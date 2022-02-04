Compare the Best Pre-Workout Powder Supplements for Men to Buy

Inadequate energy levels are the primary reason most people do not work out as they desire. Low energy levels lead to inactivity. Some pre-workout supplements boost the metabolism, thus increasing energy levels. Other pre-workout enhancements support endurance and stamina, allowing you to train for extended periods. Still, some pre-workout formulations offer multiple benefits to users. Thus, they boost energy levels, enhance recovery, increase power and stamina and improve overall training performance.

However, training coaches and fitness enthusiasts recommend choosing a pre-workout supplement based on the exercises’ goals and the type of calisthenics you are undertaking. Some pre-workout formulas deliver positive results, while others do not. Also, some pre-workout supplements contain the right ingredients in the correct clinical dosages, while others are laden with fillers and binders. The Best Pre-workout Supplements article can help you decide on the best formula to support your training needs and budget.

There are numerous manufacturers and distributors of pre-workout supplements. However, not all deliver excellent results. Our editorial team has contacted various manufacturers, personally tried some pre-workout supplements, evaluated lab results, and pored over hundreds of peer reviews to create the list below:

The Top Pre-Workout Supplements for 2022

After a lot of discussions and analysis, here is how we ranked the Top Pre-Workout Supplements available in the market in 2022:

Pre Lab Pro

Pre Lab Pro works in three ways to support your workouts. First, it increases blood flow for better workout performance. The manufacturer uses ingredients that increase nitric oxide production, dilating blood vessels for increased blood flow. Secondly, it is rich in stimulants and nootropics that support better cognitive functions like concentration, energy surge, and focus. Lastly, it increases the electrolytes in your system to fight dehydration for better and more robust performance. Additionally, it supports a short recovery period after workouts and fights off the lethargy, hindering athletic performance.

Pre Lab Pro pre-workout is rich in ingredients you are unlikely to find in similar products. For example, it is rich in beetroot powder that boosts blood flow by stimulating nitric oxide production. Also, it has a proprietary blend of Setria, which stimulates blood circulation and aids in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Additionally, it contains caffeine from pure coffee Robusta to boost metabolism and raise energy levels for better performance. It is rich in amino acids that support cognitive health, sharpen focus and promote clarity while minimizing the dangerous side effects like jitters. Also, Pre Lab Pro is rich in Himalayan pink salt for supercharging electrolytes and minerals that support hydration and homeostatic functions. The manufacturer adds a blend of vitamins and minerals that improve hemoglobin production and alleviate inflammations and infections.

Benefits of consuming Pre Lab Pro include:

It can improve muscle strength, power, and prowess

It supports endurance and stamina for better performance

It stimulates better blood flow, crucial in helping the cardiac health

It enhances muscle energy by increasing metabolism and delivery of oxygen for more vital metabolisms

It nourishes the muscles and repairs muscles cells

It supports the growth of lean muscles

As per the maker, you can take a maximum of two Pre Lab Pro daily for better performance. It is best to consume the first scoop at least 30 minutes before training and the other scoop as you train. Pre Lab Pro natural berry flavor retails at $59 and is only available on its official website.

XWerks Ignite

XWerks is a supplement manufacturing company reputable in making premium quality formulas. Ignite pre-workout is a unique blend of ingredients that support your training sessions. It is the perfect choice if you constantly feel fatigued and lose concentration after training for a while.

Most folks fight poor energy and stamina levels by flooding their system with stimulants. However, most stimulants offer temporary relief and cause energy crashes with time. Similarly, stimulants are addictive and can affect your workout goals. XWerks Ignite claims it supports high energy levels for extended periods due to fixings that enhance metabolic rates and fat oxidation.

Some of the XWerks Ignite clinically accepted ingredients include B-Vitamins, DMAE, caffeine, amino acids, and Rhodiola Rosea. Additionally, the company claims all its components are 100% natural, potent and safe. As per its official website, the blend of premium-quality ingredients boosts energy levels, improves motivation and focus, supports the growth of lean muscles and endurance, enhances repair after workouts, and supports better blood circulation.

XWerks Ignite is available in various flavors, including watermelon, orange, green apple, and blue raspberry. You should mix one Ignite scoop with water or your favorite smoothie and take it 30 minutes before training. The manufacturer claims it works almost immediately and keeps you motivated throughout your cardio exercises.

CrazyBulk Intensive Pre-Train

CrazyBulk is an American supplementation company known for making workout enhancements. According to the makers, the company produces safe alternatives to harmful steroids. Intensive Pre-train is a blend of all-natural ingredients designed to take your training to the following levels. It works by stimulating metabolism for heightened energy levels. As a result, you can train for more extended periods as you feel less tired. Additionally, it improves the brain functions such as concentration, clarity, and focus. Thus, you can train without losing focus for better bulking, stacking, and cutting goals.

Key ingredients in Intensive Pre-Train include En-Xtra, which works in synergy with caffeine to deliver high energy levels with zero side effects. Additionally, En-Xtra supports alertness and calmness and does not affect your sleep quality, particularly if you like training in the late evenings. Another Intensive Pre-Train fixing is Ashwagandha which is prized for boosting testosterone levels in men. According to the manufacturer, a boost in this male hormone promotes the growth of lean muscles and increases metabolisms for higher energy levels. Also, Intensive Pre-Train is rich in amino acids that accelerate fat oxidation for heightened energy levels and growth of lean muscles. Similarly, amino acids such as L-Arginine support nitric oxide production for better blood movement.

