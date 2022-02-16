Exhale Wellness Review: Top Shelf Brand for All Hemp Products

The 2018 Farm Bill left a lot of obscurities and legal gray areas in the legal hemp industry. And on the content of millions of hemp enthusiasts, these loopholes were soon advantaged by many manufacturers looking to satisfy the vast demand on the market.

In the following review, we will offer you a detailed overview of a single manufacturer that managed to accomplish so much in very little time. Yes, we’re talking about Exhale Wellness.

Exhale Wellness is a reliable legal hemp manufacturer that quickly found its place among the top-rated legal hemp suppliers. Thanks to the excellent work and outstanding devotion, this manufacturer was not only able to follow the industry standards but go well past them.

Today, Exhale Wellness is a well-known brand featuring an army of satisfied customers that testify to its consistency in satisfying their needs. So if you think that Exhale will be able to feed your cannabis appetite, keep on reading.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness: Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness is a relatively newer brand that quickly attracted a lot of attention in the legal hemp market. The company insists on sourcing premium quality ingredients to make the best possible products on the legal market.

For that purpose, Exhale Wellness works closely with a selected range of the finest local farms to source the ultimate hemp plants. After the careful selection is finished, the company uses the latest technology to process the delicate plants into a wide range of upper-class level end products for its customers to enjoy.

Throughout the procedure, Exhale abides by the industry standards and even sets some of its own by being extra cautious and meticulous about every little detail of the whole manufacturing procedure. So if you’d like to have a closer look into the company’s work as well as the quality of the end results, keep on reading.

Ingredients

Exhale Wellness insists on providing the ultimate quality for its customers by sourcing only premium ingredients. Therefore, all products are manufactured using precious hemp sourced from the finest local Colorado farms. By sourcing its hemp locally, Exhale ensures that its products feature only the freshest ingredients on the market.

The manufacturer leaves no room for error or impurities and insists on 100% natural and organic ingredients that are grown using eco-friendly and sustainable approaches that help preserve the planet. All products, including the gummies, are entirely plant-based and cruelty-free, making them a suitable option for vegetarians and vegans as well.

Lab testing and transparency

Exhale Wellness demonstrates tremendous confidence in its products by conducting rigorous tests at independent laboratories. All products are tested and certified by a third-party lab in terms of quality, accuracy, potency, and the presence of any undesirable compounds such as pesticides. That way, you can be assured that when consuming an Exhale product, you’re treating yourself to the best experience on the market while restraining from any impurities or errors.

If you want to take a look for yourself, you can quickly do it by visiting the company’s official website. There, you will easily find the lab results or certificates of analysis for individual products and have peace of mind by knowing exactly what you’re consuming.

Legal compliance

Regardless of the product you choose, you can never be wrong with Exhale Wellness. Apart from the outstanding quality the company offers, you can be rest assured that all of its products are legally compliant so that you won’t get into legal trouble for purchasing or consuming them.

Exhale Wellness’s products are manufactured using legal hemp alternatives instead of marijuana, resulting in end products that are entirely safe to consume. The company ensures that none of its products contain more than the federal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Still, if you need additional reinsurance, you can quickly check out the certificates of analysis and see for yourself.

User conveniences

An Exhale Wellness review simply wouldn’t be complete without us mentioning the ultimate conveniences that the company provides for its customers. Exhale always puts customers first, and therefore, offers some extensive comforts for anyone purchasing its products.

Rewarding program

Exhale Wellness never misses a chance to spoil its customers, and that can easily be spotted in its rewards program. Through the unique, rewarding systems, you can earn Exhale points for completing actions, then exchange your points for rewards. Purchasing products and following the brand on social media will earn you a significant number of points, which you can later redeem into discount coupons for future purchases.

Welcoming discount

At Exhale Wellness, each newcomer to the community is a cause for celebration. Therefore, signing up on the webshop will give you an incredible 20% discount on your first order, so make sure you stack it up neatly to take full advantage of the generous offer.

Signing up on the website will also get you subscripted to the company’s newsletter so that you’ll always be up to date with exciting deals and offers.

Subscription orders

If your cannabis appetites are rather predictable, a subscription order will allow you constant access to a fresh pack of your favorite product. Exhale lets you choose between a two-week or a monthly subscription so that you never run out on precious cannabis. The outstanding service is topped up with an amazing discount, so all subscription orders are 25% off.

User-friendly webshop

Exhale Wellness’s wide range of products can easily be accessed through the company’s impeccable webshop. There, you can easily navigate across different product categories and quickly find what you’re looking for. After you’ve found your favorite, all you have to do is choose a package size and a payment method and start expecting the Exhale excitement to be delivered at your door.

