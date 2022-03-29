Best Delta 8 Strains, Strongest Flower & Bud Brands in 2022 [Reviewed]

Hemp-derived THC has come a long way, wouldn’t you say? Today, you can look at a hemp plant and see that it’s more than just CBD, it’s actually the source of the federally legal form of THC known as Delta 8.

So even though regular marijuana-derived THC is illegal on a federal level, you can now smoke federally legal Delta 8 THC flower. How cool is that?

What’s more, many hemp brands have figured out how to create some pretty amazing Delta 8 flower strains. Seriously, some give you unbelievable energy, while others help you chill out and sleep.

There are now a ton of Delta 8 strains on the market, but we’ve gotta tell you that finding high quality, strong Delta 8 hemp strains is no easy feat.

First of all, unless you’re an avid cannabis smoker, you may not know what to look for in a Delta 8 flower strain.

Secondly, and more importantly, while Delta 8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, it only occurs in the cannabis plant in trace amounts. So, reputable hemp brands will need to yield lots of hemp to obtain even a small amount of Delta 8 THC. It takes a lot of time, money, and testing.

For those reasons, many so-called “Delta 8 strain” brands are cutting corners. In fact, their Delta 8 flower strains are pretty questionable. Meaning, some of them don’t contain any Delta 8 THC at all. Or worse, they even contain Delta 9 THC (the federally illegal form).

Now, because hemp brands need pretty high yields of hemp to create Delta 8 THC, they often use a conversion process to create high quality Delta 8 THC from CBD. Which means, their CBD needs to be pure and thoroughly tested by an independent third party.

And since this process is so detailed and not at all cheap, you’ve gotta be super careful not to buy or smoke a Delta 8 strain that isn’t cultivated by a reputable brand. Believe us, that’s one way to really make yourself sick.

Now we know you’ve heard all of the wonderful things about Delta 8 flower, and we’re not denying at all that it’s incredibly therapeutic. But only reputable hemp brands offer truly effective Delta 8 flower strains.

Which brings us to…

Best Delta 8 Flower Strains

It’s no surprise that tons of hemp brands want in on the action of profiting from Delta 8. After all, it was the first federally legal version of THC, and its effects surpass most other THC variants. In fact, we’ve seen many Delta 9 veterans fully convert to only using Delta 8. It’s true: this cannabinoid is one heck of a therapeutic.

But its therapeutic properties and capabilities can only be achieved if you’re purchasing high quality Delta 8 from reputable brands.

Now we don’t have to tell you how hard and exhausting it is to research and investigate all the many Delta 8 brands on the market today. We’re almost certain that you’ve already done that, hence the reason you’re here in the first place. Which is why we want to point out a few things before we share with you our amazing list of the best Delta 8 flower strains.

For starters, we’re sticklers for high standards. We don’t just include a Delta 8 brand because they happen to offer Delta 8 flower strains. We do a full-on investigation on their cultivation, extraction methods, formulation, manufacturing, and testing processes.

Secondly, we love reading what real-life customers have to say about each brand we research. If we find that their brand reputation stinks, we move on.

Lastly, we believe in honesty. Which means, even when we find a Delta 8 brand that exceeds our expectations, we understand that there are pros and cons regardless.

With all that said, below is our honest list of the best Delta 8 flower strains, and the brands that offer them. We encourage you to not only explore each brand, but also give them a try…

Company Background

Kicking off our list, we have Diesel Hemp… The hemp brand that’s complete with professional cultivators, extractors, formulators, and processors who have more than 30 years of experience in the cannabis space.

They’re known for their high-end products and truly unique and rare Cultivar-specific hemp strains. In fact, all of their products are grown, made, and controlled by Diesel Hemp. Which means they have 100% control over the quality and output of their supply chain.

What’s more, Diesel Hemp focuses on organic farming practices, which ensure their products, especially their hemp flower is free from harmful toxins.

As it turns out, Diesel Hemp is very adamant about third party testing, and they offer their up-to-date lab results upon request.

And when you visit Diesel Hemp’s website, you’ll notice how user friendly it is and how transparent they are about their overall practices, team, education, etc.

Diesel Hemp is also known for their awesome customer service. So, if you have any questions regarding their Delta 8 strains or any other hemp strains, you can rest assured that they have your back. It’s one of the many reasons we love Diesel Hemp so much.

That said, when it comes to their Delta 8 flower strains, we’ve gotta tell you that nothing quite compares to Diesel Hemp.

