Best Delta-8 THC Carts : Top 5 THC Vape Pen In 2022 From The Most Reputable Weed Brands

Now that delta-8 THC is legal in several states in the US, business is booming. Many brands are now offering delta-8 products, with carts being one of the most popular options. However, it can be difficult to pick out a cart that’s best for you in this sea of options. Fear not, we’ve got you covered. We agree that finding the best delta 8 carts can be a hectic task. Don’t worry, we have you covered with our extensive research of the best delta 8 brands on the market.

Best Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Carts, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Dab Pens Infused With THC Hollyweed CBD – Popular THC Carts With Natural Ingredients Diamond CBD – Top Rated THC Vape Cartridges 3Chi – Most Popular THC Carts, Buy Delta 8 Vape Pens

#1.Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 THC Carts, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is all about supplying quality delta-8 products to every customer. It consists of a group of cannabis enthusiasts with vast experience in the game. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Their delta-8 products, including their carts, are some of the best on the market today, no exception. Exhale Wellness delta-8 vape cartridges are on the top of our list because of the dedication that goes into making this product. The quality of these carts, and the amazing experience using them shows they really know what they’re doing.

Brand Highlights

The team behind Exhale Wellness has done extensive research. It is partnered with Colorado farmers to bring you an organic and vegan product.

Exhale Wellness delta-8 carts are a prime example of what the brand brings to the table. Their carts are not only made from full-spectrum hemp oil but are free from additives like MCT, VG, PEG, and PG oil.

These carts may give you a rich yet relaxing experience that can last for over 2 hours with one use.

The vape carts come with a total of 900 mg delta-8 THC and in several flavor variants. Some of these flavors include Black Berry, OG Kush, Fruity Cereal, Pineapple Express, and so much more. So, no matter your preference, you will find a flavor that fits your taste.

Besides their astounding list of flavors, Exhale Wellness delta-8 carts are also quite affordable. To top it all off, the products come with several discounts, including first-time buyers and subscription discounts.

If you still need more convincing, Exhale Wellness offers free shipping, no matter the size of your order. However, the brand does not ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah due to legal reasons.

To prove the quality of its products and build customer trust, Exhale Wellness ensures that all its products are third-party lab tested. Also, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Free shipping

Variety of flavors

Affordable

Cons

One-time use cartridge

Sold exclusively online

Customer Reviews

Most customers who used Exhale Wellness delta-8 carts had only fantastic things to say about the product.

They appreciate the natural quality and freshness of the cartridge, and they were impressed by the product’s high quality, effects, and potency. The users also expressed their pleasure with how relaxed they felt after using the vape carts.

In terms of service, consumers enjoyed the easy-to-use website, the swift and free delivery, and top-notch customer service representatives.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Dab Pens Infused With THC

BudPop is relatively new on the scene, but has already made its mark as one of the best on the market. The brand started in 2021 and is run by a group of individuals in their 20s. However, they have over 30 years of collective experience dealing with hemp.

The best thing about BudPop is how the brand and its founders dedicate time and effort to ensure that their products are safe, innovative, and effective.

The brand’s motto is “pop plants, not pills,” which it emphasizes with all its products, including delta-8 carts.

The people behind BudPop understand that delta-9 THC might be too intense for many users, which is why they came up with vape carts that only contain delta-8 THC.

Brand Highlights

These carts are made from natural and organic materials. You won’t find any additives like PG and PEG oil or any cutting agents like MCT and Vitamin E.

The hemp BudPop uses in this product is grown in the US, on Nevada farms. It is certified non-GMO and organic, which means no dangerous pesticides or fertilizers come into play. You only get nature’s best, period.

All these measures are in place so you, the user, can enjoy a clean and safe yet enjoyable experience.

BudPop delta-8 carts come in two flavors: Strawberry Gelato and Grape Runtz. Each cart is 1 mL and comes with 800 mg of delta-8 THC.

