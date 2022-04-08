Online Tarot Reading: Best Tarot Card Reading Sites To Uncover Your Life, love and Career Questions

There is a lot of talk these days about self-care and self-discovery using tarot readings. These are perhaps the most important things a person can do in their lifetime. They allow us to learn more about who we are, what we want, and how to get there. Nowadays, more and more people realize that in order to be their best selves, they need to take some time for introspection. They need to learn more about who they are and what makes them happy.

People turn to tarot card readings to ease out their journey of self-discovery. Tarot readings can provide deep insights into our inner selves that we may not be able to see otherwise.

Honestly, there could be a whole lot of different reasons you want to acquire insight into your character. It is a desire to grow and develop as a person for some. Others may be dealing with a difficult situation and looking for ways to handle it. A few may simply be curious about their inner workings and what makes them tick. Whatever the reason, self-awareness can be a powerful force for positive change.

Tarot readings can be immensely helpful in the process. Tarot is a tool that helps explore the innermost depths of your psyche. The images and symbols on the cards can provide insights into your subconscious mind and help you understand your thoughts and feelings on a deeper level. Tarot readers can also advise what steps to take next to navigate difficult situations.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to using tarot for self-discovery. And the cherry on top is that you can choose online tarot readings if you don’t want to head out. While most sessions occur over chat or voice call, some of the best online tarot readings happen on video calls.

Whichever medium you prefer, the key is to approach the cards with an open mind and allow yourself to be guided by your intuition. Trust that the details you receive will be helpful and relevant to your current situation. Most importantly, choose a platform that doesn’t let your money or time go to waste.

If you’re ready for no-nonsense online tarot card readings to turn the tables for you, you should consider creating an account on the following tarot reading sites.

Top 3 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites of 2022

Not all websites offer the same quality of online tarot readings, and some may even be scams.

Ask any expert, and they’ll tell you to assess a website’s reputation first. Make sure to consider reviews as one of your deciding factors. It is also a good idea to double-check the accuracy rating of the site. This will give you an idea of how accurate the readings are likely to be.

Price is also important. Some websites charge for readings, while others don’t (for newbies). If you are on a budget, you will be ecstatic to find plenty of reputable websites offering a free tarot reading online. However, if you are willing to spend a little money, you can access more features and higher-quality readings.

We have picked three platforms that we deem ideal for beginners and returning tarot reading users.

Our Online Tarot Reading Sites Reviews

Many people can’t help but be skeptical about tarot readings. They’re not sure if the readings are real or if the person providing them is truly gifted. However, we believe that everyone has intuition and can connect with online tarot card reading experts when they need to. That’s why we’ve done the research to find the best websites for you.

Before moving forward, let’s quickly discuss the factors we assess when evaluating a tarot reading website.

One of the top factors is the platform’s reputation. We only recommend websites with a good reputation and are known for providing accurate readings for years, if not decades. We also take into account the experience of the readers on the website. Only seasoned professionals can guarantee accurate results.

Another important factor we consider is the price of the readings. We believe you should not have to pay a fortune for a tarot card reading. That is why we only recommend forums that offer affordable sessions. We also make sure the website offers a money-back guarantee in case you feel discontented.

Finally, we also assess the customer service of tarot reading providers. We only recommend websites that value your feedback and are always available to assist you with relevant processes.

The details you need regarding the three sites highlighted in the previous section are provided below.

#1: Kasamba – Where Love Tarot Card Readings Reawaken Your Romantic Passion

If you’re looking for a tarot reading site specializing in sorting out love mix-ups, Kasamba is your best option.

Endless Options for Tarot Readings

The creators wanted to offer a wide range of services and features on one platform and they were successful! While there is a particular group of readers committed to assisting people with relationship woes, tarot readers on here are adept at tackling all kinds of issues – personal, monetary, spiritual, or health-related.

All advisors onboard bring varying levels of experience and skills to the table to make it easier for you to navigate even the most complex life problems.

Perks With Every New Reader

First-timers pay half the charges on the initial session, and three minutes to start are free. This applies to every new advisor you try.

How great is that?

Communicate the Way You Like

Thanks to the online chat and call features, you can talk to your reader in real-time with no distractions whatsoever. Emailing is also an option if you are okay with not having a direct communication channel.

