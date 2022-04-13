Best Places To Buy Weed Online Legally: Get High Quality Hemp Strains From Top Weed Dispensaries In 2022 | Buy Legalized Weed

Do you find yourself feeling stressed out and nervous most days? Does it feel like you have got the world’s weight on your shoulders?

If this sounds like you, it might be time to look at what you can do to alleviate stress. While it might seem unlikely, it is very possible indeed to relieve your stress with high-quality delta-8 THC products.

Despite hundreds of brands operating online, finding a reliable source of weed can be difficult. You never know what you will get, and you fear being ripped off your hard-earned money. And then there is the paranoia of getting caught!

Searching high and low for the best strains of legal weed is a tiring process. You visit countless dispensaries and spend hours researching and reading product details, only to be disappointed at the end. But, what if we told you there is an easier way to buy weed online legally?

Well, there is! Meet the top three cannabis brands of the market in our review. These online cannabis companies allow you to purchase delta-8 THC products manufactured following industry standards and government laws.

Do you want weed? That’s easy! These brands send it directly to your door from their safe, legal, and licensed website. Let’s find what they are and the features that help them stand out. We have straightened the buying guide for you at the end, along with the answers to frequently asked weed questions!

1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best D8 Brands To Buy Weed Online Legally

No news can be greater than having Exhale Wellness as a reputable delta-8 THC brand within the periphery of the United States. Located in Los Angeles, California, Exhale Wellness makes a top-notch company in the sea of the cannabis market.

The brand is one of the few American companies that has made it convenient for customers to buy potent delta-8 THC products online. Thanks to its cannabis experts, Exhale Wellness introduced remarkable formulations in the form of CBD, THC, and HHC product lines.

Operating to promote nature’s key to wellness, Exhale Wellness has succeeded in removing the fear of cannabis prohibition. The brand targets a broad customer base with a fine assortment of hemp items by having a diverse portfolio. You can get your hands on their delta-8 THC gummies, edibles, vape cartridges, cigarettes, pre-rolls, delta-8 THC flowers, and dabs wax.

Launched in 2017, Exhale Wellness has flourished tremendously. Due to its clear vision of helping users with their stress, aches, and pains.

Highlights

Buying marijuana on the streets is dangerous and inconvenient. So, treat yourself to a better way of buying weed online at Exhale Wellness, an online marketplace where you can buy legal marijuana and have it delivered to your doorstep.

Exhale Wellness secured the privilege of being one of the first formulators to introduce premium-grade CBD and delta-8 THC products in America. The company is a professional team of budtenders, scientists, and farmers who work in harmony to nurture health in hemp products.

The company uses Colorado-grown hemp and extracts potent cannabinoids like delta-8 THC from it. As for the extraction method, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction is the preferred choice of this brand due to its safety. Their products contain natural, organic, non-GMO, and vegan ingredients. Unlike other companies, Exhale Wellness uses plant-based gelatin in making their delta-8 edibles such as gummies.

Independent third-party testing is another standing feature that portrays the transparency and commitment of this company. Exhale Wellness’ products come with a substantial 30-day money-back guarantee in case their products do not satiate you, which is quite impossible. Otherwise, you can easily contact the customer support service and claim a refund within 30 days of your order.

Pros

Top-rated delta-8 brand of the cannabis space

Wide delta-8 product assortment

All-natural and pure ingredients

Non-GMO and organic hemp

Cruelty-free products

Educational blog and dosage chart

Enjoy free delivery on all orders

Get a 20% discount on your first order

High price to value ratio

30-day money-back guarantee

Responsive customer support

Cons

Comparatively lower number of reviews

Customer Reviews

The customer review section of Exhale Wellness is congested with praises mainly for the quality products it delivers. Their delta-8 THC products have improved the anxiety and stress-filled life of millions of people. Thanks to our extended research for evaluating original customer testimonials, we have concluded that dozens of people favor Exhale Wellness for their product’s unique formulation, taste, and variety.

In addition, the company’s excellent customer support team is helpful enough that people appreciate it in comments. Exhale Wellness’s loyalty, transparency, and commitment to caring for its customer’s health are behind its appearance in top magazines.

