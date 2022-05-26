PhenQ vs Exipure Reviewed: Compare the Fat Burning Diet Pill Benefits

Today, people are conscious about their weight and how they look all the time. In fact, one’s weight affects one’s mental health and how an individual perceives himself/herself to a great extent. People nowadays associate their body weight with their personality and avoid getting obese at all costs.

However, many people around the world suffer from obesity and the complications that follow the condition. This has made many people worry about reducing their weight and becoming slimmer, which of course, has its own advantages. You need not be concerned about getting lifestyle disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure, low immunity and metabolism, and so on.

It is because of this reason that achieving a healthy body composition has become even more important than looking good. If you have proper body weight, your physical, as well as mental health, remains well. The benefits of losing weight cannot be stressed enough.

But, losing weight is not a walk in the park for many individuals. It is not at all easy for people to shed fat stored deep inside their bodies. Many people try different diets, exercises, and whatnot, but all their efforts go in vain. In some ways, you don’t get nutrition at all and in some ways, you tire your body out extensively. So, how can one lose weight without doing both?

By choosing a weight loss supplement like Exipure and PhenQ. These supplements are designed to induce effective weight loss in people using a powerful formula that can provide nourishment to your body as well as liberate you from excessive workouts. Although both the supplements fall in the same category, both are quite different from each other in several aspects. Let’s see how!

PhenQ vs Exipure – Covering All Aspects

These two are considered the best supplements in the wellness industry. Both use high-quality ingredients that can cause your body to lose extra weight in no time. But, there are several other criteria to base the decision of which is better – Exipure or PhenQ? Read it with us!

Let’s Know The Supplements

Understanding the weight loss supplements before diving deep into their comparison is important. We have to assess the nature of each supplement, the motive behind their production, and the contents they are formed of. Only by comprehending the aim behind the launch of each product, will we be able to make our stance.

To come up with comprehensive information about each of the two brands, we dug deep into every aspect of the supplement that makes it what it is. Starting from ingredient information, pricing, working of the supplement, etc. to money-back guarantee, scientific backing, health benefits, etc., we uncovered every detail precisely.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement brought to you by a reputable organization that has garnered several positive reviews over the years and established quite a trusted fan following. They are known for producing unique and effective supplements that contribute to general health and wellness in people.

PhenQ has been a part of the wellness industry for a long time now. Over the years, many individuals have used its weight loss supplements to shed extra layers of fat successfully. In addition, the supplement also provides the user with multiple health benefits.

PhenQ is known for inducing effective results in individuals that contribute to their overall well-being. It is designed to work on people across all demographics and keep them healthy on a long-term basis.

PhenQ provides nutrition to your body using a host of organic ingredients derived from natural means. The use of natural elements ensures that the supplement does not cause side effects in the user.

What is Exipure?

Exipure has become one of the most popular names in the weight loss industry in recent times on account of the unique formulation and approach that they implement. Exipure takes into consideration the fact that there are different kinds of fat in the body- and not all of them are bad.

Exipure uses scientific research to create the formula for its products. The company spends hours perfecting its formulation so that users receive the most beneficial supplements to tackle their weight loss issues.

The company targets bad fat stored in the body and promotes healthy fats that can support your body’s fat-burning process. The results produced by Exipure are incredible as it just does not help in losing weight but also promotes skin and joint health, mental capacity, and immunity. Exipure has proved a great addition to every fitness enthusiast’s diet plan and made them achieve their weight loss journey faster.

About The Manufacturer

Below is a little insight to the makers of the supplements and where they stand in the weight loss industry:

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited – PhenQ Manufacturers

PhenQ is produced by Wolfson Brands which has been surviving in the wellness industry for more than 10 years. Throughout this time, the company has garnered the trust of thousands of individuals across the globe. Wolfson Brands is situated in Scotland.

The company has built strong and effective products with potent ingredients to induce results in several individuals. To create the right supplements, the company has a number of nutritionists and health professionals who guide the formula-making process in the right direction. These specialists are at the top of their fields and maintain transparency in creating any product.

The company is known for its honest dealings and use of premium ingredients in all its supplements.

Health Professionals – Exipure Makers

Exipure weight loss supplement is an all-natural formula created by medical professionals who are called experts in the health industry for their deep knowledge of the weight loss process. Doctors Wilkins and Lam have researched the concept behind the Exipure supplement.