Reader Bios

The online platform offers you detailed information about Kasamba’s entire tarot reading advisor base, including their reviews, specialties, and track record. Accessing this information allows you to pick the perfect tarot reader.

Enjoy Extra Flexibility on the App

Kasamba’s mobile app makes it even more exciting to get tarot readings online. Whether you own an Android phone or an iOS device, you can use it to obtain daily horoscopes, fortune readings, romance-related forecasts, and more.

Discounted Tarot Reading + Easy Refunds

Apart from the free tarot reading online, newcomers are welcomed with a 70% discount on Kasamba. Even then, if you think the session was below par, you are free to request your money back. Refunds are not an issue at Kasamba as long as you have a valid reason to ask for one.

It’s time to get real in the romantic world with authentic readings from genius tarot card readers at Kasamba.

#2: Mysticsense – Where Top-Rated Tarot Readers Unfold Your Destiny

When looking for a quality tarot reading online in modern times, it is impossible not to come across Mysticsense. Here, you will find top-rated tarot readers from every corner of the world.

Modern Interface:

Mysticsense has a one-of-a-kind interface that makes it easy to navigate its website. The portal is easy to use and you can find whatever you are in search of quickly. You can also book readings online, which is convenient if you don’t have time to call or chat.

Reading Accuracy:

Mysticsense can be trusted for accurate tarot readings. Their psychics are experienced in reading tarot cards to bring happiness into your life. They also use other methods, such as astrology and numerology, to maximize the chances of your readings being accurate.

Types of Readings and Communication Methods:

Mysticsense offers sessions on phone, email, and chat. You can further choose the type of reading you want, depending on your circumstances and preferences, on this relatively new site.

You can discuss love matters, explore the directions you can steer your career in, understand where you stand spiritually, or search for viable solutions to anything you may be going through. You can even talk about your pet with dedicated specialists!

Pricing:

The reading rates on Mysticsense differ according to the type of reading you sign up for. The cheapest sessions start at $0.99 per minute. You can go for a one-time reading or sign up for monthly sessions and package deals.

Other offers:

In addition to tarot readings, Mysticsense also offers other services, such as astrology readings, angel card readings, dream interpretations, numerology readings, and palmistry readings. They also have a variety of products that you can purchase, such as books, candles, and incense.

You can also opt-in to receive the Mysticsense newsletter, which will keep you in the loop regarding the latest products, news, and services.

The most rewarding thing is getting 75% off when obtaining a tarot card reading as a beginner. Moreover, you can save three minutes’ worth of money on this session.

Stop living with regrets and test your destiny on Mysticsense. Sign up for a complimentary session today!

#3: Keen Psychics – Great Deals for Great Tarot Card Reads

Keen Psychics is one place you can trust to connect with tarot readers, chakra cleaning specialists, angel readers, pet psychics, dream analysts, astrologers, numerologists, and Feng shui experts.

This means Keen has the answers to whatever question you are stuck on. It has been around for a long time (established in 1999) and has built up a good reputation. It has also been featured in many popular magazines and websites.

Large Staff

One of the many reasons Keen Psychics has managed to keep users happy is its impressive reader base. No matter what point you are at in life or what kind of inspiration you are seeking, you are always likely to find a reader who can help you get a mind-blowing reading.

Customer Ratings

All tarot reading experts on Keen get feedback and ratings from the users. This means you can browse through the collection of reviews on their profiles as a new joiner. You can read as much as you like about a particular reader before agreeing to meet virtually.

Communicate on Your Terms

Tarot readings become even more impactful when you can talk to the reader staying in your comfort zone. For example, if you are a text person, Keen encourages you to use the live chat function on the website. On the contrary, if you are inclined towards hearing your reader’s voice as they render their advice, phone readings are your thing. Users who have enough time up their sleeves also enjoy email interactions with tarot reading professionals.

Phone App

Like Kasamba’s app, we have a Keen Psychics official mobile app that enables users to connect quickly and conveniently with their favorite online tarot card readers.

Newbie and Other Perks

Keen Psychics acknowledges you signing up by giving three complimentary minutes with any reader on the site. Besides this, this forum promotes inclusivity by keeping its rates reasonable. People with money problems appreciate that a 10-minute session costs $1.99 only.