2. BudPop – High-Grade Weed Strains & THC Products

“Pop plants, not pills.” BudPop entered the cannabis marketplace with this mantra. The brand appeared in 2021, and since then, it has been working hard to garner a steep incline in the industry. The honorable personalities backing the company are a team of founders with over 30 years of collective experience in the hemp industry.

Besides their quality products, their amazing customer service is another factor that helps them stand out from the crowd. BudPop is taking quantum leaps in the growing market with its delicious and potent delta-8 THC items. You can spot gummies, flowers, vape cartridges, and more among their product arrays. Nevertheless, like many of their customers, we are expecting an extension in their product portfolio as the brand launches the products after extensive lab testing.

Product Highlights

BudPop products hold the certification of 100% organic, non-GMO, and vegan hemp items. The brand’s source of hemp is the organic farms in Nevada, and BudPop is one of the few weed companies housed in the USA. Notably, all of their products comply with state laws and the Farm Bill. Not only does this company deliver their products in the USA but also to overseas customers throughout the world.

With the products that impact your health and state of mind, you must depend on reliable and trustworthy weed suppliers. The secret behind BudPop delivering you superior customer encounters is the independent lab testing that the company performs on its every product. If you are interested in what qualities and nutritional facts their products hold, you can check their lab results on the official website.

Moreover, the shipping cost on most of the products is reasonable because their approachable team does all the leg work for you. As per their returns and refund policy, you have an average return time of about 30-days. So, you have a luxurious time contacting their customer service representative and requesting a refund in case of dissatisfaction.

Pros

Gained immense customer response in a few years

Potent flowers, cartridges, and edibles

Produces non-GMO products

Locally-grown hemp

Vegan friendly

Third-party laboratory tests

Test results on the website

Fast and free shipping

It comes with a 30-day refund policy

Cons

Company reviews aren’t in the thousands owing to newness in the industry

Customer Reviews

In a growing community of cannabis enthusiasts, most people trust BudPop with its high-quality hemp products. The company’s commitment to serving transparency and premium quality is why BudPop has gained this much attention.

Apart from exceptionally flavorful hemp products, BudPop has product lines that are reasonably priced, and their customers love them. Customers find it convenient to decide which product is worth buying due to a short ingredient list that does not confuse them.

3. Hollyweed CBD – Full Spectrum Hemp Extract From Delta 8 Brands

Hollyweed CBD’s purpose is to provide customers with a constant supply of natural, pure, and legal hemp. In addition to keeping the products law compliant, the brand efficiently uses plant-based ingredients, rendering their products perfect for vegan consumption.

The brand operates in harmony with its customers to understand their needs. Thus, it offers a quick and safe transaction through their websites. Hollyweed CBD products contain a legal concentration of delta-9 THC which should be up to 0.3% as per the FDA rules and regulations. So, you can buy any delta-8 THC product from Hollyweed CBD without the fear of getting caught up. Delta-8 THC edibles, flowers, tinctures, vape cartridges are a few products to name from their distinct portfolio.

Product Highlights

We have a pretty firm idea that consuming artificial and health deteriorating substances is not the thing you prioritize. Hollyweed CBD can be your best friend for organic and safe cannabis products to satiate your weed hunger.

In addition to being 100% organic, Hollyweed CBD products are third-party lab tested. In the brand’s stellar catalog, gummies, pre-rolls, soft gels, tinctures, and disposables are one of the effective products that people love.

Operating for many years, Hollyweed CBD has gathered global appreciation from its customers. The brand’s loyalty is exceptional as it publishes the lab results for its products on the website so that customers can view them before they commit to ordering.

In addition, you can find a large amount of helpful information on the website if you are a newbie. As for consumer policies, Hollyweed CBD has a customer-centric approach that demonstrates the company’s devotion to ensuring its customer’s wellness. Primarily, they offer a 30-days money-back guarantee on all the products you can purchase from their online store. So, if you feel their products are not up to the mark, you can claim a full refund. In addition, Hollyweed provides free delivery service on all domestic orders, which makes the brand even more alluring. Their customer service is superb in terms of providing helpful information and responding to your queries during your online shopping.

