Best Delta 8 Gummies : Top Hemp Brands Online For Strongest Weed Edibles In 2022

Over the years, cannabis legalization has become prominent. It is no longer a surprise to find these edibles on the market. You can also find these edibles in dispensaries and other outlets where they were not featured before. One great thing about these products is that they come as beverages, cookies, and even brownies. However, the most recent and famous of these supplies are the gummies. The gummies consist of THC-incorporated edibles that help you enjoy a better delta-8 experience.

One characteristic of these gummies is that they are less potent than the other strains of THC. Thus, their lesser potency makes them legal and a great candidate for consumption anywhere you want. Most users prefer using these gummies because they give a more relaxed high due to their lesser potency. Additionally, the product stands out among cannabis lovers who don’t enjoy smoking. If you are one of such people, you can enjoy your cannabis fix by popping one of these gummies, relaxing, and allowing the effects to hit you.

There are several cannabis-associated benefits when you consume these gummies. Firstly, you can sleep better than before. Secondly, you feel more comfortable without compromising your physical or mental health. These gummies are your surest bet if you want to settle into a calm experience.

Since these gummies are relatively new on the cannabis market, you can only find a few reputable companies that produce top-tier products. The proliferation of many of these products on the market may be confusing, especially if you are new to the game. Hence, our review will enlighten you on the best delta-8 gummies. Take your time to review this article for the best, most efficient delta-8 edibles made from safe and legal delta-8 THC.

List Of Top Rated Delta 8 Gummies

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Gummies BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Gummies , Most Potent Hollyweed – Wide Variety Of Weed Edibles For Beginners Diamond CBD – Premium D8 Gummies On The Market 3Chi – Recommended Brand For Hemp Derived Products

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Gummies

On our number one spot is Exhale Wellness’s delta-8 edibles. This product promotes a moderate and smooth experience for cannabis users. The edibles last several hours after consumption and provide users with an outstanding experience. Additionally, the product uses all-natural high quality ingredients in its formula. Thus, safety is a luxury when using this product. The edibles also undergo third-party laboratory tests from different laboratories to further enhance safety.

While Exhale Wellness may relatively be new to the market regarding this product, the product sure made an impression among users. The ingredients used in producing these gummies are free from sweeteners and vegan-friendly. Like many of the brand’s additive-free products, these gummies are also additive-free. Furthermore, this product contains delta-8 THC extracts and other natural compounds like terpenes.

Highlights

This product utilizes natural ingredients from the leading organic farms in the United States. Thus, you will not find any synthetic ingredients in the product’s formula.

The brand also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Thus, you get a full refund if you don’t like this product after purchase. However, we are sure that you will not return this product after purchase.

Another outstanding feature of this product is the customer-centric policies. Thus, you can quickly get attention to every need on the website by contacting customer service. The ingredients used in the formula also ensure that vegans can consume this product without any diet problems.

Another great feature of this product is that it comes in two concentrations. You can either go for the 1500 mg or 750 mg package. This dosage makes sure that you don’t miss out on the cannabis experience. Hence, for newcomers, you may decide to pick up the 750 mg starter pack and work your way to the 1500 mg pack with time.

Exhale Wellness gives you variety with its five flavor options. You can always try out all the delicious flavors until you find your favorite. Who says you must have one favorite? Get them all if they appeal to your satisfaction.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan friendly

Easy to use

Minimal side effects

Dual dosage options

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

We took time to go through the customer reviews to match our experiences with hundreds of users. In the end, we discovered that the product met our expectations. Firstly, we found that these gummies had long-lasting effects. The gummies could last up to two hours or more, depending on your body chemistry.

We also found that users loved the gummies for their natural and potent features. Furthermore, we found that users welcomed the product’s vegan-friendly approach. The 20% discounts on offers for first-timers and the website’s easy accessibility got other users talking. The ease with which we, and by extension, other users, accessed the customer service was a big plus to this brand’s reputation. We found the response from the customer service beneficial as it was swift.

=> Visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Gummies , Most Potent

BudPop’s brand began as a collaboration between young cannabis lovers who wanted to improve the cannabis experience for others too. The team has 30-year combined expertise and developed a formula to establish the best THC gummies. The brand has one of the best gummies available for consumption today. Although the company debuted last year, its gummies have become a household name among cannabis users.

One great perk of these gummies is the plant-derived terpenes with natural flavors. Hence, if you prefer additive-free, natural gummies to consume, this product is the right pick for you.

This product is also unique because it does not contain CMG, delta-9 THC, or other cutting agents. Moreover, the gummies come from the best ingredients available for formulation. If you need a mind-blowing cannabis experience, you should consider BudPop. The brand’s motto (“pop plants, not pills”) ensures that you stay safe while using this product.

The product underwent testing in several third-party laboratories, and you can find these results on the brand’s official merchant site. Additionally, the brand’s money-back guarantee builds a trust bridge between the producers and users. You will also find several customer-centric policies that ensure that your demands remain a priority.

Highlights

At the moment, this product offers only two flavors. The flavors ensure you have a diversified cannabis experience while consuming this product. There’s no difference, though; the flavors have similar effects. However, you may like one taste better than the other, or both, in some cases. Whichever category you belong to, you will surely enjoy using this product.

Each gummy contains 25 mg of delta-8 THC and comes in a 625 mg jar. Hence, your satisfaction remains guaranteed with this product. The brand also has a 14-day money-back guarantee on these gummies. Note that you will only get money for unused or unopened products. To help you understand better, it would help to read the brand’s terms and conditions on refund before purchasing. Another good thing is free shipping for buying gummies over $50. Hence, the higher you buy, the more benefits you get.

Pros

Safe and organic

Manufactured by a team of experts

User-friendly site

Beginner-friendly dose

Free shipping

2-week money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Complex money-back guarantee

Customer Reviews

Like Exhale Wellness, BudPop is relatively new to town. However, the feedback from users on the product remained excellent. Our team discovered that users loved the discreet and fast shipping. Moreover, other customers commended the product’s potency and efficiency.

Many users found the flavors refreshing and comfortable. Additionally, the product helped some users deal with anxiety, back pain, insomnia, tiredness, etc. Our team also discovered that users freely recommended this product to users looking to experience the superior qualities of delta-8 THC edibles. Overall, we found that the product had great recommendations from users.

=> Visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD– Wide Variety Of Weed Edibles For Beginners

Hollyweed is one of the best-selling gummies. These gummies undergo several tests and remain one of the most effective gummies per reviews. Hollyweed CBD is synonymous with an excellent cannabis experience. Hence, if you want an outstanding “high” experience, you must consider using this product. Furthermore, the extracts used in formulating this product come from the best hemp farms in the United States. The gummies do not contain additives, are natural and pure delta-8 THC. Hence, consuming this product gives you access to pure cannabis without impurities.

These gummies are some of the most potent on the market, and they are from natural products like terpenes. Because they remain highly concentrated after formulation, you must start with a half gummy to determine your tolerance. As time progresses, you can work your way up until you find the best dosage for you.

You can enjoy the many flavors with long-lasting effects. This product can last up to two hours with calm and relaxing benefits for users. You don’t need to worry about the product’s safety because it passed tests from various third-party laboratories. Additionally, these gummies contain fewer than 0.3% delta-9 THC, thus making them safe and legal.

Highlights

Hollyweed’s gummies come in a 10-pack product package. Thus, you can enjoy the different flavors of this product per bag. These flavors stand out because you get to remember your childhood memories when you consume them.

You will not find any animal-based gelatin in this product because the team considered vegan preferences when formulating the gummies. Thus, vegans can also consume the product without any problems.

The product comes in three concentrations – 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Hence, you can enjoy these gummies at different levels. These concentrations are advantageous for beginners and long-term users because you can decide your tolerance by starting from the lowest while working your way up.

