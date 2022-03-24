Smilz CBD Gummies Review – Negative Customer Complaints to Worry About?

Ever stop to wonder how you can enjoy the benefits of the cannabis plant without getting high? If so, the best bet would be to resort to CBD, as it is non-psychoactive. Since 2018, demand for cannabinoids has only been increasing. In all honesty, with time, society has come to appreciate the synergy often created amongst different cannabinoids and terpenes. The co-founder of SMILZ, Jas Mathur, is convinced that his company’s CBD products are stellar. In what ways might you ask? Well, to answer precisely that, our editorial team decided to dive deeper into the popular CBD product called SMILZ CBD Gummies. Here’s everything there is to know so far:

What are SMILZ CBD Gummies?

The SMILZ CBD Gummies are 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD-infused gummies intended to promote balance and remove pain within the body. The team’s decision to choose broad-spectrum stems from the fact that it has been found to be more effective for pain relief than CBD isolate since multiple compounds are present. The effect that broad-spectrum CBD (i.e., one comprising several cannabinoids and a trace amount of THC, almost 0, & less than .3) can induce has been popular with consumers.

So what makes the SMILZ CBD Gummies unique from others?

What features do the SMILZ CBD Gummies carry? Let’s find out:

U.S. Grown

All SMILZ CBD products contain 100% organic industrial hemp grown in Oregon, U.S. This is a crucial point to note, as hemp growth and distribution regulations may vary on a state- and nationwide level. Compared to countries that have since accepted CBD consumption, the U.S. has a known history of being the most stringent in requirements, which makes this even more reassuring.

Manufacturing Processes

The team at SMILZ uses a series of machines and CO2 to extract CBD from hemp. What does that mean? Pressurized carbon dioxide is employed to naturally pull out phytocompounds from the hemp plant. This is a standard approach in the industry because it produces what many refer to as a healthy-looking color and consistency, all while being the safest and cleanest.

Concentration

Each SMILZ CBD Gummies bottle includes 300mg of broad-spectrum CBD evenly distributed across 30 gummies. Therefore, individuals are getting 10mg/gummy. This is neither too low nor too high. While experienced users might not feel different on 10mg, factors such as age, body composition, and lifestyle habits need to be accounted for. While there is also the option to take more per serving (i.e., two gummies instead of 1), that may not be the best option.

Third-Party Testing

As per the team, the SMILZ CBD Gummies have undergone lab testing by Kaycha® Labs. Our team discovered that their CBD solutions had been tested for pesticides, heavy metals, microbial, mycotoxins, filth, water activity, moisture, and terpenes in the report. To view the lab report, scan the QR code on the back of the bottle.

Nutritional Value

Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 8.5 calories, of which 2.1g represents carbohydrates, 1.3g represents added sugars, and 0.1g represents proteins.

How much do the SMILZ CBD Gummies cost?

The SMILZ CBD Gummies are offered at the following rates on the official website:

One bottle of SMILZ CBD Gummies: $69.90 each with $9.95 shipping

Buy two bottles, get one free for $49.97 each with free shipping

Buy three bottles, get two free for $39.74 each with free shipping

All purchases include a 90-day money-back guarantee. Should the SMILZ CBD Gummies fail to impress, customer service can be contacted to request a full purchase price refund. It would be a good idea for the curious to review eligibility requirements before proceeding. If you do have questions or concerns or decide to return your products, don’t hesitate to get in touch with SMILZ via one of the following methods:

Phone: 1 (888) 966 3119

Email: info@smilz.com

Return Address: 4935 McConnell Ave., Unit 3, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Mailing Address: 9454 Wilshire Blvd Suite 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA.

About SMILZ

SMILZ is a CBD company with a personal commitment to provide consumers with premium CBD products that reflect the highest standards (from manufacturing right down to enjoyment). Whether individuals are accustomed to oils or are hoping to venture into drinks and edibles, SMILZ has something unique for all preferences.

Did we mention that boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and businessman and CEO of Limitless, Jas Mathur, joined forces to bring SMILZ to life? As per an external source [1], SMILZ embodies eco-conscious activities, sustainable farming practices, and pesticide-free cultivation practices.

Final Verdict

The co-founders believe that taking SMILZ is synonymous with benefiting from the high but without getting high. Ultimately, the SMILZ CBD Gummies offer broad-spectrum CBD at standard doses. This is an interesting angle of CBD, which appears to be why the duo is fully committed to all phases of research and development, whether it be sitting down with farmers or conversing with scientists.

In accordance with everything discussed thus far, SMILZ meets market expectations. However, the one area of disappointment for us is the outdated certificate of analysis (CoA), which expired on February 1, 2022. Hence, the following action should be to contact customer service regarding lab tests.

In the meantime, find out more about and exclusively order the SMILZ CBD by visiting their website.

