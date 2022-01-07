Best Exercise Bikes in 2022: Top Stationary Fitness Bikes to Buy

Looking for a good Exercise bike to work out at home?

We’ve got you covered!

Exercise bikes are one of the most favored pieces of exercise equipment. They provide you with a high level of resistance, allowing you to get fit in a short period. These bikes offer a great low-impact cardiovascular workout that can help you burn calories, tone your muscles, and build lean muscle mass.

Finding a high-end exercise bike for a home workout can be a daunting task. If you’re not sure which one to buy, we’ve put together this list of the best exercise bikes.

The Best Exercise Bikes In 2022

We looked for bike models with a wide range of sizes, high-quality design, functionality, and many other features to evaluate this list.

Peloton Bike

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Schwinn Fitness IC4

Rogue Fitness Echo Bike

JOROTO X2

Echelon Ex-15

RENPHO AI-Powered Bike

Inspire Fitness IC1.5 Indoor Cycle

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1805 Pro

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

PooBoo Indoor Cycling Bike

Carol AI Bike

Horizon Fitness

Stryde

MYX Fitness II Plus

Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle

Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike

ProForm Studio Bike Pro

Peloton Bike

Product Overview Key Features: 2-channel audio with 2×10 watt speakers Welded steel, ED & powder coated frame 21.5″ 1080p HD touchscreen to watch workout videos Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity Weight Capacity: 297 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 12-month limited warranty Peloton Bike Starting From $1,495+

The Peloton Bike is a revolutionary way to get fit. You no longer have to hop on a crowded bus and shell out hundreds of dollars for a one-hour spin session. You can get your workout in at home, anytime, and do it on your terms.

Peloton is a company that produces high-quality bikes, but they have completely changed the market by offering more than just a bike. With a Peloton subscription, you can follow fitness classes on the go. The Peloton online store also offers treadmills, apparel, accessories, and more. It also got the Best Exercise Bike Award from Men’s Health.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Product Overview Key Features: Built-in 56-cm rotating touch screen Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity Inbuilt speakers Live and on-demand classes Weight Capacity: 350 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 1-year labor, 2-year parts, and a 10-year frame S22i Studio Cycle Price: $1,499+

NordicTrack, a manufacturer of fitness and workout equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, and rowing machines, has produced the Commercial S22i Studio Cycle. This high-tech full-body workout bike uses advanced technology. It has Silent Magnetic Resistance to give a quieter ride.

Fitness enthusiasts like the NordicTrack Commercial S22i studio cycle for its built-in touch screen. The bike’s screen lets you watch interactive workouts led by professional trainers.

Additionally, it has a wide range of magnetic resistance levels and is one of the best exercise bikes that offer an incline and decline function.

Schwinn Fitness IC4

Product Overview Key Features: Convenient LCD Third-party cycling app connectivity 1-year JRNY membership Easy to use and set up Weight Capacity: 330 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 1-year labor, 10-year frame, 3-year mechanical parts Schwinn Fitness IC4 Price: $799+

Schwinn Fitness introduced the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike for indoor cycling enthusiasts. Schwinn IC4 is being touted as an affordable Peloton alternative that provides a similar range of features.

The Schwinn IC4 does not feature a built-in touchscreen, but it comes with a tablet holder and can be used with virtual training apps like Peloton and Zwift. Since it is designed to be used with many popular workout apps, it is a great bike if you want to take spin classes at home at a reasonable price. It is one of the best exercise bikes for under $1000.

Rogue Fitness Echo Bike

Product Overview Key Features: 6.375″ x 6.375″ LCD console Durable steel tubing Single Stage Belt-drive Rubber grip handles Weight Capacity: 350 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: Two years warranty of frame and parts Rogue Fitness Echo Bike Price: $795+

Fitness brand Rogue produces barbells, free weights, and bumper plates, making it popular among CrossFit athletes.

In addition, the brand offers the best air bike called Echo.

The front of this air bike is fitted with a fan, which makes it different from conventional exercise bikes. By pedaling, you create resistance from the fan. Pushing harder creates more resistance on the Rogue Echo Bike.

The difficulty level with air bikes varies based on how fast you push, making them more suitable for shorter and more strenuous interval training than long rides.

JOROTO X2

Product Overview Key Features: 10.2-inch iPad holder Emergency stop brake Horizontal adjustment knobs Belt drive system and Magnetic resistance Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: One-year parts replacement guarantee JOROTO X2 Price: $399

The JOROTO X2 Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a smooth and quiet ride.

This bike is almost whisper-quiet due to its magnetic resistance system and belt drive mechanism. The 35-pound bidirectional flywheel keeps the bike stable, and the ride feels super smooth.

Considering the bike’s reasonable price, you are likely to be thrilled (and surprised!) with its smooth operation and quiet operation. This makes it a superb choice for people who live in apartment or condo buildings with nearby neighbors.