You also receive your orders within three to seven days after processing. Thus, the shipping process is swift and reliable. You don’t need to worry too much about shipping hassles; the brand ensures smooth and hitch-free shipping processes for its users.

Another great perk of using this product is that it offers 100% 30-day money-back guarantees for these gummies. Hence, if you don’t feel comfortable after using this product, you can return them and get your money if you meet the money-back criteria. Therefore, you must read the terms and conditions before purchasing to understand everything.

Pros

Boosts relaxation and focus

Great taste

Three potent dosages

Great sedative

Fast shipping

Positive Customer Reviews

Money-back guarantee

Third-party tested

Cons

Only found online

Customer Reviews

We discovered that the product helped users to relieve pain. Additionally, our team found that users appreciated the product’s high potency. Furthermore, the vegan—centric nature of the gummies sat well with many users who commended the brand for such an incredible innovation. The fast shipping got appreciated by happy users who could not hide their joy.

Some users found the gummies helpful in reducing soreness, promoting appetite, and relaxation. In addition to these benefits, many users found the product delicious. We also found the product helped with other conditions, including nervousness and fatigue. The gummies also helped to relieve skin irritation among other users. The reviews of these users matched our experience when we used this product. Hence, we recommend these gummies to anyone looking to have an excellent time.

=> Visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD– Premium D8 Gummies On The Market

This product, unlike others on our list, stands out. Diamond CBD uses both delta-8 and the best CBD isolates obtained from hemp plants. Hence, you get the feel of both delta-8 and CBD when you use these gummies. This product is advantageous to CBD and THC lovers who enjoy both in one gummy pop.

CBD acts as a regulator of the effects of delta-8. Hence, this product ensures the high is in check while you continue to enjoy the relaxing properties of your gummies. This product remains safe for consumption and promises excellent benefits.

You get a smooth, subtle, and well-grounded cannabis experience when you use this product. Additionally, since CBD regulates the delta-8 THC effects, you can use as much of the product as possible. This product also contains highly potent cannabinoids that provide a refreshing yet gentle buzz as you relax from a stressful day. The product’s safety remains guaranteed because the product passed several third-party laboratory tests.

Highlights

The product has natural ingredients, and hence, its safety always remains guaranteed. Thus, you can consume as much of this product as possible without suffering from adverse effects.

The CBD and delta-8 THC combination make consuming many edibles easier without excessively getting high. As earlier stated, CBD helps regulate the high properties of the delta-8 in this product.

The brand has an excellent, customer-centric money-back policy that allows you to return your products within 30 days of purchase. If you meet the money-back criteria, you get to receive your money without a hassle.

These gummies also have different flavors to ensure you get an overall cannabis experience. Hence, you can move from one taste to another to ensure you don’t get bored while using this product.

Pros

Many flavors available

CBD acts as a high regulator

Long-lasting experience

Natural ingredients

30-day return policy

Cons

The taste may vary due to the combination

Only accessible online

Customer Reviews

We scoured through the hundreds of reviews on the official site and matched them with our experience while using the product. Hence, we discovered that users found the product reliable and helpful in various ways. Firstly, users thought the combination used by the brand helped. The effects were smooth and seamless for a product with such a combination. Hence, users commended the relief obtained from consuming the product.

We found that the customer service maintained one of the best services provided by online merchant sites. The product helped relieve pains and aches and allowed users to relax. Our team also discovered that the product helped with anxiety and tiredness. We found that the product obtained positive reviews from users who were likely to recommend the product to others.

=> Visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi – Recommended Brand For Hemp Derived Products

This brand was reportedly the first in the United States to produce delta-8 THC edibles using ingredients safe enough for approval by the State. With more than 15 years of combined experience, the team behind this brand manufactured one of the best formulas used in the cannabis industry.

