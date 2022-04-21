Best Online Tarot Reading Sites In 2022: Top Tarot Card Reader for Live Sessions | Psychic Readings By Fortune Teller to Know Astrological Answers and To Cast A Love Spell

If you have many responsibilities, it can feel exhausting to maintain balance. Many people try different things to feel more sure. These methods are helpful; however, sometimes intervention is necessary.

Online tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy where a reader provides spiritual insight with card usage. The advisor looks deep into your mind and soul and then provides help. As a result, you understand your consciousness better and feel more connected with yourself. If you are looking for an easy way to improve your life, read through our selection of the best online tarot reading services.

Top Online Tarot Readings and Psychic Mediums

Purple Garden – Overall Best Tarot Card Readings On The Market Kasamba – Accurate Psychic Reading Sessions via Phone or Chat Keen – Most Popular Spiritual Readers to Know Your Horoscope AskNow – Trusted Psychic Source to for Tarot Reading Services Oranum – Well Known Tarot Reading Website for Love and Career Advice

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Tarot Card Readings On The Market

Purple Garden is a reputable company, renowned for its readers being the most accurate on online platforms. Its advisors are open-minded, experienced, and affordable; and offer services on tarot readings, psychic readings, palm readings, horoscopes, and various other forms of cartomancy.

The services are available anytime and follow ethical guidelines to ensure your privacy. Moreover, Purple Garden asks for a few important personal details for the login process, so the platform is completely safe.

It has an app that includes additional features like a live chat where you can connect with people online. The app’s interface is also straightforward to use and beginner-friendly.

Features

Purple garden has advisors from all around the world to guide you; they are skilled professionals offering insight on love, family, career, and other facets of life. Their website profiles state information about their qualifications and specialty; therefore, you can make an informed choice when looking for a reader. Moreover, you can connect with readers from your native countries and choose the gender of your advisor as well.

The search engine that the platform uses allows you to find the perfect match in a few easy steps. You can go through the profiles of the professionals and decide which one you would like to work with. After choosing your advisor, you visit their page, where they explain their methods and list details about their service. These profiles also have little sections called ‘advice’ which are free to read and give quick tips to help you.

Every advisor charges a different price per minute; Therefore, Purple Garden has various prices that fit every pocket. Moreover, there is an option to arrange advisors by cost so that you can find very inexpensive services. Fees range from $0.99 to $14.99 per minute.

You can request a refund within three days of order; Purple Garden’s support team will ask for relevant details and ensure you get your money back. It is a simple process; all emails requesting a refund use the contact support@purplegarden.co.

Pros

Accurate readers

Affordable prices

Wide range of services

Safe and discreet

App available

Cons

No free tarot reading

No blog or additional information on readings

Why We Recommend

We recommend Purple Garden for its authentic services and high accuracy ratings. The psychics are qualified and don’t judge clients. Moreover, the platform ensures they pass specific tests before offering their services to customers. If you have a busy life, its app makes usage convenient. There is also a section called journeys where users share their experiences, and reading through these can share how effective Purple Garden’s services are

=> Click here to visit the official website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba – Accurate Psychic Reading Sessions via Phone or Chat

Kasamba has many years of experience, and as a result, its services are reliable. The platform is very intuitive and easy to use. You can choose how to arrange the readers using a search engine. The website will display the advisors by price or qualification by entering your option. This makes selecting readers very convenient.

All of Kasamba’s readers have genuine profiles stating their skills and field of expertise. Moreover, the ratings give you an idea of their services. When you choose a psychic and contact them, your time starts immediately and goes by the per minute rate. The services are inexpensive, starting at only $2.50 per minute.

Features

The first few mins of Kasamba’s readings are free of charge. This allows you to experience the services of many advisors before choosing one you would like to work with. You can analyze their tone and personality and choose based on that. Moreover, Kasamba has readers from around the globe, so finding that works for you is a guarantee.

Kasamba’s blog has articles on various topics. Reading through these as a novice in cartomancy can be very useful. The articles are easy to understand and explain the workings of different readings. There are many inspirational articles about horoscopes, astrology, and love readings. Professional advisors write these articles, and they are a great source of information.

