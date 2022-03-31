Compare the Top 5 Best Tasting Protein Powder Supplements to Buy

Thinking about adding protein powder to your regimen? Or maybe you already use protein shakes but are looking for one that tastes better? If you want to optimize your workout to get the most from each and every session, a pre workout or protein powder can help you see measurable gains, fast. There are numerous perks to protein powders and with a wide selection on the market for buyers to choose from, there is something for everyone.

An area to consider is taste- after all, if you don’t like drinking the protein powder, you may not be consistent enough to reach the goals that you have set for yourself. Some products do taste much better than others- so it pays to try different products until you find those that best suit your palate. One of the biggest turn-offs of supplements and shakes can be the taste- which is why industry insiders and experts have researched to find the best tasting protein powders on the market today.

So, why take Protein Powder?

There is a misconception out there that only bodybuilders and extreme athletes need protein powder- not true. Yes, protein shakes will help build lean muscle mass, but there are so many other reasons to use these supplements. Anyone who wants to benefit from improved fitness and holistic wellbeing can integrate a protein powder into their day seamlessly and healthfully.

Many different people benefit from protein powder, including:

People who want to build muscle.

People looking to lose weight.

Athletes and bodybuilders that want to optimize their gains.

Individuals that want to improve immunity and overall wellness.

Diabetics trying to manage blood sugar levels.

People that want heart health prevention.

Vegetarians, vegans, or those on restrictive diets that want more protein.

Anyone who skips, misses, or is too busy to prepare meals.

Read the label. Many of the manufacturers of these products are doing so with the distinct needs of the consumer in-mind, from busy working mom to pro athlete. Find the one that best suits your dietary preferences- like keto friendly, low carb, or gluten free- and try different flavors. Rest assured, there is a protein powder out there for you, too!

Types of Protein Powders

Most commonly, protein powders and shakes are either whey or vegan powder supplements. Each is fortified with different nutrients, aminos, and flavorings- depending on what you buy. Some may have added flavorings or sweeteners, so read the label to make sure it fits with your lifestyle.

Whey Protein Powder

Whey contains dairy. It is actually a by-product of milk, and many protein powders are made from high-quality whey. This type of protein is effective at increasing muscle and improving recovery. There are three types of whey protein supplements available: concentrate, hydrolysate, and isolate.

Concentrate

Whey Concentrate is lower in fats and carbohydrates. It is the most basic type of whey protein powder.

Hydrolysate

Whey Hydrolysate is easier to digest, so it suits those sensitive to lactose. It is quickly absorbed for fast effects.

Isolate

Whey Isolate is the top of the line in terms of whey protein supplements. The protein is filtered to remove fat and fructose, making a more protein-dense product.

Vegan Protein Powder

Vegan protein powders are mixed plant formulas because you cannot get all the essential aminos from a single type of plant protein.

The only way that you are going to know if you like the flavor and taste of a protein powder is to try it for yourself. Check out the online customer reviews and ratings for popular brands to find some contenders for a tasty protein powder that you can use in your everyday life.

Try and compare protein powders- it really is the best way to find what suits you best- and consider some of the following suggestions from industry professionals.

Looking for a great-tasting protein shake? Try these top 5 best protein powders:

XWERKS – Top Choice

If you are familiar with fitness brands and supplement companies, you likely have heard of XWERKS. Xwerks is known for their broad line of quality supplements and products that aim to enhance performance. company that offers a variety of products that boost human performance. The company is located in Florida- and available widely online. XWERKS makes it possible to create a regimen of formulas to suit your distinct fitness and health goals, with pre, post, and protein formulations widely available. Consider their other products like Xwerks Grow, Ignite, Motion, Lift, and Ashwa, as well as a line of cannabidiol (CBD) supplements.

Okay, what about taste? XWERKS protein powder supplement is available in different flavors, including Strawberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, and Peanut Butter. Consumers report that the flavor is what compels them to choose Xwerks every time. Each shake is packed full of protein from grass-fed cows offering you the leanest type of whey protein available on the consumer market. These protein powders make a delicious and satisfying shake- exactly what you want for a powerful workout.

Remember that all whey protein is not created equal. That is, the grass fed protein found in Xwerks protein powder is imported from New Zealand, and cold-filtered with stringent inspection for quality control. This type of dairy has very little fat, and the cows are never subjected to things like antibiotics, hormones, or pesticides.

So, which XWERKS formula is the best for your protein shake? Here is a little bit about Xwerks most popular products:

Grow boosts your immune function, which helps with recovery and repair of your muscles. Other benefits include improved digestion and plenty of antioxidants.

Ignite is taken prior to working out and it gives you stamina to power through. The flavors make it a tasty treat- try the apple, green, watermelon, orange, and blue raspberry.

Motion gives you what you need to improve your performance during activity, including carbs and branched chain aminos (BCAAs). The fuel in this formula helps you take your training to a higher level, longer.

Lift delivers a punch of pure creatine for better cellular energy, which leads to more muscle. Creatine is a common supplement among top-ranked athletes.

