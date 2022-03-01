Exhale’s Delta 8 Oil Review: Top Shelf Brand To Get Full Spectrum Delta 8 Oil Tinctures In 2022 | THC Free D8 Products Near Me

The versatility of delta-8 has enabled manufacturers to produce numerous edibles, flowers, gummies, and carts. This abundance of products has made it somewhat challenging to choose which one is the best for your needs. However, all these products have one thing in common – they all contain delta-8 oil. As the products provide multiple ways to consume your delta-8, why not eliminate the extras and go right for the source material? This is why we chose to write Exhale’s delta-8 oil review.

Exhale produces its delta-8 oil from CBD isolate extracted from organically grown hemp. Delta-8 is a cannabinoid found naturally in cannabis plants. However, it is only present in minute quantities. Thus, to manufacture large amounts of delta-8 distillate, Exhale converts full spectrum CBD isolate to delta-8 using a process called isomerization.

The compounds that make up CBD are taken apart and then rearranged until they form delta-8. This distillate is added to a hemp seed carrier oil, making it an all-natural hemp product. Let’s take a closer look at Exhale’s delta-8 oil. They are the highest-rated natural hemp company online and have some of the best products. But are they really the best?

Exhale Wellness – Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness is the highest-rated natural hemp company online. This is a label that they live up to in everything they do. They have incredibly high standards and ensure that their products live up to the quality they advertise. This quality begins with the hemp that they use in all their products. Exhale works exclusively with organic hemp farmers in Colorado. They ensure that they know precisely how the hemp is grown and what goes into it.

This hemp then goes through the best extraction method for removing CBD extract – the supercritical CO2 extraction method. This method is safe, clean, and guarantees that the extract is pure. The supercritical CO2 process is not in use by all companies as it is expensive. However, Exhale believes that the best products come from using the best ingredients. Therefore, they use the best methods to get them, no matter the cost.

The CBD extract is then used to produce delta-8 THC distillate via isomerization. Once again, this process is done carefully and produces high-quality delta-8 distillate that they use in all their delta-8 products. In addition, everything that Exhale makes goes through lab testing at a third-party lab. They do this to ensure the product’s purity and that there are no residual chemicals left in the distillate. Exhale provides customers with a certificate of analysis (COA) that will show them the testing results. They believe in transparency because they want customers to know that they take pride in their products.

The brand manufactures several products that contain delta-8, delta-9, CBD, and HHC. They have also taken into consideration the needs of their customers as they produce gummies, oils, cigarettes, capsules, and flowers, to name a few. Exhale wants to spread hemp’s health benefits to customers, which is why they strive for the highest quality products and provide customers with all the information they need. They also are firm about legislation and are Farm Bill compliant. However, Exhale Wellness’s products are unavailable in some states due to state laws.

Pros and Cons of Exhale’s Delta-8 Oil

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Hemp comes from one area in Colorado

Third-party testing to ensure purity

Superior extraction method

Hemp oil used as carrier oil further contributes to the entourage effect

A discreet product that can be easily used at any time

Produces a mild psychoactive effect that will not lead to anxiousness or paranoia

Fast-acting and effective

Exhale Wellness offers discounts to first-time customers

Cons

Not available in all states

It contains THC, which may be undesirable for some users

Some people may not enjoy the taste

Ingredients

There are only two main ingredients in Exhale’s delta-8 oil: hemp extract and hemp seed oil. Let’s take a closer look at them to understand their importance.

Hemp Extract

This is essentially the delta-8 that is produced from hemp plants. When hemp plants, specifically the buds, are broken down, they result in an extract that contains all the cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. Through distillation and refining, companies produce a high-quality full-spectrum CBD isolate. This isolate then goes through the isomerization process to make delta-8 THC. This is why it has hemp extract on the label. It is the same extract that has been refined to produce delta-8.

Cannabis plants have been in use for centuries for their medicinal properties. But, it is only recently that the use of delta-8 and CBD has been legalized. The research into the specific effects of delta-8 is still under investigation. However, there has been some research showing that it helps alleviate nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and provides an increase in appetite.

