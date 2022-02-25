Best HHC Cigarettes : Top HHC Brands To Buy Hemp Cigarette Online In 2022

Is the latest, always the greatest? Well, we would like to think so. Otherwise, we would not be writing this article. We are here to introduce or reintroduce you to the wonderful world of HHC products. We say reintroduce because this cannabinoid was discovered in 1947, but it emerged recently on the hemp market.

Every cannabis brand competes to take over this niche corner in the industry, rushing to manufacture the next best thing. Unfortunately, many scam companies have also emerged claiming to sell high-quality HHC products at incredibly low prices. They are only looking to cash in on the next craze and do not care what they sell their customers.

One of the most convenient ways to consume HHC is in cigarette form, but as previously mentioned, it can be challenging to find a reputable brand to buy from. This is why we decided to do the leg work for you and find the best HHC cigarettes for you.

Top Places To Buy HHC Cigarettes

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best HHC Cigarette On The Market

Exhale Wellness is the product of the collaborative efforts of a group of individuals with more than twenty years of experience in the organic food industry. They were left dissatisfied at the state of the hemp market and the low quality of the products offered to the cannabis enthusiasts.

So, they decided to take matters into their own hands and start manufacturing hemp products themselves. The team is entirely dedicated to providing alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs and helping their customers to improve their wellbeing.

The company is partnered with farms in Colorado from where they source their organic hemp. Hemp sourced from international farms is not grown under the same guidelines that US hemp is. Furthermore, Exhale Wellness utilizes the famous CO2 extraction method when sourcing hemp. This method is also considered to be the industry standard when it comes to sourcing high-quality hemp.

Also, the brand sends all of its products to certified third-party labs to be tested for purity and quality. The independent labs also check for harmful components like heavy metals, preservatives, and other residual contaminants.

If you decide to order from the brand, you can expect fast and free shipping in the US on all orders. Also, the brand provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if there are any issues with your product, you can always get a refund.

Features

Exhale Wellness manufactures a wide range of CBD, Delta 8, and now HHC products. They sell HHC pre-rolls, flowers, gummies, cigarettes, and oils. HHC has certain terpenes and flavonoids, which are the chemicals giving flavor, color, and scent to the plant.

Exhale Wellness sells HHC-infused cigarettes made from OG Kush’s most famous hemp strain. The cigarettes are rolled with hemp flowers coated in HHC. The HHC cigarettes have a woodsy aroma, and they provide you with the relaxing effects that the OG Kush strain is known for. Plus, they are incredibly convenient and discreet, just put them in your pocket or bag and be on your merry way.

Exhale Wellness features an educational section on its website. On this section of the website, you can find information about HHC, CBD, and Delta 8 THC. The website is constantly updated to keep up with the latest news coming from the cannabis industry. There are also frequently asked questions and blogs. Furthermore, Exhale Wellness features a quiz that new customers can use to find the perfect product.

When you order from Exhale Wellness, you can expect fast shipping. The brand ships its orders within 24 hours, according to its website. The orders are processed within 1-2 days, and your order will be at your doorstep in a week. What is more, the brand does not charge a shipping fee. Instead, they offer free shipping all across the US.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Organic hemp sourced from Colorado farms

May provide relief from muscle tension

Wide range of HHC products

Third-party lab tested products

Free shipping across the United States

HHC-infused cigarettes made with OG Kush

Unique terpenes and flavonoids

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent customer service

Cons

You can only buy online from their website

Pretty expensive

Summary of customer reviews

Many cannabis enthusiasts out there are pretty skeptical of HHC, which is understandable as there is not much research done about it yet. However, some studies are being conducted to better understand the effects of HHC. Those customers who decided to take a leap of faith and try this new cannabinoid had nothing but praises in their reviews.

According to the customer reviews we read, the users loved the effects of HHC, as they are not as potent as THC. The customers were happy that they gave Exhale Wellness a chance as the products left them extremely satisfied.

Another thing the customers were pleased with was the service provided by the customer support, who are always ready to help with any issues a customer may have. Plus, the free shipping is also a big plus for the customers.

#2. Hemp Living USA – Potent Hemp Cigarette, Runner Up

This Wisconsin-based company is among the most trusted and respected when it comes to hemp products. They have built up a steady and devoted customer base. Hemp Living USA is a licensed company that distributes hemp-derived products all over the United States.

The team behind this brand aims to create high-quality products to help improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing and continue with their journey into healthier lifestyles. The company manufactures and sells a wide range of CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, and HHC products.

The products are available in various shapes, flavors, and potencies. You can choose from gummies, flowers, oils, cigarettes, vape carts, pre-rolls, and many more hemp-infused products. They are made only with the highest-grade hemp, sourced from farms in the United States.

