Best Liver Supplements That Work to Cleanse & Detox Naturally

The liver plays a critical role in health. It is responsible for detoxification in the body. That’s why it’s important to take liver health seriously. The liver is the largest internal organ, about the size of a football. It’s located on the right of the abdomen, below the rib cage.

Because of the liver’s size and the critical role it plays, any inconsistency in function can take a toll on overall health.

Taking the best liver supplements is one of the best ways to support liver health. The right liver supplement helps the body’s organs in multiple ways. While some supplements tackle inflammation, others rid the body of toxins.

So how do you identify the best liver health supplements among the pools of options available in the market? Continue reading as we walk you through all you need to know about the best liver health supplements.

The Best Liver Supplements in 2021

Our team went through a series of processes to find world-class liver health supplements. Apart from testing different supplements, we also contacted the brand manufacturer, studied lab reports, and got all the essential information about the reviewed products. With that said, here are our best supplements for your liver health.

Organifi Liver Reset

1MD LiverMD

Live Conscious LiverWell

Amy Myers MD Liver Support

Zenith Labs Zenith Detox

Gundry MD Complete Liver Support

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support

PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

VitaPost Liver Support Plus

Phytage Labs Urgent Liver 911

Info Guide: The Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution

Organifi Liver Reset

Liver Reset is produced by Organifi, a famous brand in the supplement world. For under 28 bucks per month, you have monthly access to a top-grade supplement on this list. Stacked with liver-supporting superfoods like dandelion root, artichoke leaf extract, Triphala, and milk thistle, you have undeniable access to ingredients with liver health support history.

The company is transparent with its dosage. This way, you can easily compare its supplement with others in the market. Organic dandelion root extract(300mg), organic Triphala (300mg), and organic milk thistle seed extract (250mg) are some of the notable ingredients in this formula.

1MD LiverMD

1MD LiverMD is everywhere. This supplement is the easiest to get on our list. Be it on Amazon, on 1MD.com. or popular retailers like Walmart.

This liver supplement contains potent liver-supporting ingredients like milk thistle extract.

Ingredients like ALA (100mg), NAC (800mg), premium quality vitamins, including minerals like Vitamin E, selenium, and zinc all add up to define the effectiveness of this formula.

1MD created a lineup of supplements targeting a particular health goal, and this is one of the most popular in the market. For good reasons.

Medically recommended and available in a strong dosage, you won’t go wrong with this 1MD liver supplement.

Live Conscious LiverWell

“If you want to experience a happy liver or a happy life, you don’t want to ignore this supplement,” according to Live Conscious LiverWell marketing statement.

The natural ingredients used in the Live Conscious LiverWell improve liver function while supporting metabolism. Two capsules daily mean you have undeniable access to liver protection, healthy immune cell production, proper liver detoxification, healthy metabolism, and a lot more.

Ingredients contained in Livewell include ALA, NAC, and milk thistle extract. All they all have a live supportive history.

Amy Myers MD Liver Support

Amy Myers MD Liver Support contains ingredients with detoxification and liver optimization function. The 200mg of NAC contained in the supplement performs the function of a precursor to glutathione. In addition, the alpha-lipoic in the formula acts as a scavenger for free radicals.

Take one capsule of this formula twice a day to see a great result from a blend of ingredients that detoxify and optimize liver function.

Zenith Labs Zenith Detox

Zenith Detox from Zenith Labs is a doctor-recommended formula for liver health stimulation. The supplement optimizes liver health and supports phase 1 and 2 detox stages. When you take the correct dosage daily, your body can enjoy the benefits of ingredients that help liver health while scavenging and eliminating free radicals.

The doctor behind Zenith Detox’s formulation claims that this formula also comes with lots of unpopular benefits like reducing joint aches, developing physical stamina, boosting confidence, promoting a more youthful appearance, and other benefits personally testified by its customers.

The L-methionine, Schizandra berry extract, and Setria glutathione are ingredients in this formula that you can’t find in other brands.

Gundry MD Complete Liver Support

If you’re looking for an incredibly affordable liver health supplement, check out the Gundry MD Complete Liver Support. And in fact, it’s the least prized supplement on this list. Budget-conscious peeps won’t go wrong with this one.

