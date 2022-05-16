Best Delta-8 Gummies: Top 5 Delta 8 Stores For Weed Gummies & THC Edibles| Buy Top-Shelf Gummy Bears Infused With D8 Of 2022

Gone are the days when you have to exert more effort to relax. Go to a spa? Massage? Nah, you don’t need to do that now.

You can easily achieve the relaxation you want, thanks to the advent of Delta-8 gummies, widely regarded by hemp users to be very helpful in making them feel relaxed, more focused, and peaceful.

But today’s market is filled with all sorts of brands, and you don’t know which one to trust. Don’t worry! We’re here to help you with that.

Below are five brands for best delta 8 gummies you should check out.

Top 5 Picks For Delta 8 THC Gummies On The Market

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 THC Gummies; Editor’s Pick BudPop: Most Potent Weed Gummies On The Market Hollyweed CBD: Top Rated Premium Delta-8 Gummy Bears Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of Full-Spectrum Weed Gummies 3Chi: Most Affordable THC Edibles For Beginners

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 THC Gummies; Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a reputable company famous for its effective hemp-derived products, such as cartridges, oils, edibles, and flowers.

They are an established brand consisting of cannabis experts whose focus is to teach and educate millions of people about the health benefits of this wonder plant. They started creating and formulating CBD products that promote overall wellness and health for this goal.

One of their most popular goods is their delta-8 THC gummy bears, whose tasty flavors are many reasons why customers keep repurchasing for more. Inside the flavorsome candy is an effective product that helps thousands of users feel more relaxed and calm. Exhale Wellness’ THC gummies are top-rated, high quality, and a fan- favorite of hemp enthusiasts across various demographics.

Features

Product safety is an important factor that Exhale Wellness prioritizes. The company sees that they only work with certified hemp bases in the United States that are reputable for their excellent-grade hemp.

To ensure that CBD is extracted perfectly, they closely collaborate with expert farmers and use the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) extraction technique, considered the safest extraction method currently available in the industry.

All CBD products manufactured by Exhale Wellness are subjected to many experiments and tests facilitated by well-respected third-party laboratories. These facilities conduct analyses on these THC gummies to check for the authenticity of the ingredients.

Among the many things they look at, labs check for traces of heavy metals, herbicides, pollutants, and other chemicals that can be harmful to humans when consumed.

Lab findings are included in the brand’s certificates of analysis (COA), which are published on their website. Users may readily view them to read in detail what the products are made of, the manufacturing processes they underwent, and more.

Exhale Wellness THC gummies are made from organic and all-natural ingredients to be consumed by hemp users with dietary restrictions. Additionally, the edibles use pectin instead of animal gelatin, making the product cruelty-free.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

It contains no artificial colors, sweeteners, and flavors

Third-party lab-verified

Certificate of analysis available online

Offers free and fast shipping

Organic and natural ingredients

Safe to ingest

30-day money-back guarantee

Cruelty-free

Available in 7.5 mg potency

Cons

Available only online

It doesn’t ship to some states

What Customers Are Saying

Since Exhale Wellness has been in the hemp industry for decades, its products have built a loyal fanbase. It’s no different for their Delta-8 THC gummies, which customers have frequently praised.

Most reviews focus on the effectiveness of these gummies and their ability to help reduce pain and relieve stress. In addition, they also pointed out Exhale Wellness’ prompt and great customer service.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop: Most Potent Weed Gummies On The Market

Our second brand may still be a rookie in the THC market, but itself already made a name for itself in that short duration. Within less than a year, BudPop has established a reliable and trustworthy brand, thanks to its wide array of hemp-derived products consumers love. The company being a new entrant doesn’t mean it’s less competitive than other well-known brands in the market. It’s the opposite.

BudPop compensates for the short exposure with the experience of its founder, who has spent more than thirty years growing organic hemp. The brand takes advantage of the owner’s tenure and knowledge and heavily relies on a stringent internal policy of a clean and direct manufacturing process. In addition, their products are third-party lab certified to ensure purity and safety; You can view lab reports on the company’s official website.

Features

BudPop THC gummy bears consist of organic ingredients working together to provide users with various health benefits. They are popular among hemp users for their great taste and potency.

