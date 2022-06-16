Best Heart Supplements to Support Cardiovascular Health [2022]

The human body quite literally works primarily because of the heart. Heart diseases are the biggest killers of the world. This includes blood clots in the arteries, high blood pressure, clogging of arteries due to high cholesterol levels, etc. If you might face a risk of congestive heart failure, your doctor may suggest prescription statin drugs after some tests, such as a blood test.

However, in this economy, getting all the tests done and then taking medicines can create a massive hole in your pockets. Why waste so much money on drugs with significant side effects if you want a healthy heart and avoid heart disease?

Heart supplements can come in handy here! They are more affordable. And since over-the-counter statin drugs are not available, these are the best ways. Not to mention, they do not have side effects like statin drugs.

There are several heart health supplements available on the market and online, And it is tough to choose one with the most health benefits. This burden is added because many supplements are pure scams.

That is why an excellent way to do this is to check the active ingredient list. Some good ingredients are Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), shilajit, fish oil, etc., but you can not choose a good heart health supplement based on a few ingredients. There are more things to be considered.

Before we move on to the best heart health supplements available today, let us understand what CAD or cardiovascular disease is and what statin drugs are.

What is Cardiovascular Disease?

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) refers to several conditions affecting the blood vessels or heart. These include coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 million people die annually from heat-related causes. CVD is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Coronary Artery Disease

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is where plaque builds up inside your arteries. This can restrict the flow of blood through them, which can lead to chest pain or other symptoms. CAD affects both men and women, but it often occurs in older adults. It also tends to run in families.

CAD begins when you are young. As you age, your risk increases because cholesterol levels rise, and your body produces less of an enzyme called lipoprotein lipase (LPL). LPL helps remove fat molecules from the bloodstream. If LPL doesn’t work well, then triglycerides accumulate in the blood. Triglycerides are fats made by the liver. They carry fatty acids into cells throughout the body. When there’s too much triglyceride buildup, it can damage blood vessel walls and contribute to atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is the hardening of the arteries caused by deposits of cholesterol and calcium on the inner lining of the arteries.

Atherosclerosis is usually first noticed when you’re middle-aged. You may have no symptoms at all until your 60s or 70s. By this time, atherosclerotic plaques have formed in many of your major arteries. Plaque build ups narrow the affected artery’s lumen (internal diameter). The narrowed lumen reduces the amount of blood flowing through the artery, causing angina pectoris (chest pains), shortness of breath, or even fainting spells.

What Causes Cardiovascular Disease?

Many factors can contribute to cardiovascular disease. Some of these risk factors include:

Age – As we age, our bodies become less efficient at maintaining good health. This includes the ability to maintain normal blood flow throughout the body. In addition, the walls of our blood vessels stiffen with age, making it harder for them to expand and contract normally.

Family history – If one or both parents have had a heart attack before the age of 55, then there is an increased likelihood that their children will also develop cardiovascular disease.

Gender – Men tend to experience CVD at younger ages than women do. Women live longer than men, so they tend to suffer from CVD later in life.

Race/ethnicity – African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian Americans tend to be diagnosed with CVD earlier than Caucasians.

Weight – Being overweight increases the risk of developing CVD. Obesity is associated with higher cholesterol levels, triglycerides, and other fats in the bloodstream.

Smoking is linked to several diseases, including cancer, emphysema, and cardiovascular problems. It has been estimated that smoking accounts for about 40 percent of all deaths due to CVD.

High Blood Pressure – High blood pressure is another significant risk factor for CVD. It occurs when the force exerted by the blood against the inner wall of the blood vessel exceeds what is needed to push the blood through the vessel. When this happens, the blood begins to clot, restricting blood flow. This may lead to chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, vision changes, and fatigue.

Stress – Chronic stress can increase the production of cortisol, a hormone that raises blood pressure.

Diabetes – People with diabetes often have poor circulation, which puts them at greater risk for CVD.

Cholesterol – Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that helps carry oxygen around the body. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can build up inside the arteries, causing plaque to form. Plaque narrows the blood vessels, reducing the amount of blood flowing through them. Over time, this can damage the lining of the blood vessels, leading to clots and blockages.

Lifestyle – such as diet and exercise, play a role in preventing cardiovascular disease. Other lifestyle factors that may influence cardiovascular health include:

Alcohol consumption – Excessive alcohol intake can raise your blood pressure.

Sedentary lifestyle – Sitting for long periods without moving can put you at risk for cardiovascular disease.

