Review the Best THC Detox Products: How To Cleanse & Flush THC Naturally

Are you looking for advice on how to flush THC from your body? Are you looking to start a THC cleanse but do not know where to begin? Well, you’ve come to the right. In this article, we shall be dealing with how you can work towards a THC detox. We will show you how you can ensure the safe removal of THC from your system while preventing any unpleasant withdrawal symptoms that may follow.

Before we start looking at THC Detox products and supplements, let’s delve into THC and its effects on your body. This thorough insight will allow you to understand how THC is metabolized in your system, thereby helping you choose the right detox product.

What Is THC?

THC, chemically known as tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive drug derived from marijuana or hemp responsible for creating a ‘high.’ It is an active ingredient in marijuana that can be consumed orally or by using rolled joints or through smoking pipes. It can also be ingested in the form of pure vapors using vaporizers or vape pens. Known as highly distasteful, it is also often mixed into butter and oils to make weed-infused brownies, or THC treats called edibles to mask its strong taste. After consumption, it enters the bloodstream and subsequently reaches the brain. Then, THC works by binding with our body’s cannabinoid receptors, mainly in the brain, to reduce pain and elevate mood resulting in a general sense of euphoric ‘high.’

Some of the symptoms of a THC-induced ‘high’ include:

Heightened feelings and distorted sense

Elevated mood

Extreme stimulation

Altered sense of time; time can move too fast or not fast enough

Loss of interest in activities

Giddiness or dopiness

Intense relaxation

Reduced and slowed body movements; affects coordination

Disrupted thoughts and impaired thinking

Poor memory and loss of concentration

Increased heart rate

Greater appetite

However, if one consumes too much THC at a time, it can result in severe side effects such as periods of hallucinations, delusions, and even THC-induced psychosis. Further, some of the more commonly associated side effects of THC consumption include nausea, lightheadedness, lowered blood pressure, extreme drowsiness, stomach problems, and intense fatigue.

How Long Do The Effects Of THC Last?

One can experience the effects of weed in 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the method of consumption, and it can last for a couple of hours at a time. When smoked, THC gets absorbed in the bloodstream faster compared to when it is ingested orally. It is crucial to note that the effects of THC can differ based on the quantity consumed and also on factors like the rate of absorption. Further, each individual’s body metabolizes and excretes THC at different rates, affecting the drug concentration circulating throughout the body. Also, over time, it is seen that some people become more resistant to THC and can withstand its effect well, thereby making them increase their consumption.

How Is Cannabis Metabolized In The Body?

In the body, THC is broken down rapidly and modified into molecules known as metabolites that may affect the endocannabinoid system in their way. THC itself produces around 80 metabolites that are often stored in the body’s fat deposits and are slowly eliminated from the body through excreta and urine. Due to this, traces of cannabis and THC can be present even after 36 hours to 90 hours of consumption.

Since marijuana stays in the bloodstream for a short period only, blood tests for detecting THC are not commonly used. However, if one has consumed marijuana within the last 48 hours of the test, THC could show up on a drug test. Although these blood tests show current intoxication, they fail to indicate the level of intoxication or the concentration of drugs present in the system.

THC Dependence

Given the psychoactive effects that marijuana, specifically THC, has on the body, chronic marijuana use and THC dependence are a cause of significant concern. THC is a potentially addictive compound that elicits psychological and physiological effects on the body. Long-term misuse of weed can result in respiratory problems, increased heart rate, nausea, hallucinations, delusions, paranoia, depressive thoughts, heightened anxiety, and even suicidal ideation.

The increasingly common use of marijuana among youth and adolescents has raised red flags. Although research is still trying to find relations between long-term THC abuse with any bodily damage, it is seen that weed can impair thinking, distort memory and even hamper learning in the brain. It is risky for pregnant women since it can lower infant birth weight and premature birth.

Although consuming a fatal dose of marijuana seems impossible, high amounts of THC can induce extreme psychotic breaks and delirium among users. Sometimes, severe lightheadedness and nausea can follow, resulting in immediate medical attention for safety. Furthermore, THC can hamper judgment and cause coordination problems resulting in impaired driving.