Pros

Hemp products containing full-spectrum delta-8 THC

Third-party lab tested

Lab reports published on the website

Natural and organic ingredients

Safe extraction method

No use of chemicals and artificial substances

Certificate of analysis is shipped with your parcel

No animal testing

Backed with a 30-day refund policy

Cons

No international shipping

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed is one of the brands whose hemp products are in high demand among cannabis consumers. We have seen people praising the brand for its high potency products on social media. Their customers claim that Hollyweed products help them restful sleep, reduce soreness, and boost their appetite. You should note that the company does not make any such health claims regardless of the efficacy of its hemp items.

Another thing that people discuss while leaving a review is their product’s organic, natural, and safe nature. In addition, free shipping and a full refund policy is a thing that keeps the customers hooked.

Factors To Consider While Purchasing Legal Weed Online

Only true cannabis users understand how crucial it is to efficiently probe the brand or dispensary before buying your weed stash. And, when it comes to buying weed online with its legality in mind, you must do some extra research.

Whether it is your first purchase or millionth, you should never get away with some factors while buying hemp. Your first inclination must be opting for great quality cannabis so long as you desire to smoke, vape, eat, or use it as shatter or hash. Since you plan to shop for exceptional weed, the following benchmarks should help with your decision:

Weed’s Quality

The quality of weed is directly proportional to the extent of relaxing properties you will get with weed consumption. As underestimating the quality is not a great idea, we advise you to research the brand for its hemp extraction techniques.

Supercritical carbon dioxide is one of the safest extraction methods that top brands like Exhale Wellness employ in extracting delta-8 THC extracts. Hence, you should be wary of the brand that extracts cannabinoids using any other technique as low-quality processes greatly affect the quality. When you have trusted the brand for its 100% natural, safe, and organic weed, you are all ready to pursue your purchase.

Hemp Source

The company’s source of hemp is another factor worthy of your consideration. You should note from where the brand is sourcing its hemp loads. If you find this factor hard to track, you should decipher that the company is not that much trustworthy. However, the best brands in the cannabis space are transparent and offer their customers every bit of necessary information.

Quality Ingredients

Although hemp is the main ingredient in cannabis-derived products, many other ingredients take part in manufacturing weed items—the physical makeup and the strains of the hemp plant influence the final quality.

The involvement of secondary ingredients in hemp products is dependent on the type of product the manufacturers are making. Cannabis products like oils and edibles are obtained after a series of processes. And many formulators add additives, colorings, and preservatives in their products to impart specific features.

When going through the ingredients label of the products, you must prefer the organic, pure, and natural ones. Staying away from artificial and harmful chemicals would be in your best interest to ensure only natural elements of hemp reach your system.

Taste

What is the question of buying weed when your taste buds reject even its classic taste, let alone the exceptional flavors? Despite sharing the same weed seeds, top-notch online companies have their own way of imparting their uniqueness in products. And the specialty of a hemp brand can be derived from the taste of the products it manufactures.

The farming techniques greatly impact the taste, nutritional components, and level of cannabinoids in hemp plants. THC, CBD, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, etc., are the ones that help with the flavorsome weed products. The levels of these chemicals dictate the distinctive smells of different hemp strains. Ultimately, they decide the final product’s color, shape, taste, and aroma.

For this reason, the consistency, quality, and flavor of hemp products are all important factors. If you prefer to treat your taste buds with deliciousness, checking for a brand’s product assortment is advisable. Generally, various products come in multiple tasting menus, from edibles like gummies to tinctures to pain soothing topicals. Hence, you can always find a flavor that will make your taste buds addicted to tempting weed forms.

Suitable Potency

Ignorance regarding the potency of weed or delta-8 THC products can lead you to face some minor adverse reactions. So, when you are searching for the right supplier, you must be aware of the potency their products carry.

Potency is a factor that you can decipher from the composition of hemp products. You can note which cannabinoids are a part of the blend. Apart from the legalization matter, you must double-check if the formula contains delta-9 THC and up to which concentration. As per FDA rules, the manufacturers can add delta-9 THC up to 0.3% of the total concentration.

