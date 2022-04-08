Best Probiotic Supplements to Buy in 2022 (Ranked & Reviewed)

Probiotic formulas are becoming increasingly popular every day. Probiotics are essential supporters of immunity, digestion, energy, weight loss, etc. Every part of the human body owes its health to good digestion. Importantly, good digestion begins in the gut—with good gut bacteria.

While all gut health supplements promise good results, only a tiny fraction of the products on the market can fulfill this promise. Many other probiotic supplements are substandard with poor dosages and ineffective ingredients. We’re here to help.

Our editorial team set out to test various probiotic supplements. After contacting manufacturers, poring over lab reports, and spending countless hours researching the most popular probiotic supplements available today, we got the following results:

The Best Probiotic Supplements of 2022

After a comprehensive consultation, here are the best probiotic supplements to buy in 2022:

BioFit

1MD Complete Probiotics

BioTrust Pro-X10

BiOptimizers P3-OM

Organifi Balance

LeanBiome

Nucific Bio X4

ActivatedYou Advanced Restorative Probiotic

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

Seed DS-01

JustThrive Probiotic & Antioxidant

VitaPost Probiotic 40-Billion

Live Conscious Pro-45

Probiotic T-50

Nuzena Probiotic 40 Gut Boost +

UpWellness Probiotic +

Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Probiotic

Prime Health Daily Probiotic Balance

Oweli Probiotic

Earth Echo Probiotic

Earth Echo Vitality Bliss Bites

Probulin

Microbiome Plus

Revival Point FloraSpring

Probiotic America Perfect Biotics

Advanced BioNutritionals Advanced Probiotic Formula

Simple Promise Ovuna

Organixx ProBiotixx

PhytAge Labs Replenish 911

Vital Plan Advanced Biotic

Vital Plan Biome Boost

ProBio-Lite

Orthobiome

BioFit

BioFit is among the best probiotic supplements available on the market today. Priced at $59 for a one-month supply, it doubles as a weight loss formula. BioFit is offered together with several bonuses that improve weight loss goals. The bonuses include two weight loss recipe books and a free access private membership.

BioFit becomes a comprehensive supplement for supporting weight loss in multiple ways with these materials included. As stated on its official website, previous users of the BioFit supplement claim to have lost 72 pounds or more by using it. While some claims look over-zealous, BioFit commands thousands of positive reviews online alongside a 180-day moneyback guarantee.

1MD Complete Probiotics

Also known as 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum, this probiotic supplement comprises 51 billion colony forming units (CFUs) per serving, making it one of the best-rated and highest-powered options. Besides, this brand also contains 11 robust strains that enhance digestion from various angles.

1MD also boasts of a unique delivery mechanism in which the manufacturer uses delayed-release capsules to ensure safe and effective delivery of the supplement into your intestines. Cheaper probiotics are lost to the stomach acid, making 1MD a great value option for anyone looking for a high-powered, diverse probiotic.

BioTrust Pro-X10

This probiotic supplement is designed for people struggling with bloating, stress, bad moods, and digestive issues (occasional), among other gut-related issues. A daily intake offers multiple strains to improve your gut health. Other beneficial effects of Pro-X10 include higher energy levels, weight loss, and management of brain fog.

BiOptimizers P3-OM

P3-OM is a product of BiOptimizers. The highly-rated probiotic supplement is believed to optimize mental clarity, focus, sleep, recovery, energy levels, gas, and bloating within the fewest possible days. Besides, it is also said to support weight loss, lean muscles, protect the body against pathogens and harmful bacteria, etc. Each supplement capsule is made from a blend of prebiotic and probiotic ingredients scientifically proven to improve gut health in different ways. Probiotic and prebiotic bacteria are complementary – they need each other to survive and work effectively.

The U.S.-made supplement comes with a 365-day moneyback guarantee, with some reviewers describing it as the best in the market. Being a premium probiotic formula makes it ideal for anyone looking for premium results.

