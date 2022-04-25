Best Tarot Reading Sites For Astrology Answers – Top 5 Tarot Card Reading Platforms For Most Accurate Psychic Reading And Career And Love Horoscope By Professional Fortune Tellers

The fast pace of life can make you feel as if you’re not in total control over your destiny. With countless responsibilities for you to balance, you may fall into desperation and become uncertain about your priorities. If you struggle to keep a normal balance between your career, love, and social life, tarot cards may be able to reveal the answer and help you lead a more fulfilling life.

In times of need and uncertainty, it is perfectly okay to ask for help, and many people have found consolation in tarot card reading.

A tarot reading can offer you spiritual guidance and help you find the obvious answers that have been bothering you your whole life. Experienced readers will help you dig deeper into your problems, get to their core, and embrace the solution. But the secret to your life problem doesn’t lie in the cards. It lies in you. The cards are just a medium that will help you learn the truth about yourself and realize what you’ve been overlooking for years.

Finding a good one can be pretty challenging with the abundance of online tarot reading sites. Fortunately, our team of experts has compiled a neat list of the best services that will help you embrace the truth.

Top 5 Best Online Tarot Reading Sites:

Purple Garden –Overall Best Tarot Card Reading Site

Keen – Best Variety Of Psychic Reading Services Kasamba – Popular For Psychic Reading For Future Predictions AskNow – Best For Love Based Tarot Reading Oranum – Recommended For Video Based Tarot Reading Online

#1. Purple Garden–Overall Best Tarot Card Reading Site

Intro

Purple Garden is the best and safest place for you to get valuable insights into your past, present, and future. The platform features a vast network of gifted mediums that will provide you with an extraordinary tarot reading session to help unveil many truths about your life.

Highlights

Purper Garden is a beginner-friendly platform that will help you schedule an extraordinary tarot reading session with ease. The friendly interface allows you to browse through the comprehensive network of experienced mediums easily. You also get the chance to read through the short biographies of each tarot reader to find a perfect match.

By saving time comprehending a challenging user application, you’ll have more time to focus on your session and prepare before it starts.

If you’re not entirely sure which reader you should choose, you can take advantage of user Journeys. Journeys are extensive user testimonials about their experience with a specific reader. They will offer you valuable insights and help you make a decision.

Pros

Top-rated as the most accurate tarot reading site

Offers guidance in many aspects, with love and career advice as to the most popular options

Ratings and comments for each reader

Impeccable selection of experienced readers

Cons

Purple Garden doesn’t offer free trials

Why do we recommend it?

Our personal experience and user feedback say that Purple Garden offers the best and most accurate tarot readings online. The platform is very simple to use, and the readers are sincere and compassionate. They will help you realize your situation and guide you on your path toward a more fulfilling life.

#2. Keen – Best Variety Of Psychic Reading Services

Intro

If you’re looking for an online tarot reading service to help you with more specific love questions, Keen is our best recommendation. Keen’s tarot readers and spiritual advisors will help you cope with relationship issues and determine what’s best for you. Apart from love advice, you can also get spiritual guidance, financial outlooks and answer many life questions.

Highlights

Keen takes the ultimate care of its customers. So, if you’re indecisive or don’t know what you’re looking for, the platform will help you find a suitable tarot reader. Simply set up a couple of filters, and you’ll get immediate results in a list of the best recommendations for you.

With Keen, you’ll also get to know your tarot reader better. The extensive psychic profiles will help you establish a connection with your reader and become more comfortable during the session. That way, you can open up and unwind while your reader guides you through the experience.

Pros

Features exciting offers, including free minutes

A free dose of your daily horoscope

Spot on articles to get you introduced to tarot readings

Instant connection with available readers

Cons

Keen’s satisfaction guarantee is granted as Keen credit

Why do we recommend it?

Keen is one of our favorite tarot reading sites, not just for love insights. The platform features a diversified network of talented mediums that will help you embrace your current situation and transform it into the life you’ve always wanted for yourself. Sympathetic tarot readers are available 24/7, so you can get an answer to your questions at any time.