Stressful work environment – Work stress can interfere with sleep patterns, leading to obesity and other unhealthy habits.

Medications – Certain medications may increase your risk of heart attack or stroke. Examples include aspirin, beta-blockers, statins, and warfarin.

What Are Statin Drugs?

Statins are drugs used to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. They also help prevent heart attacks and strokes. The most commonly prescribed statin drug is known as Lipitor.

People who take statins reduce their chance of developing coronary artery disease by 20% to 30%. In addition, they decrease the risk of dying from any cause by 10%.

The benefits of taking statins are clear. But there are some potential side effects. These include muscle aches, stomach upset, diarrhea, nausea, headache, weakness, insomnia, and increased liver enzymes.

The most common type of statin drug works by blocking an enzyme called HMG CoA reductase. This enzyme plays a crucial role in making cholesterol. By blocking it, statins reduce the amount of cholesterol in your bloodstream.

Most people taking a statin will need to take the medication daily. The length of treatment depends on how well you respond to the drug. Some patients only need to be treated for a few months before their cholesterol levels return to normal. Others may require lifelong therapy.

While there are no known side effects of statins, some people experience muscle pain when they start taking the medication. In rare cases, people taking statins develop rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscles break down into waste products. It’s essential to report any unusual symptoms to your doctor right away.

People who take statins should not stop using them unless advised to do so by their physician. Stopping the medication suddenly could cause dangerous changes in your cholesterol levels. Your doctor might recommend stopping use after several years if your cholesterol level has returned to normal.

If you discontinue taking a statin, talk to your doctor about transitioning back to a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, your doctor has likely recommended you begin taking one of these prescription medicines.

However, if you want to prevent developing CAD and go on prescription medications, a heart health supplement may be the best way.

The Best Heart Health Supplements in 2022

We bring a list of the best heart health supplements on the market. The list has been curated after careful research and deliberations so that you can rely on it. Let’s dive right in!

Cardio Defend Uses the best ingredients to help maintain cardiovascular health Cardio Clear 7 It contains a high amount of Coenzyme Q10 CardioFit MD Best dairy-free, peanut-free, gluten-free, shellfish-free & sugar-free heart supplement Aqua Triplex Called the Deep Sea Cardio Shield for its rare ingredients CellXRemoval includes longevity minerals in its components. Juvenon BloodFlow 7 Focuses on nitric oxide deficiency to help avoid heart diseases BioTrust OmegaKrill Best Omega-3-based heart health supplement. Pure Xanthin It uses the miracle molecule ‘astaxanthin’ in its formulation Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil Best Fish Oil Supplement for cardiovascular health BioOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Focuses on low magnesium levels to aid in keeping the heart in a healthy condition. Primal Harvest Omega-3 One of the best omega-3 supplements for keeping the heart-healthy Amy Myers MD CardioGuard One of the most highly-rated heart supplements. Gundry MD Heart Defense Uses the best ingredients to support a healthy heart PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911 It contains all the top three ingredients required for a healthy heart. PhysioTru Physio Omega It contains the best omega acids sourced from the best fish oils worldwide. Advanced CardioRX It comes with an online coaching guide for striving toward a healthy heart Prociva One of the most selling heart health supplements in the country Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula It contains rare ancient ingredients from the jungles of Asia Blood Pressure 911 Great supplement for maintaining a healthy heart Qunol Ultra CoQ10 Most affordable CoEnzyme Q10 heart supplement Genius Heart High-quality, high-priced heart supplement with excellent ratings

Cardio Defend

Product Overview Ingredients CoQ10, Nattokinase, L-Tyrosine, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Pine Bark Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee Price $69.00 + shipping charges

How about getting the benefits of statin drugs prescribed by a doctor but not their side effects? Then the Cardio Defend heart supplement is your best bid! Cardio Defend does precisely what it is named for; it defends your cardiovascular health. It can help avoid congestive heart failure and weight loss by enhancing your fitness levels.

The ingredients used in the formulation of Cardio Defend are carefully chosen to give maximum benefits to your body. Some of the elements are:

Pine bark extract

Nattokinase

L-Citrulline

L-Lysine

Magnesium Citrate

Vitamin K

Vitamin C

Coenzyme Q10

All these ingredients are known to be highly beneficial to your body. They help to assimilate nutrients from your food and utilize saturated fats for energy. It is one of the best Co-enzyme Q10 supplements.

