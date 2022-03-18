Diindolylmethane Products Review | The Best DIM Supplement Brands

If you’ve researched Diindolylmethane supplements recently, you may have noticed they have gained in popularity.

Many individuals now use diindolylmethane (DIM) supplements to aid with testosterone levels, weight loss, cancer, hormones, or acne. According to WebMD, DIM seems to assist in the destruction of cancer cells as well as the reduction of edema.

Some consider Diindolylmethane to be a complicated chemical. The truth is – it isn’t. Diindolylmethane is naturally produced by your body from a molecule called indole-3-carbinol, which is found in broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, as well as other cruciferous vegetables.

The top DIM supplements that are available today allow you to use the advantages of diindolylmethane without having to consume large portions of cabbage or cauliflower.

The Most Popular 2022 DIM Supplement Brands

We specialize in diindolylmethane (DIM) supplements. Our expert staff invested a good deal of time researching, contacting the leading DIM supplement producers, and poring through research articles to generate the rankings below.

Here’s how we made a well-informed evaluation of the greatest diindolylmethane (DIM) supplements in the globe:

PrimeGenix DIM 3X

Cellucor P6 Ultimate GH

Provacyl

Hormonal Health HB5

Wejoy Balance

Brutal Force TBulk

Zhou DIM Active

Estrotase

We Like Vitamins DIM

Smoky Mountain Naturals (SM Nutrition) DIM

Nutricost DIM

EstroHalt

Genius Estrogen Balance

NatureBell DIM

Nature’s Way DIM Plus

Truevantage DIM Elite

Zazzee DIM 300

Biote Medical DIM SGS+

MDacne DIM Skin Clearing

Purest Vantage DIM Supplement

Cost: $59.95

PrimeGenix DIM 3X is a famous and well-reviewed DIM supplement that promises to help you reclaim your manly edge by reducing toxic estrogen. And it does that by using only organic components.

PrimeGenix DIM 3X is a daily supplement that helps to metabolize estrogen, boost mood and stamina, and enhance testosterone production.

DIM 3X, like similar DIM-based testosterone enhancers, functions by blocking the enzyme aromatase’s activity. In fact, the enzyme converts the testosterone in your organism to estrogen, increasing estrogen levels all while decreasing testosterone levels.

This enzyme might grow more active as you grow older. And PrimeGenix DIM 3X is designed to counteract these side effects.

Cost: $199.99

Cellucor P6 Ultimate GH is a human growth hormone solution that targets numerous hormones in your body with DIM, alongside other additional components.

P6 Ultimate GH is the priciest of all DIM health products, costing $200 a bottle. As per Cellucor, this is the “world’s most sophisticated GH support formula”.

P6 Ultimate GH includes shilajit, velvet bean, L-arginine, long jack, apple extract, and other substances connected to testosterone, growth hormones, and other hormones in addition to 100mg of DIM per dose. The pill, according to Cellucor, among other things may improve testosterone levels, promote male vitality, and develop lean mass.

Cost: $59.95

Provacyl is an organic HGH and testosterone stimulant designed to assist men that are dealing with the effects of male menopause. Provacyl may boost testosterone levels, HGH production, vitality, and sex drive if taken on a regular basis.

Provacyl is among the few products on our listing that is claimed to be prescribed by doctors too. At least one doctor endorses Provacyl for its focused advantages, as per the official website.

Men experience a kind of menopause as they get older, with testosterone levels dropping and estrogen levels rising. Male menopause, often known as andropause, is a condition that may drastically alter one’s life. And Provacyl is a medication that can be of use.

Cost: $49

Hormonal Health HB5 is a well-known product meant to aid fat reduction. The product is equally productive for both sexes who experience issues with the fat reduction due to hormonal imbalances.

Certain hormones may be blocked by your body over time. And as a result of these blocked hormones, you may find it difficult to lose weight even if you eat well and exercise often.

