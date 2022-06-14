Delta 8 Brands to Avoid & Best Delta 8 Reddit Reviewed [Carts, Gummies, Flower & More]

Beware: Delta 8 isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! At least that’s what hundreds of Delta 8 users are saying on the Delta 8 Reddit forums. And they’re not entirely wrong.

In fact, we think the people who post on Reddit forums have a lot of insight, and they actually catch things that even big fact-checking organizations sometimes miss.

But the thing is, Reddit users aren’t necessarily saying that all Delta 8 is bad. They’re simply pointing out that unless you’re buying Delta 8 from reputable and trustworthy THC brands, you’re likely putting your health at major risk.

The truth is, the rise in Delta 8’s popularity has grown at a staggering rate. And just like the CBD industry, a lot of THC brands are wanting to cash in on the Delta 8 action.

Honestly, we don’t blame them. Delta 8 is federally legal, and people across the US and other countries are enjoying the subtleties of Delta 8’s euphoric effects.

But because the Delta 8 market is so new, many hemp brands don’t exactly know what they’re doing when it comes to properly extracting or converting Delta 8 THC, or worse, testing the final product to ensure it’s free from all harmful contaminants.

It’s scary, if you ask us… The Delta 8 market has sort of turned into the wild, wild west –– anything goes!

And unless you know what you’re looking for, chances are you’re buying Delta 8 from a scammy THC brand. Not cool, and not safe.

So, how do you find the best Delta 8 brands and products online?

Well, we’re glad you asked. Introducing…

Tips for Buying Delta 8

Truth be told, there are a lot of Delta 8 brands to avoid right now, but not all Delta 8 brands operate the same. There are still good THC brands that actually care about your wellbeing more than making a profit off your hard-earned money.

Now, we’re not going to name individual brands here. We’ll let you discover those scammy Delta 8 brands on the Reddit forum.

Instead, we want to talk about the things that people should be looking for when buying from a Delta 8 brand.

It might seem boring now, but believe us, if you can learn what to look for in a reputable Delta 8 brand, you’ll never have to worry about consuming potentially harmful Delta 8 THC ever again.

So, let’s do this…

Pay attention to where the Delta 8 brand sources their hemp

In the words of Dwight Schrute from The Office, “Let’s start from the ground up”… Where does federally legal Delta 8 THC come from?

Answer: Hemp!

All hemp and cannabis plants start with seeds, preferably from seed banks in the USA.

Now you may not know this, but hemp is a highly absorbent crop. So, cultivators have to use extra caution to ensure their hemp isn’t near potential toxic run-off or neighboring crops that overspray their fields with toxic pesticides, herbicides, etc.

Many scammy Delta 8 brands will say their hemp is properly sourced, but you need proof. So, don’t be afraid to ask the Delta 8 brand directly.

Reputable Delta 8 brands are very adamant about their hemp cultivation and will often inform their customers of where their hemp is sourced and how it’s cultivated.

If you come across a Delta 8 brand that handles organically grown hemp, uses good farming practices, and/or has total control over their entire supply chain, then you’ve hit the jackpot.

Explore the THC brand’s Delta 8 extraction methods

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding how hemp brands obtain their Delta 8 THC. Because Delta 8 only occurs in the hemp plant in trace amounts, it’s really hard for THC brands to accumulate high yields of hemp just to extract small amounts of Delta 8.

For this reason, many hemp brands convert CBD into Delta 8 THC. This can be very dangerous, if it isn’t done correctly.

Most scammy Delta 8 brands use this method and create petty harmful Delta 8 products. But other reputable THC brands will either utilize a facility that specializes in organic chemistry or they are trained organic chemists themselves.

The debate is still out on whether or not it’s better to convert CBD into Delta 8 THC, or to just stick to high yields of hemp for Delta 8 extractions.

That said, the more transparent the Delta 8 brand is about their extraction methods, the more reputable they become. If you come across a THC brand that hides how they extract their Delta 8, it’s best to move on.

The reputable Delta 8 brands we’ve found use both organic chemistry conversion and high hemp yield extraction.

Ask the Delta 8 brand about their added ingredients

If you’re not paying attention to the ingredients listed on the back of your Delta 8 package, then you’re doing your health a huge disservice.

Scammy Delta 8 brands often use potentially harmful ingredients like preservatives, synthetic chemicals, and even boat loads of artificial additives.