BudPop THC gummies come in three strains or variants: strawberry gelato, blue dream berry, and watermelon zkittles. Each variant of their strain-specific delta-8 edibles aims to provide a unique and different effect to the user.

BudPop’s Sweet Gelato Delta-8 THC gummies are the most suitable choice if you want to have sweet gummies. These candies are well-loved by customers for their taste and effectiveness. It combines natural terpenes extracted from the Gelato strain and a natural strawberry flavor that adds sweetness. The end product is a harmonious blend of a sweet taste with a slight hint of sour to satiate your taste buds.

The second variant is popular for its potency. The Blue Dream Berry Delta-8 THC gummies combine the fruity taste of blueberries with the strength of the Blue Dream hybrid strain. This strain has been known to induce euphoria. So you get a potent and sweet gummy with these two combinations, but not so strong to trigger mind-altering effects.

Lastly, we have the Watermelon Zkittles Delta-8 THC gummies, one of the new releases at BudPop. These candies take advantage of the watermelon flavor and the effects of the Zkittles hybrid strain, known for its relaxing properties. According to most users of this variant, the gummies make them feel more relaxed and at peace.

Pros

Offers a generous discount to subscribers

non-GMO, vegan-friendly

Federal bill compliant

Highly potent

It contains 25 mg of delta-8 THC per gummy

Hemp is domestically grown in the US

Third-party lab-tested

Cons

Free shipping is only available for orders $50 and more

It doesn’t ship to some states

What Customers Are Saying

Thousands of users review BudPop’s gummy bears. Most of them commend the product’s effectiveness, saying how ingesting the candies greatly helped them with anxiety and sleep issues. Other reviews praise the product for reducing pain and relieving muscle inflammation. You can’t see a negative review on their website; it shows that BudPop succeeded in developing top-quality THC gummies.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Top Rated Premium Delta-8 Gummy Bears

Hollyweed CBD At A Glance

In the mood for something tasty and convenient yet effective and potent? Then go for Hollyweed Delta-8 THC gummies! These are delicious goodness in a candy combined with delta 8, a psychoactive phytocannabinoid extracted from the hemp plant.

This compound is derived from Delta-9 THC; hence, their structures are similar. However, since delta-8 is a degradation product of delta-9, it’s less potent or half as strong as delta-9.

Hollyweed was established by experts whose unique perspective and vision for the hemp industry’s future surpassed the current market standards. They developed and created their version of what they think a THC product should be: effective, strong, tasty, and affordable.

Features

Hollyweed’s delta-8 candies are infused with full-spectrum THC, making it an edible form of THC. For this reason, the product needs to be digested first to feel the desired effects. Usually, it takes 30 minutes before users can feel something. Each THC gummy contains 25 mg of delta-8 THC.

Since many factors affect how much you should eat, such as metabolism, potency levels, personal needs, and more, you should safely follow the recommended guidelines to experience the product’s benefits.

Gummies with 1-10mg of Delta-8 THC are most suitable for first-time users and customers into micro-dosing. This level produces very minimal euphoric effects, but a mild sense of relief may still be experienced, particularly if you suffer from physical pain and anxiety.

Users may feel mild euphoria at 10-20mg of Delta-8 THC, so this level is recommended for those who need an extra boost in confidence for an upcoming gathering or event. It also helps regulate sleeping patterns and enhances creativity.

New users may experience some adverse effects like fatigue, but as your body adapts to the new compound, this will gradually go away.

Customers who take gummies with 20-30mg of Delta-8 THC may experience cerebral and physical euphoria, but experienced users may still enjoy the amount comfortably. This is about one gummy’s worth of Hollyweed’s Delta-8 THC gummy.

For 30-50mg THC, users will experience strong euphoria and psychoactive effects, so expect relaxation and comfort, hunger, and other consequences of being “high.” These levels are usually for users who have already developed a very high tolerance.

Hollyweed’s THC gummies contain a few active ingredients to boost THC’s health benefits. These include pressed sunflower seed oil, considered a healthy ingredient that promotes heart health, improves digestion, lowers cholesterol levels, and strengthens immunity; and Spirulina, an active ingredient and a great source of vitamins and minerals for a healthier immune system.