Hormonal Health HB5 may be an asset. According to the company, Hormonal Health HB5 may help you lose 1 pound of fat every 48 hours, altering your body and effectively making weight reduction simpler.

Cost: $49

Wejoy Balance is an organic menopausal supplement that promises to help with healthy weight control, quality of sleep, mood, stress, and anxiety while also reducing hot flashes and nocturnal sweats.

Wejoy Balance is promoted to menopausal women seeking relief from symptoms. It costs $49 a bottle.

Wejoy Balance includes DIM together with fenugreek, turmeric, ashwagandha, green tea, and other traditional herbs and plants, while other DIM supplements simply contain DIM. This unusual mixture could be able to assist your body while maintaining its optimal estrogen balance.

Cost: $59.99

Brutal Force’s TBulk is a legal anabolic supplement. If you want to lose weight, gain muscle, and change your overall appearance, TBulk may be able to assist you.

DIM and other chemicals are used by TBulk in order to mimic the effects of Trenbolone, a popular steroid. The product, according to Brutal Force, can help you construct your greatest physique by accelerating lean muscle growth and igniting fat burning, regardless of whether you’re bulking or dieting.

The main element in TBulk is DIM. Cat’s claw extract, pepsin powder, and beta-sitosterol are among the other essential ingredients. This unique mix of components is said to be able to provide you with 100 percent safe, natural increases while you’re also burning fat.

Cost: $19.99

DIM Active, a popular DIM product from Zhou Nutrition is now available too. The Utah-based firm sells a supplement that holds 250mg of DIM per serving.

The reason why we prefer Zhou DIM Active is that it includes broccoli seed extract and Bioperine in addition to its DIM dose (black pepper extract). The broccoli seed extract has the potential to elevate DIM levels even higher in your body, as broccoli contains high amounts of a molecule that our bodies convert to DIM.

Furthermore, Bioperine tends to increase DIM absorption, resulting in more active chemicals that will reach your body.

The cost is where Zhou DIM Active outperforms its rivals. DIM Active is among the top-five cost-value products listed here, with a bottle price tag of less than $20. When it comes to genuine DIM at a budget price, Zhou DIM Active is hard to match.

Cost: $49.99

Estrotase is a hormone stabilizer and organic aromatase inhibitor supplement that inhibits estrogen production in order to restore hormonal balance.

Estrotase, which costs $50 a bottle, is claimed to be able to remove the sort of estrogen that causes hormonal imbalances. Estrotase does this by combining a variety of ingredients, including Maca, grape seed extract, Tongkat Ali, zinc, DIM, kudzu root, and chrysin, all of which are common in other hormone-targeting supplements.

Each serving of Estrotase includes 100mg of DIM, which according to research, brings some obvious benefits. Estrotase is marketed largely to bodybuilders by this Portland-based company.

Cost: $20.95

We Like Vitamins DIM is a simple DIM supplement that has 100mg of DIM packed in every pill. Instead of advertising particular advantages or targeting certain individuals, We Like Vitamins DIM promises to help regulate estrogen levels, which is something that anyone would enjoy.

Vitamin DIM from We Like Vitamins is one of the most cost-effective DIM products on our list. Each container includes 200 capsules, which is equivalent to a 200-day supply. And when it comes to pricing per milligram of DIM, We Like Vitamins DIM is the best in the business.

According to We Like Vitamins, consuming it on a regular basis may assist in maintaining healthy hormonal and estrogen levels, as well as promoting healthy menopause, among other advantages. This product is manufactured in the U.S.

Cost: $19.95

SM Nutrition, formerly known as Smoky Mountain Naturals, produces one of the most widely bought DIM supplements on the web. Due to the fact that it contains 200mg of DIM per portion, it is one of the most potent DIM formulations on this listing.

With over 19,400 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon, Smoky Mountain Naturals DIM offers a stellar value at only $20 per bottle.

According to the company, the supplement may help regulate hormones, digest excess estrogen, assist with menopause, and block the enzyme aromatase, among other things.