The Cardio Defend can be complemented with other supplements like vitamin D and fiber; however, one should be cautious about them. For example, too many supplements could lead to too much calcium consumption, harming your body.

However, that is to say; the Cardio Defend heart supplement is good enough to keep your heart in a healthy condition. You can register on their official website to order your Cardio Defend heart health supplement pack now!

Cardio Clear 7

Product Overview Ingredients CoQ10, Shilajit Extract, PQQ Disodium Salt, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $49.95

Next up on the list is the Cardio Clear 7 heart supplement. To avoid the risk of heart disease, you must take good dietary supplements and a healthy diet. People trying to prevent heart attack and heart failure must consider this supplement. It is one of the best nutritional supplements for the heart.

The Cardio Clear 7 heart supplement is relatively new in the dietary supplement industry. This supplement helps you control high blood pressure and support high cellular energy. One of the over-the-counter supplements, the Cardio Clear 7 heart supplement, uses only three main ingredients in its formulation. These are:

CoQ10 (Coenzyme Q10)

Shilajit Extract

PQQ Disodium Salt

All three ingredients are excellent for keeping your heart healthy that do not have any side effects. Along with these, the other ingredients of the Cardio Clear 7 supplement are Stearic Acid, Vegetable Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, etc.

One bottle of this GMP-compliant heart supplement costs about $49.95 at the current 50% discount, and you can get more deals by buying more bottles at once. They also have a 365-day money-back guarantee!

CardioFit MD

Product Overview Ingredients Broad-Spectrum Fiber, Beetroot, Bacillus Coagulans, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $41.99

Next on the list of the best heart supplements is the CardioFit MD heart formula. The renowned company’s new supplement for the heart helps you control heart attack and heart failure risk and helps regulate high blood pressure. This is not all, though.

Along with mitigating the risk of heart disease, this dietary supplement also helps you have better digestion and weight loss. Some of the ingredients in the CardioFit MD heart supplement are:

Broad-Spectrum Fiber

Beetroot

Bacillus coagulans

Advanced Prebiotic Blend

20 Vitamins & Minerals

Rhodiola

For keeping your heart healthy, lifestyle moderations are essential to follow. This also helps you avoid other diseases such as kidney disease. These ingredients help you achieve such a lifestyle by helping you balance other nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, and amino acids. Amino acid is one of the essential substances in the body to balance.

Like few other heart health supplements, this fully vegan and non-GMO product has no side effects and is dairy-free, peanut-free, gluten-free, shellfish-free, and sugar-free. They have been formulated and tested by cardiology internal medicine experts.

Aqua Triplex

Product Overview Ingredients Calamarine, Cholecalciferol, Ecklonia Cava, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $49

One of the best heart health supplements, the Aqua Triplex heart supplement is a unique new supplement that regulates blood flow. The Aqua Triplex heart dietary supplement is fantastic as it uses unique ingredients from the deep sea. Some of such elements are:

Calamarine

Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Ecklonia Cava (Brown Seaweed Extract)

This clinically tested heart supplement thus not only mitigates the heart attack risk and heart failure and is a good source of vitamin D, has antioxidant and anti-obesity properties, etc. You do not have to take extra calcium or vitamin D supplements.

Only a few over-the-counter supplements and even online dietary supplements can help manage the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure while keeping your general health better to avoid other conditions such as kidney disease.

The Aqua Triplex is formulated by cardiology internal medicine experts and costs about $49 for a bottle.

CellXRenewal

Product Overview Ingredients Calcium 2-AEP, MSM, D-Ribose, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $69

Next up in the list of best over-the-counter supplements that help you avoid heart attack risk and keep your heart healthy, we have another new supplement- CellXRenewal nutritional supplements. Internal medicine experts formulate this heart supplement; this heart supplement helps you take care of your heart health without risking other issues such as kidney disease.

The active ingredient list of CellXRenewal consists of:

Calcium 2-AEP

Methylsulfonylmethane

D-Ribose

Shilajit

Marine Phytoplankton

Ecklonia Cava

Vitamin D3

Since this supplement already contains vitamin D, you will not need another vitamin D supplement with this one, unlike other dietary supplements. These vitamins help reduce the increased risk of heart diseases that people face nowadays. This supplement contains antioxidants that are like Coenzyme Q10.

For keeping your heart healthy, lifestyle changes could be paired with this supplement to ensure that you hold all the heart-related risks at bay.

