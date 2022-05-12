Best Delta 8 Gummies: Buy Weed Edibles & D8 Gummies From Top THC Stores In 2022

Delta-8 gummies have gained a lot of popularity among hemp lovers, thanks to the plethora of health benefits they offer, along with a soothing high. Being the milder version of Delta-9, Delta-8 THC’s psychoactive effects are not as high. Instead, the products are more focused on health and wellness.

Many states in the US have legalized their usage, prompting several companies to venture into the industry. Scores of companies are offering Delta-8 products and making fraudulent claims regarding their quality. Therefore, it can become challenging to choose the right Delta-8 gummies brand to suit your needs. We have conducted extensive research through our team of experts to help you find a suitable brand.

We have identified the top five brands that not only produce high-quality & best delta 8 gummies but are also upfront about their manufacturing and industrial practices. Let us explore these brands in detail.

Top 5 Picks For Delta 8 THC Gummies

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop : Buy Strongest Weed Gummies & THC Edibles Hollyweed CBD: Popular D8 Products InFused With Full Spectrum Delta 8 Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of Flavored THC Gummies & Delta 8 Products 3Chi: Most Affordable Weed Edibles For Beginners

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness tops our list, as it specializes in manufacturing Delta-8 gummies of the highest quality. It is one of the leading brands to use organically cultivated hemp. Exhale Wellness takes care of specific details during manufacturing and adds Delta-8 THC in significant concentrations.

Exhale Wellness uses GMO-free, vegan-friendly ingredients to enrich your lifestyle and overall well-being. The gummies are mixed with full-spectrum Delta-8 to help you retain the cannabinoid’s potency for a long period and deliver an enjoyable high. The best part about the brand is that it gets the products tested by third-party labs to ensure their quality and transparency. All the test results are available on the company website and can be reviewed when required.

Companies offer excellent policies for customers. Plus, the shipping rules are so efficient that it guarantees the delivery of the products within two to three business days. If you don’t like the product and wish to return it, the company offers a money-back guarantee.

Product Features

#1. Versatility: Exhale Wellness Delta-8 gummies come in five delicious flavors: green apple, grapes, orange, strawberry, and pineapple. You can choose whichever flavor you like.

#2. Third-party lab tests: Third-party labs test the products to confirm their purity and safety. The products are safe for consumption, as the test results are also updated on the website.

#3. Potency: Every jar of Exhale Wellness gummies contains 750 mg of Delta-8 THC, with every gummy containing 25 mg. The gummies are vegan-friendly, healthy, and truly relaxing. The brand allows you to increase the dose of Delta-8 THC up to 50 mg.

Pros

Organic ingredients of high quality

Products don’t contain any fillers or additives

Products are dairy-free and vegan

Relieves pain in the muscles and joints

The company offers free shipping on all orders

Cons

You can only buy products online.

Customer Reviews

Several customers have shared five-star ratings and appreciated the brand for the product’s quality, potency, and effects. They loved the customer care team’s proactive service and the brand’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Overall, Exhale Wellness has an excellent reputation, and the products are worth trying.

#2. BudPop: Buy Strongest Weed Gummies & THC Edibles

The second brand on our list is BudPop, which was launched in 2021. It is an emerging brand led by some talented, young experts with a cumulative experience of over 30 years. Despite being a new brand, the gummies are not only of high quality but excellent in taste too.

The products are manufactured using organic ingredients, and they help customers deal with insomnia, stress, and anxiety. With commendable manufacturing practices, the company stands apart from its competitors in the industry. The company sources its hemp from the finest farms in Nevada.

You can order the products online, and to avail more benefits, you can subscribe to its services. Upon subscription, you can get 25% off on every order.

The company has shown great potential and offers excellent packaging with informative labeling. You will find all ingredients and the suggested daily dosage on the labels. The gummies come in different flavors, including:

Strawberry Gelato

These perfectly flavored gummies offer a consistent, relaxing, and energetic effect.

Blue Dream Berry

These are the perfect sweet treats with the refreshing taste of blueberries. As you consume these delicious gummies, you can feel the euphoria with relaxing effects.

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez offers the ultimate summer vibe and a pleasing effect.