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp seed oil comes from hemp seed. The extraction process is similar to that of olive oil, and the hemp seeds go through cold pressing to produce oil. The health benefits of hemp seed oil are due to polyunsaturated fatty acids – alpha-linolenic acid, gamma-linolenic acid, and linoleic acid. These fatty acids contribute to lowering blood pressure, heart health, skin health, reducing inflammation, and pain relief.

Hemp seed oil is the perfect carrier oil for delta-8 extract as they work in perfect harmony. They are both natural ingredients from the hemp plant. Both elements can work together, and the entourage effect kicks in to bring about a potent delta-8 oil.

In addition to these two main ingredients, Exhale’s certificate of analysis gives you a complete breakdown of the cannabinoids present in the product. However, they are present in insignificant amounts as compared to delta-8.

Who Should Use Delta-8 Oil?

If you are looking to try delta-8 oil but are unsure whether it is right for you, we have you covered. We have taken the time to look through the evidence and reviews to narrow down who should use delta-8 oil.

Delta-8 oil contains THC, which is the psychoactive compound of marijuana. It is what gives people the sensation of being high. However, delta-8 THC is not as potent as delta-9. Nevertheless, delta-8 helps users relax and provides relief from anxiety, stress, and problems with sleeping. In addition, due to the mild psychoactive effect, people can also experience increased creativity and more precise thought processes. For these reasons, delta-8 has been the focus of many new products.

As a consequence of our busy lifestyles, we often need something to help alleviate our stress and anxiety, leaving us with a sense of relaxation that we would not achieve otherwise. Thus, the people who should use delta-8 oil are listed below.

People Who Are Sensitive to THC and Like to Maintain Control

Marijuana and delta-9 products do not provide a smooth high. Instead, it often involves considerable anxiety and paranoia, which is the complete opposite of what anxious people need. There is also a sense of losing control and not being able to think clearly because of the psychoactive effects. Delta-8, on the other hand, will provide a mild psychoactive effect but still leave users in control and with the ability to think clearly.

People Who Suffer From Stress, Anxiety, and Trouble Sleeping

If you need to relax and let go of the stress and anxiety of your day, delta-8 is perfect. It will allow you to enjoy a sense of calm while still continuing with your daily activities. People who have insomnia also report being able to fall asleep faster as their bodies relax.

People Who Lack Appetite

Lack of appetite can be a consequence of illness, specific medication, or even an eating disorder. Delta-8 can help stimulate your appetite and make you want to eat, and it has proven to be quite beneficial for cancer patients.

People Who Experience Inflammatory or Neuropathic Pain

Delta-8 has an analgesic effect. This means that it can provide pain relief, and it is particularly beneficial for those people who suffer from neuropathic or inflammatory pain. However, it will also help alleviate the aches and pains you feel when physically tired.

How Does Exhale’s Delta-8 Oil Work?

When you consume Exhale’s delta-8 oil, you can expect it to work within 10 minutes. The best method to take the oil is sublingual, meaning to place a drop under your tongue. It is absorbed quickly by the capillary network beneath your tongue and enters the bloodstream.

Delta-8 interacts with CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors found throughout the body. These receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system or ECS. CB1 receptors are found in the brain and nervous system, while CB2 receptors are in the immune system and parts of the body.

Delta-8 binds to these receptors the same way delta-9 does. However, the chemical structure of delta-8 means that the compound does not have the same affinity for CB1 receptors as delta-9. This lesser affinity is why delta-8 does not have the same level of psychoactive effect as delta-9.

Delta-8 works with the ECS to bring about effects to the body. These effects are much like delta-9, just without the intense high. This means that you can use delta-8 and still be productive in your daily life. It still leaves you in control of your actions while improving your mood, decreasing anxiety, and providing a variety of health benefits.

Benefits of Using Exhale’s Delta-8 Oil

There are five main benefits that you can enjoy when using Exhale’s delta-8 oil.

Stimulates Appetite

Delta-8 oil stimulates appetite and is excellent for people who lack appetite due to medication, chemotherapy, or even weight disorders. Studies have shown that it works significantly better than delta-9 regarding appetite. It has also been well documented that delta-8 helps suppress nausea and vomiting. The combined effects of an increase in appetite and a decrease in nausea make delta-8 valuable to treating many patients who battle with eating.

