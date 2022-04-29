CBD for Hangovers: Is CBD Oil Effective for Helping Hangover Side Effects?

Suffering from a hangover? Many people swear by the healing hangover properties of Cannabis to make them feel better, but if this is not a viable option, the benefits of CBD are just as good- if not better! The next time that you are feeling unwell after a night of imbibing, consider how CBD, Cannabidiol, might help.

So, CBD for hangovers- does it help?

People have been using Cannabis for hangovers from alcohol overindulgence with efficacy for decades-due to the way that it affects the endocannabinoid system of the body. However, CBD (Cannabidiol) may be even more effective at alleviating the symptoms of a hangover from too much alcohol, but without the psychoactive effects of Cannabis.

Keep reading to learn more about the many benefits of CBD- including relief for a hangover!

How Come I Have a Hangover?

Since alcohol is a diuretic, drinking too much can cause you to become dehydrated. The side effects of dehydration are miserable and uncomfortable- but more importantly, easily combated and countered when you are imbibing in alcoholic beverages. Simply be smart about what you mix your spirits with- and opt for a glass of water in-between each alcoholic drink.

Can Cannabis Help a Hangover?

People have been self-medicating hangovers from too much alcohol with cannabis for generations. The truth is, it is quite effective at treating many of the symptoms that are associated with dehydration from too much alcohol, like headache and nausea.

The reason why cannabis works so well with hangover symptoms is because of its impact on the endocannabinoid system. This is a system with a lot of pull over all the other systems of the human body. Whether you are depressed and anxious or you are having digestion issues, the endocannabinoid has a hand in it- and can also help alleviate and relieve, too. This system controls other functions of the body, too, including:

Sleep

Emotion

Appetite

Memory

Reproduction

Fertility

While cannabis may be effective at soothing the symptoms of a hangover, some people may prefer not to use psychoactive THC for a slew of reasons. That is where Cannabidiol, or CBD, comes into the picture.

What about Cannabidiol, or CBD?

CBD may be even more useful for helping to alleviate the symptoms of a hangover, or the side-effects of too much alcohol. The reason why has to do with the compounds contained in the CBD and how they affect the endocannabinoid system. THC and CBD both treat the hangover similarly, but CBD does it without the psychoactive effects of THC- so you can go about your day unimpaired, if that is important to you.

As mentioned, the type of CBD is relevant to the efficacy that it will have on the individual using it. Another variant might be the form of your CBD- that is, tinctures may offer faster-acting relief than edible gummy candies, for example.

To be clear, there are essentially three different types of CBD oil available. They are:

Full spectrum Full spectrum CBD is the type of CBD that contains all the natural compounds in the hemp plant, including psychoactive THC- albeit, in low amounts usually no more than 0.3%.

Full spectrum CBD is the type of CBD that contains all the natural compounds in the hemp plant, including psychoactive THC- albeit, in low amounts usually no more than 0.3%. Broad spectrum Broad spectrum CBD is many of the natural compounds found in cannabis, but with the exception of THC. There are still terpenes and flavonoids that can add to the CBD’s therapeutic properties and efficacy.

Broad spectrum CBD is many of the natural compounds found in cannabis, but with the exception of THC. There are still terpenes and flavonoids that can add to the CBD’s therapeutic properties and efficacy. Isolate CBD is the purest form of Cannabidiol, and all other compounds in the hemp plant have been removed.

Efficacy in treating hangovers with CBD is great news for those that are reluctant to use cannabis. CBD may be more useful than THC because of the different compounds and their varying impacts on the endocannabinoid system.

How Does CBD Help a Hangover?

Now that you know what CBD is, as well as the definition of a hangover, how does one help the other? That is, what does CBD do to alleviate the symptoms you are experiencing? The answer may surprise you.

Some of the ways that CBD helps a hangover include these aspects:

Anti-inflammatory

When you become dehydrated from drinking too much, you may experience inflammation. This manifests during a hangover in aches, pains, and headache. Have you ever woken up with a hangover and felt like a truck had run you over? That is due to the inflammation caused by becoming dehydrated during imbibement.

Another perk related to the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD is that CBD does not interact with alcohol. That is, taking ibuprofen or aspirin for a hangover could result in toxicity of the liver; with CBD, this is not a concern.

Nausea and Vomiting

Cannabis has been lauded as an effective anti-nausea medication used by those with chronic conditions or that are going through chemotherapy for cancer, which can cause nausea and vomiting. This therapeutic application makes CBD an ‘antiemetic’, or preventative for nausea and/or vomiting.

CBD does the same thing and is also an antiemetic. Depending on the other symptoms that you are experiencing, CBD can effectively alleviate this symptom- possibly more- of your hangover without side effects or intoxication.

Mood

Nobody with a hangover is in a particularly good mood. In fact, it can make many downright grouchy. Some symptoms of an alcohol hangover include mood disturbance, like anxiety, depression, and irritability. This is related to the body’s cortisol.