THC Detox

Due to its addictive nature, many users may experience intense or mild withdrawal symptoms during a THC detox. Most commonly, regular cannabis users will suffer from bouts of insomnia, extreme headaches, increased anxiety and stress, or even feelings of rage and irritability. Some of the most common side-effects of THC detox are:

Depressive thoughts and increased anxiety

Uncontrollable anger and increased irritability

Poor stress management

Inability to focus or concentrate

Rapid mood swings and emotional instability

Loss of hunger and decreased appetite

Random tremors and shakiness

These symptoms may vary from person to person and can last from a few days up to a few months, depending on the degree of the THC dependence. Withdrawals may be more extreme for an experienced and regular user and can last for longer than occasional users.

Coping With THC Withdrawals

One of the worst parts of giving up a habit is the subsequent withdrawals. Intense withdrawals and a lack of effective coping strategies and support mechanisms can make it very easy for individuals to relapse into their old habits. You will need to invest yourself and your energy in overcoming them actively. To help you manage your symptoms, here are some of the most effective habits to develop that will allow you to keep your THC withdrawals in check:

Drink Plenty Of Water

Doing so will cleanse your body faster while maintaining your inner electrolyte balance and keeping you well-hydrated. The quicker you eliminate the toxins from your body, the easier it becomes to manage the following withdrawal symptoms.

Reduce Fat Content In Your Meals

By limiting the amount of fat you consume, you are also controlling the level of THC retention in your body. Since THC is fat-soluble, it is commonly present in the body’s fat molecules. Consuming large amounts of fat in your diet can increase the level of THC in the system resulting in prolonged discomfort and withdrawals.

Limit Your Caffeine Intake

Caffeine can interfere with the body’s natural system and can heighten anxiety. It is common to feel anxious and restless after quitting THC consumption, and the subsequent use of caffeine to cope with these withdrawals can have counter effects making it harder to keep them in check.

Exercise

Indulging in physical activities can help you on multiple fronts for THC withdrawals. When we exercise, we burn fat, allowing the body to eliminate all the traces of THC and other toxins from the system, thereby making for a deep cleanse. Further, working out can help you expel your restless energy and tire yourself out, helping you sleep better and cope with those random bouts of sleeplessness and insomnia.

Have A Relaxing Nighttime Routine

Continuing with the previous point on sleeplessness, having a soothing bedtime routine can help you wind down for the day and induce sleep. Taking a hot shower before hitting the bed can relieve your daily stress and invigorate you by reducing your bodily aches and pains to help you sleep better.

The Top THC Detox Products in 2022

Detoxing on your own can be pretty tricky for regular users. If withdrawal symptoms become too much for one to handle, it is advisable to seek preemptive care. Doing this can prevent individuals from relapsing and reduce their substance use disorder risk. Reaching out to medical providers and mental health professionals can prove highly beneficial while dealing with a THC detox. In some cases, doctors have prescribed CB receptor agonists and other drugs that work with the pharmacokinetics of the system to address these side effects. Further, enlisting in behavioral interventions and therapy programs can help users deal with the psychological toll of a THC cleanse and allow them to remain sober for longer. Tapering them marijuana consumption and some THC detox products can be a stepping stone for those looking to reset their body and embark on a THC-free lifestyle.

If you’re looking to start a THC cleanse or simply pass a drug test, here are some of the best THC detox products to help you flush out any traces of THC from your body:

Pass Your Test Homepage

Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers

Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers

TestClear 5-Day Detox

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

Macujo

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Pass Your Test Homepage

Pass Your Test is one of the most trusted detox leaders that formulates the best detox products and devices and sustainable programs to help users pass their drug tests by getting rid of all unwanted toxins from their bodies. Accredited as ‘Industry Leader in Detox Since 2000’, detox kits from Pass Your Test’s range work quickly to flush the system of all toxins.