Hemp Living USA ensures to send all of their products to independent third-party labs where they are tested for purity and quality. The products are also tested for any harmful residue like contaminants and heavy metals. Because the brand is highly transparent, you will see all of the test results on their website.

You can expect free shipping when ordering from Hemp Living USA, though the refund policy is shorter than other brands. Also, the product must be unopened and or damaged to be eligible for a refund. You will need to request your refund within five days of receiving the products. The brand will send you your refund within a few days if you qualify.

Features

One of the most popular HHC products on Hemp Living USA is the Alto Heights HHC cigarettes. They contain no nicotine or tobacco, making them the perfect substitute for those looking for an alternative to the addictive substances. The HHC-infused cigarettes come in ten packs containing 400 mg of HHC with 700 mg CBD.

The cigarettes are infused with Blueberry Pie terpene, which provides the flavor and the beneficial effects. Blueberry Pie is among the most popular hybrid strains. It is made with a combination of Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. This mix of strains provides the users with unique effects. The Blue Dream gives that fuzzy buzzed feeling, while the Girl Scout Cookies have the properties of OG Kush, they mellow the user out.

As we mentioned, the hemp used in producing these products is sourced from US farms, more specifically Wisconsin ones. After the legalization of hemp and hemp-derived products back in 2018 federally. Wisconsin became one of the largest hemp distributors in the country, growing hemp on over seven thousand acres of land.

Hemp Living USA provides detailed certificates of analysis of each product, including a complete list of the ingredients used in the manufacturing process. You can also see for what harmful chemicals the third-party labs tested the products.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Hemp sourced from Wisconsin farms

Third-party lab tested products

Certificate of analysis for each product

A satisfaction guarantee is provided

Blueberry flavored HHC-infused cigarettes

Indica dominant hybrid strain

Wide range of HHC products

Less than 0.3% THC

Excellent customer service

Cons

Only one flavor is available

Short return policy

Available only online

Summary of customer reviews

According to customer reviews, the cigarettes have an excellent taste and provide fantastic effects online. The customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive. The customers really appreciate the brand and the quality of its hemp products.

Furthermore, the customers like how transparent Hemp Living USA is, praising the fact that the company posts its lab results on its website for all to see. And even though many of the customers were unsure about purchasing HHC, they are glad that they did so, as the effects they felt were great.

Many mentioned that the HHC cigarettes helped them relax and forget their stress. Others found them helpful with releasing muscle tension. All in all, the customers seem to love the brand for its honesty and high-quality products.

How We Chose These Products

In recent years the hemp industry has experienced its own renaissance. Especially with the introduction of new cannabinoids like Delta 8 and now HHC, many new brands emerged, trying to compete on the hemp market. However, that caused oversaturation on the market and made it almost impossible to choose a reliable brand.

So, when we decided to make this article, we compiled a long list of brands to research. Every brand needed to meet the criteria we had to be included on our list. If we felt that a brand was a scam only looking to take people’s money. We repeated this process until we were left with the most reliable brands on the market. Some of the factors we looked for were:

Brand reputation

With so many companies today competing for your attention, it is easy to make a mistake and buy a low-quality product. That is why checking the brand’s reputation is of utmost importance. If the brand has a good reputation following it, you will know that it is safe to buy from them, and the products you receive will be of high quality.

There are, however, many brands that are scams or selling unregulated products, which can have adverse side effects on people’s health. So, how did we avoid these brands? We made sure to check third-party review sites where the brands had ratings. We compared them with ratings from other sites. When we were satisfied that a brand was truthful and sells safe products, we put them on our list.

Manufacturing process

Another thing important to us was the manufacturing process. We wanted to make sure that the brands we included on our list are environmentally-friendly and use sustainable methods. Because HHC is a cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant, we checked to see if the companies source their hemp from farms that follow strict guidelines when growing the hemp.

We preferred companies that source their hemp from farms in the United States. This is because the US has strict guidelines and rules that must be followed when cultivating hemp. In other countries, hemp growing is not as regulated.

We also preferred it when brands used the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method, which is the best method for the environment, traps the harmful CO2 instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

Customer reviews

Customer reviews are perhaps the most useful source of information when it comes to confirming the quality of the products sold by a company. We made sure to find as many reviews as possible and read them all. The customers will share their honest opinions as they spend their money.

We made sure to see which brand had the most positive customer reviews. This tells us which brands care about their customers. We also paid particular attention to the negative reviews to know what brands to avoid.