Intensive Pre-Train can boost metabolism, support better brain function and improve recovery with zero side effects. Additionally, it is pocket-friendly, and you get three tubs for the price of three. Similarly, unlike most supplement makers, Intensive Pre-Train offers free worldwide shipping services. Hence, Intensive Pre-Train is your best choice if you are looking for an affordable and premium-quality pre-workout supplement.

TestoPrime

TestoPrime is a men-only pre-workout supplement containing 100% natural ingredients. Unfortunately, for men, without proper nutrition and healthy habits, it is evident that their testosterone levels sharply decline after the age of 20. Low testosterone levels make men lose their masculine physique, such as the muscular structures. Additionally, it affects their sexual and brain health, weight gain, and a decline in metabolisms.

Rich in 12 powerful ingredients, TestoPrime claims it supports the natural production of male reproductive hormones. Consequently, regular consumption is purported to boost fat oxidation processes, increase physical and mental energy, support lean and trim muscles, and enhance moods. For best results, TestoPrime makers recommend consuming a maximum of four pills daily.

How does it work? TestoPrime stimulates the production of luteinizing hormone, which fuels the production of testosterone hormone. Additionally, the TestoPrime capsules block the conversion of testosterone into the predominant female hormone estrogen. Equally, it is rich in nutrients and vitamins such as KSM-66 Ashwagandha and Chinese ginseng, supporting testosterone production for better sexual and physical health.

Cellucor C4 Extreme

Cellucor has become the oldest pre-workout supplement maker on this list. As per the maker, it has been in the market for more than two decades. You can opt for any of their pre-workout formulas – Cellucor C4 Extreme and Cellucor C4 Original. However, if you want your energy and endurance levels to hit the roof, then Cellucor C4 Extreme is your best option. It comes in unique flavors you are unlikely to find with other pre-workout formulas such as icy blue razz and strawberry margarita. Additionally, all ingredients in Cellucor C4 Extreme are all-natural and in clinically-accepted dosages to deliver the right benefits rapidly. There are zero added sugars and calories and hence unlikely to interfere with your weight loss goals or diet plans.

Some of the critical Cellucor C4 ingredients like caffeine increase the biochemical reactions in your system to surge your energy levels throughout the training. Additionally, amino acids (L-Arginine) support the growth and development of leaner and trimmer muscles. Other fixings raise stamina and endurance levels while creatinine supports better brain health. Equally, Cellucor C4 Extreme increases blood flow throughout your system, supporting the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to all cells.

Cellucor C4 Extreme has higher doses of beta-alanine and caffeine for better training sessions. The makers claim users are unlikely to get any side effects from consuming Cellucor C4 Extreme.

Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder

When people talk about pre-workout supplements, most envision Cellucor Pre-Workout powder. It is backed by over two decades of use, and veteran and elite athletics swear by it. It is among the best-rated supplements on this list owing to its natural ingredients and rapid action after consumption.

Each dose contains four potent ingredients, namely 1g of creatinine, 150mg of caffeine, 1.6g of beta-alanine, and 1g of L-arginine. As with other formulas on this list, caffeine is a stimulant that increases the speed of metabolism and fat oxidation. The manufacturer says users will experience a surge in their energy levels 20 minutes after consuming the Cellucor Pre-workout formula. Creatinine supports better cognitive functions, such as improving mental focus and clarity. Similarly, it prevents brain fatigue, slowing down endurance and stamina during training. The beta-alanine and L-arginine enhance muscular development and fight off excess fat.

Cellucor Pre-workout supplement is among the most cost-effective and potent formulas on this list. It is priced at an affordable rate of 30 dollars per tub, and you can get the giant bottle at 50 dollars. Thus, for anyone looking for a supplement from a reputable manufacturer, brand, and with a track record of effectiveness, The Cellucor Pre-workout formula is your ideal solution.

BlackWolf Pre-Workout

BlackWolf is a reputable brand. According to their official website, the makers advertise a pre-workout big on flavor that produces better results. Additionally, all BlackWolf ingredients are at optimal dosages and scientifically proven to support training sessions. It comes in its flavors and is endorsed by elite and seasoned athletes to deliver zero side effects.

BlackWolf pre-workout formula is a product from a US-based company that claims to be FDA-approved and GMP-certified. In addition, it is rich in 11 ingredients and has zero proprietary blends, fillers, and other toxic fixings. The makers claim that BlackWolf intensifies your workouts with zero jitters, aches, and itches. If you love training in the evening, you can opt for the BlackWolf fruit Punch flavor as it has zero stimulants that affect your sleep quality. It is rich in Huperzine and DMAE to augment your focus and concentration. The blue raspberry and the green apple flavors are rich in caffeine and are preferably for folks who train early in the morning. BlackWolf pre-workout has the most substantial dosages on this list, both in the caffeine and caffeine-free versions.

Some of the benefits of BlackWolf pre-workout include:

Heightened focus –BlackWolf supports better brain function by heightening concentration and mental clarity. Some of its fixings like caffeine, taurine, Dynamine, and L-tyrosine keep you in the suitable focus range for better training periods.