Other ingredients are organic and all-natural, including organic fruit and vegetable concentrates, pectin, water, carnauba wax, organic cane sugar, and natural flavors.

Pros

Full-spectrum infused delta-8 THC

Uses CO2 extraction method

30-day money-back guarantee

Tested and verified safe by third-party laboratories

Available in different strength sizes

Natural ingredients

vegan-friendly

Cons

Products with low doses take a longer time to take effect

Only available online

What Customers Are Saying

Users of Hollyweed THC gummies wrote positive reviews about the product’s delicious taste and effectiveness. Some claim to have received optimal effects that helped them relax and sleep more peacefully.

These products are often bought and used as sleep and pain relief, but customers discover that they may also be effective relievers for stress and anxiety.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of Full-Spectrum Weed Gummies

Diamond CBD is another reputable brand that manufactures premium THC products. Their team of scientists embarked on a quest to produce pure hemp cannabinoids, ranging from CBD to delta-8 the goods.

Committed to providing only the best quality products, the company continuously innovates and reinvents itself through extensive research and development.

Diamond CBD is dedicated to the sustainable approach to hemp plants. They collaborated with certified hemp suppliers from the United States to ensure that the extraction technique produces only the purest and most potent hemp quality.

In addition, all Diamond CBD products, including their famous delta-8 THC gummies, are non-GMO, eco-friendly, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.

Features

Diamond CBD created their Chill Plus Delta-8 Square Gummies in 500mg, 1,000mg, and 4,000mg strength sizes. The products contain both delta-8 and delta-9 THC, making them among the strongest and most potent THC gummies.

Despite not having full-spectrum infused, the perfect ratio of CBD isolate, delta-8 THC, and delta-9 THC produces an optimal effect that lets users experience relaxation and calmness within minutes. The effects of these fast-acting THC gummies last for about six to eight hours.

Diamond CBD offers candies in different flavors, including Original, Mango, Island and Sunshine Mix, Watermelon, and Blueberry. Customers love how diverse and varied the square gummies are. Plus, they are delectable on top of being effective and potent. That’s why they always come back for more.

These gummies are safe for ingestion and consumption; we can verify this claim by looking at their certificate of analysis (COA) on the brand’s website. The document proves that brands submitted the candies to independent facilities where they thoroughly checked their content and ingredients for any presence of harmful substances such as pesticides, molds, heavy metals, etc. Since these third-party laboratories are not affiliated with Diamond CBD, we can safely assume their opinions are neutral.

Pros

Offers free economy shipping on all orders

Generous discounts for regular customers

Verified and tested by accredited independent laboratories

Uses CO2 extraction method

Organic and all-natural ingredients

Multiple-flavored

Delicious tasting gummies

User-friendly website

Cons

The number of options may overwhelm new users

Free shipping is only available for orders of $100 and more

What Customers Are Saying

The customer reviews section of Diamond CBD is filled with positive feedback and comments. Most users praise the company’s attention to detail and commitment to quality.

The square THC gummies are effective; they feel relaxed and more focused than before.

In addition, customers also commend Diamond CBD for its great customer service. If you have any queries, simply talk to a customer support representative, and you will have your questions answered immediately.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi: Most Affordable THC Edibles For Beginners

Last on our list is 3Chi, the supplier of some of the most popular THC products in the hemp market. Behind the success of this brand is a biochemist with more than 15 years of experience in hemp product formulation.

Witnessing the healing properties of hemp in real-time made the founder commit himself to create the most effective products to help customers improve their quality of life.

3Chi is at the forefront of researching and developing hemp products to improve the current scene of the hemp industry. After discovering an innovative way of extracting the purest delta-8 THC from the plant in September 2019, 3Chi formulated the first THC-dominant product that is compliant with federal laws prescribed by the Farm Bill of 2018. Their product started a movement within the industry, inspiring and motivating other brands to do the same.

As a result, the market was instantly filled with many hemp-derived products, thanks to 3Chi’s lead. From that point, the company has been dominating delta-8 distributorship across the United States.

Features

3Chi’s Delta-8 THC gummies are delicious, effective, and safe to consume. It comes in two flavors: black raspberry and watermelon, and users are given the freedom to choose from a pack of 8 or 16 gummies.