Juvenon BloodFlow 7

Product Overview Ingredients L-Arginine/L-Citrulline, L-Glutathione, Beetroot Extract, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $39.95

Suppose you are looking for an alternative to prescription statins that reduce the risk of heart diseases, such as heart failure and heart attack, by helping you regulate your high blood pressure and HDL levels. In that case, you must consider Juvenon BloodFlow 7 dietary supplement.

The ingredients of this new supplement are chosen to treat nitric oxide deficiency, which is proven to increase heart disease risk. Some of them are:

S7 Blend

L-Citrulline/L-Arginine

L-Glutathione

Beet Root Extract

Trans-Resveratrol

These ingredients help you regulate blood flow and thus the blood pressure; look to manage low magnesium levels. This leads to fewer muscle aches and better boosting brain power etc. No more muscle pain can make your life so much easier! It has good fiber contents, so you do not need another supplement.

High blood pressure can be a threat to your heart health. But it can be easily managed by including good saturated fat, fatty fish oil, and foods that secrete Coenzyme Q10. These can be found in all good heart-healthy lifestyle supplements.

BioTrust OmegaKrill

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin D3, EPA, DHA, DPA, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $49

Next up in line is the BioTrust OmegaKrill, an excellent supplement for cholesterol-lowering drugs and helps meet nutritional goals such as vitamins. Unlike prescription medications, it does not have any significant side effects.

Its ingredients are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are scientifically proven to reduce the risk of heart disease such as heart attack risk & heart failure risk and keep your heart healthy. This is an excellent alternative for those who want the benefits of fatty fish oil and prescription fish oil drugs without having to consume either.

OmegaKrill may be beneficial in tackling your heart disease risk, keeping a check on LDL cholesterol & high cholesterol levels, and reducing muscle aches. With muscle pain gone and HDL levels balanced, you will naturally have good heart health.

A healthy lifestyle (healthy diet and light exercise) can be complemented with a good supplement with ingredients such as omega-3, Coenzyme Q10, and vitamin D for better results and the diet.

PureXanthin

Product Overview Ingredients Astaxanthin, Soybean oil, Vitamin E, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100% Satisfaction guarantee Price $59

PureXathin can be your way of tackling the risk of heart disease due to its impressive active ingredient list. This supplement contains ‘astaxanthin’ which is known as a miracle molecule. This ingredient is known for tackling HDL and blood pressure levels.

By checking on these, the supplement may be able to maintain your heart healthy and minimize all risks, including heart disease, heart attack, and heart failure risk. A good heart supplement can manage low magnesium levels and blood pressure issues containing astaxanthin, fatty fish oil, Coenzyme Q10, vitamin D, and other vitamins.

To keep your heart healthy, you must make lifestyle alterations and take PureXathin heart health supplements and, if any, prescription medications, prescription fish oil, and fiber supplements.

Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil

Product Overview Ingredients Fish Oil, Gelatin, Glycerol, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day Price $18.99

Fatty fish oils are one of the best heart disease risks, heart attack risk, and heart failure risk-mitigating food. These keep your heart healthy, reduce the risk of heart disease, control high blood pressure naturally, and help manage low magnesium levels.

Suppose you want to avail these benefits of fatty fish oil without consuming the prescription fish oil drugs and other prescription medications. In that case, Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil heart health supplements are the supplements to go for. The omega-3 in this supplement is sourced from fatty fish and helps regulate blood flow, blood pressure, and HDL levels.

For a healthy heart, lifestyle matters the most. That’s why this supplement can be a great addition to your diet if you do not wish to take the prescription fish oil and still keep a check on an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil is one of the most affordable options, with one bottle costing less than $20.

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin B6, Elemental Magnesium, Manganese, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $40

Who doesn’t get scared while thinking of heart-related risks such as heart disease, heart attack, and heart failure? But instead of just worrying about the risk of heart disease, it is not time to choose one of the best health supplements to help reduce these risks drastically.

Like each heart supplement focuses on some main active ingredient such as omega-3, fatty fish oil, Coenzyme Q10, or vitamins, the BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough supplement focuses on low magnesium levels that affect the blood flow and so the blood pressure.

This supplement will help you move towards a heart-healthy lifestyle by helping keep a check on not only low magnesium levels but also high blood pressure. You can check out this supplement if you don’t wish to use prescription medications such as fish oil. Don’t forget to complement it with a healthy diet!