Increase energy – With all-natural ingredients such as Dynamine, creatinine, and caffeine, users are sure to enjoy amplified energy levels with zero crashes. It helps you work out in the morning or evening without feeling tired and unmotivated.

Boost endurance – AAKG, Betaine, and L-citrulline help push your endurance levels to peak performance.

Each BlackWolf pre-workout formula purchase comes with bonuses like free EBooks on healthy recipes to aid you during training.

4 Gauge

4-Gauge comes in a unique packaging resembling a shotgun shell. The manufacturers assure consumers that all ingredients are all-natural and unlikely to give you side effects. It energizes and keeps you focused for extended periods crucial in bilking, stacking, and cutting. All the ingredients are in optimal dosages and free from artificial sweeteners, GMOs, fillers, and binders. It contains about five calories per serving; hence it will not interfere with your weight loss goals or make you feel guilty about taking a flavorful and delicious pre-workout formula.

Each 4 Gauge serving contains clinically-accepted dosages of 6000mg of L-citrulline, 200mg of L-Theanine, 150mg of caffeine, beetroot, and 100mg of Rhodiola Rosea. The beetroot serves as a dilator to support better blood flow while training for effective delivery of nutrients and oxygen. Caffeine acts as a stimulant and heightens the fat oxidation and metabolism processes for improved energy levels. In addition, the Rhodiola Rosea is science-proven to fight inflammations that can hinder the recovery period after working out. Similarly, amino acids are the protein building blocks that support the growth and development of lean muscles.

At a retail price of 45 dollars, the 4 Gauge pre-workout formula supports your training sessions by increasing your raw strength, energy levels, muscle pumps, and strength.

Ladder Pre-workout

Ladder is the only pre-workout supplementation created by famous movie stars. The makers, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lebron James, claim that they opted to make a natural supplement after those currently in the market gave them continuous disappointments. Ladder is a US-based supplement company with a track record of producing quality formulations.

Users can opt for the tropical fruit or strawberry lemonade flavors. Each serving contains 500mg of citicoline, 250mg of Theanine, 100mg of caffeine, and 3g of beta-alanine. All the Ladder ingredients work in harmony to offer users energy boosts, more strength, better mental focus, and clarity.

Additionally, Ladder is the only pre-workout formulation certified by NSF to support sports activities. The makers assert that all their ingredients are from clean sources. The brand claims that each batch is lab-tested to verify purity and effectiveness.

Transparent Labs Preseries Bulk Pre-Workout

Transparent Labs is a reputable brand and manufacturer of quality supplements. It makes various body-building supplements that target different health and fitness goals. Under their pre-workout supplements, Transparent Lab has six series that offer multiple benefits. For example, some pre-workouts solely focus on increasing energy levels and those aiming to improve bulk. Additionally, some contain stimulants, while others are caffeine-free. Still, some support fat oxidation for rapid weight loss during training.

The six Pre-workout supplements include:

Preseries HowToBeast contains 30 scoops per bottle and is rich in 11 ingredients, including the amino groups, caffeine, and citrulline. It does not cause overstimulation and majorly supports the development of lean muscles. After consuming it 20-30 minutes before a workout, Preseries HowToBeast upsurges your energy levels and sharpens your focus and endurance. It is 100% vegan-friendly and ideal for users looking to shed fat.

Preseries Bulk – According to Transparent Labs, consuming this pre-workout at least 20 minutes before training can heighten your bulking results. It also comes in five vegan-friendly flavors: orange, green apple, sour grape, strawberry lemonade, and blue raspberry. Also, all its Preseries Bulk ingredients are in clinically effective dosages and are ideal for bodybuilders, gym enthusiasts, and athletes. It works by improving nitric oxide production for better blood flow, reducing fatigue, and decreasing muscle soreness after training.

Preseries Stim-Booster – Transparent Lab claims that this pre-workout aims at increasing motivation, particularly on those days you do not feel like hitting the gym. You can mix it with other Transparent Lab pre-workout formulas or take it as a single shot. It is rich in energy-boosting, blood flow improving ingredients, and those that support cognition and enhance endurance and performance.

Preseries Stim-Free – Transparent Labs claim that this is the only option with zero stimulants on this series. Thus, it is ideal this evening; you want to train and hit the bed with zero side effects. Additionally, it is perfect for athletes and bodybuilders performing high-intensity cardio.

Preseries Lean – Transparent Labs claim that it is perfect for men and women getting the gym to melt fat. It is rich in fixings that accelerate fat oxidation and support all-time high metabolisms.

Preseries Jesse James West – This pre-workout aims to enhance energy, focus, blood flow, strength, stamina, and recovery. All its ingredients are natural and use natural sweeteners like stevia.

Onnit Total Strength+ Performance

Onnit is a brand best known for producing quality supplements for overall wellbeing and health. Their Total Strength+ Performance pre-workout option is among the best-rated formulas in this list. It has zero caffeine and is presented in the strawberry lemonade flavor only. However, each scoop is said to contain natural and effective ingredients that support your exercise sessions.

Onnit pre-workout ingredients include DAA, herbal extracts, and BCAAS in clinically-proven dosages. Some of its benefits include:

Improve the energy levels and fight tiredness

Fortify endurance and stamina during training

Support better cognition

Support recovery after workouts

Onnit Total Strength+ Performance is your ideal choice if you are looking for a supplement that supports more considerable savings and is effective. However, some folks may not like its taste. Still, Onnit claims that the taste does not affect its effectiveness.