Besides the quality of the delta-8 concentrate, another factor that puts BudPop vape cartridges so high on our list is the quality of the cartridge itself. It is made using high-class stainless steel, food-grade silicone, and a ceramic heater to give you the optimum vaping experience.

After production, BudPop sends their merchandise to third-party labs to ensure they are tested for potency and safe consumption before selling them on the market. The results of these tests are accessible to anyone on the BudPop website.

Pros

US grown hemp

High-grade cartridge materials

Third-party lab tested

Cons

More expensive than competitors

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Amongst the many praises that users of BudPop delta-8 carts had to say, the most prevalent comment was on the positive experience using the product. These users claimed that the product was quite potent and helped put them in a state of relaxation. Some even claimed it helps to reduce symptoms of anxiety.

However, some did warn new users to take it easy with the vape cart, as it might be too strong at first.

Consumers also loved how fast their purchase got to them and how responsive and helpful the customer service team was. They seemed to enjoy the flavors BudPop provides, saying it had a likeness in taste to candy.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Popular THC Carts With Natural Ingredients

Who doesn’t love an innovative brand name? Well, Hollyweed is that and more. The brand started out in 2017, when one of its founders, Zach Fernandez, altered the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”

Since then, the brand has striven to create products that enhance the wellbeing of its users in all aspects of their lives. Instead of just focusing on physical and mental health, they also want to uplift customer spirits.

You won’t find a brand quite like Hollyweed. Its founders are wellness experts versed in the medical cannabinoid field and have over a decade’s worth of experience. The team has one goal: to promote the health of individuals using hemp-based products.

To that end, they ensure to use natural ingredients, hemp grown in the US, and the safest extraction method, known as the CO2 extraction method. Hollyweed endeavors not to use additives, preservatives, or animal byproducts. They confirm this by sending their products to third-party labs for testing.

Hollyweed delta-8 vape cartridges are one of the strongest carts on the market. They achieve this by only using the pure and undiluted delta-8 extract from high-quality hemp. This is further enhanced with the natural terpenes that give the carts a big boost in terms of flavor and smell.

You can find the carts in ten incredible flavors, some of which include Jack Herer, Sunset Sherbert, OG Kush, Gorilla Glue, and so much more. The cartridges come with 900 mg delta-8 THC. It is potent enough to help you relax while not producing adverse effects like paranoia.

It is safe to say that Hollyweed achieves its goal of providing wellness to its clients through the use of hemp. However, if you are not happy with the product, you can opt for their money-back guarantee.

Pros

Safe extraction method

Natural ingredients

Various flavors

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Product exclusively available online

Limited shipping coverage

Customer Review

Most of the comments about this brand and its cartridges are positive. Customers love how strong the product is and the fact that it comes in so many delicious flavors.

They were happy with the euphoric yet calm feeling the carts give them. A majority of customers enjoyed the cart without any negative side effects.

Users were also glad about the packaging of the vape carts and how stunning they looked. Many even went on to talk about how easy the website is to use and how informative the platform is for learning about hemp and all it has to offer.

#4. Diamond CBD: Top Rated THC Vape Cartridges

Diamond CBD has made a name for itself as a brand that delivers high-quality hemp-derived products. The brand has a diverse array of products that work to give its users the best experience possible.

Diamond CBD has served over 100,000 customers, and the number keeps growing. The brand is spearheaded by a group of doctors and scientists who work hard to push out the finest and purest CBD products.

Brand Highlights

All their products are non-GMO, eco-friendly, third-party lab tested, and made from organic products, including US-grown hemp. From farming to packaging, Diamond CBD ensures that every step of the process is done with the utmost regard to user safety. To that end, the company ensures that experts closely monitor each process.

One product that makes Diamond CBD stand out is its delta-8 vape carts. It produces one of the best in the US and the world at large. These vape carts are filled with oils of various delicious flavors to suit the taste of all users.

Diamond CBD has three product lines for its delta-8 THC cartridges; these are; 10X, Mellow Fellow, and Chill Plus.

