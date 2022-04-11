Exhale’s Delta-8 Flower Review: Top Brand To Buy Premium Delta 8 THC Flower Products Online| Smokable Hemp Flower, Marijuana Strains & Weed Buds Of Organic Hemp-Extract| Highest THC Strains Of 2022

Have you tried different delta-8 flowers but found them lacking? You’re not the only one who’s facing such disappointment. However, we’ve got the perfect solution to get you back in the delta-8 flower game.

Recently, people have been moving from delta-9 to delta-8 flowers. This is because delta-8 offers a milder high and is legal in more states than its traditional cannabis counterpart. Plus, not everyone is a heavy smoker or wants the psychoactive effects of cannabis. All of this means delta-8 is more popular than delta-9.

Light or moderate smokers see delta-8 buds as a way to enjoy a controlled high while also receiving the potential health benefits on offer. The most prominent of these is stress relief and promoting relaxation. In troubling pandemic times, stress relief is in high demand. Add this to the legal status of delta-8, and it becomes the ideal choice for many people.

However, high demand also means many companies are looking to cash in on the trend. It can be tough to pick a company when many brands are just looking to make a quick buck. Plus, there’s also the problem of potentially low-quality or toxic products. In short, buying delta-8 flowers can be an exercise in and of itself.

As such, we’ve decided to review one top brand amongst the best delta-8 flower companies on the market. Exhale is a reputable brand well-known for its top-quality products, reliability, and efficiency. It’s among the top players in the delta-8 market, and we’ll show you exactly why that is.

Brand Overview: ExhaleWellness’ Best Delta 8 THC Strains & Hemp Buds:

Exhale Wellness began as a delta-9 brand and got involved in the delta-8 market. Aside from buds, they also offer other delta-8 products like gummies and oil.

The company is situated in Los Angeles, California, and is known for producing some of the best delta-8 products. Exhale operates on a philosophy that states that “the key to health lies within nature.”

By harnessing the healing potentials of the hemp plant, the company has been able to bring stability and comfort to its users. Exhale Wellness has a team of well-knowledgeable researchers and scientists who go all the way to ensure they deliver top-quality products to the users.

Furthermore, Exhale Wellness doesn’t obtain hemp from any source; they partner with reputable hemp farms in Colorado that use only organic methods to grow hemp. This ensures that the delta-8 flowers are free from impurities, thus making them ideal for consumption.

Exhale produces these delta-8 flowers in different variants to add to the excitement. You can choose from ten varieties, namely, Lifter, Gorilla Glue, Sour Space Candy, Hawaiian Haze, Skywalker OG, Zkittles, Northern lights, Cookies, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush.

After a series of in-house tests, Exhale Wellness doesn’t stop there. The products are sent for third-party laboratory tests to confirm their authenticity and safety. The delta-8 products are fully organic, non- GMO, and free from gluten and additives. To encourage transparency, Exhale Wellness displays the results of each of the different laboratory tests on its website.

First-time buyers can avail an incredible 20% discount. Also, they provide fast shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with the product. Their customer service response is excellent. They offer different means, including a live chat feature through which customers can reach out to them. Plus, they reply to complaints and issues very quickly.

Every product on the website contains no more than 0.3% THC in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Furthermore, the company has a quiz section available on its website that helps beginners decide which is the best product for them. They also run an affiliate program, so you can earn some commissions by referring friends.

Pros

Free delivery

Flavor variety

30-day refund policy

Third-party lab testing

User-friendly website

20% discount on first purchase

Organic, vegan, and gluten-free

Cons

Only available offline

Only ships to select states

Ingredients Used In Delta 8 Flower Products:

Exhale’s delta-8 flower has ten varieties, and each offers a unique twist that will suit different people. Amongst other best delta 8 brands, it is really the best recommendation.

Zkittles

Zkittles is a local hemp flower from Oregon. It is a derivative or extract of Grapefruit, Grape ape, and other strains. It has a fruity flavor that lingers on the tongue after smoking and gives a relaxing and calm feel.

Sour Diesel

This flower is unique and is meant for daytime use. It is bright green and contains orange pistils. You can smoke it during your lunch break or while taking a stroll. It leaves a spicy, earthy, and citrus taste in the mouth. Speculations say that it is a mixture of both Chemdawg and Skunk. It may also contain a mix of Diesel, a popular Sativa dominant hybrid.

Lifter

As the name implies, this variant is famous for lifting the spirit. It is an extract from the Suver Haze and Early Bud Resin. It has a fresh lemon taste and helps achieve focus, peace, and satiety.