Organifi Balance

Organifi Balance is a powdered probiotic formula made from USDA Organic certified ingredients scientifically proven to improve gut health in multiple ways. It comprises 20 billion CFUs and five resilient strains per serving, making it excellent at promoting digestion and diversification of gut flora while reducing bloating and discomfort.

Transparency is one of the aspects that make Organifi outstanding – the manufacturer is honest about all ingredients they use, the dosages, and the strains – making it the easiest to compare with the competitors. Besides, it contains prebiotics in the Jerusalem artichoke form, making it effective at fueling probiotics down the gut upon ingestion. The formula is among the best options available for these reasons and more.

LeanBiome

As the name suggests, the formula is made by Lean for Good. It is said to suppress hunger, boost metabolism, dampen cravings, and reduce fat storage by diversification of the gut microbiome.

Research shows that including diversity in your gut health is effective for weight loss considering that poor gut health makes weight loss a challenge. Each formula capsule contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus gasseri, Greenselect Phytosome, Lactobacillus, and certified probiotic ingredients. The formula enhances weight loss which is excellent for gut and body rest.

Nucific Bio-X4

This probiotic formula is exclusively designed for weight loss enhancement. Nucific Bio-X4 is backed by a 90-day moneyback guarantee and uses four active ingredients to ensure better digestion and metabolism while protecting the body against unhealthy cravings.

Eventually, you achieve weight loss with a single technique but in various ways. The formula uses a blend of certified ingredients, including prebiotics, probiotics, green tea extract, and digestive enzymes, to achieve the designed effects – better digestion and faster weight loss.

ActivatedYou Advanced Restorative Probiotic

This probiotic formula features 30 unique strains of probiotic bacteria, making it effective for colonizing your system with billions of healthy bacteria – comfort and proper digestive health. The website states that the supplement improves energy levels, mood, immunity, body balance, gut health, and skin.

It is the only product on our rank list with 30 strained – discloses them upfront – making it easier to understand what you are consuming. It is an excellent choice for people looking for maximum diversity in their probiotic supplement.

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic

The Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic is another exceptionally diverse probiotic supplement on our rank list. It is backed by a 4.94-star rating out of 5, with 24 strains and 30 billion CFUs. A daily intake of this supplement supposedly helps with bloating, gas ease, proper gut health, and digestive regularity, among others. The vegan, caffeine-free, and dairy-free formula comes with a 90-day moneyback guarantee.

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

This 5-star probiotic formula works by revitalizing your gut health using 12 scientifically proven boosters. Based on the Unify Health Labs, the 12 ingredients in the Multi-GI 5 supplement are the latest and unique combination – never used before – which aid in healthy digestion, weight loss, more energy levels, GI lining, and balanced gut flora, among others.

Besides the powerful probiotics, the supplement also contains vitamins, fibers, plants, herbs, and minerals, making it an excellent way of targeting digestion in multiple ways and angles for the best outcome.

Seed DS-01

The Seed is a daily symbiotic probiotic supplement that comes in minimalistic packaging. It features 24 prebiotics and probiotics strains and is designed to support systemic health while surviving moisture, heat, acid, and enzymes.

It emphasizes science more virtually than any other product on our rank list. The manufacturing company, SeedLabs, was exclusively created to develop novel applications of bacteria to enhance biodiversity while perceiving humans as a microorganism of the earth’s ecology.

Aside from marketing, DS-01 is a high-powered probiotic formula responsible for improving gastrointestinal and overall health by improving digestion, gut barrier integrity, immunity, cardiovascular health, micronutrient synthesis, dermatological health, etc.

JustThrive Probiotic & Antioxidant

JustThrive is a blend of spore-based probiotics with antioxidants – to ensure optimal survivability. According to the manufacturer, the product uses a unique delivery mechanism that guarantees up to 1000x more survivability than Greek yogurt and other leading competitors.