Echelon Ex-15

Product Overview Key Features: A large iPad holder 32 levels of magnetic resistance competition-style seat with lever adjustment Heavy-duty steel frame Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 30-day satisfaction guarantee + 12-month limited parts and labor warranty Echelon Ex-15 Price: $499

The Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features a 0.6-inch seat and console lever-style settings for a smoother and more enjoyable ride.

Every home and every individual can benefit from this product. The EX-15 Bike provides an intense workout without taking up much space, thanks to its sleek design and small footprint.

Echelon established itself as a brand offering affordable bikes as an alternative to Peloton. For those in search of a good streamer at an affordable price, the EX-15 might be worth considering, but make sure you feel comfortable using your tablet as the system.

RENPHO AI-Powered Bike

Product Overview Key Features: 80 auto-adjusting digital resistance levels Free AI Gym app with 70+ classes Bluetooth, Apple health, and Google fit connectivity Compact and easy to use Weight Capacity: 265 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: One year warranty RENPHO AI-Powered Bike Price: $599

In this Renpho AI Smart Exercise Bike, you’ll find auto-resistance and power zone workout programs. It is typically half to a third the price of the Original Peloton Bike, making it the best Peloton alternative.

It doesn’t let you ask yourself how much room it will take; it is super compact and weighs approximately 80 pounds, making it very easy to move around your place. Moreover, it offers professional courses by Les Mills, along with certified trainers. It helps you reach your fitness goals by pumping you up and pushing you harder. Even though you stay at home, you are never riding alone: it feels similar to going to the gym.

Inspire Fitness IC1.5 Indoor Cycle

Product Overview Key Features: Adjustable Magnetic Resistance Bluetooth connectivity Access to Inspire Fitness app Easy to transport with front transport wheels Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 10-year frame, three-year accessory, and one year labor IC1.5 Indoor Cycle Price: $899

The Inspire Fitness IC1.5 spin cycle is a well-built and reliable machine.

It features a 31lb flywheel, a 4-way adjustable seat, and two-way adjustable handlebars so that you can adjust the difficulty to your liking.

A much quieter magnetic system has been implemented to replace the contact friction pad on the bike. The bike includes a heart rate strap that works with the console – a feature that not many spin bikes have.

Sunny 1805

Product Overview Key Features: Convenient tablet holder 4-way adjustable seat Micro-adjustable magnetic resistance Heavy-duty alloy steel frame Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: Three years frame and 6-month parts Sunny 1805 Price: $449

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1805 Pro Indoor Bike is an upright magnetic exercise bike that’s highly rated among home exercise bikes. It is similar to the bikes used in gym cycling classes.

You will receive an excellent cardiovascular workout with a low impact on your joints when you use the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1805. The handlebars and seat are fully adjustable. The steel frame makes it a sturdy bike. The bike comes with transport wheels to make it portable. Pedaling is silent and smooth for a quiet ride, thanks to the belt drive system.

Nevertheless, we think Sunny Health & Fitness exercise bikes are among the best exercise bikes on the market. It is the right choice for anyone who wants a total body workout.

YOSUDA Bike

Product Overview Key Features: LCD Monitor and Ipad Mount 4-ways padded seat 2-ways adjustable non-slip handlebar Heavy-duty steel frame Weight Capacity: 270 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: Free parts replacement for up to one year YOSUDA Bike Price: $299

Yosuda provides excellent home exercise quality similar to the sort of bike you would find at a gym. The best exercise bike has an upright style that requires an athletic and focused approach, featuring a belt-driven 35 lb flywheel and an adjustable pad to regulate the resistance.

The Yosuda upright bike places the rider in a similar athletic body position as a road bike. Compared to a recumbent model, a rider in this position must remain attentive and engaged with their core.

PooBoo Indoor Cycling Bike

Product Overview Key Features: Equipped with a 35lb flywheel LCD and a bottle holder iPad mount and transportation wheels Heavy-duty steel framework Weight Capacity: 330 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 12-month parts replacement PooBoo Indoor Cycling Bike Price: $289

PooBoo home exercise bikes are durable, smooth, and easy to maintain. Keeping your pedaling smooth and quiet, this PooBoo indoor cycling bike uses a belt-driven system.

It allows you to adjust the handlebars and seat to suit your height. During long workouts, the large saddle provides a comfortable riding experience. Overall, it is a good choice for a family workout.

Carol AI Bike

Product Overview Key Features: Convenient touchscreen console Monitor to track heart rate, resistance, calories burned, and more Bluetooth connectivity 24/7 customer support Free subscription for three months Weight Capacity: 286.6lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 100 day home trial Carol AI Bike Price: $2,395+

The Carol AI Bike is designed to provide cardio training in a shorter time than other home exercise bikes.

