Best THC Oil & Tincture From Top Weed Brands in 2022

Smoking joints can be a great way to get calm and relaxed when you get stressed sometimes. However, we ingest many chemicals that can be harmful to our health while smoking. No worries, there’s an alternative to that; the best delta-9 oil. Also, the effects of delta-9 oil are more potent and last for a longer period.

Delta-9 products are available in various forms; flowers, edibles, balms, carts, etc. Like the gummies, delta-9 oils are edibles. Additionally, you can consume these oils in two ways; by placing a few drops under your tongue or putting them in your favorite beverage. Whichever method you choose, the feeling is the same.

When talking about delta-9, people tend to think of it as cannabis. They believe one can consume it to get high. However, delta-9 can be used as an alternative medicine for several conditions aside from recreational purposes. Many people have reported that delta-9 relieved their chronic pains. Moreover, some even said it helps with nausea and vomiting and boosts appetite.

As a result of the numerous unique benefits, delta-9 has recently gathered a lot of attention. Consequently, the market is now saturated with many products from different brands. With this development, selecting a particular product can be quite a task. The good news is we’ve done the research and compared various brands for you. Eventually, we have chosen two trusted brands and have the best delta-9 oil you can find on the marketplace. If you’re excited about trying out these oils, read on to the end.

THC Oils From Best Delta 9 Brands In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Oil & Tinctures, Editor’s Choice Medterra CBD – Popular Delta 9 Brand For D9 THC Oil

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best THC Oil & Tinctures, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is a trusted name among THC users and is well-known for its high-quality products. Partnering with the best hemp plant farms in Colorado, the company has captured customers’ hearts with the purity and potency of its products. This company grows the hemp used in its products under strict conditions to deliver the best to its customers.

The company produces a range of hemp-derived products from delta-8 to CBD, HHC, and even delta-9. They use only natural ingredients to make their products. Additionally, these products are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.

The Exhale Wellness CBD + Delta-9 THC oil is a significant hit. This oil contains a mix of CBD and delta-9 THC to help deliver healing properties to the user. With the wealth of experience the producers of this product possess, it’s no wonder why it is highly effective.

Exhale Wellness has a team of professionals with decades of combined experience. This team carefully researched and tested these oils produced by Exhale Wellness to ensure that it is safe to use. Also, the delta-9 oil offered by Exhale Wellness has undergone a series of tests from third-party laboratories to ascertain its safety and effectiveness further.

The oil by Exhale Wellness has several unique effects on your body, like regulating sleep, uplifting mood, enhanced memory, and appetite boost. It can also help reduce anxiety and relieve nausea.

Although this oil may have some adverse side effects, generally, they are not severe and do not last for long. Some of the side effects include; dry mouth, headache, dizziness, physical discomfort, and an upset stomach.

Highlights

Variety of Potency Levels: No matter if you’re a beginner or an experienced user with a high tolerance, there’s an effective product for you. At Exhale Wellness, you select the size and the potency level that best suits your usage and tolerance level. The oil comes in two sizes, 600 mg and 1200 mg. Also, it is available in three concentration levels for each size. The product is known to be very effective when it comes to pain relief.

Free Shipping and Discounts: Exhale Wellness offers a discount of 20% off their first purchase to first-timers. Also, you get free shipping on all your purchases when you shop online. If you like their products and become a regular, you can opt-in for a monthly subscription and get 25% off your purchase.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Exhale Wellness has all its products undergo third-party laboratory testing to confirm their safety and effectiveness. In addition, they make the reports available on their website. You can check each result to know what you are actually purchasing. The certificate of analysis of each product is also available on their website. The level of transparency exhibited by this company shows that they are trustworthy and dedicated to delivering the highest quality products to their customers.

Positive Customer Feedback: Although there are not too many reviews about CBD+Delta-9 Oil, the ones on the website are mainly positive. Additionally, we checked several third-party websites, and there were hardly any negative reviews on this product. Customers appreciate that the oil provides the exact feeling they expect. Most of the reviews praised the effectiveness of this product.

Pros

Mild flavor

Third-party laboratory tested

100% natural and organic

Variety of concentrations available

Non-GMO

Cons

Free shipping only on orders above $75

#2. Medterra: Popular Delta 9 Brand For D9 THC Oil

Medterra has quickly risen to become one of the top-rated hemp-derived products companies with its safe and potent products. They use high-quality hemp grown by the best farmers in the U.S under strict conditions in their production. Their manufacturing and extraction processes are highly commendable, and they have an impressive track record of pleasing customers with their premium quality products.