Customer reviews on the website state that the readings were extremely accurate and done in a friendly manner. The clients didn’t feel judged and could share their problems with ease. Moreover, the advice helped them overcome their issues and improve their relationships. You can check ratings; most customers have rated Kasamba’s services five stars.

Pros

Experienced psychics

Protected payments

Inexpensive

Excellent customer service

Cons

Video call option is not available

Why We Recommend

Kasamba stands out by ensuring its transactions are safe and private. It asks for very little personal information during payments. Moreover, its encryptions are banking-grade, and any chance of hacking is unlikely. Furthermore, it is renowned for its services and has helped more than three million clients since 1999.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Kasamba

#3. Keen – Most Popular Spiritual Readers to Know Your Horoscope

Keen has helped over 35 million customers since its establishment in 1999. Prominent magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Women’s health recognize it for its services. Keen advisors boost your confidence, improve your financial outlook and help with heartbreaks, stress, and the loss of a loved one.

They offer unique services aside from tarot reading, such as chakra cleansing. Furthermore, as the platform has been around for many years, its advisors are very experienced and guide you properly. They have excellent skill sets and provide you with appropriate tools to better your life.

Keen provides you with clarity on your situation and helps you tackle it. Its website displays customer reviews, and you can read through these to know what to expect and hear people’s experiences. Advisor reviews are honest and unfiltered and help you choose your reader.

Features

Being an online platform, you can use Keen anytime. The location and time don’t matter as the brand operates 24/7. Keen is a suitable online alternative if you have trouble arranging in-person readings with advisors in your area.

Keen understands that navigating the world of cartomancy isn’t easy. However, its services can make it simpler. The first three minutes of reading are free. Consequently, you can find the perfect reader by trying out various ones without worrying about the costs. Moreover, if you face any issue with the platform, Keen promises to credit your account with money for later use.

Keen offers free videos on its website, which you can watch to educate yourself on the dos and don’ts of cartomancy. As a result, you can enter the reading more informed. Moreover, it has a blog with many interesting articles that you can read. If you are a beginner, Keen has a tab dedicated to first-timers on its site. The tab redirects you to a page that explains how tarot reading works. It offers tips on the type of questions one should ask and what you should do after a reading.

Pros

Easy to navigate

Reliable platform

Professionals from around the world

24/7 customer service

Convenient

Cons

Has limited communication mediums

Why We Recommend

Keen’s platform is perfect for beginners. It is easy to use, has affordable options, and skilled psychics from around the globe. Moreover, you can learn many things about cartomancy aside from getting readings. It guarantees its clients a good experience and has excellent customer service.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Keen

#4. AskNow – Trusted Psychic Source to for Tarot Reading Services

AskNow, established in 2005, is best known for its easy connection process. The platform links you to appropriate readers and helps you improve your situation. First-time users need to set up an account to start. Moreover, you must be an adult to request a reading; advisors call clients when they’re available.

The conversations are discreet and protect the client’s privacy. Moreover, you can choose to remain anonymous and maintain confidentiality. Customer service is straightforward to contact and skilled representatives. If you have inquiries, they will aid you.

The website has other features, such as a free daily horoscope and informative articles. Furthermore, there are videos about cartomancy that you can watch for free.

Features

The psychics at AskNow go through a testing process before they are shortlisted to work on the platform. This ensures that they are authorized to provide their services to clients. Readers specialize in all forms of cartomancy, so finding one that fits your needs is easy.

AskNow has frequent sales that decrease the rates significantly. You can save a lot of money while getting high-quality readings from experienced readers. Moreover, its beginner packages have rates as low as $1 per minute. There are two special package deals where you can talk to advisors for 20 or 30 mins and get five minutes free.

If you are worried about getting charged more, AskNow has a system that ensures you don’t pay more than promised. When your time runs out during a call, the client hears a prompt stating their time is over. Then if the client wishes, they may continue at a per-minute rate. Similarly, if you are messaging a reader, you will get a notification explaining the same prompt. Therefore, the tarot card reading session ends when you want it to.

Pros

Easy connection process

Private and confidential

Free Subscriptions

Blog present

Customer service is easy to contact

Cons

Every professional has different communication options

Why We Recommend

AskNow is very reliable and free of scams. A unique feature of the platform is that you can ask free questions. After entering your name and email address, you can ask your question. Psychics who are available online will answer your inquiries. This is a quick way to acquire answers without paying for a reading. Furthermore, all your interactions are discreet and protected.

