodies to stimulate light pressure that calms down the nervous system.

This review is about the Sure Sleep Blanket, a new model of weighted blanket that redefines sleep. These weighted blankets deliver “pressure therapy”—a technology that mimics the feeling of being hugged to sleep.

Does it work? Where can you get it? How much does it cost? Keep reading this review to learn more.

What is Sure Sleep Blanket?

The Sure Sleep Blanket is a high-quality weighted blanket that claims to help users relax their bodies. With a calming sensation, it alleviates anxiety and ADHD symptoms. It achieves this by delivering a feeling of being hugged or held, allowing users to fall asleep faster and experience better sleep throughout the night.

Consequently, it puts the mind of the users at ease and ensures they get high-quality sleep all night. According to the testimonials on the official website, those who have used the blanket said it revolutionized their sleep, and some said it improved their Restless Leg Syndrome.

Similarly, some users confessed that it helped them with insomnia, especially preventing them from waking up frequently. With these qualities, it emerges as one of the best-weighted blankets on the market.

Key Features of Sure Sleep Blanket

It embraces a revolutionary technology that comforts, calms, and helps prepare one for sleep.

It contains non-abrasive ceramic beads that provide 15 pounds of added weight.

It’s made with top-quality linen to deliver the most comfortable sleep

It’s exceptionally soft, breathable, and machine-wash safe

Sure Sleep Blanket is made in the USA under high-quality standards

How to Use Sure Sleep Blanket

Customers can use the Sure Sleep weighted blanket on their beds or the couches as they work or meditate. The blanket might feel a little off for first-time users, but they get accustomed to it with regular use. Experts recommend trying the blanket for a short period before using it for a longer duration, like a whole night’s sleep.

For some people, weighted blankets only work for short bursts before they can feel more comfortable with more extended use. Some people also use weighted blankets to alleviate anxiety or insomnia throughout the night. Therefore, each user decides what works for them when it comes.

Sure Sleep Blanket is designed for one-person use. Users can put it under or over their duvets or comforters or use it alone. Users should always choose a weighted blanket based on their body weight.

How to Choose the Best Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets by Sure Sleep are available in different sizes and conditions. However, the first thing to consider is body weight. A suitably weighted blanket should be 8-12% of the user’s body weight. Here are other factors to consider when choosing a weighted blanket:

Size

Before buying a weighted blanket, you have to decide whether it’s the right size. A proper weighted blanket should rest flat on top of the user with no hanging sides like a duvet. This leads to an even distribution of weight across the body, essential for enjoying all the calming effects.

Washability

Some weighted blankets are machine-washable in a cold water setting. Others come with removable covers. Some weighted blankets are also spot-clean only, which are the hardest to clean. The Sure Sleep Weighted Blanket is machine washable.

Do you have allergies or sleep hot?

Those who overheat should choose a weighted blanket with a cooling cover during sleep. Similarly, allergic individuals should also pick one with hypoallergenic materials like cotton.

Do you have any medical conditions?

Sure Sleep weighted blanket is designed for healthy adults and made from high-quality linen. Users with chronic respiratory conditions or circulatory problems such as low blood pressure or asthma, type-2 diabetes, or claustrophobia should not use weighted blankets. It’s equally important to consult a doctor before buying.

Once you identify a suitable blanket, you can narrow down your choices to a personal preference.

Advantages of Using Sure Sleep Blanket

Guaranteed high quality: The manufacturer offers a 90-day moneyback guarantee if the user is not satisfied with the product

No hassle returns: Unsatisfied users can ask for a refund within 90 days of purchase

Fast and Easy delivery: Sure Sleep Weighted Blanket is designed for night use, like a couch throw or a sleeping blanket. Once ordered, the manufacturer dispatches the product immediately.

Versatile: People can use it as a new favorite throw when relaxing on the couch and bring it to bed to get a whole night’s quality sleep

Calms the nerves: Sure Sleep Blanket gives users the best holding and hugging sensation to provide users the calming effect they need.

Sure Sleep Blanket Pricing and Moneyback Guarantee

Sure Sleep Blanket is currently available at a 50% discount on the official website. Here are the current pricing offers:

1 x Sure Sleep Blanket at $99.95

2 x Sure Sleep Blankets at $89.98 each

3 x Sure Sleep Blankets at $ 83.32 each

Notably, the manufacturer offers a 30-day moneyback guarantee on every order. Customers who are unsatisfied with the product can contact the company within 30 days to ask for a full refund of their initial orders.

The company offers a secure payment platform and can be reached by phone Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm MST or by sending an email to:

(855) 273-0492

support@suresleepblanket.com

Customers who are not happy with their blankets are responsible for paying shipping costs for returns.

Sure Sleep Blanket Final Word

The current market already has several brands of weighted blankets. This means consumers may have a difficult time choosing a suitably weighted blanket. According to its official website, the Sure Sleep Blanket is proud to be made in America and designed with the consumer in mind. The Sure Sleep Blanket can be purchased on the official website by clicking here! >>>