First produced in 2019, the brand has made mind-blowing products, including these cannabis edibles that continue to enhance the productivity of cannabis users worldwide. You get a mild high without compromising your health status with this product. Furthermore, you get a smooth high transition due to the less than 0.8% delta-9 THC concentration available in the formula. Thus, the product has more than 95% effective, pure, and concentrated delta-8 THC to enhance your cannabis experience. Additionally, all the ingredients used in this product do not contain GMOs, are organic and are free from synthetic compounds.

One outstanding feature of this product is that it uses an eco-friendly process for its extraction. Moreover, all the hemp utilized in the production of this product comes from licensed organic farms in the United States. The product uses different indica and Sativa strains to manufacture the best-flavored gummies for your consumption.

Highlights

This brand utilizes a gluten-free formula to manufacture the best gummies for your consumption. These gummies have no animal ingredients in the recipe and remain suitable for usage by vegans.

You should note that this product uses artificial flavoring in its production. Although the product is primarily natural, the flavoring comes from artificial sources. Hence, you should check to see if the flavor won’t pose problems for you before consuming it.

You can obtain either an 8-count or 16-count pack of 200 mg and 400 mg of gummies. Furthermore, the product has two flavors, including Black Raspberry and Watermelon.

This product has the least money-back guarantees compared to others on our list. The brand offers a 10-day money-back guarantee for its edibles. Thus, you only get to return the product within ten days after your order gets processed. If you meet the money-back policy, you get your money without any problem.

Pros

Excellent shipping

Great price

Artificial and natural mix

Great flavors

Different dosage packages

Highly effective

Cons

Only accessible online

Customer Reviews

We found that most users got value and premium quality for the money spent on this product. Additionally, users commended the product for its great taste. We found that consuming only a half gummy was as potent as the full gummy of other products.

However, we found that the effects were short-lived in some users. However, other users felt the gummies worked just fine. The product acted fast upon consumption, allowing you to get instant benefits while working your way to the climax of the high. Users sometimes experienced difficulties obtaining the product, especially if it went out of stock. Finally, we found that the product remained a favorite among users who found it helpful. Many users freely recommended the product for usage by others looking for an excellent cannabis experience.

=> Visit the official website of 3Chi

How We Chose These Products

Getting the best delta-8 edibles for your consumption can sometimes be exhausting since many such products are on the market. It may even get more confusing if you don’t know the brand you prefer or the most trusted products to use.

Thus, to help you get the best out of delta-8 edibles, we researched certain factors, including the choices, reviews, and opinions of various delta-8 gummy users. Additionally, we considered consultants’ views in the cannabis industry to determine the safest and most reliable delta-8 edibles on the market.

In the end, we put together this list to cater to your needs as old and new users of cannabis looking for a good “high” experience. The products we have included in our review come from the most trusted, most reputable, the best, and most popular brands among users of these edibles.

User Comments

First, we considered the feedback of users on each product we have listed. Next, we streamlined our list based on these user ratings. Thus, we picked our products based on higher user ratings which ranked more than products with lower ratings. We then considered the feelings of each user after consuming these products and the effects the products had on users. We ranked products that made users feel well more than those with minimal impact on users.

We also considered products that provided maximum benefits to users who utilized the product over those that did not offer benefits to their wellbeing. We ranked these products on our list because they made users feel calm, more focused, and relaxed. Some other benefits included relief of muscle soreness and pain relief.

Production Methods

We chose our products based on the production method. We looked at the location of production, mode of production, and the overall safety of these gummies. We found that the products on our list were from the best, most reputable brands. Hence, their ingredients and packaging took place on the best manufacturing sites in the United States.

User Experience

We also compared our experience with hundreds and even thousands of users who utilized these products. Our team discovered that the products in our review benefitted us the most while providing the best effects compared with other delta-8 edibles. We felt great after consuming these products and thus, included them in our review. Furthermore, we highly recommend these products for use by any individual trying to experience the best effects of delta-8 edibles. Because we considered all the factors, we can say categorically that these products are safe and usable by all lovers of cannabis who need potent effects.

