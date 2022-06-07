Best Online Psychic Reading Sites For Accurate Astrology Signs & Tarot Cards Readings To Grasp Over How To Cast A Love Spell| Fortune Teller & Cheap Psychics Near Me Offering Free Psychic Reading Trials By Phone Or Chat| Daily Horoscope For Future Predictions About Career

To live a life like it is meant to is something everyone wants. However, no one knows what their life will be like the next day— not even the next second. During such uncertain times, life may seem rudderless.

Be that as it may, life still requires a big decision. And these decisions can define your way forward.

People often turn to online psychic sites to seek advice for making the right decision for their lives. Online psychic platforms can offer valuable insights that help you make decisions promptly in any reality of life— about your love life, personal life, professional life, or your future life.

Such platforms are a great way to run your life with your head high without worrying about getting stuck at an impasse just because you are confused about a certain decision.

Tarot card readings and online psychic readings lay out a definitive path for your future life. Imagine getting a blueprint for your future life where the only thing you have to do is fill it in.

Advice you seek from these online psychic sources is not compulsion— some follow it to its letter and spirit, while others regard it only as an option to explore. It is entirely up to you.

No matter what the advice is, it matters from whom you seek one. Some online psychic reading sites can be dubious, providing inaccurate information. And this is something where false information can get you in trouble, lest taking you out of it.

Therefore, we have researched the best online psychic reading platforms for you, which offer pre-qualified and genuine psychic advisors who advise you on various matters with accurate information.

Top 5 Best Online Psychic Reading Sites For Accurate Tarot Reading Sessions:

Purple Garden – Best Online Psychic Reading Site For Psychic Readings Via Phone, Chat Or Video Kasamba – Top Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading Sessions Mysticsense – Affordable Psychic Readers for Astrology & Horoscopes Interactive Sessions Keen – Psychic Medium With Trusted Psychic Readers & Fortune-Teller PsychicOz – Popular Psychic Services For Live Psychic Readings With Free Minutes

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. PurpleGarden – Best Online Psychic Reading Site For Psychic Readings Via Phone, Chat Or Video

Purple Garden is a renowned online psychic readings website that offers the most accurate tarot card readings. The platform includes a list of online psychic readers who are legally certified and have years of professional experience.

The company has gained a lot of respect among customers who seek information regarding the important decision in their lives. Purple Garden has gained a lot of positive reviews from customers who have used its service and found it to be accurate and trustworthy.

Moreover, the platform offers multiple specialized psychic readings on vital life matters, such as empathic medium, love ascension career, esoteric alchemy, and much more.

Features

Unique Feature

Purple Garden offers a unique feature for its valued customers known as ‘Journeys .’This allows users to share their past experiences where they got their readings from online psychic advisors on Purple Garden’s platform and were successful.

As a result, other users with the same issues can get a lot of help.

Types Of Readings

The platforms offer multiple psychic services, such as tarot readings, psychic readings, palm readings, oracle guidance, angel insights, astrology and horoscopes, and dream analysis.

Mobile Application

It is an easy-to-use mobile application that provides all online psychic reading needs within just a few taps. Moreover, the brand has a specialty in offering video readings and live psychic chats most conveniently.

Maximum Accuracy

Psychics present on Purple garden’s network are highly accurate and trustworthy. Although prices may vary according to psychics, the exact price is clearly stated on every advisor’s profile. Additionally, all the psychics are screened before becoming a part of the site.

Refund Policy

Purple Garden offers a three-day refund policy to clients who are not satisfied with the quality of psychic reading.

Prices

Although prices may vary, the site offers psychics for as low as $1 per minute.

Pros

Video readings

User-friendly interface

Psychic chat readings

Reputable platform

Informative profiles

100% confidentiality

Wide variety of psychics

Many specialties

Free trial minutes

Cons

No free readings

Not a solid customer guarantee

Customer’s Reviews

Purple Garden has strived too hard to ensure its customers get a clean and convenient experience for online psychic readings. Their customers absolutely love this platform.

According to the customers, the mobile application has a friendly user interface and provides quick access to trustworthy and credible online psychics.

They said, the company offers fair and consistent results to its users, so most customers have reviewed this channel with praiseworthy comments.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba – Top Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading Sessions

Kasamba has emerged as one of the top-rated online psychic reading websites. The company was originally founded in 1999 and has successfully catered to over three million customers’ needs.

Customers can easily access Kasamba’s extensive network of psychics through chat or email. Many users have trusted this platform for years, mainly because the company has a strict screening process. It only includes highly professional psychic advisors on its platform.

And every advisor has a detailed profile allowing the users to get everything on them before they start paying for the services.

In addition, you can find past customer reviews on every psychic’s profile and find other types of important information that can help you determine whether a psychic is suitable for your needs.