Primal Harvest Omega 3

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin E, Marine Lipid Oil Concentrate, EPA, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $36.95

Keeping your heart healthy and avoiding heart disease like heart attacks becomes extremely easy with the right heart health supplements. Next up on the list of the best heart health supplements, we have the Primal Harvest Omega-3 heart supplements.

This helps mitigate the increased risk of cardiovascular disease caused due to high blood pressure and deficiency of essential nutrients like omega-three fatty acids, folic acid, amino acids, fatty fish oil, Coenzyme Q10, vitamin D, and other vitamins. These deficiencies often lead to muscle pain and imbalanced blood pressure.

The Primal Harvest Omega-3 supplements focus on omega-3 fatty acids to help keep your heart healthy. With a nutritious diet, this supplement may be helpful if you take any prescription medications for omega-3 fatty acids like prescription fish oil.

It may help manage the blood flow and muscle aches and even balance amino acid levels, as testified by some users. It has several other health benefits as well.

Amy Myers MD CardioGuard

Product Overview Ingredients Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Magnesium, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $59.97

While listing the best heart health supplements, it is certainly not possible to not mention the Amy Myers MD CardioGuard heart health supplements. It contains some of the best ingredients, such as:

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

Probiotics

Magnesium Glycinate

N-acetyl L-carnitine

Vitamin B

All these ingredients are known to have beneficial effects on the heart. They can help increase the low magnesium levels, control high blood pressure and low blood pressure, and produce omega-three fatty acids, folic acid, amino acids, vitamin D, and other vitamins and nutrients in the human body.

It may help tackle the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks by balancing the blood flow, generating nutrients like amino acids, aiding in weight loss, and good digestion of food.

We recommend consulting a doctor before you begin taking this supplement if you are a pregnant or nursing woman.

Gundry MD Heart Defense

Product Overview Ingredients Coconut Cream Powder, Flaxseed Powder, FOS, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $85.95

Next up in the line of the best heart health supplements is the Gundry MD Heart Defense heart supplement. Like other good heart health supplements, this one also contains ingredients that help avoid heart attacks by controlling blood flow and high blood pressure.

This supplement is also rich in Vitamin D and other vitamins like Vitamin K. Abundance of these help in treating muscle aches and keeping lower blood pressure. With the muscle pain gone and controlled blood pressure, it becomes easy for your body to maintain the Coenzyme Q10 levels that further help you prevent heart diseases and have a healthy heart.

Suppose you do not wish to take several prescription medications like prescription fish oil for omega-3 and other nutrients from the fatty fish oil. In that case, you can go for this supplement along with a healthy diet for having a healthy heart if spending a few extra bucks for good quality products does not bother you.

PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911

Product Overview Ingredients Omega 3 Fatty Acids, EPA, DMA, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $69.95

Another great addition to the list of the best heart health supplements is the PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911 heart health supplements. This supplement can help you reduce the increased risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks without suffering the side effects of prescription statins.

This supplement contains the best ingredients required in a supplement for a healthy heart:

Omega 3 fatty acids

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

and astaxanthin

These ingredients help support the heart by controlling high blood pressure and subsequent muscle aches. Still, it also helps in steady and increased production of folic acid, amino acids, etc., through a healthy diet. Amino acid is essential in reasonable quantities in the human body to avoid muscle pain and control blood pressure.

PhysioTru Physio Omega

Product Overview Ingredients DPA, omega-3, etc Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price $97

One of the best heart health supplements, the PhysioTru Physio Omega supplement contains the world’s best-sourced fatty fish oils. Suppose you wish to prevent heart attacks, high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and muscle aches without cholesterol-lowering drugs and over-the-counter statin drugs. In that case, you must check out this product. It contains various omega acids, including omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients to keep your heart healthy.

Unlike prescription statins, this supplement aids in weight loss and muscle pain and controlling blood pressure and LDL cholesterol. If you suffer from significant health conditions, we recommend you talk to a doctor before taking this supplement.

Along with a healthy diet, adding this supplement will help you be able to work towards a healthy heart quickly.

Advanced CardioRX

Product Overview Ingredients EPA, DHA, Gelatin, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day Price $69

Similar to the PhysioTru heart supplements, the Advanced CardioRX also helps you avoid heart attacks and high cholesterol levels by providing great omega acids to your body. This helps balance HDL and LDL cholesterol levels without suffering the side effects of cholesterol-lowering drugs.

However, just as a doctor would tell you to do’s and don’ts for achieving and maintaining a healthy heart, this product also comes with online coaching about maintaining lower blood pressure, eating the right food, and taking care of your body.

