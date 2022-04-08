Probiology Gut+ Reviews: Is Gut+ Probiotic Supplement Worth It?

Do you have any idea how easy it is for your gut bacteria to be out of harmony? With a supplement like Probiology Gut+, you can get probiotic and prebiotic support.

If you take only two capsules of this product every day, you’ll feel the effects on your gut. Probiology Gut+ can balance your intestinal flora, reduce symptoms of bloating, and even affect your overall health, diminishing your stress and inflammation levels, for example.

After reading these bold promises, you may be wondering whether this product lives up to the hype or not. Will Probiology Gut+ work as intended? Read our review, and you will get all the answers you need.

What Is Probiology Gut+?

This is a dietary supplement created by a company called Probiology. While they have other products; Gut+ is marketed toward women, helping them balance the bacteria in their guts, improve their skin, and reduce other problems that stem from this unbalance.

According to the manufacturer of Probiology Gut+, some of the effects of this product include the ending of bloating, a reduction in your stress levels, and helping you lose weight.

Another significant perk of this natural solution is that it may improve other areas of your body because your digestive health plays a large role in your overall health. Studies have shown that probiotics can also affect your immune system, diminish inflammation, and improve your skin condition.

Probiology Gut+ Benefits

You should know the top benefits of this product before purchasing it:

Boosts your good gut bacteria while reducing the levels of harmful bacteria.

May help improve your mood during the day.

Improves your bowel movements and your digestion.

Will give you enhanced immune support.

Can reduce or even eliminate the symptoms of bloating.

Balances your vaginal flora.

How Does Probiology Gut+ Work?

This probiotic dietary supplement works by giving a mixture of good bacteria, which use four strains of probiotics, containing 40 billion CFUs in total. These bacteria will make your intestinal flora thrive and balance them out.

As you may know, your body uses these probiotic bacteria to balance your digestive tract, absorb food, diminish the toxins that you ingest, etc. Most people do not have an ideal balance of bacteria, which can lead to problems. The most visible one is bloating, but this may affect your immunity and the quality of your skin, too.

One way to help balance your digestive system is to ingest two capsules of Gut+ every morning. The manufacturer recommends taking them as soon as you wake up, before you eat breakfast. Alternatively, you can take them before you go to sleep, and they will work during the night.

What Are The Main Characteristics of Probiotics Gut+?

It’s easy to find tons of health supplements on sale online. So, you want something that will stand out and make a difference for you. Probiology Gut + has some unique characteristics of this product that make it attractive compared to similar solutions.

Quality Over Quantity

Instead of flooding you with hundreds of billions of probiotic-forming units, Probiology focused on high-quality strains. According to the company, they have thoroughly tested the formula to ensure that it had just the right amount of CFUs per strain and combined it into a beneficial supplement.

So, you’ll find 40 billion CFUs per serving of this supplement, but don’t focus too much on the number. What matters is how these strains affect you when ingested together.

The Probiotics Actually Make It To Your Gut

Probiology claims that 96% of the probiotics that you ingest don’t make it alive to your gut because the acid in your stomach destroys them before they can actually be effective. By knowing that, the company devised a formula that diminishes this waste, protecting the content in each capsule from your stomach acid.

This way, you can dodge issues with vaginal flora, bloating, constipation, and many others, as taking the supplement won’t cause any problems since the probiotics go where they do the most good.

Prebiotics

Taking only probiotics may not balance your gut, as you need prebiotics for them to thrive. That’s why Probiology decided to include prebiotic fibers of many kinds, which will nourish the bacteria in your gut.

Unique MAKtrek Bi-Pass Technology

One of the hallmarks of this product is the unique absorption technology that it uses. With MAKtrek Bi-Pass, Gut+ uses seaweed to protect the macrobiotics and shield them so that they can reach your gut safely.

Strong Dosage

The final very distinctive detail about Probiology Gut+ is that it has a more potent dosage than average. Most products in the market contain around one to 20 billion probiotic bacteria, and this one has 40 billion.

However, the high CFU numbers alone are not enough to determine how potent a mixture is. With better ingredients, more protection for them to reach your gut, and higher numbers, you can be sure that Probiology Gut+ is the right choice.

Probiology Gut+ Main Ingredients

Each serving of this product has the four main strains of probiotics coupled with some substances that will enhance their effects:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus: This substance can prevent infections, reduce pain in your stomach, and balance your vaginal flora simultaneously.