Features

Free Trial Minutes

Kasamba offers free trial minutes for up to 3 minutes to its valued customers for every new psychic they try for the first time. Unlike other sites, which only offer you free minutes one time, Kasamba offers the same for every new psychic you want to try.

Moreover, the platform also gives an exciting discount offer of up to 70% for the first accurate psychic reading.

Price

Kasamba includes different chat psychics, and every psychic can have a specific rate for their service. However, rates on Kasamba range from $1.99 to over $20 for every minute of the psychic reading session.

Communication Methods

You can access Kasamba’s psychic network over various modes of contact, including calls, live chats, and email.

Types Of Readings

Kasamba offers psychic services, such as psychic readings, tarot card readings, love and relationship readings, dream interpretation, astrology readings, career forecasts, etc.

Customer Support

Kasamba offers 24/7 customer support for its valued users, who can contact customer support anytime they feel confused about something or are facing any trouble.

Mobile Application

The platform also offers a user-friendly mobile application to get a chat psychic reading on the go.

Trustworthy

The site has gained a lot of positive and noteworthy customer reviews. Kasamba has also built an excellent reputation for itself, and it is also a reason why it has more than 3 million users up till now.

Pros

Thorough screening process

20+ years of experience

Free trial minutes

Discount offer for the first session

Detailed psychic profiles with past customer reviews

Money-back guarantee

Variety of readings

Safe and secure

24/7 customer support

Cons

Video calls are not available

Customer’s Reviews

If you are looking for a one-stop-shop for your online psychic readings, we suggest you go for Kasamba. According to the customers, this online psychic reading platform offers great discounts and free minutes for customers.

They also said, they offer a complete customer satisfaction guarantee on services provided by professional psychics who provide highly accurate readings.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kasamba

#3. Mysticsense – Affordable Psychic Readers for Astrology & Horoscopes Interactive Sessions

A major player in the spiritual world, Mysticsense has become one of the most popular online psychic reading websites since 2005 when it started its operations. It is a legitimate platform that includes a lot of verified psychics who offer multiple services in the psychic readings field.

Using this platform, customers can get detailed information about psychics before buying their services.

Mysticsense shows information about their psychics on their profiles about the type of work they have been doing and the kind of reviews from previous customers. Also, the platform has the option for its customers to schedule meetings for a later time.

Features

Tiers Of Psychics

Psychics at Mysticsense can be categorized according to the level and quality of services they provide. The site includes top-rated, elite, and master advisors.

Price

Every tier of advisors has a different price range for customers. For instance, the top-rated advisors have a $3.99 to $9.99 per minute of the session.

Similarly, elite and master advisors have price ranges of $10.00 to $12.99 and $13.00+, respectively, for each minute of the session.

Return Policy

An unsatisfied customer can contact Mysticsense’s customer support and get an additional bonus of five free session minutes for the next session.

Types Of Readings

Mysticsense provides psychic services about numerous topics, including money and finance, astrology readings, love and relationship, horoscope readings, dream analysis, and much more.

Communication Channels

Only phone and chat options are available as modes of communication at Mysticsense’s psychic platform.

Screening Process

Not only does Mysticsense have a strict screening process, but the brand also conducts monthly tests of its psychics to ensure they have astute spiritual abilities.

Matching Process

Mysticsense offers a unique service of sorting their psychics based on categories, types of readings, or prices, to make it convenient for users to find an excellent psychic match.

Simple Process

Mysticsense provides a simple process to get online psychic readings with a two-step sign-up process. Moreover, the site is easy to navigate.

Pros

24/7 customer support

Return policy for getting 5 free bonus minutes

First session as low as $1 per minute

Rigorous screening process

Monthly tests of psychics

Mobile application

Simple process

Easy to find a psychic match

Variety of readings

Cons

Video call not available

Customer’s Reviews

Mysticsense is an affordable and reliable option for customers who seek various types of psychic readings online. It has accumulated great customer reviews since 2005. Customers highly trust Mysticsense for all their psychic reading needs.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Mysticsense

#4. Keen – Psychic Medium With Trusted Psychic Readers & Fortune-Teller

Keen Psychics is one of the most experienced websites for an online psychic reading. Moreover, it is also one of the most accurate ones, especially for love readings. The company has been operating for almost two decades.

The platform includes more than 1700 online psychics from which you can easily choose the one that best fits our needs. Moreover, the site provides various contact methods, such as text readings, phone readings, horoscope readings, tarot readings, dream analysis, etc.

Keen has it all— from getting psychic reading online for your pet to giving you sincere advice on your love relationship.

Most importantly, the site offers a user-friendly interface to find the most suitable psychic according to your needs easily.

