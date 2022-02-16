Best Delta-8 Gummies In 2022: Top 5 Delta 8 Brands For Marijuana Gummies & THC Edibles| Buy Weed Edibles Near Me

Are you looking for the best Delta 8 gummies featuring safe and legal delta-8? These chewy edibles are quite popular these days and allow one to relax after a long day. Their formulas provide measured potency, enough for the effects to take place. At the same time, they offer freshness and calmness. Thus, they’re a good choice not just for the evenings.

Delta-8 gummies are unique for their flavor, convenience, effective duration, and benefits. The best ones come from top brands that offer quality and value for money. Plus, they respect their customers’ feedback, evolving with each new batch. This piece will focus on the five best delta-8 gummies available today. See which one best suits your preference.

Top 5 Best Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Edibles & Gummies:

After thorough research, we shortlisted the top five delta-8 gummies out there. Each of these brands excels at what they do. See who made it into our list here:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies To Buy, Top Choice BudPop – Strongest D8 Brand For THC Edibles & Chewables Hollyweed CBD – Best Full-Spectrum Delta 8 Gummies On The Market Diamond CBD – High-Quality Organic Weed Edibles 3Chi – Best Value For Money Marijuana Gummies For Beginners

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies To Buy, Top Choice

Exhale Wellness is a team of experts with established specialties in the delta-8 market. They follow high-quality standards that show in the potency range of their gummies. Hence, Exhale Wellness offers 750 mg and 1500 mg jars of pure delta-8 THC gummies. These gummies come with full-spectrum delta-8 extracts. Also, they use only all-natural, organic ingredients. Plus, Exhale Wellness guarantees your satisfaction and offers a money-back policy just in case.

Highlights

Natural and Organic Ingredients: Exhale Wellness operates with all-natural, vegan ingredients that are 100% organic. They rely on local, sustainable, and organic farms for their hemp. Additionally, their products are cruelty-free and do not have any artificial additives. So, their stuff is an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers.

Safe and Legal: The primary ingredient for these edibles comes from Farm Bill complaint US farms. Furthermore, all products undergo independent lab testing before receiving the certificate of analysis. Then, users can refer to it and assure the safety and quality of these gummies. Hence, that step is pivotal for preserving the brand’s fair public image.

Maximum Potency: Exhale Wellness offers two strains of their delta-8 gummies. There is a 750 mg jar with 30 gummies, where each gummy has 25 mg of delta-8 THC. The other is a 1500 mg jar with 30 gummies. Inside of them, each Delta 8 THC gummy contains 50 mg of delta-8 THC. So, it is the highest and strongest concentrated variant across all the brands. Therefore, these gummies are the most potent on the market.

Multi-Mixed Flavors: Each jar of gummies has a mix of five different fruit flavors of varying colors and shapes. They taste like apples, oranges, grapes, strawberries, and pineapples.

Customer-Centric Policies: Exhale Wellness offers fast and free shipping for every product. In addition, if you are somewhat unhappy with your order, you can return it with a risk-free 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. Moreover, if you are a first-time buyer, they will offer you a 20% discount.

Pros

100% natural and organic ingredients

No artificial additives (colors or flavors)

Cruelty-free with no animal gelatin

25mg delta-8 per gummy

High potency

Vegan-based fruit flavors

30-day money-back guarantee

Free and fast shipping

Cons

Available online only

Customer Reviews

Many positive reviews praise the Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies for their quality, potency, and effects. Additionally, customers enjoy the brand’s friendly customer-centric policies, including free shipping and a 30-day money-back return guarantee.

#2. BudPop – Strongest D8 Brand For THC Edibles & Chewables

Even as a relatively new brand in the market, BudPop is one of the leading hemp companies run by industry professionals. They stand for safe alternatives to common meds by claiming in their motto “pop plants, not pills.” Also, the slogan is not just for show since those exact values reflect in each of the brand’s items.

BudPop is well known for specializing in delta-8 THC products. The delta-8 gummies jar contains a total of 625 mg of delta-8 THC. All of the 25 pieces inside pack a punch of 25 mg of delta-8 THC. So, if you’re just starting out, it’d be best to slice them up in two.

Highlights

Trust & Transparency: BudPop believes in building trust via honesty and transparency. To that end, all of their products are analyzed and tested in third-party laboratories, confirming their safe-to-use content. You can review reports from the finest labs of each product on the brand’s website.

