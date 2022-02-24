Best Delta-8 Carts You Can Get In 2022: Top 5 Brands of THC Vapes Online

We all deserve a break given the way things have gone the past few years. The Covid-19 pandemic, government restrictions, and financial constraints are just a few of the issues we are currently facing. Fortunately, we have discovered a great way to relax and let your stress go!

Resorting to delta-8 THC vaping carts is the perfect way of getting your mind off of exhausting day-to-day tasks. Unlike delta-9, delta-8 THC does not affect the normal functioning of your brain. Therefore, you do not experience the usual high that inhibits the normal functioning of your brain.

This article highlights some high-quality yet affordable delta-8 THC brands that offer the best delta 8 carts.

Top Brands of Delta-8 Carts For Sale

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 Carts On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges Hollyweed CBD – Flavorful and Organic THC Vape Pens Diamond CBD – Highest Quality D8 Vapes with Natural Ingredients 3Chi – Most Popular Weed Carts in the Vaping Industry

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Carts On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Due to its product quality and fair business policies, Exhale Wellness has gained massive popularity in the hemp market. The company believes that everyone has a right to perfect health and a balanced life.

Based in L.A., California, Exhale Wellness was started with a goal to provide safe and organic alternatives to traditional medicine. With that in mind, the founders began combining the healing properties of hemp with other nutritious components to manufacture products that encourage health.

The Exhale Wellness team consists of researchers and cultivators with decades of experience in the organic food industry. The team works with professional farmers of Colorado to obtain the highest-quality hemp. Recently, the company has become a favorite brand among regular THC users because of its delta-8 THC vape carts.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness does not compromise the standard and its premium quality products. Therefore, the company uses indoor cultivation to obtain the best quality hemp. This method allows the cultivators to control internal conditions and provide artificial light according to the needs of hemp plants.

Moreover, the cultivators use the CO2 extraction method to obtain pure and safe delta-8 for their vape carts. The products are also non-GMOs, non-dairy, and free- of gluten. In addition to that, these products do not contain artificial flavors or additives like MCT or PEG oils.

Exhale Wellness further gets its products tested from third-party laboratory to ensure safety. The independent lab testing results and COAs (Certificate of Analysis) are available on the company’s website.

You can access these results and verify the authenticity of the brand. This level of honesty and transparency depicts the company’s commitment to its goal – wellbeing for every individual.

The brand offers ten unique flavors of delta-8 vape oil, i.e., Cactus Cooler, Mango, Jack Herer, Gorilla Glue, Blackberry, Pineapple Express, Blackberry Kush, OG Kush, Fruity Cereal, and Sour Diesel.

Each cartridge comes with a potency of 900 mg and contains natural terpenes for flavor and smell. If you are an experienced user, this potency is perfect for you; however, the beginners might feel overwhelmed. Therefore, it is best to start with smaller draws until your body gets used to it.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Variety of cannabis strains to choose from

20% discount on first order

Third-party lab tested products

Cons

Online venture only

Customer Reviews

Customers loved the potency and flavors of Exhale Wellness carts. People also appreciated the quality of products and excellent customer service.

The thing people loved the most was the calming effects of the vape carts. Most people claimed it helped them relax, promoted sleep, and helped with stress.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges

BudPop is a relatively new delta-8 THC brand with a lot of potentials to get to the top. Founded in 2021 by a group of young entrepreneurs, BudPop provides high-potency delta-8 THC products to customers.

With an aim to provide a safe and secure alternative to traditional medicine, BudPop is all set to take the crown of the no.1 delta-8 brand in the market. This is because the brand reputation has exceeded the customer’s expectations since its inception.

BudPop delta-8 vaping carts are the hype of the market owing to their quality and convenience of use. The product comes with a brochure that outlines guides for beginners to ensure a smooth experience.

The company’s core values lie in providing organic hemp products to people to promote a balanced, healthy life. The BudPop team has a collective experience of 30 years with the cannabis industry, so you are in safe hands no matter what product you purchase.

The team comprises scientists and researchers from different age groups ranging from millennials to young people. This helps the brand connect with people of all ages better to understand the needs and demands of the customers.