It contains 3 billion CFUs and four probiotic strains, including HU58 and HU36, among other unique options. Daily consumption of the formula – vegan, keto-friendly, and paleo – purports to improve immunity, digestion, and emotional health.

VitaPost Probiotic 40-Billion

This supplement is manufactured by Vita Post to replenish your digestive flora and improve your immunity, digestive function, good bacteria levels, and general health and well-being.

It comprises four strains (40 billion CFUs), each designed for specific benefits – to work differently, supporting the same effects — making it compatible with other strains in the blend. It is an excellent choice for maximum replenishment made from multiple strains and CFUs, including Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Bifidobacterium lactis.

Live Conscious Pro-45

Pro-45 – a mixture of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) prebiotics — is manufactured by Live Conscious and designed to fuel your probiotic bacteria in various ways. The supplement can enhance immunity and digestion with 11 robust strains and more than 45 billion CFUs.

It is one of the most potent dosages and strains on our rank list besides being upfront about the dosages and strains used. It boasts a 4.8-star out of 5 stars rating with 1100+ reviews – making it one of the most popular and highly rated on this rank list.

Probiotic T-50

Probiotic T-50 is a Zenith Labs-manufactured high-powered probiotic formula that supposedly balances the gut bacteria ecosystem, enhances immunity, and fights bloating and gas, among other effects. It is among the fewest brands on our rank list that claim to fortify cognitive function and memory.

Studies show that gut health impacts cognition, explaining why poor gut health translates to a compromised cognition function. It comes in easy-to-take capsules and is a targeted formula created by a reputable doctor to support gut health in various ways. The pack carries enormous power at a reasonable price.

Nuzena Probiotic 40 Gut Boost +

Nuzena makes this well-rated and trendy probiotic supplement, and it contains 40 billion CFUs per serving. It is designed for various purposes, such as improving gut health, nutrient absorption, and management of inflammation and bloating.

The brand enjoys an extra level of legitimacy over its competitors as it was created with help from health professionals. Besides enhancing gut health, the diversified strains in the formula complement each other during a performance to ensure optimal user results.

UpWellness Probiotic +

This probiotic formula is a product of UpWellness designed for people struggling with fat loss, digestion, energy, mood, and digestion issues. Daily consumption of this supplement in the correct dosage and manner gives your body six backed strands of good bacteria, three herbal adaptogenic superfoods, and fiber to help with digestion and gut health issues.

Supporting gut health goes beyond flooding your system with probiotics. You should also include fiber, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes, among other suitable elements. UpWellness understands your body’s requirements and provides a supplement that matches your needs through the physician-formulated product.

Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Probiotic

Micelle Liposomal is one of the unique probiotic supplements today. Its micelle liposomal delivery method and meticulous crafting of the L. Rhamnosus probiotic bacteria strain are the key aspects that make the supplement an incredible centerpiece in the market. Besides, it is one of the fewest formulas that have been thoroughly studied and a high-value probiotic supplement made from certified ingredients proven to support digestion and gut health.

Formerly known as PuraThrive, Purality Health, the Micelle Liposomal Probiotic manufacturer, went a step higher after creating the rare gem and developed a special delivery for maximum absorption and utilization of good bacteria using a unique RcME. With lactoferrin – an iron-binding protein – as an active ingredient, this formula can supercharge the bioavailability of the bacteria and yield incredible results.

It is one of the most reputable and trusted brands today. It has a solid history of exceptional products popular for its unique delivery system and high-quality ingredients – sourced safely and effectively – making it one of our top-rated lists.

Prime Health Daily Probiotic Balance

Probiotic Balance is a product of Prime Health Daily and is an advanced gut health supplement that uses DE111 and other powerful ingredients to aid digestion, regularity, immunity, and fat burning. Like the competitors on our list, Probiotic Balance is designed for people looking for various ways of improving their gut health.