Each gummy contains 25 mg delta-8 THC and is carefully packed in discreet packaging, allowing customers to consume them at any time without having to worry about unwanted eyes.

Like most renowned manufacturers of hemp-derived products, 3Chi subjects their THC gummies to independent laboratories. Their products are tested in batches to verify the contents, ingredients, and manufacturing processes. This procedure ensures that their products are devoid of harmful chemicals that may expose the human body to risk.

3Chi complies with strict rules and regulations prescribed by the law. They only use safe and FDA-registered ingredients along with the main active ingredients.

These include distilled water, glucose syrup, sugar, pectin, natural and artificial colors, natural and artificial flavors, hemp oil, citric acid, and sodium citrate. Additionally, their products contain no less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC.

Pros

Fast-acting

long-lasting effects

Delicious flavors

Highly potent

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Hemp is domestically grown and cultivated

It comes in two packaging: 8 or 16 gummies per pack

Complies with the Farm Bill of 2018

Cons

Some users complain that the price is high

It doesn’t offer refunds

Available only online

What Customers Are Saying

Based on over 920 reviews, 3Chi’s delta-8 gummies are effective, highly potent, and delicious. Users love how the candies give them a sense of relief after a tiring, long day at work.

Ingesting the gummies provides them with the relaxation they need to sleep better. Some are thankful for 3Chi’s innovative gummies as they no longer suffer from insomnia or anxiety.

=> Click here to visit the official website of 3CHI

How We Chose These Delta-8 THC Gummies?

As we previously said, there’s a myriad of hemp products saturating the market today. For that reason, looking for the best gummies may be challenging and tricky. But our process is pretty simple and easy to follow; you may also use the same procedure when choosing your THC gummies.

First, we brainstormed and decided which factors to consider in buying top-quality delta-8 THC candies. We answered questions like, “Is the company’s experience important?” “Should we consider new brands?” ”What about ingredients? Should we only include organic and natural?” After setting up our criteria, we removed those that didn’t pass our requirements.

Let’s take a look at each factor below:

Hemp Source & Extraction Process

Since delta-8 THC, the main ingredient of THC gummies, is derived from hemp plants; we checked the brand’s hemp sources. The products above procure their hemp from certified and accredited hemp farms in the United States.

These farms follow stringent regulations and protocols in growing and cultivating the plants. Among the many rules, they follow the use of non-GMO soil.

After making sure that plants were grown organically, we looked at how delta-8 THC was extracted.

We checked various extraction methods and found out that the CO2 extraction method is the safest since it leaves no trace of toxins and harmful chemicals in the product’s trail. Moreover, it is a sustainable technique that doesn’t have any bad environmental impact.

Product Safety

Since THC gummies are meant to be ingested and consumed, we see that we only include brands that prioritize customer safety. Therefore, we checked each brand’s list of ingredients, noted those with components that may be harmful to the body, and removed them from our recommendation.

Next, we looked at a company’s history for any transparency-related suspicious activities. For example, if a company has been accused of not disclosing all ingredients in the past, we made sure to remove them. In addition, we only chose companies who submit their products to independent laboratories where they are checked for any harmful components.

These lab findings are then compiled in a report included in the product’s certificate of analysis. This crucial document should be made public on the company’s website. The brands on our list uphold transparency and want to continue building a trust-based relationship with their customers. For this reason, they make sure to post their COA on their website and update them if there’s a need.

Customer Feedback

Customer feedback plays a critical role in a brand’s reputation. However, since customers are not affiliated with the company, they don’t have any reason to protect the brand if their products are not effective or if they are defective. So, we looked at each company’s reviews section and narrowed the list to include the brands with positive overall ratings.

In addition, we also checked if the company’s website is easily accessible and user-friendly. For example, some companies may have popular products but placing an order on their website is difficult. That’s why we only listed down the brands with simple websites to use.

Another factor we looked at is the brand’s customer service and how they deal with customers before purchase, during, and post-sales. We prioritized companies whose customer support teams are knowledgeable, friendly, and respectful.

How did we do this? We simply went over the review sections of their website, checked social media reviews, and looked at other platforms for customer comments on their service.

