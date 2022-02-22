Best Delta 8 Gummies: Buy THC Weed Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands Of 2022

The demand for delta-8 has skyrocketed since its legalization. Contributing to this is its potential fantastic health benefits and euphoric high it gives, which is lacking in other legal derivatives of cannabis.

To make the most of the beneficial properties of delta-8, taking optimal and quality doses when needed is required, and what better way to do so than the convenient, easy to dose and delicious gummies.

Below, we have compiled a list of our premium delta-8 gummies that are presently on sale, guaranteeing quality, effectiveness, safety, and tastiness in little jars.

Top 5 Best Delta 8 THC Gummies On The Market:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummy Edibles; Editor’s Choice BudPop – High Quality THC Weed Edibles & THC Gummies Hollyweed CBD – Full Spectrum Marijuana Edibles; Most Affordable Diamond CBD – Fruit-Flavored Delta 8 THC Gummies For Sale 3Chi – Potent Weed Gummies & Marijuana Gummies

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummy Edibles; Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness’ gummies offer a comprehensive value package of top-quality, safety and convenience, packaged in two sizes to meet customers’ needs. This brand has impressed us with its dedication, consistency, and customer service.

The brand is an organic and vegetarian one, so all gummies are 100% natural ingredients. There is also no animal content like gelatin. Instead, the brand uses pectin as a replacement. This addition means regardless of diet or lifestyle, purchasing products from this brand will be without worries.

The source of their cannabis is organic farms in Colorado, USA. The lab testings of the products are available for review under each.

Features

Exhale wellness offers a wide variety of cannabis products, and the good news is the quality and value are consistent. Their square gummies sell only in two available potencies and two sizes.

The smaller size is the 750 mg bottle, and the larger size is the 1500 mg bottle. The bottles contain 30 gummies of 25 and 50 mg potencies, respectively. Depending on your dose amount, it gives good options to choose from.

This potency falls under the very high potency spectrum. Thus, it might not be the best starter if you are a beginner or experimental user. However, you can buy the lower potency option of 25 mg and divide up as needed.

It has an assortment of many flavors to choose from, like elderberry, blueberry, kiwi, guava, and strawberry in each bottle. You can differentiate each gummy flavor by shape and color, so you get a treat with each gummy selecting your preference with each dose.

With the delta-8 extract being of the full spectrum kind, you get a smooth and balanced high that is more efficient and enjoyable. It also complements the high doses the gummies offer.

The brand’s customer service is also a worthy point of note. Their replies, inquiries, and queries are 24hr and fast. Also, they offer a quiz for product recommendations. The brand also gives discounts and special offers to first and repeat buyers.

Further, they boast free, fast shipping and a 100% 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the gummies. These perks are only available if you purchase directly from the brand’s website

Pros

High quality

100% natural and vegan

Great customer policies

Relatively affordable

High potency

Mixed flavors

Cons

Not on any retail sites

Customer Review

The reviews on all products that the brand offers have always been stellar, with customers pleasantly awed at its effectiveness. This review is also the case with the more recent delta-8 gummies. Many intone that using the gummies is on par with vaping it directly, except it is free from its downsides.

#2. BudPop – High-Quality THC Weed Edibles & THC Gummies

Professionals of the industry with long-time experience in the cannabis scene run this brand. Their motto tailors to finding healthier and safer alternatives to chemically processed drugs and pills.

The product site is easily accessible and simple to navigate. The website also spots a quiz to help you determine which product is right for you. BudPop delta-8 gummies are a very media-friendly brand. Many attest to its quality and originality, tagging it as one of the best producers of delta-8 gummies.

BudPop uses only legally-compliant hemp sourced from farms in Nevada, USA. Further, the gummies are tested rigorously by third-party laboratories for quality, consistency, contaminants, and other parameters.

Features

According to the brand, the gummy effects kick in after 30-45 minutes. This time is relatively fast for gummies, and thus, you don’t have to wait long periods to feel the beautiful effects. Having a shelf life of 12 months, the gummy guarantees top quality and effectiveness for a long time. You should, however, keep it in a cool place like the refrigerator for optimal condition.