Ashwa is an herbal formula that helps lower stress, restore balance, and induce feelings of wellness in those taking it. People have been using the active ingredient in this formula for centuries.

Still not convinced? Here is what you need to know about Xwerks, in a nutshell.

Protein Powder Ingredients Whey concentrate, 25.8 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat Product Highlights Suppresses Appetite Boosts Immunity Promotes bone health Strength and muscle Product Guarantee 30 days money-back guarantee Product Price $49

Legion Whey +

You may recognize the brand Legion from their many products, including protein powders and supplements. Legion Whey + offers muscle gains without the soy found in other formulas. Plus, this product is a lot higher in calcium than other whey protein powders, which is great news for bone health.

As for ingredients, each serving is packed with whey isolate and maltodextrin, and depending on the flavor, ingredients like cocoa beans, tapioca starch, stevia, xanthan gum, and natural flavorings to make each formula tasty and distinctive.

The beauty of Legion Whey + is the convenience. This company is a leader in the industry and this is among their most popular products. It has earned a large following among the fitness-minded and seems to live up to the claims and gains promised. Since other products are manufactured by this company at their plant, they caution that anyone with allergies to eggs, nuts, shellfish, and more may not be the best candidate for using this product but read the label and decide for yourself.

As for taste, Legion Whey + hits a home run! With flavors including strawberry banana, French vanilla, Dutch chocolate, cookies and cream, mocha cappuccino, and birthday cake, who wouldn’t want this before their workout? The flavors are decadent and delicious, which may be another reason for the vast popularity of this protein powder formula. Legion Whey + is a real treat if you follow a low-carb or low-fat diet- it might make you feel like you are cheating a little bit! This product is made from the highest quality milk available, inspected and held to rigid standards, and is cold processed, too.

For those looking to put weight on, Legion Whey + can bulk you up, and offer the healing properties for smooth recovery later on, after training and working hard. This product is amazing, and the guarantee alone makes it a compelling purchase to make. If you struggle with stomach issues, give this protein powder a try about a half hour before starting any rigorous or strenuous activity- it really works!

Compare and contrast for yourself; here is a snapshot of Legion Whey +, which is widely available online.

Protein Powder Ingredients 2g carbs, 120 calories, 22g protein, 1.5g of fat, and 5.6g BCAAs Product Highlights Healing properties Promotes weight gain Promotes healthy digestion Builds lean muscle Product Guarantee 365 day money-back guarantee Product Price $50

Transparent Bulk

Transparent Labs puts the focus on muscle gains with their Bulk protein powder. This formula increases testosterone, while offering ingredients including beta-alanine, betaine, and citrulline, for a pre-workout boost. Together, these components increase power and give you endurance to last through even the most rigorous of activities.

Transparent Bulk is made from grass-fed, animal-based protein- and is made right here, in the US. There are no artificial sweeteners and unnecessary additives in this whey isolate protein powder- and by the way, it tastes great! This makes it easier to incorporate into your pre-workout regimen. The Blue Raspberry appears to be a consumer favorite according to online reviews, but you can find Bulk in these flavors, too:

Sour Grape

Tropical Punch

Green Apple

Simply mix with water about a half hour before you train and feel the effects for approximately three hours. Ingredients featured include Caffeine, Vitamin D, boron, and zinc- did you know that Zinc is associated with the level of testosterone in the body?

You also get a healthy dose of citrulline in every serving. Citrulline is an amino acid that contributes to power and endurance. This nutrient is found naturally in beans, organ meats, and watermelons. The beta-alanine in each protein powder shake helps you with the stamina needed for long, tough workouts. Some users experience a tingling sensation from the beta-alanine, depending on your sensitivities, you may, too.

Transparent Bulk protein powder is also rich in the branched-chain amino acids that you need for weight control and lean muscle. A bit of black pepper extract is that little something extra that helps the nutrients get absorbed into the body faster. This is a pre workout that is geared to building muscle- if that is your goal, Transparent Bulk may be perfect for you. Transparent Bulk is a unique and distinctive formula, with ingredients not commonly found in other protein powders or pre workouts. This one comes highly recommended by buyers and consumers widely- you be the judge!

Here are some basic facts about this tasty protein powder for you to consider when shopping.

Protein Powder Ingredients 180 mg of Caffeine, 120 calories, 1g of carbohydrates, and 28g of protein Product Highlights Gain and maintain muscle Increase levels of testosterone Low in caffeine Boosts weight management Supports healthy immune system Product Guarantee 90 day money-back guarantee Product Price $59

Onnit Grass-Fed Whey Protein

Onnit Grass-Fed Whey Protein is a sound idea to incorporate into any daily regimen or diet. It is the perfect way to get your protein and nutrients in one tasty, convenient shake. Whether you are a competitive athlete or a stay-at-home mom, this is the protein powder to buy when you are looking for quality whey isolate protein with less fat and fewer carbs. Also, this protein powder skips the sugar, gluten, and soy- making it an ideal option for anyone who is sensitive or experiencing allergies. Lactose intolerant? Don’t worry- whey isolate contains a lot less lactose than whey concentrate.

