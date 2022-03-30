Best HHC Flower: Top 3 Brands To Buy Weed Strains & HHC Hemp Buds In 2022| Get Premium HHC Products & Strains Online

For the past few years, delta-8 products, THC, CBD, and others have taken over the cannabinoid market by storm. Recently, there has been a new addition to the cannabinoid marketplace called HHC or hecahydrocannabinol.

Ever since its appearance in the market, it has opened the doors and paved the way for an entirely new class of federal farm bill compliant products and federal food that come under state and federal law. The HHC products, unlike numerous other products like marijuana, are completely legal. One such HHC product widely used by people around is the HHC flower. However, these HHC products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any health issues. Hence, it is highly suggested to consult your health physician for potential interactions and before using these products.

HHC flowers look, taste, and smell exactly like the usual THC flowers you must have heard of. The only difference between the two is that they have HHC as a key product, and THC flowers have THC in it. Furthermore, here are the best HHC Flower brands that you can opt for.

Top 3 Picks For HHC Flower Brands On The Market

Here are the top 3 brands we have picked for our HHC flowers.

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Flowers, Editor’s Choice Hollyweed CBD: Most Potent HHC Hemp Buds, Runner Up D8 Austin: Best HHC Flower Strains For Beginners

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Flowers, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is one of the biggest names for delta-8, CBD, and delta-9 products. It has taken the classic experience of smoking cannabis to new heights through its HHC flower. It is the first company that began selling plant-based hemp, and that is why it is also the go-to brand for everyone for getting CBD products. This brand has been making and selling CBD and delta products for numerous years, and it has now decided to move a step further and is now selling HHC products like HHC flowers.

Highlights

Different Strains: At Exhale Wellness, you will be able to get your hands on several different hemp flower strains. The brand mainly specializes in three different plant strains: Sour Diesel, Skywalker OG, and Northern Lights. All these strains serve different purposes, and users love them for the tasks they perform.

For instance, Sour Diesel has a unique aroma and contains Sativa as the dominant flavor. Similarly, Northern Lights is perfect for you if you love a deep night’s sleep, and it has a bit of indica strain in it. In simple words, you can get all the strains you want at this brand.

Plant-Based Hemp: As mentioned earlier, Exhale Wellness is the pioneer in producing products from plant-based hemp. The HHC flowers at this brand are also made, keeping this concept in mind. The products manufactured are super effectively organic, natural, and beneficial for your health. The hemp comes from genuine and reliable sources, and all the products pass through a distillation process to extract hhc distillate at this company.

Third-Party Testing: Exhale Wellness has served customers in the CBD market for several decades. It extended its arms and moved towards the HHC industry, bringing the values along. All the HHC flowers manufactured at the brand must undergo rigorous testing and examination. Before entering the packaging and finishing phase, the products are tested at an independent lab, and the lab reports are shared on their official website.

Pros

Plant-based products

Free shipping

Wide range of strains

Third-party testing

Cons

No international shipping

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Customers love the HHC Flowers at Exhale Wellness for all the good reasons. They have appreciated the brand for its unique strains and its values in the products. If you want to know what the customers have to say about the brand, you can always visit their official website and check out the “Why Exhale” section. The customers have left some fantastic and detailed reviews on the products.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. Hollyweed CBD: Most Potent HHC Hemp Buds, Runner Up

Hollyweed CBD is in the CBD market to break all the usual stereotypes. The company is set to educate and guide people about CBD and delta products. They are on a mission to bring awareness to the general public about using these products, and they have somehow managed to do that by producing trustworthy products.

Highlights

Transparency: This brand is about building a healthy and trustworthy relationship with customers. Ever since its entrance into the industry, the companies have started opening up to their customers. Hollyweed is highly transparent, and there is nothing about the brand that they hide from the customers. Whether it be the ingredients they use, the lab reports of their products, or their policy, they believe in sharing it all with the customers. This made the customers trust and invest their money in the company.

Extraction Method: The extraction methods used by a company play a huge part in determining the quality of its products. Out of all the methods used for hemp extraction in the market, there are very few safe and deliver potent products. One of the safest methods for extraction on hemp found in the market is the CO2 extraction method. However, this method is relatively more expensive than other methods in the market.

Hollyweed CBD doesn’t care about the amount of money on the method and keeps users’ health above everything. That is why they use the CO2 method to extract their naturally occurring cannabinoid found from hemp.

User-Friendly: User-friendliness is rarely present these days in all the HHC brands and products. There is a wide range of brands out there making the best products, but the only problem with these brands is that they are not user-friendly, and their procedures are complex for the customers. That’s not the case with Hollyweed CBD. Their website is extremely easy-to-use. Also, they provide the customers with all the necessary information on the products they produce.

