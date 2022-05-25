Ice House Portable AC Reviews: Should You Buy IceHouse Air Cooler or Scam?

A new summer season has arrived. It’s the time of year for fun and leisure, but there are health risks, especially for individuals with long-term health problems. The heat and potential dehydration can exacerbate a wide range of illnesses, including stroke and heart disease.

Traditional window air conditioners require a single-hung or double-hung window for proper installation. If you don’t have these types of windows, there is no better option than a portable air cooler. Portable air coolers are self-contained units that can be transported from one location to another with no installation.

Personal air coolers are a more cost-effective alternative to central air conditioning for smaller spaces. The amount of space it can effectively cool is directly proportional to the system’s size. Air Coolers come in various shapes and sizes, each with its own set of features. They’re also easy to set up and maintain. The Ice House Portable AC is one such example of an air cooling unit.

Ice House Portable AC is an ingenious cooler and humidifier that provides quick and lasting respite. It is a multi-purpose gadget that can cool the air, give moisture to the air around you, and operate as a fan. The Ice House personal cooler is designed to be a more cost-effective alternative to traditional cooling methods.

What is IceHouse Portable AC?

IceHouse is a compact, personal air cooler and humidifier that draws in hot, dry indoor air and cools it using a combination of water and evaporation. This makes the user’s personal space more comfortable while hot outside. It’s easy to customize your portable AC unit with two cooling options, five fan speeds, and directional vents. It gives the consumer the option to pick the speed that best suits their needs.

Its manner of operation is quite simple to grasp. Once filled with water in the top fill tank, the powerful fan draws warm, dry air into an IceHouse’s water purification system. In the same way, you sense a wind coming from the beach; the water cools the air fast. Nanofiber filters, made of environmentally-friendly materials, can also remove small contaminants and particles carried by air, thereby cleaning the hot air and cooling it.

The Icehouse Portable AC has an automated shut-off timer that may be set to suit the user’s needs. Small spaces are no problem for the Icehouse Portable AC. This portable AC system also has a push-button control that gives the user complete control over the system. Because it does not use Freon, it is more environmentally friendly.

How does it work?

The IceHouse Air Cooler was built using cutting-edge technology to provide easy use and excellent mobility. It is rechargeable using a USB, easy cleaning, and clean, fresh, chilly air wherever you want it. This device uses a fan to draw in heated, stagnant air, passing through a water mister and moistened filter pads. As soon as this is done, the temperature of the room drops. The IceHouse not only cools a room, but its users can also choose one of the seven-colored lights that suit their mood. The air cooler has a top-fill water tank, touch screen control panel, and display for operating the air cooler.

In most cases, typical fans circulate hot, dry air back into the room. When you use the IceHouse, you’re getting clean, fresh air, but you’re also keeping it chilly and humidified. In order to distribute clean, cold air, an internal filter helps isolate and eliminate contaminants from the air. With its whisper-quiet brushless motor fan, you won’t have to worry about your work or sleep being disturbed by the noise.

A nine-bladed, five-speed fan maintains a smooth, even flow of air. Air is hydrated and quickly cooled using a cooling water system. IceHouse’s air filters can be removed and tidied up in a snap. Change the filter every six to eight months, depending on how much you use it. IceHouse’s cordless and portable design makes it easy to take and use anywhere cooler air is needed.

What do the Customers say about Ice House Air Cooler?

By looking at the IceHouse Portable AC’s official website, it is apparent that many individuals have posted positive evaluations regarding this portable cooling device. The following is what some of those reviews say:

Matthew D. from California enjoys his IceHouse since he can use it next to his bed and computer. Additionally, he loves the device’s technology because it is silent and can blast fresh air for hours. Matthew also reports that since he began using IceHouse, he no longer needs to keep his windows open, as the outside heat no longer penetrates his home when the windows are open.

Caroline from Texas mentions working from home with two computers used in 95-degree rooms. She is pleased with IceHouse since she believes that it functions flawlessly, and she also has already suggested it to her colleagues.

Paul R. from Iowa claims that IceHouse’s cooling device is a cooling powerhouse. It is approximately 100 degrees outdoors where he resides, and he has been regularly utilizing IceHouse. Paul R. states that he frequently cannot tolerate the heat and that it makes him miserable. Since acquiring his IceHouse, he has been promoting it.

Rachel G. from Florida claims she dislikes air conditioning, but she must use it to keep the air clean because Florida is so hot. This portable and small device keeps her office’s air clean and fresh, allowing her to enjoy the cooler air.

FAQ

Q: How much does the Icehouse lower the temperature, and how large a space can it cool?

The IceHouse AC was created to cool the user’s personal space in the area it is being used. A. Icehouse air cooler, according to the makers, cools an area down as much as 18 – 22 degrees at times. To feel the optimum cooling effect, you should position the cooler within three feet of the user.

Q: Can the temperature be set to a specific degree?

A. No, the Icehouse does not have an adjustable thermostat but does have a fan with five-speed settings and two humidifier settings to control the flow of air and the humidity. These settings will accelerate the cooling of the air as it is pulled into and out of the device.

Q: Do I need to change the filter cartridge?

A. Yes, icehouse filters typically last around six months (depending on usage frequency and duration). Replacement filters are easily accessible and straightforward to install. Always run the fan on high for three to five minutes before shutting it off. This ensures complete evaporation and prolongs the life of the filter.

Ice House Portable AC Pricing

There is just one place to buy IceHouse Personal Air Coolers. And this is the official website. IceHouse Portable Air Cooler isn’t available in stores or elsewhere. Everything you need to run and install the cooling system is included in the IceHouse Portable AC box.

There is a safe and secure payment system on Ice House’s main website. The business does not disclose the shipping costs in advance. In any case, shipping costs are calculated once you’ve placed your order and confirmed it.

The following discount options are available on the main website and are listed below:

1 Ice House AC Unit: $79.99 / Free Shipping

2 Ice House AC Units: $74.99 each / Free Shipping

3 Ice House AC Units: $66.66 each / Free Shipping

4 Ice House AC Units: $56.24 each / Free Shipping

The Icehouse comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You’ll be paid the specified amount if you email the support team within 30 days of purchase. IceHouse Portable AC customer service can be contacted seven days each week from 7 am to 4 pm PST via the following means:

Phone: 1-888-341-3832.

Email: support@shopicehouse.com

Returns Address: Returns, Icehouse 12924 Pierce St, CA 91331

Conclusion

IceHouse Portable Air Cooler is one of the most cost-effective cooling options on the market if you’re looking for a portable air cooler and freshener. Using the adjustable louvers, you may direct the cold airflow exactly where you need it. IceHouse is perfect for use in any setting because of its low noise output and LED lighting options. Every three to six months, the filters should be replaced, and thorough cleaning of the system is required.

Summertime customers who don’t want to be stuck in the oppressive heat of their workplace or home might greatly benefit from this product. IceHouse Portable AC cools the air more energy-efficiently than regular air conditioners. All the tools you need are included in the box, thereby making the assembly a snap. Icehouse will not break your peace or distract you from your work.