Looking for someone to tell you things as they are? Meet 100% honest tarot reading experts at Keen Psychics for an eye-opening experience.

The Positive Effects of an Online Tarot Card Reading: What Transformation it Can Bring to Your Life

Tarot card reading is a practice that dates centuries back. It can give you a sneak peek of the future, gain clarity about a situation, and receive guidance from the universe. It can be a transformative experience that brings peace and understanding to your life.

Online tarot readings are becoming increasingly popular as people become more and more interested in the power of tarot cards.

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably been through some tough times in your life. You may have even felt like giving up at some point. But if you’re still reading this, that means you haven’t given up yet. And that’s a good thing! Because in this section, we want to talk about how tarot card readings can help improve your life.

Self-Discovery

Tarot readings can help you understand yourself inside out. It is interesting how the only person we spend every second with is ourselves, and yet, we often don’t understand ourselves completely. With tarot reader’s support, you can tap into your strengths and make a mental list of your weaknesses. Knowing how you want to spend your life, you can then identify the loopholes, potential pitfalls, and the areas you can improve on to achieve fulfillment.

Support for Positive Life Changes

Tarot card readings give the much-needed guidance and support as you work to make changes in your life. They can help you set goals and stay committed without losing track while preparing you to face challenges with nothing but confidence.

Mentorship through Thick and Thin

Many people find comfort in tarot readings when things happen haphazardly. When you feel like you are failing and the future looks dark and uncertain, a tarot reader can help you take small steps towards the light at the end of the tunnel. The conversation, no matter how short or prolonged, will push you to muster the courage to keep going when you feel like you are surrounded by calamities.

Virtual vs. In-person: Why People Prefer Online Tarot Readings

People have different reasons for preferring online tarot card readings over in-person sessions.

Convenience: Some people find it is more comfortable to stay in their homes and have a reading done virtually. You don’t have to worry about finding a tarot reader available at a time that works for you or traveling to their location.

Anonymity: Many users prefer the anonymity of an online reading or feel that they can connect better with the tarot card reading online than in person. You won’t have a fear of someone watching you walk into a tarot reading parlor or eavesdropping on your conversation with a psychic.

Availability: Virtual sessions are available 24/7, whereas in-person readings are typically only available during business hours. Plus, you don’t have to wait for an appointment when you can see which readers are free and up for a session.

Affordability: Online tarot readings often cost less than in-person readings. You don’t have to pay for travel or parking or the time of the tarot reader.

Options: When on a tarot website, you can get all kinds of readings in one place. Such platforms have become a hub of gifted psychics and extraordinary tarot readers. You can quickly switch between two experts if you feel like someone doesn’t match your energy instead of traveling to a whole new physical location.

Discounts: Not many tarot readers offer deals and discounts at a psychic parlor. On the contrary, tarot websites are packed with packages and promotions that help save tons of money in the long run.

What NOT to Do When Opting for a Tarot Card Reading Online

People often ruin the whole tarot reading experience for themselves by making the following common mistakes. You must steer clear of these at all costs if you don’t want to sabotage the session’s outcomes.

One of the most common mistakes people make is not giving their best on the research front. The types of readers out there are numerous, so you need to consult with someone you feel comfortable with. Make sure to read about other people’s experiences and compare prices before putting your foot down.

Another mistake people make is not being prepared for their reading. This means knowing specific topics that you want to be covered during the session. If you are unaware of what you want out of it, the reader won’t be able to help much, no matter how gifted or talented they are. Ultimately, you may not get the most out of your session and feel far from being fulfilled.

A third mistake is assuming that all tarot card readings are the same. There are actually many different types, so be sure to check what reading type the reader does best before getting started. Also, keep your mind open when conversing with a clairvoyant expert. They may sense things that you can’t – staying open to various possibilities will bring you success.

Fourth, some people make the mistake of not trusting their intuition during a tarot reading session. If something feels off, trust your gut and end the session without stressing over how the reader would feel or what they would say. Your time, money, and energy are at stake; nobody can force you to continue if it doesn’t feel right.