Their best-selling product is their 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program, aimed at individuals exposed to toxins heavily and regularly and who want to permanently remove all hidden traces of these substances from their systems. As the name suggests, this program consists of a Complete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan, pre-cleanser formula, daily herbal supplement, two home testing kits, and access to phone and chat support. It can help people cleanse their bodies within five days, allowing them to reach their deadline without any chances of relapsing.

Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers

If you need to flush out your system within a day, Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers are your best bet. This Fail Safe Kit is specially designed for regular users with high levels of THC in their system. This kit consists of the Clean Shot and Clean Caps targeted towards removing toxins from individuals who are frequent or daily users, weigh over 200 lbs, increase the percentage of body fat, and have a high concentration of toxins.

Formulated with ingredients that release toxins from your body, this cleaner works in 90 minutes to flush the system, with results lasting for up to 6 hours. The Fail-Safe Kit includes 4 Pre-Cleanse Formula Capsules, 2.5 oz Fast Acting Body Cleanser, and 12 Clean Capsules that have a diuretic effect on one’s body, ensuring the quick removal of toxins from the system.

Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers

If you’re looking for a complete detox kit and cleansing program, Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers are the way to go. These cleansing programs are designed for users weighing over 250 lbs with a high concentration of toxins in their bodies due to regular or daily use. Their ‘5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program’ is a massive success among customers looking to cleanse their bodies of all unnecessary toxins quickly. Further, the ‘10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program’ is ideal for those looking to flush their systems permanently over ten days.

Along with their formulated capsules, these programs also include a Complete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan and home testing kits with around 99% accuracy to check for THC levels after completing the program. Further, these programs also offer phone and chat support and optional daily email or text reminders to build a holistic system that allows for a smooth detoxing experience.

TestClear 5-Day Detox

If you’re looking for an all-encompassing dietary supplement program to eliminate all traces of THC from your system, TestClear 5-Day Detox is ideal for you. This 5-Day Detox program is designed for heavy toxin exposure from marijuana consumption using vape pens, edibles, or THC-infused waxes. In such cases, this program is perfect for ensuring effective cleansing from your blood, urine, and even saliva in around 60 minutes.

It consists of a 3-step regimen including pre-rid tablets, dietary fiber, and a liquid detoxifying product allowing you to eliminate all the toxin exposure from your body to help you pass your drug test with flying colors.

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

THC can enter and situate itself in the body for long periods, being fat-soluble. Your hair can contain traces of THC for up to 90 hours after consumption making it easily detectable in drug tests. Although mostly urine samples are tested while searching for THC, hair samples may also be taken in some cases. It becomes vital to eliminate all residual toxins from your hair in such cases.

The TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is one of the best shampoos available in the market to help you clear your drug test. Using it every day for 3-10 days before your testing can help eliminate all toxins from your hair. If you don’t have the time to do this, try taking multiple hair washes to strip your hair of toxins. Let the shampoo remain lathered on the hair and scalp for around 10 minutes to 15 minutes for the maximum cleansing action. For effective results, ensure that you use the shampoo at least 15 times before the test.

This product is enriched with the benefits of aloe to draw out any toxins from your hair, formulated for deep cleaning. It can be used with other hair care products to keep hair nourished and protected. This shampoo is perfect if you’re looking for a topical treatment to help you with your THC detox!

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink

A budget-friendly THC detox drink to help cleanse your system, this formulation gives you a mega cleansing experience by eliminating large amounts of toxins and THC residuals from the body. Available in a tropical fruit flavor or a wild berry flavor, one liter of this fluid will reduce the concentration of unwanted toxins in your body while maintaining your electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals.

It is a fantastic and affordable way to detoxify the urinary tract, digestion, and circulatory systems in as little as a single day. The effects of the drink last for up to 5 hours, with its maximum effect at 3 hours since ingestion. This drink is highly suitable for those with higher body mass and elevated levels of toxins in their systems. If you want to clear your drug test without burning a hole in your pocket, the TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink is the right pick.

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

The TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash is a God sent for those looking to pass their oral drug tests. Its unique formulation allows you to remove all residual yet identifiable traces of THC from your salivary sample. It removes all bacteria and germs, masks unpleasant breath, and pulls out toxins. Its discreet 1 oz packing makes it easy for users to carry it on them and even sneak it into restrooms moments before their test.

