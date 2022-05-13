Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top Fortune Teller & Tarot Cards Experts To Get Accurate Future Predictions Via Phone Psychics| Find Tarot Reading Services To Know How To Cast A Love Spell| Astrology Sites For Free Minutes With Cheap Psychics Near Me In 2022

You probably spend a lot of time worrying about the future. A combination of the past and present troubling circumstances will naturally have you concerned about how things are shaping up. Whether you’re anticipating trouble or good times, being uncertain can be pretty frustrating. And therein lies the rub; you don’t have the power to know for sure about the future. You can’t accurately predict future events, and even if you could, you’d only be convinced once they came to pass. However, human beings derive some comfort and assurance from getting as close to predicting the future as possible.

Tarot readers and psychics help calm your worrying mind and over-performing imagination. However, many people frown upon visiting a psychic for a reading. Some customers had to conduct such visits clandestinely and felt embarrassed when friends found out what they were doing. Luckily, the service is conveniently available online, allowing more people to get their psychic reading comfortably. However, with so many fake psychics online, you need to be careful who you trust to read your future. We have created a list of the best online psychic reading services.

Top 5 Best Online Psychic Reading Services For Live Tarot Sessions:

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Websites For Future Predictions

Purple Garden has grown to be the number one online psychic reading service in a short time. You can access live psychic video readings or psychic chats through their smartphone app on both Android and iOS. In addition, the psychic reading network has other branches called Purple Ocean and Bitwine Psychics.

Purple Garden receives massive praise from satisfied customers and industry experts. From its vast network, you can locate a suitable psychic for your needs. You can also ask for highly specialized psychics in complex fields like empathic medium, esoteric alchemy, etc. Therefore, you can rely on Purple Garden for virtually any reading. You’ll have access to tarot readings, psychic readings, relationship coaching, palm readings, astrology and horoscopes, oracle guidance, angel insights, and dream analysis.

Features

Purple Garden has an easy-to-use website where you can quickly locate the right psychic for your needs. The clatter-free layout further eases the process, presenting highly rated psychics. In addition, you can see their ratings from previous customers to help you quickly assess their capabilities.

The website also offers the first few minutes for free. That period helps you get a feel of the service and determine whether you should proceed. You’ll see trending and top-rated sections in which psychics with vast experience and specialties are in these categories.

Purple Garden has a unique Journeys feature, which allows you to share your experience of receiving a psychic’s services. Journeys enable you to help others with similar concerns and learn from those before you. It helps fasten the process and provides some comfort in knowing what to expect. Journeys are beneficial for addressing new relationship twists and turns, infidelity, career concerns, and decision-making.

Purple Garden’s website and app are optimized for mobile phone use. This means you can access quality psychic reading services on the go. Additionally, the mobile interface presents more features than you’ll find on the desktop version.

Pros

Video readings are available

Clean and easy-to-use web pages

There is a chat feature available

Trusted online service

Informative content at a glance

Specialized readers

Cons

No educative blog content

No guarantees

Customer Reviews

Customers find Purple Garden psychics accurate and are generally happy with their services. There is enormous praise for the easy-to-use mobile app and ease of interaction with the psychics. Most leave positive reviews and would recommend several psychics to people they know. Furthermore, they love the pricing range of the service, with its secure payment options.

#2. Kasamba – Recommended ForDeep Psychic Interactive Sessions with Cheap Psychics

Kasamba prides itself on serving millions of satisfied customers in operation since 1999. You can access different readings such as astrology, tarot cards, energy healing, and dream analysis.

Kasamba’s website displays the psychics available, with their profiles revealing their ratings, charges per minute, reviews, and areas of expertise. You can easily connect with whoever you wish right from their profile. In addition, the website includes an articles section that educates customers about psychic readings. Furthermore, you can access metaphysical readings like paranormal, universal laws, numerology, eastern philosophy, past life readings, occult, and Kabbalah.

Kasamba’s charges for readings are well priced. You’ll enjoy the first three minutes for free, after which a psychic’s charges kick in. Fortunately, those first free minutes are available each time you try a different psychic. In addition, the costs range from $1.99 to more than $20, depending on your selection and needs.

Features

Kasamba has some of the best ratings online, with over 3.5 million five-star ratings and excellent service. As one of the oldest psychic reading services, all psychics have a lot of experience in different fields, making them a powerful force in the industry.

Kasamba also offers a satisfaction guarantee of up to $50 if you are unhappy with the service. The service is among a few brands that care more for their customers than other entities.