Buying Guide For Beginners

Before buying a product, it is also important to do your own research because there are some factors that you must take into consideration. If you are a newcomer to hemp products, this will be more challenging, which is why we compiled a list of the essential things to know when choosing a product.

Dosage

The amount of HHC you intend to consume is called a dosage, while strength is the amount contained in a single HHC product. Every brand makes its hemp products with different potencies. So, it is vital before starting to dose to remember that you take a lower dose if you are a beginner.

This way, you will be able to assess your tolerance level. If you feel like there are no effects, you can always increase the dose. However, if you take too much at once, you may experience adverse side effects. If that happens, you should call your doctor and tell him the effects you are experiencing and the dose you took.

Terpenes and cannabinoid concentration

HHC products like vape carts and cigarettes often contain a blend of terpenes to deliver the desired effects to the user. They also provide the scent and flavor in these products. Some blends of terpenes are used to relax. Others have stimulating properties and make you more focused. While a hybrid blend of terpenes will provide you with both soothing and stimulating effects.

Most of the HHC products available contain a high concentration of HHC. With the highest being 90 percent HHC. However, most brands mix non-intoxicating CBD with their HHC products. This blend provides therapeutic effects instead of euphoric.

Third-party lab testing

Lab testing the content of the products is perhaps the most important factor that determines the safety of hemp-derived products. Make sure to buy only products that have undergone lab testing done by independent and certified labs. When you visit a brand’s website, check if they post the results there. If you can not find them, the products are not tested and probably are unsafe for human consumption.

When it comes to HHC, it can be a bit tricky to drug test as it is not a well-researched cannabinoid, and the labs are yet to get the right equipment for testing HHC. But, luckily HHC is very similar to THC, both in composition and the effects it provides. So the labs know what contaminants to check for.

Consider the price

Hemp-derived products are pretty expensive, and HHC is no exception. In fact, it has an even heftier price tag because it is an incredibly time-consuming cannabinoid to source. Hemp is often sourced using the CO2 extraction method to preserve the bud’s quality and also because it does not release the CO2 back into the atmosphere.

You should shop around and compare prices between different brands before settling on a product. Even though HHC products are more expensive, they are still well worth the price tag they carry, especially if you value quality over money.

FAQs Regarding HHC Cigarettes

Is it legal for you to consume HHC products?

The legality of HHC exists in a kind of limbo, as there are no clearly set rules yet. But because it contains less than 0.3% THC, you can use it without getting in trouble with the law as long as you are in a state that allows it.

Some states have imposed their state laws to forbid THC and all of its derivatives. They do not follow the federal Farm Bill of 2018 that states products with less than 0.3% THC are legal for buying and selling. Make sure to read up on your state’s laws before buying HHC if you want to avoid legal charges.

What is HHC?

HHC is a cannabinoid much like THC, found in the hemp plant, but it is mainly lab-produced because it is present in very small amounts in hemp plants. The full name of HHC is hexahydrocannabinol, and it was first discovered in the 1940ies by a chemist called Roger Adams. He discovered it by adding hydrogen to the THC molecule. This process is called hydrogenation.

HHC has about 70-80% of the strength of THC, so its potency is somewhere between Delta 8 and Delta 9, which is why many prefer it, as they consider it to be the perfect balance between the two.

HHC has only recently entered the mainstream market despite being around for decades. And now many cannabis enthusiasts are turning to it to enjoy the wonderful effects it provides. HHC is incorporated in many products like gummies, flowers, vape carts, cigarettes and pre-rolls.

Does HHC get you high?

Yes, HHC will get you high. It is quite well-known for its psychoactive effects. However, HHC is pretty different from THC cannabinoids. HHC cannabinoids offer unique experiences because of how they interact with a person’s brain and its effects. The effects can be different for every person based on their physiological systems.

Some people have naturally higher tolerances for drugs, so they will need a higher dose to feel the effects. Others have a lower tolerance, so they need to be careful not to overdo it if they want to avoid the unpleasant side effects.

The side effects include dry eyes, changes in appetite, and dry mouth. Too much HHC can cause you to feel paranoid and experience anxiety and depression. If you feel any of the effects mentioned, call your doctor immediately.

HHC Cigarettes : Conclusion

In conclusion, trying out new things can be fun and exciting as long as you are safe about it. And when it comes to taking mind-altering substances, safety is the most important thing. To ensure this, you can always consult with your doctor before starting to dose with HHC.

Your doctor can tell you what dose to start with and whether you should take HHC products at all. The brands included on our list are known to have the best HHC products on the market today.

They have high-quality HHC cigarettes that contain no nicotine or tobacco and are full of beneficial terpenes that enrich the smoking experience. However, keep in mind to conduct your own research before spending your money on a product.