Highlights

All of the BudPop vape carts use broad spectrum hemp oil made from organically sourced cannabis plants grown in the farms of Nevada. The products are non-GMOs and free of additives like PEG and MCT.

Moreover, the vape juice is vegan-friendly and comprise natural, plant-based terpenes for flavor. Therefore, the product serves a wide variety of audiences. Additionally, these cannabis products are free of cutting agents or harmful toxins that can pose a threat to your health.

BudPop subjects all of its products to third-party lab testing to ensure safety, and the results are uploaded on the brand website. This showcases the honesty and transparency of the brand.

BudPop delta-8 THC vape carts are available in two yummy flavors: Strawberry Gelato (indica strain) and Grape Runtz (hybrid strain).

Both these flavors come in the potency of 800 mg and a universal cart size compatible with the standard 510 vape pen.

Pros

Safe and clean stainless-steel carts

30-day money-back guarantee

Free of additives and cutting agents

Quick delivery and free shipping

Cons

Only two flavors are available currently

Customer Reviews

Being a new leading brand in the cannabis market, BudPop does not have a lot of online customer reviews. However, people who tried the vape carts love the great taste and quantity of the vape oil.

The customers applauded the quick delivery and the quick response of the customer services team.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Flavorful and Organic THC Vape Pens

Hollyweed CBD rose to fame in California due to its massive variety of delta-8 THC products. The brand believes in health and wellbeing through organic and natural means rather than traditional medicines. To see that goal reach the level of fruition, the brands provide the highest-quality delta-8 THC products.

The foundation of Hollyweed CBD is based on six pillars of wellness, i.e., spiritual, intellectual, physical, emotional, social, and environmental. These pillars are believed to introduce wholeness in human beings. The Hollyweed CBD products are a personification of the belief of the company.

The vape carts offered by Hollyweed CBD are the icing on the cake. If you are looking for a way to relax or feel that euphoria of psychoactive high, Hollyweed CBD is the answer.

Hollyweed CBD vape cart oils come in ten different flavors, so you can choose the one you prefer. The incredible vape carts flavors include Sour Diesel, Blackberry Kush, Gorilla Glue, Jack Herer, OG Kush, Sunset Sherbert, Mango Pineapple Express, Blackberry, and Fruity Cereal.

Zach Fernandez, a social media artist known for changing the Hollywood sign to Hollyweed in 2017, is an eminent member of the Hollyweed CBD team.

Highlights

Hollyweed CBD takes its fame from the fact that it provides the highest quality hemp vape carts to customers. The manufacturers keenly observe steps from hemp cultivation to packaging to maintain that reputation.

The cultivators obtain the safest and finest hemp from the hemp farms of Colorado. This hemp is non-GMO and free of artificial additives (PEG, VEG, MCT, P.G.) and harmful chemicals that might affect your health.

The vape cart oil is produced using plant-based natural terpenes free of cheap alternatives or diluting agents. Therefore, the high dosage of delta-8 in vape carts can give you the potency you require.

Third-party lab testing further verifies Hollyweed products. All of the lab results and COAs are available on the website. Anyone can access these results to find out what kind of product they are spending their money on.

Pros

30-day refund policy

Organic, non-GMO products

Affordable products

All products are Federal Bill 2018 compliant

Cons

Only 900mg potency carts

Customer Reviews

The customers loved the quick and free shipping of the products. The company puts a tracking number on each product so you can track your order.

The customers also applauded the efficiency and responsiveness of the customer services team. Most people loved the variety of cart oil flavors and the affordable prices.

#4. Diamond CBD: Highest Quality D8 Vapes with Natural Ingredients

Diamond CBD has been in the cannabis industry for a long time and has acquainted itself with the customers’ needs. Its customers love the brand, and the award-winning CBD oil proves its experience.

Established in Florida in 2015, Diamond CBD aims to provide the highest quality hemp products to the THC users of the USA and around the globe. The Diamond CBD team comprises doctors and scientists to create the best and affordable delta-8 products.

Diamond CBD is focused on introducing new and improved products to the market every day. The company’s primary goal is to familiarize more and more people with the benefits of delta-8 and CBD.