All these gummies are natural and don’t contain any animal gelatin. The company gets the products tested by third-party labs and updates the results on the website for customers to review. You can review the ingredients, extraction methods, and manufacturing techniques in the reports.

Once you place your order, it is processed within one to two business days.

Product Features

#1. Variety: BudPop products are designed by a team of talented and young professionals. The gummies are available in Sativa and Indica cannabis varieties.

#2. Natural Ingredients: Delta-8 gummies are made using handpicked natural ingredients free of GMO and animal products. These products are suitable for people who follow strict dietary rules.

#3. Great service: BudPop’s website is very user-friendly, and even a beginner can navigate through the website easily when they want to place an order. All the information about the products and manufacturing practices is available on the website. The company neatly packs the products and sends them quickly to customers. Free shipping is available on orders above $50.

Pros

Products are made from natural ingredients

No sugar or carbohydrates

Vegan-friendly

Affordable pricing

Third-party lab-tested products

Cons

You can buy the brand’s products only from its official website.

Customer Reviews

While going through the products, we noticed several positive reviews shared by customers. Customers have appreciated the taste of Delta-8 gummies offered by BudPop. Many have commented on the variety of tastes and effectiveness while dealing with pain and inflammation. They have also mentioned that the products have helped them deal with sleeping issues.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Popular D8 Products InFused With Full Spectrum Delta 8

Hollyweed CBD is another popular brand known for its high-quality Delta-8 gummies. The company was launched in 2017 by hemp enthusiasts who wished to make a difference in the cannabis industry. The company has gained a reputation and is loved for its Delta-8 products made from premium hemp.

Hollyweed CBD gummies come in different flavors. It uses sunflower seeds, spirulina, and vitamins E, C, and B6 to support the immune system. You can find an educational blog on its website to learn more about the products and their benefits. Third-party labs test all the products, and you can view the results on the website.

Some of the unique features of the brand’s products are listed below:

Product Features

#1. Variety: You can choose Delta-8 gummies in various flavors, such as strawberry, apple, and pineapple. These gummies are vegan-friendly and don’t contain any animal gelatin.

#2. Potency: Each packet contains about 30 Delta-8 gummies, including 25mg or 30mg of Delta-8 THC.

#3. Third-party lab testing: Third-party labs test these Delta-8 gummies. They are manufactured using organically grown hemp. The results are uploaded on the website with all essential details for customers to review.

#4. Manufacturing process: The cannabinoids are removed using the CO2 extraction process. This is considered the purest technique that leaves no chemical residue behind.

Pros

Highly affordable gummies

30-day money-back guarantee

Organic products with high-quality ingredients

Variety of flavors

Cons

You cannot buy products offline

No international shipping

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed CBD gummies have received a lot of five-star ratings & positive customer reviews for their high quality. Many customers have mentioned the pleasing and relaxing after-effects they experienced. They have also loved the professional expertise and know-how of the customer support team that has helped them resolve several queries.

#4. Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of Flavored THC Gummies & Delta 8 Products

Diamond CBD is widely known for its high-quality, customer-centric products. As one of the biggest and most renowned brands, the company has constantly evolved and invested heavily in developing premium products. The company is based in Florida and is among the most experienced in the CBD industry.

For Diamond CBD, customer satisfaction is the priority. It has a team of highly specialized scientists, hemp farmers, and doctors who work together to deliver the purest and safest products.

Diamond CBD products are the most potent supplements that promote mood balance, better sleep, and relaxation. The unique mix of melatonin and L-theanine promotes relaxation, while passion flowers promote a balanced mood. You can consume the gummies before going to bed if you feel anxious. The team takes care of the entire process, right from the procurement of the seeds to the manufacturing and final delivery of the products.

Delta-8 gummies are made using all-natural ingredients and contain no trace of pesticides, harmful chemicals, or GMOs. The company uses the CO2 extraction method to extract high-quality Delta-8 THC. Third-party labs extensively test all products, and the results are uploaded on the website.

The company offers you free shipping on orders above $100. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can request a refund within 30 days.

Product Features

#1. Variety: The products are available in various flavors, including watermelon, blueberry, and mango.

#2. Safety: The gummies are safe for consumption as third-party labs test them. The hemp comes from organic farms, and the ingredients are organic.