Cost: $19.95

Nutricost DIM is a diindolylmethane supplement that contains 300mg of diindolylmethane in each dose. In one bottle, there is enough DIM to last for four months, or two if you consume a double dose.

In addition, Nutricost has included Bioperine in its DIM recipe to help it absorb better. This helps for more of the DIM to be absorbed into your system rather than expelled from it.

Nutricost DIM is one of the greatest solutions on our list if you want to get the highest possible dosage of DIM in a single capsule. Each capsule includes 300mg of DIM as well as 5mg of Bioperine to provide the greatest possible benefit. Nutricost manufactures the formula at a facility that is GMP-compliant and FDA-registered.

Cost: $26.99

EstroHalt is a dietary supplement that is available in the form of a tablet and purports to assist estrogen metabolism. As an estrogen inhibitor, the supplement is mainly promoted to women suffering from PCOS, menopause, premenstrual syndrome, among other symptoms.

EstroHalt includes 150mg of DIM, 50mg of flaxseed oil, and 50mg of indole-3-carbinol per serving. In contrast to other DIM supplements, which simply include DIM, EstroHalt also contains indole-3-carbinol, a naturally occurring molecule, found in cruciferous vegetables, that is converted to DIM by the body. Therefore, you’ll receive DIM from two different stances.

EstroHalt, which comes in a container containing 60 tablets and costs $26.99, remains a popular choice for women who want to regulate estrogen for a variety of reasons.

Cost: $19.99

Dietary supplement Genius Estrogen Balance is The Genius Brand’s entry into the DIM supplement market. For every bottle of Genius Estrogen Balance, you’ll get 30 veggie capsules of DIM, which is known for its ability to inhibit estrogen, regulate cortisol, and promote thyroid health, among other things.

As opposed to other estrogen balancers that solely include DIM, Genius Estrogen Balance has 150mg of DIM combined with 5mg of Bioperine, and 150mg of grape seed extract. By using grape seed, you may enhance absorption while simultaneously reducing aromatase activity.

Grapeseed is a natural substance that has effects comparable to those of DIM, but it operates in a different way. Grape seeds may naturally inhibit the enzyme aromatase, aiding in the prevention of the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

Genius Estrogen Balance is among the few DIM products that make use of this particular combination, and it is well regarded as a result of its effectiveness.

Cost: $21.95

NatureBell DIM is a diindolylmethane addendum that has clear diindolylmethane, alongside broccoli and black pepper extract as two active components. This supplement has an excellent value-money combo, starting at $22 a bottle with 180 capsules, and it does so without sacrificing quality or dosage.

Because of the presence of black pepper extract, NatureBell claims that their three-in-one formula is more effective in increasing absorption. NatureBell DIM has one of the highest DIM doses available on the market, with each capsule having 300mg of DIM.

Aside from that, NatureBell has provided your body with an extra source of DIM by including broccoli powder in the supplement. When you eat broccoli, your body transforms a natural molecule in the broccoli into DIM, resulting in more DIM and more advantages.

Cost: $25.45

Nature’s Way DIM Plus is an estrogen metabolism supplement that has been created to provide increased absorption. Nature’s Way DIM Plus has received over 4,000 positive Amazon reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, making it one of the highest-rated main DIM formulas on the Internet.

In each Nature’s Way DIM Plus capsule, you’ll get 100mg of DIM as well as 100mg of a vegetable combination that includes spinach, broccoli, cabbage, and other vegetables. Nature’s Way DIM Plus may give an extra supply of DIM in addition to the pure DIM contained inside each capsule by providing you with condensed forms of cruciferous veggies.

Nature’s Way DIM Plus is also a favorite of ours since it contains a proprietary DIM ingredient known as Indolplex. That DIM that has been properly manufactured may improve the benefits, even more, allowing for more DIM to be absorbed into your system.

Cost: $22.95

Truevantage DIM Elite offers 250mg of DIM with every capsule, which places it as one of the few highly potent options on our list of DIM supplements.