One of the best heart health supplements, this formulation may help you improve your energy levels, attain slightly lower blood pressure, and even aid in weight loss. Like other heart health supplements, this formulation can be taken without a prescription by a doctor. However, we suggest running it through a doctor who knows your cardiac history before you begin taking it.

Prociva

Product Overview Ingredients Arjuna, Motherwort, Hibiscus, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $49

In our list of the best over-the-counter supplements, Prociva nutritional supplements for a healthy heart are a significant mention. This supplement has some of the best ingredients like:

Arjuna

Hibiscus

Motherwort

Folic acid

Vitamin D

Magnesium

Unlike cholesterol-lowering drugs, these ingredients in many dietary supplements control the LDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, lower blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels without harmful side effects that are also found in statin drugs. They also help in improving your cellular energy.

These ingredients may help maintain slightly lower blood pressure and avoid blood clots. Many users testified they found differences in blood test reports after regular use of this supplement. Here, we would like to warn you against high doses of all supplements as well since they can cause harm to your body.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula

Product Overview Ingredients Hibiscus, Magnesium, Chinese Herbal Blend, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $39.95

The Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula is one of the most affordable over-the-counter supplements for aiding in the treatment of high cholesterol levels and high triglycerides and preventing congestive heart failure without experiencing the side effects of cholesterol-lowering drugs, lower cholesterol, and prescription statin drugs.

This formula is created for blood pressure management and ensures lower total cholesterol. Like few other nutritional supplements for the heart, this supplement also aids in weight loss, improving cellular energy levels, and maintaining LDL cholesterol. This is because it has unique ingredients like:

Rhizome tree extracts

Chinese salvia root extracts

Chinese Skullcap root extract

Peony root bark extracts

Gardenia fruit

Chrysanthemum flower

Unlike high doses of statin drugs, the ingredients of such dietary supplements are safe for consumption and give extra nutrients to your body.

Blood Pressure 911

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin B6, and others Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $69.95

Blood Pressure 911 is one of the best over-the-counter supplements for a healthy heart. Like a few other nutritional supplements, this supplement helps control high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure while allowing your body to produce omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, and amino acids. Amino acid is essential for the human body to function well.

Only a few dietary supplements contain the natural ingredients found in this supplement. Some of them are:

Vitamin C

Vitamin B12

Garlic

Hawthorn Extracts

Olive

Green Tea extract

Hibiscus

These ingredients help control LDL cholesterol and mitigate the increased risk of cardiovascular disease without suffering the side effects of cholesterol-lowering drugs and prescription statin drugs. Along with a good diet as prescribed by a doctor or a food nutritionist, supplementing this formula will surely help you have a healthy heart and longevity.

Qunol Ultra CoQ10

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin E, Coenzyme Q10, Sorbitol, and others Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee Available Price $29.97

This has to be one of the most effective and affordable nutritional supplements. The Qunol Ultra CoQ10 is, in fact, a better supplement alternative to prescription statin drugs than many over-the-counter supplements and dietary supplements.

The main ingredient of this supplement is Coenzyme Q10. The Coenzyme Q10 has been scientifically proven to help reduce cardiovascular failure chances. Many cholesterol-lowering drugs and blood pressure balancing medications may also include the Coenzyme Q10. Most good heart health supplements contain this enzyme for its goodness.

The Coenzyme Q10 in this supplement may help maintain slightly lower blood pressure. The thing is, Coenzyme Q10 levels drop with age leading to many problems, including high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure levels, high triglycerides, etc.

That’s why it is essential to externally supplement the Coenzyme Q10 levels in your body to ensure lower cholesterol and blood pressure. A good LDL cholesterol and lower total cholesterol level are highly beneficial for keeping your heart healthy. However, high doses of any such supplements must be avoided.

Genius Heart

Product Overview Ingredients Pantesin Pantethine, MegaNatural BP Grape Extract, MicroActive CoQ10, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $44.99

One of the heart health supplements on the costlier side, Genius Heart, is a great heart supplement for people who wish to seek aid in avoiding problems like high triglycerides and congestive heart failure without prescription medications like prescription fish oil or prescription statins. Statin drugs already have a reputation for harmful side effects anyway.

Some of the ingredients of the Genius Heart supplement are:

Grape Seed Extract

Vitamin K2 MK7

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

Pantesin Pantethine

When included in your diet or a supplement, these ingredients help make your heart healthy. They help produce lower cholesterol, balance high blood pressure and deliver nutrients like omega-three fatty acids, folic acid, amino acids, etc.

