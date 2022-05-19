Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top Online Stores To Buy Weed Gummies & THC Edibles In 2022

Are you feeling the stress of a busy day and can’t seem to relax? Are you sick of wasting your money on delta-8 products that claim they’ll help you feel better but don’t deliver? Let us save you time and money by sharing the best delta-8 gummies worth every penny.

Delta-8 THC has been praised for its high absorption rate and long-lasting effects. In recent years, the delta-8 cannabinoid has been subjected to extensive research, due to which people have come to know its therapeutic effects.

Since then, many companies have entered the hemp market to offer delta-8 products and edibles. Notably, delta-8 gummies were one of the first THC products available online.

These THC gummies give the same medical effects as cannabis with zero downsides. Eating THC instead of smoking gives an additional clear-headedness and focus that may be needed for people who need to use cannabis for a medical condition.

The cannabis industry is continuously exploding, making it hard to know what is good. Therefore, choosing your first delta-8 or CBD product can be daunting. It’s a jungle out there, with products promising to do everything from soothing aches to make you live longer.

Can you rely on those colorful packaging? They make their products sound amazing! However, the hemp product should make the promise itself.

With all these brands in the market, some deliver the promise. It’s good to know brands that only use premium hemp-derived ingredients in every product. We have found some brands that promise a consistent dose of THC and CBD and a delicious experience every time.

Therefore, this article aims to help you cut through the fog and find the right delta-8 edibles for your needs. We will show you the best hemp brands in the market and how to find the right fit by comparing delta-8 edibles of different brands. We wrote this review to give you an honest breakdown of our favorite products and where to find them with complete instructions and FAQs.

Our Pick Of Top Five Delta 8 Gummies [2022]:

We know firsthand how confusing the market is with high-quality options. We have tried some of the best gummy brands here, and they all provide a fantastic experience.

These are THC gummies made from premium formulations and sold at an affordable price. Take your pick from some of the excellent options down below:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market; Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Gummy Cubes & Chewables To Buy Online Hollyweed CBD – Top Rated Weed Edibles For Beginners Diamond CBD – Broad Spectrum Vegan Delta 8 Gummies 3Chi – Potent D8 Gummies Online; Fruit-Flavored

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market; Editor’s Choice

If you’ve ever bought low-quality marijuana treats and been disappointed with how they affect you, you’re no stranger to the pain of a bad high. However, upon taking Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies, you’d know how effective these treats can be when the quality is right.

Exhale Wellness is one of the top brands serving customers with innovative and delicious cannabis-infused treats. The company has a premium line of delta-8 THC gummies that are incredibly affordable, strong, and tasty. You can munch on these gummies as a snack or before bedtime to experience relief from anxiety, insomnia, stress, and depression.

The brand has created these delta-8 gummies by employing its extensive experience in organic foods and hemp sectors. Exhale Wellness launched its first product in the market back in 2017. Since then, the company has produced high-quality delta-8 THC edibles and delta-9 THC, CBD, and recently released HHC product lines.

They partner with hemp farmers in Colorado to obtain non-GMO, organic, pesticide-free hemp. So if you want to have a great time chewing hemp-infused edibles while watching your favorite TV show, give Exhale Wellness edibles a try.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness THC gummies are delightful in taste, free from gelatin, and are third-party lab tested. Having pure delta-8 THC extracts, you can buy these in two variants.

The company employs the most transparent manufacturing procedures in the industry for making gummies that deliver numerous health benefits. Their commitment to providing safe products is evident because all Exhale Wellness products pass independent lab testing before being delivered to you. Also, they are open about those lab results, which you can check on their official website.

You can have these gummies in two shape variants – fruit-shaped and gummy cubes. In addition, the company allows you to choose the potency from 25 mg and 50 mg of delta-8 THC options. In a pack, you get 30 gummy pieces. If you are just starting, you can eat one piece at a time. Otherwise, you can improve the dose as per your tolerance.

Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies do not have gelatin. The company uses pectin instead. So, if you are vegetarian and looking for cruelty-free hemp edibles, then Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies are best for you.

The brand ships your orders directly to your location within two to three business days if you are a resident of the United States. However, Exhale Wellness does not ship to some states, including Alaska, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Arkansas, Utah, Montana, Mississippi, Iowa, and Rhode Island. Moreover, their products are backed with a 30-days money-back policy to enable you to make a risk-free purchase.