The gummies are delicious, coming in three distinct flavors. The first is the strawberry gelato gummy flavor, the most popular of the three. It has the pronounced taste of the strawberry fruit, famous for its potential to improve mood /disposition.

The second is Blue-dream berry, which produces the smooth sweetness of the blueberry fruit with each dose. This flavor is praised for its mellow and soothing effects.

Lastly, the watermelon skittlez works just as effectively, although the less popular option. Its flavoring is the watermelon fruit, and each gummy is a burst of tropical flavor.

Each gummy contains 25 mg of delta-8 THC and sells in 625 mg packs. You can buy the packs singularly or in bundles of three or five, which are more cost-effective.

The gummies are all of high quality, organic, vegan, and non-GMO. These make it safe for consumption by a widely inclusive range of people.

The brand also offers excellent friendly user offers like discounts on subscribing customers and perks like free shipping that is fast on all their products. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to reduce the risk level in purchasing the gummies.

Pros

Organic and vegan

Delicious flavors

Long shelf life

High quality

Cons

Higher-end pricing

Only one potency option

Customer Review

With top reviews and great customer purchases, the products are actively sought after. Users highly appreciate its potency strength, deliciousness, and the smooth high it gives. They also praise its calming, relaxing, and overall product results, especially when used in perfect amounts.

#3. HollyweedCBD – Full Spectrum Marijuana Edibles; Most Affordable

Hollyweed is an established and consistent brand that has been in cannabis production for a long time. They source high-quality hemp from colorado in the USA. This fine hemp quality is one of the brand’s trademarks in the industry.

There are two sizes of gummies, 750 mg or 1500 mg delta-8 per packet. Each packet contains 30 gummies. Also, the gummies are all-natural and made only from carefully selected ingredients. This is further emphasized by their product COA, which is up for public viewing on their site.

The gummies sell in resealable soft packets, so it’s also really convenient to carry around.

Features

The gummies are vegan containing no animal products or preservatives. The gummies are of fruity flavors that can be mixed or particular, like elderberry and kiwi.

Hollyweed gummies are infused with full-spectrum THC, implying that apart from the primary compound, many other supportive constituents contribute to the overall effect of the product. The aftermath is a smooth and easy translation to the effect phase with lasting and more enjoyable results.

The company offers a quiz that takes important information for dosing to recommend appropriate potencies that are ideal. This recommendation is a helpful tool if you are new to delta-8 use.

These gummies are so good and with great potential to move up on our list. However, the time it takes for the gummies to take effect serves as a drawback. Depending on your body constitution, it can take anywhere from 1 to 2.5 hours which is considerably longer than others on this list.

As a bonus, the market policies of this brand are exceptional and rewarding to users. If you purchase directly from their websites, many perks rival some of the best in the industry.

They offer discounts to new purchasers and subscribers and coupon codes and reward points for subsequent purchases. There is free shipping on all products, inclusive of returns too.

Furthermore, they also have a 45-day return policy and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The brand’s query and inquiry response are also really fast. If you contact them by email, you are most likely to receive a response within 24hrs and, at most, 48.

When we add all of these together, it equals an encouraging and almost risk-free option. This makes the purchasing decision way easier to take.

Pros

Customer-friendly policies

Delicious

Convenient packaging

Full-spectrum gummies

Good hemp quality

Cons

Only one potency offer

Not available on retail

Customer Review

The reviews on this delta-8 gummy product are extensively positive. Many users enthuse on its effectiveness for relief from body tiredness and muscle soreness. In the same way, others praise its helpfulness in helping them sleep better and overall calming results. Its packaging and deliciousness with no aftertaste are also its highest commended properties.

#4. DiamondCBD – Fruit-Flavored Delta 8 THC Gummies For Sale

With immaculate extraction methods, high-quality THC, and new-age product formulas, the diamond chill plus delta-8 square gummies snatch up our fourth spot.

Although not having the vegan option, the product is all organic, having no artificial sweeteners, flavorings, or preservatives. In the same vein, the gummies are third-party lab tested in renowned laboratories. The product certificate is available for review by the public.