You can choose from 16 delicious vape flavors offered by Diamond CBD. These flavors are Lemon Squeeze, Durban Poison, Banana Kush, Apple Fritter, Skywalker O.G., Strawberry Cough, Mango Kush, Gorilla Glue, Wedding Cake, Green Crack, Maui Wowie, Blue Dream, Grape Ape, Grand Daddy Purple, Pineapple Express, and Sour Diesel.

Highlights

Diamond CBD uses natural and organic hemp plants grown in the farms of the USA. The cultivation process is monitored by professional cultivators and budtenders of Diamond CBD.

This hemp is non-GMO and free of insecticides and pesticides. The manufacturers use the CO2 extraction technique to obtain the purest delta-8 distillate for their vape cartridges.

The oils are made with the perfect balance of delta-8 THC and natural cannabis derived terpenes for flavor and smell. Therefore, these products give you a light, smooth high with the paranoia and hallucinations caused by delta-9 high.

The Diamond CBD subjects all of its products to third-party lab testing, and all of the products are Federal Farm Bill 2018. According to this bill, the minimum allowed THC amount is 0.3%. The reason is that this amount of THC is low enough not to cause overwhelming effects of psychoactive drugs.

The website also has tons of information on hemp-derived products. You can visit the “learn” section to get all the knowledge you need regarding hemp and Diamond CBD.

Pros

Numerous flavors and strains

30-day money-back guarantee

Amazing discounts all year long

Free shipping on orders above $100

Cons

Only available in 900 ml vape cartridges

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD received positive reviews from the customers applauding the feeling of enthusiasm and euphoria that comes with the smooth high. Most positive reviews were about the taste and quality of the products.

The regular customers also reported that they hadn’t noticed any side effects even after long-term consumption. The customers also enjoyed the free shipping on orders above 100 dollars and the quick delivery service.

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular Weed Carts in the Vaping Industry

3Chi was founded by a biochemist with an aim to provide the best delta-8 and CBD products to people. With an experience of 15 years in the hemp market, the founder of 3Chi set out on a journey to heal people via CBD and delta-8 THC.

The brand gained immense popularity in 2019 when the founder discovered a unique method of obtaining the purest delta-8 from hemp plants. This discovery led to the revolution of the cannabis industry, focusing the spotlight o the healing properties of delta-8 THC.

If you are looking for winding down after an exhausting day and need a boost of energy, 3Chi vape carts are your best option. Moreover, the brand is known for selling affordable products so that you won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

3Chi sells two different vape carts: 100% pure delta-8 carts and cartridges containing 95% pure delta-8 THC plus 5% terpenes from other strains. These are highly potent; therefore, they might be a bit harsh for first-timers.

Highlights

3Chi offers 25 different flavors with the strain types marked on the cart. Out of these 25, 13 variants contain terpenes derived from cannabis directly. The other 12 have terpenes that are derived from botanical sources.

The best thing about 3Chi is that you can get the best of different strains by combining two or more strains. 3Chi is the first company to offer such an experience as the rest of the vape cart flavors are available in one type of strain per flavor.

The hemp used to manufacture delta-8 vape carts comes from Colorado, California, and Oregon. The manufactures use the CO2 extraction technique to obtain the highest-quality delta-8 from the hemp plants.

3Chi products, like all high-quality products, are non-GMOs and free of chemical toxins and cutting agents. In addition, all the products are third-party lab tested, and the results are available online.

The cartridges come in two different sizes: 0.5 ml cart with 475 mg delta-8 THC and a 1 ml cart with 950 mg delta-8 THC.

Pros

Effect-based categories instead of flavor-based

Free shipping on orders above 99 dollars

Highly potent

Variety of Sativa and indica strains

Cons

Harsh for beginners

Customer Reviews

The customers loved the quick shipping and refund policies of the brand. Even though the only way to contact the company is via online form, the customers reported that the team responded instantly.

3Chi vape carts are generally loved by the customers and have 5-star reviews on the website primarily. Moreover, customers love the variety of flavors offered by the brand.

The customers also praised the energizing effect that you feel instantly after using 3Chi vape carts.

How We Chose These Delta 8 THC Cartridges with Natural Hemp

We have all been in situations where choosing one item from a pile of hundreds seems like an impossible task. All products seem to have pros and cons, and taking time to test each product is too much of a hassle.