Customer Service Policies

Shipping policy

Exhale Wellness insists on getting their goodies delivered to you as soon as possible. Therefore, the company processes and ships out all orders within 24 hours of your purchase. However, accounting for any slight inconveniences or unpredictabilities, your order may take a bit longer to be processed, but no more than 2 business days.

Regardless of their size, all orders are eligible for free economy shipping that will have your order delivered between 5 to 10 business days. Therefore, you can enjoy your purchases without ever paying a shipping fee again. Unless, of course, you’re anticipating your precious products and want them to arrive sooner than later. In that case, you can opt for a standard or expedited shipping at an additional fee and have your order arrive in as little as 5 to 3 business days accordingly.

Exhale Wellness relies on USPS to deliver their orders, so you can be rest assured that the order will arrive safely. But if you’d like to keep up to date with the whereabouts of your purchase, you can use the tracking number you’ll receive once your order is shipped.

Shipping is restricted in states where cannabis derivatives are banned, including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Return and refund policies

As the reliable manufacturer that it truly is, Exhale Wellness backs all of its products with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee and a 15 day grace period. That allows you to try out their products risk-free and make your next order with better confidence. If a product fails to deliver what the manufacturer promised, you can get a full refund.

In case you end up with the wrong product, whether it is your fault or not, Exhale will quickly exchange it. The company will pay the return shipping, so all you have to do is return the product and include a written request along with the order number in the package.

Customer Support

Whether you’re having any uncertainties or questions about an Exhale’s product or its service, you can quickly have it answered by the outstanding team of support agents. You can contact them via email or phone during the company’s working hours.

Types of Products Available At Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness has everything you’ll ever need to satisfy your cannabis appetite. It features a wide range of Delta 8 and 9 THC, CBD, and HHC products that are a favorite for many hemp enthusiasts. Regardless of the spectrum, all products are carefully formulated and manufactured, resulting in premium quality that exceeds industry standards.

Exhale gummies: THC Edibles Made from Pure Extracts

Exhale gummies are the company’s signature product that’s very popular on the market. These tasty treats can be infused with either CBD, HHC, or Delta 8 and 9. Regardless of your preferences, you can rest assured that all extracts are nothing short of purity and quality.

Exhale’s gummies are accurately dosed to provide you with the perfect concentration in each gummy. Therefore, you can munch on a single gummy as it is all it will take to produce some amazing effects. But if you’re already tolerant to any of these substances, you should follow the manufacturer’s dosing guide to find the gummy amount that will work best for you.

When purchasing gummies, a lot of people are concerned about how the gelatin is sourced. But with Exhale Wellness, there’s no need to worry. The manufacturer insists on producing cruelty-free products for its customers and substitutes animal-derived gelatin with a plant-based alternative. Therefore, these sticky candies can be enjoyed entirely guilt-free, even if you’re vegetarian or vegan.

Each bottle consists of 30 gummies with a net weight of 150g, which can be infused with a total of 750mg or 1,500mg of CBD, HHC, or THC, based on your preferences.

Exhale flowers: Top Quality Marijuana Infused Flower Buds

If you’re looking for a fresh cannabis bouquet, Exhale has got you covered. The manufacturer offers a wide range of infused flowers that will brighten your day and elevate your mood. You can choose between Delta 8 THC, CBD, and HHC infused premium hemp flowers in the online shop. A Delta 9 option is unfortunately not available at the moment.

Delta 8 enthusiasts are in luck, as Exhale is currently offering an abundance of 10 different strains of its Delta 8 hemp flowers. Therefore, you can choose between the top-selling Northern Lights, Gorilla Glue, OG Kush, and Zkittles, along with Sour Diesel, Sour Space Candy, and a couple of other strains. The CBD flowers come in 7 different top-rated flavors, while the HHC offer is still a work in progress, featuring Skywalker OG, Northern Lights, and Sour Diesel as the most suitable strains for an HHC infused flower.

Regardless of the cannabinoid or the strain, Exhale’s flowers come in different sizes, so you can easily purchase a significant stash of your favorite flower or experiment with multiple products at once.

Exhale pre-rolls: Pre-Rolled Joints from Premium Hemp

Exhale’s pre-rolls are a convenience that few other manufacturers can offer. They release users who want to enjoy cannabis properly in a joint from the nagging need to get their hands sticky and roll one themselves.