=> Click here to visit the official website of AskNow

#5. Oranum – Well Known Tarot Reading Website for Love and Career Advice

Oranum’s mission is to connect, inspire and empower its clients to take control of their life. They believe in bringing ancient knowledge of cartomancy to the digital age and helping clients. The platform has many advisors skilled in various forms of spirituality.

Each psychic is rewarded points for their services so that you can choose accordingly. They have their work hours stated on their profiles. Therefore, you know when you’d be getting a reading. The website is very resourceful and packed with handy information. Additionally, some subscriptions offer more in-depth insights into its services.

Oranum runs on a virtual currency called coins. You can buy coins on the website in various package deals, and clients can use these whenever they want and get a reading anytime.

Features

Oranum has a wide range of services. There are videos, articles, psychic stories, and more on its website. Moreover, the platform has sound bath therapy, which is essentially healing by exposing yourself to sounds. They even offer pet psychics and navigate your issues with the help of animals.

Oranum has a live chat where you can talk to the psychics. You can share your experience and read their insight on your issue. It is a great way to ask them about themselves, their abilities, and how they work. This option allows you to collect information on various readers and make your choice correctly.

Oranum recognizes that its clients have different communication preferences. Therefore, it offers a variety of mediums, so everyone is comfortable during readings. Clients can talk on calls and messages in chat rooms, and video calls are also possible.

Pros

Informative website

Easy matching process

Connect with other users

Flexible hours

Cons

Refund is not possible

Why We Recommend

Oranum has excellent customer service. A live chat lets you ask inquiries, and customer support will reach out to you. They are available 24/7 and reply fast; they try their best to aid you and take a minimum of five minutes to respond. If you want a platform with helpful staff, Oranum is a good choice.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Oranum

How We Made This List of Tarot Readers for Spiritual Guidance

We wanted to ensure you have the best reading possible, so we crafted this list carefully. Through thorough research and detailed comparison, we ended up with the best platforms for online tarot reading. If you are curious about how we curated this list, here are some factors we considered.

Company Experience

We checked how long a platform had been in business before adding it to our list. This ensured that they had experience dealing with customers and knew their way around the market. Moreover, we confirmed they were offering legitimate services and had in-depth knowledge of cartomancy and other spiritual practices.

Services Offered

Every individual has their own needs, so we sought to find platforms that offered an array of services. We checked the readings they were offering and added them to our list. As a result, our list contains platforms that do readings in love, astrology, horoscopes, palmistry, and more. Therefore, there is something for everyone.

Fees and Costs

Our goal for pricing was to make sure there was a range for everyone. We wanted the costs to be inclusive so you could get a high-quality reading no matter your budget. The platforms have a wide variety of rates starting from $1 per minute to $20 per minute. We ensured they had beginner packages and valuable discounts so you could save a lot of money.

Customer Satisfaction

Lastly, we looked at how satisfied clients were with the services. This helped us to shortlist out five best as well. We chose platforms with the best ratings and a high percentage of satisfied customers. We read reviews and made the final cuttings. Consequently, here are the five best online tarot reading websites.

What to Know about Psychic Reading Platforms

Reading informative articles and understanding how it works would help if you are new to cartomancy. Going to a reading well-prepared will be more advantageous, and you’ll get a better experience. We have put together a guide that explains all the necessary details and gives you a few tips.

Tarot Basics

Tarot card reading is a mystical practice that uses cards to guide individuals spiritually. Readers believe tarot cards reflect one’s soul; they argue that everything one needs pre-exists within a person. Therefore, advisors help people uncover this information in reading sessions. They use their knowledge of the cards to read your past, present, and future and explain what fate has in store for you. An experienced reader uses methods to look deep into the soul and mind and offers advice to improve your situation.

Tarot Decks

A standard tarot deck contains 78 cards. These divide into 22 major Arcana cards and 56 minor Arcana cards. Major Arcana cards signify salient events in one’s life, compared to minor Arcana cards, which offer insights into daily struggles. Moreover, minor arcana cards consist of fourteen suits, each representing a personality feature. The cards have characters, items, omens, and totems illustrated. Each card has a different story and symbolism that the reader uses to evaluate the client’s situation.

