Best Online Tarot Reading Sites: Professional Tarot Cards Reader & Psychic Mediums For Free Psychic Reading Trials In 2022| Know How To Cast A Love Spell From Fortune Teller & Cheap Psychics| Psychic Source For Spiritual Readings & Astrology Signs Readings

Sometimes in life, we face challenging obstacles to get over on our own, so in those moments, we may look for help in unusual places. In their times of need, many turn to their fates for guidance. However, spiritual people tend to turn to the mystical arts in moments of uncertainty.

Today accessing a psychic reader is easier than ever. All you need is a stable internet connection, and you can get yourself a tarot reading from the comfort of your own home. However, choosing a trustworthy and reliable site can be difficult, especially today when there are so many.

You want the site you invest in to be legit and not only looking to scam people. Unfortunately, many people are pretending to be psychic, and if the sites let anyone who claims to be one be featured, it makes them untrustworthy. To help you out, we decided to go through the online tarot reading sites and find the best.

Top 5 Best Online Tarot Reading Sites For Most-Accurate Psychic Readings:

Purple Garden – Overall Best Tarot Readings Online With Top Tarot Card Readers Kasamba – Affordable Psychic Reading Site To Get Tarot Live Readings Mystic sense – Most Accurate Compatibility Tarot Reading Online Keen – Reliable On-call Tarot Deck Services To Get Love Life & Career Insights PsychicOz – Web of Worldwide Psychics with Specialized Tarot Readings

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Tarot Readings Online With Top Tarot Card Readers

Purple Garden is one of the most reliable tarot reading services online. The website provides access to a large pool of psychic readers, over 1,500. On Purple Garden’s website, you will be able to find clairvoyants that offer various services, including palm reading, tarot reading, harmony advisors, etc.

At Purple Garden, you may get a reading in a way that makes you feel comfortable, as the site offers psychic readings through voice calls, chat, and video calls. Besides the website, Purple Garden also has an excellent and user-friendly mobile app. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, the service aims to help its clients choose the right tarot reader by allowing them to browse through its list of available readers. The clients will be able to read each reader’s bio, which enables you to see if they are a good match for your needs.

Moreover, most psychic readers are available 24/7. So, you will be able to request a tarot reading whenever you feel like you need it. Plus, Purple Garden provides its clients with secure payment options. You can choose to pay via PayPal to ensure that your information is secure.

Features

With Purple Garden, you can rest assured that you are getting a high-quality service as the psychic readers featured on it go through a thorough screening process. With this process, the platform is able to weed out scammers.

By getting a tarot reading from a Purple Garden reader, you may get detailed information on the areas in your life that need improvement. You may be able to identify what or who is causing turmoil in your life. Tarot readings are often underappreciated, but they might offer some of the most accurate details of one’s life.

Furthermore, Purple Garden offers you the first minutes of your reading free of charge, allowing you to see the reader’s skills and decide if you want to continue with them. The readings are reasonably priced, and most start from $2.99 per minute. If you are dissatisfied with your reading, the platform lets you apply for a refund.

Pros

Easy-to-navigate website

Free minutes

Refund policy

Plenty of skilled tarot readers

Mobile app available for iOS and Android

Cons

Not all readers are available 24/7

Why we recommend it

We recommend the platform because it is thoroughly dedicated to screening its psychic readers to ensure they are legit. Furthermore, we recommend Purple Garden due to the significant positive feedback from satisfied clients. You will get flexible payment options and reasonable prices with an excellent refund policy.

#2. Kasamba – Affordable Psychic Reading Site To Get Tarot Live Readings

Kasamba is one of the most popular tarot reading sites online. Chances are you may have already heard of it. Kasamba is also one of the longest-standing psychic sites online, with more than twenty years of experience. The site features an extensive network of skilled psychic readers, expanding with more psychics every day.

On Kasamba, you will be able to get a tarot reading via emails, live chats, and phone calls, according to what makes you feel the most comfortable. You can also go for an offline session. This option allows you to put a question in the site’s mailbox and receive an answer after 24 hours.

Moreover, the website has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, even for those new to mystics. Kasamba offers all kinds of services to its clients, from tarot readings to horoscopes. You may seek advice about your career, relationship, etc.