Powher Pre-Workout

According to Powher makers, physiological differences between men and women call for specific pre-workout supplements. For instance, the predominant male testosterone hormone supports muscle development, increases energy levels, and heightens stamina and endurance in men. However, women have estrogen hormones, increasing fat accumulation and slowing metabolic rates. Powher is a women-only pre-workout supplement that aids in increasing workout sessions.

Powher key ingredient is the EnXtra, a caffeine enhancer that can extend the effects of caffeine in the system. For example, it supports high energy production throughout the day, thus assisting women in attaining their workout goals with zero side effects. Other ingredients include vitamins that improve immunity and hasten recovery after workouts.

Powher transcends other pre-workout formulas on this list as it contains lower yet potent doses of each ingredient. Athletic women and gym experts will find this pre-workout a valuable supplement supporting their health and fitness goals.

Legion Athletics Pulse Pre-Workout

Legion Athletics Pulse claims to support your workout sessions with zero side effects, like other best-rated supplements on this list. As per the maker, it can enhance moods, focus, and energy levels for extended periods. Additionally, Athletics Pulse fights against fatigue and brain fog that prevents you from working out when you desire.

Still, Athletics Pulse contains larger servings of citrulline and beta-alanine, unlike most formulas on this list. You can choose the caffeine plus or caffeine-free options though the classic flavor is the blueberry lemonade. Athletics Pulse is the perfect choice for folks looking for natural ways of augmenting their energy levels and performance.

The manufacturer says the caffeine plus is best taken in the morning before workouts, while the caffeine-free option is ideal for evening workouts. The caffeine-free alternative is perfect for folks with a fast metabolism but zero motivation. However, with a higher dose of caffeine (350mg), most caffeine lovers will enjoy the Legion Athletics Pulse as it claims to deliver with zero jitters.

NSP Nutrition Energize Pre-Workout

NSP Nutrition is a reputable manufacturer of quality supplements. Their Energize Pre-workout comes in tropical sunrise, grape blast, and lemonade fresh flavors. The manufacturer claims that one scoop is enough to support all your pre-workout goals, such as increasing energy levels, stimulating the growth of muscular stature, increasing muscle pump, fighting brain fatigue, and increasing stamina and overall performance.

Each tub costs $36, making the Energize formula an affordable yet effective formula. NSP Nutrition assures consumers all their ingredients are all-natural and from clean sources. The fundamental fixings include DMAE, amino acids, creatinine, among others.

It is best to take the NSP Energize formula at least 20 minutes before training to allow the ingredients to enter your system thoroughly. NSP Nutrition claims that the ingredients are organic and unlikely to lead to addiction or give users side effects.

IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout

Just like Powher, Ideal Lean is a women-only pre-workout supplement. It comes in the blue raspberry flavor only. However, it retails at an affordable $26 for a whole-month supply tub. Some key ingredients include citrulline, which raises energy levels by increasing metabolisms. Additionally, it is rich in beta-alanine, which augments blood circulation throughout your system for better delivery of nutrients and oxygen. The 150mg of caffeine in each serving is crucial for stamina and endurance supercharging metabolism. Similarly, caffeine fights against brain fog that lowers motivation levels.

It transcends the women-only options on the list as it does not compromise on the dosages. IdealFit claims that thousands of positive online reviews back its pre-workout powder from customers who have tested it. Additionally, IdealLean ingredients are purported to be all-natural and in clinically-verified dosages.

Legion Pulse

It is the only product on this list with a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon. Therefore, you can say it is Amazon’s best-seller among the pre-workouts sold online. Currently, it boasts over 10000 plus reviews on Amazon. If you are looking for a high-dose caffeine pre-workout formula, Legion Pulse is your ideal choice.

What makes it great? Legion Pulse is effective and pocket-friendly. Additionally, the manufacturer insists that all its ingredients are organic and science-backed. Additionally, Legion Pulse has a rich fruit punch flavor that is delicious. It has the largest serving size on this list – with the manufacturer recommending a daily dose of two scoops which is about 23.76g of about six ingredients.

The key Legion Pulse ingredients include 3.6g of beta-alanine, 350mg of caffeine, 350mg of L-Theanine, 150mg of Alpha GPC, and 8g of citrulline. As per the maker, 20 minutes after consuming this pre-workout, your energy and motivation levels will soar in readiness for training. Additionally, Legion Pulse will enhance your cognitive skills thus, supporting better focus and concentration.

Bauer Nutrition BRF Pre-Workout

BRF (Battle Ready Fuel) pre-workout is a potent formula from a US-based manufacturer that claims to comply with all FDA and GMP guidelines. Additionally, the maker claims that all its ingredients are natural and effective. Equally, BRF is lowly priced, going for 27 dollars for a 30-days serving. Hence, users have about two months to test the effectiveness of BRF pre-workouts, and if it does not deliver, they can always ask for a refund.

After consuming BRF pre-workout, Bauer claims that you will experience a surge in your energy levels as well as your moods. In addition, it boosts your training intensity and sharpens your concentration for better performance. Its natural ingredients support higher endurance and stamina levels, improving your overall workout goals.