In order to increase the benefits of this DIM, the producer has included black pepper extract, which aids in absorption, Dong Quai, and natural vitamin E in the formulation.

As stated, one could feel the advantages by simply taking one or more capsules of Truevantage DIM Elite on a daily basis. The product is said to help with menopausal alleviation, PCOS therapy, hormonal acne, and hormone balancing.

Cost: $18.97

In this extra-strength recipe from Zazzee Naturals, 300mg of DIM is combined with 10mg of Bioperine to provide a potent combination of DIM and Bioperine.

Each serving of Zazzee DIM 300 offers a rich amount of DIM, yet the bottle costs less than $19 per serving. In addition, Zazzee has included pure, organic broccoli in the mix for the first time. In each capsule, you’ll get 100mg of organic broccoli, which includes the bud and stalk, to help you get some more DIM into your system.

In addition to 100 capsules per bottle and 10mg of black pepper extract, the manufacturers of Zazzee DIM 300 say that the recipe provides 30 percent increased absorption, 100 pills per bottle, and 30 percent enhanced absorption.

Cost: $52.99

One of the most widely used DIM supplements on the market, Biote Medical DIM SGS+, is said to cleanse the body, regulate estrogen, and reduce hunger, alongside other things.

Biote Medical’s DIM SGS+ has 60 capsules per bottle and 300mg of DIM per serving. It is unique because it mixes DIM with pomegranate extract, which is not often seen in other formulations. The proven broccoli extract, which includes a natural component that is turned into DIM by your body, is also an excellent option.

However, each capsule of DIM SGS+ contains 150mg of DIM in crystalline form, as well as 100mg of pomegranate extract. This is a significant difference from the 300mg of DIM that is included in each dosage of DIM SGS+.

You receive a significant amount of DIM and pomegranate extract with this supplement, however, it is somewhat more expensive than other DIM supplement products.

Biote Medical’s DIM SGS+, on the other hand, has one of the finest Amazon ratings of any product on our list: with over 900 reviews, DIM SGS+ has a practically flawless rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Cost: $29.99

A tailored skin-clearing supplement, MDacne Customized Skin Clearing Supplements, is different from other DIM supplements given that it is specially developed to assist in treating hormonal acne. This is not part of the functions of all other products found in this article.

Research shows DIM may be beneficial in the treatment of hormonal acne, as acne may be caused by hormonal abnormalities. If your acne is worsening as a result of hormonal fluctuations, a DIM supplement may prove to be helpful.

In each container of MDacne DIM Skin Clearing, DIM is combined with cruciferous extracts, allowing you to obtain the maximum daily recommended intake of diindolylmethane while also reducing acne.

Nevertheless, one of the most important facts of MDacne’s Customized Skin Clearing Supplements is that they were designed by a dermatologist. As a result, MDacne’s formula has a higher level of credibility than the rival DIM supplements on this list.

Cost: $16.95

Purest Vantage DIM is a basic DIM supplement that is intended to help men and women maintain a healthy hormonal balance. Menopause and estrogen assistance are often promoted as benefits of this product.

Purest Vantage DIM is one of the most affordable formulas on our list, with a suggested retail price of $16.95 per bottle. It also offers 250mg of DIM each capsule, making it one of the greatest doses-per-capsule combinations that we have listed. Moreover, it contains 5mg of Bioperine and 50mg of Dong Quai.

Using a proven natural chemical (DIM mix) in conjunction with traditional Asian medicine, the Orlando-based producer claims that DIM may help improve hormone balance (Dong Quai). This one-of-a-kind mixture has the potential to assist hormones in a variety of ways. There’s also vitamin D, which is something your body requires for the creation of certain hormones.

How Did We Determine The Best Diindolylmethane (DIM) Product Brands?

Each diindolylmethane (DIM) supplement promises to provide a premium DIM source. And yet, all products are created differently. As expected, low-cost DIM supplements and high-end DIM pills offer distinguishable support.