Skywalker OG

Skywalker OG is an extract from Skywalker and OG. It gives you a fruity and spicy experience as you consume. This hemp flower has a sedative effect, a thick density, and head-clearing benefits. It also offers a high yet calming effect on users. This is another Oregon plant.

OG Kush

You can get to experience a woody, zesty scent with OG Kush. It is a very calming strain that comes with several benefits. This Exhale delta-8 variant is a strain derivative of OG Kush and premium hemp, and it is locally sourced from Oregon. Although it is hard to determine which Californian strain this is, it is believed to be a Chemdawg strain.

Sour Space Candy

This flower comes from Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. It has a very sweet-sour flavor, and its effects center on the mind, giving an uplifting sensation. In addition, this variety makes you feel very energized and driven.

Hawaiian Haze

This ideal strain for daytime use expresses tropical flavors. It is light-green and interwoven with a variety of orange hairs. With Hawaiian Haze, you can expect a desire to connect and socialize. Also, it makes people feel less anxious in public situations and may help relieve tension.

Gorilla Glue

Although this hemp flower is better smoked early in the morning, you can still use it at any time of the day. It is an extract of Chem Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. The flower tastes of chocolates, coffee, citrus, and pepper and has an earthy smell. It has a relaxing effect that leaves you feeling calm. Also, this hemp flower variety keeps you energetic and active better than a cup of coffee.

Cookies

Although this Exhale delta-8 flower variety is a relatively new strain, it has proven a reliable option. This flower gives off an exceptional taste and scent of freshly baked nutty treats with the smell of sweet Diesel. It’s a derivative of Durban Poison and OG Kush and has an outstanding flavor that elicits peaceful sensations in users.

Northern Lights

These flowers are perfect for night use, as they give you a clear head and a sense of peace. The precise roots strains are unknown, but they are said to be derived from Thai and Afghani strains. This awesome flower has a sweet and spicy fragrance and a strong earthy taste.

How Does Exhale’s Delta-8 Hemp Flower Work?

Delta-8 works by attaching to the cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2). These areas include the cerebral cortex, hippocampus, cerebellum, basal ganglia, and thalamus.

When you smoke delta-8 flowers, your body metabolizes it into another cannabinoid, 1-Hydroxy-Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol. This is the most dominant delta-8 metabolite. However, it does not possess psychoactive qualities.

The delta-8 metabolic processes include a rapid and a slow phase. In the rapid phase, delta-8 begins to clear out from the body within a minute of administration. When this happens, delta-8 metabolism slows down significantly.

In the slow phase, the half-life of delta-8 is about 32 minutes, and this means it takes roughly half an hour for your body to break down 50% of the dose you take. After another 32 minutes, this is further reduced by 50% and so on, until all the delta-8 in your body breaks down. You will experience a buzz as your body gradually metabolizes delta-8.

Delta-8 stays in your body for quite a while and can even be detected three days after consumption. However, not everyone metabolizes delta-8 at the same rate. We all have different rates at which we metabolize delta-8. This is determined by various factors like user age, body type, genetics, health, quantity, method of consumption, and overall fitness level.

Benefits of Using Exhale’s Delta-8 Flower Strains:

Helps with relaxation

One of the primary reasons people choose delta-8 flowers is their relaxing and soothing effects on the body. It doesn’t have the intense high of delta-9 THC but comes with a mild high effect that calms you down when you feel anxious and stressed. Plus, it doesn’t include the side effects of its delta-9 variant. Therefore, if you’re searching for a way to ease stress and manage anxiety, Exhale Wellness delta-8 flowers provide a viable solution.

Improves focus

While delta-9 may leave you foggy, delta-8 does not. Instead, it helps with better concentration and leaves you with a clear head. Since Exhale’s delta-8 comes in different varieties, you’re left with many options to help brighten your mind and enjoy an uplifting experience.

Relieves pain

Delta-8 has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory qualities. Since delta-8 is a variant of THC, it binds to the CB1 receptors present in the brain and relates with the nervous system to help reduce pain. Although other forms of delta-8, such as edibles and tinctures, may be better for pain relief because they stay longer in the body, the delta-8 flower provides instant relief from pain. This is because it goes directly into the bloodstream, unlike other consumption methods.

Mental benefits

Some studies have shown that THC is linked with positive cognitive effects, and delta-8 is no exception. Delta-8 may have some beneficial properties on hormone stability and depression. It enhances neuron growth which may help with some mental ailments.