This substance can prevent infections, reduce pain in your stomach, and balance your vaginal flora simultaneously. Lactobacillus Paracasei: Diminishes inflammation, can elevate the condition and beauty of your skin, and increase your level of immunity.

Diminishes inflammation, can elevate the condition and beauty of your skin, and increase your level of immunity. Bifidobacterium Lactis: This allows you to absorb more nutrients than you usually do, eliminates bloating, and can help you to seal your gut lining.

This allows you to absorb more nutrients than you usually do, eliminates bloating, and can help you to seal your gut lining. Lactobacillus Plantarum: It will diminish the harsh symptoms of bloating and stomach aches and promotes a healthy intestine.

It will diminish the harsh symptoms of bloating and stomach aches and promotes a healthy intestine. Fructooligosaccharides: This natural prebiotic fiber helps to nourish the bacteria in your gut and help them live for longer.

What Can You Expect After Using This Supplement?

Most people will start to feel the first effects of this formula around 24 to 48 hours after the ingestion of their first capsules. However, you should take Gut + for at least two weeks for it to start working fully. Users may see an improved digestive process, better mood, less bloating, less pain, and beautiful skin with improved results the longer you continue with the supplement.

At the mark of over a month, your immunity will improve, and your intestine’s movements will be fairly well regulated. Even your metabolism will be affected, becoming faster than before. Finally, after the third month of this treatment, you’ll feel better overall, with more energy, vitality, and a clearer head.

Probiology Gut+ Features

Gut+ checks all of the essential hallmarks of a good product. It’s:

Soy-free.

Gluten-free.

Dairy-free.

Non-GMO.

Has zero preservatives.

Made in America in factories certified by the FDA as following Good Manufacturing Practices

Scientific Evidence for Probiology Gut+

The Probiology website showcases several scientific studies to show possible customers that Probiology Gut+ works well. However, like many supplements out there, there is no actual evidence of trials done with the exact formula, only with the ingredients used in the final product.

We can, for instance, look at the studies about MAKtrek, the seaweed-based extract that protects the bacteria. According to the manufacturers, it works by protecting the bacteria you ingest when it enters your stomach, keeping the active ingredients safe from any harm.

They also have studies showing how MAKtrek uses natural buffering systems and robust safeguards to ensure that the probiotics won’t be eradicated before reaching your gut. It was proved that MAKtrek helps the product resist acids in a simulated environment.

The company also shows evidence from the National Institute of Health and Harvard Health regarding the actual probiotics. The NIH affirms that probiotics can be useful to help digest food, and cite research using some of the strains contained in the product.

Harvard Health associates some of the probiotics used in the formula with benefits in treating problems such as ulcers, diarrhea, vaginal infections, bladder cancer, and much more.

Overall, we believe that the evidence presented by the company is reasonably strong, as it shows a lot more promise than many supplements on the market right now.

Gut+ Official Pricing

You can purchase a single bottle of this product for $35.99. However, by buying several bottles at once, it’s possible to get a discount. All products have free U.S. shipping.

Check out the prices from the Probiology website:

1 bottle of Gut + for $59.99

Buy two bottles, get 1 free: $119.99

Buy three bottles, get 2 free: $179.99

This product comes with a 60-day money guarantee, which allows you to get a full refund if you don’t love Gut+. For more information, or if you wish to inquire about a refund you may contact Probiology via one of the following methods:

Email: support@probiology.com

Mail: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED 12 Payne Street Glasgow G4 0LF United Kingdom

Probiology Gut+ Bonuses

If you purchase this product right now, you will receive two ebooks as a bonus. They will give you some tips on how to support your gut health when using the supplement. They are:

eBook #1 – 10 Simple Immune-Boosting + Detox Teas: This ebook gives you a list of several teas that can help you to improve your immunity by ditching most of the toxins present in your body right now.

eBook #2 – Jump-Start Gut Health in 7 Days: Designed to help you discover how to support your gut health in under a week.

About Probiology

Probiology is a pharmaceutical company based in the United States. It offers natural products focused on improving the health of your gut. All of its offerings, including Gut +, are made in factories that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices, stringent rules regarding hygiene, and safety rules followed by facilities that process food-grade material. The FDA does not regulate supplements; however, the manufacturing process can be certified as following FDA guidelines.