Active individuals want a protein powder that is fast-absorbing, and that is easy to digest. Onnit Grass-Fed Whey Protein is that supplement. Looking to lose weight? The satisfying protein and lack of fillers in this high-quality protein supplement could be the key that has been missing in your routine or program.

So, this list is about taste- what does Onnit Grass-Fed Whey Protein taste like? What flavors are available? Buyers will be happy to hear that this formula tastes delicious, decadent in fact- and it is widely available in Mexican vanilla and rich chocolate flavor options. Buyers rave about the rich flavor and sweet treat that this product offers- and the satisfaction guarantee makes it viable to try something new without the risk.

Enjoy pre-workout, as you would with other protein powder formulas, and plan on the effects within a half hour, more or less, after consumption. You should experience the effects of Onnit Grass-Fed Whey Protein powder for a few hours, giving you stamina and strength to power through.

If you want a quality protein supplement that promises lean muscle gains, give Onnit grass-fed whey protein a try! This is also a great product to ensure faster recovery after working out, making you feel restored, energized, and less sore after. This is a solid product that comes highly rated by consumers across the map. When it comes to flavor, this product is one of the best- see for yourself!

Here is what you need to know to compare this protein powder to others.

Protein PowderIngredients 20g of protein and 110 calories Product Highlights Boosts immune system function Protects the body from free radicals Promotes lean muscle development Strengthens and promotes healthy bones Product Guarantee 90 day money-back guarantee Product Price $70

Crazy Nutrition

Crazy Nutrition is another company that makes the list when it comes to the best tasting protein powders on the market. This is a company with years of experience and expertise with supplements, formulas, and pharmaceuticals related to the fitness realm. Athletes and trainers recognize this brand and endorse it wholeheartedly. When it comes to the flavor and overall taste of Crazy Nutrition protein powder, you be the judge!

Crazy Nutrition offers quality formulas that are intended for bulking, cutting, and increasing your strength. Build lean muscle mass, faster, with less muscular pain after taking their pre workout protein supplements. Crazy Bulk also provides increased testosterone, which improves stamina and power. As always, the manufacturer recommends their products in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise regimen for best results. The results can help consumers lose fat and gain muscles with consistent use. The long-acting feature of this particular product makes it helpful for minimizing discomfort after training so you can make the most of your day. That is, you can work your hardest and still function afterwards. Who doesn’t want that kind of energy?

So, are you wondering what exactly Crazy Bulk tastes like? Just like the other formulas that made this list, this is best taken prior to working out, mixed with water according to the label directions. While Crazy Bulk makes numerous formulas and products, the flavor options vary, but an overwhelming number of buyers claim that Crazy Bulk’s chocolate flavor protein powder is the very-best tasting on the market today. Also, they make it with natural ingredients and no added sugar- which is good news for any eating plan or diet. When you add a protein powder that is this delicious to your day, it feels like a real splurge! Go ahead and give Crazy Bulk a second look. If you haven’t tried it already, it is time!

Here are a few key things to know about this protein powder product, too.

Protein Powder Ingredients Whey protein concentrate, calcium caseinate, DigeZyme, milk protein concentrate, hydrolyzed whey, and micellar casein Product Highlights Boost in muscle growth Promotes weight loss Minimizes post-workout pain and hastens recovery Retains nutrition Product Guarantee 60 day money-back guarantee Product Price $56

Benefits of Supplementing with Protein Powder

Protein powders are scientifically proven to aid in the development of lean muscle mass- as well as improve endurance, recovery, and weight control. You can’t argue with science!

Consider these proven benefits of supplementing with protein powder:

Muscle

Most people think of supplementing with protein when they want to build lean muscle mass. Studies show that older men, particularly, can benefit from marked muscle growth due to the high level of leucine, an essential amino acid. Plus, it is easy to digest.

Strength

Studies have shown that individuals using whey hydrolysate protein supplements before workouts or physical activity demonstrated improved and increased performance. It appears to improve overall strength.

Inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of many protein powder supplements aid in a faster recovery after rigorous workouts or activities.

Appetite

Many protein powder shakes will help with weight control by curbing appetite. The protein in these supplements is very satisfying- and tastes good, too!

Prevention

Protein powders daily can also help with preventative and holistic health. Science has shown that these protein-packed formulas can reduce the risk of these conditions:

Certain kinds of cancer

Asthma

Heart disease

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Digestion issues

So, are the protein powder supplements worth it? The answer is a resounding ‘yes’- and science proves it.

Possible Side Effects of Protein Shakes

As with anything, some individuals may experience side effects from using protein powders and supplements. When used as directed on the label, the risks of side effects are low, but there is a possibility that those using high doses of protein supplements could experience: individuals with an allergy to dairy products may experience complications with whey protein powders.

Digestive issues

Stomach pains

Acne

Low appetite

Nausea

Fatigue

Cramping

As you can see, protein powders and shakes are for practically everyone! It always makes sense to consult with your own provider to determine what is best for you and your distinct health goals. Protein powders are a convenient, easy way to improve dietary intake and stay on track with wellness goals. Try these five recommended protein powders- you will not be disappointed in the taste! Check online vendors and retailers to find product availability.