If delta-9 THC does not attract you, there are products containing delta-8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and different strains of THC. You should note that necessary cannabinoids in the blend will ensure the delivery of delta-8 THC effects at their maximum. For instance, THC alone is not as powerful and effective compared to a blend in which terpenes are present with THC.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Now, the online hemp company states everything we have mentioned above, but how will you know if it is above-board? Well, independent lab testing is the feature that should elevate the status of the hemp brand in your view.

Lab testing of hemp products shows that that brand is transparent about what they do for producing their products. This enables the brand to back its products with confidence. So, ensuring that a brand performs all the necessary lab tests on its product before marketing should be your priority.

Other than that, third-party lab tests speak for a product’s potential health benefits and possible disadvantages. Many online cannabis companies make their lab reports available for public view. So, you can differentiate a premium product from a subpar one on your own.

Brand Reputation

Going through online reviews will help you evaluate what position a brand holds among cannabis users. Excellent five-star reviews should be your hint of picking up your perfect weed supplier. Moreover, checking the one-star reviews on the official website would be helpful to know the points a company is lacking in so that you can avoid them. On that note, the online weed brands on our list are famous enough to be highlighted in major publications.

Customer Friendliness

A brand’s customer friendliness measures the policies it provides to its customers. The company must offer flexible terms regarding customer support, shipping, returns, and refunds to be well-liked by the consumers.

Therefore, you can derive a clear picture by looking at the company’s terms and conditions and consumer policies. A great brand will be confident enough to present their customers with a 100% money back policy with easy returns and fast delivery services.

Is Weed Legal to Buy?

As a result of the conditions surrounding its legalization, many people are searching for a safe way to purchase weed online. However, it’s not simple because marijuana is still illegal in many countries and states across even the USA. In fact, any associated hardware (like a bong or vaporizer) is also illegal.

More so, there have been a lot of scams related to buying marijuana through the internet. Thus, people are wary of getting caught up in that just as you should.

To answer the question, yes it is legal to buy weed online. However, that entirely depends on the type of weed you’re buying and where you’re buying it from. To elaborate, you can buy delta-8 THC from reputable companies in legal states within the US and you won’t have any trouble at all. We’ve recommended such reputable companies in later parts of this article.

In contrast to the above, you cannot buy delta-9 THC legally online in practically all states within the US. This is because the delta-9 THC, unlike delta-8 THC, is still illegal at the federal level. Some companies, knowing that delta-9 THC provides a much stronger high than its counterpart, try to use tricky policies that will enable you to buy it whenever you want. This is just so they can make a profit. However, you’ll want to be particularly wary of these guys.

Past and Present Of Weed Legalization

It was the case of 2012 when Washington and Colorado authorized the legislation of legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes. Formerly, states had permitted cannabis use for medicinal uses only. In a trice, the government worked for the realization of federally legal marijuana to promote its relaxing effects.

Now, the use of marijuana is still illegitimate at the national level. Nevertheless, 18 states are on the list of jurisdictions that have successfully legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana. These states include Colorado, Alaska, California, Maine, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, California, and Massachusetts. Therefore, the law in these states has allowed adults to legally use recreational marijuana and its products. Also, they can now possess up to one ounce of the weed.

In those 18 states, it is not tricky to find a weed dispensary in your area, but some states demand a prescription from their customers. California, Oregon, and Colorado are among these states where dispensaries sell marijuana only if you qualify for its use under certain conditions.

In a nutshell, states have varying rules and regulations regarding marijuana and its usage. Thus, you should always consider checking if marijuana is legal in your area before ordering, as interstate delivery of weed is prohibited.

Where to Buy Weed Online?

We have assorted some top-notch hemp brands in the market to assist you with your legal marijuana purchase. The following is the list of brands that have made it to the top of our list for quickly accessing weed online legally.

Benefits of Delta-8 THC Weed

Your ears might have started to hurt after hearing the traditional and digital media talk endlessly about THC and CBD lately. As such, you might be eager to jump into your next purchase. However, there’s a slight chance that you do not fully know all the advantages that come with consuming delta-8 THC. Not to mention the benefits of consuming quality delta-8 items instead of conventional pot products. We’re here for you in that regard.