Compared to the others on our list, the gummies are the most mellow in terms of the high it gives, but it doesn’t lose out in their effectiveness. This result is because the producers do not infuse the product with 100% delta-8 THC.

Instead, it shares an equal proportion with CBD. Thus, with Diamond gummies, you get the goodness of THC and all the advantages of CBD, letting you experience both worlds simultaneously.

Features

The CBD present reduces the harshness and sharpness of the THC resulting in a smoother let-in into the effective phase. This CBD also balances out the very high dosages you can potentially take with this type. It drastically reduces the chances of the product knocking you out or being overwhelmingly overwhelming for you to enjoy the process. Subsequently, it is ideally a safer and more favorable option if you are new to THC.

Diamond chill plus sells in a wide range of potencies, and the sizing purchasable are 500, 1000, and 4000 mg of half and half CBD and delta-8. So, no matter your dosage amount and frequency, there is a product appropriate for you.

Further, they are like treats, with each Delta 8 THC gummy carrying particular bursts of unique flavors in their mix options. You can purchase either the island mix or mango sunshine mix for a delectable flavor profile or the more straightforward blueberry and watermelon for their fruity notes. You can also opt for the good old original. Regardless, they are all tasty, combining deliciousness and quality in child-proof containers.

There is a guarantee of 30-day refunds on unsatisfactory products, replacements on defects, and free shipping on gummy orders above the $100 mark.

Pros

New user friendly

Wide potency range

Varying sizes

Less psychoactive

Cons

Milder effects

Customer Review

Many applaud the diamond chill plus for its distinctiveness in the market, praising its efficiency in relieving stress and anxiety while improving relaxation. They also gush that the product gives them better control in dosing and tracking the effects.

#5. 3Chi – Potent Weed Gummies & Marijuana Gummies

3Chi is presently the most popular delta-8 product available on the market, seeing constant demand that increases by the day. The brand is a longtime producer of this type of gummies and is one of the few that pioneered the widespread sale at the federal level.

Nonetheless, irrespective of the extended stay, their products have been consistent throughout the years. This firmly places them as one of the go-to for cannabis satisfaction.

The brand motto leans on enhancing the therapeutic effects of the cannabis compound and its derivatives. Thus, their products tailor toward these effects when used, producing gentle euphoria and mild but uplifting sensations.

Features

3Chi sells at very affordable pricing, but this does not reduce its quality value in any way.

Like the Hollyweed delta-8, these gummies also sell in resealable packets. Each packet either contains 8 or 16 gummies and comes in fruity flavors you can choose. The flavors are raspberry and watermelon.

However, a drawback of the product is its lack of transparency in where it sources its hemp.

Nevertheless, the gummies undergo tests by approved laboratories, and the resulting COA is available for public viewing.

The website is easy to navigate, and they make extensive information about the product available. This information helps you understand your purchase fully and also for new users. Similarly, the brand spots free shipping for purchases worth over $99 and 10-day product returns.

A considerable advantage of this gummy is its fast-acting formula. The product works quickly, is natural, and has considerably lasting effects.

Pros

Very affordable

Quick action

Fast shipping

Cons

Long purchase process

Scanty product and contact info

Customer Review

The experimental and consistent users all vote in the positive for this product. The reviews praise its speedy effect and are happy with the results. The gummies sell out fast and are often not in stock due to high demand, attesting to its quality.

How We Chose These Delta 8 Gummy Brands Of 2022:

Given the volatility of the market and current legality, not all established brands have this as a product on sale. Most of them also have only recently added it to their product portfolio. But, not all take proper care in their manufacturing and safety process.

In light of this, we were very particular in the parameters with which we chose our top picks. Criteria like product quality and safety were essential for the delta 8 gummy products to have. Additional perks like appropriate pricing and friendly customer policies where bonuses boost it up further above their peers.

Here are some of the primary criteria we scrutinized;

Certificate of Assurance COA

The COA is given when a product is tested for essential parameters like constituent compounds, contamination, potency, etc. These parameters help gauge the quality and safety of the product; thus, it is a crucial factor. Companies that do not make this available for scrutinization did not make this list.