We encourage you to look for Delta 8 brands that steer clear from all of those ingredients. Now, we understand that some credible Delta 8 brands might use additives and colors/flavors, but even then, we say to choose the lesser of the evils.

That said, when you find a Delta 8 brand that only uses all natural ingredients, stick with them!

Look for Delta 8 third party testing and proof of COAs

Third party testing is perhaps one of the most important steps in finding the best Delta 8 brands on the market.

Third party testing ensures that the Delta 8 brand has thoroughly tested their products by an unbiased third party laboratory to ensure their Delta 8 products are free from any and all potential toxins.

We’re talking about heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, GMOs, residual solvents, synthetic chemicals, etc. Believe us, you don’t want any of these toxins flooding your body. They can cause organ, muscle, and tissue damage.

But the only way to ensure that the Delta 8 brand is being honest that they’ve third party tested their products is by sharing up-to-date Certificate of Analysis.

You’ll often see a lab test results document, or PDF, revealing the cannabinoid and terpene profiles. It should also reveal what they tested for when it comes to toxins.

Now, many Delta 8 brands have been called out for publishing fake COAs. This is scary, because some of these lab test results can look pretty legit.

You have to be careful and do your due diligence. Make sure you read the lab results before you make your Delta 8 purchase.

If, for any reason, you feel apprehensive about a Delta 8 brand’s COAs, we encourage you to reach out to them directly and ask them questions. Online research and Reddit forums can only get you so far, but if you take the time and talk to the Delta 8 brand itself, you may find the real answer to your questions.

Investigate the Delta 8 brand’s reputation and customer service

To determine a Delta 8’s brand reputation, you have to read what real customers are saying about them.

The Delta 8 Reddit forum is packed with Delta 8 brand customer reviews and testimonials. But don’t just stop there. Also read the reviews on the brand’s website and also explore individual Delta 8 customer review blogs.

If you really want to take it a step further, we encourage you to contact the Delta 8 brand’s customer service team. This allows you to explore just how reputable and caring the Delta 8 brand really is. If you notice that they don’t reply to your emails, or answer your calls, then it’s time to move onto the next THC brand.

Reputable Delta 8 brands focus on satisfying their customers’ needs and questions, and providing educational resources that are backed by scientific research.

High quality Delta 8 is worth the research

We know that our Delta 8 buying guide above can seem a bit overwhelming. But like we mentioned earlier, having this guide equips you with the knowledge to find only the best Delta 8 brands and products on the market.

That said, we also understand that using our Delta 8 buying guide to find your own brand of choice requires a lot of time and energy. So, you could take these principles and find your own reputable Delta 8 brands, or you could take a shortcut by using our list of the best Delta 8 THC brands below.

We used our same guidelines listed above to create our list below. We invite you to take a gander of each of the Delta 8 brands listed to see if any of their Delta 8 products are worth giving a try.

Best Delta 8 THC Brands

Brand Background

3Chi is known as the brand who introduced American citizens to Delta 8 THC.

Today, they are considered the leading brand in the Delta 8 industry, and are praised for their highly potent Delta 8 products.

Based on their customer reviews and what other people have written about them in other articles/blogs, 3Chi follows a pretty high standard guideline of organic hemp cultivation, safe extractions, and third party testing. You can actually find their testing lab results on their website for each product.

Delta 8 Highlight

3Chi offers tons of different Delta 8 vape carts and disposables, all of which have been highly reviewed on their website.

Their disposable Delta 8 vape carts are easy to use and require little to no commitment, yet they still offer the same euphoric effects as some of their other Delta 8 vapes.

However, it’s their regular Delta 8 THC vape carts that get the most praise. With nearly 1,400 positive reviews, you can expect to feel a euphoric lift in your mood and mind. Some users even report feeling less nervousness and pain.

3Chi is also one the few brands that creates strain-specific blends that target the following feelings of being focused, happy, calm, and soothed. They call them Delta 8 focused blend vape carts.

If you’re looking for more than just Delta 8 THC, 3Chi offers a combo of Delta 8:CBN known as their Comfortably Numb vape carts. If you prefer more energy, you may enjoy their THCv vape carts. They also carry Delta 8 resin vape carts, but are often out of stock.

Pros

Best Delta 8 vape carts & disposables

Mentions organically grown hemp

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Mentions third party testing with COAs

Cons

No refunds

Unable to ship to all 50 states

Shop 3Chi

Brand Background

Delta Extrax is by far one of the most reputable Delta 8 brands in the industry. They’re highly praised on the Delta 8 Reddit forum and on their website.