Using one-third of the mouthwash, gargle your mouth very well and let it stay in your mouth for around 3 minutes. Repeat this process two more times and follow it up with a handful of breath mints or mouth fresheners. Doing so will create a fresh and clean oral space giving you better chances of beating your salivary drug test.

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink is ideal for those looking to prep their body during the days leading to their drug test. Experts formulated it to support a whole body cleanse, allowing the system to flush out all detectable toxins. Packed with potent herbs, the ingredients of this drink are specially formulated for those with low to medium THC levels in their system.

The diuretic effect on the body stimulates its natural detoxification process, allowing it to metabolize and eliminate all THC as quickly as possible. This tropical-flavored 20 oz drink is ideal for reducing toxin concentration for up to 60 minutes, fortified with a carefully formulated blend of minerals and vitamins. The effects of this cleansing drink last for up to 5 hours, with its performance peaking at nearly 3 hours after consumption.

If you’re a regular user with high THC levels in your system, you can supplement this cleaning drink with the XXTRA Clean includes free Pre Cleanse Pills to boost effectiveness.

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills

If you’re a regular user who happens to be worried about clearing a drug test, the TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills are probably one the best detox supplements you can opt for. These pills are a part of a 7-Day detox cleanse, along with a dietary fiber supplement and a detoxing fluid, designed for those with heavy toxin exposure that is a typical result of consuming THC in concentrated forms using vape pens, edibles, or THC-infused waxes.

This product contains potent herbs, minerals, and vitamins to help you flush out these toxins from your system within seven days. It works on your blood, urine, and saliva by eliminating all traces of toxins. Along with THC, it also targets other toxins in the system and flushes them out to help you pass your drug tests. Remember to adjust your frequency and consumption of these cleansing supplements according to your height, weight, and metabolic rate. Additionally, it is recommended that users avoid heavy exercise during these detox programs to prevent counteracting the effects of these THC detox supplements.

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

You can reach out for this highly potent cleansing detox drink if you want to flush your system within 60 minutes. This drink comes in an exciting cranberry and apple flavor, allowing you to stomach quickly and putting you in a safe zone before your test. Available in a 32 oz bottle, this cleansing drink will rescue you if you have to submit your samples on short notice. These benefits are attributed to this drink’s being designed for individuals weighing over 200 lbs to clear their drug exams. Regardless of your weight, if you want a quick fix, the Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink is the best choice.

Macujo

If you’re looking for a one-stop solution to help you clear your hair, urine, and saliva drug tests, Macujo is the place to be. With an extensive range of detoxing products specializing in hair drug tests, salivary drug tests, and urine drug tests, the products have been designed and formulated by Mike Macujo per the Macujo Method. With years of research and testing, these products have been perfected to help you cheat through a drug test by eliminating THC, alcohol, and other toxins from your system.

One of the most trusted methods of passing your hair drug test is following Mike Macujo’s method, which targets THC and other toxins present in the system. With a very high success rate, you can always rely on this method if you have a drug test coming up.

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

If you’re unsure about the success of any topical treatments or detox cleansing programs, getting your hands on synthetic urine may be your best bet. For this, you can reach out to Quick Fix Synthetic Urine, an official and legitimate distribution of synthetic urine.

Their synthetic urine kits contain all the necessary composition markets, namely creatine, uric acid, and urea while ensuring a realistic pH range and specific gravity that allows it to go undetected in drug tests. These factors will enable it to mimic the look and characteristics of real human urine to help you clear your drug tests.

Follow the steps given in the instruction manual to prepare a batch of synthetic urine. After preparation, it is recommended that you keep your synthetic urine samples warm until it’s time for submission. You can use a heating pad to keep it at the right temperature. Further, you must remain discreet during this process and keep the fake sample hidden. Another piece of advice is to shake your urine sample cup to ensure a foamy look to make it look realistic. Available in a wide range of price points and quantities, you can opt for synthetic urine to cheat your way through a drug detection test.

TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

The TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit is perfect for those looking to create synthetic urine in a few minutes. This kit contains powdered urine samples containing uric acid, urea, and other necessary components that can be mixed with room temperature water to prepare the fake urine sample. Its powdered form makes it convenient to travel with and hide in washrooms during these drug exams.

This kit is all-inclusive, containing drug-free powdered urine, a 50-ml plastic medical vial, an air-activated heater effective for nearly 6 hours, a temperature strip, and an instruction manual. It is a simple choice for those looking to pass their drug tests.

DIY At-Home Remedies For A Full Body THC Detox

Although most of us invest in THC detox products to help us cleanse our systems, sometimes we just can’t stick to the required regimen for effective and proven results. Apart from solely relying on these external factors, sometimes what helps us the most is committing to a few lifestyle changes to boost our body’s natural detoxification system. If we work towards improving our bodily functions, it can be as beneficial in eliminating toxins as other detox programs and treatments. Here are 4 of the most effective home remedies to help you cleanse your body from head to toe.

A Refreshing Drink Of Lemon Juice, Fresh Mint Leaves, And Lots Of Water

Over centuries, lemon juice has been used and recommended as an excellent detox drink to rid the body of any toxins. The same applies in the case of THC also. Loading with Vitamin C and Vitamin A, lemon juice is rich in antioxidants that will clean your system from the inside. Adding a few freshly picked mint leaves makes the drink more refreshing and easy to consume.

Further, if you want to improve your digestion or settle an upset stomach, adding some ginger to the mix is highly beneficial. Not only does it help with digestion, but ginger also boosts the body’s metabolic rate allowing you to get rid of toxins faster and more efficiently. This drink’s antibacterial properties are ideal for those looking to improve their overall immunity while reducing toxin levels in their bloodstream.

Cranberry Juice Refreshers To The Rescue

One of the most effective THC detox drinks to consume before a drug test is cranberry juice. Cranberries are regarded as a superfood since they naturally boost the body’s detoxification process while fighting against other diseases to improve overall health. It is often used as a mixer in mocktails or other refreshing drinks due to its unique flavor profile and visual appeal.

Cranberry juice is loaded with rich antioxidants and has a diuretic effect on the body, thereby causing regular urination, allowing one to expel THC from the system quickly. Combining cranberry juice with water is recommended to dilute its tart taste and make it palatable. Further, you can also opt for any electrolyte-rich drinks instead of water to keep your electrolyte levels in check and prevent imbalance due to frequent urination.

Word Of Caution: It is important to note that cranberry juice can only boost the process of detoxification and not eliminate all traces of THC. It is not advisable to rely solely on cranberry juice or other home remedies to help you pass the drug test. These are temporary detox fixes, and targeted drug tests will still be able to detect traces of THC in your samples.

Shots Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Along with enhancing the flavor of salad dressings, apple cider vinegar offers a wide range of medicinal properties. Apple cider vinegar is an excellent detox drink that can reduce traces of THC and other toxins in the system. Its antibacterial properties can boost the immune system while targeting sludge toxins present in the body.

You can take direct shots of raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar (remember to ensure that it contains mother) or dilute it with water and add some sweeteners to make it less harsh. Keep your daily intake under two tablespoons, and be sure to consult a medical provider if you’re on medication or other supplements.

Coffee To Keep You Energized And Detoxified

Coffee, too, is high in antioxidants to help you detoxify your system naturally. It is a potent diuretic that causes regular urination, allowing you to effectively remove toxins from your body. However, it is vital to remember that excessive coffee intake can result in dehydration. It is advisable to keep a bottle of water in hand while consuming coffee to help you increase your water intake.

Further, it can sometimes result in extensive detoxification, making urine lose its natural color. To prevent this from flagging any concerns in your drug panel, take a Vitamin B supplement to give your urine sample a yellowish hue.

Types of THC Drug Tests

When one consumes marijuana, it enters the bloodstream quickly, either through the lungs or the digestive tract, depending on the method of consumption. After getting absorbed in the bloodstream, it gets delivered to the brain and binds with the endocannabinoid receptors present to cause psychoactive effects.