As with the previously mentioned services, Kasamba also offers a free trial of three minutes. However, the online psychic site gives clients a 70% discount on their first reading session.

Features

You can use the three minutes of your trial to ask your chosen psychic reader questions about his skills and see if he is a good match for your needs. You may get your reading by selecting one of the clairvoyants available on the site. However, you should expect the top-rated psychics to cost more because of their skill level.

On Kasamba, you may also get a detailed horoscope about your zodiac sign. Also, you can request a weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscope. Another exciting service provided by Kasamba is the monthly and annual forecasts on careers, love lives, and other aspects of one’s life. With a future forecast, you may be able to find out what new exciting things await you in the future.

Suppose you are interested in the future of your relationship or have questions about your love life. You can choose to request a love tarot reading, which is in its selection on the website. The skilled readers might be able to provide you with the needed advice.

Pros

Free horoscope

Wide range of skilled tarot readers

Mobile app

Free three minutes

70% discount on your first reading

Cons

No video calls

Why we recommend it

We recommend Kasamba primarily due to its millions of satisfied clients. According to the client reviews, the site is one of the most accurate when it comes to tarot readings. Furthermore, the site offers reasonable prices with exciting promotional offers that leave its clients immensely satisfied.

#3. MysticSense – Most Accurate Compatibility Tarot Reading Online

Mysticsense is another excellent tarot reading site that emerged on the online psychic scene in 2005. Ever since, the psychic site has helped thousands of people deal with issues regarding love, career, relationship, and similar.

Mysticsense provides its clients with a smooth user experience on their website. However, due to the site’s aim to make the psychic experience even more convenient, it launched its mobile app. You may download the app on both iOS and Android devices. Besides convenience, the app offers services like free daily horoscopes and the promotional offers the site sometimes has.

By signing up to use Mysticsense’s services, you will get five minutes free of charge to speak with one of the site’s master or elite level clairvoyants, which can be pretty expensive otherwise. Furthermore, the online psychic site offers every new client thirty minutes for one dollar. You can use up this offer for over a whole year.

Features

Mysticsense is an excellent choice for multilingual people, as the site features psychic readers that are fluent and offer their services in more than just English. Mysticsense has an extensive network of readers that provide tarot readings in Spanish. Furthermore, other languages in which people seek tarot reading include French and Slovak.

On Mysticsense, you will be able to read the complete profiles of every psychic reader they have. From the profiles, you may learn about their experience, expertise, and client reviews, and you may even see what the reader’s astrological sign is.

Moreover, you might be able to browse through the site’s tarot section, where Mysticsense has all kinds of articles on tarot and its science. And everything else you wish to learn about the mystic powers of tarot cards you might discover there too. Among the tarot categories are Zodiac Expert, Spiritualist, Intuitive, Empath, and Tarot Expert.

Pros

The first five minutes free are of charge

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Reasonable prices

Dollar per minute for new clients

Detailed tarot section

Cons

There are no video calls

Why we recommend it

According to its existing clients, Mysticsense’s clairvoyants are incredibly accurate in tarot reading predictions, which explains why many people speak highly of the site. Moreover, the site is known for ensuring its clients are taken care of, so they offer them five minutes free of charge. And also, for the first year, they are charged a dollar per minute. Furthermore, the platform is available 24/7, so you may seek a tarot reading whenever you wish.

#4. Keen – Reliable On-call Tarot Deck Services To Get Love Life & Career Insights

Keen is among the most respected and trusted psychic sites online, so the platform has more than two decades of experience in the psychic space. It first popped up on the scene in 1999, making it among the first online psychic reading sites. Keen offers its client a choice of more than 1,700 talented psychic readers from all over the world.

By signing up on Keen, you will access a wide range of services with potentially highly accurate tarot readings. And not only accuracy, but the website has an excellent user interface, making it easy for first-time clients to navigate through it.

Keen features psychic readers from all parts of the globe, so you will be able to find a reader available on the platform, no matter the time of day. You will be able to seek advice about your love life, financial advice, etc.

Furthermore, the first three minutes of your tarot reading are free of charge, allowing you to gauge the level of expertise your chosen reader has. Additionally, you can get the next ten minutes of your psychic reading session for $1.99.

Features

The platform offers varied possible kinds of spiritual guidance its clients may need, from palm reading to astrology, allowing you to choose the service you need. As the number of featured spiritual guides is pretty high, the platform has a search filter to help narrow your choices. All you need to do is input your preferences.