10X delta-8 THC carts are potent products that take vaping to the next level. It has a strong kick and comes with 900 mg in 1 mL. They offer several flavors, including Durban Poison, Wedding Cake, Strawberry Cough, and many others.

Mellow Fellow carts are made with delta-8 THC distillate and hemp-derived terpenes to give you an amazing experience. They come with 950 mg potency and flavors such as Zkittles, Gelato, Cherry Pie, etc.

Chill Plus carts offer an enjoyable experience to help you take on the day and night. They come in 900 mg per 1 mL in numerous flavors such as Green Crack, Guava, and more.

Diamond CBD delta-8 cartridge is a must-have product that gives you all you need for a pleasurable experience. Fortunately, you can use their 30-day return policy, if you do not like their product.

Pros

Strict manufacturing process

Multiple product lines and flavors

Pocket-friendly prices

US-grown hemp

Cons

Large variety can confuse new users

Customer Review

The first thing all customers say is how they love the range of vape carts Diamond CBD provides. However, some think the options are too numerous and don’t know what to choose.

With that said, most customers say they did not have any negative side effects and thoroughly enjoyed the experience of using this product. They said the results were diverse and long-lasting. Also, some said that the vapes improved their appetite and overall energy.

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular THC Carts, Buy Delta 8 Vape Pens

3Chi is a brand set on using the cannabinoids in hemp to balance out the human body. It plans to do so by deconstructing the hemp plant then testing and analyzing each cannabinoid. Afterward, they take these different parts and put them together to create something more beneficial than the original form.

The brand was started by a biochemist with 15 years worth of experience with product formulation, including the use of hemp. Ever since, the brand has sought to utilize minor cannabinoids in its products to produce the most effective results.

In September 2019, 3Chi became the first brand to produce THC products since the cannabis prohibition started. How? It discovered a new way to extract pure delta-8 THC from hemp.

This discovery led 3Chi to be the number one distributor of CBN and delta-8 products in the United States.

Brand Highlights

The 3Chi delta-8 vape cartridges contain 95% delta-8 THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes.

This product comes with 900 mg delta-8 per 1 mL and in several flavors. Some of these flavors are Pineapple Express, Lemon Crush, Ice Cream Cake, and others.

Furthermore, 3Chi uses two types of terpenes; botanical derived and cannabis-derived. There is more information on these terpenes on the website.

These delta-8 carts are only made with organic and natural ingredients. You won’t find cutting agents like VG, PG, or MCT. Also, the oil is extracted using the CO2 extraction method.

These products are third-party tested and are generally safe for human consumption. You can find the results of this test on the 3Chi website.

To add to the vaping experience, 3Chi cartridges are made from CCELL glass with a ceramic mouthpiece and core, thereby increasing the taste and effect of the product.

If you are looking for a pure potent vape cart to help ease your stress and provide you with a relaxing experience, you should consider a 3chi delta-8 vape cart.

Pros

Strain-specific terpenes included

Safe extraction method

Diverse flavors

Cons

Occasionally harsh throat hit

Limited contact platform

Customer Review

The feedback for these products was generally positive. Users praised the potency, effects, and price of the carts. Many commented on how other options did not work for them, but this product did. However, some complained of throat soreness, which could be from their lack of experience using the product.

Overall, the comments were positive, but users were not happy with the fact that they could only reach out to 3Chi via a form. However, no one complained about a slow response while using this form.

How We Chose The Best Delta 8 Carts

To make this list, we did in-depth research to ensure we only provide you with the best delta-8 carts on the market.

To do so, we created a comprehensive list of all reputable brands that make vape cartridge products. Afterward, we narrowed the list by using a strict guideline we set.

By using this guideline, we were able to cut our list down to 15 brands. However, this was not enough; we then used some key factors to give you the best five products. Here are those key factors.