Delta 8 Strain Details

It goes by the name Abacus Diesel, and it’s seriously out of this world. This particular Delta 8 strain isn’t like other hemp strains on the market.

You see, Diesel Hemp’s Delta 8 strain is a crossbreed between OG Kush and Purple Urkle. They then infuse it with their Delta 8 distillate at a volume of 15% (that’s a lot). Which means, it’s one of the strongest Delta 8 strains on the market.

It’s dominant in some of the most therapeutic terpenes, like D-limonene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, and linalool.

For just $22.50, you receive 3.5 grams of hand-trimmed Delta 8 flower which is sealed in a black mylar bag. This is to ensure that the Delta 8 strain is kept fresh and intact.

This unique proprietary Delta 8 strain is developed in-house and only sold through Diesel Hemp.

Pros

Best proprietary Delta 8 strain in the market

100% control over their entire supply chain and quality control

Organic farming practices

Orders over $65 receive free shipping

They ship their Delta 8 strains legally across all 50 states

Third Party Tested with COA’s available upon request

Cons

Return policy is strict: All sales are final

COA’s are only available upon request rather than available to view on their website

Company Background

Delta Extrax is known for their reputability. In fact, the cannabis industry dubs them as the most trustworthy hemp-derived THC brand on the market. And here’s why… For starters, they only handle organically grown hemp to create all of their products.

Secondly, their main focus is on all things THC, which includes Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, THC-O, THCp, THCv, and HHC.

Now, Delta Extrax first came to the market when Delta 8 made its debut, and since then they’ve become one of the leading Delta 8 brands in the industry.

This is partly because of their incredibly high self-regulating standards. Here’s what that means… They only use clean extraction methods, quality ingredients, and they’re obsessed with third party testing. That’s right, you can easily go to their website and view their lab test results for any given product they offer.

Additionally, Delta Extrax has some of the most positive reviews we’ve ever seen. Seriously, they have close to 6,000 positive reviews. So that tells you right there that they stand out among other Delta 8 strain brands.

Delta 8 Strain Details

They call it Sour Diesel Premium Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, and it’s one heck of a stimulating Delta 8 strain. That’s because it’s not just Delta 8 THC…

Delta Extrax takes their Delta 8 and infuses it to their Sour Diesel hemp flower, which on its own offers an uplifting hybrid effect. But when they add Delta 8 THC, it becomes a cross between hybrid and sativa, making it the perfect strain for those afternoon lulls and sluggish mornings.

It’s a smooth smoke coupled with a powerful scent and taste. Be prepared for this Delta 8 strain to hit hard and fast, so we recommend you to start slowly.

Many users report feeling relief from migraines and other body aches, along with a very relaxing “weightless” feeling.

Pros

Best Delta 8 sativa strain

100% plant-based, all-natural ingredients

They offer coupon codes and frequent sales

Secure payments

Third Party Tested with COAs available for viewing on their website

Cons

All sales are final: No refunds or exchanges for any reason

Delta Extrax currently does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington

Company Background

We’re just gonna say it… We wish that all hemp flower brands were like Botany Farms… Or at least took notes from how awesome they are.

Botany Farms’ mission is to provide high quality grown cannabis to the masses so that everyone can enjoy its benefits without feeling overwhelmed, paranoid, or worse, sick.

That’s why they’re 100% committed to only producing the finest hemp flower on the market. Seriously, their hemp flower might actually be the cleanest in the industry.

For starters, it’s organic. Secondly, they pay close attention to ensure their hemp is free from all pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals.

They believe that in order to grow highly effective and nutrient-rich hemp flower, it needs plenty of sunshine, clean fresh water, and tons of love and respect. They understand that these efforts take more time and energy, even money, but they do it because cannabis is a medicinal plant to help restore balance back to the human body.

What’s more, Botany Farms also focuses on third party testing, and you can find lab test results for each of their hemp strains on their website.

And speaking of the website, Botany Farms has a very clean and easy to navigate site. They’re awesome about transparency, and they offer top-notch customer service.

Delta 8 Strain Details

Again, if only every hemp brand created Delta 8 strains like Botany Farms. Here’s what makes Botany Farms’ Delta 8 strains truly the best:

Unlike other hemp flower brands, who only spray their Delta 8 THC distillate on their hemp flower, Botany Farms takes a completely different approach.

First, they freeze their Delta 8 THC distillate so that it can turn into a nice solid. They then crush it up into a fine powder and infuse that powder into their premium hemp flower. Why do they do this?