In addition, Kasamba protects your privacy and anonymity. Psychics can’t access your payment information, and you can opt to remain anonymous during your interactions. However, you may share your name and other personal details to create a faster bond with the psychic. This information is vital if your package includes any astrological aspects.

Pros

A large number of specialized psychic advisors covering every spiritual topic are available

Readings available in multiple languages from psychics located all over the world

Feature-packed and modern looking app

Excellent industry reputation of more than 20 years

A satisfaction guarantee of up to a $50 refund

Every time you test another psychic, you get the first three minutes free

New customers receive a 15% discount

Offline sessions via email are available

Excellent support section to handle all customer inquiries

Cons

Pricing at the discretion of the psychics

Video chatting feature unavailable

Customer Reviews

Customers love the availability of the free first three minutes, which allows them to try out different psychic readers. In addition, they report finding the satisfaction guarantee reassuring. Also, the fact that highly specialized psychic and spiritual services are available helps them deal with worries about the future.

#3. Mystic Sense – Top Rated Tarot Reading Site & Palm Reading Services Online

Mysticsense has been operational since 2005, offering psychic readings more so through smartphones. The website has a free question section that serves as an introduction to its range of services. In addition, you can easily connect with highly experienced psychic readers by quickly perusing their profiles. Their profiles display essential information such as whether they are online, their areas of specialization, hourly rate, credentials, and language. Mysticsense offers readings in either English or Spanish.

You can connect with a psychic via phone or chat, with the mobile app being the most feature-packed and convenient channel. Additionally, each psychic’s profile displays its extension number for faster connection. Furthermore, you can access different readings, such as money and finance, love and relationships, astrology, horoscopes, and dream interpretations.

Features

Mysticsense has a tiered pricing structure for its psychic charges. You have top-rated readers charging $3.99–$9.99 a minute, elite readers charging $10.00–$12.99 a minute, and master readers charging $13 or more a minute. These psychic readers undergo an evaluation to determine their proficiency and advancement every six months.

You’ll also enjoy the first five minutes for free. That gives you a chance to review a reader’s services and determine whether you’ll proceed. In addition, you can ask for a refund if you are unhappy, and the service will credit you with five minutes in our subsequent trial.

Mysticsense psychic readers are open about their availability. Therefore, first-time users have an easy time setting up their first appointment. You can check if the psychic is available, busy, or away. Such information greatly helps in your selection process.

Pros

All psychics undergo a comprehensive screening process

Phone or chat psychic readings are the most accurate

Diverse areas of psychic specializations among the vast network of readers

Convenient and easy-to-use mobile app

24/7 customer support

Free first five minutes

The first session costs $1 a minute

Cons

There is no satisfaction guarantee

Elite and master advisors are expensive

Ideal for those who prefer a phone conversation

Customer Review

Customers enjoy the relatively easy-to-use website and mobile app. The sign-up process is simple and to the point. In addition, those with credit cards can start using the service immediately. However, if you have a debit card, you’ll first have to call customer support for assistance in signing up.

#4. Keen – Psychic Readers For Accurate Psychic Readings On Call or Chat

Keen has a vast network of more than 1,700 psychics specialized in astrology and other forms of reading the future. The service has been running for more than 20 years, proving its reliability. However, its longevity doesn’t mean it’s dated; the website looks modern, clean, and simple to use.

You can have your readings via email, phone, or chat. Keen’s vast network of psychics allows them to handle unique requests well. The service even has pet psychics on board! In addition, the website has a simple-to-use interface where you’ll select a psychic based on your area of concern. Therefore, you pick from a range of needs, narrowing your list of options. You then choose a range of charges you can afford, and the website lets you know which psychics are most suitable for you. This approach is efficient since you get valuable suggestions without personalities clouding your judgment.

Keen has psychics covering multiple categories, including financial outlook, life questions, spiritual readings, love and relationships, and psychic mediums.

Features

Keen offers a more reliable metric for rating its psychics. Customers control the entire process, where your anonymous ratings influence the overall score each psychic enjoys. Therefore, all you have to do is read through each psychic’s review to determine whether they are the right fit.

Another unique feature of Keen is the rich content in its articles section. There are specific categories for love advice, psychic advice, tarot advice, spiritual advice, and astrological articles. You’ll also find more information on the Keen blog. These help you understand your needs better and find meaningful answers. Furthermore, Keen can deliver daily horoscopes and astrological forecasts right to your inbox.