After spending a great deal of time discovering the reason why people cannot lose weight despite exercising and dieting, they unearthed a solid breakthrough. They noticed that boosting brown fat levels in the body can burn calories faster than ever.

That’s why they came up with a formula containing those natural ingredients that would increase the levels of brown fat in the human body and suppress appetite along the way. It is also important to mention that all Exipure supplements are vegan-friendly, soy-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free to suit the needs of various individuals.

The Ingredients in the Supplements

Both PhenQ and Exipure use only natural ingredients in their product formulation. The usage of organic elements ensures that the products are free from any allergens that might cause side effects in a person’s body. Let’s see how the ingredient content differs in both the supplements.

Core Ingredients in PhenQ

PhenQ uses very unique ingredients in its formula that are hardly found in other weight loss supplements. The product uses pure science to cause the user to lose weight effectively.

α-Lacys Reset

It is the key ingredient found in PhenQ. A blend of alpha-lipoic acid, magnesium, and cysteine, α-Lacys Reset helps in the prevention of fat accumulation in the body and allows you to burn a lot of calories in a very less time. With the presence of this ingredient, your body enters and stays in the fat-burning mode for a long period of time.

Caffeine

The supplement uses caffeine in limited amounts to suppress your appetite and increase your metabolism along the way. It allows you to remain energetic throughout the day and provides enhanced focus so that you can take on complex tasks easily.

Capsimax Powder

Capsimax powder contains piperine, caffeine, capsicum, and Vitamin B3-Niacin to boost metabolism and energy levels naturally. All these ingredients work in synergy with each other to promote faster absorption of food and conversion into energy.

Nopal

Rich in protein and fiber, Nopal supplies your body with the necessary nutrition to keep it satiated and healthy. The ingredient elevates your mood levels and curbs your cravings to induce effective weight loss.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

The ingredient dissolves stored fatty acids to help you lose weight. The amino acid also provides strength to your muscles to increase your exercise performance.

Chromium Picolinate

The ingredient is incredible in controlling blood sugar levels. As it does so, people’s cravings get reduced and they eat fewer calories than usual. It creates a calorie deficit and leads to the person losing significant weight gradually.

Core Ingredients in Exipure

Exipure uses strictly natural ingredients in its formula to help people lose stubborn fat readily, without much hassle. The supplement also provides overall health benefits to individuals seeking their fitness goals.

Kudzu Root

Kudzu root prevents unexpected weight gain by targeting brown adipose tissue levels to increase. Along with the other ingredients of the supplement, it helps obese people shed those extra pounds easily.

Amur Cork Bark

Amur Cork Bark helps people to lose weight and also contains anti-inflammatory properties. If you are suffering from post-workout pain, it can lower the impact of the pain.

Perilla Leaves

The ingredient is high in vitamins and minerals that increase the levels of brown fat in the body. The nutrient-rich component helps you to lose weight faster by burning more calories. Perilla Leaves also improve your brain function and prevent respiratory disorders by boosting metabolism.

White Korean Ginseng

Ginseng has been used in Asia for its wide health benefits. The ingredient helps people in achieving weight loss by reducing white fat and increasing brown fat in the body. In addition, it also proves effective in treating sexual conditions.

Holy Basil

Used widely in the Indian subcontinent, Holy Basil has several health benefits. One of them is inducing weight loss and subsequently, increasing the energy levels of human beings.

Quercetin

Quercetin prevents bloating and local inflammation with the help of its rich antioxidant properties. The ingredient is extracted from several fruits and vegetables to become a part of this all-natural Exipure formula.

Propolis

High in antioxidants, Propolis reduces the oxidative stress faced by your brain and eliminates toxins from your body. The ingredient has also facilitated the increase of brown adipose tissue levels in the body.

Oleuropein

An olive leaf extract, Oleuropein promotes weight loss by increasing BAT levels in the body. It also improves digestive health, prevents bloating, and regulates cholesterol levels.

Core Mechanism Of The Supplements

The following is an elaboration on how the supplements work to promote weight loss in users struggling with obesity.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ is a fat burner supplement that works by increasing the metabolic rate of your body. It increases the number of calories you burn and helps to boost your metabolism, which in turn results in weight loss. The PhenQ product burns fat cells and prevents new ones from forming.

Working as an appetite suppressor, PhenQ may help you eat less without feeling hungry. It can also stop you from munching on unhealthy snacks. It contains a-lacys reset formula, which has been clinically proven to reduce belly fat and increase energy levels.