Features

Numerous Psychics

Keen includes many psychics on its platforms for every type of psychic service. It has more than 1700 psychics on its network who can easily be accessed through various contact methods.

Most psychics have specialized in different fields, such as angel readings, numerology, clairvoyance, and much more.

Easy Access

Keen provides a 24/7 online psychic reading service to its users. And if you find yourself busy most of the time during the day, Keen has a call-back feature, which you can use to schedule calls later.

Free Trial Minutes

Keen offers promotional offers such as free trial minutes for up to three minutes for new users.

Price

At Keen, you can get the price per minute as low as $1.99 and go up to more than $9.99. However, psychics on Keen’s network offer varying rates for sessions.

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Customers who are not fully satisfied with the services provided by Keen’s psychics are eligible to avail of the money-back guarantee of up to $25.

Vast Experience

Keen has provided online psychic reading services to its valued customers for almost two decades. Keen is also considered the leader in psychic readings, especially in matters related to love, astrology, spirituality, and tarot readings.

Pros

More than 1700 gifted psychics

24/7 availability

More than 20 years of experience

Get LIVE readings and prompt answers

Meeting scheduling

100% confidentiality

Free trial minutes up to three minutes

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

Video call not available

A large number of psychics can be overwhelming for some users

Customer’s Reviews

Keen is a legitimate online psychic reading site with almost two decades of professional experience, which offers an extensive network of highly gifted psychics.

The network provides a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee and affordable psychic options.

Their customers said that Keen assists them in finding the most suitable psychic for them. Also, they highly trust this platform to get their psychic readings.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Keen

#5. PsychicOz – Popular Psychic Services For Live Psychic Readings With Free Minutes

PsychicOz is another online psychic reading website that primarily focuses on getting psychic readings for its customers through video calls. Moreover, the company provides efficient search criteria to save its customers time and effort.

The company offers multiple psychic services, such as tarot readings, astrological readings, dream analysis, love readings, sound therapy, and many more innovative psychic readings.

Another great thing about PsychicOz is that the platform includes an extensive network of psychics who speak various languages other than English.

Features

Free Live Chat

This unique feature on PsychicOz’s platform allows users to interact with several readers before determining which one to select.

Video Chat

The platform focuses on enhancing the user experience through video conferences and chat rooms. Thus, users can get readings through video chat. Moreover, users can also access many pre-recorded videos to find help related to their specific needs.

Psychic Rankings

The platform also provides a list of the top 100 psychics from which users can easily choose the best and most popular ones.

Price

Although best online psychics charge different prices, the lowest price on the platform starts from $0.39, along with bundle offers. Moreover, the company also offers a welcome discount worth $10 when users first sign-up.

Pros

Free live chat with a reader

Variety of specialties and filters

Large network of readers

Video chat

Top 100 rankings of readers

User-friendly interface

Cons

Free trial minutes are not offered

Customer’s Reviews

Overall, our team found favorable customer reviews for PsychicOz. Most importantly, customers have greatly appreciated the video feature and the feature where they can chat with the psychic before hiring them.

This allows them to know that the person they want to hire is the right one.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PsychicOz

Things to Consider When Choosing Best Online Psychic Readers For Spiritual Readings:

People who prefer in-person tarot reading are better positioned to gauge the psychic’s authenticity and efficacy. However, to do the same for online psychic reading can be tricky.

Numerous psychic online platforms will promise genuine results but fail to deliver the expected outcome. So, you have to choose the platform carefully which can give you a piece of sincere advice.

With so many platforms, it is quite difficult to separate the suspicious ones from genuine ones because every platform can be unique in its way— in terms of services, prices, application processes, and promotions.

However, we have already done that for you. Our team has verified and tested all the major online psychic reading sites at great length, leaving no stone unturned. In addition, we have considered several aspects to eventually decide on the best online psychic reading sites for your life.

Firstly, we thoroughly checked the entire screening processes of all the sites.

Psychics who conduct their businesses online join psychic sites to ensure they get clients who pay them for their readings. There can be official sites of various companies that offer psychic readings from their advisors. But who knows about the authenticity of the advisers on such platforms?

An imposter can easily enter any such platform posing as an authentic psychic when all they are is a fraud.

However, reputable psychic reading sites have a reliable and valid screening process to identify who is genuine and who is not. Furthermore, such worthy platforms take enough care to ensure no fraudster lands on their advisors’ panel.

Therefore, these sites have a rigorous screening process. The process itself might differ from site to site. In general, reputable online psychic reading sites involve a screening process to get verifiable information from applicants about their experiences, success rate, and qualification.

Moreover, it might also include a trial test in which the applicant has to perform a live reading. Thus, a candidate is selected as an online psychic advisor only after a systematic and well-defined screening process.