Cortisol is a hormone that is produced by the body, and when you are hungover, there is an increase in its production. In high levels, Cortisol can cause stress and instability of your mood. CBD has been used widely to combat anxiety, panic attacks, and even some forms of OCD. CBD impacts the serotonin system and neurotransmitters that regulate and control mood. CBD brings a sense of balance, restoring serotonin levels and lowering stress and anxiety to bring about calm.

Antioxidants

Did you know that CBD may be able to help fight other alcohol-related health problems that you may have? It is true- due to the antioxidants in CBD, it is a powerful warrior against disease, illness, and ailments of all kinds. While the jury is out regarding scientific proof, many CBD users and practitioners endorse its efficacy. If CBD can mitigate even a small amount of the damage and stress caused by alcohol, it is a worthwhile option to explore further.

More Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

You may have more questions regarding implementing CBD into your lifestyle for treating hangovers- as well as a whole slew of holistic health benefits. Before adding CBD to your routine, it is always prudent to discuss such changes with your provider or practitioner.

Some other common questions related to CBD include these:

What are some benefits of CBD?

CBD has been used widely to relieve pain. It has been reported that cannabis has been used since the year 2900 BC to alleviate pain! For this reason, it makes sense that it could have contemporary applications as an analgesic- but without the side effects aspirin, ibuprofen, or pharmaceuticals can have.

CBD has also been used for mental health issues, like anxiety and depression- and has shown promise as an antipsychotic. It is reported that it can be useful for cancer patients in alleviating side effects and symptoms. Furthermore, CBD can lower blood pressure and improve heart health- and so many more!

Having trouble maintaining a healthy sleep regimen? CBD can help!

Can CBD help alleviate hangover symptoms?

CBD can help to alleviate the symptoms of a hangover, at least for some users. If you experience nausea or a headache, CBD is a good place to start without the potential liver toxicity that aspirin can have. Since CBD is anti-inflammatory, it makes sense that it will relieve some of the inflammation associated with drinking too much alcohol.

Can CBD make a hangover worse?

There are instances of people having negative effects on CBD when they are hungover. For some people that do not have a tolerance to CBD, they may experience fatigue or nausea from taking CBD.

Is it safe to use CBD, in general?

It is safe, in general, to use CBD, however some people may experience side effects from CBD products, like:

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Changes in weight

If you experience side-effects simply cease using CBD and speak to your practitioner or doctor about it.

What is the best time of day for CBD?

The best time of the day to take CBD really depends on the reasons and symptoms that you are taking it for. What is it that you hope the CBD will do for you? Help with sleep? Take CBD oil before bed to soothe and calm after a long day; want to improve focus at work? Take CBD oil as part of your early-morning routine. The choice is yours.

How often should you take CBD oil?

Again, the frequency that you take CBD products depends on your own goals and condition. General supplementation daily helps maintain healthy endocannabinoid system function. Keep in mind that it takes anywhere from five minutes to an hour and a half for the CBD’s effects to be felt. This varies based on a few factors, including the following:

Your percentage of body fat

Your total body weight

The potency and quality of the CBD (Cannabidiol) product that you are using

The frequency that you use CBD products

It is possible to build up a tolerance to CBD over time.

Some people that use CBD prefer smaller doses throughout the day to maintain a consistent and therapeutic level of CBD in their bloodstream. Again, it is a matter of personal preference.

How fast will I feel the effects of CBD?

So, naturally you want to know how quickly you are going to gain relief and feel the effects of the CBD products that you have used, ingested, or consumed. There are several factors that impact the time that it takes to feel the effects of CBD consumption. Some things that impact the time frame include these:

The time of the day that you use the CBD product.

The quality of the CBD being used.

The amount of CBD taken or used.

The method of CBD consumption- i.e. vaporizing, capsules, tincture, etc.

Body weight

Tolerance to CBD products

Frankly, the results of consuming CBD products can vary widely. Make sure that you start small and slow to establish that you can tolerate the CBD when starting with a new product or regimen. Gradually build up to the recommended therapeutic dose for optimal results.

Should I start taking CBD regularly?

Whether or not to start taking CBD is a personal choice. It makes sense to do your own research to find CBD products that match-up with your own health and wellness goals. As always, discuss CBD or any changes to your routine with your doctor first- especially if you are taking any prescribed or over-the-counter medications that could interact with the Cannabidiol.

Are you experiencing a hangover? Keep some CBD on-hand for just this occasion. CBD is effective at alleviating symptoms and side-effects of too much alcohol, and without the psychoactive ‘high’ that accompanies cannabis, also deemed useful for treating hangovers. Consider tinctures and capsules for your home’s first aid kit and take as directed for therapeutic relief from a night of excess. Remember to buy CBD that is grown and manufactured in the US for best results.