The convenient pre-rolls are available in a sleek package containing 5 joints. They’re professionally rolled to exclude any air pockets and contain Exhale’s premium hemp flowers. That way, you can expect to experience the same qualities and strains featured in the hemp flowers from these pre-rolls as well.

Exhale cigarettes: Effective, Tobacco-Free Hemp Cigarettes

If you prefer a more discreet experience than a joint, Exhale also offers you the chance to enjoy its Delta 8 goodness conveniently packed in a cigarette. Each pack contains 8 cigarettes with a total of 640mg of Delta 8 THC. The cigarettes feature an abundance of cannabinoids and terpenes. They are free of nicotine and tobacco, consisting of only pure hemp flowers.

These cigarettes are machine-rolled for the ultimate convenience and a slow burn. Its Delta 8 THC is derived from Jack Hered, a Sativa-dominant strain that will help you feel energized, uplifted, and productive. Due to the low Delta 9 concentration, these cigarettes won’t produce any paranoia or anxiety, leaving you with the purest euphoric experience ever.

Exhale dabs wax: Instant Effects with THC Dabs Wax

Anyone looking for an exciting and unconventional way to experience Delta 8 THC should give Exhale’s dabs wax a try. These crumbles are highly potent and contain only the purest Delta 8 THC concentrates. They come in a variety of unique strains, including Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush, Dosi Mango, and Sour Lifter. Therefore, all you have to do is pick out a desirable mood and start inhaling.

The dabs wax contains up to 83% of the THC goodness. These shatters are an excellent choice if you’re looking for expressive potency and fast-acting effects. They can be purchased by the gram, so you can easily experiment with different strains and satisfy your curiosity. Unfortunately, dabs wax is only available as a Delta 8 option.

Exhale Wellness manufactures its Delta 8 crumble in a simple two-step process. They first isolate CBD to convert it to Delta 8 distillate later. This is achieved by using a safe and clean CO2 extraction that dissolves the flower’s trichomes, striping them from any cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The procedure is followed by an isomerization process that takes CBD and alters its structure to end up with an abundance of Delta 8 THC.

Exhale oils: Potent Oil Tinctures for Euphoric Feels

Another remarkable product in Exhale Wellness’s webshop is its oil. The manufacturer features a wide range of hemp-derived oils extracted using the safest CO2 extraction method to provide you with the ultimate solution.

Exhale’s breakthrough formula allows fast absorption of all its oils. That way, you won’t have to anticipate the fantastic effects of these oils to hit you, as taking the oil sublingually will provide you with immediate results in just a couple of minutes.

All oils come conveniently packed in glass-dropper bottles that retain the product’s freshness while providing you with convenient use. The well-thought-out droppers will allow you to achieve a perfect dose every time you need to satisfy your cannabinoid appetite.

As HHC is pretty strong and potent, Exhale only offers a single strength option for its HHC oil. All other oils come in a variety of potencies so that you can choose a product that will perfectly fit your needs.

Exhale soft gels: Premium Capsules with Long Lasting Effects

If you’re looking for a discrete product that will provide you with long-lasting effects, your best option is Exhale Wellness’s soft gels. Similar to other edibles, these soft gels may take an hour or so to produce the Delta 8 bliss. Still, after the buzz kicks in, you’re guaranteed an amazing experience that will last longer than anything you’ll ever experience from smoking, dabbing, or vaping.

The soft gels are formulated with the ultimate care about efficiency, so they’re highly potent and pack a significant punch of the smooth Delta 8 goodness. These products come in various strengths to fit individual needs, starting at 10mg and ending with an incredible 50mg of Delta 8 in each pack.

Vape cartridges and pens: Best Selling Carts and Pens with Natural Flavors

If you’re a fan of vaping, you can easily find a suitable product in Exhale’s vast offering. Delta 8 and HHC enthusiasts can now enjoy an amazing experience from vaping Exhale’s cartridges. Since Delta 8 is the milder alternative, the THC cartridges come in a 900mg potency, while the HHC ones come in a 1mg option, given the substance’s greater strength.

Both alternatives are manufactured using the purest distillates and an abundance of terpenes for an enhanced experience and flavor. On the other hand, they’re free of any impurities and unwanted substances such as additives, preservatives, or artificial flavorings.

Delta 8 consumers can also treat themselves to disposable pens that come in 940mg packages available in a variety of strains and flavors. These pens are button-activated, so all you’ll have to do to experience Exhale’s Delta 8 goodness is press a single button and inhale.