Hemp Source

The origin of the hemp used in delta-8 carts is very important. Hemp plants are prone to absorbing substances they touch; these substances include harmful pesticides.

If a hemp plant happens to absorb such substances, it can affect the integrity of the end product. This is why all brands we selected only use hemp grown in the United States.

The farmers grow this hemp organically, abiding by all the standard agricultural guidelines, making their hemp of better quality than overseas hemp.

Third-Party Lab Tested

After manufacturing their products, brands are to send them to ISO 17025-compliant third-party labs for testing. These labs will analyze the products and release a Certificate of Analysis (COA) report.

The purpose of this COA is to showcase all the substances found in the product, from impurities to additives and preservatives. This report will show how safe and potent a product is.

Any company that fails to follow this procedure could mean its product is either of low quality or possesses a higher potency than is legal.

This is why all the brands we chose for this list have a COA you can easily access on their website.

Reviews

As a brand grows, so do its users. This is why you should be able to find reviews about a brand’s products, whether good or bad. Some of the reviews are even from experts and journalists.

Using these individuals’ reviews, we were able to select brands that make delta-8 vape carts with the highest ratings.

Reputation

There are so many brands out there that produce delta-8 cartridges. Sometimes, there are too many to sift through simply by looking at their names. You need to know you can trust a brand, and this is where a brand’s reputation comes in.

A reputable brand needs not only glowing reviews from customers but also a good standing with the appropriate legal bodies. These bodies are in place to ensure that brands follow the proper health regulations.

All brands on this list have no pending issues regarding their product and do not make unverified health claims.

Buy The Best Delta 8 THC : Beginner’s Choice

Selecting the right delta-8 cart can be quite tedious. This is why you need to be careful and make sure of everything before purchasing the product.

The truth is, you cannot just see a product and go for it. You need to consider certain factors. For example, you need to know the legality of using delta-8 in your state. There are also other factors to keep in mind.

The components you need to put into consideration can be overwhelming, which is why we have compiled a list of vital factors you must know about before purchasing a delta-8 cart.

Fortunately, these factors are not for one brand or product. Therefore, you can use them on any brand on or off our list.

Quality

Before you purchase a delta-8 cart, you need to know about the quality of the cartridge and oil. Reading the product’s description on the brand’s website should answer your question about the materials used to make the cartridge.

However, you need to dig deeper to learn more about the delta-8 THC. First of all, delta-8 does not occur naturally in the cannabis plant and is only a product of the breakdown of delta-9.

To make delta-8, companies turn CBD into delta-9 THC and then create delta-8 THC from it. This conversion process is difficult and long, leading to toxic chemicals affecting the end products. This is why these companies need to remove all harmful chemicals. You can make sure of this by looking at the COA of the product.

Pureness

Most brands make their cartridges with delta-8 alone. However, some offer variants of delta-8 carts mixed with other cannabinoids.

It is entirely up to you to decide if you want the pure delta-8 product or a mixture of other cannabinoids. Regardless, keep in mind that the cartridge you choose to buy should not come with substances like sweeteners or additives. This is because they taint the purity of the cartridge.

Color

Regardless of what brand you choose to buy from, the cartridge oil should be transparent. Colors like champagne yellow or light pink are fine. However, colors like green or purple are unacceptable; it indicates that the company did not filter the oil properly or something else is in play.

Ingredients

Many people cannot ingest certain substances. It could be due to allergies, diets, or preferences. This is why you need to look at the ingredients a company includes in its products. You could be allergic to something or simply not like it.

By going through a reputable brand’s website or COA, you should be able to find a list of all the ingredients they used to make their cart.

Variations

Different brands offer several options of cartridges. They offer these cartridges in various sizes, potencies, and flavors. With this number of options, you have a wide range of products to choose from.

You can make your choice by deciding how big or how strong you want the cartridge to be. Flavors are the most diverse of all the options, and some brands offer up to 20 flavors. You can have some fun trying each flavor till you decide which ones you prefer.

