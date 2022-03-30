Grace Hypnosis 90-Day Weight Loss Challenge Review – Legit Hypnotherapy Program?

As more people adopt a healthier lifestyle, many weight loss programs have come up to counter the demand. Unfortunately, while all weight loss programs promise heaven, they do not deliver the best results. Only a few weight loss programs can help users cut weight and assume a healthier lifestyle in record time.

Grace Hypnosis Weight Loss Challenge is a unique weight loss program that aims to help users reprogram their minds in just 12 weeks by using hypnotherapy. According to the official website, the program delivers guaranteed results. Does it work or it’s just another run-of-the-mill weight loss program? Read this Grace Space Hypnosis review to learn more.

What is Grace Hypnosis Weight Loss Challenge?

Grace Space Hypnosis Challenge is a therapy that is designed to help users have their minds relaxed so they can make positive changes within just 12 minutes. This therapy is ideal for those who are stressed out of their workplaces and chaotic schedules.

According to various Grace Space Hypnosis reviews, the therapy is a daily practice and users have to believe in the power of the mind to make significant changes. The therapy works almost similar to meditation, but with an aim to achieve specific objectives. The creators of the program believe in it and its power to release a healthier, happier lifestyle for users.

Experts reveal that hypnosis therapy is a powerful state of the mind that yields many positive results including receptiveness, intuitiveness, and creativity. The program works in 12 weeks and the creators guarantee that users can lose weight within this period, more easily than any fad diet they have ever tried.

What is Covered in the 12-Week Program?

Week 1: The Foundations of Weight Loss

In the first week, the program explores the following areas:

Chew, Hydrate, Stop!

Users discover the basics of weight loss and the program helps users explore the basic steps of changing their minds to eat less while remaining vibrant and full.

Week 2: Limiting Beliefs to Shun

In the second week, users will explore together some of the limiting beliefs deeply and discover the hidden and nuanced nature of subconscious limiting beliefs. At this point, users can discover who they are and how they can take control of their lives once and for all. Some of the limiting beliefs are carb addiction, binge eating, meal planning, and cooking challenges, among others.

Week 3: Intuitive Eating

In the third week, the program explores intuitive eating by revealing that it’s not eating what’s right for the user, now. Users learn to access their subconscious minds and learn what foods can make them feel sluggish, unhealthy, or unhappy. Additionally, users discover which foods their bodies crave more.

In this step, users also learn to utilize the power of intuitive eating during food preparation, food shopping, and even when ordering meals in a restaurant. Importantly, users can differentiate between an uncomfortable emotion and a genuine sensation of hunger.

Week 4: Training the Brain to Crave Exercise

This module teaches the users how to crave exercise. They can tap on the subconscious mind to discover the kind of moving their bodies enjoy most. Then they can train their subconscious mind to do exactly that for 20 minutes every day. The creators believe that habitual exercise yields a positive release of endorphins.

Week 5: Emotional Eating

This module deals with emotional eating, which is the most common drawback to effective weight loss. Many times, before even one registers a negative thought or emotion, the person already has food in the mouth. This module trains users to identify their emotional state before they can grab a pack of potato fries. It helps them cultivate a helpful behavior that eventually becomes a habit.

Week 6: Eating When Bored

In this module, the users explore new habits and new ways to replace the traditional “boredom eating” habits they have embraced for years. At the end of this schedule, users can experience an amazing surge of dopamine in healthier ways.

Week 7: Upgrading How You Reward Yourself

This module deals with one of the biggest “rewards” that society has taught people to be addicted to: sugar. The module aims to help users reprogram their brain from a destructive loop to a healthy way of self-rewarding.

Week 8: People & Places that Trigger You

In this module, users learn about people, places, and other triggers that cause the subconscious mind to feel like eating, even when it’s not necessary. This module allows users to identify those triggers so they can avoid their impact.

Week 9: Utilizing the Law of Attraction

In this module, users can learn how to visualize and attract effective weight loss deeply and authentically while honoring the healthiest version of their unique bodies. With this module, users can radically alter how they feel about themselves, how they see themselves in the mirror, and the beliefs they harbor about their relationship with food. In the end, they can fall in love with their miraculous bodies.

Week 10: Coping with Unwanted Attention

This module may not be necessary for all readers, but it equally provides useful information that one may have missed for years. It teaches users how to identify their self-worth and live with freedom. In the end, they can dispel unwanted attention.

Week 11: Overcoming the Fear of Success

At this point, the user is already experiencing some meaningful results. This module allows the users to experience a breakthrough and keep it without self-sabotage thoughts that can move them back to their old ways. It takes users ahead of those old patterns by fortifying the subconscious mind to discharge resistance and keep on track.

Week 12: Learning to Love Yourself

In this final module, the program puts users on the path to sustainable success. At the end of the week, users will have an improved subconscious mind, which prompts them to always make conscious, positive decisions for their bodies.

Benefits of Using Grace Hypnosis Weight Loss Challenge

The Grace Hypnosis Weight Loss Challenge Delivers the following benefits:

This therapy applies to anyone and everyone to improve their ability to reach the hypnotic state

It’s simple to use—people simply need to close their eyes and experience freedom from pain for a long time

Hypnosis therapy is also helpful for women who have suffered breast cancer by giving them less pain

The therapy can double the rate of weight loss

Limitations of the Grace Hypnosis Program

Grace Hypnosis program is digital, so users must have access to stable internet to use the program

The Kindle edition e-book gift is only available to American buyers

Why Hypnosis Works

Hypnosis is like meditation but with a specific goal to achieve. Hypnotherapy uses hypnosis to bring a person into a relaxed state where he/she can work on his/her most important goals. In this state, a person becomes most receptive, intuitive, and creative.

How Much is the Grace Hypnosis?

The next Grace Hypnosis challenge is starting in the next 10 hours or so. Interested people can register here: https://getgrace.pay.clickbank.net/?cbitems=1&cbskin=36776. The current price is $97 and it comes with a 90-day moneyback guarantee. It also comes with a bonus Kindle edition e-book “Close Your Eyes, Lose Weight” for those who place their orders today. However, the gifted Kindle book is available to US residents only.

Verdict

The creators of the program believe that self-love and body positivity are the basic requirements of long-term sustainable weight loss. By loving oneself, a person can develop a natural desire to nourish the body using the healthiest foods and the best behaviors. That is what the Grace Hypnosis Weight Loss program teaches.