Buying Guide for Beginners On Getting D8 Gummies

Delta-8 THC gummies are hemp-derived products that may expose you to risk when you randomly buy them without knowing what they are or how they work. Here are some factors you should consider before purchasing your delta-8 THC candies.

Eligibility

You should first check if you are eligible to consume delta-8 THC gummies. This means you have to be over 18 years old, not pregnant, and not suffer from severe diseases. It’s best to consult your medical provider before buying delta-8 THC gummies to be sure since taking them with other medications may adversely affect the body.

Dose and Potency

Our bodies react differently to various doses, and one strength level may not produce the same effects for two persons. Checking on the recommended dose is an important step before purchasing your THC gummies.

For new or first-time users, you may start with a smaller dose or take half a gummy to give your body ample time to adjust to the effects of the product. Observe your reaction and gradually increase the dose until you achieve your desired effects.

Brand Reputation

Perhaps one of the most important factors to look at is brand reputation determines if a company is guilty of past misdeeds and illegal manufacturing processes.

Carefully review the brand’s history and look out for potential red flags, such as past FDA warning letters, viral customer disputes, and other suspicious activities that may disqualify them from being labeled a reputable and respected hemp product company.

Another way to check for this criterion is to search for how popular the brand is and if they have been featured in famous magazines and online publications. You may also look at how long the company has been in the business.

While this may not be the best indicator of a brand’s reputation, it can help determine whether they are consistent in providing high-quality products and great customer service.

Frequently Asked Questions On Delta 8 THC Edibles

Q1: What are the side effects of Delta-8 THC Gummies?

If you stick to the recommended dose, you’ll be unlikely to feel any side effects. But if you consume too much than average, you might experience nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, headache, drowsiness, hallucination, and even paranoia. But these effects will gradually go away after some time. If it persists, stop taking THC gummies and consult your doctor.

Q2: How many THC gummies should I take?

Since preferences vary, so do doses. In addition, different doses produce various effects, depending on a person’s metabolism, body type, and tolerance. Due to these factors, it’s nearly impossible to recommend a single dose suitable for all.

We suggest you start with low potent products to let your body adjust. Then, once you are already familiar with the effects and slowly build tolerance, it’s time to take stronger doses. But, again, it’s important to take things gradually and not jump from weaker doses to stronger ones as it might cause you to experience some side effects.

Q3: Can THC gummies induce a high?

THC gummies are federal laws compliant; therefore, THC levels are kept to a maximum of 0.3 percent delta-9 THC content. Therefore, if taken in the normal recommended dose, it is not potent enough to make you high. However, if you experience complications and discomfort similar to getting high, we suggest switching to gummies with lower potency levels.

Q4: How do THC gummies work?

THC gummies will be absorbed during the body’s digestion, sending the components into the bloodstream. It then works with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and binds with CB1 receptors located in the brain and the CB2 receptor in the immune system. The result is relaxation and calming effects.

Q5: Are delta-8 THC gummies legal?

Yes, it’s legal to buy THC products in the United States. However, some states may not have adopted this law; therefore, it’s better to check with your local authorities before using THC gummies.

In addition, the recommended level of THC in any product should only be 0.3 percent or less. Anything more than that and it will get you in trouble with authorities. Moreover, if your state still finds it illegal to purchase THC products, you are likely to get questioned.

Q6: I have an upcoming drug test. Will I fail if I take THC gummies beforehand?

Yes, drug tests can detect Delta-8 THC gummies. Any product with delta 8,9, 10, or other THC shows up on a drug test. It is because these tests look for the presence of THC itself. If you have an upcoming test, we suggest you stop taking in delta-8 products or any THC goods for that matter.

Final Thoughts On Buying Delta 8 Gummies

Thanks to the efforts of hemp enthusiasts and advocates, the federal government implemented the Farm Bill, and you can safely and legally enjoy THC products without worrying about legal implications.

But still, hemp products remain generally unregulated; and some companies take advantage of this unfortunate fact. That’s why it’s important to do your research first before buying delta-8 THC gummies.

We have already presented you with the top THC candies on the market, and all of them are reliable and provide value for your money. But if we are to choose one, we highly recommend Exhale Wellness. We hope this article has been helpful. Good luck!