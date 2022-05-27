BuzzBGone Mosquito Patches Review: Effective Anti-Bug Sticker?

The BuzzBGone Mosquito Patches are a type of protective accessory that helps users to eliminate the risk of getting bitten by mosquitos or other bugs. The protection lasts throughout the day and contains no toxic ingredients.

What is BuzzBGone?

As summertime gets closer, most people look ahead to plan out how they want to spend the season. With camping trips, fishing expeditions, or trips to the beach, one thing that no one wants to account for is the bugs. As much as people love to spend time outdoors, they are much less welcoming to mosquitos and other bugs that already live there. After all, they are known for carrying disease and causing incredible itching for anyone who gets bitten. While it might be easy to kill them if they pop up, it is much easier to take on a preventative effort.

Most people try to reduce their risk of getting a mosquito bite by lighting citronella candles. While it can be effective, consumers will have to stay around this candle to keep getting the protection they need. Using a repellant can be a good way to keep protection with the user, but lotions and sprays tend to have dangerous chemicals that are toxic for the body as it absorbs them. Plus, the chemicals used aren’t necessarily safe for everyone. With the BuzzBGone patches, users can take their protection everywhere.

The BuzzBGone Mosquito Patches last for up to 12 hours of protection, and it can be used for people as young as 3 years old. The high-quality patches come with proven ingredients and a money-back guarantee. While lotions and sprays have to be applied repeatedly to keep protection, the patch just sticks on wherever the user wants to put it (except for the skin and certain materials). It is safe to put on the user’s desk, bed, tent, a stroller, or clothing to make sure they get protection wherever they are.

How Does the BuzzBGone Patch Work?

The main reason that the BuzzBGone patch is so effective is because it is DEET-free and non-toxic. Instead, this formula uses citronella, eucalyptus, and peppermint oil. All three of these ingredients are known for their ability to reduce pests.

Citronella is commonly used in candles to deter mosquitos away from a space. Candles can be helpful, but it isn’t safe to leave an open flame where children and pets might be. Still, no one can ignore the inherent benefits of citronella oil in repelling insects. It can be used in a diffuser or spray bottle, but it also can be diluted with lotion to put on the skin. According to the current research on citronella, this oil can be used to improve wound healing and reduce fungal infections.

Eucalyptus oil includes eucalyptol, which naturally reduces the number of insects found in a space. It specifically helps consumers to eliminate mosquitos and other insects that might bite them for up to 8 hours, which is why the other two ingredients in this formula have to do some of the heavy lifting to push the extra 4 hours that BuzzBGone claims to work. It is rich with antioxidants, though it should not be consumed in a fresh state. When ingested after drying and placing in a tea, eucalyptus can reduce cold symptoms, deal with dry skin, reduce pain, and support relaxation.

Finally, peppermint oil rounds out the remedy. Though the main pest that BuzzBGone deals with is the mosquito, peppermint oil is associated with repelling ticks, spiders, fleas, ants, moths, flies, beetles, and roaches as well. Some people keep peppermint oil around the house at their doors and windows to protect their home from becoming infested. Along with the way it reduces the presence of mosquitos and the risk of being bitten, it is also an excellent solution for people who want to reduce germs or stop itching when applied topically. It can also ease pain, reduce vomiting, and improve sweating. It is sometimes ingested to reduce irritable bowel syndrome.

By combining these three essential oils into a patch, users can start seeing a change in the bugs around them at any moment. Even though the glue adhesive is strong, it doesn’t leave any residue behind on compatible surfaces.

How to Apply

This patch needs to go on a surface that the user will be around. To apply, start by peeling the sticker backing off of the patch. Then, apply it to one of the safe surfaces that it can be used on. The patch will need to be replaced every 12 hours to keep getting the protection. Luckily, the boxes come in packages of 120 each, which means that users could have continuous protection in a single space for 60 days.

Consumers can get access to the manual online by visiting here.

Purchasing BuzzBGone Patches

The only way that consumers can get BuzzBGone patches is through the official website. Though a single box of 120 package typically costs $30.75, the creators have decided to offer a substantial discount. The packages include:

One box for $19.99

Two boxes for $39.99

Three boxes for $44.99

Four boxes for $54.99

If the user finds that these remedy doesn’t help consumers to eliminate their bug bites, they can request a refund from the creators within 30 days with the money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About BuzzBGone

How long does the BuzzBGone patch continue to work?

This patch is meant to work for no more than 12 hours.

How many patches come in one package of BuzzBGone?

Each package contains a total of 120 patches in the box.

Who is a good candidate for BuzzBGone?

Anyone over age 3 (including adults) can use BuzzBGone to protect themselves from mosquitos.

Does BuzzBGone contain DEET?

Though many bug repellants contain DEET to deter mosquitos and other pests, BuzzBGone doesn’t. It is completely non-toxic and reduces the risk of developing rashes or inflammation. This patch reduces the user’s risk of being bitten with eucalyptus oil, citronella oil, and peppermint oil to achieve these effects.

Will any mark be left behind when the user puts it on their clothing?

It depends entirely on the material used. These patches may leave residue behind on silk, wool, or leather.

Can users put the BuzzBGone patch on their skin?

No. This patch should not be put on the user’s skin due to the glue used in the adhesive.

To get ahold of the customer service team with other questions, fill out the form here for electronic communication.

Summary

The BuzzBGone patches are easy to apply for protection. They provide consumers with a way to protect themselves from the dangerous biting insects in their environment, but they also eliminate the stress associated with outdoor activities. It is made with essential oils that have proven effects as bug repellents on their own but combining them into a patch that can go anywhere is extremely helpful. The remedy doesn’t go on the skin, so users don’t have to worry about any reaction. Plus, since it is safe to have around kids as young as three years old.