They specialize in all things THC, and they placed 1st and 3rd in the 2022 Hemp Cup.

Delta Extrax has been in the hemp industry since the introduction of Delta 8 THC, and they also follow some pretty strict guidelines.

For starters, they only source organically cultivated hemp, and according to users, they’re pretty transparent about their extraction and conversion methods.

They’re one of the few THC brands to only use necessary ingredients (and nothing else), and they always focus on third party testing. You may have to search on their website to view their COAs, or you could reach out to Delta Extrax directly and get a better understanding of their lab test results.

Delta 8 Highlight

Delta Extrax offers a ton of Delta 8 products, but we wanted to shed some light and love on their amazing Delta 8 tinctures.

They have three to choose from… The first is their Balance Delta 8 tincture. It’s created with a hybrid strain and infused with a delicious fruit flavor. Many people report feeling super uplifted and at ease. It has received over 100 positive reviews, and is well loved among their customers.

The second is their Chill Delta 8 tincture which features an indica strain that offers a mellow, calming effect. It’s infused with a grape flavor and is praised for its relaxing and restful properties. It has received nearly 200 positive reviews, and it is one of the most effective Delta 8 tinctures on the market.

Lastly, their Focus Delta 8 tincture features a sativa strain that leaves you feeling energized and motivated. It’s infused with sweet spearmint flavor, and has been praised for its amazing mid-afternoon pick-me-up effects. It also has over 100 positive reviews.

Pros

Best Delta 8 tinctures

All natural ingredients

Mentions organically grown hemp

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Placed 1st & 3rd in the 2022 Hemp Cup

Mentions third party testing and COAs

Cons

No refunds

Unable to ship to all 50 states

Shop Delta Extrax

Brand Background

Like Delta Extrax, Vivimu is yet another THC brand that’s highly praised on the Delta 8 Reddit forum.

They are known for using pristine sourced hemp and have placed 2nd in the 2022 Hemp Cup.

They’re a relatively newer hemp brand, but they’re quickly gaining a lot of attention and reputability. But what makes Vivimu especially unique is that they like to feature other reputable hemp and THC brands. This allows them to provide their customers with other effective products that they might not create themselves.

Vivimu is also huge on third party testing and they provide the lab test results for each product.

Delta 8 Highlight

Amazingly, because of Vivimu’s ability to share the spotlight, they feature some of the best Delta 8 gummies on the market. These edibles are the closest one can get to legal weed gummies.

Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC and comes in 5 delicious flavors. If you wanted to try all 5 flavors, you could easily buy their party pack which contains 4 of each of their yummy flavors. That way, you don’t have to just choose one.

These Delta 8 gummies offer an amazing euphoric body sensation that leaves you feeling great and elevated.

Pros

Best Delta 8 gummies

Mentions pristine cultivated hemp

Placed 2nd in the 2022 Hemp Cup

Features other reputable hemp brands

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Mentions third party testing with COAs

Cons

No refunds on perishables

Shop Vivimu

Brand Background

Diesel Hemp has been in the hemp market long before Delta 8 came onto the scene. And they’re considered one of the most transparent and trustworthy hemp brands in the entire industry.

From seed to final product, Diesel Hemp has total control over their entire supply chain! This means there’s no second guessing about the quality or the effectiveness of their products.

What’s more, Diesel Hemp is all about good farming practices and implementing organic cultivation whenever possible.

They’re real advocates for third party testing and for removing any potential toxins that may be harmful to the human body.

Delta 8 Highlight

Diesel Hemp’s Delta 8 dabs are where this company really shines.

Their Lemon Abacus is their hybrid blend which is packed with diverse therapeutic terpenes and infused with a potent amount of pure Delta 8 THC distillate.

Users report feeling a mild buzz that leaves them uplifted, slightly energized, and relieved. It offers a powerful flavor and is super easy to use. Most users praise it for being incredibly versatile.

Pros

Best Delta 8 dabs

100% control over entire quality and supply chain

Mentions organic hemp cultivation

All natural ingredients

Ships legally to all 50 states

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Mentions third party testing with COAs

Cons

No refunds

Shop Diesel Hemp

Brand Background

Lastly, we have Harbor City Hemp… A highly reputable hemp brand that offers truly legit and effective cannabinoid-based products.

Harbor City Hemp is all about creating high quality products at affordable prices. In fact, their products are not only manufactured in a FDACS (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services) licensed facility, but they’re also cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) compliant. Which means they receive frequent inspections.