It is a fantastic blend of different effective ingredients, including Lactobacillus rhamnosus, lactobacillus casei, and lactobacillus Plantarum, with proven evidence to promote weight loss and gut health. Besides the above factors, this supplement also excels at its affordable price of $49 for four bottles making it one of the best value options.

Oweli Probiotic

This probiotic supplement comprises 40 billion CFUs and multiple strains that support gut wellness, immunity, and overall wellness. Daily consumption of the supplement can supposedly improve metabolism and promote weight loss, immunity, mood, skin health, and feelings of wellness.

Despite the affordable price, the product offers remarkable gut health improvement. It is upfront about the strains used – Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis, Lactobacillus Plantarum, and Lactobacillus paracasei with two complementary ingredients (a marine polysaccharide complex and fructooligosaccharides as prebiotics).

Earth Echo Probiotic

This probiotic comprises 12 potent strains scientifically proven to promote gut health, digestion, immunity, and prevent occasional bloating. Among the fewest products on our rank list, it claims to control cravings by balancing hunger hormones – making meals more satisfying.

The supplement uses 12 super strains of probiotic bacteria such as lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis, and Lactobacillus Plantarum for the best outcome.

Earth Echo Vitality Bliss Bites

It was impossible to enjoy your chocolate and probiotic formula in the same package for the longest time. So, Earth Echo created Vitality Chocolate to allow chocolate lovers to enjoy a magical formula package – satisfying your cravings while reaping probiotic effects from the same pack. It is available in a 72% cacao option and contains prebiotic and probiotic ingredients to aid gut function.

The chocolate is USDA-certified and made from fair cacao, making it a guilt-free way to support your gut performance without the ordinary powders, capsules, and tablets as it is with other formulas. You can favor the chocolate with sugar and organic agave inulin, which protects your body from artificial compounds and sweeteners – it emphasizes natural ingredients for the best gut results.

Probulin

Probulin is a probiotic supplement lineup described as the next generation of probiotics. It aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing probiotic world with some of its products specializing in colon health support. In contrast, others help with energy, immunity, digestion, and overall health and wellness.

Probulin products are available online and in physical stores – the manufacturing company is popular, reputable, and prices the products and backs them with a 45-day moneyback guarantee.

Microbiome Plus

Microbiome Plus is a probiotic supplement lineup of products that purportedly boosts immunity and digestion using a range of strains and ingredients. The manufacturer uses a unique probiotic element known as L. Reuteri NCIMB 30242, which is clinically proven and prominent for its effectiveness, making the product incredible at improving gastrointestinal health, lowering LDL cholesterol by up to 11.64%, and increasing vitamin D by 25.5%.

This supplement is ideal for people looking for a high-powered probiotic formula with a blend of probiotics and prebiotics. It uses a collection of powerful ingredients to support your gut health in many ways.

Revival Point FloraSpring

This probiotic supplement is a product of Revival Point. It claims to reduce calorie absorption into the body, making it excellent for weight loss. Upon eating food, the body absorbs most of the calories from the food. However, consuming FloraSpring minimizes calorie absorption by your body, making it easier to lose weight. Other benefits of the FloraSpring supplement include higher energy levels, focus, better metabolism, and lowers hunger cravings.

Probiotic America Perfect Biotics

Probiotic America is a probiotic formula lineup created by Dr. Cary Nelson to promote gut health in multiple ways. Perfect Biotics – the company’s flagship product – uses a blend of dozens of probiotic strains and dosage of 30 million CFUs to promote gut health in different ways. The manufacturers combine a collection of beneficial bacteria to create cutting-edge probiotic supplements and match the company’s goal of improving global health and quality of life.

The human body comprises 100 trillion bacterial cells, which outnumber the human cells by up to ten times. Consuming the products daily in the required dosage improves your gut health.