Pros

Third-party testing

Variety of strains

User-friendly website

Safe extraction technique

Excellent refund policy

Cons

A bit expensive

Single size available

Customer Reviews

The users of this brand have a lot of good things to say about the brand and its HHC flowers. According to the users, these flowers are of the best quality. A huge user base complements the immediate effect of these flowers, which is one of the best things about Hollyweed CBD. This is because this company is known for making potent goods. Many customers have also loved the brand’s customer service and appreciated their user-friendly website.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#3. D8 Austin: Best HHC Flower Strains For Beginners

D8 Austin is a relatively newer addition to the CBD and THC marketplace. However, being new doesn’t mean that the company is not competitive or trustworthy. Since its entry, it has produced several different hemp products. The company avoids any complications and complexities, and its production process is pretty simple.

The hemp used by D8 Austin comes from natural and organic farms, and they produce their products using simple techniques and original terpenes.

Highlights

Ingredients: The ingredients used by D8 Austin are all organic and natural. They do not follow the usual industry trends and instead go with more straightforward procedures. This is done to keep as many benefits of the hemp oils as possible and avoid wastage. The extraction process this brand uses is also safe and efficient. Terpenes and phytocannabinoids are some of the ingredients they work with. In the final stages, HHC essence is sprayed on the products to make them more effective and potent.

Customer’s Education: This brand provides the customers with the best and highest quality products and extends a helping hand in providing them with all the necessary information. Their official website has all the information one can ask for, from the usual product information to customers’ questions. You can also find a section dedicated to frequently asked questions on their website. One section titled “Cannabinoid Education” on their website features a lot of information on delta-8, delta-9, delta-10, and other CBD products.

Strains: The company provides four different strains to choose from. These include Biscotti, Wedding Cake, Maui Wowie, and Jack. All these strains of HHC flowers have different fragrance notes and tastes. For instance, Maui Wowie has a sweet tropical flavor. This strain’s warm texture and taste will provide you with an instant energy boost. This dramatically improves the mood too. Similarly, Jack features a lemony and orangey flavor, and it has an overpowering earthy note. This will also wake you up more than coffee in the morning.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Safe and potent

No synthetic flavors

Affordable

Third-party tested

Cons

Only available online

No international shipping

Customer Reviews

Most customers have appreciated these flowers because they have used fewer ingredients than other flowers found in the market. Customers seemed delighted to know that they were getting all-natural and organic flowers with no artificial substances.

=> Click here to visit the official website of D8 Austin

How We Choose These HHC Products

When choosing the best HHC flowers and the brands producing them, you need to be extremely careful and pay attention to all the details. It’s challenging to find the top three companies selling HHC flowers. Fortunately, with our knowledge and experience in the industry, we set up a criterion that helped us choose the best HHC flowers.

What We Looked For

While selecting the best HHC brands, there were many things in our minds. Some of the things we looked for in our brands were company reputation, third-party testing, customer feedback, user experience, ingredients used by these brands, and their manufacturing process. Let’s break down these things and check out what went into the process.

Brand Reputation: Regardless of the industry you are concerned about and the marketplace your research is based on, brand reputation is always critical. When talking about brand reputation, we didn’t necessarily prioritize companies that have worked in the market for decades and have gathered a vast user base.

Instead, we considered brands that have managed to stand upon users’ expectations. Many newer brands have made a good reputation by selling high-standard and good quality products. One of the quickest ways of finding out if a brand’s reputation in the market is promising is by checking its rating. Brands with a good reputation generally have a rating of 4.4 out of five or more.

Third-Party Testing: The next thing we looked for in all our brands is their adherence to third-party testing. Usually, many brands out there don’t take independent lab testing seriously. This doesn’t only affect the product quality but also inhibits the customer from trusting the brand. While shortlisting our brands, we have critically examined all of them and have only chosen those that pay heed to third-party testing. All the brands you will find here give a huge weightage to lab testing.

While trying out a new brand or any new product, one of the crucial things we rely on is customer feedback. Customer feedback is highly vital and can easily make or break a business. If a brand cannot satisfy its customer’s needs, it is by no means a good brand. All the brands on our list have an efficient customer support system and take customer feedback seriously. Ingredients: Although all the factors we have mentioned above are equally important in choosing a brand, let’s be honest here, we are usually concerned about the ingredients used in the products. These ingredients are going to affect our health directly. So, it’s imperative to choose products that have all-natural and organic ingredients. That’s precisely what we have done. Before putting a name on our list, we checked all their ingredients carefully and paid attention to all the details.

Factors to Consider When Buying HHC Flower Products

HHC products like HHC flowers are different from other THC and CBD products, and that is why you have to be highly cautious and pay attention to details while picking them. When buying HHC products, you need to be careful of several things.

Regardless of your aim or purpose to buy HHC flowers, here are a few factors you need to consider while purchasing the best HHC flower products for yourself.