In addition, there have also been studies conducted which show that even though people’s food intake increases, their weight does not. However, research is still ongoing concerning this.

Reduces Anxiety

Firstly, the mild psychoactive effect of delta-8 means that you will not experience any increases in anxiety and paranoia. In fact, delta-8 oil provides a wave of overall relaxation throughout your body without any haziness. You get to experience an enjoyable sense of calm without it impacting your level of control of your body. This means that you can go on with your workday. In addition, because of this anxiety reduction, you will think clearer and experience increased cognitive function. These effects are beneficial when overcoming stress and anxiety in a particular situation.

Relieves Pain And Inflammation

Delta-8 oil relieves pain and inflammation. Studies from as early as the 90s show that delta-8 can help alleviate chronic pain. This once again has to do with delta-8 adhering to receptors in the ECS and helping to block the pain. Combine this analgesic effect with the sense of calm and relaxation that delta-8 provides, and you get a happy, pain-free person. This is exceptionally beneficial for people with chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, delta-8 also reduces inflammation in the body. This reduction can further alleviate pain, improve your quality of life by being more active, and help your body adjust to a healthier state.

Provides An Energy Boost

Some people may wonder how delta-8 can boost energy levels and provide a sense of calm. The answer is simple – it is possible to be both calm and have energy. Being energetic does not always translate into bouncing off the walls. Delta-8 can give you a boost in energy by clearing your mind and removing your anxiety. These effects allow you to regain focus and accomplish things much faster. In turn, you will feel further motivated by your productivity levels.

Helps With Sleep Issues

Delta-8 can also help people who have difficulty sleeping. This happens as a result of its effects, as mentioned above. Together, they leave you in a state of complete relaxation and comfort. No pain or anxiety to cause restlessness as you try to sleep. Your mind will also remain clear and focused on going to sleep. You will not have to worry about endless overthinking and stress. Delta-8 oil will enable you to settle down for the evening peacefully.

The benefits mentioned above are all possible because delta-8 oil does not produce the intense high that delta-9 is known for. It allows you to gain all the benefits without you having to worry about it impairing your cognitive abilities. You will not have hallucinations, and you will still be able to work. This is why people choose to use delta-8.

Side Effects When Using Exhale’s Delta-8 Oil

Side effects from using delta-8 oil are not common, and there is also no chance of overdosing. However, each individual will react to the product differently as your body has different absorption times, metabolic rates, and sensitivities. Some users report experiencing dry mouth, low blood pressure, anxiety, and numbness. However, these users tend to have an overall sensitivity to THC. In addition, if you are a new user, you can expect to experience some mild side effects while your body adjusts to the dosage.

You should always aim to stick to the recommended dosage to avoid any issues with the product. Although you cannot overdose on the product, it is still advisable that you use it responsibly and consult a doctor if you are unsure if it will interact with any chronic medication.

Who Should Not Use Delta-8 Oil?

Delta-8 oil is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women and children under the age of 18. There has not been enough research done in these areas to make delta-8 safe for use by these groups. In addition, delta-8 oil is also not suitable for the following people.

People With THC Sensitivity

Delta-8 is not as potent as delta-9 due to a slight difference in their chemical structures. However, it is still THC. Thus, if you have a known sensitivity to THC, you should refrain from using delta-8 oil. There is a possibility of adverse side effects due to your sensitivity.

People Who Have to Undergo Drug Tests

If you have to undergo regular drug tests, you should not use delta-8 oil. As much as delta-8 usage is legal, drug tests do not differentiate between delta-8 and delta-9 THC. Instead, the tests pick up the metabolites of THC, which could come from either delta-8 or delta-9. Thus, you could still fail a drug test if you use delta-8 oil.

People on Certain Chronic Medication

The effects of delta-8 may enhance or decrease the results of any medication you are on. Thus, it is vital to speak to your doctor if you are unsure whether the delta-8 will affect your medication negatively.

People With Low Blood Pressure

Since delta-8 is known to lower blood pressure, people with low blood pressure should not use delta-8 oil. It may cause a decrease in heart rate or lead to a fainting spell.