Another critical thing to note is that tarot decks are very specific to the reader. Psychics explain that cards speak to them, and it takes years for them to find a deck that resonates with them. In short, a user’s tarot deck represents their consciousness, so it’s crucial to find one that is perfect. Readers using standard decks are the Rider-Waite deck, the forest of enchantment deck, the modern witch deck, and the ethereal visions deck.

Tarot Spreads

Tarot spreads depend on the issue which the reader is evaluating; they can be in threes and fives. The card’s position in a spread might also change the meaning of that card. One of the most popular spreads is the Celtic Cross Spread. It is a ten-card spread that explains your hopes, family, fears, and the energies surrounding you. Regardless of the spread, it would help to remember that a reader might pull additional cards to help give a proper reading.

Questions to Ask

Questions are an integral part of reading; therefore, asking the right ones is necessary. We recommend asking open-ended questions. They don’t have definite answers which suit the tenets of tarot reading. Asking closed-ended questions is not wise as readers cannot answer questions with a yes or no. This is because the result of a situation will depend on the client, and things may change. For example, you cannot ask advisors if your person of interest likes you, and they do not have enough information on the person to say yes or no. Tarot reading, in essence, is guidance; it is not a solution. You can ask some open-ended questions: ‘How will things change if you make a decision?’ or ‘How can I improve my relationship with y?’

Give Readings Time

Try not to rush through the reading. People will often stop the reading when their time runs out despite not having regained enough insight. This is a waste of money, and it doesn’t help you. We recommend clients keep a time frame in mind and try to obtain clarity within that time. However, a few additional minutes will be advantageous if you run out of time. To put it short, take your time and ask all the necessary questions before ending a reading.

Customer Reviews

If you are unsure about a platform, reading customer reviews is the best way to make your choice. Tarot card reading services will display their client testimonials and customer satisfaction ratings on their site. By inspecting these, you can get an idea of how their services work and if they are effective. Some people give recommendations for their favorite readers, which is useful as well. We suggest Choosing a platform with the best reviews and ratings to ensure you have a helpful reading and a great experience.

Online Vs. Offline Tarot Reading Services

In-person tarot readers are traditional and tie into the ancient practice’s roots. However, in the digital age, many prefer online readings due to their convenience.

The time and location don’t matter in online services as most platforms operate 24/7 and are virtual. Online sites are better if you have difficulty finding a tarot reader in your area and want to avoid getting scammed. You can connect with readers globally and have a wider variety to choose from. Similarly, online platforms offer various services such as palm readings and dream interpretations, unlike traditional readings.

There are various methods of communication available. Shy clients can message while extroverts can call advisors. No matter who, there is an option for everyone. Additionally, online platforms offer free trials, discounts, subscriptions, articles, and more.

FAQs: Online Tarot Card Readings

What is the most common tarot reading?

Two of the most common readings that people ask for are love and career readings.

What do tarot cards help with?

Tarot cards can help with love, career, family, and more. It is important to note that it is mere help, and tarot cards don’t specifically ‘fix’ anything, but they push you in a direction that has maximum benefits. It is also important to note that tarot reading isn’t a substitute to fix your health issues or mental turmoil, and they advise you to see medical professionals for that.

Can you read your own tarot deck?

Yes, you can; however, it needs technique and for you to find an appropriate deck. There are many tutorials available online, and it would help to go through them and figure out what to do.

Can tarot cards predict the future?

Online tarot card readers cannot predict definite things, so they cannot predict the future. They can only tell how your actions will affect the future.

Conclusion: Book a Psychic for Accurate Predictions

There are various online tarot reading sites; the ones on our list are just some of them. It comes down to the severity of your situation and your needs and preferences. You can use our choices as a reference for what to look for when you’re researching.

Our pick is AskNow; it has a wide variety of services, economical pricing, and is perfect for beginners. Moreover, it has many years of experience and a skilled team of psychics. Their services are legitimate, and the website is chock-full of free resources and benefits. If you subscribe to their services, they are adamant about making the most of your time and money. If you want a superior reading and an overall excellent experience, AskNow is a suitable option.