Pros

25 mg of delta-8 THC per serving

Full-spectrum hemp extracts

Colorado-grown hemp

Strictly regulated manufacturing process

No gelatin, preservatives, and additives

Use pectin – vegan friendly

Risk-free purchase with the 30-day refund policy

Cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Does not ship to some states

Customer Reviews

We have seen Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies with five-star reviews on the official website. The customers say that their THC gummies have relieved them from stress and insomnia. Also, for some, it has done wonders for sciatica.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Strongest Gummy Cubes & Chewables To Buy Online

BudPop is a brand that emerged as a solid competitor to other hemp brands in the market in 2021. The brand has stepped into the market with its innovative approach to making hemp products accessible to everyone.

BudPop operates with stern manufacturing ethics for producing delta-8 THC edibles that speak for their quality. Therefore, you will find BudPop delta-8 THC gummies to be among the market’s high potency THC-infused edibles.

BudPop infused their delta-8 gummies with top-quality THC extracts taken from the hemp plants organically grown in strict conditions. The ingredients of these gummies are what you can easily count on your fingers. You will not find any harmful pesticides or chemical traces in BudPop edibles.

Using their service, you will encounter an excellent customer care team led by the founders in their 20s. All the prime movers laid the company’s foundation with their collective experience of more than 30 years. Therefore, the company is working hard to serve people with mouthwatering edibles.

Highlights

BudPop ensures the safety and purity of its products at every step of the manufacturing process. The company uses only quality ingredients to produce safe and wholesome delta-8 edibles.

Their gummies contain THC, plant-derived terpenes, and other ingredients, including corn syrup, sugar, and sunflower oil. Regardless of their recent emergence in the cannabis space, we can vouch for the company’s standards and customer-centric policies to offer you premium quality products.

As for the flavor range, BudPop offers its delta-8 gummies in three different flavors. These include Blue Dream Berry, Watermelon Zkittles, and Strawberry Gelato. The company packages the gummies in a bottle with 25 serving pieces. The total THC content in one bottle is 625 mg, which means you will get 25 mg of delta-8 on consuming one gummy. As per the consumer reviews, the Delta 8 gummies from BudPop leave a stronger effect than CBD products.

BudPop follows strict testing standards. That is why all of its hemp products are tested by independent labs. Since their lab reports are live on the website, you can check them on your own to know the exact purity and efficacy of delta-8 gummies. The brand offers a 30-days money-back policy on their delta-8 gummies.

Pros

Highly potent

Perfect choice for vegans

Organic and non-GMO hemp

Federally legal

Rigorously tested

Free shipping on orders above $50

30-days refund policy

User-friendly website

Cons

Do not offer international shipping

Customer Reviews

BudPop delta-8 gummies have received staggering reviews from more than 700 customers on their website. Among all three flavors, their Strawberry Gelato THC gummies are greatly liked by most users. People have praised these edibles’ high potency, and some say that even 1/5th part of a gummy is quite intense for beginners. Others also mention that BudPop edibles are incredible for relaxing a lousy mood.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Top Rated Weed Edibles For Beginners

Since 2017, Hollyweed CBD has been operating as a widely-trusted California-based hemp company. The company has earned an excellent reputation due to the extensive selection of hemp products for customers.

Whether it is a vape cart, pre-roll, cigarettes, tinctures, or edibles, Hollyweed CBD produces them all. As for the cannabinoid range, you can buy delta-8 THC, CBD, and HHC products all in one store. Their gummies are a great choice if you want to shift from smoking to consuming healthy hemp-infused edibles.

The company uses pure and high quality ingredients extracts of cannabinoids in every product. Their products are proof of a perfect blend of delta-8 THC and terpenes, too, with an economical price range. If smoking or bong is your issue, you can choose Hollyweed CBD gummies to have the same immense experience without threatening your life.

Highlights

Hollyweed CBD’s delta-8 gummies are ideal for a recreational experience. Their gummies contain everything from deliciousness, to effective ingredients, to full-spectrum delta-8 THC distillate. One bite is enough for you to believe that these gummies are matchless.

The company makes THC gummies with 100% purely hemp-derived cannabinoids, due to which you can feel its high potency in a single bite. Their delta-8 product range contains freshly extracted delta-8 cannabinoids from organic and non-GMO hemp plants.