Delta-8 Specialists: Most other brands provide a wide range of CBD and THC products. In contrast, BudPop specializes in solely producing delta-8 products. They only experiment with delta-8 and create unique, impressive blends for your leisure.

Innovators: BudPop is known as the most innovative delta-8 brand in the market today. Thye upkeep this aspect by creating custom blends with unique flavor combinations and effective strains. Plus, they curate the items using natural terpenes and balanced flavors.

Exotic Flavors: BudPop has two exotic gummies flavors. The most popular is the sweet Blue Dream Berry Gummies with blueberries and blue dream strain. Additionally, they have the Strawberry Gelato Gummies with strawberry flavors and gelato terpenes for some sweet and a bit sour taste.

Pros

Most potent gummies

Vegan & all-natural

Non-GMO

Lab-tested extracts

Exotic flavors

Cons

No money-back guarantee

Customer Reviews

There are not many reviews available since BudPop started only in 2021. However, the few comments about the gummies are all positive feedback. According to the fans, BudPop is a standard-setter when it comes to quality delta-8 gummies.

Furthermore, customers love BudPop’s customer support services. You can contact them quickly by email, phone, or by filling out the online form on their website. Also, they have good response times.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Best Full-Spectrum Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

Hollyweed CBD is a group of wellness-minded people working in the medicinal CBD industry for decades. They offer quality products and promote the positive effects of the hemp plant on our wellness. Hence, they are best known as vocal advocates for raising awareness about these edibles.

They offer delta-8 gummies in packs of ten. Each gummy contains 25 mg, 50 mg, or 100 mg of delta-8 THC, depending on the size you want. Plus, they come in a fruity mix pack. So, you can try the elderberry, blueberry, guava, kiwi, and strawberry flavors in just one purchase. Then, you can easily switch to another favorite. Lastly, they utilize resealable bags, ensuring you can preserve their freshness for longer.

Highlights

Active Ingredients: Quality delta-8 gummies should have active ingredients to provide wellness benefits. Hollyweed CBD offers safe and measured amounts of delta-8 THC. Moreover, pressed sunflower seed oil and spirulina are the other active ingredients found in the gummies. Even by itself, sunflower seed oil is an extremely healthy ingredient. It helps you by lowering cholesterol levels, improving heart health and digestion, and supporting the immune system. Spirulina is rich in vitamins (E, C, and B6) and minerals that support a healthy immune system.

Organic and Vegan: Hollyweed CBD uses only organic and vegan elements to complete the formula, apart from the active ingredients above. These include organic fruit and vegetable concentrates, pectin, carnauba wax, natural flavors, organic cane sugar, and water. In that manner, Hollyweed CBD remains conscious about its gummies’ health benefits and quality.

Range of Potencies and Flavors: Hollyweed CBD is one of the few brands that offer a range of potency strengths per gummy. By doing so, they cater to every type of customer. In addition, they offer a mix of flavors all in one pack for you to try.

Pros

100% Natural Ingredients

High-Grade Delta-8

Vegan

Range of potencies

Variety of flavors

High potency

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Customers commend the delicious flavors of the gummies that remind them of childhood candies. Subsequently, they enjoy the high potency, flavorful taste, and vegan ingredients. Many reviews had positive feedback on the great benefits of relaxation, better sleep, increased appetite, and soreness reduction. Others mentioned how it helped them with nervousness, muscle fatigue, and skin irritation. Furthermore, customers like the fast shipping offered by Hollyweed CBD.

#4. Diamond CBD – High-Quality Organic Weed Edibles

Diamond CBD is a group of doctors and scientists, some of the pioneers in the CBD community. Side form delta-8 gummies, they’ve derived an award-winning CBD oil. Diamond CBD makes the gummies using 50% delta-8 and 50% CBD isolate for a perfectly smooth and steady buzz. The Chill Plus Square Gummies come with 200 gummies per jar. Each gummy contains 10 mg of delta-8 and 10 mg of CBD. Also, their shapes are handmade for maximum quality and enjoyment. The jar has a total of 4000 mg.

Highlights

User-Friendly and Informative: The Diamond CBD website is easy to use and informative. They give you snippets of helpful information at a glance. You can find details such as key facts, total CBD, weight/volume, strength, ingredients, and each product’s lab sheet results.