Probiotic America Perfect Biotics Price: $70 (2 bottles)

Advanced BioNutritionals Advanced Probiotic Formula

Advanced Bionutritionals is the manufacturer behind this top-rated probiotic supplement. It is among the best value purchases on our rank list with a high potency that results from four strains proven to support cognition, digestion, memory, and general body health. Each capsule contains a strong dosage of Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and Bifidobacterium longum. The supplement also comprises 15 billion CFUs which work with the four strains and a strong dosage of fructooligosaccharides prebiotic to support gut health and digestion in different ways towards the same effects.

Simple Promise Ovuna

Ovuna, made by Simple Promise, is a probiotic formula designed to aid in various benefits, including menopause, weight loss management, general gut health, etc. Like the competitors, Ovuna is intended to help in weight loss, digestion, and gut health, but menopause symptoms relief is the unique benefit you can enjoy from this formula.

Ovuna also comprises some unique ingredients absent in most probiotic supplements on our rank list. These ingredients include a probiotic blend with L. gasseri, B. breve, and B. Lactis, herbal extracts like moringa oleifera and curry leaf, and popular antioxidants like turmeric. Each serving of the formula comprises 15 billion CFUs making it a high-powered probiotic supplement on our rank list.

Organixx ProBiotixx

It is a probiotic formula manufactured by Ogranixx with claims to rapidly relieve constipation, belly bloat, and other digestive issues. Daily consumption of this supplement can purportedly enhance your focus and mental clarity, energy levels, weight loss, gas, bloating, and lean muscle. Each capsule of ProBiotixx comprises 2.5 billion CFUs and one potent dose of Lactobacillus Plantarum – one of the world’s leading probiotic strains.

PhytAge Labs Replenish 911

This high-powered probiotic formula is a product of PhytAge, and a flashy marketing campaign backs it. According to the manufacturer, the supplement uses about ten probiotic strains to improve your gut health in various ways. One of the strains used in the supplement, for instance, can supposedly help you lose between 10lbs and 34lbs in four weeks.

Away from the weight-loss claims, Replenish 911 is also said to help with bloating and inflammation and introduce powerful antioxidant benefits in your gut, among other effects. While the dramatic weight loss claims may be doubtful, this product remains a prominent way to improve your gut health.

Vital Plan Advanced Biotic

Created by Dr. Bill Rawls, Vital Plan M.D., this probiotic supplement promotes microbiome balance in your body while supporting gut flora. It contains six proven herbs potent for increasing gut health and immunity function. It is backed by a 90-day moneyback guarantee and made from Japanese knotweed extract, cat’s claw extract, garlic, sarsaparilla, and berberine.

It’s the only product on our rank list that technically lacks probiotics – they are present in the system. It is a unique blend of herbal extracts that work together differently to support your gut health function and probiotics.

Vital Plan Biome Boost

Biome Boost is a Vital Plan supplement created by Dr. Bill Rawls (M.D.) to help with gut health. It blends five ancient herbs to create an effective solution to managing microbes in your gut. It is one of the fewest liquid tincture products on our list, and consumption involves taking two droppers daily – as it is or in water.

Each supplement serving contains 1920mg of unique active ingredients – not used by competitors – including Cryptolepis sanguinolenta root extract, houttuynia cordata plant extract, Southern prickly ash bark Chinese salvia root extract, and neem leaf extract. The powerful combination improves your gut health in multiple unique ways.

ProBio-Lite

It is a unique product on our rank list – the only one targeted at seniors – manufactured by Golden After 50 to promote gut health. The human body has experienced immense changes over the years, which demand a range of nutrients to ensure optimal performance. This supplement contains 5 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria, which aid digestion, heartburn, and gut health.

For exemplary results, the formula contains a blend of certified gut health improvement ingredients, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus Plantarum, and Bifidobacterium lactis, among others.

Orthobiome

It is a high-powered and doctor-formulated probiotic formula manufactured at the Healthy Living Association. It features 20 billion CFUs and nine probiotic strains and supposedly helps with bloating, gas elimination, mood swings, anxiety, weight loss, mental fog, etc.