For under $20 a bottle, you can get this liver support supplement marketed as your liver’s “Swiss Army knife.”

Not only does the formula boost liver function, but it also aids metabolism, improves immune system function, and defends the body against harmful environmental toxins, and lots more.

Gundry MD Complete Liver Support has ingredients like orange peel extract (1000mg), uncommon in most supplements. Dandelion and milk thistle are other great liver-supporting ingredients.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support

Ingredients like ALA, milk thistle, phosphatidylcholine, NAC, selenium team up to deliver an advanced level of liver support. Taking two capsules daily can boost your liver and brain health while protecting your liver against oxidative stress. Manufactured in the USA, Advanced Liver Support sourced its ingredients globally.

PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula

A naturopathic doctor created this formula for liver health. According to the company, “this supplement will bring out the youthfulness of your body while supplying it with unlimited energy, better memory, a trimmer waistline, and lots more.”

Ginger, beet, and alfalfa are the essential ingredients in this liver-supporting formula. In addition, it also contains other powerful ingredients such as Dandelion, Turmeric, artichoke extract, and milk thistle.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou did not advertise Morning complete as a liver supplement but as an all-in-one supplement for better health.

Probiotics, prebiotics, fiber, and green superfoods are ingredients in this formula that perform multiple functions in the body.

Described as “a strong wellness drink for everyday use,” taking this supplement daily and regularly supports healthy liver function, improves blood sugar function, and prevents oxidative stressors.

VitaPost Liver Support Plus

At under $25 a bottle, we can confidently say this is one of the budget-friendly liver supplements on this list. Like the 1MD’slived, you can also get VitaPost Liver Support Plus in Walmart and other retailers.

A bottle of this liver supplement contains zinc, artichoke extract, milk thistle extract, celery seed, and other potent ingredients. The ingredients contained in this supplement are more than other formulas on our list, although at a lower dosage.

However, its liver supporting quality is comparably lower than most formulas on this list. Hence, it’s safe to say the price complements its value.

Phytage Labs Urgent Liver 911

Phytage Labs created the Urgent Liver 911 for a liver health boost. Ingredients like beetroot, milk thistle extracts, celery seed, Dandelion, and lots more, improve liver health in multiple ways. We noticed a significant similarity in Urgent Liver 911 and Liver Support Plus dosage.

According to claims from Phytage Labs, taking the Urgent Liver 911 daily gives you access to over 23 powerful ingredients for optimal liver health support.

These ingredients have a proven track record of detoxifying the liver while flushing out fats clogging the liver.

At under $70 per bottle, the supplement comes with a liver-supporting feature. Although at a lower quality than those on the list.

Info Guide: The Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution

While you need supplements to support your liver health, that’s not all. Implementing a healthy lifestyle and diet is vital.

This section discusses essential daily routines you can use to improve your liver health. Plus, a solution to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

How We Ranked The Best Liver Supplements

Although all liver supplement brands claim to provide solid liver supports, not all claims are valid. Some work, others don’t. So, we focused on certain ranking factors for all the popular products we tested.

Proven ingredients test

One of the most crucial ranking elements during our selection process is whether or not the company used proven ingredients. There is lots of published evidence of the liver supporting the properties of vitamins, plants, minerals, and herbal extracts. We prioritized the brand that created its formula around this mindset.

Medically accepted dosage

We’ve noticed that most liver supplements come in low dosages. Some go wrong with far too low a dosage—others, too high. We prefer brands selling clinically effective dosages.

Formulated by medical professionals

We prioritized formulas backed by medical claims and health professional boards like NDs and MDs. These medical professionals create health-supporting liver supplements through the help of their wealth of knowledge and experience. Most of the best liver supplements featured are medically formulated.

Realistic advertised benefits

Some companies advertise their products based on unrealistic benefits. They market their supplement as being able to “offer a complete body cleansing, or even entirely remove every toxic waste. It doesn’t end here; some companies claim that taking their liver supplement can help you lose 50lb and cure liver disease. There’s nothing realistic about these claims. When it comes to marketing liver health supplements (or any other products), honesty is vital.