Using the Carol AI Bike, you can enjoy a more innovative, AI-driven workout instead of running for 45 minutes. A UK-based company has introduced some of the best exercise bikes based on the REHIT workout philosophy.

Those who want a full workout done in as little time as possible may want to consider the Carol AI Bike and its acclaimed sub-9 minute workout.

Horizon Fitness

Product Overview Key Features: LCD console for monitoring heart rate and calories burned in real-time Three-position handlebars Micro-adjustable tension control knob for smooth resistance changes Ergonomic and durable frame Weight Capacity: 286 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 30-day satisfaction guarantee Horizon Fitness Price: $499+

There are three types of exercise bikes offered by Horizon Fitness, depending on the budget and needs of the customer.

GR3 Indoor Cycle and IC7.9 Indoor Cycle

Comfort R and Recumbent Bike

Comfort U Upright Bike

Even so, these three best exercise bikes share several things in common that make them favored. You can access Horizon StudioCycles with any Horizon Fitness exercise bike, which allows you to do everything from cadence pushes to climbs. You can easily connect to the app with Bluetooth speakers and a tablet holder when riding.

Stryde

Product Overview Key Features: 22-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth speakers 14-day trial to the Stryde app with 500 workout classes best peloton alternative 100 adjustable resistance levels Weight Capacity: 350 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 5-year frame, 1-year touchscreen Stryde Price: $1,495

The Stryde exercise bike is the best home exercise bike equipped with a tablet for streaming workouts from the Style app. A tablet can, however, be used to access different entertainment apps, including Netflix and YouTube, as well as check your email.

The Stryde Bike provides challenging and engaging workouts at a mid-range price point. You can look at real-time and recorded stats to motivate yourself at any time, as well as metrics to track your progress.

MYX Fitness II Plus

Product Overview Key Features: Touchscreen with a built-in camera Customized heart rate training Two-way adjustable handlebars Sensor to track speed and distance Weight Capacity: 350 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 12 months warranty MYX Fitness II Plus Price: $1,599

It’s a new and more powerful version of MYX Plus – one of MYX fitness’s most popular indoor cycling bikes. The most significant change the MYX II and MYX II Plus introduced is incorporating speed, cadence, and distance sensors. These updated features make it possible to track your performance while you ride.

The MYX bikes now support two apps to stream live and on-demand classes.

The MYX II Plus is the best home exercise bike that comes fully assembled and is ready for use. Also, the delivery service takes care of cleanup, so there’s no need to worry about breaking up and recycling the boxes afterward.

Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle

Product Overview Key Features: Mi3 digital display and versatile media tray M Connect to connect with your favorite fitness app First V-Shape Frame to mimic road bikes Easy to clean and virtually no maintenance required Weight Capacity: 350 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: Ten years frame and three years accessory Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle Price: $1,895

The Keiser M3i is an innovative new entry into spinning bikes and indoor cycling. With its Bluetooth wireless computer, the M3i is the first and can project data onto a screen during group exercise classes. An app allows riders to download their data to a smartphone or tablet from the computer.

Keiser’s M3i Indoor Cycle Package is one of Amazon’s best exercise bike bundles. In addition to the exercise bike, you receive a bundle of tools, dumbbells, and other excellent home gym equipment that you can use to enhance your workout.

Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike

Product Overview Key Features: Tablet holder and LCD monitor 4-way adjustable seat Ergonomic PVC coated handlebars Fully adjustable frame Weight Capacity: 330lbs Guarantee/Warranty: One-year parts Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike Price: $329

The Cyclace Indoor Exercise Bike offers many convenient features in a durable spin bike; you won’t feel like you will break if you push it too hard. It is an exceptional value for money due to its strong frame and heavy inertial flywheel mass.

The Cyclase Stationary Exercise Bike may be the right choice if you want a budget exercise bike to bring your apps. The bike has all the basics of an indoor cycling machine without unnecessary features.

ProForm Studio Bike Pro

Product Overview Key Features: 22″ Smart HD Touchscreen 24 Digital Resistance Levels 30-Day iFIT Family Membership The bike includes 3-pound Dumbbell Set Weight Capacity: 250 lbs Guarantee/Warranty: 10-year frame, 2-year parts, and 1-year labor ProForm Studio Bike Pro Price: $1,299

ProForm is one of the brands owned by iFIT Health and Fitness, which also owns NordicTrack and Freemotion. There are six stationary bikes available from the company, ranging from entry-level to high-end models.

You can adjust the handlebars, the seat, and the handlebar height in three places. Updated tech includes a 10-inch touchscreen and iFit database with more than 16,000 training options on the Bike Pro.