Price

The prices of delta-8 vape cartridges vary. Some are more expensive than others due to the materials and processes used to make the end products. However, this does not mean the cheaper ones are of low quality. Sometimes they could be, but this isn’t always the case.

You do not have to buy the most expensive cart before you get the full effects of the product. In fact, not everyone can afford those premium carts, and that’s fine.

In many cases, the costly delta-8 cart could be overpriced, and you might end up spending more than you need to. You can find affordable carts that work perfectly. Some brands even offer discounts to help you save money.

Therefore, before you purchase a cart, you should consider your budget and decide on a price range that suits that budget. Remember that you need to buy the carts more than once, so ensure you take the cost of multiple purchases into account.

With that said, you should be careful if a delta-8 cart is too cheap. If the price is too good to be true, then it probably is. A cheap price could signify that the cart is of poor quality or fake.

You can go through several products to get an idea of an appropriate price before purchasing.

Legality

Cannabinoids are gaining traction and are legal in several states. However, there are many places where delta-8 THC is still illegal, even in the US. Unfortunately, you could be living in one of those states.

It is up to you to do research on the laws governing your state and find out if it is legal there.

FAQs Regarding Delta 8 THC Carts

How safe is delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is made from delta-9 THC, meaning it is a compound naturally found in hemp. There has been no research that proves delta-8 is unsafe for consumption. Even those who consume high doses do not risk a fatal overdose, which is not the case with other cannabinoids.

However, delta-8 does have some side effects you should know about. Some of them include dry eyes and mouth, fatigue, light-headedness, and inability to concentrate.

What does delta-8 feel like?

Delta-8 THC does cause that euphoric feeling you get from using hemp. However, it is a more toned-down version. Most people who use it claim that they feel relaxed and that their minds are clearer than using actual hemp.

You also should not feel the anxiety that comes with hemp, but everyone differs, and that might not be the case for some.

How long does it take to feel the effects of a delta-8 cart?

When you vape delta-8 THC, you feel the effects much faster than other methods. The effects should kick in when using a delta-8 cart after about 5 to 15 minutes. Other methods can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

Some effects of delta-8 you might feel are pain relief, relaxation, happier mood, increased appetite, and others. Keep in mind that these effects are not claims but reports from other users of the compound.

How long do the effects of delta-8 THC last?

The effects usually last between two to five hours, and some have even claimed that it lasted longer.

How long you feel the effects of delta-8 depends on several factors. These factors include the product’s potency and your body’s chemistry and metabolism. Regardless, you are bound to enjoy the effects for a while.

Will using a delta-8 cartridge cause me to fail a drug test?

A drug test might detect delta-8, and this is because the compound has similar features to delta-9 THC. Therefore, if you use a delta-8 cart, you will most likely fail a drug test.

With that said, delta-8 can stay in your system for up to 30 days and up to 90 days in your hair. So, how likely delta-8 is to show on a drug test depends on the type of test and your body’s metabolism.

Many delta-8 brands advise users not to use their products if they need to pass an upcoming drug test. However, depending on who you are taking the drug test for, you can communicate with them and explain your situation.

How can I store delta-8 carts?

Methods for storing cartridges differ, so ensure to look at the manufacturer’s instructions on how to do that. A general tip you should follow is to keep the cartridge away from the sun and at room temperature. You should store it in a cool dark place. Do not store it in the fridge because it could lose its potency. Also, make sure you always store it in an upright position to avoid leakage.

Conclusion: Dab The Best Delta 8 THC Vapes

Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that is taking the cannabis market by storm. Many brands have come up with interesting ways to make use of this compound, and vape cartridges are one of those ways.

Delta-8 carts have made it convenient for people to feel the effects of cannabis on the go. However, its popularity has left users confused in deciding what brand to choose.

Picking the brand that’s right for you might not be easy. Hopefully, our comprehensive list of the five best delta-carts on the market, how we made the list, buying guide, and answers to frequently asked questions can help you decide.