We have gone through the best and worst DIM supplement options, and brought to you the top-tier products by using the following methodology:

DIM Dosage

DIM as a substance is the only constant thing. Here, the dose is more important than the quality. The majority of DIM research papers use a dose range of 100-900mg. Therefore, we concentrated on DIM supplements containing 100mg or higher.

DIM is known to operate at quantities even lower than 100mg, but it may be more beneficial at 300mg and larger levels, according to studies. The majority of DIM supplements included a dose of approximately 100mg in each capsule, while some of the higher-rated DIM formulations include doses of 150mg, 200mg, or even 350mg per pill.

Science-Backed Formulas

In certain research, DIM has been shown to aid estrogen balance. To authenticate the DIM in each composition, reputable DIM supplement suppliers mention significant human studies. To ensure that their formulas work, several of the finest DIM supplement firms do direct clinical testing on them. We then assessed companies based on how much proof they could provide to back up their formula.

Ease of Use and Capsule Quality

Taking a coin-sized tablet to get your daily dose of DIM is a big no for some people. We considered both the ease of use and the grade of the capsules while deciding on our rankings. We didn’t like DIM supplements that utilized inexpensive gelatin to make the capsules, and we preferred those that employed vegetable capsule materials. We gave a formula a higher score if it was simple to use.

Price & Value

There is an abundance of good and terrible DIM supplements in today’s supplement market. Some vitamins are overpriced for no apparent reason. Others are inexpensive yet provide excellent value. We believe that you should be able to get an excellent DIM supplement on a low budget and that quality components should come with a premium price tag.

Advertised Benefits

Despite the fact that many individuals use DIM to fight cancer, DIM supplement firms cannot promise to cure, treat, or prevent any disorder, and this refers to cancer too. We were skeptical of supplement firms who offered or even alluded to DIM pills as a treatment. If an establishment is willing to violate FDA guidelines on promoted advantages, it’s likely that they’re also willing to scrimp on product’s grade.

Complementary Ingredients

The amount of DIM in each supplement was the primary criterion we used while conducting our research. Nevertheless, if the supplement targeted a specific field as growth hormones, we also evaluated all supplementary compounds in our rankings. Libido enhancers, blood flow stimulants, and other hormone-related substances are included in certain DIM supplements.

Transparency and Manufacturer Reputation

Some supplement producers are known for delivering prime supplements. Others are rather new and have little to no experience. Hence why we favored supplement producers that have a track record of manufacturing high-quality supplements throughout time.

A Medical Advisory Board or a Doctor’s Recommendation

A medical expert panel or, at the absolute least, a doctor’s recommendation is the best source of DIM supplementation. Supplement companies with medical advisory panels may rest certain that their products are both safe and effective. The higher the number of experts involved in the development of a DIM supplement, the higher the placement.

What is a DIM Supplement?

A supplement containing diindolylmethane (DIM) includes a concentrated version of the compound.

DIM is a naturally occurring molecule that your body produces as a result of consuming cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, or Brussels sprouts.

According to the research, DIM may interfere with estrogen, which might result in a variety of impacts across the body. For example, some individuals use DIM to treat hormonal imbalances, while others take DIM to treat tumors that are caused by hormones.

Which DIM Sources Are the Greatest?

Cruciferous vegetables and DIM supplements are the greatest sources of DIM. For instance, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are the vegetables where you can find great quantities of DIM.

Alternatively, you may purchase any of the top-rated DIM pills mentioned above. The reasoning behind this is that DIM pills can help if you aren’t ingesting enough of these cruciferous veggies.

It’s important to know that cruciferous vegetables do not have DIM, instead, an indole-3-carbinol, a natural substance that seems to be associated with DIM, can be found. Your body produces DIM when it breaks down this natural molecule, elevating DIM levels in the bloodstream.