This makes it easier for you to lose weight. According to research, a-lacys reset in PhenQ can help the supplement burn fat faster than other supplements available on the market today.

Even if you are not trying to lose weight, the supplement can be used for other purposes such as improving athletic performance or even enhancing metabolic function. It also helps reduce stress levels and anxiety so that you feel more relaxed. Reduction of stress levels leads to better sleep quality and improved mental clarity. Reduced stress levels also help with weight loss because when you are stressed out, you tend to overeat. Thus, if you have been struggling with obesity, this product may be just what you need.

How Does Exipure Work?

Exipure increases the levels of brown adipose tissue in the body. It boosts the thermogenesis process and makes sure that all the excess calories are burned off. High levels of brown adipose tissues help increase the metabolic rate and lead to weight loss.

Brown fat is responsible for burning fats and boosting metabolism. Ingredients in Exipure, such as white Korean ginseng increase the brown fat levels which makes the body release heat at a higher level. In addition, it also improves blood circulation and reduces cholesterol levels.

According to researchers, brown fat plays a vital role in reducing the risk of diabetes, providing weight management, and preventing heart disease, and stroke. It has anti-inflammatory properties and improves cardiovascular health. Since BAT levels are directly associated with weight loss, people who want to lose weight should consider using this supplement.

The best thing about Exipure is that it does not contain any harmful chemicals or fillers. It is made up of natural herbs and vitamins that work together to boost brown fat levels in the body.

Benefits Imparted By The Supplements

Following listed are the benefits of each of the supplements, compared side-to-side:

Benefits of PhenQ

Following are the benefits of the PhenQ weight loss pills:

Suppresses Appetite: This supplement suppresses hunger pangs and cravings for food. It also keeps you away from junk foods and temptations. You will not get tired of eating healthy meals. When you do not crave unhealthy snacks, you will be able to control your diet.

Burns Fat Faster: This supplement accelerates the breakdown of stored fat in the body and speeds up the metabolism. As a result, you will start losing weight fast. PhenQ uses a combination of ingredients that target different parts of the body, including the liver, gut, muscles, and brain. These components speed up the fat-burning process and make it possible for you to achieve your weight loss goals faster.

Improves Blood Circulation: This supplement enhances the flow of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, helping you stay fit and active. It also helps improve the functioning of the heart and brain.

Boosts Energy Levels: This supplement gives you more energy to perform daily activities. It also keeps you alert and focused throughout the day. Boosted energy levels can help you stay active longer and burn extra calories.

Reduces Stress And Anxiety: This supplement relieves stress and anxiety. It works by activating the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and emotions. Serotonin also helps keep you calm and happy. Lowered levels of serotonin often cause depression and anxiety.

Benefits of Exipure

Following are the benefits of Exipure:

Increases Brown Fat Content: The body has two types of fat, white and brown. White is the type that stores excess energy as a reserve for future use. Brown fat actually burns calories, rather than storing them. Exipure helps increase your brown fat content. This can help you burn more fat during sleep and exercise.

Halts Unexplained Weight Gain: Many people have unexplained weight gain. You may not know why it happens but it’s there. It’s very difficult to lose weight when you don’t know what causes it. If you are currently experiencing unexplained weight gain, then this supplement will help you get back on track.

Improves Cardiovascular Health: Exipure contains ingredients that support cardiovascular health. Ingredients in Exipure can prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases as well.

Improves Gut Health and Digestive System: Exipure helps improve gut health. Your digestive system works best if your gut is healthy. If it isn’t working properly, your digestion can suffer.

Lowers Cholesterol Levels: A study conducted by researchers at the University of California showed that taking Exipure daily helped reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels. LDL cholesterol plays an important role in heart disease.

Supports Muscle Growth: With age comes muscle loss and weakness. Taking Exipure regularly will help keep your muscles strong and firm. Ingredients such as White Korean Ginseng can also help stimulate protein synthesis and help build lean muscle mass.

Enhances Energy Production: Since Exipure promotes increased metabolism, it supports energy production by increasing the rate at which cells break down food and convert it into usable energy.

Improves Mood and Reduces Stress: Studies show that lack of sleep can lead to feelings of stress. When you experience stress, your mood can be affected negatively. Exipure helps improve your mood by supporting your nervous system.