Pros

Third-party lab-tested products

Transparency about manufacturing practices and ingredients

Right potency

High-quality ingredients

Excellent rewards program for customers

Cons

You can find its products only on its official website — and nowhere else.

Customer Reviews

Customers have praised the products of Diamond CBD. They have shared many positive anecdotes about the tremendous flavors and their effectiveness. Customers have mentioned that they found these products excellent under stress or immense anxiety. In addition, the customer support services have also garnered praise for their proactiveness and professionalism.

#5. 3Chi: Most Affordable Weed Edibles For Beginners

Launched in 2009, 3Chi offers high-quality Delta-8 gummies. They use the purest and finest hemp and other quality ingredients to manufacture Delta-8 products.

The company was formed by a scientist who wanted to offer D-8 edibles while keeping in mind the health and wellness of customers. It was the first company to make THC products legal in the form of Delta-8.

The gummies provide users with an uplifting feeling and a calming sensation, which takes about 30 to 90 minutes to set in. The gummies have 25 mg Delta-8 each and are available in two flavors: watermelon and black raspberry. All gummies are non-GMO and organic. They do not contain any artificial flavor, color, or sweetener. Only organic colors and sweeteners are used.

The health benefits customers have noticed are improved sleeping patterns, less stress, and enhanced focus and attention.

The company has excellent policies and assures a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like its products.

Product Features

#1. Source of Hemp: The hemp used in the Delta-8 gummies is organically produced on the finest farms in the US.

#2. Quality: The products are high in quality, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly. The gummy mixture contains CBC and CBN, which offer several health benefits.

#3. Variety: The company offers packs of eight and 16 of 200 mg and 400 mg Delta-8 THC. They deliver different flavors, such as black raspberry and watermelon.

Pros

Products are available in different flavors and colors

A third-party lab tests the products

30-day money-back guarantee

Highly affordable products

User-friendly website

Flexible policies offered to customers

Cons

Free shipping only on orders above $99

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate the quality and value of 3Chi gummies. After consuming the products, they noted feelings of relaxation and calmness. They have praised the potency of the gummies and also the responsiveness of the customer care team while addressing their queries.

How We Picked These Delta-8 Brands For Best D8 Gummies

Finding a reputable brand can be challenging when it comes to hemp products. That’s especially true with gummies, since hundreds of brands are competing in the market to sell these popular products.

Our team extensively researched different brands in the industry and shortlisted them as the top five after evaluating them on various parameters.

#1. Ingredients

The products are safe from allergens or synthetic ingredients of any kind. These are vegan-friendly and of good quality. All brands in our article use organic ingredients and are excellent for your wellness.

#2. Reputation

We have included only well-known brands. We checked their ratings and customer feedback to learn more about their credibility. It was essential for us to choose the ones with an excellent brand reputation.

#3. Lab-tested products

Some businesses focus on testing their products in internal laboratories. We chose brands that get their products tested by an independent laboratory to leave no doubt. Independent labs provide unbiased results. Our chosen companies upload all the test results on their respective websites.

#4. Extraction methods

The products are made using safe extraction methods. We made a point to avoid brands that extract Delta-8 using chemicals, as these can be harmful to health. These companies use the CO2 extraction method, the cleanest and healthiest.

#5. Pricing

Hemp products don’t come cheap, as much time and money are involved in the manufacturing process. It is also difficult to extract Delta-8 from hemp. Therefore, we have avoided businesses that claim to offer cheap products of the highest quality. These items can be low in quality and contain additives.

#6. Customer reviews

It is essential to look into the feedback shared by customers to learn more about their first-hand experience. It is a way of determining whether a brand is trustworthy.

#7. Shipping and return policies

The brands we have chosen offer convenient shipping policies and deliver products to your doorstep at the earliest possible time. They also offer return and refund policies according to the convenience of customers.

#8. User-friendliness

Our listed brands have user-friendly websites that are easy to navigate. The websites contain all the necessary product and brand information required by customers to learn before buying online. You can easily make the bookings online, as the website has been designed keeping in mind users’ convenience.

#9. Customer services

Customer services are essential for customers to get their queries addressed. So, don’t forget to consider if the company offers relevant platforms to get in touch with them. The brands we have considered are available 24/7 for service and offer to connect through email, phone number, chat option, and a web form.