#3. Kasamba– Popular For Psychic Reading For Future Predictions

Intro

Kasamba is undoubtedly one of the oldest and most reliable tarot reading services online. The site has a vast history of success stories and uses every new experience to contribute to better service. Kasamba’s tarot reading sessions are an adventure and a chance for you to get back on track. The experienced mediums will help you realize your weaknesses and help you overcome them.

Highlights

The vast community of experienced tarot readers will provide you with an abundance of different experiences that will help you get a fresh new perspective on life. If you’re looking to experiment and explore your options, Kasamba gives you a chance to have a short chat with different psychics for free. After signing up on the platform, you’ll unlock three free minutes with your favorite tarot readers.

We’ve also tried out Kasamba’s dream analysis, apart from tarot reading, and we warmly recommend it. Through dream analysis, the gifted mediums will help you become aware of your subconsciousness and understand your deepest fears and desires.

Pros

Over 20 years of extensive experience

Reading sessions are anonymous and confidential

Kasamba offers angel card readings and cartomancy

Available 24/7 via live chat, phone, and video calls

Cons

Kasamba’s satisfaction guarantee for the first session only

Why do we recommend it?

Kasamba is probably the most popular and well-liked psychic reading site. The platform receives countless praises from satisfied customers and features millions of 5-star ratings. Its comprehensive community of mediums will help you get an answer regardless of the nature of your question. From love and relationship advice to financial and career guidance, Kasamba is always ready to help.

#4. AskNow – Best For Love Based Tarot Reading

Intro

It may have been pure luck, but all of the tarot readers we’ve contacted through AskNow were unbelievably kind and compassionate. They will help you better assess your situation and prepare for the exciting future ahead of you. The platform has been successfully helping out its customers for more than 15 years, and over time, it has acquired an admirable community of trustworthy tarot readers.

Highlights

AskNow is the best place for you to get introduced to tarot reading. It offers an extensive resources library to help you grasp the essence of tarot and embrace more realistic expectations.

The diversified psychic community consists of more tarot readers with different levels of expertise. Therefore, you can encounter top-rated, elite, and master advisors, with prices varying accordingly to their qualifications.

But, don’t let the number of psychic advisors fool you – AskNow carefully verifies and handpicks all of its mediums, so you can rest assured that you’re sharing your troubles with authentic and compassionate tarot and psychic readers. There are readers available 24/7, and if your favorite medium is unavailable, you can schedule a callback and contact them later.

Pros

Tarot readings in English and Spanish

Incredible introductory offers

A psychic spotlight with top-rated mediums

Compelling content with detailed explanations about arcana cards and different decks

Cons

AskNow doesn’t support video readings, which can be slightly limiting in terms of tarot

Why do we recommend it?

AskNow is one of the best online tarot reading services that will instantly answer all your questions. It features an exceptional psychic community and an extensive field of expertise so that you can talk to an experienced medium on a variety of different topics. So, don’t wait up, and ask now.

#5. Oranum– Recommended For Video Based Tarot Reading Online

Intro

Oranum offers a unique tarot reading experience that no other service can match. The innovative approach toward card reading is evident as soon as you visit the website. The platform features many talented and experienced readers, but some of them charge premium fees.

Highlights

Oranum allows you to get ready at your own pace and start with tarot reading after you’ve gotten entirely comfortable with both the platform and the overall experience. On the website, you can attend other sessions and browse through video content that will help you get accommodated with online tarot readings.

The platform features an excellent range of gifted psychics that can help you tackle life problems and overcome your insecurities. Some of the tarot readers are verified experts in their fields, so expect some pretty high prices for a single session. However, the possibilities are endless, so if premium psychics don’t fit your budget, you can always find a cheaper alternative that’s reliable as well.

Pros

Free Oranum credit for new members

An extensive library of free content, including blog posts and video sessions

Offers a transcript from your private readings

Available through video calls, messages, and live sessions

Cons

The user interface fits the purpose but looks a little messy

Why do we recommend it?

Oranum offers you an exciting way of experiencing online readings for free. The service allows you to attend live sessions for free, so you will better understand how your private session will take place and what you can expect from it. Oranum’s modern approach to reading and communicating is pretty unique, and we absolutely love it.