Buying Guide for Beginners

As a beginner in the cannabis edibles industry, one important thing to note is that delta-8 and delta-9 THC are pretty similar and can both make you “high.” However, the difference between the two is the side effects that follow after consuming the respective products. These effects make delta-8 legal while delta-9 remains illegal for consumption. For whatever reason it is, you need gummies, whether to feel relaxed, kill pain, stay focused, or sleep; these edibles help you reach your goals in no time.

While using these products may be profitable, using the wrong edibles could lead to several harmful effects, including death. It helps if you consider several factors before choosing your preferred edibles. Note that these factors do not work for only one brand but help as general buying guidelines to help you obtain the best edibles for your consumption. Thus, whichever brand you choose, you need to consider these properties. You must carefully examine each product before making your choice. If you find the features we describe in this buying guide in your product of choice, you can purchase them.

Purity

A fundamental property you should consider when buying these edibles is the purity of ingredients used in the product’s formulation. All the brands we have reviewed strictly utilize delta-8 extracts in their formula. However, for a more varied experience, some brands combine cannabinoids with delta-8. You may decide to choose any of these products depending on your choice. However, you should cease purchasing products that offer artificial sweeteners with these edibles.

Quality

Another significant factor you must consider is product quality. While buying these edibles, the product’s safety, efficacy, and effectiveness should remain your watchword. You must pay keen attention to the manufacturing tests for these products provided by the brands. These tests are necessary because they inform you of the safety of the products you want to purchase. Hence, you must carefully review these results to determine the best edibles. Moreover, you must not compromise quality over quantity. Quality remains an essential property in your cannabis experience because quality products give you the best “high” experience and vice versa.

Ingredients

Before you embark on a spending spree, you must consider the ingredients utilized in the production of your chosen product. It is always best to go for products that do not compromise your health. Hence, it is best to check the product for preservatives, synthetic ingredients, additives, or allergens. You need to check that these products do not contain gelatin or other animal-derived ingredients for vegans. Gelatin comes from animal bones and may distort your diet goals. Additionally, you should also check to ensure your chosen product does not contain gluten for people that do not tolerate gluten. It is also essential to purchase organic products since they give the best effects.

Although most brands come as organic and gluten-free, others utilize synthetic compounds in their production process. Thankfully, the products we reviewed on our list do not contain these substances. Hence, you can purchase them without worries. Additionally, you should confirm if the product includes other compounds that could cause harm to you. If you see these products on the ingredients list, you may be choosing low-grade gummies. The products with these compounds are low-grade because the distillation process remains safe and inappropriate for producing these edibles. Thus, using these products could result in different adverse health issues.

Laboratory Testing

As discussed earlier, some companies swindle users and potential users by creating products that do not work but promise many benefits. Thus, you must closely consider the laboratory reports before purchasing any delta-8 edible. Most reputable brands display their laboratory results for everyone to see on their official website. Contrastingly, brands without these results may become irritated when asked for proof of safety. Hence, you should always play safe when choosing your edibles. Ensure you consider all the laboratory results before making your choice. If you do not find any results for the product of your choice, you may have to look elsewhere.

Varieties

Another thing you need to look out for is the flavor and strength variations. With variation in strength and flavor, everyone gets carried along. Choose a product with many tastes and dosage variations for a more extraordinary cannabis experience. This factor is essential for newbies because you have to find your way around the various flavors and dosages to determine what’s best for you. Hence, you must start slowly being a first-timer and increase the dosage and flavors until you assess your tolerance level.

Price

Pricing may be tricky because most of these edibles aren’t cheap. The same goes for the best hemp products on the market. These products are costly because of the time and capital used in their production. Since you can’t easily find these products in the market, the pricing goes up a notch. Hence, you must avoid brands that promise the best benefits for products with suspiciously low prices. The products may turn out harmful, of low quality, or gummies without the benefits you desire.