Our team ensured to choose only those psychic reading service channels with such screening processes. Therefore, you need not worry whether you’ll get a genuine and authentic reader.

Furthermore, all the advisors on these websites have been properly vetted.

Moreover, our team also considered other important factors while narrowing down our selection, such as trial minutes, satisfaction guarantees, various special services, prices, and contact methods.

Thus, after thoroughly vetting the sites and customer reviews, we ended up with the most refined list of the best online psychic reading sites currently on the market.

We have identified the best sources of online psychic readings for you. These platforms offer authentic psychic readings online with the most professional advisors on their network.

Moreover, these sites are credible and have gained massive brand loyalty. As a result, customers don’t hesitate to pay premium costs to get accurate information to make important decisions in their lives.

However, we would advise you to do research before getting a session with an online psychic. And afterward, if you consider going for any other online channel, we strongly suggest you go through the buying guide mentioned below.

Just ensure that the service you choose conforms to all the listed factors.

Free Trial Minutes

How can you consider paying for a session when you aren’t sure if the psychic will meet your needs?

Reputable online psychic reading platforms offer free minutes to customers. Having free minutes helps you in determining which psychic reader is the best for your needs.

Many platforms offer up to three minutes (some can offer up to five minutes) free of cost for you to assess whether a psychic is the best fit for you or not. However, if you have just registered on a site, some may require an additional fee for a trial too.

Therefore, before buying a session, make sure you check whether the site offers free minutes or not.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

There is no way to be sure about the advice you get from an online psychic advisor. Therefore, many platforms offer customer guarantees.

The type of guarantee you will vary from website to website. Normally, sites offer you a money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the psychic findings within thirty days after using the service. However, there can be other types of guarantees too.

Variety Of Special Services

Online psychics who have a variety of specialties can help you in most ways possible, thus, are preferred more by customers.

Some common specialties include love and relationship readings, dream analysis, past life readings, finance guidance, career guidance, astrology reading, and more.

So to save your precious time, we have ensured to include only those sites that offer maximum specialties for online psychic readings.

Fee Per Minute

Psychic advisors usually charge a fee according to their track record, experience, hereditary gifts, and other qualities. The more qualities and experience a reader has, the more they will charge. In any case, customers pay up to $10 per minute for premium-quality psychic advisors.

However, some online platforms often come up with promotional offers in which you can get online reading for as low as $1 per minute.

Contact Methods

Online psychics contact you to do an authentic reading about your concerned need. However, various contact methods can be email, phone, chat, or video call. Some psychics may include only a few of these methods, while others can offer all the methods.

And customers often feel comfortable not showing their faces on video calls. Thus, email can be a good option for them.

Online Psychics Vs Psychics Near Me: Why Is It Better To Choose Psychics Online

Online psychic readings are different from in-person reading, mainly because the former is conducted over any mode of communication, such as email, phone, video, or text. Both types of astrology readings have respective advantages and disadvantages.

Online phone psychic reading is good for people who want to have psychic sessions conducted from the comfort of their homes. However, such customers would prefer to schedule a meeting over the phone and get the job done.

However, most customers have this concern that online readers might not be as effective as those who conduct sessions in person. That may not be the case as competent psychic mediums can communicate as effectively as in-person over any medium of communication and provide effective results. Thus, finding a credible online psychic reader is the key here.

Moreover, some customers might not feel comfortable getting psychic readings while sitting in front of the psychic. Thus, online card reading can be a good option for them.

Also, getting a session scheduled in person can be more difficult than the online one.

Overall, most things between online and offline card reading come down to comfort and anonymity; online sessions can be done comfortably while keeping personal information secure.

FAQs About Online Psychic Readings Services:

Q1 – What Can I Expect From Online Psychic Reading?

A. Given that you find a credible and reputable online psychics platform, you can expect accurate and accurate psychic readings from these platforms, which offer a unique experience to look into your future to provide better decisions to get more control of your life.

Q2 – Are Online Psychic Readings Genuine?

A. Most reputable sites have seasoned psychics with decades of experience and hundreds of satisfied customers. This shows how many customers trust such platforms and psychics.

Moreover, reputable platforms have rigorous screening methods to select only the most accurate and genuine psychics.

Concluding – Free Psychic Reading Trials From Most-Trusted Tarot Cards Readers Of 2022

Online psychic readings have proven to be a great success among people who seek answers to difficult questions posed by the journey of their lives. Using reputable online psychic reading platforms, users can strengthen the element of certainty in their lives.

However, the key is to find a reliable and trustworthy platform that does not compromise on the quality of its psychic advisors for short-term gains.

After a thorough process, we have enlisted the best online psychic reading platforms for you. These platforms are reliable, trustworthy, and the most reputable.

We recommend selecting Purple Garden as your online psychic reading as it has topped our list.