BRF is rich in whey protein isolate, Clarinol CLA, vitamins, caffeine, and other ingredients, unlike similar pre-workouts on this list. These fixings accelerate metabolic rates, increase energy levels and support fat oxidation.

Beast Sports Beast Mode Black

Beast Mode Black has the highest caffeine dose of 400mg on this list. Also, the US-based manufacturer insists that their pre-workout is superior to all the rest though it contains similar ingredients as most of the formulas on this list. It is ideal for folks that want to increase their energy levels and metabolisms. Additionally, Beast Mode Black increases nitric oxide production, which improves blood flow rate.

Beast Sports supports more strength, increased fat oxidation, more muscles, and more miles. Additionally, the manufacturer assures users it does not cause any side effects as all its fixings are all-natural. However, you need to consume Beast Mode Black regularly to get effective results and hit the weight loss plateaus.

Alani Nu Pre-Workout

Alani Nu claims users can expect to get more from this pre-workout supplement with unique packaging and Rainbow Candy flavor. It has significant amounts of L-Theanine to fight caffeine side effects and reduce post-workout energy crashes. It does not have numerous ingredients like competing for pre-workout supplements. However, Alani Nu compensates by increasing the dosages per serving. Also, the maker claims it has zero fillers, additives, and other harmful chemicals.

Huge Supplements Wrecked Extreme

Wrecked Extreme is an advancement of the original wrecked formula. According to Huge Supplements, it is a potent pre-workout formula with quality and effective ingredients. Some of its benefits include increased energy levels, performance, and endurance.

Still, the ingredients and scoops are smaller than the original wrecked formula. Therefore, some users claim that Wrecked Formula does not live up to its promises and may not be an ideal choice for folks who train regularly. However, you can enjoy Wrecked Extreme to fire up your workouts.

Huge Supplements Wrecked

As per the manufacturer, Wrecked is rich in natural ingredients that can aid men and women in bringing their workout performance and intensity to new heights. It is rich in over 18 elements that naturally stimulate the growth of muscles, increase energy levels, laser-sharp focus, and aid users in improving their training sessions.

It comes in four delicious flavors: peach rings, bomb popsicles, raspberry mojito, and rainbow burst. However, Huge Supplement is slightly pricey, with 25 servings retailing at $44.95. Still, the price is incomparable to the unique ingredients and multiple benefits you find in each scoop. The special fixings include lion’s mane mushroom, Theobromine, Himalayan pink salt, and inositol.

Huge Supplements Wrecked Stim-Free

Wrecked Stim-free is advertised for individuals who wish to intensify their workouts with zero caffeine. Thus, it is ideal for folks intolerant to caffeine or train before bedtime. Some of the key ingredients include Glycerpump, citrulline, and beetroot. The maker mainly focuses on augmenting natural energy production instead of loading your system with stimulants.

The Best Pre-Workouts Supplements Quick Recap

Pre Lab Pro It contains potent and safe ingredients to improve workout sessions. It boosts nitric oxide production, increases metabolism, and heightens endurance and performance, making it the best pre-workout supplement in 2022 XWerks Ignite A metabolic booster and pre-workout formula naturally augment energy levels before training. CrazyBulk Intensive Pre-Train It is ideal for folks who engage in high-intensity workouts as it supports metabolisms and increases performance. TestoPrime It is ideal for aging men who wish to boost their T-levels. Additionally, it enhances the development of lean muscles and improves the sexual life of aging men. Cellucor C4 Extreme It is a tried and tested pre-workout formula rich in natural ingredients. It works by augmenting energy levels and enhancing cognition. Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder It works by fighting muscle and brain fatigue. It is all-natural and contains zero sugars. BlackWolf Pre-Workout It comes in multiple flavors. Also, you can opt for the caffeine or caffeine-free pre-workout formula. 4 Gauge It is described as a 4 in 1 formula rich in fixings that support higher energy levels, strength, focus, and blood circulation. Transparent Labs Preserves Bulk Pre-Workout It contains ingredients in optimal clinical dosages majorly to support bulking. Onnit Total Strength Performance It is advertised as a diverse pre-workout formulation to boost strength and performance. Powher Pre-Workout It is a women-only pre-workout with low levels of stimulants. Still, it increases the energy levels and brain health of users. Legion Athletics Pulse Pre-Workout All ingredients are natural and backed by multiple scientific kinds of research. It works by heightening stamina, strength, and energy levels. NSP Nutrition Energize Pre-Workout It is advertised as best for muscle-building. Energize supports the development of lean muscles and improves strength during training. IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout Also, a female-only pre-workout formula is ideal for boosting energy levels, increasing strength, and enhancing overall workout performance. Bauer Nutrition BRF Pre-Workout It is a metabolic booster and pre-workout formula. It is ideal for folks looking to grow lean muscles. Beast Sports Beast Mode Black It boosts the production of nitric oxide molecules, supports muscle endurance, and heightens energy levels. Alani Nu Pre-Workout All ingredients are all-natural and work synergistically to improve overall health and fitness goals. Huge Supplements Wrecked Extreme It contains high doses of stimulants for folks who want to supercharge their metabolism. Huge Supplements Wrecked It is rich in 18 ingredients that are science-verified to support training Huge Supplements Wrecked Stim-Free It is best for folks who are stimulant intolerant. It promotes the growth of muscles and overall exercise capacity.