Brand credibility and transparency

Some brands have a solid reputation for creating potent, effective supplements. Others are on the lower side of the credibility spectrum. Some companies are pretty transparent with their ingredients. Others prefer to leave them for whatever reasons. We choose ingredient transparency over non-transparency.

Price vs. value

While some people can only afford $20 per month for a liver supplement, others won’t mind spending $100 over and over again. It all comes down to affordability.

We ensured that all supplements on our list come at a varying price point for all budget levels. However, price plays a huge role in quality. So we suggest that you adjust your budget for a better experience.

What does science say about liver health supplements?

Several studies have pinpointed the importance of minerals, plants, vitamins, and herbs for liver health support. Most of these remedies have supported liver health as far back as thousands of years.

We’ll delve more into what science is saying about the liver, supporting evidence of some of the ingredients below:

Milk thistle

Milk thistle has been a popular ingredient in most liver health supplements catering to all forms of liver disorders for the past 2000 years. The majority of liver supplements in the US market contain milk thistle. Silymarin is an active ingredient in milk thistle. Lab research shows that silymarin functions as an antioxidant that prevents liver cell damage and stimulates liver tissue regeneration.

While some studies found the liver health-supporting function of the milk thistle, other researchers think it’s not as effective as advertised.

For example, during research, milk thistle extract was given to humans, and there were only a few noticeable differences between the placebo group and the milk thistle group. However, some studies came out positive.

The study focuses on the milk thistle extract effect on leukemia in children but under chemotherapy.

The 28-day research found that children who use milk thistle experience minor liver damage than those who use the placebo.

In addition, a 2017 study involving several trials on milk thistle extract found that silymarin, an active ingredient, has an effect on some liver enzymes and helps reduce the risk of liver damage in those with liver disease.

Similarly, another study found milk thistle extract can also play a valuable role in hepatitis B, cirrhosis, and Hepatitis C.

Artichoke leaf

Another most commonly used liver health ingredient is the artichoke leaf. According to a few studies, the Artichoke extract contains antioxidants with liver-protecting function. An animal analysis found that this leaf functions for liver cell regeneration.

In another research, patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease who used artichoke leaf tend to have a reduced chance of liver damage than those with placebo. The study concluded that artichoke leaf could be categorized as a liver health-supporting ingredient.

Dandelion root

Many liver health supplements contain the Dandelion root—however, less research on Dandelion than artichoke leaf or milk thistle extract.

A dandelion extract profile published in 2006 by the Journal of Ethnopharmacology showed that several studies proved its antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties (more research is still needed to confirm these studies).

Zinc

Zinc is also a common ingredient in liver health supplements because it contains essential minerals for cell division, immune function, DNA synthesis, and more. People with chronic liver diseases have a higher risk of experiencing zinc deficiency.

A 2012 study found that daily intake of zinc supplements can protect against oxidative damage to the liver, usually caused by hepatitis C infection.

However, only a few trials have analyzed the interrelationship between zinc and liver conditions apart from this study.

Licorice root

Licorice root is a well-known natural extract in some liver health supplements. A 2012 trial has an experiment where Licorice root was given to people with hepatitis C (chronic level). They experienced a surprisingly huge reduction in hepatitis C symptoms, unlike those in the control group.

Furthermore, a trial performed on mice saw a reduction in fat accumulation and alcohol-induced inflammation in the body. More research, however, will be needed to confirm how this can benefit people. According to the National Institutes of Health, consuming glycyrrhetinic acid in large quantities is unsafe.

Turmeric

Turmeric is another popular ingredient known as an inflammatory supporting property, with many people using them to optimize liver health. According to studies, curcumin, an essential turmeric ingredient, has a liver health-supporting property.

For example, a study showed that taking 3g of Turmeric every day can improve liver health. In another research, taking turmeric supplements can reduce alanine transaminase (ALT) levels and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels without side effects while “improving hepatic disorder.”

Yellow dock root

Another ingredient is the yellow dock root. While less attention is focused on this ingredient, studies found that it could offer multiple potential ways to support liver health.

Yellow dock roots are usually found in Essiac tea (Essiac tea has been around for centuries as a conventional blood cleansing formula).

Some studies found the excellent detoxification power of the yellow dock root.