Potency

It doesn’t matter if you are using HHC flower for the first time or have been using it for some time; potency is crucial and needs to be taken care of. Different brands and products feature different HHC strengths.

For instance, a product with higher potency doesn’t work well for a beginner. On the other hand, a high-potency product will not be too strong for a person who has been using these flowers for some time. So, before buying HHC flower products, keep an eye for their potency. However, it is usually recommended to use less potent products.

In addition, before closing the deal, you should consider how the company guides you on taking the product. This is particularly important for beginners. Top brands will provide clear instructions in the package. Some even offer dosage charts to help you decide how much you should take.

Product Quality

The next thing you should be concerned about while buying HHC products is product quality. This usually stands for the purity of the product. Many brands in the industry tend to use additional ingredients in their products that might be harmful to your health. The best way to determine the quality of the products is to check their lab reports on the website.

Going for products that have been tested at third-party labs is often helpful. You should also consider the extraction method used as it will determine the purity of the product. The best brands use carbon dioxide extraction. Although this method may be expensive, it delivers the highest quality products.

Ingredients

Before finalizing any product or brand, take some time and check out the ingredients list. Check for any harmful ingredients, pesticides, and non-vegan ingredients used in the products. If you have any allergies, check out for them too in your products to avoid any health complications in the future. You can also visit the brand websites and check if all the ingredients used are non-GMO, organic, and natural. Look for the purity certifications of the products and any additives used.

Customers’ Reviews

The best way to know about a product is to ask the person who has used it. If you don’t know a person who would have used the products, you can check out the reviews left by the users on the respective brands’ websites. These reviews are often pretty detailed, and you will get to know everything about the product from them. In addition, consider visiting popular consumer review platforms for independent reviews. This is an excellent way of saving yourself from any regrets in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions On HHC Flower

Why HHC flowers?

HHC is a form of naturally occurring cannabinoid that comes from cannabis plants & hemp plants. It is THC in hydrogenated form. HHC flowers are four times more potent and have higher strength than delta-8 and delta-10 products. The usual average doses of HHC flowers will give you a more calming, relaxed, and euphoric feeling. Although both HHC and THC are somewhat similar, the effect of HHC is slightly long-lasting compared to THC. This is the reason why a lot of people love and appreciate HHC products. With HHC, just a smaller dosage proves to be effective, unlike THC.

Where can you find HHC flower products?

HHC flowers are legal in most states and can be easily found at vape stores, coffee shops, and marts. It is hard to see a place selling HHC and THC flowers physically in most states. The best place where you can find these flowers easily is online stores.

While making an online purchase, being sure that the seller is reputable is extremely important. Hollyweed CBD and Delta-8 Austin feature some physical stores too. However, you will rarely see any physical store for hemp products in most cases.

Is HHC flower safe for you?

As HHC flower is pretty new in the market, saying something about its side effects at this point might seem a bit early. However, the impact of HHC flowers resembles the effects of delta-8 to a greater degree. Thus, both are believed to have similar side effects and risks.

A more than recommended dose of HHC flower can lead to several health problems, such as cottonmouth, paranoia, and diarrhea. When dealing with HHC flowers, sticking to the recommended dosage is extremely important. You have nothing to worry about if you adhere to the appropriate dosage.

Are HHC flowers legal?

Yes, HHC flowers are legal across the United States. Unlike other hemp products, which are permitted in fewer states and are not entirely legal, HHC flowers are permitted in all 50 states. The reason is that THC’s content is less than 0.3% in them. However, it is always advisable to check the rules and regulations of your state before you begin using them.

Will HHC show on a drug test?

Unlike other hemp products like delta-8, delta-9, delta-10, etc., it is believed that HHC flowers will not show on a drug test. This is because the response of the body towards handling HHC is different. Not enough 11-hydroxy-THC levels are produced in the body with HHC, which doesn’t show on a drug test.

On the other hand, THC and delta-8 users are likely to get a positive test result. However, we cannot say anything for sure about HHC yet as it is still new in the market.

How will HHC flowers make you feel?

The effects and potential side effects of both THC and HHC are the same because their structure is almost the same. HHC flowers tend to cause a more euphoric and relaxing sensation than THC. Also, the effect of HHC is more calming and laid back when compared with other hemp products.

Conclusion: Best HHC Flower

If you were planning to try out HHC flowers for a pretty long time and were curious about their working and if they are safe, we hope that your confusion has been cleared so far. We always strive to provide you with the most up-to-date and relevant information on these hemp derived cannabinoids products.

HHC, being a relatively new product, has been the center of focus in recent days. HHC flower products have recently hit the market, and people have started loving them. You can check out the brands mentioned above for the best HHC flower products for your needs. Our buying guide will also help you when choosing alternative HHC flowers.