Hollyweed CBD sources its hemp from the best farms in California. The team works hard to maintain superior quality in manufacturing these treats. Furthermore, the brand offers several flavors ranging from the lemon drop, sour watermelon, and fruit punch. You can get these in two shape varieties as well.

These gummies are available in 750 mg and 1500 mg of delta-8 THC strength. Whether you like fruit shapes or conventional gummy cubes, each pack of these has 30 pieces. A single serving contains 25 mg of delta-8 THC with less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC.

You can rest assured that every time you order from Hollyweed CBD, you will get lab-tested delta-8 edibles with a certificate of analysis.

Pros

All-natural and organic ingredients

Induces calmness

Highly reputable company

Featured in multiple publications

Excellent customer support

Open certificates of analysis

30-days money-back policy

Cons

Gummies variety is limited compared to the competition

Customer Reviews

According to their customers, Hollyweed CBD delta-8 gummies do not induce anxiety. Instead, it is excellent for having a chill vibe. Many have noticed that these gummies are matchless for edibles with zero side effects.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD – Broad Spectrum Vegan Delta 8 Gummies

If you had an unsatisfactory experience with cannabis gummies in the past, knowing Diamond CBD will be enough to avoid poor encounters in the future. The company has been a product of tireless hard work for over 15 years in the cannabis market.

The company has released its latest delta-8 edibles under the Chill Plus line. Chill Plus Gummies by Diamond CBD contain high-grade delta-8 THC and CBD. These cannabinoids are ready to absorb in your system in the perfect proportions for a soothing high.

The company manufactures these gummy cubes with sustainably grown hemp and is lab-tested for optimum quality. These square-shaped delta-8 edibles come in various flavors to treat your taste buds on the go. It takes one or two gummy cubes as per your tolerance to experience the delightful effects of delta-8 THC. With authentic third-party lab tests and positive customer reviews, Diamond CBD has become a reputable name in the market.

Highlights

Diamond CBD Chill Plus Gummies contain high-quality delta-8 extracts ready to deliver you the calmness packed in hemp plants. As opposed to other choices on our list, these gummies contain CBD cannabinoids in addition to delta-8 THC.

The company carefully selects the ingredients of these gummies to be sure of the effects their customers will enjoy. Each Chill Plus gummy has 20 mg of CBD and 20 mg of delta-8 THC. The brand enables you to choose from the various options of strengths and packages. You can buy 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 4000 mg jars of Chill Plus square gummies.

Diamond CBD delta-8 gummies are offered in three exotic flavors: island mix, sunshine mix, and original. Every taste and package contains delta-9 THC in legal concentration. For the extraction of delta-8 THC, the company utilizes a CO2 extraction method that is clean and sustainable. Third-party labs test every packet to mail you delta-8 gummies that are pure in their formulation and manufacturing. So, you can eat the gummies fearlessly without any disappointment.

Pros

Employs safety and purity standards

All products undergo lab testing

Non-GMO ingredients

100% natural and organic hemp extracts

Wide range of hemp products and flavors

Sustainable manufacturing

30-days risk-free guarantee

Free shipping on all orders above $99

Cons

Diversity of products might confuse some buyers

Customer Reviews

The reviews on Diamond CBD Chill Plus Gummies are great, and people say that these delta-8 cubes deliver what it claims. For many, these gummies are fine for enjoyable sleep, and for others, they are even helpful in alleviating pain.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi – Potent D8 Gummies Online; Fruit-Flavored

3Chi is the pioneer in introducing delta-8 THC products in mainstream America. In 2019, the founder of this company, a biochemist, discovered the potency and effectiveness of delta-8 THC. Later on, he decided to launch a product containing this cannabinoid.

Thanks to the 3Chi’s endeavor, delta-8 THC could not only enter America, but their research also initiated other companies to make delta-8 THC based stuff. If it was not for this company’s extraction and purification method, we could not even witness as many delta-8 products as we can buy now.

The company has an indigenous team of researchers, budtenders, and formulators. All of them are behind employing revolutionized manufacturing methods to produce better quality hemp items. Consequently, 3Chi’s delta-8 gummies are one of the US’s economical and legal cannabis edibles.

Highlights

3Chi adds the finest delta-8 THC extracts in the formulations of its high potency gummies. The brand packages its THC gummies in the best blend of flavors in every pack you buy.