Well, by simply spraying hemp flower with Delta 8 distillate, it doesn’t get evenly distributed throughout the flower. This makes it harsh to smoke and not as effective every time you inhale.

But by crushing it into a fine powder and then infusing it into the flower, it not only makes it super smooth to smoke, but it increases its flavor and its effectiveness too.

And since Bubba Kush is Botany Farms’ Indica-dominant hemp strain, adding Delta 8 THC to it allows your body to reach pure homeostatic balance. You’ll honestly wonder why you haven’t discovered this Delta 8 strain earlier.

Pros

Best Delta 8 indica strain

100% all-natural ingredients

Organic micro-farmed hemp grown in America

They ship nationwide

Orders over $75 receive free shipping

Third party Tested with COAs available for viewing

Cons

All sales are final: Absolutely no returns or refunds

Company Background

If there’s one thing you need to know about Plain Jane, it’s that they have more than 75,000 customers sprinkled across the United States. So chances are you might have heard of them. If not… you’re in for a treat.

Plain Jane is located in southern Oregon. They’re licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and only source their hemp from small American family hemp farms. Which means they’re using good farming practices.

They offer over 20 different hemp strains from outdoor, greenhouse, and indoor cultivation. Believe it or not, those different types of cultivation methods are what produce some of the most unique and rare hemp strains, and Plain Jane is at the forefront of it all.

Now, Plain Jane is a trail-blazing hemp brand. In fact, they’re the original creators of the first CBD low-smelling cigarettes. They’re packed with medicinal cannabinoids, therapeutic terpenes, and tons of benefits.

They’re also huge sticklers for third party testing, which means their hemp flower is free from harmful toxins that can potentially wreak havoc on your system. You can find all of their lab certificates for each of their products on their website.

What’s more, Plain Jane’s website is super easy to use, full of transparency, and they even offer a cool “How do you want to feel today?” personalized product recommendation page. So, you can literally choose “energized”, “balanced”, “chill”, etc. and they will give you a list of products that could meet your needs. Super neat!

That said, Plain Jane is without a doubt one of those hemp brands that is known for their high quality hemp flower. And since they’ve gotten into Delta 8, they’re now known for being one of the top Delta 8 cultivators in the industry.

Delta 8 Strain Details

Here’s the deal… Plain Jane specializes in creating several different hemp strains. And while most hemp brands focus on CBD flower with Delta 8 infused into it, Plain Jane has created a CBG hemp flower with Delta 8 infused. It’s a pretty amazing combination. After all, CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids.

It contains 10% of CBD, 8% Delta 8 THC, a diverse profile of cannabinoid like CBG, along with terpenes — making it a very unique and therapeutic high.

Many users report a soothing body high, without any brain fog or feeling super tired. And since Plain Jane takes such pride in their hemp flower production, you can expect that their Delta 8 CBG flower is smooth to inhale and super effective.

Pros

Best Delta 8 CBG flower

Good organic farming practices

Licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture

Orders of $40 or more receive free shipping

Third party testing with COAs available for viewing

Cons

Refunds can’t be issued for products purchased with discount or coupon codes

No insurance for First Class Mail flower orders

Company Background

It’s not an accident that we’re mentioning Diesel Hemp again. In fact, it was our plan all along.

As you already know, Diesel Hemp has total control over their entire supply chain. They control how they cultivate their hemp, what strains they breed for, and how they infuse certain strains with Delta 8 THC.

It’s not easy, but they do it because they believe that the hemp plant is packed with medicinal properties that have been proven to address certain ailments.

For those reasons, we want to share with you one other Delta 8 THC strain created by Diesel Hemp…

Delta 8 Strain Details

It’s called Grape Abacus, aka Kool-Aid, and it’s a newer addition to their list of proprietary cultivars. It comes from the lineage of Diesel Hemp’s Cherry Abacus and Abacus 2.0.

Now this specific Delta 8 strain is sweet-smelling and tasty, hence its name “kool-aid”. The smoke experience is smooth, offering your body an uplifting, very refreshing, and gratifying therapeutic high. That’s because it is dominant in the following terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Trans-Caryophyllene, and Alpha-Pinene.

But this particular Delta 8 strain contains both CBD and 15% of Delta 8 THC. That means you can expect to feel a heavy body high, which addresses anxious feelings and pain.

What’s more, Grape Abacus is hand-trimmed and very easy to smoke. Believe us, you’ll wish you’d discovered this Delta 8 strain sooner.