Medterra’s oil has a unique composition of CBD, delta-9 THC, and other beneficial cannabinoids. Whether you are a beginner or a regular user of delta-9, there’s a size for you. Medterra CBD tincture comes in three sizes; 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg in a 15 ml or 30 ml glass dropper bottle. The tincture also has two different serving options; 50 mg or 100 mg per serving. Additionally, it comes in two delicious flavors; citrus and chocolate mint.

The Medterra CBD tincture has a lower concentration of THC, which is 2mg. Hence, it provides a steady and soothing effect. Additionally, it can help in promoting good sleep, easing mental stress, managing pain, and relieving anxiety. Overall, this product helps keep you calm and in a better mood.

Medterra gets its products tested at third-party laboratories. Also, it publishes the lab reports on its website for customers to review the components of the products and verify their authenticity. In addition, they offer free shipping with purchases of above $75 or when you sign up for a monthly subscription. With the monthly subscription, you receive a 30% discount on your order.

Highlights

THC Content: According to U.S. laws, delta-9 products should not contain more than 0.3% THC content. You can be sure Medterra products fully comply with all of the U.S.’s legal regulations around the cannabis industry. Therefore, they don’t contain more than 0.3% THC.

Hemp Source: Medterra extracts its products from premium, natural and organic hemp sourced from the best farms in the U.S. As a result, they provide safe and potent products that contain no chemical additives that may harm humans.

100% Natural and Organic: This company uses the best extraction process possible to ensure the quality of the final product is not declined. The CBD contained in the Medterra CBD tincture is entirely pure and contains no chemical additives. Also, this tincture is 100% natural, organic, and non-GMO.

Strong and Long-Lasting Effects: Medterra hemp derived CBD products like CBD tinctures have a unique 5:1 composition of CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Therefore, it has a long-lasting, powerful, and desired effect on users.

Pros

100% natural and organic

Long-lasting effects

Full-spectrum CBD oil

No chemical additives

Less than 0.3% THC content

Cons

No shipments out of the U.S.

How We Chose The Best Delta 9 THC Oil

What we did first was to make a list of all brands producing delta-9 products. We then cut down this list by selecting the brands most loved among the users. After that, we compared the remaining brands based on several criteria like price, quality, company credibility, Farm Bill compliance, and customers’ experience.

What We Looked for in Each Delta-9 Product

Before arriving at these two we’ve selected, we scrutinized each brand and their delta-9 oils thoroughly. We were determined to find the best, and we did. Exhale Wellness and Medterra are currently the two leading brands available in the market. Below are what we considered before arriving at this conclusion;

Quality: The quality of delta-9 oils heavily depends on the level of purity of the oil and the extraction method used to extract the byproduct from a cannabis plant. Some brands mix their delta-9 with CBD or delta-8. Hence, the percentage of delta-9 THC in their products drops. We made sure to select products with a higher percentage of delta-9 constituents to provide the desired effect. The oil is free from any harmful chemical byproducts.

The quality of delta-9 oils heavily depends on the level of purity of the oil and the extraction method used to extract the byproduct from a cannabis plant. Some brands mix their delta-9 with CBD or delta-8. Hence, the percentage of delta-9 THC in their products drops. We made sure to select products with a higher percentage of delta-9 constituents to provide the desired effect. The oil is free from any harmful chemical byproducts. Price: Due to the heavy cost incurred in producing delta-9 products extracted from hemp flower or marijuana plants, they can be relatively expensive. Also, pricing is an essential factor to consider for any purchase. Therefore, we selected reasonably priced products that offer great value.

Due to the heavy cost incurred in producing delta-9 products extracted from hemp flower or marijuana plants, they can be relatively expensive. Also, pricing is an essential factor to consider for any purchase. Therefore, we selected reasonably priced products that offer great value. Farm Bill Compliance: The Farm Bill is the federal government’s primary agricultural and food policy tool in the United States. It legalizes cannabinoids with the condition that the manufacturing process must be compliant with their regulations. That means that the product must not contain more than 0.3% THC content. A Farm Bill compliant product is certified and confirmed to follow these regulations.

The Farm Bill is the federal government’s primary agricultural and food policy tool in the United States. It legalizes cannabinoids with the condition that the manufacturing process must be compliant with their regulations. That means that the product must not contain more than 0.3% THC content. A Farm Bill compliant product is certified and confirmed to follow these regulations. Company Credibility: It’s possible to understand a company’s credibility by looking at different factors like customer feedback and how open they are about the manufacturing and testing processes. We ensured that these companies have a record of delivering safe and effective products before including them in our list.