How We’ve Chosen the Best Tarot Reading Sites:

Finding a reliable network of psychic readers is a demanding task, and the abundance of promising websites doesn’t make things any easier. But, to save you from the trouble of wandering across countless platforms, our team has researched and tested dozens of tarot reading services to provide you with the best ones.

So, here’s what we’ve looked for in the services that made it to our final cut.

Customer feedback

The first and most important factor of any online service is customer satisfaction. We understand that not all people have the same preferences when it comes to tarot reading, but considering whether other users have benefited from a service is very important before you go any further.

To provide you with authentic and genuine platforms, we’ve gone through countless comments from customers from all across the world. We’ve carefully cross-referenced our findings to see whether feedback was consistent and authentic.

In the process, we’ve checked out dozens of reviewing platforms and tarot reading forums to find genuine feedback from users we could trust.

Psychic profiles

After learning what the users want, we’ve started digging deeper into the network of each platform. We’ve examined the networks of psychic readers and even run some background checks on some of the most popular tarot readers on the sites.

In doing so, we were able to distinguish the reliable platforms from some low-quality services that featured pretty poor psychic networks.

As a result, we’ve come across a handful of reliable websites that are truly devoted to providing impeccable services to all their customers.

Resources

A reliable tarot reading service will share its wisdom without asking anything in return. That’s why we’ve insisted on platforms that offer free advice and resources that will help you get introduced to the world of tarot reading.

The platforms we’ll be reviewing below feature incredible libraries of resources that will help you grasp the nature of tarot reading, get ready for your first session, and get your expectations straight. That way, you’ll know exactly what you should and shouldn’t ask to make the most out of your tarot reading experience.

Personal experience

After narrowing down our choices to some of the best tarot reading services, we’ve decided to take a closer look at what each website has to offer. A lot of these services feature some exciting offers like free trials and minutes, so you can follow our lead and try them out yourself.

After comparing our experiences with the previously mentioned factors, the decisions were pretty much unanimous. So, if you’re looking forward to your next tarot reading session, here are our warmest recommendations.

Beginner’s Guide to Online Tarot Card Reading:

Signing up for a tarot card reading session can help you turn your life around. However, you have to know what you’re looking for and what you should expect from the experience. If it is your first time getting an online reading, we have a couple of things you should know before you get started.

What is tarot card reading?

The deck of tarot cards cannot predict or change your future. However, it can prompt and inspire you to start thinking about how you can use the present to get on the path toward a brighter future.

The meaning of the different cards you’ll get will help you reach into the debts of your consciousness and connect the dots. Using the general approach of tarot reading and applying the knowledge to your specific situation will help you reach into your hidden knowledge and see the bigger picture. You’ll learn new truths about yourself that were literally hiding from you all the time.

Many say that tarot cards mirror the soul, and they couldn’t be more right than that. They will stimulate your intuition and help you embrace the life you want and move in the right direction. Experienced readers are only here to direct and push you into making the first steps, after which you’ll find new enthusiasm and energy to achieve your goals.

Tarot card decks explained

The basic tarot card deck consists of 78 cards or arcanas. Arcanas are divided into two sections: major and minor arcana.

The major arcana are the trump cards and total 22 in a regular deck. They are intended to give you spiritual guidance. Usually, they tend to deal with more significant life events, such as relationships and careers.

The minor arcana counts 56 cards. They focus on smaller day-to-day issues like fleeting emotions and situations. Additionally, minor arcana cards are separated into four different suits of cups, wands, swords, and pentacles.

Compiling the questions

During your tarot reading session, you’ll have to ask the right questions. That’s why you have to come prepared and compile a list of questions before your reading. But what questions should you ask? The best way to get an accurate and prosperous reading is to ask more general and open-ended questions.

Avoid any overly specific questions that need simple yes or no questions, as your tarot reader may not be able to answer them precisely. Instead, focus on more open-ended questions that will offer you guidance on how you can continue on your path.

So, don’t jump in with any close-ended questions like “Will I get a big promotion?” Focus on a more general approach like “How do I find fulfillment in what I do?” That way, you will get professional guidance that will steer you in the right direction and help you work on getting that big promotion.