Reduces Aging Effects: The makers claim that regular use of Exipure protects against aging effects. As you grow older, your skin becomes thinner and drier. Exipure prevents these effects so you look younger longer using ingredients such as Oleuropein.

Maintenance Of Quality Standards

The quality standards maintained by a supplement are of utmost importance when determining which product is right for you. Below is an elucidation on the quality standards maintained by the supplements.

Quality Standards Maintained By PhenQ

PhenQ is manufactured in the United States under strict quality control standards to ensure that each capsule contains only the highest grade of ingredients and has no harmful side effects. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, and free from artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, and other additives. The company uses a unique manufacturing process to create an all-natural product with no fillers or binders.

The manufacturer follows FDA guidelines for its labeling and marketing claims. It’s also one of the few companies that can claim its products are “proven to work”. In fact, their website states: “Each bottle of PhenQ has been clinically proven to help users lose weight fast by safely boosting metabolism. This supplement is backed by scientific studies showing it works.”

PhenQ does not contain any banned ingredients such as ephedra, which was removed from dietary supplements in 2004 after some athletes died while using them. Instead, PhenQ focuses on providing natural stimulants for energy, such as caffeine, without the negative side effects associated with traditional stimulant drugs.

In addition to these positive qualities, PhenQ also offers several advantages over competing products, along with a 60-day money back guarantee.

Quality Standards Maintained By Exipure

Exipure is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the U.S. using high-quality natural ingredients. Its capsules are made with natural herbs and exotic ingredients that are non-GMO, gluten free, and certified organic. They also contain no fillers, binders, or artificial coloring agents. They are completely safe and effective and have been trusted by a huge base of customers who swear by the product.

Exipure is non-habit forming, and it provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It has been tested for purity and safety on several occasions. Their product comes with a money-back assurance and a 180-day return policy. To learn more about the company, visit its website at www.exipure.com.

Exipure does not contain any stimulants or banned ingredients like ephedra, ma huang, and phenylpropanolamine (PPA). Instead, it uses natural herbs and ingredients that are proven to boost energy and promote without causing side effects.

Affordability and Value For Money

Herein we shall discuss the pricing of Exipure and PhenQ and scrutinize whether they provide value for the money or not.

Pricing of PhenQ

A single bottle of the product costs $69.95. It contains enough product to last a month.

Two bottles of this particular product are currently available at a discounted price of $139.

Six units of Phenq are available for a highly reduced price of $189.95.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that users who subscribe to a subscription plan can take advantage of greater discounts. Additionally, each bottle of this item comes with a full refund guarantee if customers aren’t completely satisfied with the product‘s quality.

PhenQ provides premium quality for the price users pay. However, we felt that Exipure was a much more affordable and deserving option for multiple reasons.

Pricing of Exipure

A 30-day supply of Exipure pills costs $59, which translates into about $1.96 per serving.

A 90-day supply (three bottles of Exipure) costs $147, which works out to $49 per bottle. This is $10 cheaper than the price you’d have to pay if you went for a single month’s subscription.

A 180-day supply (six bottles) costs $39 per bottle. You will need to pay $231 altogether.

Exipure provides great value for money since it is manufactured in the U.S., and is available with a money-back guarantee which ensures that you will not be cheated for your money. It is a non-GMO formula and does not contain any harmful chemicals or preservatives.

It contains nothing but natural ingredients and is free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or stimulants. Since it is also backed by heavy research and scientific studies that have been done on its effectiveness, you can rest assured that you are using something safe and effective. Thus, in our opinion, it provides great value for money.

Side Effects and Safety Guidelines Of The Supplements

Although both the products are completely natural, it is important to understand if they can have any side effects for you. Moreover, you should also be up-to-date with the product’s safety guidelines to understand if the product is right for you. This section shall discuss the same:

Side Effects Of PhenQ

There are no negative side effects of PhenQ. However, if you have certain conditions, consult your doctor before taking this product. People suffering from hypothyroidism, kidney failure, high cholesterol, and other serious medical conditions must consult their physician before starting the consumption of this supplement.

If you are intolerant to caffeine, PhenQ might not be suitable for you. It contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that causes jitters in some people. It may affect your sleep patterns as well. In case you are pregnant or nursing, avoid using PhenQ. It may lead to birth defects.

