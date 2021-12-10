Dinosaur Nutrition Colobotan Reviews: Botanical Body Detox?

Colobotan from Dinosaur Nutrition is a natural herbal formula for regularity. The formula is designed to help you with digestion, end bloating, lose weight, and eliminate toxic waste in your lower abdomen, such as the colon.

Is Colobotan effective? How does it work? In this review, we will dive into the formula called Colobotan.

What Is Colobotan?

Colobotan is an herbal colon cleansing formula to help flush toxic waste and boost your immune system that builds up in the body. This formula is a perfect combination of botanicals and bloat fighting ingredients that are powerful and effective in detoxifying your gut and improving your digestive system.

The formula further boosts your immune system, supports energy, boosts weight loss, and balances your mood.

According to the official website, Colobotan is a pieplant cleanse that can help you lose around 8lbs of toxic waste, offering you a flat belly and a good physique. It can turn your hours of bathroom visits into effortless, easy minutes.

What Ingredients Do Colobotan Contain?

Colobotan contains 200mg of calcium carbonate and a 500mg blend of herbal extracts, probiotics, natural laxatives, fiber, and detoxification ingredients. These ingredients include:

Psyllium Husk

The psyllium husk is extracted from the seeds of the Eurasian plant. It is a form of fiber that adds water to your stools, making them soft and easier to be eliminated from the body.

Medicago Sativa

Medicago sativa is a fiber-rich plant used to treat constipation and bloating for centuries. This fiber rich ingredient increases the bulk of your stool and speeds up its movement to pass through the gut. It also reduces inflammation in the stomach and contains digestive enzymes to reduce cholesterol and increase satiety, aiding weight loss.

ALSO READ:Java Burn Reviews (Crucial Customer Alert?!?) Do Not Buy Yet!

PiePlant

One of the unique and beneficial ingredients added in Colobotan is pieplant. It is also popular as Rhubarb and is used to make pies. However, it has treated digestive problems, bowel discomfort, gas, and bloating for centuries.

Probiotics

Each serving of Dinosaur Nutrition Colobotan contains strains of lactobacillus acidophilus. Studies suggest that this probiotic bacterium eases abdominal pain, reduces bloating, and helps you avoid unusual bowel movements.

Cáscara Sagrada

It was included as a laxative and a stimulant that increases muscle contractions of the intestine, making stool movement better and easier.

The company states on the official website the Colobotan formula contains no:

Dairy

Eggs

Shellfish

Soy

Gluten

GMOs

What Benefits Do Colobotan 3X Offer?

Colobotan 3X was created to solve digestive problems, including excess belly fat, abdominal discomfort, bloating, gas, excess weight, and unwanted toxic waste in the lower intestine.

The formula offers the following health benefits and improves overall wellbeing:

It supports healthy bowel movements and promotes regularity.

It boosts regular gastrointestinal function, relieving bowel discomfort caused due to diarrhea and constipation.

PiePlant, one of the critical ingredients, promotes healing of the gut and eases abdominal pain.

The unique ingredients restore your digestion, helping to remove unwanted belly fat, resulting in weight loss.

It allows you to relieve bloating and gas.

The supplement boosts immunity, offers more energy, cleanses the body of toxins, and supports better digestive health.

How To Use Colobotan 3X

The recommended dose of Colobotan is two capsules per day. You should take one capsule with breakfast in the morning and another capsule each evening with the last meal of the day regularly to experience all these benefits.

What Do Customers Say About Colobotan 3X?

According to the official website, Colobotan is backed with positive customer reviews. Many users suggest that the formula works as advertised by the company.

Michelle, who herself was involved in the creation of Colobotan, claims that she lost 8 pounds of weight in the form of toxic poop. She says that she used to feel embarrassed with her balloon belly, but with this supplement, she feels good.

Another reviewer who struggled with lower back pain, constipation, and kidney-related problems got immediate relief from using Colobotan. She now has effortless poops each time and multiple bathroom visits each day.

One user of Colobotan suggests that she has a regular bowel movement, has lost weight, and feels much better than before.

In short, customer testimonials suggest that Colobotan effectively treats digestive issues, releases toxins, detoxifies the body, and improves overall health and wellness.

How Much Does Colobotan 3X Cost?

Each bottle of Colobotan 3X supplement contains 60 capsules that equal one month’s supply. Consumers will find discounts on multiple bottle purchases offered on the official website.

You can select any of the below packages:

1 x Colobotan 3X = $ 59 per bottle + 9.95 shipping fee.

3 x Colobotan 3X = $ 39 per bottle or $ 117 + 9.95 shipping fee.

6 x Colobotan 3X = $ 29 per bottle or $ 174 + free shipping.

Also, the company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee; so, If you are unhappy with the supplement, you can ask for a refund for unopened items in the same packaging it was received in.

Final Thoughts

Colobotan 3X from Dinosaur Nutrition is an herbal detoxification formula that contains natural ingredients, herbal extracts, and probiotics to help you get rid of toxins and lose belly fat. This detox blend aids in weight loss boosts colonic health, detoxifies your body, and boosts immune function.

Also, it is backed with hundreds of positive reviews that suggest that it works as advertised by the company. Each bottle of Colobotan 3X costs around $ 59, but the official website offers great discounts on multiple bottle purchases.

Order Colobotan 3X supplement from the official website now!

RELATED:Dangerous Exipure Warning Signs? Shocking Side Effects Report

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.