Safe Practices: Diamond CBD is primarily an eco-friendly brand.They have sustainable farming practices and adhere to the highest standards. So, they stick to all-natural and organic extracts that are non-GMO. Also, they operate with the CO2 extraction methods for pure, safe, and potent gummies. Diamond CBD tests all its products via a third-party lab, and the test results are available on its website. In addition, Diamond CBD also offers reliable and easily reachable customer support services.

Variety of Flavors and Strengths: Each jar contains a variety of flavors that also sport different colors. They offer an array of sweet flavors, like the original, sunshine mix, and island mix. Some of these flavors include watermelon, blueberry, and mango. Either way, any of these will leave you with a powerful buzz. The psychotropic effect is mild but lasts for a sufficient period. They also offer different strengths, so you choose the 500 mg, 1000 mg, or the 4000 mg package.

Pros

Sustainable practices

Lab-tested

CO2 extraction method

Quality taste

30-day return policy

Replacement of defective or damaged items

Cons

Not full-spectrum hemp

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD’s delta-8 gummies are a fan-favorite due to the mellow effects and fabulous, fruity taste. Additionally, customers enjoy the effects of the gummies, commending them as reliable sleep-inducers. On the other hand, others use them as they enjoy their taste and freshness, lifting their spirits in the process.

#5. 3Chi – Best Value For Money Marijuana Gummies For Beginners

3Chi was founded by a biochemist with over 15 of experience at that point. He created 3Chi to explore the benefits of the delta-8 compound further. Soon, 3Chi made the first legitimate THC-based CBD product sold on the US market. Thanks to that discovery, this brand is among the industry mainstays.

Highlights

Leading Pioneer: 3Chi is the founder of the first delta-8 THC products to be sold online. As a result, this brand achieved significant advances in the delta-8 market. In doing so, they reconstructed the CBD blends to make them more beneficial for the user. They stay true to this path even today.

Clean and Effective Formula: 3Chi uses organically grown hemp, utilizing safe extraction practices. The gummies are vegan and gluten-free. All 3Chi products are tested at North Coast Analytical Labs, and you can find the product test results online.

Variations and Flavor: They offer two quantity packs, an eight pack of gummies containing 200 mg of delta-8 THC and a 16 pack of gummies containing 400 mg of delta-8 THC. So, each gummy contains 25 mg of delta-8. They offer two flavor options for all packs, Black Raspberry and Watermelon.

Candy-Like Taste: They aim to create flavorful gummies, ensuring to mask the earthy hemp flavor. As a result, these edibles are often reminiscent of more traditional candies. Hence, many prefer them over the competition.

Pros

Affordable price

Unique flavors

100% hemp-derived

Lab-tested

Great shipping options

Individual and wholesale orders

Cons

Artificial colors and flavors

Only available via an online contact form

Customer Reviews

Customers claim that 3Chi Delta 8 THC gummies taste amazing, and they are potent and of great value and quality. Similarly, many applaud these gummies for their fast-acting effects. For some, even a half of a gummy is enough to last them for the night.

How We Made Our List Of The Top Delta 8 Brands For Edibles

We carefully selected the top five best delta-8 gummies after an in-depth investigation and analysis of the industry and its leading brands. Looking at the most reputable brands on the market, we bring you a premium selection of delta-8 gummies that are legal, safe, and delicious. Also, there are tons of positive online reviews surrounding these choices. Aside from that, these are the factors we considered to compile our list:

Reputable Brands

Since the hemp industry is still under-researched, we depend on trusted and experienced brands for quality and safe delta-8 THC products. At the same time, we focused on their manufacturing processes. These brands earned their place by adhering to high safety standards and regulations. In that way, they provide legal, safe, and effective delta-8 gummies.

The Hemp Source

The source of the hemp plant affects the final outcome in a major way. Similarly, we made sure to include companies that respect the current legislation. This means working with reputable and certified hemp farm growers that use organic ingredients and clean extraction methods. That approach ensures that the hemp is free from toxins and pesticides.

Safe Extraction Method

Delta-8 is created by converting CBD. The best delta-8 products are hemp-derived, using the safest CO2 extraction methods. It ensures no harmful sediments are left behind, and only the purest, cleanest and safest extracts go through.

Quality Ingredients

Quality products come from quality ingredients. So, any effective delta-8 gummy should utilize the correct blend. We looked for all-natural, organic, and vegan ingredients that are non-GMO. Synthetic preservatives or additives are a red flag. The same goes for pesticides and similar chemicals.