They can also produce high doses of omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids, just like fatty fish oil. Therefore, you must try this supplement to have a healthy heart and lower total cholesterol.

What Is The Scientific Evidence Supporting Heart Health Supplements?

Contrary to popular belief, heart health supplements show results in many consumers. That is so because the ingredients used in good heart health supplements are scientifically proven to improve heart conditions and keep the heart-healthy.

Vitamin D, found in many such supplements, has been medically proven to prevent cardiovascular diseases. This has also been pointed out in this study by NCBI Co-enzyme Q10 is the best ingredient in heart health supplements. According to a scientific journal, this enzyme has antioxidant properties that help keep heart problems at bay.

Another such ingredient is omega-3 fatty acids which have been found in various studies to be instrumental in reducing the risk of heart failure. One such study was done in 2019 and found promising results for cardiovascular patients. There are many more ingredients that have similar benefits to the human body. You see, there is the natural science behind heart health supplements.

That is why it is essential to check the active ingredient list while buying the supplements. When you begin taking such supplements along with healthy food and an exercise regime, you tend to feel the difference. A doctor can, however, be consulted if need be.

What Are The Different Tests Conducted To Evaluate Heart Health?

There are many different tests doctors perform to evaluate your overall health. Many of these tests focus on assessing your cardiovascular system.

EKG

An electrocardiogram measures electrical impulses generated by the heart. Doctors use this test to diagnose problems such as arrhythmias, abnormal rhythms, and heart blockages. It is often performed during an Echocardiography or Holter monitor. The procedure includes placing electrodes on your chest and arms and passing an electric current through your body. The resulting waveforms are displayed on a screen.

Chest X-Ray

This test uses x-rays to detect abnormalities in the lungs. It can show pneumonia, cancer, lung infections, and other conditions. The procedure includes injecting dye into a vein in your arm or receiving a contrast agent via IV injection. The dye helps highlight areas of interest on the x-ray.

Blood Test

Doctors measure certain substances in your blood to check for various diseases. For example, a complete blood count (CBC) evaluates red and white blood cells, platelets, hemoglobin, and hematocrit. Blood tests diagnose anemia, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and sickle cell disease. They are also used to determine whether you are at risk for developing certain types of cancers.

Heart Biopsy

During this procedure, doctors remove tissue from your heart. This allows them to examine its structure and function. A biopsy sample will be sent to a laboratory for testing. If your heart contains scarring, the biopsy will help identify what caused the damage.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization involves inserting a thin tube called a catheter into a large artery in your groin area. Then, the catheter is advanced up into your heart. Once inside your heart, the catheter is threaded through the coronary arteries to reach the site. While the catheter is being maneuvered, a small amount of dye is injected. The dye highlights the vessels that feed your heart. The doctor then removes the catheter and examines the results.

Coronary Angiography

During this procedure, doctors inject dye into the bloodstream. As the dye travels through your coronary arteries, they observe where the arteries narrow or become blocked. Coronary angiography is usually done before a heart bypass surgery.

Carotid Ultrasound

The carotid ultrasound is a simple diagnostic test that can reveal plaque buildup in your neck arteries. Plaque buildup can lead to stroke or heart attack. In addition, the test can indicate how well your heart pumps blood throughout your body.

This test requires you to lie down while the technician places a transducer over your neck. They move the device back and forth across your carotid artery. The technician listens to the sound waves produced by blood movement through your carotid arteries.

Echocardiogram

An echocardiogram measures the size and shape of your heart chambers. Doctors use echo to evaluate the condition of your heart valves, heart muscle, and surrounding structures. Echo is also used to assess the severity of mitral valve prolapse, which causes abnormal opening and closing of the heart valve. This test is most often performed after an episode of chest pain.

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Your ECG records the electrical activity as your heart beats. It shows the direction and speed of your heartbeat. An ECG provides information about the heart rhythm, the location of any problems, and the presence of any underlying heart disease.

Blood Pressure Test

Doctors measure your blood pressure when you visit their office. Your blood pressure may be checked during a physical examination. You may have it measured several times daily if you take medication regularly.

Your blood pressure should be taken while sitting quietly for 5 minutes to get accurate readings. Your arm should be supported at your side. After you relax, your blood pressure is re-recorded.

If your blood pressure is high, your doctor will want to know why. High blood pressure increases your risk for heart disease and other health conditions.