3Chi delta-8 gummies are infused with natural and artificial colors and flavors, pectin, and glucose syrup. The manufacturer is transparent about everything they do in the company with the help of bright minds for producing incredible hemp edibles.

You can buy 3Chi delta-8 edibles in three distinct flavors: watermelon, black raspberry, and strawberry. Moreover, you can choose from a pack of 8 or 16 gummies. In every package, a serving of gummy cube contains 25 mg of delta-8 THC.

While a pack of 8 gummies contains 200 mg of delta-8 THC extracts, 16 gummies in a pack have 400 mg of potency.

You can ingest 3Chi gummy before or after 30 minutes of having a meal for optimum benefits. Also, you will have to refrigerate the gummies as they melt when exposed to high temperatures.

Pros

Best value for money

Organic ingredients

US grown hemp

Free from harmful chemicals

Third-party lab results on the website

Customer-centric consumer policies

Legal concentration of delta-9 THC

Cons

Does not ship internationally

Customer Reviews

The frequency of 3Chi delta-8 gummies running out of stock is enough to show how much cannabis users love this product. Their customers vouch for these gummies for producing a mellow high within just 60 minutes of consumption.

=> Click here to visit the official website of 3CHI

How Did We Choose These Brands for Best Delta 8 Gummies?

Now, there are so many options that it is hard to know which cannabis products to choose. It can be time-consuming and frustrating to compare brands and products with so much quality.

As a potential buyer, you may have noticed that the market is flooded with different brands selling different cannabis products for conditions. There is no clear way to determine which products are best for your particular situation or needs. That’s why finding a business you can trust is paramount!

Therefore, we decided to offer you a great and easy way to discover some of the best products on the market and how they could benefit you. Our team commenced the process by searching for every hemp brand operating in the country.

Surprisingly, there were unlimited brands on the internet, and not all of them were worth considering. We started to feel like we were drowning in information – each site offering a hundred different products that all claim to be the best for your needs.

Nevertheless, we managed to pick reputable companies and assess them individually to feature on our best gummy brands list. When we were done with the process, we had a shortlist of five brands and the reviews you have read above.

Some of the benchmarks that we took into consideration while characterizing the brands are as follows:

Transparency

Transparency and trustworthiness are a must when looking for a company dealing with edibles. Any person would want to know how the company operates and what standard it follows. Therefore, we looked for companies that were open to any queries and provided their customers with reliable information regarding their business. Thus, we were wary of the brands with limited information on their website.

Manufacturing Methods

One must be too naive to think that every cannabis company employs similar manufacturing methods to make hemp items. Every hemp product available on the market differs in its brand’s name and how it is produced. This reflects that not all hemp companies are equal in their business practices. That is why we assessed each brand to know what techniques they are utilizing in extracting cannabinoids, purifying them, and making tasty edibles with those extracts. We preferred to locate the brands using sustainable practices to help people’s health and aim to take care of the environment.

Lab Testing Standards

No one would ever want to invest in a delta-8 THC or hemp edibles that are not proven to be effective. Instead, it is wise to avoid suspicious and unfruitful products and save you money. Therefore, we checked the brands on our initial list for the third party laboratory testing standards they employ in the process.

Several brands were unwilling to publicize their lab reports, and many were not interested in testing their products. The best thing was to keep such brands at bay, which was exactly what we did. Additionally, we ensured that every brand on our list published the lab test reports on their official website for customers’ viewing.

Consumer Feedback

Cannabis enthusiasts like to try out some THC gummies, but they all come in different shapes and sizes. This can make it pretty confusing when trying to buy quality products. However, one way to weed out the fast “me-too” copycat brands from the real leaders is to check a few independent reviews.

When you buy the product for the first time, checking the customer reviews is normal. We also did the same and strolled the internet to read authentic reviews about the brand’s products. In our research, we consider every customer testimonial, good or bad, to produce unbiased and honest results.

Store Policies

Consumer policies are equally important as the quality of hemp products. Therefore, we added the hemp companies on our list with flexible store policies. We could confirm that any brand among the top five ones will be ready to help you out for exchange or returns. Moreover, we specifically looked for the confident brands in their operation and whose products were backed with a risk-free money-back guarantee.

Buyer’s Guide: What Are the Factors to Look For While Choosing Delta 8 Gummies?