THC can be stored easily in the body as it is fat-soluble, thus giving rise to 4 types of THC drug tests to detect and keep track of the THC concentrations in the system. These tests essentially lookout for traces of THC-COOH, a metabolite produced in the body while metabolizing THC. If the body has stored THC in its fat molecules, these THC-COOH molecules can be detected weeks after use.

Urine Test

A urine sample test is one of the most commonly used methods to test for the presence of drugs in a system. Corporations extensively use it to keep track of their employees and drug testing labs to detect substance abuse. It is a non-invasive test wherein an individual’s urine sample is collected and sent to the lab to test for marijuana (THC), cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamines, PCP, and other targeted drugs.

Urine is primarily used to test for THC because its trace can linger in the urine for a long time. In the case of casual users, THC can be present in the given sample for one to three days. This might be true for a moderate cannabis user for seven to twenty-one days, while THC can stay in the urine for up to 45 days for a regular user with higher toxin exposure.

Hair Test

Like urine, hair follicles can store traces of THC for up to 90 days post-consumption making it a highly reliable THC detection test. However, hair tests are not used as often in routine drug panels due to their high processing time. It is important to note that hair testing can be used to reveal drugs other than THC, such as cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamines, and PCP.

Saliva Test

Saliva tests are one of the most inexpensive and quick drug profile tests wherein an individual’s mouth is swabbed using cotton to collect the desired sample, then processed in the lab for targeted drugs. They are ideal for detecting the recent use of toxins by an individual since they offer the shortest detection window.

Blood Test

Although blood tests are considered the most reliable way to check for THC, they are also highly invasive, making them uncommon in routine drug tests. Since THC gets absorbed readily by the bloodstream, blood tests successfully trace THC for one to two days.

How THC Detox Products Work

Now that we’ve looked at some of the best THC detox products and understood the different types of THC drug tests, let’s assess the working of these detox products. Do they help users pass their drug evaluations? Is it simply a massive gimmick? Let’s find out.

Most THC detox products produce diuretic effects on the body by flushing the kidneys resulting in frequent urination. Urine is one of the most effective ways to get rid of THC from the system, and by stimulating urination, one can cleanse the body of toxins. Regular urination, however, can release creatine, making your urine sample seem contaminated in the drug test. Often, this would warrant you to retake the drug panel later in the future, thus, giving you more time to detoxify your body and get rid of all traces of THC from the system.

THC detox kits available in the market formulate their products using potent natural ingredients that help draw out THC from the body. These herbs commonly work by encouraging frequent urination to cleanse THC compounds from the body. Some of these ingredients include:

Dandelion Leaf is one of the most anciently used traditional recipes for deep body cleansing that stimulates the kidneys to filter and release waste through urine.

Rhubarb Root- Rhubarb root works by increasing the frequency of bowel movements to help detoxify the body and eliminate THC from the systems.

Burdock Root- Burdock root is heavily regarded among herbalists to aid in cleansing and detoxifying the body.

Goldenseal Root- Dried goldenseal root is commonly found in detox supplements to boost cleansing.

St. John’s Wort- This herb is known for increasing the activity of the CYP450 enzymes in the body that metabolize THC in the liver and break it into small metabolites that can be expelled through bowel movements or urination.

The Top THC Detox Products in 2022 Conclusion

Depending on the number of days remaining till your drug trust, you can opt for 10-day, 7-day, 5-day, or single-day detox THC cleanses. Generally, these detoxing kits contain structured meal plans, detox supplements, and cleansing drinks to help you eliminate all traces of THC from your system. Further, if you want to create a clean zone throughout your body, you can opt for topical THC detox products like shampoos that penetrate deep into your hair follicles to remove THC and other toxins. If you’re going for a saliva drug test, cleaning your mouth using THC detox mouthwashes can remove all residual THC to prevent it from showing up on the drug panel.

It is wise to also incorporate some lifestyle changes along with these products. You can begin by reducing your dependence on THC and then work towards building healthy coping strategies to deal with the withdrawal symptoms that you may experience. Try a top THC detox product above today!