Another research also discovered the diuretic effect of this ingredient, as it increases urination frequency which could help remove more waste from the body. Furthermore, it can also improve peristalsis and stimulate mucus and water secretion in the colon, increasing the body’s water removal rate. Anthraquinones are the essential ingredient in Turmeric that supports liver health.

Ginger, selenium, choline, beetroot, and alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) are other ingredients with liver supporting properties.

While some supplements contain a combination of these ingredients, others have a strong dosage of a few ingredients.

How to detect early liver problems

A lot of people have liver problems but don’t know! Not only are livers the largest internal organ in the body, but they also control your feelings and activities. Poor liver health can take a toll on multiple areas of your health and life. It could tamper with your overall wellness.

Check out a few early signs of liver disease:

Fatigue, tiredness

Appetite loss

Weight loss

Nausea

Vomiting

Yellow urine

Pain or discomfort in the upper area of the abdomen

People with severe cases of liver disease could experience more chronic symptoms such as:

Easy bruising or bleeding

fluid retention in the abdominal region

mood swings

confusion

jaundice (yellow eyes)

memory loss

Early detected liver disease is treatable. Consult your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms.

How to support liver health

When you want to improve your liver health, a supplement can help. But, incurring a healthy lifestyle and diet can play a significant role in your liver health.

A lifestyle and diet change can help your liver achieve a stable function and optimal performance. The following tips for liver health support are backed up by science.

Limit fat

Too much fat, primarily saturated fat, can damage the liver. Blood with high triglycerides and cholesterol levels can cause fats to be deposited in the liver, resulting in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, potentially damaging the liver in the long run.

Use supplements

All the best liver health supplements on our list can support your liver health in many ways. While some focus on inflammation, others cleanse and detoxify the body.

Limit alcohol intake

The truth is, alcohol is poisonous. The liver does the extra work of metabolizing alcohol for your body to process it. The alcohol releases acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical during the liver metabolizing process. Drinking multiple bottles of alcohol within an hour can cause a liver condition known as steatosis (fat droplet’s accumulation in the liver)

Reducing alcohol intake can play a crucial role in liver health support.

Limit smoking

Smoking introduces toxins into the body. Smoke from tobacco may damage the liver. The liver filters the toxic elements from the body to create inflammation or other liver problems.

Reduce toxin exposure

Toxins are everywhere. In the food we eat. The water we drink. The air we bested and even in our cleaning products. Livers need to filter these toxins. Reducing toxins exposure can help the liver.

Avoid illegal drugs

Cocaine, heroin, and other illegal drugs have a long history of liver inflammation or damage.

Avoid drug abuse

Drug abuse can damage your liver. As stated by the FDA, the most popular drugs can destroy the liver, including anti-anxiety medications, antibiotics, cancer drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, and more. Speak with your doctor on the best treatment protocol and avoid drug abuse.

FAQs About Liver Health Supplements

Q: What are liver supplements?

A: Liver supplements contain natural products that support liver health in multiple ways

Q: What is a liver?

A: A liver is the body’s largest internal organ. It is similar to a football and is located right of the abdomen, below the rib cage.

Q: What is the function of a liver supplement?

A: A good liver supplement can detoxify the kidney and liver, prevent cell inflammation, stimulate liver function, improve the immune system, and lots more.

Q: What is the best way to take liver supplements?

A: Most liver health supplements are available in capsule form, and 1-2 capsules daily is usually recommended. Some supplements also come in powder form. Mix the required quantity in water or your favorite beverage.

Q: What is the best supplement for liver health?

A: All of the supplements on our list are top-notch and the best you can find in the market.

Q: What is the function of a liver?

A: The liver function in the body is essential. The liver process absorbs nutrients in the intestine, controls blood composition to balance body fats, protein, and sugar, breaks down medication and alcohol, and more.

Q: What damages the liver?

A: poor lifestyle and diet choice, drug abuse, excessive alcohol intake, too much smoking, and lots more. Hepatitis can also damage the liver.

Q: Are liver diseases hereditary?

A: while some liver diseases are hereditary, others are caused by poor lifestyle and diet choices.

Q: Besides alcohol, what damages the liver?

A: While many link liver damage to alcohol, factors like eating uncooked shellfish, drug abuse, unhealthy diet, and chemical exposure can also damage the liver.