While the internet is invaluable for finding high-quality products, it can also be confusing. Just look at the hundreds of online stores selling cannabis-infused edibles. CBD gummies and THC gummies are more popular than ever, but it can be hard to weed out all the bad from the good in your own home.

You might have tried other hit-or-miss companies and then sworn them off forever. But don’t give up yet! We suggest you try a different strategy before giving up on cannabis-based products entirely.

When purchasing gummies, you should not blindfold yourself with the “lesser of two evils.” Therefore, we provide you with some helpful tips for navigating the market and finding out the “pros” used when looking for high-quality THC edibles.

Quality of Hemp

The first thing you should be checking while looking for the best cannabis brand is the quality of hemp it uses to manufacture the products. Verifying the organic nature of the delta-8 gummies you wish to buy is a must if you want to encounter the therapeutic benefits of hemp cannabinoids.

The premium quality delta-8 edibles only come from those companies that farm their hemp in environmentally friendly conditions. You must ensure that no harmful compounds interfere with the delta-8 extracts at any point of production.

You would note that the prominent cannabis companies prefer to source their hemp loads from organic and strictly regulated farms in the USA. They partner with hemp farms in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky. These farms produce high-quality hemp in the country compared to the imported ones.

The organic nature of hemp is prevalent, but it contains no genetically modified organisms making it even more beneficial. The products containing delta-8 extracts from such hemp are exceptional in potency and efficacy.

Also, a company needs to be transparent and not hide such information from its customers. You can confirm the hemp source of a company by heading on to its official website to check the origin of its gummy ingredients.

Ingredients

While it seems delta-8 extract should be the only ingredient in THC gummies, it is not. Other than this cannabinoid, there are plenty of elements that could be a part of a product you may choose.

Most importantly, if you are allergic to any ingredient common in gummies, you should read the ingredients label meticulously. While probing the ingredients panel, you should try to spot the elements that can be harmful to your health. You should not buy delta-8 gummies that contain synthetic ingredients, allergens, preservatives, or additives.

You should note that the manufacturers can add different ingredients to their hemp edibles, altering the ingredients panel. Therefore, checking the ingredients list every time you buy the gummies should be your priority.

Hemp edibles like delta-8 THC gummies may have gelatin, corn syrup, etc., mixed with the delta-8 extracts. The chemicals, including p-cymene and varinolic cannabinoids, are also harmful to your system. These chemicals put a red flag on the gummies for their inferior quality. However, by scrutinizing the list, you can avoid any possible health sickness.

Delta-8 THC Extraction Method

Manufacturing companies employ multiple extraction methods to withdraw delta-8 THC, among other cannabinoids. Some brands incline toward the convenient procedure, while others choose sustainable practices that provide pure delta-8 THC extracts.

There are extraction techniques that consume chemical solvents, including ethanol and butane. Such methods are not healthy as these can interfere with the distillate affecting its quality by leaving the traces of solvents in the final product. Although these compounds are food-grade approved, their presence can lead to the less pure delta-8 gummies.

The supercritical carbon dioxide extraction method is one of the most sustainable extraction processes that highly reputable brands use. All the brands we have featured on our list employ CO2 extraction for pulling out the cannabinoids from hemp plants while maintaining their integrity. Since no chemical compound is consumed in the method, the final product obtained becomes 100% pure. For this reason, you should also choose the companies utilizing CO2 sustainable extraction procedures.

Independent Lab Test Results

You should drop it even if a hemp brand is genuine in its working, ingredients, and manufacturing but does not perform lab testing on its products. Every cannabis company should follow the standards that FDA and other regulatory agencies provide, and only then will they be legit in providing top-quality delta-8 edibles and other items.

According to the FDA regulations, every hemp manufacturer should send its products to independent laboratories for proper testing. While there are brands that religiously abide by these regulations, others do not deem these rules to be followable. The best hemp brands on our list are famous for their lab testing standards. These companies, including Exhale Wellness and BudPop, publish their third-party lab results on the official website to view them easily, anytime, anywhere.

Variety and Assortment

Since the cannabis market is evolving fast, expecting some exceptional variety from hemp brands should be customary. What entices cannabis enthusiasts is the variety of hemp products they can get their hands on. And if you can get different flavors in a single product, you can avoid the hassle of switching from one brand to another in search of taste and aroma.