Finding The Best Delta-8 Gummies On The Market: An Easy Buying Guide For Beginners

The demand for Delta-8 gummies has increased considerably, and the cannabis market is already flooded with several businesses claiming to offer premium quality products.

Choosing an appropriate and reliable brand can be difficult. So, to help you, we have made a guide you can look into while planning to buy Delta-8 gummies. Some of these aspects include:

#1. Independent lab reports

Lab reports are an important component that lets us identify whether a brand is trustworthy. Reputable brands upload their test results on the website to maintain transparency with their customers and stakeholders. This ensures that the products are tested for safety and potency. Choose companies that generate independent lab reports.

#2. Source of hemp

Cannabis & hemp plants must be grown in clean and nutrient-dense soil since they can absorb every environmental component, including pesticides. The best farms, therefore, follow organic practices. Good companies buy chemical-free hemp from such farms. You must learn and research more about the company and its hemp source.

#3. Techniques deployed

It is critical to understand how Delta-8 is extracted from cannabis plants. Manufacturers that deploy high-quality processing techniques are reliable and must be explored. The more chemicals and toxins removed during the extraction process, the better the product quality.

#4. Potency

Learn about the potency of the gummies before you buy them. A single gummy usually contains 25 mg of Delta-8 THC. However, gummies can have a higher or lower potency. So, check the potency before buying.

#5. Flavors

Delta-8 gummies come in several flavors, but they are mostly fruity. Check out the flavors and choose your favorites.

FAQs About Delta-8 Gummies

Q1: What are Delta-8 gummies?

A: These are tasty edibles that come in various flavors. They offer a calming, relaxing, and pleasing effect when consumed. Apart from providing euphoric feelings, they are known to deliver some health benefits.

Q2: Is it possible to fail a drug test after consuming Delta-8 gummies?

A: Many people think they will fail a drug test only after consuming Delta-9 products. However, drug tests look for THC metabolites in the body. These metabolites are the same for D8 and D9. So, yes, you can fail a drug test after consuming Delta-8 gummies.

Q3: Should I refrigerate Delta-8 gummies?

A: You can refrigerate the gummies if you live in a very hot climate. Otherwise, they may melt. You should not expose the gummies to high temperatures, sunlight, or humidity.

Q4: How long can Delta-8 gummies last if I store them in the fridge?

A: Delta-8 gummies have an expiration date. Typically, the expiration date is six months from the manufacturing date if they are correctly stored. The hemp extract in Delta-8 gummies can last for up to two years, but the other ingredients may not last too long.

Q5: What is the best time to consume Delta-8 gummies?

A: You can consume Delta-8 gummies at any time of the day. Some may like to consume them on an empty stomach for quick results. Just follow the instructions and don’t take too many at work. You may feel dizzy or uncomfortable.

Q6: Can I get into legal trouble for possessing Delta-8 gummies?

A: Delta-8 gummies have no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. It is the legally permissible quantity, and you won’t be in trouble for having them.

Q7: What is the recommended dosage for Delta-8 gummies?

A: The dosage depends on many factors, such as medications, tolerance levels, body weight, and more. Typically, you can take one to two gummies every few hours. You can increase the intake gradually after reviewing the effects. We advise you to check the instructions before consuming the products. The standard recommended dosage is 35 mg, which should be potent for some users.

Q8: What is the difference between Delta-8 edibles and smokables?

A: Smoking and eating Delta-8 are two different things. When you smoke, the effects will kick in instantly but fade away too quickly. When you eat Delta-8 products, the effect will take at least an hour to kick in but last much longer.

Final Thoughts On Purchasing Delta 8 THC Gummies

Delta-8 gummies are a great option, as these can be easily consumed while on the go. The hemp derived delta 8 thc gummies are pleasant, convenient, and significantly impact your everyday life. They are delicious and don’t leave behind an unpleasant taste.

We recommend that you try the brands we have listed, as they are safe and get their hemp derived products tested by third-party labs. You can rest assured, as these brands deliver what they claim.

We hope our article helped you gain insights into different Delta-8 brands, and you can choose the best one based on your requirements.