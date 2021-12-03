Colima Sea Salt by Ava Jane’s Kitchen: Is It Legit to Buy? [Review]

The Colima Sea Salt is a unique type of salt that comes from the waters off-shore Mexico. It’s been shown to improve respiratory diseases, balance pH levels, and reduce aging signs, making it one heckuva tasty detoxifying treat [1]. But when compared against other types like Himalayan or even Hawaiian sea salts in taste tests by Ava Jane Kitchen team members, they found out just how superior this process makes them feel about their health while keeping up with all those essential nutrients you need for an energized lifestyle!

What is Colima Sea Salt?

Sea salt is not your average staple in the kitchen. Colima Sea Salt, made by Ava Jane’s Kitchen and hand-harvested from Mexico’s beautiful oceans just outside of Cabo San Lucas – does not contain any microplastic at all! The founder John Cawrse attributes this to their 100% natural unrefined process with no additives or preservatives, leaving you knowing exactly what goes into each scoopful (sea salts).

This salt has been sourced from the pristine waters of Colima, Mexico. The team claims that testing for plastics in their products has all passed with high scores! Let’s explore what else makes this salty treat so great before diving into how it benefits us here at home.

What Highlights Does Colima Sea Salt Have?

Along with being tested clean by NutriData, Colima Sea Salt has been unrefined. This natural question to ask oneself is whether or not an Un-processed product like this can be safe because it isn’t pure – John goes onto explain that when sea salt is refined into its final form (stripped of crucial minerals), there could potentially result in a plethora of ailments ranging anywhere from bodily imbalance and malnutrition up to serious illness such as mineral deficiency!

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to table salt, look no further! Colima Sea Salt is rich in magnesium and free from cadmium as well as arsenic. Other benefits include its powerful flavor compared with a normal grocery store variety pack–a pinch goes a long way rather than spoonfuls; each bag contains 10% of what’s needed straight into the Costa Verde scholarship fund, which helps out those less fortunate too!

Products & Ingredients

The high salt content and the lack of added minerals in natural sea salts, mostly pure sodium chloride. On top of these two factors making them unhealthy for your body over time- Colima Sea Salt provides 80 essential nutrients while still containing less than 10% acidity, so you can enjoy its amazing benefits without feeling great discomfort or pressure on how many grams per day should be eaten! Most people are used to buying big brand options that have been highly refined.

It includes:

Magnesium

Sulfur

Carbon

Silicon

Calcium

Potassium

Iron

Aluminum

Praseodymium

Strontium

Zinc

Copper

Erbium

Tin

Bromine

Titanium

Boron

Gallium

Rubidium

Fluoride

Cerium

Manganese

Salt is one of the most basic ingredients in cooking, but not all salts are created equal. Many types can be refined and stripped to remove minerals or fillers like anti-caking agents that would otherwise cause lumps during the production process.

At Ava Jane’s Kitchen, they offer their customers Colima salt, which comes from traditional harvest by migrant families working during dry season Mexico’s coastal region where this purest form lives!

Does A Money-Back Guarantee Protect Colima Sea Salt?

Sea salt is a delicacy and the best in Mexico. Colima Sea Salt has been guaranteed a lifetime guarantee to please all of your needs, no matter how big or small they are! If you’re not satisfied with their quality for any reason whatsoever, just let customer service know so they can make it right again.

What Is The Cost Of Colima Sea Salt?

Colima Sea Salt is available in bags of 227g, buy bulk purchases are more advantageous. Savings opportunities include buying at a discount and taking advantage of supply/demand pricing structures that affect the retail price.

One bag of Colima Sea Salt: $0.01

Three bags of Colima Sea Salt: $29.98

Seven bags of Colima Sea Salt: $59.95

Online Reviews/Complaints

Colima Salt has been getting positive reviews from customers for its tasty flavor and how they feel after consuming it. These are the endorsements of popular blogs in health, dieting, fitness – all telling their believers that this product will make them happy!

Competitors & Alternatives

High-end salt products can be found worldwide, and there’s a variety for every taste. Make sure you research what type of unrefined pure sea salts would best suit your needs, though, because not everyone has an interest in traveling abroad just to buy some!

What Sorts of Tests Are Conducted on Colima Sea Salt?

Ava Jane’s Kitchen is on top of their game when it comes to salt. They have regular lab tests for minerals and toxins, so you know that Colima Sea Salt has been tested thoroughly before being sold in stores!

Compared to Other Brands, Colima Sea Salt Is Quite Expensive. Why?

Colima Sea Salt is a precious and expensive commodity because it’s harvested by hand rather than “naturally” gathered from thousands of miles away. The extra care is taken to ensure quality has made this salt line worth its weight in gold – literally!

Conclusion

Ava Jane’s Kitchen provides a safe, pure source of salt that comes from rainwater percolation. Our team was pleased by Colima Sea Salt because it can enhance dishes and the extensive effort that went into lab testing for peace-of-mind consumers who want to know exactly what they’re putting in their bodies. For those looking for more guidance on how best to serve or store this precious commodity? You were not wrong here!

One of the most interesting things about this company is that they are transparent with their process, making them stand out. They share all aspects inside and outside to help consumers learn how microplastic can be avoided for good!