Q: What are the symptoms of liver problems?

A: common symptoms of liver problems include Fatigue, tiredness, Appetite loss, Weight loss, Nausea, Vomiting, Yellow urine, Pain, or discomfort in the upper area of the abdomen. People with liver issues bruise or bleed easily.

Q: What is the best way to cleanse my liver?

A: Some only detoxify or cleanse their liver by incurring a new, healthy lifestyle for a couple of weeks. Others just use supplements. Drinking raw vegetable juice, following a juice cleanse, or simply exercising can promote your body’s ability to detox or cleanse.

Q: What are the common signs of advanced liver disease?

A: Easy bruising or bleeding, fluid retention in the abdominal region, mood swings, confusion, jaundice (yellow eyes), or even memory loss.

Q: How do I detect that I have liver disease?

A: According to multiple research, over 50% of people with liver disease show no symptoms. Detecting liver disease can be difficult. Consult your doctor to conduct a test to identify possible liver disease.

Q: Are liver damage reversible?

A: Luckily, the liver can regenerate itself. Other body parts (like the heart) can replace damaged tissues but leave scars. However, the liver can completely replace damaged tissue with new ones. A University of Iowa liver study found that severe damage done by Tylenol overdose can be repaired within 30 days.

Q: Should I use a liver health supplement?

A: You need your doctor’s advice on which liver supplement is best for you. Discuss with your doctor before using a supplement.

Q: What is the leading cause of liver problems in the US?

A: Alcohol abuse is the leading cause of liver disease in the US.

Q: Is the liver the largest body organ?

A: The largest body organ is the skin. The liver is the largest internal organ.

Q: Is hepatitis a liver disorder?

A: Yes, hepatitis is a liver problem. It’s also called liver inflammation.

Q: What does cirrhosis mean?

A: Cirrhosis is the last stage of a severe liver problem. While the liver has a regenerating property, cirrhosis is liver scarring repaired without cell regeneration. The scar tissue that forms continuously on the liver causes cirrhosis.

Q: How do doctors perform the liver tests?

A: When testing liver health, doctors use the hepatic function panel, also called the function panel, an array of blood tests performed simultaneously to discover hepatitis, liver disease, or any potential liver problem.

Q: Is liver detox compulsory?

A: There’s currently no scientific evidence of a liver detox improving liver function. A healthy liver should naturally detoxify the body. However, incurring a healthy lifestyle and diet can enhance your natural liver detoxification process.

Q: What is the proper diet for liver health support?

A: When it comes to the liver diet, there’s no one size fits all. However, doctors recommend Mediterranean diets stacked with plenty of fruits and veggies. Your doctor may also recommend whole grain bread, high fiber foods, and regular water consumption.

Steer clear of food with a saturated amount of sugar, salt, and fat while reducing smoking and alcohol intake—Ditch Fried foods for now.

Q: Are liver supplements effective?

A: Several studies confirm that ingredients like Turmeric, artichoke extract, and milk thistle have a solid history of support for liver health. These ingredients support liver inflammation.

Q: Is it safe to take liver supplements?

A: Several studies confirmed the safety of liver supplements as long as the required dosage is followed. Be sure to speak with a doctor before using these supplements.

Q: Can liver supplements harm or damage my liver?

A: A supplement won’t affect your liver when used rightly and as recommended. On the other side, 20% of the liver problems in the US have been linked to dietary supplements.

Q: What is fatty liver?

A: Fatty liver is a condition of the liver whereby fat particles are deposits in the liver cells. It is usually caused by poor lifestyle or diet choices. Contrary to popular belief, Fatty liver cannot cause cirrhosis.

Q: What does NAFLD mean?

A: NAFLD, also called Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, is a series of liver diseases and conditions like cirrhosis. A fat build-up in the liver characterizes NAFLD diseases and conditions.

The Best Liver Supplements in 2021 Bottom line

Several studies confirmed the liver supporting properties of ingredients like zinc, artichoke extract, milk thistle, and more.

These ingredients support liver inflammation, liver cleansing, and overall liver health.

To improve your liver health, consider trying out a liver supplement. All of the liver health supplements on our list can support liver health, cleansing, and detoxification in many ways.