It’s possible to understand a company’s credibility by looking at different factors like customer feedback and how open they are about the manufacturing and testing processes. We ensured that these companies have a record of delivering safe and effective products before including them in our list. Customers’ Experience: Although the way a product works is different for each user, first-hand experience is still a strong indicator. We checked the feedback on each of these products thoroughly to see what benefits they offer. The products we selected have majorly positive feedback from customers.

Buying Guide: What to Consider When Buying Delta-9 Oils

Here are a few things to look out for when purchasing delta-9 oils;

Third-Party Lab Tests

It is essential to check if the product you’re opting for has undergone lab tests in independent laboratories. Through the lab reports, you can determine the THC content and the purity of the delta-9 oil. Most companies selling delta-9 products make these lab reports available on their website. If a product doesn’t have the lab reports available to consumers, we do not recommend purchasing it.

Carrier Oils

Every brand creates its oil with a unique formula, but all use carrier oils in the delta-9 oil. The difference is the kind of carrier oil they use. It determines the effect, potency, how long it takes to see the results, and more. Therefore, when purchasing from a brand, you should check what carrier oil their product contains. Afterward, you can look up that oil and its effects to know if it suits your needs. The most popular carrier oil is hemp seed oil, and the majority of brands use it. Other oils that brands generally use are coconut and olive oil.

Potency

If you’re a beginner, you should start with oils with lower concentrations of THC. Hence, you can determine and gradually build your body’s tolerance level. Even if you’re not a beginner, it’s best to start with low potency when trying out a new product and see how your body reacts. If you are happy with the effects and have a good experience, you can go for higher potency levels. It’s better to choose a brand that offers a range of potency levels. Thus, you can switch to a stronger product without changing brands.

Extract Blend

Pure delta-9 oils sound excellent and superior, but high-quality blends are even better. There are lots of unique benefits that these blends offer. For example, the Exhale Wellness THC and CBD blend oil provide extra minerals that help in nourishing your body. That is because each plant’s chemical compound has something to offer. You should, however, check the effects of each component in the blend and ensure all suit what you expect.

FAQs Regarding THC Oils & Tinctures

What Is the best way to consume delta-9 THC oil?

There are a couple of different ways to consume delta-9 oil, and what’s the best depends on your needs. For example, you can consume directly by placing a few drops under your tongue if you want faster effects. Alternatively, you can also ingest delta-9 oil by adding it to your favorite food or beverage. However, that would take a more extended period for the effects to kick in as you would have to wait until your body has fully digested it.

How long does it take for delta-9 oil to take effect?

Generally, it should take about 30-60 minutes for you to experience its effects after consumption. However, the way you consume it can affect how long it takes for the effects to kick in. If you consume it directly, it takes less time. Yet, it would take longer if you mix it with food or a beverage. Either way, it would take longer for oil to kick in than smoking. On the other hand, the effects of the oil tend to be stronger and longer-lasting. Similar effects are that of CBD oil.

Are there any side effects of delta-9?

Yes, delta-9 has a couple of side effects. However, none are serious, and they fade off quickly. Some of these side effects include; dry mouth, red eyes, headaches, and dizziness. Also, it may cause distraction, slow reflexes, and sleepiness. Therefore, it is advisable not to operate any heavy machinery or drive after consuming the THC products.

Can you overdose on THC?

There is no report regarding overdose while using THC. Since it’s natural and extracted from plants, it is relatively safe to consume. However, it is still advisable to mind your tolerance level and not consume large quantities at once.

Conclusion: Are THC Oils Really Effective?

Delta-9 is one of the most prevalent cannabinoids in the market for multiple reasons. First, it can provide the euphoric effect that users want to get from recreational marijuana use, but its effects are more stable and last longer. Second, there’s a wide range of delta-9 products available. Hence, it’s a lot easier to find the right one for anyone’s needs, tolerance, and using habits. Especially, delta-9 oils are very easy to consume and can show their effects in a short period when taken directly.

Besides the euphoric feeling of THC, delta-9 oils have relaxing properties that can help ease your stress and uplift your mood. They may be beneficial in reducing anxiety and solving sleeping problems. Furthermore, delta-9 can be combined with CBD to increase these soothing effects. Exhale Wellness CBD + THC Delta-9 Oil and Medterra CBD + Delta-9 THC Tincture are prominent examples of that combination.

We curated the top two delta-9 oil products available currently. Additionally, we explained all the essential factors to consider when choosing a delta-9 product. No matter if you need the delta-9 oil for recreational purposes or health benefits, you can find the right one just for you with the help of this article.