The Best Pre-workout Supplements Ranking Criteria

Every pre-workout formula claims to offer various benefits. However, some live up to their promises while others do not. Below are some of the factors our editorial team factored before coming up with this list.

Manufacturer Reputation

Some Pre-workout manufacturers use premium-quality ingredients and engage a medical advisory board to formulate their products. Additionally, reputable makers are transparent about their manufacturing processes, ingredients dosages, and advertised benefits. Unfortunately, some opaque makers do not divulge any information about their ingredient’s dosages or sources. Equally, some Pre-workout producers have a track record of producing quality supplements while others are newbies in the pre-workout sources. Our team considered the reputation of the manufacturer, ingredients transparency, and quality in our rankings.

Medical Formulations

Some of the formulas on this list were doctor-formulated. Still, some were formulated by professional bodybuilders and dieticians. Our editorial team deliberated pre-workout formulas professionally developed to ensure their effectiveness and safety.

Ingredients

Different pre-workouts contain various ingredients in different dosages depending on their goals. However, our editorial team was not biased towards specific formulas. Still, we chose pre-workout formulas with science-verified fixings and dosages. A particular pre-workout formula fails to deliver the right ingredients in the wrong dosages. We considered pre-workout formulas that transparently advertised their dosages upfront. Users should be careful buying formulas that contain hidden proprietary blends.

Health and Safety

Like any medication, pre-workout formulas from unverified producers pose a severe health risk to users. It is best to consider pre-workout formulas that are NSF Certified for Sport. Our editorial team preferred pre-workout formulas that are backed by independent lab results.

Advertised Benefits

Customers should be aware of pre-workout formulas that exaggerate their benefits. For instance, some unscrupulous manufacturers boldly state that their formulas heighten fat oxidation leading to excessive weight loss overnight. Other manufacturers claim that their pre-workouts grow users’ muscles just like their models in a few days.

Texture and Flavor

Most Pre-workouts are in the form of powders. Thus, you have to mix them with water. Some pre-workout formulas are delicious, mix well with water and have a rich flavor. We considered pre-workout formulas that blend well in water and have an appealing taste.

Scoop and Serving Size

The best pre-workout formulas in the above list have serving sizes of between 5g and 30g. It is best to look at the dosage per tub or bottle instead of the price. We considered supplements with effective ingredients and higher dosages per scoop in our ranking.

Price and Value

Different folks have different budgets. Some individuals would gladly spend up to 100$ on a pre-workout supplement, while others cannot spend more than 15 dollars on the same formula. The top pre-workout formula list considered individuals with different budgets. Still, we emphasized good value for your money. If you buy formula at higher prices, you expect a premium quality product.

Money-back Guarantee

It is best to purchase products that have a satisfaction guarantee. However, before exiting the check-out page, ensure you read the terms and conditions of refunds. Some manufacturers do not offer refunds on opened packages, while others deduct the shipping and handling fees. We preferred pre-workout creators that are confident about their products and are honest and transparent about their money-back guarantee.

Ingredients

Some companies are a transparent list of ingredients. Today, most folks are conscious about what they put into their mouth. Some pre-workout makers use 100% natural ingredients, including sweeteners and flavors. Our editorial team preferred all-natural fixings and contained zero artificial flavors, fillers, and binders.

Who Can Use Pre-Workout Supplements?

Most folks associate pre-workouts formulas with athletics and bodybuilders. Naturally, bodybuilders consume pre-workout and post-workout formulas to develop their muscles, augment their pump and heighten endurance. If you exercise regularly, then a pre-workout formula is ideal for enhancing your health and fitness goals. Also, a pre-workout is perfect before a morning or evening run or before any other sports. A natural and psychotic-free pre-workout formula can raise your energy levels, endurance, and general training goals. Some of the folks likely to benefit from regular consumption of pre-workout supplements include:

Cyclists and runners

Bodybuilders

Individuals training to melt fat

Folks who have hit a plateau in their training

Individuals who wish to train harder and for extended periods

Anyone trying to increase the effectiveness of each training session

The Relationship Between Science and Pre-workout Formulas

Numerous studies prove the effectiveness of various pre-workout formulas. According to scientific research, there is substantial evidence to prove that legit pre-workout formulas benefit users physically and mentally. Scholars have proven these claims through numerous peer-reviewed studies and placebo-controlled experiments.

Some studies validate the use of pre-workout formulas to enhance cognition. Almost all pre-workout formulas contain stimulants such as caffeine. Currently, caffeine is ranked among the best cognitive boosters. According to a publication in the Journal of Alzheimer’s disease, scholars have laid out proof that caffeine can increase moods, concentration, and arousal. It’s best to opt for the caffeine-laden pre-workout formulas if you want a supplement that supports cognition. Stimulants can also benefit users physically by enhancing endurance during exercises, thus allowing you to work out for extended periods. As a result, caffeine can make you perform challenging workouts for higher-level performance.

In this 1995 study, scholars discovered that caffeine could increase fat oxidation by increasing thermogenesis by 11 percent. Thus, folks who wish to enhance the fat-burning mechanism can pair their training sessions with caffeine for rapid and better results.

In a twin study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, scientists proved that pre-workouts could boost gym users’ endurance and performance levels.