Customer’s Feedback

Feedback on the company’s official website

If you’re looking to learn a little more about the company, you can quickly do it by checking out its customer feedback, which is made relatively simple on Exhale Wellness’s website. There, you will find testimonials from real customers about their overall experience with the brand. Spoiler alert–there’s not a negative comment in sight, so you will find nothing less but an impeccable rating on Exhale, which is pretty much expected, considering the premium quality products and excellent customer care.

But if you’d like to see what people have to say for a specific product, Exhale also features each product’s rating and feedback below each product. By taking a closer look, we’ve found nothing but positive comments referring to the incredible potency of Exhale’s products and the unique experiences they have to offer.

Feedback on third-party reviewing platforms

We’ve also reached out to outside reviews to verify our findings on Exhale’s website, but the incredible responses weren’t any different. The brand seems to be adored and worshiped by many customers satisfied with the consistent quality they get for their money, which is why we’ve found nothing but praises on Exhale’s products and the company itself.

Honorable mentions

By offering outstanding products, Exhale Wellness has managed to make a name for itself and ended up rating high above its competition. As no one could look away from the company’s astonishing growth, Exhale earned itself some honorable mentions from reputable media companies, including Forbes, Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, Observer, and the Ministry of Hemp.

Bonus Brand Features

Exhale Blog

Exhale Wellness features an updated blog post to keep its customers entertained while shopping for hemp online. There, you will encounter the latest cannabis crazes and trends in the industry, helpful tips in making the most out of its products, and fantastic guides that will help beginners with their first hemp experience.

User guides

The company is devoted to its inexperienced users and insists on giving them the proper knowledge before they start using hemp, regardless of the safety of its products. Therefore, inexperienced users can take advantage of the adequate user guides that will help you achieve an appropriate dose of any of Exhale Wellness’s products.

The dosing charts are precisely formulated so that even more experienced users can look and experiment with different amounts to achieve the desired effects. Apart from that, the dosing charts are extended with additional information, including intake methods, expected impacts, adverse effects, and a lot more, to help you find the ultimate product for your convenience.

FAQs about Exhale Wellness

What strains is Exhale Wellness currently offering?

Exhale Wellness offers an abundance of Indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains. In its vast catalog of products, you can choose between ten different strains: Lifter, Cookies, Zkittles, OG Kush, Gorilla Glue, Sour Diesel, Sour Space Candy, Northern Lights, Skywalker OG, and Hawaiian Haze. All these strains are carefully picked out best-sellers in accordance with Exhale’s fan base, so you’re guaranteed to find an amazing strain that will fulfill your expectations.

Will Exhale Wellness products get you high?

It depends on the products you’re considering. Exhale’s range of CBD products features no psychoactive properties, so they won’t get you high. In contrast to that, if you choose any of their Delta 8, Delta 9, or HHC products, you should get ready for an experience like you’ve never had before.

If you’re looking for something more potent, we suggest you try out its Delta 9 products, but if you’re after a milder and mellower high, your best option is Delta 8 THC.

How do Exhale Wellness’s disposable vape pens work?

Exhale’s vape pens are pretty straightforward to use. They come with a couple of parts, so we’ll give you a short overview of those to help you realize how these pens work.

The most important part of the vape pen is the tank. It is the place where the tasty THC vape juice is contained. Next is the atomizer–it heats up the vape juice, converting it into delicious vapor. Exhale’s atomizer is specifically designed to reach a perfect temperature that doesn’t burn the precious juice.

Exhale Wellness’s vape pens come with a rechargeable pre-charged battery included. It contains the power juice for the incredible gadgets to be able to vaporize your favorite vaping juice when activated.

After you’ve gotten a better understanding of each part of Exhale’s vaping pen, all that’s left to do is press and hold the power button, and inhale to activate your device.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness Review: Our Final Verdict

Exhale Wellness is an impeccable choice for anyone looking for the excitement of legal weed alternatives that work. The company features a wide range of products with certified quality and potency you should definitely consider trying out. Regardless of your cannabinoid of choice, you can find some incredible THC, CBD, and HHC products for your preference.

The company nurtures an exceptional approach to hemp and is very considerate of the entire manufacturing process. Therefore, you can rest assured that all of its products are manufactured with the latest technology at certified facilities. Exhale always sources the most premium ingredients so that you can purchase any product without a single doubt.

Overall, we strongly appreciate Exhale Wellness as a reliable legal hemp supplier. And it’s not just us, there’s a whole army of hemp enthusiasts that swear by the name of Exhale. So don’t wait, give them a try and get the chance to improve your wellness and well-being in no time!