Relieves Anxiety

Stress affects about one-third of the world population. To bring the statistic closer to home, about 1 out of 5 Americans report that stress has eaten up their mental health. With such a staggering percentage, people from all over the world are seeking comfort in natural substances. Out of the natural solutions, cannabis consumption is one.

Delta-8 THC has anxiety-relieving characteristics to help you forget day-to-day life problems. Ingesting or vaporizing delta-8 THC can relax and clear your mind with mellow effects. And, if you have insomnia, you should be ready to enjoy a good night’s sleep without any interruption.

Unlike delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC does not maximize your anxiety at high doses. Instead, it has broad therapeutic value. Thus, you can even take a high dose of delta-8 THC with your eyes shut.

Great Appetite Stimulant

Apart from dealing with stress, anxiety, and insomnia, issues with your appetite also deteriorate your health. A loss of appetite deprives you of the nutrients that your body can uptake from the diet you could eat. But you can say goodbye to low appetite, as delta-8 THC is a great appetite stimulant.

Even with a small dose of delta-8 THC, you can feel your stomach craving for a healthy meal in addition to your favorite dish. As a result, this cannabinoid can help you maintain your body weight with a regular diet.

Antiemetic Properties

Antiemetics are drugs that treat nausea and vomiting. Since delta-8 THC has antiemetic properties, you can trust this cannabinoid with your stomach, bowel, or digestive issues. Delta-9 THC can also reduce the nauseous feeling and stop vomiting completely. The cannabinoid is not a preferred treatment choice as it produces powerful mind-altering effects. Science has found that delta-8 THC can suppress vomiting and nausea in cancerous children treated with chemotherapy.

Analgesic Effects

Delta-8 THC topicals like creams, lotion, gels, etc., are in high demand due to the promising effects of these cannabinoids for relieving pain. As per extensive research, scientists have found that topical applications of delta-8 THC can significantly help with chronic pain.

Also, Alzheimer’s patients could feel a reduction in inflammation using weed products rich in delta-8 THC. It is because THC is an efficient neuropathic and central nervous pain reliever. As delta-8 THC is packed with anti-inflammatory properties, it can cure your pain of the root. Not only that, but it also regulates healthy brain hormones, including serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate.

Neuroprotective Traits

A substantial number of studies claim that delta-8 THC has a role in acetylcholine generation. Acetylcholine is one of the most vital neurotransmitters in our bodies that relay signals between the brain and the body. Thus, delta-8 THC could improve arousal, cognition, memory, and neuroplasticity. Moreover, the little to no adverse effects related to this cannabinoid makes it a perfect choice for consumers.

Why Should You Buy Weed Online?

When buying weed from dispensaries comes compared to purchasing it through the Internet, the online hemp market always wins. Plenty of features distinguish one option from others and, most importantly, mapmaker online hemp shopping better than traditional ones.

Multiple Choices

Regarding the variety of hemp products, local marijuana dispensaries cannot surpass the online cannabis brands. If you have been using cannabis for years, you would know how difficult it is to buy the strains and products out of stock at physical stores.

On the flip side, buying weed from online brands introduces you to a wide variety of hemp items that you can directly purchase from the maker. Moreover, you can search for another online brand if one hemp company fails to please you in terms of price and value, which is impossible in dispensaries.

Convenience

Buying weed is expensive and time-consuming. Understandably, you want to get the best weed for your money. However, going around town to find a dispensary can be time-consuming and inconvenient.

Online weed dispensaries like Exhale Wellness and BudPop sell only high-quality marijuana and consume time by doing all the legwork for you. Online brands make only the best quality hemp product available and mail it directly to your door. In addition, they take extra steps to ensure discretion and offer world-class customer service so that you do not have to worry about anything except relaxing.

Discretion

Up-to-date, marijuana is legal in many states, but the legalization of hemp did not wash away the cultural stigma linked to its use. By preferring online weed brands to local dispensaries, you can avoid the finger-pointing of people.

You must have come across people constantly judging the weed user without knowing that a person can be on medicinal marijuana. Therefore, online companies understand this and propose a discreet weed delivery solution. In short, answering intrusive questions about your situation is not compulsory with online brands.