Losing weight with this supplement entails minimizing sugar and junk food cravings, better appetite control, and acceleration of abdominal fat loss, among other techniques. If you are looking for a valuable weight loss package at an affordable price, this is your answer.

How We Ranked the Best Probiotic Supplements

Every probiotic supplement claims to use pure and safely sourced strains to promote gut health. Unfortunately, the claims are not valid, and you must be cautious about the brands you choose – not each is safe and effective. Here are the key factors we considered when ranking the above brands.

Colony Forming Units (CFUs)

CFUs determine the number of living creatures in a supplement. Therefore, the more CFUs in a probiotic formula, the more effective and more beneficial it is for your digestive tract. However, higher CFUs are not exclusively an indicator of a quality supplement, as there are many other factors to consider.

Quality and Diversity of Strains

There are several primary probiotic strains, and each one is designed for different effects. Combining a number of these strains in the same formula increases its effectiveness on gut health and other effects.

Manufacturer Transparency & Reputation

It is advisable to consider probiotic companies that have been in the industry for many years – producing quality products – over startups. Reputation and transparency were some of the factors we considered when ranking products on the list. While we were keen not to create biases against startups, there are so many of them launching supplements to capitalize on the latest trends without paying attention to safety and effectiveness. So, our favorite options were the reputable manufacturers who have been in the market for decades, maintaining quality and efficacy – and upfront with their strains and ingredients.

Effective Delivery System

Some probiotic manufacturers use enteric coatings to protect the key ingredients as they pass through the stomach. These supplements contain living bacteria, and without proper measures, stomach acid can destroy the bacteria before they reach the gut. So, we were keen on the few probiotic brands that use an effective delivery system to keep the bacteria safe until they attain the desired location.

Honest Advertised Benefits and Weight Loss Claim

Dishonest marketing and false information aren’t new in the modern world, including in the probiotic industry. Some manufacturers sell their products using incorrect information, such as promises to lose 30lbs in one month without dieting and exercising, instant cures for the gut, and other health issues. Stay wary of dishonest adverts when shopping for probiotic formulas.

Complementary Ingredients (Like Prebiotics and Digestive Enzymes)

The primary goal of taking probiotics is to improve your gut health. The supplements contain probiotic ingredients, which must survive and thrive for the best outcome. The good bacteria in the formulas work with prebiotics to enhance your gut health, explaining why a good supplement should include a range of complementary ingredients – prebiotics and digestive enzymes.

Formulated by Doctors, Nutritionists, Dietitians, and Other Professionals

PhDs develop the best and most reputable probiotics in the market, MDs, registered dietitians, and certified nutritionists, among other relevant professionals. The brands developed by marketing teams or those emulated by popular formulas can be ineffective or unsafe in some cases.

Price & Value

Getting a good probiotic supplement shouldn’t mean breaking a bank. Many effective and quality brands in the market, with prices ranging between $20 and $50 without compromising efficiency or effectiveness. However, most premium results come with premium prices, but you should be wary of manufacturers who charge premium prices for nothing reasonable.

Moneyback or Satisfaction Guarantee

Sometimes, the formula may not work for you despite being the best. In other cases, they may not offer the targeted effects making brands that offer a moneyback guarantee the best. Fortunately, most manufacturers on our list offer a guarantee of between 60 and 90 days, while others offer up to 365 days of money-back guarantees.

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics refer to the good bacteria present in the digestive tract. Unknown to most people, the human body comprises ten times more bacterial cells than human cells. The bacterial cells are responsible for a range of functions in the body for optimal performance and overall health.

Probiotic supplements have been on the rise in recent years, although they have been in existence for many centuries now. These probiotics, for instance, were heavily consumed in Northern Europe through fermented foods such as yogurt and in Japan via beverages.

However, the supplements became more popular in the mid-90s due to their rising benefits. The human bowel houses 100 trillion microorganisms across 500 strains, and complementing them with supplements optimizes their beneficial value.