To explore Diesel Hemp’s Pros and Cons, we encourage you to revisit our number 1 brand listed above, which is Diesel Hemp.

Understanding how Delta 8 brands create Delta 8 flower strains

As we mentioned above, Delta 8 THC only occurs in the hemp plant in trace amounts. And in order to yield high ratios of Delta 8 THC, they would need tons of hemp. For these reasons, reputable Delta 8 brands will use photosynthesis to create high quality D8. From there, they can formulate some of the most potent and highly effective Delta 8 distillates.

What’s interesting about Delta 8 distillate is that only the best Delta 8 brands know to mix their D8 distillate with their highly therapeutic CBD hemp flower. Therefore, the Delta 8 strain is actually based on the CBD hemp flower strain used in the final product.

Let us explain it this way… If you’re looking for a Delta 8 flower strain that promotes calmness and relaxation, what you’re really looking for is an indica-dominant CBD flower strain that is infused with Delta 8 THC distillates. The same is the case with finding a Delta 8 flower strain that promotes creativity and energy. For that, you’ll need a Sativa-dominant CBD flower strain infused with D8.

Delta 8 flower’s effects differ slightly from most traditional Delta 8 products, because with flower you’re getting a mixture of CBD and Delta 8 — which gives a more full spectrum effect as opposed to only taking Delta 8. And the benefit of Delta 8 flower is that you can easily gauge your dosage by taking more hits as opposed to dabs, which are way more concentrated. This makes it pretty easy to consume too much, if you’re not careful.

Because Delta 8 flower is really a combination of Delta 8 and CBD, you’re actually benefiting from a full spectrum approach, which can target multiple issues in your body.

Delta 8 Strain FAQs

If you’re anything like us, you probably still have a few questions regarding hemp-derived Delta 8 strains. We don’t blame you! That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves and listed out a few of the most commonly asked questions and their answers below. Check them out…

What’s the best Delta 8 flower on the market?

The best Delta 8 flower on the market is Diesel Hemp’s Abacus Diesel. It’s packed with 15% of Delta 8 THC and contains an array of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Many users report feeling relief from body aches and pains, along with an amazing head high.

What’s the best Delta 8 flower company?

No other Delta 8 flower company compares to Diesel Hemp. They have total control over their entire supply chain which means their Delta 8 flower strains are truly pure, high quality, and cultivated for the highest efficacy.

What’s the best Delta 8 flower according to Reddit?

The Delta 8 Reddit forum is packed with great info on the different Delta 8 flower strains on the market. But when it comes to the best, Delta Extrax Delta 8 Flower is the one that Reddit users claim is the best.

What’s the best Delta 8 strain for anxiety?

Bubba Kush from Botany Farms is an indica-dominant Delta 8 strain that is packed with 26% cannabinoids that promote calmness and relaxation. With only 8.9% of Delta 8 and over 14% of calming CBD, this strain is slightly psychoactive and highly revered for its mellow and pain-relieving properties.

What’s the best 3Chi Delta 8 Strains?

While 3Chi is perhaps the best Delta 8 brand in the industry, unfortunately they do not sell Delta 8 flower or strains. If you’re looking for a highly reputable Delta 8 flower brand, we recommend Diesel Hemp instead.

3Chi is known for creating quality less well-known cannabinoid type products such as THC-O, HHC and Delta 10.

Who has the best Delta 8 flower moon rocks?

Moon rocks are incredibly hard to find. But if you’re looking to find a reputable Delta 8 flower brand that offers amazing moon rocks, we’d have to say that Snapdragon Hemp is the only brand worth checking out.

Who has the best Delta 8 flower ounce?

Without a doubt, Diesel Hemp’s Grape Abacus has the best ounce. It’s a very smooth D8 flower and offers a wonderfully sweet smell and taste. Users report that it’s very uplifting and oh so refreshing.

What other kinds of Delta 8 products are there?

The Delta 8 market is filled with all types of products. Gummies, flower and vapes are the most popular. If you’re looking to try vaping, most people start with disposable vapes as they have everything you need. But it’s important to only shop the best Delta 8 disposable vape brands as opposed to just any brand you see.

Conclusion

While knowing where to find the best Delta 8 flower strains on the market is important, it’s also important to know how to find them on your own as well. Never buy Delta 8 flower strains from gas stations or from brands that don’t value quality hemp cultivation, clean extractions and formulations, and most of all, third party testing.

Instead, we encourage you to go back up to our list of the best Delta 8 flower strains above. You won’t be sorry!