Get into the mood

If you’re considering a tarot card reading, why not make the most out of it. Let go of any skepticism and get into the mood for the exciting experience ahead. Consider what is bothering you, and make sure you keep your focus during the session.

Since online readings give you the ultimate freedom, take advantage of it, and use it to steer the entire experience. Set up the atmosphere and your environment to something that will enhance your experience and help you be more open during the session. Light a few candles or add a couple of scented sticks into the room to help you reach a state of calmness and clarity.

Embrace a positive attitude. Tell yourself that you’re about to have a life-changing experience that will help you learn a lot about yourself and guide you on the path to self-accomplishment. If you manage to boost your enthusiasm, you’ll have better chances of embracing the stories that the cards tell you and using their wisdom to turn your life around.

Online vs. In-Person Tarot Card Reading

Online tarot reading is the choice for many users who have already tried both options.

Finding a reliable tarot reader in your area can be pretty tricky. With online reading, you have thousands of experienced mediums at your fingertips. All you have to do is browse through a website’s network of readers, and the only thing keeping you away from exciting tarot reading sessions is a couple of clicks.

Availability is another issue of in-person reading sessions that online tarot card reading has overcome. Conventional services usually operate during working hours, so you may find it challenging to schedule an appointment. With online reading, that’s taken care of. You can quickly find psychic mediums available 24/7 and get a tarot card reading at a time that fits you.

Convenience is another factor that goes in favor of online tarot card reading. You can attend your session from wherever you like and set up the atmosphere to something that will help you relax and be calm and open. Light a few candles, play some subtle, soothing music, or literally anything to help you get into the mood.

FAQs: Best Online Tarot Reading

Q1. How can a tarot card reading help me?

A tarot reading will help you realize your current situation and help you work on improving it. The experience will help you get in touch with your consciousness and discover important truths.

Your tarot reader will provide you with wisdom and guidance you should use if you want to start achieving your life goals. They will unveil important aspects of your past, present, and future. If you can successfully connect the dots, you’ll realize what’s keeping you from living a fulfilling life and overcome any obstacles that get in your way.

Q2. Are free tarot readings reliable?

There’s a difference between free tarot card reading sites and services that offer a free trial to get you accommodated with the platform. Free trials are an excellent tool that will help you grasp the user interface and help you understand how the platform works. They will also provide you with experience to help you make a decision whether you like the service or not.

In contrast, free tarot reading services lack the personal touch of an experienced psychic to guide you through the session. They rely on data algorithms to provide you with general answers that usually apply to literally anyone. So, regardless of who the user is, the same input will always result in an identical output.

Q3. How to make the most out of my tarot reading session?

The most important thing you should do to make the most out of your session is to come prepared. As we’ve mentioned above, you should have a list of questions you’re going to ask, get into the mood for an inspiring experience, and get rid of any distractions that may disturb you during your session. That way, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and money and will be able to focus on grasping your reader’s guidance instead of thinking about what you should ask next.

Additionally, you should also keep a positive mindset and focus on your concerns. Keeping an open mind and thinking about your questions will allow your reader to establish a more profound connection and use your energy to steer the session upward.

Q4. How to tell whether a tarot reading platform is reliable or not?

If you’re looking to verify the reliability of a tarot reading site, you’ll have to consider a couple of factors. Take our lead, and evaluate user experiences, brand reputation, information consistency across the website, etc.

Conduct your research about the platform, and see what other people have to say about it. Make sure to check out multiple reviewing platforms and forums before you rush into any decision, as online feedback can easily be favored.

If a website seems legit, the next best thing you can do is look for a free trial and see for yourself. After you’ve had your minutes with a reader, you’ll get a better idea of the platform’s authenticity.

Conclusion: How Tarot Reading Helps In Life?

Tarot card reading cannot affect your future, but it can reveal your subconscious desires and goals and guide the way towards achievement.

To do that, you’ll have to experiment with different decks and tarot readers until you establish the right connection. After you’ve found a tarot reading match, you can get into the depths of your subconsciousness to learn more about yourself, your goals, and your abilities.

An experienced tarot reader will guide you to a state of calmness and clarity to help you realize your purpose. After that, you’ll have a straight set of priorities and new strength and enthusiasm to achieve them. So, take a leap of faith, and brighten up your future.