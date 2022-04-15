Blast Portable AC Reviews – Is Blast Auxiliary Air Cooler Scam or Legit?

The extreme summer temperatures can make staying indoors unbearable. Thus, it is essential to have an effective, energy-saving, and reliable cooling system to help you get through summer.

Traditional cooling systems are cumbersome, immobile, and require much power to operate. The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is a new model-cooling device that promises to fight excess heat while saving you electricity costs. How does it work? Is it expensive?

What is Blast Auxiliary Portable AC?

The hot and dry air experienced during summer can be fatal and make summer days unbearable. The rising cost of electric power makes running a traditional AC system almost impossible. The Blast Auxiliary AC is advertised as a classic, compact, and practical cooling device that uses minimal power, is easy to operate and can make you enjoy the summer days and nights.

Blast Auxiliary AC is 100% portable, meaning you can carry it anywhere you wish, including outdoors. In addition, it uses less space and is easy to install. Its low weight and ease of use make it ideal for your office or home. Blast Auxiliary AC uses a rechargeable lithium battery and allows you to get cool without feeling guilty about escalating the power bills. Similarly, Blast Auxiliary AC is ideal for homes with pets and kids and can operate for up to eight hours when fully charged.

Blast Auxiliary Specifications

Blast Auxiliary AC has a water tank with a capacity of 750ml.

The dimensions are 174 by 170 by 170 mm, meaning it is lightweight and compact.

The fan has three settings, i.e. low, medium and high, to allow you to get the “coolness” you desire

It comes with a standard 12V USB charger.

It comes with eight moonlight LED setting tie suit your needs

It is designed to function noiselessly

It is user-friendly, and kids above 12 years can operate it.

How Does Blast Auxiliary AC Work?

Most conventional cooling systems require a professional to install them. However, the Blast Auxiliary AC has a compact yet easy to operate design. You do not need professional aid to install and run it.

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is powered by sophisticated evaporative technology. The maker says the cooler needs water to clear heat and humidify your space. Thus, the Blast Auxiliary AC collects the warm air and cools it before fanning it out as cool air. As more heat molecules bump into the water curtain, the air propelled outside is cool and refreshing.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Assemble a Blast Auxiliary AC

Assemble the Blast Auxiliary AC as suggested by the instructional manual

Charge the battery fully

Eject the water curtain from the drawer and soak it in water

Reinstall the water curtain

Fill the Blast Auxiliary with water half the capacity (about 300 ml)

Turn the AC on

Select your ideal speed setting (low, medium, high)

Enjoy the cool and humidified temperatures

Key Blast Auxiliary AC Features and Benefits

Durability: Blast Auxiliary AC is made from high-quality materials to last long. Its internal and external features are long-lasting and unlikely to break down easily.

Cost-Effective: The portable Blast Auxiliary AC uses minimal electric power than conventional cooling devices.

Multiple Speed Settings: The Auxiliary AC fans have three fan speeds to allow users to get the preferred coolness.

Lightweight: Most customers prefer the Auxiliary Blast AC as it is compact and lightweight, making it easy to bring it everywhere. You can use it in outdoor and indoor settings as long as the battery is charged.

Functions Noiselessly: Most cooling devices produce noise, which can distract users while sleeping or working. The Blast Auxiliary AC has zero noise making it ideal for cooling your space while working or sleeping.

Serves as a Humidifier: The dry and hot air can make breathing difficult. Individuals with sinusitis and allergies to dust will find the Blast Auxiliary efficient in delivering a clean and humidified atmosphere. Thus, it can help in managing certain conditions like asthma.

Works Immediately: Depending on your speed, the Auxiliary Blast AC provides users with instant cool air immediately after turning it on.

User-Friendly: The Blast Auxiliary AC is pet and kids-friendly. It is cordless and designed to power off in case it trips off. Similarly, it can reset itself after several minutes.

Easy to Maintain: The Blast Auxiliary portable AC requires zero professional maintenance. Users need to refill the water tank and clean out the trapped dust without involving the help of experts.

Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Availability and Pricing

You can purchase legitimate Blast Auxiliary AC only via the official manufacturer’s website. The maker is currently offering great discounts. However, the official website reports that limited pieces are remaining in stock. You can pay for the Blast Auxiliary AC using MasterCard, Visa Card, Discover, or American Express.

The makers of Blast Auxiliary Portable AC can be contacted via the following:

Email Form: https://support.blastauxiliary.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

https://support.blastauxiliary.com/hc/en-us/requests/new Mailing Address: Complete Performance B.V. (Netherlands) Postbus 7218, 3109 AE SCHIEDAM The Netherlands

Final Word

If you are looking for a cost-effective, reliable, and portable cooling device, you should consider Blast Auxiliary AC. The stylish AC has an attractive design and uses minimal power and water. It is ideal for fighting heat in small spaces, including offices, cars, or bedrooms. Similarly, you can use the Blasty Auxiliary AC unit in a house with kids or pets without worrying about accidents.