All who did, we checked for consistency with the product information as advertised to ensure it correlates and there is nothing shady. It is also necessary to confirm that the certificates were from reputable third-party laboratories to ensure they are genuine and up to standard.

Ingredients and Additives

Where the hemp comes from, its quality and all the ingredients that go into making the final gummy product are equally important. To ensure that the gummies are further safe for consumption, we narrowed our choices to delta 8 gummies brands that are all natural. Brands should also ideally source their hemp from the USA and operate in the United States. It should also be legally compliant, and the source farms preferably totally organic. Further, it is a bonus if the brand is organic and vegan at the same time.

Delta-8 on its own has bitter notes and is anti-bacterial. To make the gummies taste good, brands add flavorings and sweeteners. For this, we made sure only to pick products that contain only organic sweeteners, like fruits and rice syrup. Therefore, we dropped brands with any added chemicals or preservatives. While this implies a higher pricing range for the product, it further strengthens the product’s safety.

Brand Reputation

Many companies are jumping on the production bandwagon due to the surge in demand and no regulations. There is, therefore, a lot of new products both from established and new producers. The effect on purchasers is the task of weeding out the ones that are not up to par to purchase those that are.

We gave more grace to companies that have been producing cannabis products for a long time. We can evaluate these delta 8 THC Gummy brands for consistency, general quality, and other information that we may not find on the newer ones.

The brand’s reputation in the cannabis space was also an indicator we shone a light on. How does it do on media review sites? What are the customers who use it saying? Do the results match brand claims and advertisement? What are our own experiences? We looked into it carefully and only recommended those we are confident of.

Production Methods

The production process is a significant contributor to the overall quality of the product. This information helped us determine which product was worth it or not.

We questioned their hemp sources, extraction processes, compound combinations, additives, and packaging. This is to ensure the products we recommend are pristine such that you can easily purchase any without worry.

Buying Guide: Delta 8 THC Hemp Edibles

Quality

Always checking the quality of any product before buying is vital to avoid painful purchases. That is why it is imperative to do so, especially for your delta-8 gummies & other D8 products. Going through the product description is the first step to understanding what you are getting. Next is going through the ingredients section to see its properties and check for anything that might not work with your body system. Checking reviews for yourself is also an excellent way to judge credibility. Lastly, it will be helpful to you if you can also check the product certificates. We have done these for the products we recommend; however, checking for yourself is also of advantage.

Potency

Potency refers to the amount of delta-8 you will get with each complete gummy dose. The higher the number, the stronger the potency. Always check to confirm the potency level before buying.

Some brands offer a range of potency options, while some offer only one. Buying a product with 12.5mg of potency in a pack of 30 gummies is not economical or ideal if you are on a daily dose of 50 or 1oo mg delta-8.

Similarly, purchasing gummies of very high potencies when your daily dose is very mild can be wasteful and tasking. Having to divide the gummies repeatedly to meet your dosage while also losing the treat-like fun of whole gummies can be avoided.

We recommend going for the 20 -25 mg options for experimental purposes if unsure. Quickly divided halfway for smaller doses and also multiplicable.

Beginner vs. Expert

Regardless of beginner or expert status, we always recommend you take delta-8 gummies under the supervision of a physician. If unable to access this, there are other methods of dosing available.

Beginners can take some brands’ quizzes to determine the dose and then work around the resulting figure. Or, start from the lowest dosing you can (around 10 – 15) and work your way up from there in small increments. Delta-8 gives a high, and the experience may differ slightly from brand to brand.

Thus, preferably have someone with you for the first try. As a regular user, switching brands recalibrating your dosage may be necessary.

Customer Friendliness

Opting for brands with added perks like discounts and free shipping will save you some extra dollars that you can use on subsequent purchases. This may not be much at first, but this product will almost always be a recurring buy and adds up in the end.

Brands with good customer services and policies should also generally be picked above others. This works for better risk management, should any issues arise.