How We Ranked The Best Exercise Bikes In 2022

The top-rated bikes on this list are highly durable and have a lot of features that make them easy to use, so you can focus on your workout instead of worrying about what settings to change. The critical criteria for the list are a bike’s ability to deliver high-quality and intense workouts, adjust quickly and easily, and be durable. Let us look at all the factors considered while making this list of the best exercise bikes:

Durability

Exercise bikes that are cheap feel like they’re going to break when you exert maximum effort. A high-quality best exercise bike is built from the ground up to be solid. Our preference was the best exercise bikes that were sturdy enough for people of all shapes and sizes.

Quietness And Smoothness

Most people don’t like noisy exercise bikes. Listening to music or following a workout or spin class can be difficult on loud exercise bikes. Furthermore, a few exercise bikes give you the feeling of riding on a perfectly paved racetrack. With other bikes, you feel like you’re trudging down a rocky path. The bikes we avoided had jerky, awkward motions that affected smoothness. We preferred a bike with a smooth ride and quiet functioning.

User-Friendliness

It is easier to use some exercise bikes than others. Some come with toe cages or clips to keep riders from slipping out of the pedals. Unlike other bikes, which come with confusing instructions, troublesome start-ups, and other difficulties, our list has the best exercise bikes that are simple and easy to operate.

Easy to Install

Some companies ship complete bikes to your home. Other companies require you to work an entire day before having a comfortable ride. Installing a perfect indoor cycling bike is straightforward.

Guarantee/Warranty

A sturdy exercise bike is a claim made by all manufacturers. In reality, only the best exercise bike brands deliver on that assurance with a 1-year or extended warranty. A home exercise bike manufacturer offering a one to two-year warranty is a sign they’re confident about its durability.

Customer Feedback & Testimonials

Every exercise bike on our list was tested at least once. We also took customer reviews and testimonials into account when ranking them. If the bike feels suitable for a week but breaks after a year, it might not be a good buy. This ranking was derived by analyzing thousands of customer reviews.

Affordability & Value

It is possible to buy an exercise bike for $400 or $4,000. This wasn’t a budget-biased review. Our goal was to ensure our readers had the best possible experience, irrespective of their budget. Getting a bike for a budget price is still worth it. The price you pay should reflect the quality you get. To determine our rankings, we considered both price points and value.

FAQs about Exercise Bikes

Q: Are exercise bikes suitable for home workouts?

A: An exercise bike is a tremendous tool for home workouts. The main benefit of using an exercise bike is that it is a low-impact workout, and anyone can use it regardless of their fitness level.

If you are looking to build muscle, increase endurance, or tone your body, an exercise bike is a perfect option for your home gym. Additionally, these bikes are relatively inexpensive compared to other pieces of equipment like elliptical trainers and treadmills.

Q: What is the difference between exercise bikes and stationary bikes?

A: An exercise bike is a stationary bike specially designed for use in the home. It typically includes handlebars, pedals, and a seat for the rider to sit on.

A stationary bike is used by athletes or those who want to ride outside. These bikes are typically found in gyms and fitness centers.

Q: What are the types of different workout bikes?

A: Many categories of exercise bikes can be used for home use.

Upright Bikes: Upright style bike is a more traditional design and features front-mounted handlebars, foot pedals, and a seat that moves back and forth. You can use Upright Bikes as your primary form of transportation.

Spin Bikes: The Spin Bike is a stationary bike that’s been fitted with two large wheels in the front and back of the bike for more effortless movement on different surfaces.

Air Bikes: A home workout air bike is a device that provides an intense and targeted workout in the comfort of your own home. It uses the power of air resistance to create a powerful exercise.

Recumbent Bikes- Recumbent bikes are a type of bicycle that is designed to be ridden in a lying or reclining position. The recumbent bike has the rider positioned more horizontally, making it easier to mount and dismount than other types of bicycles. Serious cyclists love recumbent bike style.

Q: Which type of indoor bike is right for me?

A: Here is what we prefer:

A stationary bike is an excellent option for anyone who wants to improve their fitness levels. Also, if you are looking to work on core strengths, this one is the right choice.

A recumbent bike is ideal for back problems or other health issues. The reason is, a recumbent bike puts less pressure on the lower back and allows the user to exercise in a reclined position.

An upright bike is suitable for building up muscle strength and burning calories quickly. If you want something simple and effective, an upright fan bike will be the right choice.

The Best Exercise Bikes In 2022 Final Words

If you’re serious about your fitness, an exercise bike is a must-have piece of equipment. You can use it to lose weight or improve your overall health and fitness level, or simply for the fun of it. The best indoor cycling bikes are quiet, durable, and comfortable enough to use all day long without having back or joint pain.

With our guide, you can ensure that your search for the best indoor cycling bike is over. If you want to make the most of your indoor cycling bike, you must consider the above list of the best exercise bikes.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.