Certificate of Analysis for Safety

All quality delta-8 products should be third-party lab tested to check the cannabinoid content and the label’s accuracy. It is the primary way to prove the safety and potency of a product. Also, companies should be upfront about this information. Hence, we favored the brands that publicly display all of their up-to-date certificates.

This verification step is essential for deducing whether a brand is trustworthy. At the same time, it’s a guarantee for the safety of the blend.

Quality Flavor & Potency

For any edible gummies, particularly the ones with delta-8 THC, the quality of taste and range of flavors are important selling points. Providing a variety of flavors and unique blends to the market shows that a brand has every type of consumer in mind. At the same time, these items should result in their advertised effects. So, they should feel fresh while chewing and act as a relaxant afterward. In other words, they should come true on more than one front.

Customer Experience and Reviews

Any customer feedback is valuable because it offers insight into the benefits and effects of the gummies. We found these reviews on reliable and trustworthy websites and forums. When doing so, we made sure to avoid any fabricated testimonials. Instead, we took into account the views that reflected on the pros as well as the cons.

Buying Guide For Delta 8 THC Gummies For Beginners

Now that you know the top delta-8 brands, here are some things to consider when trying to pick your preferred delta-8 gummies.

Read Customer Reviews & Editorials

Always remember to do some research before you buy any delta-8 edible. There is no opinion more honest than customer feedback. Also, check a few product reviews and editorial pieces. We recommend looking for these on brand and product pages and other websites. Collect as much data as you can to make an informed decision.

Cost & Quality

Hemp products are not cheap, especially the quality ones. Therefore, quality gummies sport a high asking price. Delta-8, in particular, is not very prevalent and easily extracted from the hemp plant, which makes it even more expensive to produce. Therefore, it is essential to know that you should pay a reasonable price for the quality. At the same time, stay away from items that seem way too cheap. More often than not, it is an indication of potentially risky blends.

The List of Ingredients

Be aware of the ingredients used to create the gummies. It is crucial for their quality and safety. The blend should be free of chemicals, preservatives, additives, synthetics, allergens, and heavy metals. For vegans, you should ensure the gummies are gelatin-free and cruelty-free. Therefore, you should check if the ingredients are organic, clean, and sustainable.

Lab Tested

Always prefer lab-tested products with content verified by an independent source. Consider it a guarantee for the safety and purity f the delta-8 gummies. Also, any reputable brand will have their products lab tested and provide you with the test results. Therefore, make sure to visit their webpage and look for COA.

Variety

There should be a variety of flavors and strengths to choose from. It is to ensure the brand caters to every customer. The best brands offer attractive fruit mixes with a fresh aftertaste. Plus, the freedom fo choice comes in handy when you want to spice things up a bit.

If you are a beginner with a low tolerance, opt for gummies with only 10-20 mg of delta-8 THC. On the other hand, recreational users with a higher tolerance should look for gummies with 25-50 mg of delta-8 THC per gummy.

Follow the Instructions

Your experience with delta-8 may vary depending on your weight and current tolerance level for the compound. We recommend starting with a low dose if it is your first time trying delta-8. Next, you can slowly increase it and work your way up until you reach your preferred dose. The correct dosage will not give you adverse side effects. Also, before adding delta-8 to your regime, please consult a physician.

Factors Impacting Dosage

Similar to the previous note, various factors may affect your dosage amount. Factors that impact dosage include your age, weight, metabolism, medical history, diet, endurance level, etc.

Basic Dose/Tolerance Guide

If you are starting out or generally have a low tolerance for such edibles, you should take 5-15 mg of delta-8 per dose. You can increase the dose to 15-45 mg if the effects are not satisfactory. However, if you have a high tolerance, you should try taking 45-150 mg per dose. Luckily, gummies are great edibles to ration as you can easily cut them to your preferred amount. At the same time, keep good track of your last intake and plan ahead.

Delta-8 THC Effects

You should be aware of the delta-8 THC effects before consuming it. The most common effect of delta-8 THC is its relaxing properties. You can experience feeling clear-headed, focused, and more energized. In addition, it can stimulate your appetite, spark creativity, alleviate pain and discomfort, and battle insomnia.