DIM Supplements’ Advantages

Early research pinpoints that DIM supplementation may help with the advantages presented below:

Testosterone

Acne

Weight loss

Anticancer effects

Symptoms of PMS

Symptoms of menopause

DIM is known to help with hives, hormone balance, sleeping, and stress control too.

What is the Function of DIM?

The science behind estrogen says that we have healthy estrogen and toxic estrogen in our bodies. That means that to understand how DIM works, you should first get familiar with how estrogen works.

The healthy hormone guards the heart and brain, infuses the body with anti-inflammatory antioxidants, stimulates cell development, and fosters cell renewal while removing damaged cells.

While toxic estrogen is often associated with cancer. Overweight individuals and people with a lot of inflammation have a lot of toxic estrogen in their organisms. Inflammation is induced by free radicals, which cause your organism’s levels of toxic hormones to rise.

Taking DIM seems to tilt the balance in favor of maintaining the levels of healthy estrogen in the body. DIM aids in the metabolization of healthy estrogen while lowering toxic estrogen. Aromatase, the enzyme that transforms testosterone to estrogen, is likewise inhibited by DIM.

What Does Science Say About Diindolylmethane (DIM) Supplements?

The study of diindolylmethane (DIM) is restricted. Early DIM research, on the other hand, appears to be promising.

DIM’s proficiency to aim for estrogen has been researched early on. Some of the concussions from these studies are that DIM may help in regulating estrogen levels in the blood. It also may boost the formation of 2-hydroxy estrone, a less strong but more useful type of estrogen, according to some research.

An analysis uncovered a link between DIM and a stronger type of estrogen known as 16 alpha-hydroxy estrone. Weight gain and a higher likelihood of cancers including breast and uterine cancer have been linked to this type of estrogen.

Many testosterone products work by inhibiting the enzyme aromatase, which inhibits the body from converting testosterone into estrogen. DIM was discovered to block the aromatase enzyme in this study, which might prevent your system from converting testosterone to estrogen.

Studies on DIM’s anticancer properties have grown in popularity over the years. In this study, researchers discovered indications that DIM might help limit the development and spread of breast cancer cells in test tubes and animal cells.

In fact, researchers gave 130 breast cancer patients either a placebo or 150mg of DIM twice daily for a year in a trial. Tamoxifen was being used to treat both groups of women. The proportion of the two forms of estrogen, 2-hydroxy estrone and 16-hydroxy estrone improved immensely after taking DIM supplements, according to the researchers. This proportion might be modified to lessen the risk of developing breast cancer and have anti-tumor effects.

Another study targeted a group of 19 women who were in their postmenopausal period, each of them being in the early stages of breast cancer. The participants took 108mg of DIM every day. DIM caused estrogen levels to shift for the better, according to the researchers.

DIM has been shown to aid with a variety of illnesses and not only breast cancer, according to other research. In a study published in 2018, researchers found that DIM reduced ovarian cancer cell development and metastasis while increasing chemotherapy response.

DIM was shown to aid with gastrointestinal cancer in this 2016 research by inducing cancer cell death and enhancing the effectiveness of other medications.

In the meanwhile, according to a 2014 study, DIM has been related to a number of therapeutic effects on prostate cancer cells. A separate study shows that DIM may aid in the battle against PIN, which is linked to the production of prostate cancer cells and may serve as an early warning sign of prostate cancer.

As part of the study, a test group of 21 men, which had early warning markers of prostate cancer, were given either a placebo or a treatment of 900mg of DIM daily. This study was targeted to test the influence of DIM on prostate cancer cells. The men who took DIM had substantial changes in prostate health and their PIN biomarkers had shown to improve immensely.

However, when it comes to DIM and cancer in general, there is research that shows otherwise. Certain research has displayed no relation between DIM and specific forms of cancer. Researchers informed a set of 551 women with cervical irregularities to take 150mg of DIM per day. This trial was one of the most exhaustive DIM trials to date. The researchers stated that the cells of the cervix had no impact whatsoever. DIM also doesn’t seem to be linked to cancers that aren’t hormone-related. DIM impacts hormone-associated malignancies but not any other types of cancers given that its purpose is to balance the hormone levels.

