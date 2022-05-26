IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner Reviews: Is Icy Breeze AC Worth The Money?

Summer is upon us and thanks to climate change/global warming heat waves have increased all around the world, let alone in our country. Extreme heat can be uncomfortable. Of course, there are air conditioners that you can use but the cost that comes along with it can be quite the burden.

Furthermore, installing an air conditioner can be exhausting. But you can forget the traditional air conditioners because we are going to tell you about a portable air conditioner that is making rounds in the headlines.

The IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner is a unique device that helps you stay cool throughout the day and you can carry it along with you anywhere you like. This air conditioner does not require any kind of set up nor does it require a lot of space.

IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner – What Is It?

The IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner is a compact air conditioner that you can carry long with you anywhere you like. Furthemore, when you purchase this air conditioner, you also get a lifetime warranty for it.

This DIY cooler is easy to use and can be used outdoors as well. You can take this air conditioner with you while camping, fishing, hunting, or even while boating. The uses for this device are endless, from indoor to outdoor you can use it anywhere you like.

This air conditioner has also been featured in some of the biggest magazines and TV shows. Additionally, the IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner is eco-friendly, the manufacturers have made sure that all their products are eco-friendly.

IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner – How Does It Work?

This device uses a unique mechanism to give you cool air during blaring heat waves.

The IcyBreeze is a one-of-a-kind device that circulates water via an ingeniously positioned heat converter in the cover. Clean air is sucked in through concealed valves in the cooler’s roof, dragged over the converter, and cooled to 35 degrees well below original temperature. After all this, cold air would then be blown in the direction of the device and out towards your direction.

There are two models of IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioners you can buy, the IcyBreeze Platinum Portable Air Conditioner and the IcyBreeze V2Pro Air Conditioner and the former being the pricer out of the two.

IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner – Features

Here are some of the many features that make IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner truly unique:

It comes with 3-speed fan settings

It also has dual lift handles

To make manoeuvring easy, it comes with integrated pull handles

It can blow upto 25 miles per hour

It is easy clean and drain

It also has attached wheels to help you move it easily.

Its 38qt Interior Holds up to 49 Cans

Interior Dimensions: L-18.5 W-11.25 H-11

Exterior Dimensions: L-23.5 W-16.25 H-18.5

Dry Weight: 16 lbs

Amp Draw:

1.0a – Low

1.3a – Medium

2.3a – High

Furthermore, it comes with a rechargeable battery which is made of lithium ion. These are just a few features that make the IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner so good.

IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner – What Do Customers Have To Say?

This air conditioner is becoming famous for a reason. Everyone who used it loved it and they are recommending it to other people. It goes without saying that people love this device.

IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner – Where Can You Purchase It?

You can purchase this device from their official website “icybreeze.com” and nowhere else.

The IcyBreeze platinum Portable Air Conditioner costs $339.99 and the IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner costs $289.99, this device is running out of stock, so make sure you order it as soon as possible.

Final Word

If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, then don’t think twice, order your very own IcyBreeze Portable Air Conditioner today and make sure you order before stock runs out! >>>