Pros

More than 1,700 psychics are available

24/7 assistance and availability

Over 20 years in the psychic business

Easy reading schedule

100% anonymous and confidential readings

Access to recordings of your sessions for future reference

For the first three minutes, there is no charge

Its satisfaction guarantee makes the service 100% risk-free

You have to pay a fee for a psychic reading

Cons

Charges can be as high as over $40 a minute

SMS is strictly for reading; no text chatting is permitted; only calls or chat are allowed

No video chat features

The extensive network of psychics allows for a few unscrupulous players

Customer Reviews

Customers enjoy the first three minutes free, with the option of various charges as low as $1.99. Since you have to permit any charges, you control how much you spend. In addition, the service offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not happy with a psychic’s service, you can contact reimbursement support.

#5. PsychicOz – Online Psychic Medium To Get Psychic Predictions & Life Insights

PsychicOz is well known for its live video psychic readings. You can meet a psychic via video call, with the option to reveal or conceal your face. Then, if you are happy with the first impression, you can proceed to pay for their services. PsychicOz has hundreds of psychics in its network with specialties like spiritual guidance, dream interpretation, astrology, and palm reading.

Signing up for PsychicOz psychic services is free. You don’t have to key in your credit card information until you can commit to a psychic’s services. In the meantime, you can browse through the site and familiarize yourself with several psychics. Once you provide your credit card information, you can watch some free videos to see how the readers work.

The website presents various readings at the top to help you quickly navigate what you need. Such an organization allows customers to efficiently find what they need.

Features

PsychicOz offers a wide range of specialties covering virtually all topics you may wish to have a reading on. With such a diverse range of specialties, you won’t miss a solution to your pressing need.

Live video readings significantly add to the connection and the sessions. You get to see the facial expressions of your readers and reveal or conceal yours as you wish. Such an intimate connection helps you understand the future better and get the correct answers faster.

PsychicOz has psychics who speak different languages to accommodate a diverse client base. Therefore, you can have your readings done in Spanish, French, Hungarian, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese, apart from English. In addition, the site has a Top 100 List section where you can see some of the best psychics in the world. You can choose to work with any of them right from this page.

Pros

Live video chat and reading services are available 24/7

Free video access to psychics before paying for services

A diverse network of experienced psychics across the globe

Option to turn on or off your video camera while seeing the psychics

$9.99 free in credits for signing up for the service

Excellent awards program to help identify the best psychics in the network

Customer support services both online and through email

Cons

No satisfaction guarantee

Contact to psychic limited to live video and chat, no calls

The credits system can be pricier than purchasing minutes, depending on chosen psychic’s experience

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate access to the best psychics from the Top 100 list. In addition, the availability of psychics globally ensures you can reach one whenever you need to. Furthermore, the platform is engaging, regularly holding the Oranum awards, where customers get to rank the psychics. Such a ranking helps new customers access the best psychics faster.

Things to Consider When Choosing An Online Psychic Reading Platform:

Whether or not you have used a psychic before, the selection process is tricky. You may have a pressing issue requiring a reading, or you may need a new psychic for something different. Either way, you need to know what to consider in your search. With online psychics, you need to think of online safety and convenience alongside more traditional considerations.

Check for the Availability of Trial Minutes

The best online psychic reading services include a few free minutes when you sign up. Those minutes allow you to assess the capabilities and compatibility of their psychics before you commit to their services. Therefore, focus on services that will enable you a chance to do such an assessment before locking you into a package you may regret. In addition, check to see that those free minutes apply to every new interaction.

Examine Their Channels of Communication

Information technology has created convenient communication channels that connect you to psychics via calls, text, live chat, and video. These methods also include well-designed smartphone apps alongside desktop browsers. Therefore, choose a service with communication channels appropriate for your lifestyle and convenience. The best ones have all channels to suit different customers, circumstances, and stages of communication. For example, a service with live video and chat only will be limited when you need to send your psychic a text at night. Similarly, self-expression through texting may not work for you as well as a video call.

Check the Level of Experience

The best online psychic reading services have been operational for at least 20 years. Some of the services on our list are relatively new, but they have at least ten years of experience. With experience comes a better understanding of client needs and an extensive network of highly talented psychics. Such extensive experience also gives a service the chance to weed out fake readers and scammers. So, if you want a psychic reading, you should sign up with a company with experience instead of the one with the most advertising.

Does the Service Offer Satisfaction Guarantees?

The best online psychic reading services offer some form of satisfaction guarantee. Psychics are human beings, so a customer may not click with one the first time. Therefore, it would be unethical to charge a customer if they wished to switch psychics. Similarly, a refund or credit should be the minimum compensation if a customer finds the service unsatisfactory. The best online services understand this and offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, a satisfaction guarantee capped at a certain amount, or credits to sign up with another psychic. Look for such offers, and sign up with a service that clearly states the terms of its satisfaction guarantee.