In addition to cancer, DIM has been shown to have an effect on weight loss too. DIM may affect weight reduction in both sexes, and that is because of its interaction with estrogen. Weight problems are closely tied to irregular estrogen levels. Having too high or too low estrogen levels significantly increases the chances of weight gain. During one study, DIM was administered to rodents that were on a diet containing high levels of fat. The researchers stated that the expansion of new fat cells in mice decreased immensely.

DIM is also used by some women to alleviate menopausal symptoms. Because of the influence that DIM has on estrogen, the supplement has a soothing effect on the symptoms of menopause. One of the menopausal symptoms, hot flashes, is one that is treated by many women with the help of DIM products. DIM supplements are still popular, despite the lack of data supporting their effectiveness for hot flashes.

DIM may also assist with PMS. PMS symptoms are associated with monthly changes in estrogen levels. But, despite the fact that some women report alleviation from PMS symptoms after using DIM supplements, studies have revealed no link between PMS symptoms and DIM use.

Next, DIM is used by many guys to increase testosterone levels. Some males are born with lesser testosterone and greater estrogen levels. Abnormal estrogen levels in men have been proven to cause E.D., infertility, breast development, and other conditions. DIM pills are used by some individuals to help rectify these imbalances. However, we still don’t have strong enough evidence that supports a connection between DIM and levels of estrogen.

Finally, some individuals use DIM supplements to aid in the treatment of acne. Hormonal shifts are corresponding with the offset of acne. A DIM supplement can help regulate your hormones, and there are cases where the offset of acne is decreased. The evidence for this assertion, on the other hand, is still weak.

As stated, DIM is included in several supplements that are used to balance and increase testosterone levels naturally. DIM is one of the best-known and most well-studied natural testosterone boosters on the market. DIM was shown to boost testosterone and decrease estrogen in one research, while it also lowered sperm quality in another.

Preliminary studies on diindolylmethane (DIM) supplements seem promising in general. Many of the studies, however, were conducted with animals and test tubes rather than huge groups of people. However, we may discover more of what DIM causes, how it functions, and some of DIM’s most significant advantages in the future years.

DIM Side Effects

So far, research has not shown any connections between DIM and any substantial negative effects on humans. However, some people, have had the following negative side-effects:

Darkening of the urine

Gas and indigestion

Headaches

Increased bowel movements

Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and skin rashes are some of the less typical adverse effects of DIM pills.

In one research, 70 percent of participants who took DIM suffered minor adverse effects, such as discoloration of the urine. Around 25% of subjects reported more frequent bowel movements, whereas 18% reported headaches or flatulence.

If you’re on medication or you suffer from a serious medical condition, it is strongly advised to ask your doctor for counsel before administering any DIM products. Hormones may make some tumors more susceptible. If DIM is correct for you, it will be cleared by your doctor.

It shouldn’t be disregarded that DIM supplements haven’t been thoroughly researched. Supplemental research is required to prove the safety and efficacy of DIM in spite of the fact that most people have very mild side effects.

DIM Dosage Recommendation

Supplement studies using diindolylmethane (DIM) usually employ a daily dose of 150mg to 900mg, divided into two or three doses.

For optimal results, stick to the dose recommendations on your DIM supplement. Alternatively, speak to your doctor about the proper amount of daily intake.

DIM Supplements FAQ

Our specialists are often asked about diindolylmethane (DIM) products and how they function. Here you’ll be able to find the answers to the most asked questions:

Q: What exactly is DIM?

A: DIM (diindolylmethane) is a natural chemical produced by your body when you consume cruciferous veggies. You can also ingest DIM as a supplement.

Q: What is the purpose of DIM?

A: DIM seems to interact with estrogen levels in both men and women, potentially affecting hormone-sensitive tumors, prostate difficulties, testosterone, acne, weight loss, and other conditions.

Q: Is DIM a safe supplement?