Top 12 Benefits of Probiotics

According to Harvard Health and other experts, probiotic supplements offer a range of benefits as outlined below:

Support Inflammation

The gut is highly vulnerable to inflammation, which increases your risk of diseases and inflections. Other effects of gut inflammation include irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, and Crohn’s disease. Taking the right supplement in the prescribed dosage daily ensures a healthy gut, preventing inflammation and related disorders.

Balance Friendly Bacteria in your Digestive System

The digestive system’s role is to break down food as it passes through, absorb nutrients, and ensure overall health and wellness. Taking probiotic supplements helps balance the food in the gut tract, thereby making it healthy.

Help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome isn’t a new digestive condition. Fortunately, taking probiotic supplements can help alleviate the symptoms leaving you healthy and comfortable.

Support Cognition and Memory While Fighting Mental Fog

Most people taking probiotic supplements experience fewer cases of mental fog, which disappear after using the formula over time. Human cognition is linked to the gut explaining why an imbalance in gut bacteria sends confusing signals to the brain. Taking a good probiotic formula enhances your cognition, memory, mental fog, and brain support.

Fight Diarrhea

Probiotic supplements are also helpful for people struggling with diarrhea. One study shows that probiotics consumption can reduce antibiotic-associated diarrhea by up to 42%.

Help Support Cholesterol

The gut is also linked to cardiovascular health – it impacts cholesterol by minimizing absorption of LDLs and promoting absorption of good cholesterol into the body. This study, for instance, shows that certain probiotic bacteria reduce cholesterol by breaking down bile in the gut and promoting proper digestion.

Support Blood Pressure

A review of 9 studies links probiotic supplements to lower blood pressure, making them suitable for people struggling with high blood pressure.

Support Overall Gut Health and Digestion

Probiotics are mainly designed to promote gut health and digestion in various ways. A good supplement should be effective for improving gut health and digestion by increasing beneficial bacteria in the digestive system.

Help with Allergies and Eczema

Taking probiotic supplements can also provide relief from allergies and eczema. Research shows a connection between probiotics during infancy and allergies. This study, for instance, shows that infants taking probiotic supplemented milk had lower chances of developing eczema than those who didn’t. Other studies show that women who take probiotic supplements during pregnancy get children with a lower likelihood of eczema and other allergies.

Boost Immunity

The gut makes up 80% of human immunity. It (gut) plays a vital role in eliminating toxins from the body, promoting the gut lining while defending the body from harmful organisms. This study shows that probiotics improve your immunity by complementing the existing good bacteria and inhibiting the harmful ones, keeping the gut healthy and lowering the risk of respiratory infections.

Urological and Vaginal Health

Some people also take probiotics to help with their urological and vaginal health issues. The vagina is filled with beneficial bacteria – which must be balanced for effective performance and comfort. Taking supplements can help to complement the vaginal bacteria to create a healthy microbiome. Besides the vagina, an excellent probiotic formula can also help balance the urological tract to prevent issues such as yeast infection, UTIs, and bacterial vaginosis.

Weight Loss

Most probiotics on our rank list promote weight loss besides improving gut health. Research shows that probiotics kill hunger cravings by making you stay fuller for longer, which encourages weight loss. Besides boosting appetite control, these probiotics also block excessive fat and calories absorption into the body, which prevents fast weight gain.

Recommended Dosage of Probiotics

Probiotic supplements comprise different strains and CFUs, and there is no one ‘right’ recommended dosage of these products. For yogurt to be classified as a probiotic, it must possess at least 1 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria. Most of these supplements contain between 5 billion and 10 billion CFUs, but some go as far as 50 billion to 100 billion CFUs per serving.

Side Effects of Probiotics

Probiotic supplements are not linked to any side effects among adults as long as they are taken in the recommended dosage. The National Institutes of Health review shows that these formulas are safe to use but may result in gas, mild bloating, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, or constipation in the first few days of usage. However, the symptoms are infrequent and only occur in a few people.

