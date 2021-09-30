Celebrate National Kratom Day With PurKratom’s Sitewide BOGO Sale

September 30th is National Kratom Day! If you’re not sure what that means, it’s a day of celebration for this natural plant that has been used medicinally for centuries. If you are new to kratom, this is a great time to learn about the plant and why it might be something you want to use. Oh, and it’s also a perfect time for huge savings on the best-selling kratom products in the industry!

Not sure if kratom is right for you? Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know about this amazing plant.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a tropical tree in the coffee family found natively in Southeast Asia. In that region, kratom has been used as a traditional medicine for thousands of years, and it’s also widely consumed today. Kratom leaves contain powerful compounds called alkaloids, which help to stimulate important functions linked to physical and internal well-being.

What Does Kratom Do to You?

Thanks to its rich alkaloid content, kratom can be used for a wide variety of effects. Alkaloids in kratom include mitragynine, mitraphylline, and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. This particular alkaloid content sets kratom apart from other plants in the coffee family (Rubiaceae).

Many users have found that taking kratom on a regular basis has helped to improve their mood, mental clarity, and even productivity levels at work or school. When taken at night, kratom can also ease tension in muscles and joints, promote enhanced feelings of calmness and serenity, and even support more profound sleep at night.

How Do You Take Kratom?

In the wild, kratom can be taken orally by chewing the leaves or drinking tea made from them—or even eaten raw. Today, however, kratom products are mostly sold as capsules or powders.

But what does kratom taste like?

Naturally, kratom has an earthy, semi-bitter taste. That’s why people prefer capsules, and those who use powder typically mix it with other beverages. For example, you can mix powdered kratom and orange juice during breakfast or kratom with green tea for a midday pick me up. Some brands like PurKratom also offer kratom-infused gummies, which are fruit-flavored and carry a high concentration of kratom, making them the perfect product for first-time users. Ultimately, the best way to use kratom comes down to your unique needs and preferences.

How Much Kratom to Take?

Due to its strong natural properties, some people can be more sensitive than others when it comes to kratom. As a general rule of thumb, follow your product’s label for suggested use and serving sizes. If you are a first-time user, it is recommended that you start with a small serving size and work your way up gradually if you are not experiencing the results you desire.

What Are the Different Types of Kratom?

Kratom products are typically available in four varieties, each with a specific set of properties and potential benefits. While some strains share various similarities, it’s important to understand how they might differ to make the most of your kratom experience.

Green Kratom: Green kratom is known for its mood-lifting effects and ability to enhance mental clarity.

Red Kratom: Considered the most soothing strain, red kratom can induce deep feelings of calmness and relaxation.

White Kratom: White kratom is used for refreshing, energizing effects, which will help to revitalize the body and mind.

Gold Kratom: Also known as yellow kratom, gold strains provide a perfect balance of calmness, mood management, and overall uplifting effects.