Probe Test Results and Hemp Source

While buying from online weed stores, you can obtain important information on legitness and trustworthiness. Online hemp companies enable you to check the manufacturing processes of products you wish to buy. In addition, the third-party lab results are always accessible to consumers on the brand’s official website. Another thing that can help you is the legit customer reviews that are difficult to find in local stores.

Enjoy Exclusive Offers

It’s not like the internet is only one bombarding consumers with exclusive offers. High street cannabis stores also allure their customers with value-saving discounts. However, the difference relies on online brands providing all-time discounts and offers, contrary to the local store providing occasional offers.

Furthermore, you do not need to wait for the store’s opening hours. Whether it is the crack of dawn or the middle of the night, you can buy weed products with just a single click.

FAQs Regarding Legal Sativa Strains

What exactly is weed?

Weed or marijuana is a psychoactive drug produced by using Cannabis sativa plants. Strikingly, marijuana contains more than 480 constituents, and researchers call them cannabinoids. However, the main cannabinoid that induces the mind-altering effects of this drug is THC, aka delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

Why was weed illegal?

The legalization of marijuana is in a gray area, and the vagueness of matter is constantly increasing. Governments of some states have sanctioned the purchase of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes. Regardless, the federal government still deems the use of delta-9 THC weed unlawful. This has made it difficult for people to decide which information is worth following.

What weed products can you find on the market?

In recent years, weed has gotten back its long-lost attention, after which manufacturers introduced their hemp products. With efforts to improve the consumer experience, many hemp brands have been manufacturing various products infused with delta-8 THC.

So, when you want to experience the calming benefits of delta-8 THC, you have a wide array of products. Depending upon your intention, you can choose from vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles like gummies, and topicals such as creams, gels, and oils.

As there is a surge in demand for hemp products, manufacturers are now making flowers, pre-rolls, beverages, capsules, chocolates, dog treats, and more. Therefore, treating yourself with different product forms of delta-8 THC is not as hard as before.

Before selecting one to go for, first ensure that you understand your body properly. For example, if you’re asthmatic, it would be foolhardy to smoke a blunt or vape. It might be significantly better to instead consume a gummy. If you’re diabetic, you might think you simply need to stay away from gummies as they’re sugary. However, you might want to stay away from weed completely as they could interfere with your medication. In essence, understand yourself and act in accordance.

Does consuming weed (delta-8 THC) have any side effects?

What makes delta-8 THC more in demand is the absence of side effects in its therapeutic profile. Delta-8 THC might be a cousin of delta-9 THC, but it does not induce mind alteration in users; instead, you will feel lightheadedness. And, if delta-8 THC does not suit your system or you have a low tolerance of it, you might feel milder adverse symptoms. These include vomiting, loss of consciousness, and hallucination.

Besides, you cannot overdose on delta-8 THC as easily as with delta-9 THC. Still, you should go ahead in slow steps and take low doses of delta-8. As your body processes marijuana edibles more slowly than smoking weed, you should expect to see the effects from one to two hours. Once you get used to the normal dose, you can start building your tolerance with gradual higher doses.

Conclusion: Buy Safe & Legal Hemp

Finding a reputable online weed dispensary can be stressful and confusing. They all look the same, claim to have the best customer service, and offer hard to ignore discounts. But how do you know how good they are?

You could try one of those places that do not look very professional or just scroll through customer reviews on Google or WeedMaps. However, you would end up wasting a ton of time.

You can try the top-tier companies in the cannabis industry to kill the confusion – the hemp brands that we have featured on our list. These brands are famous for delivering premium quality, lab-tested, and law-compliant weed and weed-based products to their customers. In other words, Exhale Wellness, BudPop, and Hollyweed are all suited up to let you buy weed online legally.

We have tried our best to give you access to all the information you need – customer service, ingredient, manufacturing information, etc. However, if you happen to buy from any other online weed dispensary, you should never neglect the above mentioned factors.

So, when you are short on your weed stash, know that worldwide famous hemp brands can sort out the situation. Check out the official websites of Exhale Wellness, BudPop, or Hollyweed to have your legal weed parcel discreetly delivered to you. With these online brands, purchasing weed has never been so easy!