Fifth, be mindful of how much you disclose during a session. There is no need to share personal information you don’t want them to know. Remember that tarot readings are essentially for informational purposes only. At the same time, it is crucial to stress that lying will get you nowhere. If you share something with the reader, it should be 100% true. This is how you will get accurate results.

Furthermore, do not be afraid to put your concerns or questions on the table. If you have any reservations about something or want clarification on a revelation, just voice your opinions. A legit tarot reader will be happy to explain things to ensure you feel comfortable.

With that said, don’t push the reader to give an exact date for meeting your soulmate or landing your dream job. Tarot readings don’t work like that.

Focusing on the past is also not a good idea. While you may relate things to your past during the session, don’t make it seem like you want to fix something that has already happened. Sticking to the events currently happening in your life and what might happen later will be your best bet.

Apart from this, it is not advised to rush through a tarot reading just to save some bucks. This will only disrupt the flow and eventually, the revelations that follow won’t wow you. If you want to enjoy a pleasant experience talking to a tarot reader, make sure you have enough time and can let the expert do their magic in their own way.

Finally, it is not a good idea to ask about other people during a tarot session. Try to talk about the things that concern you and your life only to yield the best results.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How Are Tarot Readings Different From Psychic Readings?

Tarot readings involve using tarot cards to give information not known about a person’s past, present, and future. Psychic readings, on the other hand, involve getting information from the psychic’s intuition and personal observations. They focus more on the person’s current situation and what they should do about it.

Tarot card readings can be done for anyone, but they are often used to help people decide their future. Psychic readings, on the other hand, are more personal and can be used to help people understand whatever is happening in their life and find ways to make it all better.

Furthermore, tarot readings involve a lot of symbolism, which the reader uses to interpret the person’s past, present, and future. Psychic readings rely more on the psychic’s intuition and energy. This means that the latter can be more tailored to the individual.

Another difference is that tarot readings are often used for guidance, while psychic readings can be used to provide advice. A tarot reading will help you understand what is happening in your life and guide you on moving forward. On the flip side, a psychic reading can provide you with specific advice about what you should do to solve your current problems.

2. Are Free Tarot Reading Websites Legitimate?

When you need a tarot reading but don’t want to spend the money to see a professional, you might wonder if free tarot readings online are reliable.

Can you really trust what you find on the internet?

The answer is yes!

There are some reputable websites that offer a free trial, and most of these readings are just as accurate as those given by professionals. At the same time, some scammers sit behind computer screens to trap you to share personal details and spend your money on fake readings. They will lure you into making bad decisions that put your future in jeopardy.

So, whether or not you should trust a site giving a free tarot reading boils down to your choice of platform.

When looking for a website that offers secure psychic readings, be sure to check out reviews from other users. This will help you weed out sites that aren’t worth your time. You can also ask around for recommendations from people in your circle.

Once you find a few platforms that seem trustworthy, take some time to try out their services. This will help you determine which website is the best fit for you.

Remember, there’s no need to spend money on a tarot reading when you can get one for free online. With a little bit of research, you can find a website that you can trust.

So, why not give one of the websites we reviewed above a try today? They offer accurate readings and money-back guarantees, so you have nothing to lose. You might be surprised at what you get to know about the things yet to come!

Final Thoughts

It seems like almost everyone is turning to the internet for help with their problems. This trend is especially apparent when it comes to tarot card readings. Do a quick Google search for “tarot readings”, and the number of results that appear on your screen will back our claim.

Tarot readings are a great way to learn about the nitty-gritty of your life and the decisions you need to make. The cards can provide clarity during confusing times and offer guidance when you feel lost. They can also give you a better understanding of yourself, your relationships, and your future path.

If you’re considering getting an online tarot reading , it’s important to find a reputable and qualified reader. Not all readers are the same in terms of qualifications, so be sure to do your research before selecting one. Look for an expert experienced in the particular topic and has a positive reputation.

Once you’ve found a good reader, relax and open yourself up to the cards. Trust what they have to say, even if it doesn’t make sense right away. The insights you gain from a tarot reading can be life-changing, so don’t hesitate to give it a try!

We highly recommend Mysticsense, Kasamba, and Keen Psychics for beginners since these are vetted platforms with the best tarot card readers. There is a good chance you will love their service and keep returning for more!