FAQs About Recreational Marijuana Edibles:

Q1. Are CBD and delta-8 the same?

No, they are not the same. While both come from the same legal source plant, they are different compounds and offer other effects. They both are products that can potentially improve your overall health and boost your disposition.

However, the main difference is that delta-8 will result in psychoactive effects in the form of a high after dosing. Meanwhile, CBD doesn’t have this property. This means you can take CBD and go about your daily activities, but you cannot do so with THC. Activities like operating heavy machinery or driving are off-limits since the product affects your motor functions.

Further, while you can’t technically overdose on CBD, high doses of delta-8 can be overwhelming, with a great possibility of knocking you out.

Q2. How many gummies should I take per day?

There is no ideal or set dosage amount. Working out what works best for you is the recommended action. And, if your purpose of intake is for a particular health function, getting a physician’s prescription on the product works best. Nonetheless, waiting at least six hours before the next is ideal after a dose.

Q3. Do delta-8 show on blood tests? How long does it stay on my system?

Yes, it does. Unlike CBD, this gummy would show up in urine and blood tests after intake. Delta-8, in simple terms, is a form of THC. Though, with way lesser intensity than its sister delta-9, they both have the same molecular structure and thus would appear.

As with CBD, residuals can attach themselves to your body if used consistently. So, it would not clear off entirely immediately with discontinuation. Clearing it off will require a more extended period.

Q4. Where can I buy THC?

It is advisable to always buy from brand websites. Not only does that give you access to additional perks, but it also saves you from buying counterfeit.

The websites and non-shady retail sites, on the downside, do not ship to places where cannabis is illegal. These places include internationally and some states in the US.

Q5. Why is delta-8 so expensive?

It is vastly more expensive when compared to the other derivatives of cannabis because of its rarity. It is simply not found in large quantities like CBD in the source plant. Legal hemp contains very meager amounts of it, and marijuana which includes a bit more, is largely illegal. To get it in commercial quantities, some producers employ chemical processes on the more abundant delta-9 to convert it to delta-8. This is not cheap and makes it significantly costlier than its counterparts.

Q6. Can delta-8 gummies go bad?

In its pure compound form, it is antibacterial. Still, to make tasty gummies, many ingredients are significantly needed reducing this property. However, the product, if it uses proper production processes and high-grade ingredients, should have a considerably long shelf life. Shelf life of 9 – 12 months is the average of quality gummies, with the absence of added preservatives. It should remain in peak condition and functionality if appropriately kept in a cool and dry place for this period. Gummies are susceptible to heat and can melt quickly. Keeping it in areas with low temperatures like a refrigerator, especially after opening, will significantly help its preservation.

Q8. Do the gummies taste just like the regular ones?

The compound initially tastes like herbs with bitter notes, and brands adding sweeteners and flavoring help offset this taste in extensive measures. Nevertheless, while the gummies can end up incredibly delicious, just like regular non-CNB gummies, it is essential to remember that they aren’t.

Some of the Delta 8 THC gummies products may have a bit of an aftertaste but nothing concerning or pronounced. If you require absolutely no aftertaste in your gummies, even in the slightest sense, opting for lower potencies per gummy option would ensure it.

Q9. Can I take delta-8 just for the sake of it?

Yes, you can. Although, it was initially designed for various benefits to the body and overall health. Thus, no matter your purpose of taking it, it will have the same effect. It is also important to note potential side effects that may accompany its use.

Check on the packaging for any side effects known beforehand and monitor your body’s response. If you experience any unmentioned or above board effects, it is advisable to discontinue immediately.

In the same way, these products do not have sufficient data to support their use by pregnant or nursing mothers and anyone on heavy or consistent prior medications. In such cases, please contact medical personnel and use sparingly.

Concluding – Best Delta 8 Brands For D8 Gummies Of 2022:

The best delta-8 gummies are those that give you a safe, enjoyable, and euphoric high while at the same time providing you with its intended results and overall health benefit.

Our selection of the top five products has been careful, unbiased, and detailed to provide you with only the best choices that guarantee satisfactory results. We recommend you go through the entire article and decide according to your preference.