Check their Customer Feedback

Existing customers occupy the unique position of clarifying what to expect from any online service for new users. Customer feedback helps you confirm whether a psychic’s profile accurately tells you what’s in store. Additionally, it helps improve customer support, payment processing, website security, and personal information safety. Therefore, the more positive the ratings and customer comments, the better the service you can expect.

Online Psychics vs Psychics Near Me:

Unlike offline psychics, online psychics rely on the internet to communicate with their clients, dependent on traditional face-to-face meetings. As a result, the internet has enhanced psychic reading in so many ways.

For one, psychic readings are readily available through the internet. There is no commuting, elaborate scheduling, or other physical limitations. You can have a session anywhere you can connect to the internet on your computer or phone.

Online psychic services are also more affordable. The lack of overheads in running a psychic reading business means the service can transfer those savings to clients. A comparison of what offline psychics charge reveals this to be true.

Furthermore, online psychic readings are more comfortable for both parties. You can get your reading from home while the psychic works from home. There is no need for a face-to-face meeting with a good communication channel, especially these days.

However, offline readings maintain the advantage of a personal touch. It is easier for you and the psychic to form a strong bond and understanding when you can read each other’s faces. In addition, some readings are more profound when there is a human touch.

Therefore, as technology improves, so will online psychic readings. However, the personal touch remains an advantage of offline readings. You only need to determine which is most convenient for you when deciding.

FAQs Regarding Psychic Mediums & Tarot Reader:

Q1. What is an online psychic reading?

Online psychic reading is a session where a psychic helps you relax, get into the right mood, and begin a reading session. The psychics use their talents and instincts to focus on you and find ways to reveal what it is you need to know. Everything about the session is similar to meeting the psychic face-to-face, except they use the internet for the meeting. For example, linking to the spiritual world is the same, but the exchange between you and the psychic is via text, chat, voice call, or video call.

Q2. Do psychics conduct 100% accurate readings?

Psychics are usually close to being accurate, but not 100%. Their abilities enable them to see and piece together information and draw a picture for you. Similarly, they may only get a glimpse of the future, which they then have to articulate in a way you can understand. You can only confirm their accuracy when the predicted event comes to pass. Therefore, ask as many questions as necessary to know what they tell you about your future.

Q3. What should I ask a psychic during a session?

It is best to ask open-ended questions to get more details from their visions and connections. In addition, avoid any leading questions. Psychics are still human, susceptible to forming opinions based on your top questions.

Q4. How much do online psychic readings cost?

The cost of online psychic readings depends on the chosen platform and the specific reader. Psychics with plenty of experience and success in the industry tend to charge more. Similarly, a well-established and highly reputable online service will present higher rates than a recently launched service. Expect to pay anywhere between $1.99 and $20 on the lower side and anything above $60 on the higher side.

Q5. Can I rely on a free online psychic reading?

It depends on the stage of your interaction with the psychic. The best online platforms offer free readings for the first few minutes. Such readings are reflections of what you can expect in future sessions. Therefore, they are as accurate as possible, and you can rely on them. However, a service that doesn’t charge for all your sessions should be treated with suspicion. Psychics are passionate about their craft, but they are also in business. Therefore, it makes no sense to offer free services without compensation.

Q6. How do you know if you qualify to get a reading?

To receive any meaningful psychic reading, you must be open to the idea. Regardless of your age or other demographic, you need to allow the psychic to form a connection with you that goes beyond the physical realm. For example, the medium connects with your deceased loved ones. If that idea seems absurd to you, no effort from the psychic will bear fruit. In addition, you need to be willing to use the information shared. For example, you may need to seek forgiveness from a loved one to have a brighter future. Sitting on that information instead does nothing to improve the future.

Concluding: Most-Trusted Psychic Reading Services For Future Predictions About Love & Career:

Human beings suffer from stress and frustration over so many uncertainties about their future. Uncertainty makes planning difficult and life unbearable for some. While it is the purpose of life to seek answers to all those questions, it helps to have a glimpse into the future. Similarly, finding solutions to troubling questions about the past helps forge a more pleasant future.

Psychics offer a way to learn about what is yet to happen and provide answers to what seems impossible to understand. Therefore, you’ll have a more peaceful life with some certainty over your future when you use the best psychic services. In addition, technology enables convenient access to psychics. This article highlights the best online psychic reading services to help you make an informed choice.