Thus, to save your time and stop you from spending money on the wrong product, we curated a list of the top five vape cart companies in the market. This list entails all the essential factors that we analyzed before making up our minds about these reputable brands.

Sourcing and Manufacturing practices

Since hemp is the main component of the delta-8 products, sourcing and manufacturing process is crucial. We preferred companies that source natural and organic hemp from the hemp plants grown in the farms of the USA.

We also made sure that the companies we selected employ environmentally friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices. To ensure quality, we carefully analyzed all of the steps from the sourcing to the packaging of the products.

Moreover, the companies use organic and non-GMO hemp free of all additives and chemical agents.

Quality of the Products

The quality of the products is one of the many essential factors. The companies that care about the wellbeing of the customers use the highest-quality products and refrain from using components that might be substandard or hazardous to health.

Therefore, we selected only those open and honest companies about their products and gladly answered the queries we had for them.

Independent Lab Tests

Since the third-party lab tests are free of bias, the test shows the trustworthiness and reliability of a brand. Since a considerable part of the delta-8 market is unregulated, third-party lab tests showcase the honesty and transparency of the brand.

The lab tests also ensure that the company does not use more than 0.3% THC in the products. This is the minimum safe amount that is legal to consume, and if you buy a product with a higher amount of THC, you could end up in trouble with the law.

Therefore, we chose those companies that publicly display the third-party test results. This shows that the products manufactured by these companies are free of chemical additives and cutting agents.

Components of Vape Cart Oils

The reputable companies try to keep the number of chemicals as low as possible when it comes to delta-8 vape carts. Most high-standard brands use natural flavors and additives.

We selected those companies for our list that employ safe practices and manufacture non-GMO, gluten-free oils for the vape carts. Moreover, we also made sure that the products did not exceed the legally allowed 0.3% THC amount.

Customer Reviews

Customers’ reviews pose an honest image of the brand. The reviews can tell you a lot about the services and the quality of the products. So, reviews are the best option to check the authenticity of the claims made by the brand.

Therefore, we surfed the website and asked people to remove the companies with bad reviews from our list. After going over the reviews from customers, we shortlisted the companies with maximum positive responses from the customers.

Buying Guide for Delta 8 Pens

With the rise in popularity of delta-8 THC carts, the number of scammers and copycats is also rising. Whether you are a beginner or a regular THC user, you need enough background knowledge to differentiate between high-quality and substandard products.

Every day a new delta-8 brand emerges in the market, offering similar products. With so many options to choose from, making up your mind can be a challenging task. There are many things that you need to consider before spending your money on a product.

It is common for companies to tempt you with amazing offers and promises of high-quality products. However, not all brands deliver on their promises, and falling prey to their marketing strategies is not a rarity.

Finding a perfect brand that you can stick to for a long time requires a lot of energy and time. You have to sift through hundreds of products, weigh pros and cons, and ask around for a more precise idea.

In this faced-paced world, where people do not have time to look after themselves, spending too much time on a product is a luxury not everyone can afford. Therefore we decided to make a list of factors that you need to keep in mind before purchasing a delta-8 vape cart.

After researching several cannabis brands and analyzing the data we gathered, this list was generated. Multiple factors determine whether you should buy a product or not. However, we shortlisted some of the guidelines to save you the hassle of wasting time and money on products that are not worth it.

The Reputation of the Brand

The first and foremost thing that you should consider is the reputation of the brand. It is safer to go with well-reputed brands instead of trying out every new hyped-up brand.

Since the delta-8 products are the rage of the hemp market, most companies are jumping on the wagon to make some bucks. This means that there will be low-quality material in the garb of high-quality products.

Therefore, choosing a brand with a name in the market is the safest option. This does not mean that you should not give an emerging brand a chance, as every brand goes through a growth stage. But, if you are a beginner and nervous about trying out delta-8 THC, then it is better to start with a highly reputed brand.

Effects of the Strain

Delta-8 THC vape carts come in a variety of flavors and strains. Each of these strains shows different effects and results. Therefore you must know what kind of strain you prefer or require.