Scientific Evidence for Probiotics

There is ample scientific proof of the safety and efficacy of probiotics. Research shows that these supplements effectively improve immunity, digestive health, weight loss, and gut health. In a review by the National Institutes of Health, for instance, researchers found out that probiotic strains such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces boulardii, which are active ingredients in the supplements, are effective at:

Maintaining a healthy community of microorganisms.

Promoting quick recovery of the microorganisms after an attack – exercises, antibiotics, unhealthy diets, inflammation, etc

Producing substances that create desirable effects on the digestive system

Influencing and boosting the body’s immunity/ immune system.

Managing colic among infants

Supporting the body’s defense against asthma, allergies, and acne

Supporting gut health for specific digestive issues – diarrhea, inflammatory bowel condition, constipation, irritable bowel movement, bowel disease, etc.

Although probiotics are exclusively designed for the gut, their effects spread throughout the body. The hold holds up to 80% of the human immune system, which is responsible for the optimal performance of the entire body. With poor gut health, your whole immune system is compromised, explaining why maintaining proper gut health, probably by taking probiotic supplements, is the key to optimizing the entire body’s immunity.

A Harvard Health review on probiotics echoes the importance of taking these supplements to prevent and manage diarrhea, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel movement, Crohn’s disease, UTIs, vaginal infections, and H. pylori.

The Harvard researchers also added that different probiotic strains have different effects on the user. So, it is advisable to take multiple strains to enjoy the range of benefits. Besides, some strains are more effective than others, while some act more powerfully in some body parts than others. The secret to choosing a good supplement is maximizing the chances of getting the most from the product.

A 2004 study shows that since probiotics have a significant impact on medical nutrition therapy, you can use them to balance bacteria levels in the gut, restoring the natural balance. A healthy gut – well balanced – is the key to losing weight quickly, controlling allergies, and promoting immunity.

Some people also take probiotics for diarrhea. This study reviews 35 case studies on the impact of probiotics on diarrhea – and the findings showed that the supplements can reduce the duration of infectious diarrhea by 25 hours on average. A similar study also shows that the formulas can reduce diarrhea regardless of the cause – disease or illness, by 42%. At the same time, other researchers add that probiotic supplements can lower the risk of diarrhea by 26% in adults and 57% in children.

More evidence links probiotics to mental health, cognition, memory, and mental fog. A review of 15 case studies on probiotic supplements shows that the formulas can improve anxiety, depression, autism, OCD, and memory. Participants in the research took Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains for between 1 and 2 months.

Weight is another crucial aspect linked with probiotics. A study was conducted, and the findings showed that probiotics promote weight loss in several ways, including:

Blocking the absorption of fats in the intestines

Killing the hunger cravings to make you complete for longer – eat less

In one of the studies, the researchers proved that taking small Lactobacillus gasseri for three months led to an 8.5% loss of belly fat among the 210 participants.

Not all studies found probiotic supplements to be effective. For instance, this 2018 study showed that some people don’t benefit from supplementation. With adequate probiotics in your gut, it isn’t necessary to take the supplements, and if you do, they will have no impact on your gut health.

If you have a balanced diet, don’t take antibiotics, and have minimal toxins in life, you do not need the supplements to replenish your gut. Overall, the best probiotic supplements have science-backed strains proven to promote digestive health differently.

The Best Probiotic Supplements of 2022 Final Word

Probiotic supplements are prominent and science-backed ways of promoting your gut health and intestinal function in various ways. You can enjoy benefits with proper gut health, including weight loss, digestion, immunity, nutrient absorption, allergy defense, and overall health and wellness. This Best Probiotic Supplements of 2022 list enlightens you on the best options you can find in the market, how they work, and their active ingredients.

RELATED:Best Ashwagandha – The Most Trusted Ashwagandha Supplement Brands

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.