Relieves nausea

Exhale’s delta-8 flowers can help you with nausea and vomiting problems as THC has some antiemetic qualities. Also, it can help improve your appetite and help those struggling with a reduced appetite as a result of sickness or other disorders.

Helps with insomnia

If you’re having problems with sleep, smoking delta-8 flowers may help. The effects kick in within a short time and may help you relax. While edibles and tinctures may also help with sleep deprivation, the results take longer and may not do much when you’re restless.

Pleasant high feel

Delta-8 is ideal for those who want to experience a smooth high feel without the effects of delta-9. With delta-8, you get a functional high and still enjoy your everyday activities. Therefore, if you want to get high without knocking out and enjoying the high feeling, delta-8 flowers are for you.

Side Effects Of Using Exhale’s Hemp Flower Buds:

Dry mouth

This is one of the most common side effects of smoking delta-8 flowers. As long as the molecules of delta-8 are still present and functional in your body system, you’ll likely have a dry mouth. Many delta-8 smokers usually take lots of water to prevent this from occurring.

Dry eyes

Like dry mouth, users of delta-8 may also experience dry eyes as long as delta-8 metabolites remain in the body. Regular hydration can help resolve this issue easily. Also, it may help if you take a break from smoking to help your body recover.

Fatigue

This is a common side effect when users take very high doses. Heavy users may experience chronic fatigue, and moderate use can help resolve this issue.

Increased heart rate

Some delta-8 users may notice an increase in heart rate. This can contribute to anxiety, dizziness, and loss of focus and is more common with heavy use of delta-8.

Hallucinations

Everyone reacts differently, and some users may experience hallucinations. However, this side effect is quite rare and unlikely to be a problem for most users.

Red Eyes

Some users will experience red eyes from delta-8 use. This occurs when your body cannot produce enough tears to moisturize your eyes. Symptoms may include burning eyes, blurry vision, and discomfort.

Increased anxiety

Although delta-8 may help with stress, consuming too much may cause anxiety and make you jittery. While not common, some users may experience greater anxiety after using delta-8. In such cases, reducing your dose can usually fix the problem. This is why Exhale Wellness follows standard practices as it only contains 0.3% THC. Also, the effects of delta-8 vary between individuals; this is why you should always maintain modest doses.

Problems with concentration

This depends on when you take the product. It’s better to use delta-8 during your free hours instead of when you’re busy. Since delta-8 is there to give you a mild high, consuming it may interfere with your productivity at work; thus, leading to problems with concentration.

Who Should Use Exhale’s Premium THC Strains?

Exhale’s delta-8 flower is for smokers who want a milder variant of cannabis. Not everyone can tolerate the potent effects of cannabis. This can be due to lower body mass or the inability to metabolize the cannabis compounds efficiently. Others may just dislike how cannabis makes them feel.

For these people, delta-8 may offer the perfect balance between relaxation while removing the undesirable effects of traditional cannabis. For example, delta-9 typically induces a strong high that makes it difficult to do tasks requiring concentration and coordination. As such, delta-8 may also be handy for those who want to get a little buzzed but still want to go about their day as usual without disrupting daily activities.

Exhale’s delta-8 flowers give people the chance to enjoy their smoking time, relax, unwind and then continue being productive. What’s more, since delta-8 is milder, you won’t get the anxious and paranoid feeling that comes with cannabis use. If you’re one of those people who feel strung out when using cannabis, delta-8 may be the perfect replacement for you.

Also, if you find yourself feeling nauseous or like you’re about to throw up when smoking cannabis, delta-8 may be a better alternative. Many people cannot tolerate the strong smell and potency of cannabis, but still find delta-8 to be mild enough for regular use. You get your fix and avoid feeling sick; it’s a win-win.

Those looking for an alternative to regular cigarettes, cannabis, or marijuana, should definitely consider delta-8 flowers. They offer a light buzz and a relatively safer smoking experience.

If you’re looking to smoke legal delta-8 flowers, Exhale Wellness provides you with a viable option. It is federally legal in the US and contains less than 0.3% THC, which means you do not need to worry much about problems with the law.

Who Should Refrain from Exhale’s Marijuana Hemp Flowers?

Users below 18 or 21, depending on the age of majority in your state, should not use delta-8 flowers. Aside from the legal issues, you can subject yourself to physical and psychological health problems. Young people and older adults may have an adverse reaction and should not use delta-8 unless on their doctor’s advice.

Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should abstain from smoking these delta-8 flowers, which may interfere with the pregnancy. People with heart problems and those with mental health issues should steer clear of the delta-8 flower, as it may lead to worsening symptoms.