Citrulline is a popular ingredient in most pre-workout supplements. In one study, cyclists who regularly took L-citrulline increased their pedaling ability by up to 12 percent. Additionally, bodybuilders who consumed citrulline improved their performance by up to 52 percent.

According to researchers, creatinine can have powerful effects on overall athletic performance. Hence, it is a common ingredient in most pre-workout formulas. Numerous studies indicate that creatinine stimulates the production of muscle cells crucial in high-intensity calisthenics. Researchers recommend consuming high-creatine diets to increase strength and support the development of lean muscles.

Taurine is common in most pre-workout formulas due to its antioxidant properties. In a 2004 study, scientists discovered taurine is rich in compounds protecting muscle cells from free radical damage. In a similar study, taurine was found efficient in removing metabolic wastes after training hence protecting the muscle cells from damage and accelerating recovery after training. Scholars discovered that taurine could enhance fat-burning metabolisms and reduce soreness after exercising in a separate study.

Yohimbine is a pre-workout ingredient traditionally used to enhance energy levels. It is an African plant extract that is science-proven to increase metabolism and blood circulation. Hence most metabolic boosters and workout supplements contain adequate amounts of Yohimbine.

Most folks prefer all-natural pre-workout formulas. Beetroot is a fixing that is common in most formulas due to its role in improving blood circulation. According to scholars, beetroot increases nitric oxide levels, dilating the blood arteries and veins decreasing blood pressure. Though NO is naturally produced in your system, various factors like poor diet can reduce its production. Beetroot supercharges the production of nitric oxide and can lower blood pressure. Additionally, other scientists have proven that beetroot can increase stamina and performance during calisthenics.

L-Theanine is an essential addition to pre-workout supplements. According to scholars, L-Theanine can reduce the effects of stimulants like caffeine. Hence, though your metabolism and energy levels rise, caffeine does not cause jitters. Thus, a combination of caffeine and KL-Theanine can improve cognition, moods, and overall brain health. Similarly, it reduces caffeine side effects such as anxiety and jitters.

Before purchasing a pre-workout formula, it is best to analyze the ingredients and dosages. The best pre-workout formula is rich in ingredients that accelerate fat oxidation, increase muscular strength and support overall exercise goals. Also, ensure the pre-workout formula that you choose can aid you in achieving the targeted training goals.

What Are The Side Effects Of Pre-Workout Formulas?

It is best to ensure you are not allergic to any ingredients in the pre-workout formula that you choose. Additionally, it would be best to stick to the recommended dosage to prevent adverse reactions. Some pre-workouts may cause mild side effects, mainly if you are intolerant to some of its ingredients, like caffeine. The quality of the pre-workout may also cause side effects. Low-quality formulas may contain high dosages of certain elements such as caffeine, thus causing unhealthy overstimulation. Some of the known side effects of pre-workouts include:

Digestive problems such as diarrhea, constipation, and stomach cramps

Headaches

Nausea and vomiting

Addiction

Interrupted sleep patterns

Jitters and anxiety

In severe cases, some pre-workout supplements can cause organ damage and failure. For example, pre-workout formulas laden with many toxins affect the function of the liver and kidneys. Continuous use can cause liver and kidney failure. Some ingredients and elements are known to increase intolerance. For example, certain stimulants, creatine, sodium bicarbonate, and magnesium, cause gastrointestinal issues. High doses of Beta-alanine can cause skin irritation and affect hyaluronic balance in the body. Some people may get an itchy or tingling feeling after consuming supplements rich in beta-alanine. However, such side effects usually subsided after about an hour. In doses above 6g, L-arginine can cause digestive issues. Additionally, it may cause abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea.

If you are unsure about the dosage, it is best to get medical guidance or seek clarification from the manufacturer. Most Pre-workout formulas are available without a prescription. Still, do not consume a pre-workout formula without seeking medical advice, especially if you have any medical issues, pregnant or nursing.

Risks of Sub-Standard Pre-Workout Supplements

You must have a reason you want to consume a pre-workout formula. Therefore, you must be careful in choosing a pre-workout formula to help you achieve your training goals. A wrong pre-workout supplement is detrimental to your wellbeing and provides you with zero benefits. Some low-quality pre-workout formulas can cause cardiac issues such as high blood pressure and increased heart rate.

Pre-workouts that contain proprietary blends are risky. Dishonest manufacturers hide unlabeled fillers and binders under proprietary ingredients. Similarly, the proprietary blends do not give each ingredient’s exact dosages, which may cause nasty side effects. Some makers add a lot of caffeine, pre-hormones, and psychotic ingredients under the guise of proprietary blends.

Thus, before purchasing a pre-workout formula, it is best to read customer reviews, ingredients labels, and other necessary information to help you buy a quality supplement. Additionally, only source your pre-workout supplements from reputable sellers and manufacturers. Where necessary, it is best to purchase your pre-workout formula directly from the maker as you are assured of buying a genuine product.

Suggested Pre-workout Dosages

As the name suggests, a pre-workout formula is taken before training. Most manufacturers recommend consuming the pre-workout supplement at least 20-30 minutes before hitting the gym. When using a high-powered supplement, start with half a dose. Additionally, if you are intolerant to caffeine and other stimulants, it’s best to start with minimal dosages. Numerous reports have shown folks succumbing after consuming high-dosage caffeine bin pre-workouts. According to statistics, caffeine heightens blood pressure and heart rate, and thus, in improper dosages, it can cause death or heart problems. Adults should take a maximum of 400mg of caffeine daily.