A: DIM seems to be safe to use in regular dosages if you’re a healthy individual. However, using DIM supplements might cause adverse effects such as flatulence, headaches, and darker urine in some people.

Q: How can I get DIM?

A: DIM may be obtained in one of two ways: by consuming more cruciferous vegetables or by taking a DIM supplement.

Q: What are the finest DIM-rich foods?

A: Broccoli, kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and other cruciferous vegetables are good sources for DIM.

Q: Is DIM a cancer-fighting substance?

A: DIM may have anticancer properties in hormone-related tumors including breast cancer and prostate cancer, according to several conducted research. However, further study is needed to confirm DIM’s usefulness regarding cancer.

Q: What is the recommended dose of DIM?

A: DIM dosages range from 100mg to 900mg per day, with the majority of research utilizing 200mg to 300mg per day.

Q: Is DIM beneficial for weight loss?

A: DIM has been linked to weight reduction in several studies. DIM may aid weight reduction since estrogen is associated with weight loss and DIM interacts with estrogen in particular.

Q: Is DIM beneficial for acne?

A: DIM may assist with acne, particularly acne induced by hormonal fluctuations, according to certain research.

Q: Does DIM assist with menopausal symptoms?

A: DIM pills are used by many menopausal women to aid with the symptoms of menopause, particularly hot flashes. DIM supplements are rather popular, despite the lack of evidence backing their usefulness.

Q: Is DIM beneficial for PMS symptoms?

A: DIM may assist with PMS symptoms since it interacts with estrogen. DIM is used by some women to alleviate PMS symptoms.

Q: How does DIM operate?

A: DIM seems to promote a healthy proportion of healthy and toxic estrogen in the body. Bad estrogen is connected to inflammation, sickness, and cancer, whereas good estrogen is associated with healthy inflammation and hormonal balance.

Q: Can DIM help you sleep better?

A: Although there is minimal evidence to support these applications, some individuals use DIM for sleep or relaxation.

Q: Can DIM elevate the levels of testosterone?

A: For its putative testosterone benefits, DIM is contained in many products that increase testosterone levels. A high-quality DIM supplement may decrease aromatase activity, helping your body turn less testosterone into estrogen. This is an indicator that your body has a higher level of free testosterone.

Q: Is DIM beneficial to thyroid health?

A: According to certain research, DIM aids thyroid health by reducing the possibility of thyroid cancer. Because thyroid cancer is connected to estrogen, women are more prone than males. By administering DIM on a regular basis, you may be able to sustain restorative estrogen levels, which in fact will decrease the likelihood of thyroid cancer.

Q: What are the DIM side effects?

A: The majority of research shows that DIM has no serious negative effects. However, taking a DIM supplement might cause gas, nausea, headaches, bloating, and dark urine in some people.

Q: When it comes to DIM pills, how fast do they kick in?

A: According to studies, it takes around two weeks to observe DIM’s benefits. For roughly two weeks after supplementation, DIM must be present and active in your body.

Q: What is the most effective DIM supplement?

A: PrimeGenix DIM 3X, Provacyl, Cellucor P6 Ultimate GH, and Hormonal Health HBS are among the top DIM supplements.

Q: Is DIM beneficial for PCOS?

A: While treating polycystic ovarian syndrome, some women take DIM pills daily (PCOS). However, there is still no solid evidence supporting this.

Closing Remarks on the Top Diindolylmethane (DIM) Product Brands in 2022

Supplementing with diindolylmethane is a common approach to get additional DIM in your diet. DIM may assist to regulate estrogen levels, resulting in a slew of side effects ranging from weight reduction to testosterone boosts to anticancer properties.

While further study is required to prove the safety and effectiveness of diindolylmethane (DIM), the first findings seem encouraging.

Check out our list of the world’s finest diindolylmethane (DIM supplements) above to learn more about DIM and to purchase the top-rated DIM supplements on the market today.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or provide any kind of get-rich money scheme.