Keen is built on eight core principles: efficiency, sincerity, perfection, professionalism, customer-centric, integrity, simplicity, and transparency. The core principles are represented in the tarot readings the clients receive.

The readings, according to clients, are highly accurate, and many of them claim they have helped them make important decisions in life. The prices on Keen are pretty reasonable. Depending on psychics, they start from $1.99 to $19.99 per minute.

Pros

More than two decades’ worth of experience

Easy-to-navigate website

More than 1,700 skilled clairvoyants

The first three minutes are free

Excellent customer service

Cons

There are no video calls

Why we recommend it

Keen is a psychic reading site trusted by hundreds of thousands of people that they helped with many areas of their lives. This is one of the reasons why we recommend the platform for those looking for trustworthy tarot sites online. Another reason is that Keen provides its clients access to its psychic readers’ profiles, where they can read all about the readers’ skills.

#5. Psychic Oz – Web of Worldwide Psychics with Specialized Tarot Readings

PsychicOz is another excellent platform for potentially getting an accurate and high-quality tarot reading. The site has been active for over ten years and features over 200 specialized psychic readers. PsychicOz is among the rare sites that provide its clients with a video call option for getting their reading.

Another pretty exciting service the platform has is the live weekly session they hold. Every psychic featured on the site is required to hold one. The live sessions are filmed with the client’s consent, and it allows you to see the reader’s skill level before deciding if you want to choose them.

The website is incredibly easy-to-navigate, and it has a smooth interface, which customers appreciate. You may search on the platform for love advice, career, and many more. The psychics on the site are specialized in their fields, which PsychicOz has confirmed. The prices for a psychic reading on PsychicOz depend on the reader you choose. So, they can range from $5 to $29.99.

Features

As one of the greatest tarot reading sites that you can find online, PsychicOz has a vast network of mystics from around the globe. However, the site does not feature just anybody. The readers who want to be featured on the platform have to undergo tests to confirm their skills and talents.

PsychicOz does this to avoid featuring scammers on its website that only want to steal its clients’ money. On the website, you will be able to find sections dedicated to love psychics, spirit speakers, and so on. PsychicOz’s psychics are well-known for delivering accurate tarot readings.

You may search for a psychic reader suitable to your needs by utilizing PsychicOz’s extensive filtering. Just input your preferences in the search bar, and you will be able to choose from hundreds of skilled clairvoyants.

Pros

Extensive search filtering

Weekly live sessions

Potentially accurate tarot readings

Get $9.99 in free credits

Wide range of specializations

Cons

There are no free minutes offered

Why we recommend it

We recommend PsychicOz as it is one of the most respectable psychic sites, as noticeed from the favorable client feedback. Furthermore, the site is fully dedicated to removing scammers from it by testing each psychic feature. Another thing that puts PsychicOz ahead of other sites is each psychic hosts weekly life sessions.

How We Made This List Of Trusted Tarot Cards Reading Sites:

Reputation

When we were making our list, the first thing we checked was that the tarot reading websites we include are known for being reliable and trustworthy. We made sure to avoid sites that were full of scammers and whose existing clients had left negative testimonials. The ones we included all have glowing reputations and are trusted by thousands, if not millions of clients around the globe.

Experienced tarot readers

Another essential factor for us when making this list was that the platforms featured experienced readers, more specifically readers specializing in tarot card reading. We spent some time reading through the mystics’ profiles to see what their skill sets include and what their clients think of them.

Availability

One of the most significant advantages of online tarot reading is that you can seek out a reading whenever you want. So, we made sure to include sites on our list that offer their services 24 hours a day, every day of the week. It is crucial to have a psychic available whenever you feel like a crisis is approaching. The best sites out there feature psychic readers from all around the world.

Beginners Guide: Reliable Psychic Reading Services For Live Tarot Sessions:

Prepare your questions

Before deciding to get a reading, you must know what you are looking for and what questions you want to ask. It is normal to be nervous, but sometimes the nerves can get the best of you, and you will end up tongue-tied and forget what you want to ask. An excellent solution for this problem is to prepare your questions ahead of time. You will not waste any of the time you pay for, and you will find out all you need to know.