Brand Reputation

Although many cannabis production brands are on the market, only a few brands provide genuine gummies. Hence, you must consider brands with premium, hemp-derived, authentic edibles to help improve your cannabis experience. To ensure you do not fall prey to fake brands, ensure you review the feedback provided by users in the review section before purchasing any edible.

FAQs Regarding Delta 8 Edibles

Based on the various questions we encountered while reviewing these products, our team put together this section to help you with some issues you may have.

Q1. Is it safe to use these edibles?

While there are several unsafe products, the products reviewed in our article come from the best brands. Hence, the products underwent laboratory testing for purity, potency, quality, and safety. These products do not contain extremely high levels of delta-9 THC, which makes it easier to trust them. Additionally, the products include less than 0.3% less of the former, making them safe and legal for consumption. Other products on our list do not have the delta-9 THC. These edibles also contain all-natural ingredients that ensure your safety while consuming them.

You should pay close attention to the quality and quantity of the edibles you consume. Consuming too much of these edibles could result in anxiety, paranoia, or other adverse health effects. Hence, to avoid any issues with your health, you must consume only a considerable number of delta-8 edibles.

Q2. How long does it take to feel the effects of these edibles?

There is no particular time set aside for you to feel the effects of these gummies. Effectiveness could vary from body to body, but it takes approximately 30 minutes to an hour for the results to kickstart. When you use these products, it takes your body to digest them, and once they do, you immediately begin to feel the effects. Moreover, the results could be long-lasting depending on the product and quantity you consumed. These effects may include motivation, stimulation of appetite, happy mood, reduced vomiting, etc.

Q3. How do these edibles make you feel?

According to the experience of hundreds of users, these gummies can leave you with a mellow and chilled feeling. This feeling resembles cannabis but makes your mind sharper and clearer. Note, however, that these feelings depend on individual or body differences. While other people may experience sensations of anxiety with these products, others may not. Hence, you need to take these products to find out how they make you feel. We can guarantee that these products make you feel great, relaxed, and ready to go through life’s most challenging hurdles.

Q4. Will you fail a drug test after using these edibles?

Like most other cannabis products, we advise that you don’t take these products if you have a drug test to run. Although these edibles do not contain delta-9 THC and other prohibited substances, standard drug tests cannot confirm whether the metabolite in your body came from delta-8 or delta-9. Therefore, to stay on the safer side, you should not use these edibles before going for any drug test.

In case you have already taken the drug, we suggest you drink as much water to flush it out of your system. If you’re taking a nail or hair drug test, you might have to wait for two or three months before getting a clear toxic screen.

Q5. How should you use these edibles?

Using these edibles is pretty straightforward. Once you purchase, the first step is to read the usage instructions from the manufacturer. Next, open the bottle. Depending on the concentration of each gummy, you may want to cut one edible into half before consuming. Wait for the effects to set in before determining if you can finish the other half. You can repeat this procedure until you assess your body’s tolerance level.

Note that there is no need to rush your cannabis experience. Consuming too much of these edibles could lead to side effects such as nausea, paranoia, anxiety, etc. These side effects wear off pretty quickly. However, to avoid an unpleasant experience, you must adhere strictly to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Hemp Gummies : Conclusion

We have considered the five best delta-8 edibles on the market so far. We have pointed out the best edibles, their strengths and weaknesses to help you get the best out of these edibles. These gummies are safe, effective, and potent products from well-known brands.

Depending on your preferences, you may choose the best edibles using our guidelines. To ensure you remain safe, we tested each product on our list to highlight the best products from many potential choices. Thus, we found the products in our review to be reliable, worthy, and safe for consumption.

Before purchasing any cannabis product, do not forget to read the manufacturer’s instructions before using these edibles. When you consume too much of these gummies, you may experience specific avoidable side effects if you read the instructions. Thus, as a beginner, you must start with a low dosage and work your way up. Whichever product you decide to go with, always remember that safety is the best approach. We hope you have a wonderful cannabis experience after reading this review article.