Also, those having problems with their lungs should avoid delta-8 flowers as smoking may exacerbate their health issues. Plus, those suffering from intense psychological problems should seek medical advice and not use delta-8 as a treatment.

Before consuming delta-8 flowers, check well to confirm legality. If delta-8 flowers aren’t legal in your area, abstain from it so you do not land yourself in serious legal troubles. Although, this shouldn’t pose much of a problem as it is legal in many states of the US.

In addition, if you’re going for an interview, you may want to refrain from using delta-8 flowers. This is because delta-8 flowers can make you fail a drug test. Drug tests are not designed to detect variations between delta-9 and delta-8. So, it’ll flag it as THC, making you fail a drug test. This means if you’re a regular delta-8 flower user, abstain from delta-8 for a few weeks before your scheduled interview, so there’s enough time for your body system to flush out the delta-8 remnants.

Note that delta-8 is not a substitute for therapy and medical treatments. Always consult your doctor when in doubt and never self-medicate.

Dosage and Tips to Start

There isn’t a standard dosage for delta-8 flowers, as we all have unique body systems. Starting slow is the ideal way, especially if you’re a beginner delta-8 flower smoker. It’s best to start with low concentrations. If you aren’t feeling the effect, you gradually work your way up to larger concentrations.

For example, you can start with 50-100 mg of delta-8 flower per day. Afterward, you can increase or reduce your dosage as necessary, depending on your reaction. Note that taking high doses from the start may overwhelm you and turn you off from the whole experience.

If you’re not good at rolling joints, the pre-rolls can help you get started. However, note that rolling delta-8 buds yourself may save you more money.

It’s also possible to smoke the delta-8 flowers with a bong. Start by grinding the flower. Make sure your bong water is clean, and then fill up the bowl. You can use a butane lighter or a hemp wick to help you light the flowers.

A pipe is always a good option too. To smoke delta-8 flower in a pipe, just follow the same process for smoking with a bong. Note that you shouldn’t attempt to fill the pipe with water.

Also, keep drinking water as you smoke to ensure you don’t suffer dehydration.

Pro tip: A hemp wick is preferable to a lighter because it makes the hemp flower tastier.

Where to Buy Exhale’s Delta-8 Flower and Guarantees?

At present, Exhale Wellness delta-8 flowers are only available online. This means you can only buy it through their official website. So, beware of scammers or fake vendors selling products to you at ridiculous prices.

Also, the company offers free economy shipping on all orders and provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means that unhappy customers can ask for a refund within 30 days if they don’t like the product.

Meanwhile, there’s a 15-day grace period in addition to the initial 30 days to make contact and request a refund. However, customers should note that this refund policy doesn’t apply to product sizes of one oz. or more.

Furthermore, Exhale Wellness subjects all its products to different in-house assessments and third-party lab tests to thoroughly verify quality levels. You can check the results of these tests on the brand’s website.

What’s more, Exhale Wellness provides incredible discounts and promos. First-timers of the products are treated to a 20% price reduction. Also, the company runs an affiliate program where you get to earn up to 40% commission on each friend that purchases their products through your link. As an affiliate, you’ll have access to exclusive rewards.

The company meets all federal and state law requirements. Their customer support is helpful, friendly, and always ready to help you with any inquiries you might have.

For those willing to go into wholesales, there’s an application form available on the website. The approval process is fast as all wholesale requests get approval within one or two days.

Is Exhale Wellness The Top-Shelf Delta 8 Brand For Weed & Marijuana Flower Products?

Exhale Wellness is a very reliable and popular hemp-producing company. They’re known to provide some of the best delta-8 flowers at reasonable prices. The customer support team is always ready to answer all your inquiries.

Also, the website hosts a blog section where you can find out more about the benefits delta-8 offers. All the delta 8 products are organic, non-GMO, and comply with the 2018 Farm Bill.

The wide strain variety means even the pickiest users will find something to tickle their taste buds. People who want specific strains can pick and customize their buzz as necessary. With a milder profile than cannabis, delta-8 flowers are an excellent pick for people who want to relax but avoid the anxiety and paranoia of cannabis use.

Still, everyone will have a different experience based on health conditions, age, body weight, metabolism, sex, and frequency of use. However, many users state that these side effects are rare, and the problems are often fixed by taking a lower dose.

If you’re looking for an alternative to regular cigarettes or cannabis, Exhale Wellness delta-8 flowers are a good choice. They’re lighter, less taxing on the body, and taste great.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, Exhale Wellness has something for everyone. We wish you a pleasant and safe smoking experience. Hope you will take the recommendations from our Exhalewellness review.