Stress EKG

A stress test is a non-invasive way to detect abnormalities in your heart’s electrical system. You exercise on a treadmill or ride a stationary bicycle during a stress test with electrodes placed on your skin to record your heart’s electrical activity. These electrodes are attached to a machine that measures changes in your heart rate and rhythm.

A stress test helps determine whether you’re having symptoms caused by coronary artery disease. If you have no symptoms but have had a previous heart attack, a stress test might help rule out coronary artery disease.

A cardiologist does it with special training in interpreting the results of these tests.

Angioplasty

When your doctor detects a problem with your coronary arteries, they may recommend an angioplasty. Angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure in which a balloon-tipped catheter is threaded up from your groin area into your heart. The balloon is inflated inside the narrowed part of the vessel, forcing open the blocked section.

The balloon is deflated and removed, and the catheter is withdrawn.

Cardiovascular Surgeries/Treatments Conducted By Medical Experts

Following are some of the cardiovascular surgeries and treatments conducted by medical experts:

Cardiac Surgery

This type of surgery involves replacing damaged or diseased parts of the heart. A surgeon makes incisions in the chest wall and performs procedures such as bypass grafting, valve repair, valve replacement, and endarterectomy.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

During CABG, doctors make an incision in the front of your chest and remove one or more clogged arteries. They then sew together healthy sections of veins and arteries to create a new route around the blockage.

This surgery bypasses the clogged portion of one or more of your coronary arteries. Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) can improve your quality of life and reduce your chances of dying from a heart attack.

During this operation, doctors make incisions in your sternum (breastbone), ribs, or abdomen. They then remove your diseased heart tissue and replace it with healthy new tissue.

Valve Repair/Replacement

If your heart valve does not close properly, it can cause fluid to build up in the lungs. In severe cases, this buildup can lead to pulmonary edema. Doctors replace the defective valve with a prosthetic valve. This operation usually requires only local anesthesia.

Endarterectomy

Sometimes, plaque builds up in the walls of your carotid artery, causing narrowing of the lumen. Endarterectomy removes the plaque. The process includes making an incision in the neck. Your doctor inserts a surgical instrument through the opening and removes the plaque.

Heart Transplantation

Your heart transplant team will evaluate you before performing this major surgery. Before transplantation, your doctor will perform a battery of tests to ensure that your body can withstand the trauma of the operation.

After the transplantation, you’ll need to take immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ.

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)

A percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a less invasive alternative to traditional cardiac surgery. During PCI, a thin tube called a stent is placed at the site of a blockage. Balloon dilation followed by stenting is often enough to restore normal flow through a coronary artery.

Revascularization

When the blood supply to the heart muscle is reduced, the heart needs additional oxygenated blood. Revascularization may be required when the heart has had several episodes of myocardial infarction (heart attacks). Revascularization techniques include balloon angioplasty, stenting, and coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Many people who survive a heart attack also benefit from exercise programs designed specifically for patients recovering from heart disease. Cardiac rehabilitation helps improve strength, endurance, and flexibility. It can help you regain your ability to do daily activities without fatigue.

Angioplasty

Angioplasty is performed on many different vessels in the brain, legs, arms, kidneys, and other organs.

In some cases, angioplasty is performed during a routine medical exam. Your doctor inserts a needle into a vein in your arm and threads a flexible tube to your heart. This tube contains a tiny balloon at its tip. Once inserted, the balloon is inflated to widen the narrowed portion of the artery.

After the balloon is deflated, the tube is removed, leaving a small mesh tube threaded over the wire and into place. The mesh tube keeps the area open while healing takes place.

The Best Heart Health Supplements in 2022 Final Verdict

Slightly lower blood pressure may not be something to worry about considerably. But high blood pressure sure is; it could be internal blood clots in your body or more significant heart issues. A blood test may be able to tell what it is.

In any case, keeping your heart healthy is extremely important. We suggest that with a healthy diet, you also take a dietary supplement for a heart filled with the goodness of prescription fish oil, Coenzyme Q10, and so on. These supplements do not have any harmful side effects that are otherwise present in statin drugs.

Choosing the best from hundreds of heart health supplements can be somewhat confusing. We hope that our list made things slightly more straightforward for you. We advise that you consider a top heart health supplement above since all the products on the list have been carefully researched and are not scams.

Remember, the best supplement for you is the one that fits your budget and your nutritional needs and has additional benefits!