Discount and free minutes

When you are looking around at the psychic sites, make sure to pay attention to the discounts they offer. Some sites like Kasamba will give you a 70% discount on your first reading, so check that your chosen site has similar deals. Another important thing is that the sites initially offer free minutes. The free minutes range between three and five, and they are a great way to determine the psychics skill levels.

Methods of communication

Before committing to a tarot reading site, you should ensure that they have various communication methods. More notably, video calls, phone calls, and a chat option. This is so that you can communicate with your chosen psychic reader via a method that makes you feel comfortable. Not everyone likes having face-to-face readings. Some people are nervous, and others are shy, so they may not be able to open up and ask the questions they need to answer. Such individuals may feel better communicating through a phone call or chat.

Customer reviews

And perhaps the most important of all is to read through as many customer testimonials as possible. The best way to confirm a psychic’s reliability is to see what other people who have already used their services think. You will be able to find out if the psychic is legit or a scammer. If it turns out that he is a scammer, you can save your money thanks to the warning of existing customers.

Online Psychics vs Psychics Near Me:

You can access a tarot site by simply typing “online tarot reading” into your browser. And you will be given a variety of options to pick from in a couple of seconds. Another advantage of online psychic reading services is their accessibility; many platforms employ psychics from all over the world, ensuring that you will always have someone to potentially help you. You can get a reading at any hour, every day of the week.

Online, verifying the credibility of websites and clairvoyants is more straightforward than offline. The psychic’s credentials are reviewed on the internet to verify their legitimacy. You will get a more extensive range of readers to pick from and ratings and client testimonials if you use an online service.

If you opt to get psychic readings from an offline clairvoyant, you have no way of knowing whether or not they are real; they could be attempting to trick you, and you will lose your money. If you go online, you can get various discounts and special offers on your sessions that you will not find with local readers. The opposite will occur more often than not, and you will be overcharged for bad service.

FAQs About Tarot Card Reading Platforms:

Q1. What exactly is tarot reading and cards?

Tarot reading is a psychic practice that first started to gain steam in the 18th century to potentially predict an individual’s future. Before that, in Europe, it was primarily thought of as simply a card game. The psychics using tarot cards may be able to predict things about the past, present, and future.

The psychics use the cards as a conduit for their clairvoyant powers, allowing them to make accurate predictions about the future. The accuracy can be confirmed by the person whose life they are predicting.

However, tarot cards are not always to only predict the future. Psychics also use them to advise about someone’s love life, finances, . They may offer comfort and reassurance.

Q2. How does tarot reading work?

First of all, you should know that a standard tarot card deck contains 78 cards. Every card in the pack has its design, story, and meaning. All these aspects may help the psychic reader to give you an accurate reading. Of the card deck, 22 are considered the Major Arcana. The Major Arcana cards mightto provide spiritual guidance to the seeker.

The other 56 cards are part of the Minor Arcana, and they are meant to reflect the daily hardships one faces. And 16 of the cards are dedicated to one’s personas. Many clairvoyants that deal with tarot cards experiment with more than one deck before finding a suitable one.

Finding the right deck for their ability is crucial for the psychic to be able to comprehend the meaning of the cards. Otherwise, the reading will be inaccurate, and you will have wasted your money.

Q3. Are Clairvoyants Real?

The answer is a hotly debated discussion among believers and non-believers, as that is exactly what it depends on. Many people who regularly use psychics’ services swear by the accuracy of their predictions, which is why they revisit them. Others, though, deny the existence of such individuals, so it is entirely subjective.

Now we can see why it isn’t easy to believe in divination, as the ability to see things that are otherwise invisible sounds like fiction. However, if you want to seek out the services of a clairvoyant, you must keep an open mind.

Concluding – Accurate Tarot Deck Consultants For Live Chat With Psychic Readers:

There you have it, our list of the best tarot reading sites where you can get an online tarot reading. The sites we have included have proven themselves to be trustworthy. We confirmed this after conducting thorough research into every one of them. The psychic tarot readers featured on each platform had plenty of positive feedback from their clients.

This made us even more confident in their abilities and ensured that the site was legit. We ensured that the sites vetted the psychic readers before featuring them on their platforms to ensure they possess the gifts they claim to. So, you can rest assured that the sites we included on our list are legit and reliable.