The dosages of popular pre-workout ingredients include:

Taurine – 500mg-2000mg daily

Betaine- 1.25g-2.5g

Citrulline – 8g

L-Orthinine – 2-3g daily

The suggested dosages of most pre-workout supplements are usually on the product’s label. If the manufacturer does not offer the dosages upfront, you should question the effectiveness and safety of that particular supplement.

Frequently Asked Questions about Pre-Workout Formulas

Due to their effectiveness, pre-workout supplements are prevalent today. A natural pre-workout can support physical and mental fitness, depending on its ingredients. We get a lot of questions concerning pre-workouts. Below are some of the frequently asked questions concerning pre-workouts formulas.

Q: Are Pre-workout supplements safe?

A: Most adults can tolerate pre-workout formulas if taken in the correct dosages. Still, it is best to get medical advice before taking any pre-workout supplementation. Additionally, read the list of ingredients and their dosages before taking the supplements. If you are unsure about the servings, it is best to get medical guidance.

Q: How do pre-workout supplementations work?

A: A pre-workout formula can enhance endurance, raise energy levels, and maximize the growth of muscles depending on individual vital ingredients. Thus, choosing a pre-workout formulation based on your targeted goals is best.

Q: What ingredients are in pre-workout formulas?

A: There are various ingredients in pre-workout supplements. Common elements include caffeine, BCAAs, vitamins, amino acids, creatine, and other minerals. Each of the components serves a different function. Hence, choosing a pre-workout formula with the right ingredients is best to help you achieve your training goals.

Q: Which is the best pre-workout supplement currently available in the market?

A: There are a variety of tried and tested pre-workout supplements in the market. However, the above list is among the top-rated formulations currently available.

Q: What does the term “pump” mean?

A: Most bodybuilders and high-intensity enthusiasts use the term pump to refer to total muscle energy and endurance power during training. The higher your “pumping power,” the better results you get. Some pre-workout formulas advertise that they can increase or maximize pumps. Thus, if you want to take a longer time in the gym, it is best to get a pre-workout that can help maximize pumps.

Q: How do I consume pre-workouts?

A: Most pre-workout formulations are in the form of powders. Hence, you have to blend them with water before consumption. The manufacturer gives the direction for mixing and the number of scoops per serving—individual makers ad best not to exceed the suggested dosages.

Q: Are pre-workouts delicious?

A: Most pre-workout formulas are advertised as delicious and have fruity flavors. As they are blended with water, the different makers offer an array of zests. It all depends on your favorite flavor.

Q: Can pre-workouts cause a mental boost?

A: Yes, most pre-workouts contain vitamins and minerals that can augment your cognition—some support focus and others clarity which is essential in fighting brain fog that hinders performance.

Q: Can Pre-workouts affect organs?

A: Some pre-workouts contain high doses of ingredients that can potentially damage the heart, kidneys, and liver. Consuming high quantities of pre-workout formulas can cause dehydration, kidney failure, and erratic blood pressure; advise that it is best to stick to the recommended dosages to prevent adverse reactions. Additionally, it is safe to consult a physician before taking a pre-workout if you are under medication.

Q: Are there pre-workouts that support weight loss?

A: Almost all pre-workout supplements contain fat oxidation properties—some pre-workouts increase metabolic rates, increase fat metabolism, and aid in weight loss. Pre-workouts rich in caffeine boost metabolic rates and conversion of fat into energy. However, you have to combine various weight loss solutions to get maximum weight loss benefits.

Q: Is it possible to consume pre-workouts on an empty stomach?

A: Some manufacturers recommend strictly consuming pre-workouts before any meal. The disadvantage of consuming pre-workouts on an empty stomach is that you can experience severe side effects. Still, it is best to follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Q: Are pre-workout supplements legal in the USA?

A: A safe and legal pre-workout formula contains generally recognized ingredients as safe and FDA-certified. However, the state has banned some manufacturers from making supplements using unsafe ingredients. It is best to research the supplement you are about to buy to prevent getting an illegal and hazardous element.

Q: Is it safe to consume pre-workout supplements at night?

A: If you prefer to work out at night, it is best to choose a stimulant-free pre-workout formula. Pre-workouts rich in caffeine can affect your sleep quality and cause insomnia and anxiety.

Q: How long should pre-workouts last in your system?

A: Depending on the ingredients, most pre-workouts stay in your system for up to three hours after consumption. Thus, it is best to take pre-workouts in the morning, especially if the significant ingredient is caffeine.

The Top Pre-Workout Supplements for 2022 Final Thoughts

It is not easy to choose a pre-workout formula with hundreds of options. Additionally, each pre-workout formula boasts it can deliver the best results. However, not all pre-workout supplements live up to their promise. There are pre-workout formulas rich in potent ingredients and the correct dosages. Still, some contain high caffeine doses, which may cause overstimulation.

The best pre-workout supplement comprises suitable fixings in FDA–approved dosages. Additionally, a reputable pre-workout supplement brand gives all dosages and ingredients upfront for users to make comparisons. Try a top pre-workout supplement above today!