Dosage and Tips to Start Using Exhale’s Delta-8 Oil

Dosage

Exhale’s delta-8 oil is available in 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg bottles. The 1ml dropper is considered to be a single serving of delta-8 oil. However, it is best to start with a low dose and allow your body to adjust. Therefore, it is advisable to start with half a dropper or 0.5ml and then adjust accordingly.

There are various factors that will affect your dosage. Your tolerance levels to delta-8, your weight, metabolic rate, and level of activity can all affect how your body absorbs and metabolizes delta-8 oil. Thus, you will have to adjust accordingly.

The best way to take delta-8 oil is to place the oil directly under your tongue. It will be absorbed quickly, and you will feel the effects within 10 minutes. However, you can also add your dose of delta-8 oil to your food or drinks. You can feel the impact of the delta-8 oil for up to three-five hours after consumption. Do not be tempted to try more if you are not feeling the effects. Be patient and wait it out. Your body may just be taking longer to absorb it. If nothing happens after 6 six hours, you can then increase your dosage the next time you take delta-8 oil.

Tips For First Time Users

Delta-8 is Psychoactive: Even though it does not produce an intense high like delta-9, delta-8 is still a psychoactive substance. You should always use it responsibly and within a safe. You should also not attempt to drive or operate heavy machinery if you have taken delta-8 oil for the first time.

Everybody Experiences Delta-8 Differently: If you heard about delta-8 oil from someone else and they had a bad experience, it does not mean that you will too. The same goes for the opposite. Everybody will have different experiences with delta-8 oil, and it all comes down to everyone’s body being different. Therefore, you have to try it for yourself to understand how it will affect you. Remember, always start with a low dose and work yourself up to higher doses only if you need it – not because someone else uses a higher dose.

You Will Fail A Drug Test: Usage of delta-8 will cause you to fail a drug test. Therefore, if your place of work conducts random drug tests, this could be a problem for you. Always consider the risk of failing a drug test before using delta-8 oil. Tests can detect THC metabolites 30 – 90 days after consumption.

Ensure That Delta-8 is Legal in Your State: Delta-8 is federally legal due to the 2018 Farm Bill. However, delta-8 has been deemed illegal in some states, and you should always check if it is legal in your state before purchase. Exhale’s delta-8 oil is not availble in 11 states.

Where to Purchase Exhale’s Delta-8 Oil and Guarantees?

You can purchase Exhale’s delta-8 oil directly from their website, and it is fast, convenient, and secure. In addition, you have a choice between 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg delta-8 oils. There is also helpful information available on the website if you are still on the fence about your purchase. You can also speak to one of their customer service agents if you have any further questions.

There are also discounts available for first-time buyers. You also have the option to join the Exhale Rewards Program, which allows you to collect points and earn rewards when you make a purchase. Exhale also offers free and fast delivery for all orders. However, Exhale’s delta-8 oil is unavailable in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Therefore, they will not deliver to any addresses in these states.

Exhale offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with your delta-8 oil. There are no questions asked if you are unsatisfied with the product, and they will even cover the cost of shipping. This guarantee shows how confident Exhale is in its products and their effects.

In addition, you will also receive a certificate of analysis for the product, which shows the purity of the product and guarantees its potency.

Exhale Wellness-IMAGE

Final Thoughts On Exhale’s Delta 8 Oil

Well, that’s Exhale’s delta-8 oil review! Delta-8 oil is an excellent choice if you look at the different types of delta-8 available. It gets to work in just 10 minutes and can last up to five hours when you take it sublingually. These timings are great when considering that using edibles takes 45 minutes to an hour to work and lasts more or less the same amount of time. Smoking delta-8 will provide an immediate effect, but it does not last as long as delta-8 oil. If the taste is what you are worried about, you can always add it to your food or drinks.

The effects of delta-8 oil are preferable over delta-9 because it has a milder psychoactive effect. You can be sure to experience a state of relaxation, calm, and clear focus. There is nothing to worry about as long as you do not have sensitivity to THC. Remember to use the correct dosage, and if it is your first time using delta-8, start at the lowest dosage and work your way up as needed.

Exhale’s delta-8 oil is an excellent choice if you want to try delta-8. Not only is the product 100% natural with guaranteed potency, but the company also has an outstanding reputation and excellent customer reviews. Their belief in bringing their customers the best products possible is a part of everything they do. Give it a try!