All vape cartridges come with labels that have all the information regarding the products. Therefore you should always check the label to identify the strain before buying it.

Moreover, it is essential to research the effects of different strains beforehand. This will help you use your vape cart to the fullest of its potential and prevent unwanted consequences.

Honesty and Transparency

Honesty and transparency are the two most important ethical duties of a company. A good delta-8 brand must provide you the proof of the purity of its products.

If a company fails to do so, it indicates that it uses substandard procedures or cheap raw material to manufacture the products. Such products are not only a waste of your money but also a severe threat to your health.

Therefore, before buying the product, you should check the website for third-party lab results and COAs. Also, check if the brand is Federal Farm Bill 2018 compliant. If you do not find any of these on the company’s website, you are better off without its products.

Availability of the Strain

It might not seem like an essential factor, but always check the website to see if the strain you prefer is available or not. It is possible that the company you choose might not have the strain you want.

Additives/Cutting Agents

Cutting agents are the dupe agents that look like the original component. Most companies use these agents in their products to save money. These agents affect the potency and might also pose threats to your health.

Therefore, you should see the website to get information about the natural and organic ingredients used in the products. Always purchase products free of additives and agents like PEG, P.G., MC, and V.G.

Dosage

Every delta-8 THC product comes with instructions, and information is written in the package. These instructions play an essential role in helping you understand how to use your vape cart. The instructions tell you the product’s serving size and how long you should hold the puff.

Since vape carts are highly concentrated, it is essential that you start with small puffs and hold them for not more than 3 seconds. Otherwise, the high concentration can irritate your throat, leading to extreme discomfort.

FAQs: Best Disposable Vape Pens

Are delta-8 THC vaping carts safe?

The research conducted around vaping carts has not shown health hazards even with long-term use. However, first-time users might feel some side effects such as anxiety, nausea, and dry mouth.

Since vape cart oils have very high potency, starting with small puffs and doses is better. If you still feel the side effects due to sensitivities, you should take proper fluids and drink enough water to counter the adverse effects.

What is the appropriate dosage for delta-8 THC vape carts?

There is no specific delta-8 THC dosage; rather, it depends on your age, weight, and health. Your diet and past exposure to THC are also contributing factors in determining the delta-8 threshold of your body.

Does vaping increase your tolerance to delta-9 THC?

Consuming delta-8 daily can increase the THC tolerance of your body. When your body gets used to a specific dosage, you might not feel the same effects after some time. It takes a minimum of a month to get used to a particular dosage of delta-8 THC.

Therefore, regular users are tempted to increase the dosage after a period to feel euphoria and relaxation. If you do not want to increase your dosage, the best solution is to take a break from consuming THC.

Since delta-8 THC does not have permanent effects on your brain, taking a break for some time can lessen your tolerance to the initial level.

Can you store delta-8 vaping carts in refrigerators?

The experts suggest not to store your delta-8 vaping carts in the refrigerators. Cannabinoids show best results when kept at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. This keeps the components pure and prevents the external factors from affecting the potency.

Does vaping delta-8 THC show side effects?

Delta-8 THC is generally safe for consumption and does not affect your body’s vital functions, like breathing. However, if you vape recklessly, you might notice side effects like anxiety, paranoia, and increased heart rate.

The best way to deal with the side effects is to sleep them off. A good night’s sleep can help wear the results off.

Conclusion: THC Vape Pen Brands for a Smooth vaping Experience

Consuming the THC in the form of a vaping cart is the best way to instantly enjoy the effects of delta-8 THC. Unlike oils and gummies, vaping does not take time to show effect. In addition, vaping oils are available in numerous flavors that you can enjoy.

However, it is essential to take it slow to avoid developing tolerance and follow all the instructions labeled on the packaging. Moreover, starting with a high dosage can irritate your throat and show side effects. Therefore the experts generally advise you to take short puffs for a maximum of two seconds.

If you are having trouble deciding the brand, this article can help guide you to your decision. The article enlists carefully researched brands, so you know you are getting your money’s worth. There are other Delta 8 products that boost testosterone naturally, which you can try out.

We highly recommend you give these best delta 8 carts a chance and see for yourselves. We are affirmative you will not regret your decision.