Several companies like Diamond CBD are well known for the satisfaction they provide to their customers by offering a wide range of flavorful delta-8 gummies. The practice is not that common among other brands. Still, you will be able to buy THC gummies in more than one flavor at different online stores.

The best hemp companies struggle to offer their customers innovative and delicious hemp edibles while maintaining the delta-8 potency. Therefore, it is ideal for you to opt for a brand that offers a mouthwatering range of flavors in delta-8 gummies. Only then could you taste different flavors by interchanging delta-8 gummies at a single hemp store.

Price and Value

If it is not your first time searching for delta-8 products, you will know that hemp products do not come with an accessible price. Other cannabis products like vape cartridges, oils, tinctures, cigarettes, and gummies are pretty uneconomical.

Mostly all the hemp companies have comparable pricing strategies for delta-8 gummies. It is all due to the pricey extraction of delta-8 THC from the hemp plants.

Although delta-8 THC is a natural cannabinoid, it is present in tiny quantities. Thus, to have a 100% pure delta-8 THC extract, manufacturers have to use hemp plants in larger quantities. Due to this, the overall price of delta-8 gummies escalated.

Therefore, setting a budget is the first thing you should be doing before committing a purchase. Primarily, you will come across certain brands that claim their gummies to be effective if you use them for a longer time. That is why it is unwise to invest in such gummies that will cost you a fortune in the future.

Still, it does not mean that you should approach the brand whose delta-8 edibles come at a “too good to be true” price. A lower price factor is a logical indicator of second-rate hemp products in the cannabis industry.

FAQs On Best THC Gummies

Are delta-8 gummies safe for consumption?

Yes, delta-8 gummies are safe until you know they are lab tested for assurance. If you want to eat safe and healthy hemp edibles, you must check whether the brand is doing its due diligence. Exhale Wellness and BudPop, among other brands, are famous for their commitment to producing highly pure and safe gummies. So, you will not have to worry about the health consequences of buying and consuming delta-8 gummies from reputable manufacturers.

How long does it take for delta-8 to kick in?

It depends upon the product you are consuming. The working span of delta-8 THC varies from one hemp product to another. Suppose you use delta-8 gummies, then you can feel the effects within 30 to 45 minutes. However, if you vape delta-8 THC or hemp derived delta, it might take less than this, and with tinctures, delta-8 THC can kick in in less than 10 to 15 minutes.

How many delta-8 gummies are okay to ingest?

Usually, you should start with taking one gummy at a time, even if you are tolerant to high dosages. The potency of delta-8 edibles might change when you shift from one brand to another. So, taking a gummy or half will be enough to relax you. On top of all, we suggest you follow the manufacturers’ recommendations. That way, you will be able to stay on the safe side.

Can drug dogs smell delta-8 THC edibles?

Yes, sniffer dogs can detect even small amounts of this cannabinoid. Also, if you use THC gummies infused with terpenes, you would not be able to travel with them. Drug dogs can smell the aroma of terpenes in addition to delta-9 THC.

The Takeaway : Which Delta 8 Gummies Are Best?

Knowing that any time you want to relax, you have to wait until you get home and prepare an edible brownie or drink a pot brownie can be tiresome. Of course, there are other options, but they require too much work and taste bad.

Fortunately, delta-8 THC gummies can help you relax and fall asleep while tasting delicious. However, you have to choose the right product to reap the benefits of the potent cannabinoids in hemp plants. Look for organic, all natural ingredients in Delta 8 products that are preferably non-GMO. If you settle for cheap gummies, you might not feel a thing. In general, a brand’s reputation speaks for itself and its services or products.

Don’t waste your money on products that won’t work. Choose our top brands today and have everything you need for a relaxing gummy that tastes great and gives you the relaxation your body craves.

You can even buy delta-8 THC gummies in stores right now. Since the brands like Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Hollyweed CBD, and others on our list work solely on the internet, you would not have a hard time purchasing delta-8 gummies. You need to visit their official website, choose the product, read the lab reports for purity and potency, and confirm your order.

If the premium-quality products at these top-notch hemp brands are not up to your liking, then do not forget to use the buyer’s guide we have created for you. Moreover, we hope our frequently asked questions section has answered some of your questions. We hope that this guide helps you navigate the risks posed by low-quality brands and leads you to find products worth paying for.