Side Effects Of Exipure

There are no known side effects of Exipure. However, if you experience any symptoms of discomfort while consuming this supplement, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Some of the rare side effects include nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, headache, dizziness, and vomiting if the supplement somehow interacts with your medications. However, no complaints were reported after several months of usage.

Pregnant and lactating women should, however, refrain from using Exipure because it may cause birth defects. People under the age of 18 should also avoid this supplement as per the safety guidelines put out by the brand. Do not take more than the recommended serving per day. Consult your doctor before taking this supplement if you are undergoing treatment for any health condition.

Scientific Evidence Backing Core Working

Below is a comparison of both the weight loss supplements based on how strongly they are backed by scientific studies and data.

Is PhenQ Science-Backed?

All the ingredients are mixed together to induce faster metabolism and enhance energy levels while stopping the formation of new fat cells. In other studies, caffeine has been found to increase metabolic rate by increasing body temperature.

Being overweight can cause a person to feel stressed and anxious which can lead to additional weight gain and poor sleep quality. Some studies show that taking the supplement helps you lose weight, which can lead to better sleeping at night and help you feel more energetic during the day. Chromium may help to suppress cravings for sweets and other unhealthy foods. By doing so, the blood glucose levels are naturally lowered which helps prevent a condition known as diabetes mellitus. However, there isn’t enough evidence to say whether chromium supplementation actually works.

Is Exipure Science-Backed?

Skinny people tend to have more brown fat than white fat, which is good for burning calories and keeping you warm in the winter. Thus, by boosting brown fat levels, Exipure can help burn extra calories and prevent weight gain.

Exipure also contains a blend of natural ingredients that are known to boost metabolism and improve blood flow.

Scientific research shows that bee propolis has anti-inflammatory properties and may even promote wound healing. Additionally, it helps protect against bacterial infections and speeds up metabolic rates. White Korean Ginseng, according to studies, has proven to increase energy and endurance. Oleuropein (from olives) is known for its ability to support healthy cholesterol levels while reducing LDLs. All these natural ingredients work together to make the best possible supplement on the market today that is truly backed by science.

Availability of Money Back Guarantee

Below we shall look at the duration of money back guarantee offered by the products:

Money Back Guarantee for PhenQ

Unlike Exipure, PhenQ does not have a very flattering money back guarantee. It only offers a 60-day money back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the product for any reason at all. If you do not feel like your body has been transformed after using it for 2 months and then decide to return it, you can get your investment back.

PhenQ is made from natural ingredients which makes it safe to use in conjunction with medications and prescription drugs. However, some people may still be allergic to certain ingredients found within this supplement.

Thus, if anything goes wrong and if the product does not work out for you or you find that it causes side effects, you could always contact their customer service department which will refund you your investment without batting an eye and asking you a question about why you wish to get your money back.

Money Back Guarantee for Exipure

A 180-day money-back guarantee offered by Exipure is a big plus if you want to try out the product for yourself before you decide to buy it. An iron-clad money-back guarantee is a symbol of trust and confidence in the company, which should be given great weight when choosing a supplement. The strong faith of the makers in the Exipure supplement makes users feel confident that this product will work for them. If it does not work out, they can always get their money back. There is no fear of having wasted your hard-earned money on something that doesn’t work out.

Final Verdict – Who Wins The Game At Weight Loss?

Both Exipure and PhenQ are popular dietary supplements made from natural herbs. Both products contain a blend of powerful ingredients that enhance metabolism and increase energy levels. Both products claim to boost energy and reduce appetite. But which one is better than the other?

Both products are effective in aiding weight loss. But since they differ in their composition, there is a clear distinction between them. With so many supplements in the market today, choosing the right one can be difficult. That’s why we recommend you to go for Exipure. This supplement is the best when it comes to providing the best value for money. It contains all the necessary ingredients that promote weight loss.

However, if you want to lose weight quickly, then PhenQ is a better choice. On the other hand, if you want to consume healthier options, then Exipure is a better option.

Why we chose Exipure is because it is very effective in helping you get rid of stubborn fat deposits around the waistline. This product will melt away those extra pounds that you cannot seem to shift no matter how hard you try. This supplement is also useful in maintaining healthy weight. It is effective in reducing the risks associated with high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and diabetes.

When combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can drastically improve your overall health. It promotes good digestion and enhances the immune system. It also provides relief from stress and anxiety. You will experience positive changes in your moods after taking this product, thus it wins the game, however, PhenQ is only slightly behind in the game.