Possible Side Effects

There have been no reports of delta-8 or hemp overdose. If you take too many gummies, you may feel some temporary and mild side effects such as red eyes, dry mouth, nervousness, and grogginess. These side effects could also occur if you consume gummies while on other medications. If the effects persist over a long time or tend to increase, we recommend that you consult a doctor.

Frequently Asked Questions About Delta 8 Gummies

1. What are delta-8 gummies?

Delta-8 gummies are juicy, fruity flavored candy treats infused with the natural delta-8 cannabinoid derived from hemp plants. Therefore, they are chewy candies that contain delta-8 extracts. There is a wide range of different flavors, shapes, colors, potencies, strengths, and sizes to choose from.

2. Are delta-8 THC gummies legal?

Delta-8 gummies are considered legal because they are hemp-derived and contain 0.3% delta-9 THC or less. As a result, they are federally legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill.

3. Are delta-8 THC gummies safe?

Delta-8 THC comes from hemp plants. The primary ingredient should be locally grown and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill to be safe to use. So, look for companies that follow the federal guidelines. Also, brands must have their gummies third-party lab tested before commerce. For this, refer to the COA report. Generally, reputable brands will publicly share the results on their website. Hence, you can double-check these products’ safety, purity, potency, and quality.

4. Why eat delta-8 gummies?

Currently, delta-8 gummies are the most popular non-candy edible. Compared to similar items, they are the more attractive choice. Firstly, they come with a sweet flavor, unlike the earthy taste of raw CBD. Secondly, the gummies use neat packages you can easily fit in your pocket and carry them around. In other words, they are discrete delta-8 items. Lastly, the duration of their effect is moderate and quick-acting. In that way, delta-8 gummies offer convenience, enjoyment, and beneficial effects.

5. How many delta-8 gummies should you take?

Are you worried about taking too many gummies at once? Well, you don’t have to worry about overdosing or fearing adverse effects from delta-8. However, try and stick to the recommended dosage for best results. If you need some help, Exhale Wellness offers a quick online quiz to help you find your perfect dose.

6. What are the effects of delta-8 gummies?

Delta-8 soothes your body and mind, allowing you to focus on the task a hand free from anxiety. The effects are similar to CBD because it also prompts homeostasis within the body. However, you can expect to feel a boost to your mood, too. Other effects include motivation, calmness, stimulated appetite, better sex drive, etc. hence, these gummies allow you to benefit from delta-8 effects without the adverse side effects of delta-9 THC.

7. What are the benefits of delta-8 gummies?

Delta-8 gummies promote homeostasis similar to that of CBD products. However, it is more potent than CBD. The potential benefits make them a reliable relaxant and sleep-inducer. In addition, you can expect to feel a less intense ‘high’ than delta-9 THC without the possibility of adverse effects. In that way, delta-8 gummies are great for newcomers and experienced users alike.

8. What is the difference between delta-8 and delta-9 THC?

Delta-8 and delta-9 THC have similar chemical structures. However, the molecules don’t share the same build. Delta-9 THC has more substantial effects than pure delta-8 THC. However, that may cause side effects such as nervousness, paranoia, or oversedation. As a result, delta-9 is considered a schedule 1 drug and illegal in most states. In contrast, delta-8 is hemp-derived and federally legal in most states.

9. Do you feel a “high” from delta-8 gummies?

Yes, you will feel high from delta-8 gummies. However, the effect is not intense as the delta-9 THC high. Instead, these gummies offer a more toned-down experience, aiding you more unobtrusively.

10. How long does it take for delta-8 gummies to kick in and how long does the effect last?

Gummies will take longer to kick in than smoking or vaping delta-8. Edibles, such as gummies, typically take 45 minutes to about two hours to start working. Afterward, their effects can last between six to eight hours. However, remember that this may vary from person to person.

11. What is the best brand for delta-8 gummies?

After a prolonged research process, we concluded that Exhale Wellness makes the overall best delta-8 gummies at the moment. These products offer a mix of flavor, potency, and convenience that you can rely on.

Conclusion – What Is The Best Brand Of Delta 8 Gummies?

Our list rounded up the top, best delta-8 gummies that you’ll find in the market today. This selection takes many aspects into account and values them against each other. To ensure you make a decent choice outside our findings, you can utilize our detailed buying guide. However, we recommend you give these proven products a chance. Most notably, if you’re new to the delta-8 compound, opt for any of these five to start your journey on the right foot.