If that isn’t enough, Harbor City Hemp is big on third party testing, and they do everything in their power to ensure their products are accurately labeled and safe to consume.

For all of those reasons, Harbor City Hemp is proudly featured on the Great CBD Shop – a highly accredited and reputable online cannabis store.

Delta 8 Highlight

If there’s one Delta 8 product that you’ll have a hard time putting down, it’s Harbor City Hemp’s Delta 8 edible chocolates. They’re purely irresistible and filled with medicinal benefits.

Now, Harbor City Hemp has a lot of Delta 8 chocolates to choose from. They have milk chocolate and dark chocolate minis, both of which offer 25mg of Delta 8 THC.

But if you want these same Delta 8 chocolates in a bigger form, they have larger dark chocolate and milk chocolate bars that contain 225mg of Delta 8 THC.

They also have dark chocolate and milk chocolate minis that contain equal parts of both CBD and Delta 9.

If you’re looking for something a little more unique, Harbor City Hemp has the best Delta 8 peanut butter nuggets on the market. They contain 25mg of Delta 8 THC, and are so irresistible, you literally have to hide them from yourself.

Pros

Best Delta 8 edible chocolates

Featured on the Great CBD Shop

Mentions high quality hem

FDACS license and cGMP certified

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Mentions third party testing with COAs

Cons

No refunds

Unable to ship to all 50 states

Shop Harbor City Hemp

Best Delta 8 According to Reddit

As we mentioned earlier, Delta 8 Reddit users are often on the up and up about which Delta 8 brands are the best and which ones you should avoid.

Below is a quick list of which Delta 8 brands have the best Delta 8 products…

Best Delta 8 Gummies Reddit

According to Reddit users, Vivimu currently has the most effective and best Delta 8 gummies. One gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC, and they’re praised for their uplifting effects.

Best Delta 8 Carts Reddit

Many Reddit users love 3Chi’s Delta 8 vape carts. They often contain a potent amount of Delta 8 THC and have received nearly 1,400 positive reviews.

Best Delta 8 Disposables Reddit

Reddit users are also huge fans of 3Chi’s Delta 8 disposables. They require less commitment and are super easy to use.

Best Delta 8 Edibles Reddit

Harbor City Hemp receives nothing but rave reviews on the Delta 8 Reddit forum, and it’s mainly due to their irresistible and highly effective Delta 8 edible chocolates.

Delta-8 THC & Reddit FAQs

Still have a few questions about Delta 8 THC? Cool, we’ve answered a few of the most common Delta 8 and Reddit questions below.

Give them a quick read…

Does Delta 8 show up on a drug test according to Reddit?

Yes, Delta 8 will show up on a drug test just like Delta 9 does. Most drug tests are unable to differentiate the various types of THC.

Delta 8 vs Delta 10 according to Reddit?

In this case, Delta 8 is a bit stronger than Delta 10 based on the threads in Reddit. Delta 8 offers a more indica feel compared to Delta 10, which is a little more energizing. Also, Delta 10 can often be more expensive than Delta 8.

THC-O vs Delta 8 according to Reddit?

THC-O does differ greatly from Delta 8. THC-O is a semi-synthetic cannabinoid and is about 3 times stronger than Delta 8 THC.

Delta 8 side effects next day according to Reddit?

Some people may experience unwanted side effects of Delta 8 THC. Those side effects have included diarrhea, vomiting, racing heart, trouble sleeping, and cottonmouth. To avoid potential Delta 8 side effects, always buy high quality Delta 8 from reputable THC brands.

What gas stations sell Delta 8 according to Reddit?

A lot of gas stations sell Delta 8 THC products today, but we strongly advise you to NEVER buy Delta 8 from a gas station. Those products are often fake or counterfeit. Stick to trustworthy Delta 8 brands like the ones listed above.

Where can I buy a Delta 8 liter?

Many brands are currently selling Delta 8 distillate in large amounts, but the best deal for a Delta 8 liter would be from Vivimu. It’s thoroughly tested and safe to consume.

Conclusion

If you’re still a bit leery about buying Delta 8 from hemp brands, that’s ok. The Delta 8 market is still relatively new.

That said, there are a lot of reputable Delta 8 brands that are creating effective Delta 8 products. You’ve just gotta know how to find them. You could use our Delta 8 buying guide mentioned above, or you could save yourself the trouble and the stress and just revisit our list of the best Delta brands also found above.